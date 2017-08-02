Donald Trump reportedly told golf club members: ‘That White House is a real dump’

If you take a glance at Donald Trump’s Twitter, you know that he’s obsessed with bringing any and all conversations around to Hillary Clinton. Hillary, it seems, is lurking behind every corner, every scandal, every controversy. But what is also clear about Donald Trump is that he hates Barack Obama so much that he’s made it his sole calling to tear down everything Obama ever did as president. Part of it – but not all of it – is simply about Obama’s race and Trump’s racism. So, obviously, Trump is now disgusted with the idea of living in a house where black people lived for eight years. Trump reportedly told some people at one of his golf clubs that the White House is a “dump.”
President Donald Trump is finally revealing why he frequents his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club so often. Trump, 71, reportedly told a group of members at the club that the reason he visited there so often was because “that White House is a real dump,” according to Golf.com.
A White House spokesperson later denied to the publication that the statement was said. Trump is scheduled to leave Thursday for a two-week vacation at his Bedminster club.
Mark Knoller, a White House correspondent for CBS News, tweeted on Sunday that the president’s visit to his Sterling, Virginia golf club was his 36th to a Trump-owned golf club and 15th to the one in Virginia.
Golf.com wrote the president is “often at his most unguarded among the people who pay for their proximity to him” and that he had hosted a cocktail reception and dinner in Bedminster last November during the same weekend he was interviewing candidates for his Cabinet.
I’m sure the White House is a dump to someone like Trump. Very few things in the White House are gilded in gold leaf. There are no gold sinks or gold toilets. There are no fake Time covers as art. Instead, the White House is one of America’s most beautiful and historical homes, a living and breathing residence and work space which has historically represented the pinnacle of power, prestige, democracy and hope. But hey, it’s not a Trump golf club.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
How patriotic.
I don’t think he hates Obama because he’s a racist. I think he hates Obama because Obama was a dignified, intelligent, erudite statesman who was respected by the same people Trump wants to be respected by. Trump *knows* he’s inadequate and it grates on him so hard.
Why not all of them? He has never given me a reason to doubt he’s a racist. Or a decent person.
Red Snapper: I disagree, I believe he hates Obama because he’s black. He hates living in the White House because a Blackman lived there before him. I never forget he and his father refused to rent apartments to black people back in the day. He had the person accepting applications to put a code on application, if an application had the “C” it meant that applicant was a black person. In those days the “C” mean colored. Btw, he was fined for housing discrimination by the courts in NYC. That alone says racists to me, jmo.
Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are both living rent free in #45′s head.
I totally agree with you. Despite the fact that Obama came from humble origins, he has more finesse than Trump could ever muster in all his freaking vulgarian life. Obama did say that “the White House is showing its age”, but he would never called it a dump which is not. The way people say things makes a world of a difference. Donald Trump seems oblivious to that and he should be banned from polite society. Money can’t buy you class and he is an uncouth poster child for the cliché.
I forget to entioned about 25+ years ago #45 took out a full page ad in the NYT to bring back the death 💀 penalty for five young men, teenagers at the time, because they were charged, falsely with raping a white woman in Central Park. Btw, the police 👮 pressure the young men to make incriminating statements again themselves. It ended up they all won their cases eventually and was awarded millions of dollars. Yes, #45 is racist, and a 🤥 con artist.
What Alexandria and BNA Fan said. I also think that Trump is still trying to get Obama back for his comments during the WH Correspondents Dinner in 2011.
Remember that Trump is nothing if not vindictive–this man holds a grudge like nobody else.
I think it’s a bit of everything that everyone’s said. I’ll add that as a preservationist, it’s clear that Trump would never have any appreciation or regard for a building as historically important as the White House — he’s made his living putting up crap new real estate, after all. I don’t know his history but I’d venture to guess he may have bulldozed some significant buildings in NYC to make way for his garbage.
And Lolo86lf, can I just say I love your way with words regarding Trump: “freaking vulgarian life,” “banned from polite society.” Lol, my thoughts exactly.
He’s fine with blacks who stay in the poor urban communities they belong. When they get “uppity” and move into the White House and begin to accumulate power and economic mobility is when he has a problem with them.
Agreed, and very well said. And also, he’s a racist.
His problem is everything (and more) that everyone has mentioned. And let’s not forget that Hillary also lived in the White House. He has more money than a bull can sh*t, but it’s completely useless when it can’t buy him any class, integrity, humility, sincerity, and the respect he so craves from the people who he knows really matter. I hope the toxic bile churns in his guts until they painfully rot away his insides.
He’s so jealous of Obama’s sleek coolness and popularity, it’s just killing him.
