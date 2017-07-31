Recap of Game of Thrones 7.3, ‘The Queen’s Justice’ is pretty savage

SPOILERS for last night’s episode of Game of Thrones 7.3, “The Queen’s Justice.”

Well, at least we got some kind of resolution on Bran Stark! I was seriously worried that we were going to be on the last episode of this season and Bran would still be hanging out at The Wall. We also finally got to see Jon Snow meet Daenerys Targaryen and it wasn’t quite the meet-cute we were hoping for. I actually rolled my eyes at Dany a few times. I laughed out loud at Euron Greyjoy and Olenna Tyrell though. I mean… Olenna is a G, right? Here’s the recap:

The Red Woman will die in Westeros. Melisandre and Varys chat about their guests (Jon Snow and Davos) from a very high cliff. Melisandre doesn’t want Jon Snow or Davos to see her and she admits she made a terrible mistake, which is a reference to Shireen. Varys is sort of being a bitch to her, but Melly gets the last laugh: yes, she will travel away from Westeros, but she has to return “one last time to die.” Varys has to die in Westeros too, apparently.

Meet-cute in the Throne Room. Jon and Dany finally meet and it’s… okay. She’s like, here are my credentials, Breaker of Chains, Mother of Dragons, etc, and Jon’s like “cool, but I’m still not bending the knee.” Dany is really perturbed that she’s met someone who isn’t worshipping her. But you can tell that she half-way likes Jon Snow.

Jon Snow & Tyrion. There’s a lot to pick apart about all of the scenes in Dragonstone, but I liked all of the stuff between Jon and Tyrion. They seem to have a great deal of affection for each other and a lot of respect. I get the feeling that Tyrion really does believe Jon about the White Walkers too. Tyrion tries to help Jon and Jon will get his dragonglass.

Euron’s gifts. Euron brings Ellaria Sand and the last Sand Snake to Kings Landing, plus Yara Greyjoy. Yara is not one of Cersei’s gifts, he merely gives her Ellaria and the Sand Snake. Cersei is so pleased, she can barely sit still and Euron knows it too. I know people are hating on Euron, but the guy is a rock star (a psycho rock star) and this scene was crazy-funny, especially as Pilou Asbæk played it as a comedy of errors, preening and sycophantic to Cersei and obscenely bullying to Jamie. Cersei basically tells Euron that he’s in charge of the seas now and that she’ll bang him/marry him after the war.

Ellaria Sand’s last days. Cersei has spent time thinking about what she would do to the woman who killed her only daughter. Cersei gets a nice little monologue, and in the end, Cersei poisons Ellaria’s daughter the same way Ellaria poisoned Myrcella: with a poisoned kiss. Ellaria will now have to watch her daughter die as they both rot in chains.

Cersei & Jamie spend the night together. Jamie can’t say no to Cersei, and so that happens. Meh.

Sansa in charge. Sansa reminded me of her mother in those scenes where she’s running around Winterfell, organizing everything. She’s been waiting to be put in charge for so long, and she’s doing a good job.

The Three-Eyed Raven. FINALLY. Finally, Bran Stark returns home to Winterfell, only he’s no longer Bran Stark, of course. He is the Three-Eyed Raven, which basically means that Bran comes across like an above-it-all moody teenager. Sansa is happy to see him and the look on her face when she finally sees Bran was really lovely. Later, she’s like “so you’re actually the heir to Winterfell, you should be in charge now.” And he’s like “Ugh, no, I’m the Three-Eyed Raven, I’m not actually a Stark now.” Then he tries to explain things but in the end, he says he’s sorry that all of that sh-t has happened to her, especially her wedding night there at Winterfell, where she wore white and looked beautiful. Sansa is overcome with emotion at the memory of her wedding-night rape (and months of rape and abuse after that night at Ramsay’s hand) and she walks away, freaked out.

Grey Worm takes Casterly Rock. Tyrion’s plan involved the sewers, and Grey Worm and the Unsullied easily take Casterly Rock. It’s too easy, in fact, because there are barely any Lannister soldiers there. And while the Unsullied take it, Euron Greyjoy’s fleet attacks Dany’s ships, and so now Dany really doesn’t have much of a presence on sea.

Olenna dies as she lived, like a gangster. As it turns out, Jamie Lannister and the Lannister soldiers were marching on Queen Olenna’s home in High Garden. The Tyrell forces were quickly overwhelmed and dismantled by Jamie and his forces. It happened so quickly that they didn’t even show any battle or fighting scenes. Queen of Thorns/Burns Olenna just sat in her room, waiting for Jamie to appear. And he did. This was the best scene, Dame Diana Rigg’s last on the show. She’s very much in the same vein as the Dowager Countess from Downton Abbey: Olenna always got the best lines. She called Joffrey a “c–t,” she warned Jamie that Cersei is a “disease,” and then this final message for Cersei. After Olenna drinks the poisoned wine, Olenna brings up another death by poison, that of Joffrey: “Must have been horrible for you as a Kingsguard, as a father. It was horrible enough for me. A shocking scene. Not at all what I intended. You see, I had never seen the poison work before. Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me.” SAVAGE.