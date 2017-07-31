Recap of Game of Thrones 7.3, ‘The Queen’s Justice’ is pretty savage

SPOILERS for last night’s episode of Game of Thrones 7.3, “The Queen’s Justice.”
Well, at least we got some kind of resolution on Bran Stark! I was seriously worried that we were going to be on the last episode of this season and Bran would still be hanging out at The Wall. We also finally got to see Jon Snow meet Daenerys Targaryen and it wasn’t quite the meet-cute we were hoping for. I actually rolled my eyes at Dany a few times. I laughed out loud at Euron Greyjoy and Olenna Tyrell though. I mean… Olenna is a G, right? Here’s the recap:
The Red Woman will die in Westeros. Melisandre and Varys chat about their guests (Jon Snow and Davos) from a very high cliff. Melisandre doesn’t want Jon Snow or Davos to see her and she admits she made a terrible mistake, which is a reference to Shireen. Varys is sort of being a bitch to her, but Melly gets the last laugh: yes, she will travel away from Westeros, but she has to return “one last time to die.” Varys has to die in Westeros too, apparently.
Meet-cute in the Throne Room. Jon and Dany finally meet and it’s… okay. She’s like, here are my credentials, Breaker of Chains, Mother of Dragons, etc, and Jon’s like “cool, but I’m still not bending the knee.” Dany is really perturbed that she’s met someone who isn’t worshipping her. But you can tell that she half-way likes Jon Snow.
Jon Snow & Tyrion. There’s a lot to pick apart about all of the scenes in Dragonstone, but I liked all of the stuff between Jon and Tyrion. They seem to have a great deal of affection for each other and a lot of respect. I get the feeling that Tyrion really does believe Jon about the White Walkers too. Tyrion tries to help Jon and Jon will get his dragonglass.
Euron’s gifts. Euron brings Ellaria Sand and the last Sand Snake to Kings Landing, plus Yara Greyjoy. Yara is not one of Cersei’s gifts, he merely gives her Ellaria and the Sand Snake. Cersei is so pleased, she can barely sit still and Euron knows it too. I know people are hating on Euron, but the guy is a rock star (a psycho rock star) and this scene was crazy-funny, especially as Pilou Asbæk played it as a comedy of errors, preening and sycophantic to Cersei and obscenely bullying to Jamie. Cersei basically tells Euron that he’s in charge of the seas now and that she’ll bang him/marry him after the war.
Ellaria Sand’s last days. Cersei has spent time thinking about what she would do to the woman who killed her only daughter. Cersei gets a nice little monologue, and in the end, Cersei poisons Ellaria’s daughter the same way Ellaria poisoned Myrcella: with a poisoned kiss. Ellaria will now have to watch her daughter die as they both rot in chains.
Cersei & Jamie spend the night together. Jamie can’t say no to Cersei, and so that happens. Meh.
Sansa in charge. Sansa reminded me of her mother in those scenes where she’s running around Winterfell, organizing everything. She’s been waiting to be put in charge for so long, and she’s doing a good job.
The Three-Eyed Raven. FINALLY. Finally, Bran Stark returns home to Winterfell, only he’s no longer Bran Stark, of course. He is the Three-Eyed Raven, which basically means that Bran comes across like an above-it-all moody teenager. Sansa is happy to see him and the look on her face when she finally sees Bran was really lovely. Later, she’s like “so you’re actually the heir to Winterfell, you should be in charge now.” And he’s like “Ugh, no, I’m the Three-Eyed Raven, I’m not actually a Stark now.” Then he tries to explain things but in the end, he says he’s sorry that all of that sh-t has happened to her, especially her wedding night there at Winterfell, where she wore white and looked beautiful. Sansa is overcome with emotion at the memory of her wedding-night rape (and months of rape and abuse after that night at Ramsay’s hand) and she walks away, freaked out.
Grey Worm takes Casterly Rock. Tyrion’s plan involved the sewers, and Grey Worm and the Unsullied easily take Casterly Rock. It’s too easy, in fact, because there are barely any Lannister soldiers there. And while the Unsullied take it, Euron Greyjoy’s fleet attacks Dany’s ships, and so now Dany really doesn’t have much of a presence on sea.
