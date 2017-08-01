Duchess Kate’s new private secretary sounds very overqualified for this job

I think even the Duchess of Cambridge’s most ardent defenders would be able to admit that, while Kate professes to be keen about a great many things, she really isn’t some super-driven professional woman who can take on any challenge. She’s not that person. She would prefer to play tennis on her private tennis court, go shopping and maybe order her publicist to announce that she’s keen about something. While press secretary Jason Knauf has his hands full, I often wonder what Kate’s “team” of handlers does all day, because chica can go weeks without making any public appearances. For several years now, Kate’s private secretary has been Rebecca Deacon, who often seems like the original CopyKate (they dress alike, wear their hair similarly). Rebecca recently got married, and I guess that means she can no longer work for royalty (???) because she announced she was leaving months ago. Now Kate has filed the position: with a very smart-sounding COO of a business school.
The Duchess of Cambridge has appointed the head of Oxford University’s business school as her new private secretary. Catherine Quinn will take up the role at Kensington Palace in October, effectively becoming the Duchess’s chief of staff. Ms Quinn is currently chief operating officer at the Saïd Business School, and has previously held leadership positions at Middle Temple and the Wellcome Trust. She is also on the boards of the Charity Commission for England and Wales, the Met Office and the Royal British Legion.
The appointment of a candidate with such a heavyweight track record suggests that the duchess plans to carve out a more serious role for herself as a patron and charity campaigner. Last October the duchess carried out her first solo overseas trip, visiting The Hague and Rotterdam, and in recent months she has stepped into the spotlight with speeches about motherhood and mental health. The private secretary’s role involves running the duchess’s official programme and coordinating her charitable interests.
Ms Quinn gained her MBA from the Saïd Business School in 2006 and returned seven years later as chief operating officer and associate dean of administration and operations. Her stated aim was to transform “a rather unwieldy, old-school” organisation into something more modern. She is also a graduate of the school’s Women Transforming Leadership course, and has said: “I can vouch for the fact that when women come together, they can create incredibly powerful networks and start conversations that lead to positive change.”
Ms Quinn replaces Rebecca Deacon, who steps down as private secretary this summer. Often referred to as the duchess’s ‘Girl Friday’, and of a similar age, she accompanies the duchess on engagements and is regularly photographed clutching armfuls of flowers and cuddly toys proffered by members of the public.
I wanted to include that bit at the end from The Telegraph, because it read as shade to me. Like, Rebecca’s main duties included “being handed flowers and gifts” and standing behind Kate at all times. The idea of Catherine Quinn taking on that kind of role for Kate seems… beneath her talents. Quinn’s C.V. reads like a person who doesn’t tolerate a lot of nonsense or people banging on endlessly about how they’re keen. So what I’m saying is that I bet you $10 that Catherine Quinn won’t even last eight months in this job.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, WENN.
The next Scaramucci. Hopefully she lasts longer.
Love the pics of her!!!! So funny.
Yassssss. ^^^ ITA.
HAHAHA. Scaramucci NEEDS to make it into the Oxford dictionary in some way.
He just has to – as a verb, adjective, punctuation!, whichever.
Scaramucci is now a unit of time. Day, week, Mooch, fortnight.
Definition : to arrive and leave a place at almost the same time with only a short time interval in between. To be welcomed and then forced out in a hasty manner.
For example : “I thought I had a real future there but I got Scaramucci-ed!”
And “Her parents never supported our relationship. She Scaramucci-ed me right after I met them in person”
“the duchess plans to carve out THE APPEARANCE OF a more serious role for herself as a patron and charity campaigner”
There, fixed it for ya.
Bahahhha 🤣
Unfortunately, I fear you’re right, Sixer.
Yup hired to put out highly professional and totally meaningless hype. I
Hope for her sake she’s expensive but I doubt it, our Royals usually pay a pittance because it’s an honour ‘dontchaknow’. If she’s as bright as she seems she’ll be viewing this as a short term stepping stone and networking opportunity to bigger and better things. The combination of being intelligent, ambitious with a damp flannel employer – she’ll last as long as it takes to get her where she wants to be.
Yep.
At the very least, the correspondence from KP will be professionally executed.
Like, that’s an actual ambition, isn’t it?
