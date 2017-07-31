Donald Trump tells police officers: Don’t be ‘too nice’ to suspects, be ‘rough’

On Friday, Donald Trump made a speech in Long Island, in front of the Suffolk County Police. The SCP were assembled to make Trump look even more manly and butch. They were also there because his speech was about the MS-13 gang and how those gang members are “animals” who don’t deserve due process. I suspect that Trump went off-script, as he is wont to do, and the result was this quote: “When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon — you just see them thrown in, rough. I said, ‘Please don’t be too nice.’ Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head. The way you put their hand over — like, don’t hit their head and they just killed somebody, don’t hit their head. I said, ‘You can take the hand away, OK?’” Here’s the video:
And here’s the video of the reaction shots from the assembled Suffolk County Police. They smiled and laughed like Trump was saying something really funny:
Let’s be 100% clear. The president of the United States directly ordered American police officers to assault people they suspected of committing crimes. Donald Trump wants police officers to assault suspects, and he says this openly and gleefully, in front of a crowd of police officers who openly laugh and smile. Because it’s not like there’s an epidemic of police officers abusing, assaulting and killing unarmed black people, right?
Surprisingly, the NYPD sort of knows that the optics were terrible. The NYPD spokesperson James O’Neill released a statement:
A day after President Donald Trump told America’s law enforcement officers not to be “too nice” to suspected criminals, the head of the nation’s largest police force slammed the remarks as “irresponsible” and “unprofessional.” James O’Neill, the police commissioner of the New York Police Department, stressed Saturday that there are policies and procedures in place that limit the use of force “under any circumstance.”
“To suggest that police officers apply any standard in the use of force other than what is reasonable and necessary is irresponsible, unprofessional and sends the wrong message to law enforcement as well as the public,” O’Neill said in a statement.
Yeah, when even the NYPD – not really a bastion of smart community policing in communities of color – is like “whoa, too far,” perhaps you should rethink your stance. What am I saying? Donald Trump has always been a proponent of abusing, bullying, belittling, assaulting and killing brown and black people. It’s his raison d’etre.
Here’s an interesting/disturbing sidenote: last year, the Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke “pleaded guilty to beating a handcuffed man being interrogated about the theft of sex toys and other personal items from Burke’s SUV.” Sounds like Trump’s idea of what a police chief should be doing.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Jesus effing christ…
also…”paddywagon”? really?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes THIS!
Offensive and wildly inappropriate language from a POTUS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, really. And the rest of his remarks were so outrageous – police forces all over the nation are bashing them – that the ethnic slur just slipped right by with little attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What ethnic slur?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Paddy wagon is an ethnic slur against the Irish, implying that we are all rowdy drunks who need to be thrown in the wagon and locked up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Paddy wagon” is a 19th century expression based on the anti-Irish slur “Paddy.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well that is news to me, as someone born and bred in Ireland I have never heard anybody in my life who has found that term offensive – and I have heard it used many times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
third ginger – ‘Paddy’ is not a slur against the Irish (or at least one considered by any Irish person I know, and I live in Ireland). In Ireland it is widely used as a synonym for the average Irish man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…which doesn’t make it any less offensive. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_ethnic_slurs#P It right up there, together with “pikey”, “paki” and alike.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
April, it was in 19th century cities in America. Boston, New York. Sadly, America has invented many ethnic slurs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@April, here, “paddy wagon” IS a slur against the Irish, coined at the time businesses posted signs like “No Irish Need Apply” and our immigration laws were being created to keep out the Irish and the Chinese. You seem to be focusing on just the “paddy” part. “Paddy Wagon” is for rounding up Irish drunks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did not know that. I thought it was shortened from padding, a padded wagon.
Not that I have occasion to have ever used it in speech, but in reading that’s what my mind referenced. I’ll not use it, to be sure, again.
