Donald Trump tells police officers: Don’t be ‘too nice’ to suspects, be ‘rough’

On Friday, Donald Trump made a speech in Long Island, in front of the Suffolk County Police. The SCP were assembled to make Trump look even more manly and butch. They were also there because his speech was about the MS-13 gang and how those gang members are “animals” who don’t deserve due process. I suspect that Trump went off-script, as he is wont to do, and the result was this quote: “When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon — you just see them thrown in, rough. I said, ‘Please don’t be too nice.’ Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head. The way you put their hand over — like, don’t hit their head and they just killed somebody, don’t hit their head. I said, ‘You can take the hand away, OK?’” Here’s the video:

And here’s the video of the reaction shots from the assembled Suffolk County Police. They smiled and laughed like Trump was saying something really funny:

Let’s be 100% clear. The president of the United States directly ordered American police officers to assault people they suspected of committing crimes. Donald Trump wants police officers to assault suspects, and he says this openly and gleefully, in front of a crowd of police officers who openly laugh and smile. Because it’s not like there’s an epidemic of police officers abusing, assaulting and killing unarmed black people, right?

Surprisingly, the NYPD sort of knows that the optics were terrible. The NYPD spokesperson James O’Neill released a statement:

A day after President Donald Trump told America’s law enforcement officers not to be “too nice” to suspected criminals, the head of the nation’s largest police force slammed the remarks as “irresponsible” and “unprofessional.” James O’Neill, the police commissioner of the New York Police Department, stressed Saturday that there are policies and procedures in place that limit the use of force “under any circumstance.” “To suggest that police officers apply any standard in the use of force other than what is reasonable and necessary is irresponsible, unprofessional and sends the wrong message to law enforcement as well as the public,” O’Neill said in a statement.

Yeah, when even the NYPD – not really a bastion of smart community policing in communities of color – is like “whoa, too far,” perhaps you should rethink your stance. What am I saying? Donald Trump has always been a proponent of abusing, bullying, belittling, assaulting and killing brown and black people. It’s his raison d’etre.

Here’s an interesting/disturbing sidenote: last year, the Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke “pleaded guilty to beating a handcuffed man being interrogated about the theft of sex toys and other personal items from Burke’s SUV.” Sounds like Trump’s idea of what a police chief should be doing.