Olenna dies as she lived, like a gangster. As it turns out, Jamie Lannister and the Lannister soldiers were marching on Queen Olenna’s home in High Garden. The Tyrell forces were quickly overwhelmed and dismantled by Jamie and his forces. It happened so quickly that they didn’t even show any battle or fighting scenes. Queen of Thorns/Burns Olenna just sat in her room, waiting for Jamie to appear. And he did. This was the best scene, Dame Diana Rigg’s last on the show. She’s very much in the same vein as the Dowager Countess from Downton Abbey: Olenna always got the best lines. She called Joffrey a “c–t,” she warned Jamie that Cersei is a “disease,” and then this final message for Cersei. After Olenna drinks the poisoned wine, Olenna brings up another death by poison, that of Joffrey: “Must have been horrible for you as a Kingsguard, as a father. It was horrible enough for me. A shocking scene. Not at all what I intended. You see, I had never seen the poison work before. Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me.” SAVAGE.
Who is the bigger hothead savior figure Dany or Jon? Jon or Dany? I think it may be a tie. I need Jon’s sanctimonious self out of my face and Dany focused on winning this war.
And yes, Jon is being sanctimonious. He spent a good chunk of last season fighting for Winterfell and not worrying about the Army of the Dead and now that he gets what he wants and Winterfell and the North are back under control of the Starks he is now ready to worry about the NK. Man, sit down. Sam was the only one worried about the Army last season.
Did Jon and Davos really think that showing up with their story and NO proof to back it up was really going to sway Dany? Why should she take his story at face value after meeting him just once?
BTW, Davos needs to stop spinning. Jon got shanked because he refused to listen to the concerns of some of his men or explain any of his decisions so that his men could trust him. Leadership is not about barking orders and people following them like dogs. Stark men seem to truly believe this but people let them get away with it because of “honor”. Honor involves respect which most Stark men don’t have for other people when it does not fit into the male Stark Code. Davos making Jon out to be a sacrificial lamb against the men of the night’s watch is a drunken retelling of what happened. Both of them acting as if they are any in way morally superior to Dany or even Cersei is laughable. Given Davos’ history he has no room to judge anyone. Dany should not be pivoting and giving up her resources or her journey just because Jon and Davos told her that an undead army was coming. If they wanted to be taken seriously, they should have taken her more seriously and provided solid evidence that they weren’t two crazy white dudes wasting her time.
What is Tyrion doing? Why does he still have a job? Smartest man in Westeros needs to be fireed. I smell sabotage. Not really but I cannot imagine why the writers are having Tyrion take so many Ls so late in the story. They loved St. Tyrion so much in the first four/five seasons, what happened? I will say that I liked that one conversation with Dany and Tyrion when they were alone. I gave more time to developing other families but the Starks. Dany and Tyrion work somewhat well together as a cobbled together brother and sister duo.
I loved Melisandre wiping that smug look off of Varys’ face in their one scene. She just matter of factly took him down a few notches w/o even trying. Neither one is in a position to be smug, at least she recognized that.
Sansa… girl. Don’t let LF in your head. You were doing just fine. I hope her last scene with Bran was not used to remind her of what LF is/was capable of. She didn’t need to be reminded of being sexually assaulted to also remember what LF is responsible for.
What an anti-climatic reunion between Sansa and Bran. They have been apart for so long and… all they get was that.
Olenna and Jaime’s scene was interesting. Jaime won and lost in the same scene. Good. Olenna went out like a G. RIP Queen of Thorns, Shade, and Pure Savagery. You will be missed.
I was worried that Greyworm was going to die this episode but he gets to live another week.
I don’t really care about Cersei or Ellaria’s “pain”. Oberyn voluntarily signed up for that fight and he could have easily killed the Mountain, just like Cersei said but he got cocky and ended up dead. That had nothing to do with Marcella at all. Having said that, I have never believed that Cersei cared about any of her kids except Joffrey because she had access to power through that psychopath. Both Cersei and Ellaria are using the deaths of family members to get back at each other. Cersei didn’t give a damn about anyone else’s pain when she was pulling all of her stunts, why should I care about her eeking out a tear now? Those two are in the hypocritical boat.
Urghh Dany. Her attitude is making me want Cercei to win this thing.
A+++ to your comments.
I’m not sure why Dany would think Jon would immediately bend the knee. And why would Jon and Davos think with ZERO PROOF, that Dany-new to Westeros-would believe them about an army of the dead?
Dany and Jon are among my “don’t care characters”, part of that is Kit and Emilia’s acting skills and the other part is that they are so predictable (and their future storyline is going to be so predictable) that I just don’t care.