It’s good to get the meanings of phrases and words out, so we stop using them. Like “gypped”, I had no idea what it was meant. Never used it again after being told.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@April I’m surprised you never heard Paddywagon before. I remember learning about it in school (I’m Irish too, so heyy girl )
My grandad didn’t mind too much being called a paddy when he worked abroad, but he hated the paddy wagon expression with a passion because it came from the time with the ‘no blacks, no dogs, no Irish signs.’ His brothers and friends who worked in the states came up against serious discrimination when trying to get work and were always threatened with the paddy wagon.
It implies that the Irish ‘paddys’ were allll such degenerates that they named their police vans after them.because they were always full of Irish.
IMO, when trump uses that expression it shows that he still thinks of the Irish in terms of the old stereotypes of drunken, fighting criminals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for the explanation. Embarrassed to have not known this and won’t use it again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmm is it a slur from an American perspective or Irish? I don’t know the history there. I was just in Ireland so I’m surprised it’s a slur. Paddywagon was everywhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is exactly why we don’t trust the police
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump had a hell of week last week. He pissed off the Boy Scouts, the military, and every major police association. Normal people have to try to that be much of an a-hole, but I guess it just comes naturally to Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t paddywagon like a really old word. People don’t use it anymore. Trump is such a troglodyte. I do beg troglodytes to forgive me for insulting them by comparison. At least they were not completely human then. What is Trump’s excuse?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Errrrr – he’s not completely human now?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People don’t use it any more because it is an ethnic slur.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe “police van” is the preferred terminology.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet he’s too ignorant to know what “paddywagon” refers to
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rodrigo Duterte 2.0
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yikes, yes. I didn’t think I was ready to make that comparison just yet but yeah, it fits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spot on!!!! And Maduro in Venezuela. They have big violence problems in the country, it’s all over the news. CNN too have a lot of coverage.
ETA: venezuela with state-enforced violence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would just like to once again thank all of you jack asses that voted for this dangerous steaming pile of trash. Oh yeah, and we are about to go to war with North Korea…. but her e-mails…. 🤷🏻♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Lock her up”; and don’t forget to bang her head on the paddy wagon door….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is so irresponsible and careless. While people are having a hard time trusting the police, this is the most foolish thing he could’ve said
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. For once I’m not surprised that he has zero grasp of the sensitivity, thoughtfulness and compassion required to be a leader for ALL the citizens of this country. Gah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You lack faith and imagination, he could have said something much dumber.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure you’re joking but how fu%$ing depressing that the fact that he said anything ignorant and insensitive is acceptable because it could have been worse. That sums up Trump and his rise in a nutshell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well given the Suffolk County Police Chief’s behavior, it’s no wonder his officers laughed so knowingly. Sounds like their way of doing business. And they wonder why people of color distrust law enforcement. As for Trump, I hope his head is “bumped” when they arrest him for his crimes. What goes around comes around, and Karma is a bitch. I hope Trump gets what he’s truly earned & deserves.
At least law enforcement nationwide pretty much condemned Trump’s comments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope they remember that when he’s doing the perp walk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OH YES !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Similar to the time he ordered the crowd at one of his rallies to beat the hell out of any protesters if they saw any.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maxine Waters:
Freddie Gray’s family probably wants to know if officers will protect Trump’s head when he is thrown into the back of a paddy wagon.
Maxine Waters is my President
Report this comment as spam or abuse
!!!!!… and that’s how you do a mic drop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There you go, and I second the motion: Maxine for POTUS!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump is making explicit what is business as usual in policing around the country. Bad optics indeed. Combine that level of “permission” with military equipment and training and is it a surprise we are here? We’re in trouble in so many ways, and where are the dems?
In slightly better news
http://ktla.com/2017/07/28/baltimore-dismisses-34-cases-after-video-surfaces-showing-officers-allegedly-planting-evidence/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a perfect response to trump’s idiotic performance. I wish Willie D could say it to his face.
http://twitter.com/williedlive/status/891421002407833601
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s disturbing that the police were laughing and applauding that comment. You would think they became officers because they want t uphold the law not break it. It was extremely annoying how Trumps supporters kept saying he was joking. Trump is all about assault and bullying. Why would that change now?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d say that the paddywagon comment was a cruel reference to Freddy Gray but I’m not sure that 45 is capable of inserting something that subtle, for lack of a better word.
