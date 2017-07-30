Khloe Kardashian posted a strange vacation selfie from her mom, Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner has been on vacation for the past few weeks. She’s been spending time in the South of France with “boyfriend” Corey Gamble, and they’ve apparently been staying at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. I assume it was at that hotel (?) that Kris Jenner snapped this selfie and then sent it to her daughter, as one does when one is 61 years old. Khloe Kardashian posted her mom’s selfie on her own social media, remarking: “Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad.”

Honestly, I don’t care about Kris’s age, although she cares very, very much. I hope when I’m Kris’s age, I have long run out of f–ks to give. I hope I’m also as rich as Kris and I can afford my own rent-a-boyfriend and I can spend all my time lounging on a beach in a bikini. None of that bothers me. What bugs me is that Kris has pretty obviously been worked on quite heavily, probably be the same plastic surgeon her daughters use. And if that’s not enough, someone – Kris or Khloe, I would assume – Photoshopped the crap out of Kris’s body. Her waist in this photo is comical, I’m sorry. It would be like Photoshopping your head onto an image of a Barbie doll.

Obviously, people are calling out Kris for NOT calling out her plastic surgeon. But here’s my favorite: “Kris Jenner heard OJ is getting out so she’s sending subliminals.”

The 24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

48 Responses to “Khloe Kardashian posted a strange vacation selfie from her mom, Kris Jenner”

  1. Millennial says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:48 am

    I can see the photoshop on her waist, which is just silly. If you’ve had 6 kids, it’s okay to look like you’ve had 6 kids — Kris would still be beautiful women without all the fakery.

  2. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Looking like a “snack”? What kind of a compliment is that?

  3. Alix says:
    July 30, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Selfies, endless effing selfies — do the women in this family do ANYTHING else with their time???

    • Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
      July 30, 2017 at 8:11 am

      Oh yes, scheming and plotting controversy that will bring them more exposure and $$$$.
      I agree with you about those endless effing selfies. They crave attention and validation so bad, I almost feel sorry for them.

    • AnnaKist says:
      July 30, 2017 at 9:01 am

      Yes, Alix. To add to Pumpkin’s comment, they spend an inordinate amount of time gazing at those selfies to find the “perfect” one, before photoshopping and posting it to their social media. Let’s not forget that before any selfies can be taken, they must prepare properly with 3-4 hours in the chair for makeup and hair, and then at least an hour in the closet selecting just the right outfit. Oh, god, someone please shut me up.

  4. Huckle says:
    July 30, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Are you saying a 60 year old woman cannot have a waist, or is not allowed some plastic surgery or photoshop? She should just be a wrinkly old blob I guess, and not want to feel beautiful or desired. I feel like if anybody wants those types of things, that’s definitely the age range that shouldn’t be crticised for it.

    • Shambles says:
      July 30, 2017 at 8:17 am

      Zero people are saying that 60 year old women should look like blobs. But if you’re going to have plastic surgery and liposuction and photoshop yourself, you should own up to it. That’s why it’s problematic. See comment below

      • Huckle says:
        July 30, 2017 at 8:45 am

        She’s got a slight waist in this pic and Kaiser says it looks “comical” and that her head looks like it’s on a Barbie doll body. Really? C’mon. I get this is Kris Jenner. But there were critical comments with a recent post about Christie Brinkley too. Again, these women are in their 60s and I do not begrudge them their photoshop or plastic surgery. And why the fu-k should anybody at that age ever be expected to be honest about the things they’ve had done?

      • nenou says:
        July 30, 2017 at 10:51 am

        @Huckle what is comical is that she photoshopped her waist to the extreme and it’s obvious

    • Annetommy says:
      July 30, 2017 at 8:28 am

      It sounds as if you are saying that women who don’t have those things are wrinkly old blobs. Because I know many who don’t “have” a tiny waist, and haven’t had cosmetic surgery, and don’t photoshop, who don’t fit that description. Personally I think anyone over 60 who has a general anaesthetic for an operation that is not medically necessary is mistaken, but it’s their choice. It’s a shame so many seem to feel the need to do so. Just another way of differentiating the haves from the have nots I suppose. The haves have cosmetic surgery, the have nots are tormented by anxiety about having access to basic medical services. The message? “Crow’s feet are for losers”. The waist of the woman in that selfie does not appear to be the same waist possessed by the woman in the black dress btw.

