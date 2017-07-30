Khloe Kardashian posted a strange vacation selfie from her mom, Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad! pic.twitter.com/hUDiVLWkFv
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 29, 2017
Kris Jenner has been on vacation for the past few weeks. She’s been spending time in the South of France with “boyfriend” Corey Gamble, and they’ve apparently been staying at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. I assume it was at that hotel (?) that Kris Jenner snapped this selfie and then sent it to her daughter, as one does when one is 61 years old. Khloe Kardashian posted her mom’s selfie on her own social media, remarking: “Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad.”
Honestly, I don’t care about Kris’s age, although she cares very, very much. I hope when I’m Kris’s age, I have long run out of f–ks to give. I hope I’m also as rich as Kris and I can afford my own rent-a-boyfriend and I can spend all my time lounging on a beach in a bikini. None of that bothers me. What bugs me is that Kris has pretty obviously been worked on quite heavily, probably be the same plastic surgeon her daughters use. And if that’s not enough, someone – Kris or Khloe, I would assume – Photoshopped the crap out of Kris’s body. Her waist in this photo is comical, I’m sorry. It would be like Photoshopping your head onto an image of a Barbie doll.
Obviously, people are calling out Kris for NOT calling out her plastic surgeon. But here’s my favorite: “Kris Jenner heard OJ is getting out so she’s sending subliminals.”
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I can see the photoshop on her waist, which is just silly. If you’ve had 6 kids, it’s okay to look like you’ve had 6 kids — Kris would still be beautiful women without all the fakery.
What is important to them is pathetic. I can’t stand hearing about this family.
She’s the same age as my mother and it’s actually funny imagining my mom needing this much attention at 61. You’d hope you’d be a little more secure with yourself by then.
Garment also carefully arranged to make her waist look like Raquel Welch’s, lol. Nice try, Kris. Is it possible you’re even more vain and desperate than your number one cash cow, Kim? How is that even possible? I don’t know if I should burst out laughing or retch. I’ll go with burst out laughing.
My eyes went straight to it. That’s how unnatural it looks. Graphic artists worldwide should be outraged at this misuse of their tools.
So weird that the Kardashians, who are some of the most photoshopped people around, still don’t know how to use it convincingly.
Looking like a “snack”? What kind of a compliment is that?
@Pumpkin – ‘looking like a snack’ – means that you look ‘tasty’ or attractive.
@dodgy, thanks. I have never heard that expression before.
While I get that it is a compliment, I would never use those words about my mother. I would say something more like “Looking good mom!”
^^^This! I cringed when I read it. Ick.
I can’t imagine using this to compliment anyone, except maybe as an inside joke with friends. “You look great” is a good way to let someone know they’re showing their best self. You’re a tasty snack sounds like satire of porn dialogue. Not how I relate to my mom, but whatever.
Maybe Kris has gotten herself a specialty yacht conrtact too, and has been assigned a unique duty roster? Move over, starlets and models! Mama’s got this one.
@Liberty you might be right! From the picture it looks like she’s on a yacht. Looks like a porthole behind her head and the ceiling looks more like one on a yacht than a hotel room ceiling.
Selfies, endless effing selfies — do the women in this family do ANYTHING else with their time???
Oh yes, scheming and plotting controversy that will bring them more exposure and $$$$.
I agree with you about those endless effing selfies. They crave attention and validation so bad, I almost feel sorry for them.
Yes, Alix. To add to Pumpkin’s comment, they spend an inordinate amount of time gazing at those selfies to find the “perfect” one, before photoshopping and posting it to their social media. Let’s not forget that before any selfies can be taken, they must prepare properly with 3-4 hours in the chair for makeup and hair, and then at least an hour in the closet selecting just the right outfit. Oh, god, someone please shut me up.
Are you saying a 60 year old woman cannot have a waist, or is not allowed some plastic surgery or photoshop? She should just be a wrinkly old blob I guess, and not want to feel beautiful or desired. I feel like if anybody wants those types of things, that’s definitely the age range that shouldn’t be crticised for it.
Zero people are saying that 60 year old women should look like blobs. But if you’re going to have plastic surgery and liposuction and photoshop yourself, you should own up to it. That’s why it’s problematic. See comment below
She’s got a slight waist in this pic and Kaiser says it looks “comical” and that her head looks like it’s on a Barbie doll body. Really? C’mon. I get this is Kris Jenner. But there were critical comments with a recent post about Christie Brinkley too. Again, these women are in their 60s and I do not begrudge them their photoshop or plastic surgery. And why the fu-k should anybody at that age ever be expected to be honest about the things they’ve had done?
