Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp have been back together for months

Talk about keeping things on the down-low. Actress Meg Ryan and singer John Mellencamp are an item once again, in fact, they’ve been dating for months. 55-year-old Meg and 65-year-old John got the internet buzzing when they began dating back in 2010. They dated for over three years until the trials and tribulations of maintaining a long distance relationship took their toll and they parted ways. In October of 2014 they reconciled, only to part ways again in June of 2015.

John went on to date former supermodel Christie Brinkley, who obviously has a “thing” for musicians. And just like her union with Billy Joel, it was not destined to survive. They dated from September of 2015 to August of last year, with Christie parting ways with John because of his “hellbent political opinions and his redneck ways.” In other words, Jack and Diane they were not.

Back in March, during an interview with Howard Stern, John said that Meg “hates me to death.” He went on to offer the following reason why: “I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits. I gripe. I complain. I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me.”

Well, I guess Meg likes her men moody. A source tells Us Magazine that Meg and John reignited their relationship a few months ago. They reportedly spent a weekend together back in May in Martha’s Vineyard with Meg and her son Jack. And, just this past week, they were spotted strolling the streets of New York City together, grabbing a frozen yogurt on Wednesday – and nothing says love like delicious fro-yo. A source told PEOPLE Magazine that the reconciled couple “have a bond.”

I reacted to this development with a hearty “meh.” I mean, they make a nice looking couple and I think they are probably pretty down-to-earth kind of people. I do like how they’ve managed to keep their private lives private and not broadcast their love all over social media. Hell, Meg’s been off my radar for so long, I sometimes forget that she doesn’t look like this anymore. It’s quite refreshing, actually. Good on you both.

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp
45 Responses to “Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp have been back together for months”

  1. tracking says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:24 am

    From Dennis Quaid to this? I don’t see it. He does seem like a total crank. Now from Christie Brinkley to Meg? That I see.

    Reply
  2. Alix says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:24 am

    If they’re happy, good for them. Sad what she’s done to her face, though. And I can’t get past the fact that this is a guy who named his son Speck. SPECK.

    Reply
  3. Chelly says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:25 am

    Ah, there’s nothing like dating a man-child

    Reply
  4. astrid says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:52 am

    I’ve long forgotten about these 2

    Reply
  5. Jayna says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:10 am

    He’s in love with Meg, always has been. He never dumped her during their breakups, the opposite. But his moodiness and probably unwillingness to move to NYC killed it. Meg has a young girl to raise.

    Christy was just someone he dated.

    At least, he likes women close to his age. That’s a rarity by an older musician dating.

    Reply
    • Janet says:
      July 28, 2017 at 11:31 am

      Agree. He was never serious about Brinkley, you could tell in most pictures how ill he was at ease with her constant posing for the paparazzi and talking about their relationship in every interview she did. Its so obvious Brnkley was stupid enough to think he would be stupid enough to marry her, like her 4 ex husbands. Instead, it seems she got ditched because he could not forget his ex. Meg Ryan on the other hand has never spoken about her 5 years together woth Mellencamp. He looks much more relaxed with her.

      Reply
    • Tourmaline says:
      July 28, 2017 at 1:15 pm

      I don’t think Christie Brinkley was down to hang with the crusty, cigarette-y, stinky love the way that Meg Ryan was.

      Not only does Mellencamp look like he smells like an old ashtray, he’s not even a nice person.

      Reply
      • Nana says:
        July 28, 2017 at 2:38 pm

        Oh please, Brinkley was desperate to hang with him. She demanded marriage. As she always does. He told her to go away.

      • Jayna says:
        July 28, 2017 at 3:40 pm

        Christie tried to look all upscale rocker chick the minute she started dating him. It was kind of odd.
        She was calling paps right and left. She didn’t dump him. I’d bet on that. Okay. Only a dollar, though. When it ended, her excuse was they were both so busy. I find her annoying. Something about the way she talks all Stepfordy or something. I remember when she was trying to pull in Paul McCartney at a Hamptons event. He wasn’t biting. She’s beautiful. So that’s not the problem.

  6. lightpurple says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Going with a large group from work to see him in concert in another week. If they’re happy, good for them. Do wish he would cut back on the cigarettes.

    Reply
  7. Penguen says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Crusty love wins, I guess?

    Reply
  8. mellie says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:43 am

    No! He’s a first-class jerk…who is raising first class jerks….his kids were in trouble yet AGAIN for fighting last week here in Bloomington, one was arrested. She just seems too mellow for all this.

    Reply
    • H says:
      July 28, 2017 at 9:27 am

      @mellie, Just what I posted ^^. I used to visit family friends in Anderson, IN and we’d travel to Bloomington to see if we could ‘run’ into John. Ah, the 90′s! We even watched JCM film his movie. Remember that movie? Yeah, no one else does either. It’s well known around Bloomington his kids are dude bros with a penchant for violence.

      Reply
      • mellie says:
        July 28, 2017 at 9:46 am

        As a high-school kid I worked at a fast food place and he would drive-through it occasionally, what a butt-hole he was to us star-struck kids and it’s only become worse throughout the years. I’ve seen him all over town at various establishment so have my friends some of who are business owners and had dealings with him… It is to the point when a song of his comes on, I change the station.
        I know you can’t always blame the parents for how the kids turn out, but he sure didn’t do his kids any favors.
        Now Elaine…she was the sweetest, a very nice lady.

      • H says:
        July 28, 2017 at 9:54 am

        Yeah, I’ve heard he’s an idiot. Back when John was married to Priscilla, my sister was dating this guy and he was real mad because his first marriage had busted up because of “John Cougar.” Terribly young at the time, I asked how, and sister’s bf said his first wife had been banging John for years everytime he came to town to play a concert. He blamed the breakup of his marriage on Mellencamp. 😉

    • Lalaland says:
      July 28, 2017 at 11:34 am

      Mellie, Elaine is a good woman, I agree. But she too shares the blame for how their sons turned out. She spoilt them rotten and their former nanny says she was forbidden by her and him to ever correct their boys, even when they misbehaved badly.

      Reply
    • Tourmaline says:
      July 28, 2017 at 1:19 pm

      Thanks for all the Bloomington, IN inside scoop!

      Elaine Irwin is still so beautiful. I can’t imagine why she married and stay married to Mellencamp for so long? Now she’s married to Jay Penske.

      Reply
  9. Bettyrose says:
    July 28, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Mellencamp’s music has always been pro union, pro working people, etc. I could see how the Hampton set doesn’t give a crap about those things, but to dismiss him as a redneck on those points is absurd.

    ETA: All these stories from Bloomington are breaking my heart. I’m so sad that he’s an a-hole.

    Reply
  10. Sumodo1 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:39 am

    My theory is Meg is a smoker and so she puts up with his huge habit. No one else does.

    Reply
  11. KiddVicious says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:46 am

    The constant cigarette hanging from his mouth would be the first turn-off for me.

    I’m sad to hear he’s such an ass, I do like his music, or did back in the day.

    I’m always rooting for Meg. I was fan since her As the World Turns days.

    Reply
  12. Penelope says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Meg still has that jokerface thing going on.

    Reply
  13. Dotgirl says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Is that a picture of him without a cigarette? I call photoshopped!

    Reply
  14. Jenny says:
    July 28, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Maybe I’ve lost my mind, but in a couple of those pictures, they look like they are wearing wedding bands??

    Reply

