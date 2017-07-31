Donald Trump tells police officers: Don’t be ‘too nice’ to suspects, be ‘rough’

On Friday, Donald Trump made a speech in Long Island, in front of the Suffolk County Police. The SCP were assembled to make Trump look even more manly and butch. They were also there because his speech was about the MS-13 gang and how those gang members are “animals” who don’t deserve due process. I suspect that Trump went off-script, as he is wont to do, and the result was this quote: “When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon — you just see them thrown in, rough. I said, ‘Please don’t be too nice.’ Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head. The way you put their hand over — like, don’t hit their head and they just killed somebody, don’t hit their head. I said, ‘You can take the hand away, OK?’” Here’s the video:

And here’s the video of the reaction shots from the assembled Suffolk County Police. They smiled and laughed like Trump was saying something really funny:

Let’s be 100% clear. The president of the United States directly ordered American police officers to assault people they suspected of committing crimes. Donald Trump wants police officers to assault suspects, and he says this openly and gleefully, in front of a crowd of police officers who openly laugh and smile. Because it’s not like there’s an epidemic of police officers abusing, assaulting and killing unarmed black people, right?

Surprisingly, the NYPD sort of knows that the optics were terrible. The NYPD spokesperson James O’Neill released a statement:

A day after President Donald Trump told America’s law enforcement officers not to be “too nice” to suspected criminals, the head of the nation’s largest police force slammed the remarks as “irresponsible” and “unprofessional.” James O’Neill, the police commissioner of the New York Police Department, stressed Saturday that there are policies and procedures in place that limit the use of force “under any circumstance.”

“To suggest that police officers apply any standard in the use of force other than what is reasonable and necessary is irresponsible, unprofessional and sends the wrong message to law enforcement as well as the public,” O’Neill said in a statement.

Yeah, when even the NYPD – not really a bastion of smart community policing in communities of color – is like “whoa, too far,” perhaps you should rethink your stance. What am I saying? Donald Trump has always been a proponent of abusing, bullying, belittling, assaulting and killing brown and black people. It’s his raison d’etre.

Here’s an interesting/disturbing sidenote: last year, the Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke “pleaded guilty to beating a handcuffed man being interrogated about the theft of sex toys and other personal items from Burke’s SUV.” Sounds like Trump’s idea of what a police chief should be doing.

  1. Lindy79 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Jesus effing christ…

    also…”paddywagon”? really?

    Reply
  2. trollontheloose says:
    July 31, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Rodrigo Duterte 2.0

    Reply
  3. Tate says:
    July 31, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I would just like to once again thank all of you jack asses that voted for this dangerous steaming pile of trash. Oh yeah, and we are about to go to war with North Korea…. but her e-mails…. 🤷🏻‍♀️

    Reply
  4. Beth says:
    July 31, 2017 at 7:45 am

    He is so irresponsible and careless. While people are having a hard time trusting the police, this is the most foolish thing he could’ve said

    Reply
  5. IlsaLund says:
    July 31, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Well given the Suffolk County Police Chief’s behavior, it’s no wonder his officers laughed so knowingly. Sounds like their way of doing business. And they wonder why people of color distrust law enforcement. As for Trump, I hope his head is “bumped” when they arrest him for his crimes. What goes around comes around, and Karma is a bitch. I hope Trump gets what he’s truly earned & deserves.

    At least law enforcement nationwide pretty much condemned Trump’s comments.

    Reply
  6. Jerusha says:
    July 31, 2017 at 7:45 am

    I hope they remember that when he’s doing the perp walk.

    Reply
  7. Tulsi 2020 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Similar to the time he ordered the crowd at one of his rallies to beat the hell out of any protesters if they saw any.

    Reply
  8. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    July 31, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Maxine Waters:

    Freddie Gray’s family probably wants to know if officers will protect Trump’s head when he is thrown into the back of a paddy wagon.

    Maxine Waters is my President

    Reply
  9. Giulia says:
    July 31, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Trump is making explicit what is business as usual in policing around the country. Bad optics indeed. Combine that level of “permission” with military equipment and training and is it a surprise we are here? We’re in trouble in so many ways, and where are the dems?

