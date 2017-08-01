Duchess Kate’s new private secretary sounds very overqualified for this job

I think even the Duchess of Cambridge’s most ardent defenders would be able to admit that, while Kate professes to be keen about a great many things, she really isn’t some super-driven professional woman who can take on any challenge. She’s not that person. She would prefer to play tennis on her private tennis court, go shopping and maybe order her publicist to announce that she’s keen about something. While press secretary Jason Knauf has his hands full, I often wonder what Kate’s “team” of handlers does all day, because chica can go weeks without making any public appearances. For several years now, Kate’s private secretary has been Rebecca Deacon, who often seems like the original CopyKate (they dress alike, wear their hair similarly). Rebecca recently got married, and I guess that means she can no longer work for royalty (???) because she announced she was leaving months ago. Now Kate has filed the position: with a very smart-sounding COO of a business school.

The Duchess of Cambridge has appointed the head of Oxford University’s business school as her new private secretary. Catherine Quinn will take up the role at Kensington Palace in October, effectively becoming the Duchess’s chief of staff. Ms Quinn is currently chief operating officer at the Saïd Business School, and has previously held leadership positions at Middle Temple and the Wellcome Trust. She is also on the boards of the Charity Commission for England and Wales, the Met Office and the Royal British Legion. The appointment of a candidate with such a heavyweight track record suggests that the duchess plans to carve out a more serious role for herself as a patron and charity campaigner. Last October the duchess carried out her first solo overseas trip, visiting The Hague and Rotterdam, and in recent months she has stepped into the spotlight with speeches about motherhood and mental health. The private secretary’s role involves running the duchess’s official programme and coordinating her charitable interests. Ms Quinn gained her MBA from the Saïd Business School in 2006 and returned seven years later as chief operating officer and associate dean of administration and operations. Her stated aim was to transform “a rather unwieldy, old-school” organisation into something more modern. She is also a graduate of the school’s Women Transforming Leadership course, and has said: “I can vouch for the fact that when women come together, they can create incredibly powerful networks and start conversations that lead to positive change.” Ms Quinn replaces Rebecca Deacon, who steps down as private secretary this summer. Often referred to as the duchess’s ‘Girl Friday’, and of a similar age, she accompanies the duchess on engagements and is regularly photographed clutching armfuls of flowers and cuddly toys proffered by members of the public.

[From The Telegraph]

I wanted to include that bit at the end from The Telegraph, because it read as shade to me. Like, Rebecca’s main duties included “being handed flowers and gifts” and standing behind Kate at all times. The idea of Catherine Quinn taking on that kind of role for Kate seems… beneath her talents. Quinn’s C.V. reads like a person who doesn’t tolerate a lot of nonsense or people banging on endlessly about how they’re keen. So what I’m saying is that I bet you $10 that Catherine Quinn won’t even last eight months in this job.