      • Huckle says:
        July 30, 2017 at 9:05 am

        I didn’t mean to imply that at all. I too know older ladies that are in great shape without plastic surgery. They are mos def NOT blobs! I just think we shouldn’t be so darn critical of them with or without enhancements.

      • AnnaKist says:
        July 30, 2017 at 9:15 am

        Good points Annetommy. I think if women of a certain age feel like getting tweaked, good for them. Having had to endure two very serious operations in the last two years, followed by horrid recoveries, I think if they’re going under anaesthetic for the sake of vanity, they are vapid fools. What I really don’t get is that they go to all the trouble of nipping, tucking, sucking, plumping, tweaking, tweezing, botox, fillers, fake tans, lasers, waxing, wigs, hours of makeup etc., yet still feel the need to photoshop the crap out of f their pics.

    • poorlittlerichgirl says:
      July 30, 2017 at 10:36 am

      @Huckle I agree with you on this one.

    • LaBlah says:
      July 30, 2017 at 11:49 am

      Because god forbid any woman should allow a wrinkle to ruin her face. Hopefully by the time you get some you’ll have let go of the notion that aging is some horrible thing. Aging is a privilege that many people don’t get.

    • bettyrose says:
      July 30, 2017 at 1:17 pm

      Huckle:
      Is it okay if we’re making fun of what a terrible photoshop job that is? I’m surrounded by graphic artists in my life and mygawd that’s low end work. If the goal is to say “this is my hard earned hot bod,” excessive photoshop kinda misses the point.

    • minx says:
      July 30, 2017 at 2:41 pm

      Kris Jenner IMO will never look beautiful and desirable, and it has nothing to do with her waist size. She’s a greedy, superficial liar and a terrible parent who has pimped out her entire family. She’s one ugly person.

  5. Shambles says:
    July 30, 2017 at 8:16 am

    She has that same weird-ass body that Kylie has, the one they think looks natural. Lol. The tiny waist and flat belly and huge hips that no actual human possesses. That’s why they’re not totally harmless, because they promote a body standard that is literally, physically impossible and don’t own up to how they got that way

  6. Josie says:
    July 30, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Her sleeve covers like a quarter of her waist, not necessarily photoshop, could just be an illusion. 🤷🏼‍♀️

  7. Dizzie says:
    July 30, 2017 at 8:50 am

    C’mon, she used a waist-trainer and diet tea to get that bikini body. Okay, real question, what is the procedure that chisels a waist? Kim, Chyna, Kris each have a smaller waist than before childbirth. Is is surgery? A kind of liposuction? How dangerous is it?

  8. annier says:
    July 30, 2017 at 9:47 am

    so we’ll point this one out, but we won’t admit to the jlo one when there was an actual visible photoshot mistake in hers making it apparent? okay.

  9. minx says:
    July 30, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Ugh, nobody wants to see her bikini body. Please.

  10. Put That Thing Away says:
    July 30, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    She’s about as “sexy” as a plate of nachos left out in the summer sun too long. They’re all so very proud of their ability to get almost naked whenever possible, like it’s some sort of actual skill.

  11. Bess says:
    July 30, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    When is this family going away?

  12. QueenElisabeth says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    good thing the inside doesn’t show #soulless

  13. Electric Tuba says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    What is this eye punishment for? What did we ever do? Good grief her thirst is so strong this picture served as a hospital grade dehumidifier and sucked all the moisture out of the room. I think two brain cells jumped in front of a train of thought just to put themselves out of misery

  14. Bridget says:
    July 30, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    She asked her daughter to post that, right?