    In slightly better news
    http://ktla.com/2017/07/28/baltimore-dismisses-34-cases-after-video-surfaces-showing-officers-allegedly-planting-evidence/

    Reply
  10. Jerusha says:
    July 31, 2017 at 7:50 am

    This is a perfect response to trump’s idiotic performance. I wish Willie D could say it to his face.
    http://twitter.com/williedlive/status/891421002407833601

    Reply
  11. Louise177 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 7:51 am

    It’s disturbing that the police were laughing and applauding that comment. You would think they became officers because they want t uphold the law not break it. It was extremely annoying how Trumps supporters kept saying he was joking. Trump is all about assault and bullying. Why would that change now?

    Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    July 31, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I’d say that the paddywagon comment was a cruel reference to Freddy Gray but I’m not sure that 45 is capable of inserting something that subtle, for lack of a better word.

    I’m sure using the word paddywagon comes from one too many viewings of old cops shows or listening to old time radio.

    Those cops should be ashamed of themselves. That he said it doesn’t surprise me because I’m sure he’d love nothing more than to militarize the police more than the already are, and he doesn’t think about or care about the consequences. But the other goons there know how that rhetoric puts the lives of their fellow officers at risk, even if they don’t want to admit it.

    Reply
  13. Radley says:
    July 31, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Definitely a racial dog whistle for his base. Obviously, some inept creature in his team advised him to play to his base of knuckledraggers since everything else was going sideways last week.

    Common sense would tell you that not everyone who has a run-in with the law is guilty or even violent or dangerous. So why rough everybody up? In order to intimidate people? Especially potential protesters?

    He’s garbage and every day that he remains in office scars my very soul. I need swift justice. Hurry up, Mueller!

    Reply
  14. SoulSPA says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Can these remarks be considered “incitation to violence”? There is already enough police violence that is well documented and deplored. And not since yesterday. And the POTUS legitimizes it? It’s mind blowing. And the law enforcement officers feel good about it? POTUS has lost his mind. He should be accountable for these remarks.

    Reply
  15. Maya says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:00 am

    I just can’t with this man anymore – this man exposed the inner evil of millions of people and I wasn’t ready for that.

    I wasn’t ready to see that even though we are in 2017, racism & sexism are at the peak and worse than it was before.

    Our ancestors fought soo hard for equal rights such as right to vote and yet, millions of women and minorities threw all of that away by not voting in last year’s election and started a change reaction which can only end in a horrible end.

    I see women attacking other women and worse, some are even supporting the sexism coming The Republicans and Trump.

    I see minorities ignoring the issues and still don’t turn up voting during special elections and even join the protests that are happening around the country.

    Seriously, with Brexit & US election consequences, I just want to not read any news or even want to go outside.

    Even though I miss my mother every single day, I am glad she is not around today to see this. She would never have handled this as she always only saw the good in people.

    Reply
    • Who ARE these people? says:
      July 31, 2017 at 8:43 am

      Upsetting time indeed.

      Just one thing, voters in minority groups are discouraged from voting and may find it hard to impossible. It doesn’t mean they don’t care. As well for protests either they are working too hard or they know they are more likely to be attacked. If protest is led by people who have yhe time, money and energy for it, so be it.

      Reply
  16. Jerusha says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Joyce Carol Oates has an idea for trump’s next appearance. But, seriously, I have no a shred of sympathy for cultists who continue to support him. Whatever bad happens to them, their fault.
    http://twitter.com/joycecaroloates/status/891062944565473285

    Reply
  17. Nev says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:04 am

    They laughed.

    Reply
  18. littlemissnaughty says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I don’t know how he does it. Whenever you think “This is it. i can’t be more shocked, angry, and sad.” he somehow takes another dump on the already massive pile of sh*t that is this administration. It’s a skill, really.

    Also, this isn’t about optics. Yes, it looks bad. BECAUSE IT IS BAD! There’s nothing anyone can say to make people forget the laughing and nodding. Jesus.

    Reply
  19. Lozface says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:30 am

    How a world leader can even comprehend saying this is beyond me. I’m at a loss to even describe how I feel.

    How many black lives have been lost through police brutality and just recently an Australian woman who called the police to report a sexual assault is shot dead by a cop.

    I fear for the people of the US and my heart breaks for those who didn’t vote for this diabolical sh!t show!

    Reply