Oh dear.
*goes off to change Tena Lady*
Right?
Quite appalling considering they are all university educated, and from august institutions.
Proffessionalism being the by- word, ‘Catherine’ won’t know what’s hit her – it’s unkind to chuckle, but bugger it, I’m going to anyway 😉
Edit: LAK they barely took advantage of their opportunities at those institutions and seem to have been around people who shared that attitude, Catherine Quinn sounds diametrically opposite, Kate is surely in for a culture shock!
But if Katie Keen is really Catherine, is Catherine Quinn really Katie Keen?
My eyes boggle.
Ha, totally agree with everyone. Frisbee, ‘…with a damp flannel employer’ perfect description!
Imagine if Catherine pushes Katie Keen out the door every week?! 😃and without new clothing to doggy treat her into it!! I feel a guardian circle might be needed. For Catherine.
That is how it feels, Sixer. This person is there to make what little they do look better, not to increase their work output. Or to make sure any work gets done herself, as her charge doesn’t like to work.
Similar to when Lady Pinset was drafted as one of the trustees of their foundation in January. Hard-working, successful business woman. Talk that oh, she’ll be such a role model, she’ll inspire Kate Middleton, she’ll be a mentor. Nope. Demetra is there with the other trustees to make the Foundation actually does something, since the principals just breeze in and take credit. When KM is papped out shopping during the Foundation meetings, we can guess how much KM cares about it.
“The Trustees of The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry each undertake a balance of responsibilities divided between strategic direction, governance, oversight and fund-raising. The Trustees meet at least quarterly on a formal basis and they are accountable in law for the work of the Foundation.”
Yep!
Here’s an irrelevant question: are you supposed to wear anything under these coat dresses we forever see Kate in?
Hehe, I was wondering about that too.
https://www.catherinewalker.com/melrose/
In this case.
I actually like this one – maybe b/c no buttons? And I hate to be terribly rude but what is she doing in that wide stance photo?
Catherine Quinn DOES sound totally over-qualified! Why on earth would she want to work for Will and Kate??!! Will the job be interesting enough for her I wonder? It looks like there is a big shake-up generally going on with all personal Royal staff so maybe there is a new structure and it was though Kate and William needed a strong senior figure to assist them?
Is there some prestige to be had in lowering oneself to flower catcher for royalty? I don’t see what this lady gets from this position. She’s clearly too qualified.
Yeah, I don’t understand Quinn’s motivation at all. A truly bizarre career move.
She has been brought in to educate Kate on her role. Some things are beyond even Carole Middleton. Kate will look up to this new woman and learn from her, so Catherine Quinn will not be doing anything beneath her, she has been charged with moulding the mind of a future Queen of England.
Totally agree. Her role is to be Kate’s mentor and to provide a bridge for all that Kate doesn’t know (this is going to be a long-term project). Kate is basically being molded and taught via an internship/understudy/private tutor. With that this is Kate’s own little bespoke course–it’s just been done undercover. Didn’t William have a similar course in estate management or something?
It is a real shame that in this day and age a 35 year-old woman has no real life experience outside of being a girlfriend to a petulant man-child, the a wife to that same man, and then finally a mother. The extent of her life experience has encompassed those three roles in a very insular environment. How does that happen for/to someone who isn’t super wealthy or extraordinarily orthodox in their religious practices? Even in the latter case, women still mingle with other women and do things together. I just don’t get it? I tried really hard not to write that or even to sound negative or to stand in judgement but I’ve obviously have failed. Sorry.
Kate basically lived the life of a mistress as it existed in the 19th century and isolated herself from all but family because she is never seen with friends. Even with kids we don’t see her have play dates or anything of the sort and the paps don’t catch her with the kids but instead shopping on her own.
Catherine Quinn has a huge task ahead of her but I just wonder if a 35 year old woman who has access to riches and no need to change will really make the effort.
As for the flower holding, I think the current assistant will be doing that.
I think this is incredibly wishful thinking. W&K think they have nothing to learn and proudly ignore advice.
W&K will not allow anyone who dictates to them, especially someone they think is a plant from Charles. And no one will be allowed to decrease Mummy Carole’s influence, because W&K want her around 24/7/365.
