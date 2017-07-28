Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp have been back together for months

Talk about keeping things on the down-low. Actress Meg Ryan and singer John Mellencamp are an item once again, in fact, they’ve been dating for months. 55-year-old Meg and 65-year-old John got the internet buzzing when they began dating back in 2010. They dated for over three years until the trials and tribulations of maintaining a long distance relationship took their toll and they parted ways. In October of 2014 they reconciled, only to part ways again in June of 2015.

John went on to date former supermodel Christie Brinkley, who obviously has a “thing” for musicians. And just like her union with Billy Joel, it was not destined to survive. They dated from September of 2015 to August of last year, with Christie parting ways with John because of his “hellbent political opinions and his redneck ways.” In other words, Jack and Diane they were not.

Back in March, during an interview with Howard Stern, John said that Meg “hates me to death.” He went on to offer the following reason why: “I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits. I gripe. I complain. I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me.”

Well, I guess Meg likes her men moody. A source tells Us Magazine that Meg and John reignited their relationship a few months ago. They reportedly spent a weekend together back in May in Martha’s Vineyard with Meg and her son Jack. And, just this past week, they were spotted strolling the streets of New York City together, grabbing a frozen yogurt on Wednesday – and nothing says love like delicious fro-yo. A source told PEOPLE Magazine that the reconciled couple “have a bond.”

I reacted to this development with a hearty “meh.” I mean, they make a nice looking couple and I think they are probably pretty down-to-earth kind of people. I do like how they’ve managed to keep their private lives private and not broadcast their love all over social media. Hell, Meg’s been off my radar for so long, I sometimes forget that she doesn’t look like this anymore. It’s quite refreshing, actually. Good on you both.



