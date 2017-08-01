Donald Trump ‘personally dictated’ Don Jr’s false statement about Russian meeting

Embed from Getty Images

Donald Trump is very fond of tweeting stuff about how there’s “no collusion” and that Democrats are simply making sh-t up to explain their electoral college loss in the election. As many have pointed out – and as I often tweet back to the emperor – the biggest proof of the Russian collusion is the cover-up. Even if special counsel Robert Mueller can’t prove the nitty-gritty of how Donald Trump and his campaign colluded with Russia, Mueller will be able to prove that Trump had a hand in covering up the collusion. So here’s another piece of evidence for the cover-up: the Washington Post reported last night that Trump was the one who dictated Don Trump Jr’s original statement about the meeting with Russians:

On the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Germany last month, President Trump’s advisers discussed how to respond to a new revelation that Trump’s oldest son had met with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign — a disclosure the advisers knew carried political and potentially legal peril. The strategy, the advisers agreed, should be for Donald Trump Jr. to release a statement to get ahead of the story. They wanted to be truthful, so their account couldn’t be repudiated later if the full details emerged. But within hours, at the president’s direction, the plan changed. Flying home from Germany on July 8 aboard Air Force One, Trump personally dictated a statement in which Trump Jr. said that he and the Russian lawyer had “primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children” when they met in June 2016, according to multiple people with knowledge of the deliberations. The statement, issued to the New York Times as it prepared an article, emphasized that the subject of the meeting was “not a campaign issue at the time.” The claims were later shown to be misleading. Over the next three days, multiple accounts of the meeting were provided to the news media as public pressure mounted, with Trump Jr. ultimately acknowledging that he had accepted the meeting after receiving an email promising damaging information about Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to help his father’s campaign. The extent of the president’s personal intervention in his son’s response, the details of which have not previously been reported, adds to a series of actions that Trump has taken that some advisers fear could place him and some members of his inner circle in legal jeopardy. As special counsel Robert S. Mueller III looks into potential obstruction of justice as part of his broader investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, these advisers worry that the president’s direct involvement leaves him needlessly vulnerable to allegations of a coverup.

[From The Washington Post]

This is what I keep saying about these people: while they should not be underestimated in the sense of “these people are doing lasting damage to our country and the world, damage that will not be undone for decades,” let’s also admit that none of them are geniuses (which makes it so much worse, in my opinion). Stop building them up as Machiavellian madmen who have mastered the dark arts of manipulation. Donald Trump cannot think two steps ahead: his advisors and lawyers tried to tell him that the information about Don Jr’s meeting with the Russians would come out and Bigly thought he could just lie his way out of it and no one would be any wiser. Trump honestly believes that he’s the smartest man in every room and that his cover-up is flawless and everyone believes him.