@minx absolutely! It eats at him every single day.
Most of his hate toward President Obama is based on jealousy and resentment. He isn’t fit to shine Obama’s shoes, and deep down, he knows it. He’s also crazy jealous of the respect and admiration Obama commands all over the world that he knows he will never have.
@B n A fan: you forgot to mention that the Central Park Five were only exonerated after that had spent thirteen years in prison for a crime they never committed. All those millions of dollars they won in compensation won’t bring back the years that were stolen from them.
@Carmen, thanks for mentioning that they served several years in prison. To be honest there was so much I left out in that story, e.g. How the police in those days used to “frame” young black boys/men by holding them out of the precinct window to get a confessions which was generally false. The men would Would confess to anything to get the barberic treatment to stop. Also, I don’t like to go into somethings because it makes me so 😡 angry. To this day, I’m afraid when my son or husband are out late at night because they are profiled for driving while black. And the ass whipping that may go along with that if they make the wrong move. To be honest the harassment is more prevalent is some areas more than others. I’m Lucky to be living in a relative crime free area but you never know when the devil will come knocking.
I think it’s both. But I don’t think he knows that he’s being racist. In his mind, he isn’t, and I doubt it’s something he gives much thought.
But he hates Obama because Obama has a respected legacy. He wants that. He wants that respect, that adulation, that sort of reception. The fact that there aren’t that many ways to oppose Obama’s rightful legacy is why he turns to racist tropes to tear him down. He has no leg to stand on to criticize Obama fairly, and he can’t bear that fact. Hence the hateful rhetoric.
It’s important to keep in mind that the GOP does this also. They can’t abide by the fact that a black man was president and introduced some of the most fundamentally life changing legislation for the country through Obamacare. As much as they hate having to shell out money for people they think don’t deserve it, once they figured out just how popular Obamacare was for their constituents, I think it genuinely kills them inside that they weren’t the ones to introduce the bill in the first place. That’s also a part of the reason why they’re desperate to “repeal and replace.” One because it would get them voted out of office if they didn’t replace it, but two, because they want to be the ones to “save” the country with their healthcare and not the one introduced by a black man who was president.
Exactly. He trashes everyone and everything that gets the better of him. Including the White House.
Yes, how did the Central Park five story not come out when he was running for President? I was really surprised there was no write up about it.
I saw it mentioned, but it was not really pushed, because, you know, emails.
It was mentioned. trump voters didn’t care. He made fun of the disabled, he bragged about sexually assaulting women, he said and did openly racist things. The deplorables didn’t care.
The press has failed in a lot of ways during the campaign and in his presidency. Really dropped the ball.
Classy…so very classy and vulgar. I’m so proud to be represented by someone who has such a keen discerning eye for the finer things in life 🤢 (yes, this is sarcasm to the nth degree!)
Not defending this fool at all, but I’ve heard similar things about it from people I know that used to work there. It could use some renovations.
Ours too, in Canada. So much so the Trudeaus had to move to a cottage, while repairs were underway. By cottage I mean what, a 7000 foot home or something, but to them that is a cottage. lol!
Well, the difference is that 24 Sussex really is a dump. It has been for decades (Trudeau’s mom hated the place and none of the PM that followed had good words for it. When Justin was elected, he and Ben Mulroney were making jokes about it). It does indeed need a lot of work to bring the residence up to code and make it accessible for people with disabilities (that work should have started about a decade ago, but Harper…)
I’m sure the WH needs a bit of refreshing, as most official houses do. But to call it a dump is a bit far-fetch
The office space looks like your basic federal office building. The historical rooms are well kept. The photos of the Obama’s living quarters show they are more than adequate for a family of three.
Five. Melania’s parents live with her wherever she is.
He is a guest in the people’s house. He should show some respect. He already sold this country out so I suppose I should not be surprised by these remarks.
I was about to say, Tate.
Give it back then, you f*cking @sshole.
Amen Tate and Shambles. Then use our tax dollars for some renovations instead of your salary. Or give it back. Get out of there if it’s a dump. Everyone hates seeing you in it. You’re a disgrace to our country and a human disease. Please go back to your tawdry Liberace penthouse. He is so vile, I just can’t even watch the news anymore.
@shambles and @Justjj, everyday is a new nightmare with this asshole. I think I would be curled up in the fetal position 24/7 if it weren’t for the CB community where I can find some solace.
From the Washington Examiner: “President Trump and his staff will be moving out of the White House in August to allow for renovations to the West Wing, according to a report Tuesday.
Trump is scheduled to spend a portion of Aug. 3-20 at his golf resort in Bedminster, N.J., while construction projects take place.
