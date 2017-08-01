Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin got matching spoon tattoos

For those of you who didn’t know or forgot, Macaulay Culkin is Paris Jackson’s godfather. I’d completely forgotten that. Macaulay was a very good friend and staunch supporter of Paris’ father, Michael Jackson. There were even bogus rumors after Michael’s death that Macaulay was actually Michael’s youngest son Blanket’s father. Macaulay has stayed close to Paris and she posts the occasional Instagram of the two of them hanging out. They look not only bonded but like they have a lot of fun:
The latest outing for the duo was about more symbolic. They got matching spoon tattoos at Tattoo Mania in West Hollywood:
Although Paris documented the trip to her Instagram stories, neither of the two mentioned the significance of the spoons. Many are connecting them to Spoon Theory, which symbolizes disability or chronic illness. I assume, if this is correct, it is either a metaphorical illness or maybe this is for Michael. According to Paris, she is sporting over 50 tattoos. Remember she also got matching tattoos with her older brother Prince. It sounds like tattoos are a manifestation of connections in her life. I like that she has that with her brother and godfather, people who have proven they are looking out for her.
Paris also seems to be looking out for her spiritual side. She took a spiritual retreat at an unidentified (but beautiful) location and posted many pics from it to her Intsagram. Most outlets focused on the fact that Paris was topless in most of the shots but that doesn’t bother Paris at all. In May, she posted this photo along with the following caption:
i’ll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i’m usually naked when i garden. it’s actually a beautiful thing and you don’t have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it’s being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there’s different ways of absorbing mother earth’s energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what “flaws” you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don’t always agree with one another and that’s okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?
Meh. I mean, I’m fine with what she’s saying. It all sounds very poetic and lovely. I guess I don’t see the need for her to defend herself so publicly – she young, happy and a model – if she wants to run around naked, that’s fine. I admit that I say that without knowing what incited that response but it just seems so extra.
Another thing Paris is doing on Instagram is photoshopping herself into photos of other famous people and it’s creeping me out:
As for Macaulay? He has gone through a bit of a makeover and it suits him. Check him out. Hell-o, Mac.
Pre-makeover Mac
Photo credit: Instagram, Getty Images and WENN Photos
God she is beautiful!
I am sure hoping there is nothing more than friendship, a godfather/goddaughter relationship between the two of them. Eek!
People keep making these gross insinuations about them dating. He’s her godfather, he’s know her literally since she was born, plus hes dating Brenda song.
Can’t say I really think it but Hollyweird is just that, weird. Look at Woody Allen and Soon Yi? He’d known her pretty much forever and he married her? That is not right and really effed up. I don’t necessarily get that vibe here but I can’t help but be curious.
I like the idea of him being her biological father much better. That would still be effed up and weird but not like the alternative.
I’m sorry but on the first pic it looks like macauly still has his elastic band on his arm after shooting up. this is terrible but its all i could see
That’s the first thing I saw, too. I’m hoping there’s an alternate explanation. I always feel so protective towards him, same as I did with Kurt Cobain.
I know, right? And spoons???
He could have donated blood. I’ve had them wrap my arm like that after donating
Is it just me or is it super weird to make a 17 year old teen boy your daughter’s godfather? It seems weird and makes me wonder about their relationship now that they’re both adults and seemingly on the same maturity level.
He’s the godfather to both Prince and Paris,
That makes it weirder to me.
Well it wouldn’t be the first time MJ was “surprising”!
Meh, You don’t have to be a certain age to be a godparent. My son became his cousin’s godfather when he was 10. It’s a promise to stay close to them, not to necessarily parent them.
Its not weird. It’s downright creepy given what we know about Michael and young boys.
Is anyone else thinking he’s her dad? (I’m sorry for jacking your post Hecate!)
YES!!! They even look related in these pics. The nose and some of their expressions are strikingly similar
No. I’ve never thought that even once.
I don’t see a resemblance but I’d say it’s definitely a plausible theory.
Now that you mention that possibility, I can see a resemblance between Paris, Mac, and that Debbie woman who was always portrayed as the mother. I always thought Michael’s drug supplying doctor was her brother’s father…not Blanket…the older one.
You could be right. Even though he was underage when she was born, he was legally emancipated from his parents so he could have been a sperm donor at that age. Who knows. Everything surrounding MJ is strange and unorthodox so it would not surprise me if Macaulay is her biological father.
yes! I thought I was a psycho for thinking it but the similarities are striking!
I can absolutely see it.
Michael was her dad, period, end of. He was, quite obviously, not her biological father, and who the hell cares? He was her father. I think the never-ending speculation about who the “real” parents of these kids are is gross. MJ was their REAL father, biological or not.
