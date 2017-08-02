Donald Trump reportedly told golf club members: ‘That White House is a real dump’

Embed from Getty Images

If you take a glance at Donald Trump’s Twitter, you know that he’s obsessed with bringing any and all conversations around to Hillary Clinton. Hillary, it seems, is lurking behind every corner, every scandal, every controversy. But what is also clear about Donald Trump is that he hates Barack Obama so much that he’s made it his sole calling to tear down everything Obama ever did as president. Part of it – but not all of it – is simply about Obama’s race and Trump’s racism. So, obviously, Trump is now disgusted with the idea of living in a house where black people lived for eight years. Trump reportedly told some people at one of his golf clubs that the White House is a “dump.”

President Donald Trump is finally revealing why he frequents his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club so often. Trump, 71, reportedly told a group of members at the club that the reason he visited there so often was because “that White House is a real dump,” according to Golf.com. A White House spokesperson later denied to the publication that the statement was said. Trump is scheduled to leave Thursday for a two-week vacation at his Bedminster club. Mark Knoller, a White House correspondent for CBS News, tweeted on Sunday that the president’s visit to his Sterling, Virginia golf club was his 36th to a Trump-owned golf club and 15th to the one in Virginia. Golf.com wrote the president is “often at his most unguarded among the people who pay for their proximity to him” and that he had hosted a cocktail reception and dinner in Bedminster last November during the same weekend he was interviewing candidates for his Cabinet.

[From People]

I’m sure the White House is a dump to someone like Trump. Very few things in the White House are gilded in gold leaf. There are no gold sinks or gold toilets. There are no fake Time covers as art. Instead, the White House is one of America’s most beautiful and historical homes, a living and breathing residence and work space which has historically represented the pinnacle of power, prestige, democracy and hope. But hey, it’s not a Trump golf club.