@Huckle what is comical is that she photoshopped her waist to the extreme and it’s obvious
It sounds as if you are saying that women who don’t have those things are wrinkly old blobs. Because I know many who don’t “have” a tiny waist, and haven’t had cosmetic surgery, and don’t photoshop, who don’t fit that description. Personally I think anyone over 60 who has a general anaesthetic for an operation that is not medically necessary is mistaken, but it’s their choice. It’s a shame so many seem to feel the need to do so. Just another way of differentiating the haves from the have nots I suppose. The haves have cosmetic surgery, the have nots are tormented by anxiety about having access to basic medical services. The message? “Crow’s feet are for losers”. The waist of the woman in that selfie does not appear to be the same waist possessed by the woman in the black dress btw.
I didn’t mean to imply that at all. I too know older ladies that are in great shape without plastic surgery. They are mos def NOT blobs! I just think we shouldn’t be so darn critical of them with or without enhancements.
Good points Annetommy. I think if women of a certain age feel like getting tweaked, good for them. Having had to endure two very serious operations in the last two years, followed by horrid recoveries, I think if they’re going under anaesthetic for the sake of vanity, they are vapid fools. What I really don’t get is that they go to all the trouble of nipping, tucking, sucking, plumping, tweaking, tweezing, botox, fillers, fake tans, lasers, waxing, wigs, hours of makeup etc., yet still feel the need to photoshop the crap out of f their pics.
@Huckle I agree with you on this one.
Because god forbid any woman should allow a wrinkle to ruin her face. Hopefully by the time you get some you’ll have let go of the notion that aging is some horrible thing. Aging is a privilege that many people don’t get.
Huckle:
Is it okay if we’re making fun of what a terrible photoshop job that is? I’m surrounded by graphic artists in my life and mygawd that’s low end work. If the goal is to say “this is my hard earned hot bod,” excessive photoshop kinda misses the point.
Kris Jenner IMO will never look beautiful and desirable, and it has nothing to do with her waist size. She’s a greedy, superficial liar and a terrible parent who has pimped out her entire family. She’s one ugly person.
She has that same weird-ass body that Kylie has, the one they think looks natural. Lol. The tiny waist and flat belly and huge hips that no actual human possesses. That’s why they’re not totally harmless, because they promote a body standard that is literally, physically impossible and don’t own up to how they got that way
I think her body is more like Kim’s. Minus the huge fake rear of course.
We all know that they have enhancements and continue to receive them. They aren’t fooling anyone so they can promote all they want. I don’t look to them as some kind of beauty standard. I don’t think most rational people do. I just think their mother is over 60, leave her alone about this, you know?
No but you absolutely do seem to have a problem with anyone having wrinkles or being a “blob” – if that previous comment had any meaning at all then you most certainly look to someone unrealistically for beauty standards.
Huckle,
The thing is we’ll all be 60 someday, and most of us will still be working 8-5 jobs, using weekends to catch up on chores. 60 is the new 40, at least in terms of how far you are from retirement. So we owe it to our future selves to define “awesome at 60″ in realistic ways.
If it was just a normal mom, then fine. But Kris Jenner is not a bystander, she’s desperate for the same admiration that her daughters receive. She’s the human embodiment of “we look like we could be sisters, RIGHT?”
Her sleeve covers like a quarter of her waist, not necessarily photoshop, could just be an illusion. 🤷🏼♀️
I agree. They all use photoshop (and later deny it) but this looks more like an illusion to me as well.
C’mon, she used a waist-trainer and diet tea to get that bikini body. Okay, real question, what is the procedure that chisels a waist? Kim, Chyna, Kris each have a smaller waist than before childbirth. Is is surgery? A kind of liposuction? How dangerous is it?
Ooooooooooo, good question, Dizzie. I’m also interested in getting that info.
Liposuction and possibly rib removal. Yes it’s dangerous, see Kanye’s mother.
Liposuction, then injecting that fat and sculpting it to create bigger hips so your waist looks even smaller
so we’ll point this one out, but we won’t admit to the jlo one when there was an actual visible photoshot mistake in hers making it apparent? okay.
Ugh, nobody wants to see her bikini body. Please.
She’s about as “sexy” as a plate of nachos left out in the summer sun too long. They’re all so very proud of their ability to get almost naked whenever possible, like it’s some sort of actual skill.
When is this family going away?
good thing the inside doesn’t show #soulless
What is this eye punishment for? What did we ever do? Good grief her thirst is so strong this picture served as a hospital grade dehumidifier and sucked all the moisture out of the room. I think two brain cells jumped in front of a train of thought just to put themselves out of misery
Hilarious comment, Electric Tuba!😂
She asked her daughter to post that, right?