This person, like the accomplished woman they brought in at the Foundation last year, is there to make things look good. Not to make her charges do more, but to make what little they do look better.
I think @nota is right. William thinks he is good at this so he isn’t interested in constructive feedback or mentoring. I’ve seen no evidence Kate cares enough to improve in her role. Quinn’s job is to better sell whatever the heck these two think they are selling.
I am thinking your last sentence is on the money, Kaz. I read somewhere maybe now Kate will have a lady in waiting to do all the flower holding and introductions. Maybe even Pippa. You know she’d love that. Anyhow, I suspect this woman, given her qualifications, will be behind the scenes and very businesslike. I’m very interested to see what happens given William’s attitude that he doesn’t listen to anyone and does what he wants. Kate doesn’t seem that way publicly but I bet she’s aces at behind the scenes manipulation.
Pippa has her own ladies in waiting now, there was an article about it on here a couple weeks ago. Now Kate has a ‘better’ l-i-w we can expect the sisterly competition to begin again… Cue article in DM now I’ve said that!
I would love a LIW. I keep joking about stealing my niece’s birth certificates so I can hire an au pair to take care of me. Sometimes my days are so hectic having someone do something as simple as take my handbag and coat would be a god send. I hope Kate knows how good she has it.
IMO, being overqualified for a job is OK. As long as the person wants to do the job, they bring in certain standards and experience.
Or they leave shortly, incredibly frustrated with how idiotic their co-workers/clients are.
Pfft, if the money was good and it was guaranteed to be less stress than my current position, I’d jump on a job I was overqualified for in a heartbeat. You have to be careful to find something that still challenges you enough that you don’t get bored, but otherwise? Go for it. Especially if it’s intended to be temporary.
Unless everyone agreed to stay out of her way I can’t imagine this role will be much more important than Deacon’s. It will look great on Quinn’s CV but otherwise it sounds cringeworthy.
On the face of it this new woman does appear over qualified, but do not be fooled she is not going to be a ‘Girl Friday’ like the last one, who was basically there to fetch and carry and act like a lady in waiting. This person is old enough to be Kate’s mother and has been appointed to curb the influence of Carole Middleton and help Kate to be more focused and knowledgeable about the charitable duties she will be taking on. Kate will be learning from her new private secretary rather than telling her what to do. This new woman has clearly been appointed to lessen the influence of Carole Middleton and sharpen up Kate as she takes on more duties and maybe help her to develop some real interests and become more genuinely passionate about certain issues.
Why would Kate hire someone to lessen her mother’s influence?
Charles pays the bills. Perhaps this is his condition.
Charles has clearly placed no conditions on the Cambridges.
BINGO. Now that the Queen and hubby are stepping down, everyone else will have to start stepping up. Once Charlotte starts daycare, I expect that both Will and Kate will reinvent their lazy reps. I honestly believe that it was agreed that they could enjoy their youth and early parenting days before becoming full time royals. The monarchy is trying desperately to avoid the mistakes of the previous generation and seems to want the younger royals to be fully prepared before they step into full time duties.
Who is going to be helping Will? Because he needs serious help too. If the royals are serious about prepping the “young” 35 year olds then he has to step up and do things like read prep notes. And maybe act like he cares.
W&K will not allow Carole’s influenced to be lessened, so they would not allow someone who attempted to do that.
It is the bad-form blending of roles again, but Mary of Denmark has made the same mistake. You need a personal secretary, the person who runs the office and runs a tight ship. Then you have women from the aristocracy – not friends – who act as LIW to accompany you on events to take flowers, hold your purse.
By pretending to be “modern” and not having official unpaid LIWs, you end up with one person doing two opposing jobs. The personal secretary needs to have authority and have their authority obeyed; LIW is there as an in-event traffic cop and coat hanger.
They may not want to, but they also may not have a choice when it comes to their work environment.
Interesting theory.
What’s up with the body language in that last pic? Hands over crotch, per usual, with legs about three feet apart — was she about to make a run for it?
LOL you’re right! It looks like she’s easing towards the door to make a break for it. 😂
What a weird stance. It’s actually good she’s got her hands where they are, the lace design in that area looks like there is a heart over her crotch. I dislike this entire ensemble. The hat is hideous, the hairstyle horrid, and those shoes don’t go with the ugly coat. (the jewels are nice, though.)