I’m sure using the word paddywagon comes from one too many viewings of old cops shows or listening to old time radio.
Those cops should be ashamed of themselves. That he said it doesn’t surprise me because I’m sure he’d love nothing more than to militarize the police more than the already are, and he doesn’t think about or care about the consequences. But the other goons there know how that rhetoric puts the lives of their fellow officers at risk, even if they don’t want to admit it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I grew up in the 70s in a working class Chicago neighborhood filled with cops and first responders and paddywagon was the word everyone used. Many were Irish Americans, so apparently they didn’t realize it was a slur.
So maybe it comes from Trump’s childhood vernacular.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As an Irish person in Ireland, we use the term paddy wagon as well – including a fairly successful tourist bus business called Paddywagon – and it is used as a descriptor rather than a slur.
Frankly, as an insult, I’d be more annoyed if I was called an idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the 90′s at Foxboro Stadium (Patriots ) security used the “paddywagon” to take people who were so overly drunk that they were starting fights. There’s plenty of Irish Americans in the Boston area, I’m one of them, so maybe nobody knew it was a slur.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Part of that may be because you live in Ireland. It’s a slur against Irish-Americans and somethings just don’t translate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Definitely a racial dog whistle for his base. Obviously, some inept creature in his team advised him to play to his base of knuckledraggers since everything else was going sideways last week.
Common sense would tell you that not everyone who has a run-in with the law is guilty or even violent or dangerous. So why rough everybody up? In order to intimidate people? Especially potential protesters?
He’s garbage and every day that he remains in office scars my very soul. I need swift justice. Hurry up, Mueller!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can these remarks be considered “incitation to violence”? There is already enough police violence that is well documented and deplored. And not since yesterday. And the POTUS legitimizes it? It’s mind blowing. And the law enforcement officers feel good about it? POTUS has lost his mind. He should be accountable for these remarks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just can’t with this man anymore – this man exposed the inner evil of millions of people and I wasn’t ready for that.
I wasn’t ready to see that even though we are in 2017, racism & sexism are at the peak and worse than it was before.
Our ancestors fought soo hard for equal rights such as right to vote and yet, millions of women and minorities threw all of that away by not voting in last year’s election and started a change reaction which can only end in a horrible end.
I see women attacking other women and worse, some are even supporting the sexism coming The Republicans and Trump.
I see minorities ignoring the issues and still don’t turn up voting during special elections and even join the protests that are happening around the country.
Seriously, with Brexit & US election consequences, I just want to not read any news or even want to go outside.
Even though I miss my mother every single day, I am glad she is not around today to see this. She would never have handled this as she always only saw the good in people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Upsetting time indeed.
Just one thing, voters in minority groups are discouraged from voting and may find it hard to impossible. It doesn’t mean they don’t care. As well for protests either they are working too hard or they know they are more likely to be attacked. If protest is led by people who have yhe time, money and energy for it, so be it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Joyce Carol Oates has an idea for trump’s next appearance. But, seriously, I have no a shred of sympathy for cultists who continue to support him. Whatever bad happens to them, their fault.
http://twitter.com/joycecaroloates/status/891062944565473285
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha, thanks. I didn’t know she was on Twitter. I’m off to grab my phone and follow her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They laughed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course they laughed. They wouldn’t think of it as amusing if someone they loved was arrested and roughed up by a brutish police officer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know how he does it. Whenever you think “This is it. i can’t be more shocked, angry, and sad.” he somehow takes another dump on the already massive pile of sh*t that is this administration. It’s a skill, really.
Also, this isn’t about optics. Yes, it looks bad. BECAUSE IT IS BAD! There’s nothing anyone can say to make people forget the laughing and nodding. Jesus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How a world leader can even comprehend saying this is beyond me. I’m at a loss to even describe how I feel.
How many black lives have been lost through police brutality and just recently an Australian woman who called the police to report a sexual assault is shot dead by a cop.
I fear for the people of the US and my heart breaks for those who didn’t vote for this diabolical sh!t show!
Report this comment as spam or abuse