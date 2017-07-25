Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are still together, dined at Nobu

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka stepped out for a romantic dinner date on Thursday night! https://t.co/3zZY07Sgn1 pic.twitter.com/aPG0NEOSTo — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) July 21, 2017



I always say that nothing says love like Miso Black Cod. Well, I don’t always say it, but a delicious Japanese dinner can often fan the flames of desire. Testing this theory were Mariah Carey and her backup dancing beau, Bryan Tanaka, who enjoyed a meal at famed Beverly Hills eatery Nobu on Thursday. Yes, they are still a thing for the moment.

Mariah, still dressing age-inappropriately at 47, wore skin tight jeans ripped at the knee, sky high black patent leather heels and the obligatory cleavage-bearing top. Bryan dressed in a style befitting his 34 years in shorts, a t-shirt and sneakers. Doesn’t anyone dress up to go to a nice dinner anymore? I guess not. Sigh.

Mimi recently wrapped up another run if shows at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. Proud boyfriend Bryan posted a photo from one of her last shows on Instagram on Wednesday with the gushing caption, “In honor of a wonderful experience, a spectacular show, awesome crowds, an amazing cast and crew, and most importantly the Queen herself who pours her heart and soul into her music and shows… “It was a stone groove babay!” Congratulations to your #1toInfinity residency at @caesarspalace in Las Vegas!!! #MariahCarey #MuchLove.” Looks like somebody knows which side his bread is buttered but I still think he’s nothing more than the flavor of the moment.

A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on Jul 19, 2017 at 2:10am PDT

Mariah will be back in Sin City in December for five “All I Want for Christmas Is You” shows. In the meantime, she is on the road with Lionel Richie for the All the Hits Tour, which kicked off on Friday in Oakland. The chanteuse got good reviews for her show, probably because she ditched the background dancers and was unable to recreate her infamous beyond lazy “choreography” that got the internet in a tizzy last week.

Mariah reposted a fan’s photo to her Instagram from the show:

The singer also shared another fan video to Twitter enthusiastically thanking her fans. Let’s hope she can keep her energy level up this time around. I don’t know about you, but frankly she’s exhausting me.

I had a great first show, thanks to all the fans!!!! I love you guys so much! #Lambily #L4L https://t.co/kmWeLNjUVN — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 22, 2017