I don’t understand this at all. How does a woman like that take a job like this? Not that it isn’t demanding but come on. Has she been paying attention? Because I will eat my desk if Catherine is actually serious about her plans to … I don’t know, work more? As if.
The outfit is nice but I do not like the zip, far too modern for the style of dress, it should have had either hidden buttons or embroidered buttons in my opinion.
Well plainly Quinn’s role is not that of a PA, which was essentially what Deacon’s was. This sounds like a whole new position with very different responsibilities and very likely a much fatter pay package.
Let’s hope she whips all that ‘keen’ into something more substantial.
That male stance in the last picture is so odd. Don’t think I’ve ever seen a woman in a dress stand that way.
The hire of the Oxford dean as Kate’s private sec is an acknowledgment that her image is pretty much a mess— and It will be interesting to see how it all works out. I bet there’ll be a quick and noticeable professionalism coming out of Kate’s office, however the low-brow Middletons will collectively groan and give an eye roll every time her name comes up.
But Kate and William are the future of the establishment in Britain—and who could be more establishment than an “expert” from Oxford?
…but not Cambridge?
Cambridge, too. A regrettable omission.
GUUUYSSS – the Chief Operating Officer is NOT the Head of School. The Head of School is the Dean. These are two completely different roles. The COO is basically the top level administrator, who is responsible for the ops and probably finances for the School. She is the Associate Dean.
I actually don’t think the COO of a fairly small organisation (the Said is not such a huge org, lets be honest) is actually so desperately overqualified to run Katie’s office?
At this point, everyone, including the departing Rebecca, is overqualified for that role because Kate is not keen to work so what to do with the non-job?
CP Mary of Denmark’s new head LIW, Christine Pii Hansen, is also overqualified for the job. She’s a lawyer with experience in the Foreign Ministry. Good for a private secretary/person who runs the ship behind the scenes, overqualified for holding bouquets.
It is the “modern” blending of the roles that causes problems. HM’s LIWs are there to hold the flowers, direct traffic at engagements. The personal secretary runs the ship behind the scenes. When you have those roles blended, as they seem to have been with Deacon, you have trouble.
Quinn seems like a smart woman. Maybe this is s good choice – maybe she can outsmart Kate into working?
Who knows. I’m fairly intelligent and I know I wouldn’t make it through one conversation with Kate because she’s so boring and shallow. How’s Quinn gonna keep herself from going crazy??
Sounds like Princess of Wales training school will be commencing soon. I wonder if Kate and Will have been told to get their baby making done before Chuck takes the throne. This will get weird.
I still like Kate but that thumbnail intro pic tho?!?? LOL!!!!!!
Lovely Downton Abby still photo….oh wait, that is Kate!
wow.. that picture.. if stare could kill. how can a photographer catched that moment.. she looked like mean girl or something
I wonder if that icy stare is the look Kate gave women who said hello to William during her Waity days?
She’s a professional woman and can handle anything; most public servants are overqualified for their job because it may help them in the future (plus social connections). CP Mary’s former lady-in-waiting was a bit overqualified as well; that’s typically how this works. She’ll stay for as long as it pleases her and then she’ll move on.
For once I am happy with the Cambridge crotch clasp because that leafy heart detail over Kate’s biscuit in the coat is distacting.
I think Charles is behind all of this because he doesn’t like the current Kensington Palace PR that has come out recently, which puts him and Camilla in a bad light. Perhaps the Cambridges private secretary has already given his notice and this new woman will be eased into being private secretary for both of the Cambridges. That would be a better fit than just secretary to Kate. I bet she’s being paid a lot more than Rebecca was, and with Charles paying the bills, the Cambridges may not have much to say about it. I also believe a lady in waiting (or “personal assistant” as they are called today) will be chosen to take Kate’s flowers. That’s not really the job of the private secretary or bodyguards. The Palace tried to let the Cambridges do their own thing and it didn’t work. This may be a last ditch effort to integrate them both into the royal firm more smoothly before the Queen passes.
Wow. She really gives a good Stink Eye.
Diana’s earrings.
