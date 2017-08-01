Halle Berry on changing paparazzi laws: ‘Nahla couldn’t leave the house’

Halle Berry’s new movie, Kidnap, opens this week. I like Halle well enough but I won’t go see this film. I feel bad saying that because I want to support women-led films but I’m a wuss and get so upset by the trailer that I can’t even entertain going to see it. The plot, succinctly, is that Halle’s character, Karla, goes to a playground with her son. She notices he’s missing and then witnesses him being dragged into the car. She loses her phone and spends the rest of the movie chasing the car with no assistance or anything other than her fear and anger. That’s my take, I’m sure it’s more layered than that but I don’t want to think about me and mine in that position. I hope it’s successful, maybe I’ll buy a ticket and just not go in the theater.

Anyway, Halle recently did an interview with her costar, Sage Correa, who plays her son in the film. The two got on very well and their chemistry comes across in interviews so I can imagine that it’s in the film as well. Sage is the same age at Halle’s daughter, Nahla. Halle, as most of you know, has already fought hard for her children’s safety. Halle was joined by Jennifer Garner to get the anti-paparazzi bill passed in 2013. The bill imposed stricter penalties for anyone who “seriously alarms, annoys, torments or terrorizes a child.” While speaking to Extra during her Kidnap promotion, Halle echoed the testimony she gave while trying to get the bill passed about how the paparazzi were so eager to get a sellable photo of her child that they would shout cruel things at Nahla just to get a reaction. It got so bad for the then-five-year old Nahla, she couldn’t leave the house.

As for how becoming a mother has changed her, Halle explained, “Oh, being a mom, I learned how strong I really am. I always thought I was a pretty strong person, but now being a mother, the things I’ve been able to fight for for my children have really made me understand how strong I am and how much power I have, actually… as not only a mother, but just as a woman, I’ll always stand up for them.” Standing up for her kids and working to change paparazzi laws after her daughter was born, Berry commented, “Nahla couldn’t leave the house. She couldn’t go to school. She was terrified. So not changing the law was not an option. I had to change the law. I had to change the law, and so when you have that will and that desire… you’d be surprised what you can actually do just like our girl Karla… she had to get her son back.”

[From Extra]

I’m not pretending that Halle has handled herself perfectly in every situation but I do think she acted in her children’s best interest when she fought for this bill. Even Jennifer said that this was Halle’s idea and that she followed Halle’s lead. Regardless of her actions during her custody battle, her child should not be tormented by outsiders looking to profit. Nahla was five years old, there was already so much she didn’t understand. Shouting alone would scare her but to have such vile things yelled at her? Of course she was terrified. And all to get a shot. I’m glad Halle took the action she needed to to protect her kids and I’m glad that neither her daughter or son have to endure that torment anymore.

But I still can’t go see this film.