At least Tyrion managed to politely tell Dany to get over herself and whether or not she believes Jon, give him the dragonglass, if it works, it works (and the North is handling it, not them) and if it doesn’t work, she loses nothing but could get an ally out of Jon Snow.
As much as I hate Littlefinger, he was right to tell Sansa to look at people as friends and enemies. Something Ned, Catelyn and Robb didn’t do and it cost them their lives.
The Jaime and Olenna conversation was terrific, hopefully we get a follow up with Cersei on that. Dame Diana will be missed.
WTF was up with Bran reminding Sansa of her traumatic wedding night? There was no other way he could prove to her that he could see all? Like telling her Arya is alive? Saying Ramsey deserved to be dog food? That Stark reunion was poorly written. If Bran was going to be like that, why bring him back to Winterfell? Convenient that he says he can’t be KitN because he’s the Three Eyed Raven and no way does special snowflake Jon lose a title. If Bran turns it down, technically Sansa should be Queen in the North now.
Jon has no reason to bend anything to Dany…what substantial victories has she had over the Crown? Zero…until she does, she won’t have many friends. And now even the Iron Bank is betting against her.
In the end, I say neither Jon nor Dany becomes queen or king of anything.
Jamie and Cersei think Tyrion killed Joffrey. The look on Jamie’s face when he learns the truth is priceless.
That was my favorite moment of a very action packed episode.
WTF, Bran.
yeah…its like “Hmmm how could I show my sis that I really do see everything..oh yeah..Sansa, you looked cute when you were raped”
Dany can STFU. I found her more annoying than usual. Once again, she ain’t sh*t without her dragons or her advisors. She is not a ruler. Can’t believe I’m actively rooting for Cersi right now.
Davos is always a MVP. Lady Ollenna is a total boss. And Jamie is looking really fine.
I agree. I cannot believe that I am starting to think Cercei being on the Iron throne at the end of season 8 would be the most interesting and satisfying end to the show.
Even Sansa is better at delegation than Dany is. Probably because she didn’t spend so much time being worshipped.
I’m not nitpicking this episode. I’m interested and in some cases concerned where things are going in certain quarters. Could have cared less about Ellaria or the last sand snake, but leaving Ellaria alive may come back to bite Cersei in the hind quarters. Just like letting a servant see the obvious between her and Jaime. And now I am waiting to see if Arya shows up at Winterfell too and whether she puts a serious kink in Baelish’s plans, because you know she’ll use her skills on her family’s enemies.
If I don’t get an Arya-Sansa reunion I will be so angry! I have been wanting that ever since Arya returned from Braavos. The two sisters reunited, hopefully working together and showing everyone that there will always be Starks in Winterfell…sigh.
Also, can I just say that I was so glad we didn’t have to suffer through tons of disgusting Sam scenes? The less pus and bodily waste I see on TV, the happier I am.
@wood dragon. I found it odd that Cersei allowed the servant to see her and Jamie, now you got me thinking there might me something there. And also about leaving Ellaria alive.
I CAN’T WAIT FOR THE NEW EPISODES !
I mourn the loss of Jaime’s character arc. Probably GRRM’s most complex and morally grey character, one of the most entertaining POVs to read, and the show has reduced him pretty much to Cersei’s puppet. He was supposed to have hightailed it out of King’s Landing three seasons ago. It’s a shame for Coster-Waldau, who is really incredible when given Jaime’s material from the books to work with (see that bathtub monologue about killing the Mad King)
Lena Headey and Indira Varma were great in that scene where Cersei gets her revenge. Jon and Dany are irritating me enough that I almost want the Lannisters to prevail. Or the Night King, that could work. And Olenna ftw, always.
I agree. Jaime’s arc in the books is poignant and powerful. NCW has had little to work with since season 3, which is probably why his scene with Olenna was my favorite last night. He deserves better.
Frankly, if Jaime dies, I would be happy because at least NCW can go on a show that better utilizes his talents. He did note in an interview that the show’s writers no longer take input from the actors and he didn’t say it in a complaining way but just that’s how things have changed over the years. Such a shame, because perhaps if he got some input, maybe Jaime’s story would be a bit better.
Totally with you. Diana Rigg was awesome as always and got all the best lines, but NCW did everything with his face in that scene. I love the show as much as I ever did, though you do get the impression that D&D have got much more possessive now they’ve run out of source material and not necessarily for the better.