. . .
The renovations are nothing new. Every August, as Congress rushes out for its month-long recess and Washington slows down, the first family will take a weeks-long trip to allow for maintenance to the White House without being in the way.”:
So apparently renovations are made every year, so no excuse to call the White House a dump. IIRC, when Trump was first elected there was speculation as to how much time he would actually spend in the White House. And now we know – the bare minimum.
All the renovations in the world wouldn’t be enough for Trump, I’m sure, unless the building was completely gutted and refitted with all the gilded s%it he thinks reflects his billionaire taste and status.
I understand that-it’s an old building. But it’s the people’s house and a symbol of our country. Since he (unfortunately) is the POTUS, it is totally disgraceful for him to say that. I know in the scheme of everything else he’s done/said it seems minimal-but it’s so representative of how he feels about our democracy.
It’s an old place, I’m sure it could always use renovations.
Dear donald, you are a guest in a home that is owned by the American people. Part of the population invited you(voted for you) to come stay in this beautiful home and be a gracious host to world leaders who visit the United States. If you don’t like living there feel free to leave and allow someone who appreciates the great honour of being allowed to live there and represent the American people.
Sincerely,
Your Landlord(aka American People)
PS: your request to paint the White House gold has been rejected
He should appreciate the White House while he can, his next house is going to be a prison cell.
Lol @Megan — I love it!
From your keyboard to God’s ears.
As soon as I read this I immediately thought about the pee pee tapes. Partly because I have a perverted mind and partly because, if this story above is true, it adds a little more credence to why he reportedly did what he did in that room.
He also doesn’t have respect for anything he hasn’t scammed, or bought at a cheap price from someone else. He would not get why that house is such an important symbol for this country because it doesn’t have Dump Towers or Dump anything on the front of it.
There was a twitter thread the other day talking about how Trump made fun of Priebus (I think) because he was excited that he was in Air Force One, flying over his hometown or something. The guy tweeting made the point that whoever has the privilege to be in that kind of position should be humbled by it, and be in awe of the office he occupies, which Trump clearly isn’t. I’m not American, and I can’t say I’ve ever felt very patriotic about anything, but the idea of being able occupy that kind of space, and being surrounded by history, and being a part of it, while taking it for granted is just…he’s just awful.
Out of interest-is the White House in need of repairs like Buckingham Palace or something? Or is Trump just being Trump as per?
I’m not sure. I’ve never actually been inside it, but I know people that worked there under the Clinton and Bush Administrations and they all said that it was pretty run down and that was what 20 years ago? I would imagine that it’s worse now than it was in the early 90s. I can’t wait for the day that this fool is run out of office, and a part of me fears that Kelly may bring some stability to this administration (in my mind, stability means that he’ll be in office for the foreseeable future) but I do understand this. Is it wrong to call it a dump? Sure. But it probably is one of the few accurate things to have come out of his mouth.
I personally have taken a tour and have friends who worked there under Obama, and from what I could see it was far from a dump. Not sure about the Bush and Clinton administrations, although I have some recollection that during the Bush administration they upgraded the White House though. The congressional offices were kind of dumpy at one time, and a few still are, but even they have been renovated over the years. Now if you are used to gaudy gold everywhere, the White House probably isn’t your style, but it is not dumpy. It is an elegant historic home and offices.
I heard about that story about Preibus and Air Force One on the radio and it seemed just par for the course for Trump. He is probably one of the only people — elected or appointed official, employee, staff, guest, but especially POTUS — who has never expressed any awe or humility about his storied surroundings. That just speaks volumes to me about his sheer ignorance.
Ignorance and lack of character. Blech.
As someone mentioned upthread, there are always ongoing renovations. It’s n historic building, I’m sure there’s an entire staff dedicated to making sure it’s in good shape. But I don’t think it needs a massive overhaul? If there was a need for a new roof or something, we’d hear about it because it would be funded with our tax dollars, just like BP.
The White House Endowment Trust and the White House Acquisition Trust maintain the state rooms and pay for the acquisition of historically appropriate decor and art. When Hillary Clinton was FLOTUS she oversaw a badly needed renovation of the state rooms, which have been well maintained in the years since.
The Obama’s did a major update of the living quarters and paid for it with their own money.
The White House may not have faux gold foil on every square inch, but Trump is certainly not roughing it.
Do you know how the trusts are funded? I’m just curious, I have zero problem with some of my tax dollars going to the maintenance of the WH, if that’s the case.
Well that jerk did desecrate the dining room. He had Yuge flat panel tvs installed on the wall. And he brought in and installed that yuge crystal chandelier. How much you want to bet he’ll have his son’s climb on top of the dining room table to dismantle these items when he leaves?
