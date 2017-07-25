Jared Kushner makes another rare public speech: ‘All of my actions were proper’

As we discussed yesterday, Jared Kushner testified (“testified”) before the Senate Intelligence Committee, but he didn’t do it under oath or in an open hearing. He did release an 11-page statement, his “written testimony,” wherein he claimed that he had done nothing wrong by meeting with Russian officials at least four times and then leaving that information off his security clearance. His defense, it seems, is that he is so busy and important and he has so much on his plate that it simply slipped his mind to A) read emails forwarded from Don Jr. about Russia and Hillary Clinton, B) remember the Russian ambassador’s name or C) remember to tell the truth about all of those meetings. The Atlantic did a good rundown about what the written testimony was really admitting.

Anyway, precious Jared is due to testify before the House Intelligence committee today and I think this time it will be under oath? Ahead of that testimony, precious Jared stood at a podium just outside of the White House yesterday and delivered some remarks. His voice, you guys. And the fact that the president’s precious son-in-law gets to deliver remarks behind the seal of the president about his personal involvement in treason and collusion. Also, the way he starts out by explaining who he is… it almost sounded like he was about to resign, right?

He says, in part:

“Let me be very clear: I did not collude with Russia, nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so. I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds for my businesses, and I have been fully transparent in providing all requested information… Since the first questions were raised in March, I have been consistent in saying I was eager to share whatever information I have with investigating bodies, and I have done so today. All of my actions were proper.’’ “Donald Trump had a better message and ran a smarter campaign, and that is why he won. Suggesting otherwise ridicules those who voted for him.”

[From WaPo]

The Senate and the House committees are investigating a multitude of issues, like Jared’s security clearance lies, alleged collusion between Trump campaign staff and enemy foreign agents and more. They’re not investigating whether or not Trump ran a “smarter campaign,” although we’ll be arguing about that for years. Is it smart to put details of collusion in an email and then post that email on Twitter? Anyway, this is a huge mess. I hope we all live long enough to see precious Jared in handcuffs.

Trump’s reaction:

Jared Kushner did very well yesterday in proving he did not collude with the Russians. Witch Hunt. Next up, 11 year old Barron Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Did Barron meet with Russians too? Now we have to ask that.