I thought the scene between Ellaria and Cersei was fantastic, Indira Varma’s performance hit it out of the park conveying the pure fear at watching her daughter die and rot. I’m sad to see Olenna go, she was awesome. Dany and Jon, blah. Euron is deliciously terrible. I really don’t know why Bran (or the writers) thought it necessary to trigger Sansa’s PTSD from multiple rapes, he could have recalled countless other events since their separation to prove his all-knowingness, I hope him dredging up these awful memories for her serves some higher purpose, but I won’t hold my breath on that one.
I woke up early to watch it. But I read Kaiser’s tweet on finding this season so depressing before I watched the episode and I didn’t know what to expect !! I like it a lot – I didn’t like the first two episodes. My favorite scene was the Jamie and Olenna exchange, O-M-G ! The second Jorah being healed – I can’t wait for him and Danny to meet. My new fave is Sam, though my absolute favorite is Arya. And Sansa and Bran finally meeting was great, the first part.
I must catch up with the previous seasons, I avoided watching most of the violent scenes so I think I missed quite a lot from the story, Lol me.
I’m sure Jaime and Cersei will spin out even harder now that they know so much could’ve been avoided had Cersei not chased after this fantasy that Tyrion killed her son.
Is Tyrion no longer a drunk? Because if not, that’ll explain why he’s so boring right now.
Him and Jaime. So disappointed at their rather boring character arcs.
And if that was the last we see of Ellaria, well, what a useless character and storyline she turned out to be.
Did anyone else scream “BRONN!!” when he showed up?? There he was, riding next to Jaime- does this mean he’s officially on a different side than tyrion? There’s a reunion I’m dying to see.
While it’s aggravating seeing Dany lose, I don’t think she’s doing a terrible job. Cersei is so d***ed stupid IMO; Euron is not worth trusting, and letting a servant see you bang your brother?? She’s gonna live to regret that methinks.
Speaking of that servant, I see that Cersi’s hair is now in style.
That comment from Bran and the fact he seemed so detached from Sansa makes me think he’s seen her possibly do something in the future and it’s not good .
Jon telling Tyruin he’s not a Stark and a Dragon swooping over him almost simultaneously.
Ugh Dany and her Hipster mentality. She likes to come to established areas and want to immediately changes everything to how she wants, traditions and cultures be damned. Glad she has Tyrion by her side to keep her grounded.
Jon realized how ridiculous and OTP his story must have sounded finally and I’m glad. He needs to wake up. But I like the fact that he wasn’t trying to brag about being resurrected and make himself out to be a big deal.
Missandei reading off Dany”s list of accomplishments made me roll my eyes. It’s exhausting.
And I’m not mad at Cersei at all. The Sand snakes got a taste of their own medicine. Marcella was innocent and I don’t blame her. Also, the Tyrells were always full of ish and opportunistic. I liked Olenna and I think she died like a gangsta, but the Tyrells could never fully be trusted. Glad she told Jaime she killed Joffrfey. Not that Cersei will care cuz she’s always hated Tyruin and be is against her, but Jaime wasn’t so sure and he actually does love his brother.
Finally, poor Jorah. He’s so hype from being cured from Greyscale thinking he’s gonna go back to Dany and they can be together and she will find that she’s got her sights on the King in the North lol
I thought the scene between Dany and Jon was actually handled really well. Dany is a conqueror and a very proud woman who had no problem listing all her credentials herself. Jon is a ruler and so humble he didn’t feel comfortable saying how great he is, so Davos had to do it for him. They were never going to get along right away, but it’s obvious they already have a lot of respect for each other, and Dany doesn’t even know he actually died and came back to life yet. Or that he’s the actual heir to the Iron Throne. And to everyone complaining about how uppity Jon is being, there’s literal ice zombies and no one believes him. Of course he’s going to be peeved and sound “sanctimonious.”
Littlefinger needs to die yesterday. Glad to see Sansa actually do something, all her complaining the last few episodes have been annoying because she hasn’t done anything of merit on her own and still expects everyone to be like, “Sansa’s so smart.” Nah.
I can’t get on the Hot Topic (my name for Euron due to his silly clothes) boat. After Joffrey and Ramsey, he’s soooo not scary. And his costume is so dumb.
LOL at everyone saying they want Cersei to win now. Why, because Dany and Jon annoyed you for a few seconds? Cersei and Jaime also needed to die yesterday.
Pam. Relax. LOL.
For the record, I’m not much of a Jon Snow fan either. Although, it’s hilarious that you call him a white savior after how Dany has been portrayed as freeing brown people.