And I don’t see anything creepy about the photoshopped pics. One is with HER FATHER. The others are with ppl very significant to her father, her family culture.
Leave this family;s private business ALONE already.
Madonami – I hear what you’re saying but because she refuses to acknowledge Michael is not her biological father she identifies as mixed race. I think that’s extremely problematic and a social, not a private, issue.
Eh, I remember being a freshman in high school and photoshopping my friends faces on celebrities. Of course that was over 10 years ago so it looked sloppy and ridiculous. She’s still a kid, it’s not creepy at all. Seems like Macaulay is like a father figure to her, it’s cute.
She is beautiful. When she was a child, she always reminded me of one of those mystical-looking sprite-like beings who never seem to go through a gawky stage.
But as a mother, I will say that I worry about that girl.
Me too! She’s stunning and I’m younger than Mac and I only have one baby but they both trigger my mom instincts! lol. Every time I see either of these kids, I worry a bit. I too hope there’s another explanation for that band on his right arm in the first pic. He looks drug blissed :/ I think they both had eventful childhoods that were probably traumatizing on some level, even if they were never abused. That kind of exposure that young just has to be unhealthy for a kid mentally and emotionally to some degree. I would love to see these two healthy and stable and for Macaulay to be in some big movies. I would love to see him on screen again as an adult. Why isn’t he doing bigger things right now when he’s so iconic to all us millennials? Or is he and I’m just unaware?
They are just grungy hipsters. This is what they look like. Actual grungy hipsters, not Instagram filter faux boho trendsters. Lots of the youth looks like this. Some adults too.
I’m not sure how else to explain this? Words fail me in this moment of “come on now”.
um, he looks like a junkie – not a grungy hipster.
BIG difference.
but if that’s just rumors, he brought it on himself.
I disagree that there is a BIG difference between the looks of a grungy hipster and a junky. Homogenized hipsters and the dwindling use of gutter punks in commercial photography are to blame for such confusion lol. Plus, lots of grungy hipsters participate in counterculture activities like light drug use. It’s what they do and have done since the dawn of counterculture. It’s just life.
The pictures that just came out a couple of days ago of Culkin looked great. He looked healthy and even attractive.
He looked damn good! He cleans up nicely.
All I have to say is that I had to do a double take with those new pictures of him. He looks…great.
What did She do te her nose? Is She botoxing?
#niptuck
As someone who is a ‘spoonie’ I’ve never been huge on the spoon theory thing. I completely understand it – but I always thought it was beyond corny.
The gist is:
You have a certain amount of ‘spoons’ that signify the ‘cost’ of energy different activities will use. Maybe showering will be one spoon, going to work could be another 6 spoons, etc etc. Either way, you have a finite number of spoons. A normal person will go to sleep, and wakeup with those spoons back at the original number. A ‘spoonie’ (I believe it was originally Lupus awareness, but it’s VERY tied in to fibromyalgia which is what I have) will go to bed and wakeup with less spoons than they had starting out the day before. It’s a constant cost/worth analysis for someone with chronic illness to have to plan out ‘normal’ activities in terms of energy. If I feel good one day, and overdo it, I’m paying for it the next with less spoons available to use. It can get pretty depressing when you’re trying to decide between doing only some of the things that you actually need to do like laundry, cooking, showering, going to work, etc.
My issue with spoon theory is just how dumb it sounds. The woman who invented it was in a restaurant trying to explain it to her friend… and I guess spoons were just what was on hand. But the idea of a grown woman having to literally grab some spoons off the tables around her in a restaurant in order to explain the concept to her friend just seems silly. Of all the things you could use to represent the issue which became such a symbol of chronic illness spoons just seem pretty lame.
I think it’s a way of explaining energy delegation for mental illness and victims of trauma too. Like, “normal”(whatever that means) people can replenish their “spoons” every day but if you have a chronic, mental illness or addiction or a terminal clinical diagnosis, you can’t renew your “spoons”. ‘Spoons’ represent the energy and life force needed to carry out daily tasks and basically be an adult and care for yourself. Some people can’t always regenerate their ‘spoon’ or fill them again for these reasons if you want to look at it that way, so maybe that’s what their tattoos are for? So they always have a ‘spoon’? Also, drugs/spoons so eh? Seems a bit questionable.
Okay, the photoshop pictures are just creepy.
Instagram has millions of pics of people photoshopping themselves into pics with famous people.
I just assumed it was some bizarre viral thing like those ridiculous Snapchat filters.
I’m glad there is an alternate theory on why they got spoon tattoos. My first thought went to drugs.