I’m sure parts need renovations since it’s historical and old. But trump likes tacky sh*t to show off his money. He’s not exactly a paragon of good taste.
Seriously, if President Obama called the White House a “real dump” Fox News would have covered it 24/7 for at least a year. The Republicans would have said he was ungrateful and he was unpatriotic.
Yep, but it’s different here *rolls eyes* . You know Trump’s white, Obama wasn’t. Oops I mean classy. I’m white and i feel like I am really getting a lesson on white privilege with this President. Can you imagine if Obama had done half of what trump has done? Republicans would be stroking out. But Trump, oh, no biggie, give him a chance. SMH
White, male, and straight is the triumvirate of privilege we’re all getting schooled in routinely now. Hillary wouldn’t have been allowed to get away with a lot of this, either.
I know. Totally hypocritical. From letting his family work as advisors to putting Russia above our country, to attacking pillars of our democracy (the judiciary, the press) to these disparaging remarks about the White House–Where are you, Fox News?
It’s been a dump since the day he moved in.
SPOT ON !
Anyplace filled with the garbage he’s spouted would become a dump..since the cowardly one is afraid of germs, dirt, animals, people, etc, he’s probably afraid to be in a place others have lived with. So move out already–I’ve got some boxes I’ll send you to pack
Modern day Beverly hillbillies
The drump clan despoil and debase everyone and everything they touch. I now picture the WH as a kind of Beverly Hillbillies mansion, but without the hillbillies’ inate sweetness and sense of wonder.
In contrast, remember how gloriously the Obamas celebrated the WH and how they made it accessible to so many people who heretofore didn’t have the opportunity to visit it. The Obamas’ elevated everyone and everything they touched.
I think drump is projecting his anger about being the president on the WH. How perfectly juvenile, but typical, of him.
So disrespectful.
Then LEAVE AND TAKE YOUR WHOLE CABINET WITH YOU THANX
If Trump finds the White House so deeply offensive, he’s welcome to resign and take his family of grifters with him.
ETA: all the people who work in the WH to maintain it–greenskeepers, repair men, laundry workers, mail room clerks, etc.–I wonder how they feel about working in “a dump.”
Of course it is, unless Donald the Beautiful is in it. Then you can barely stand the class, elegance, dignity and beauty the WH is oozing.
Given all the trash currently inside the WH, I guess it is a real dump. It’ll need to be bulldozed or torched because there’s not enough Lysol in the world to eradicate the stench of trump, ivanka, jared, bannon, miller, conway, et al.
I’m sure like a lot of old historical buildings, it could do with some renovations and updating but….
this cretin thinks the height of taste and sophistication is getting everything plated in gold, and having his melted cheeto with some lint on it, face plastered everywhere, so he can eff off with his opinions
I think his attitude is based solely on racism. He was sued for discriminating against African Americans when he was a landlord in the 1970s. He and Melania both falsely claimed that President Obama is not a U.S. citizen. No way are they going to want to live in a house previously inhabited by the Obamas. I have thought from the beginning that this is why Melania will not really move in.
I have a friend who worked for Laura Bush and was fortunate to get to do a west wing tour. It’s far from a dump and, according to my friend, the living quarters are lovely and quite comfortable.
That being said, it’s a historical building that needs constant maintenance. Also, it was built to accommodate far fewer people so while the Oval Office and Cabinet took are spacious, most of the staff office space is really cramped, not a lot of natural light, low ceilings, etc.
Have also been in a few of Trumps hotels/ buildings. Give me the WH “dump” over those tacky, poorly constructed properties any day!
Indeed, as someone who takes care of historical houses I can tell you it is a constant battle and the houses I take care of only host tourists. Trying to maintain a historic home while having actual residents, workers, tourists and all the 21st technology would be a nightmare. I think they do a very good job of coping with that balance. I cringe at the thought that that man has access to all the wonderful historic collections from all the presidents and he doesn’t care and could never understand the significance. If I was in the curatorial department at the WH I would have hid everything from the Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln presidencies so when asked to furnish the office or for settings for dinners he would have to use objects Millard Fillmore or Chester A. Arthur.
Yeap cringe indeed. The WH like any old building may need renovations but to call it a dump is indeed crassly showing his privilege, ingratitude and hubris. I’m sure homeless folks or refugees would be glad to kick him out and move in.
Trump is the classic tasteless vulgarian. If it’s not new, gigantic, and shining, he has no patience for it. This is all the more disturbing when you think of wonderful Michelle Obama’s recognition of the heartbreaking history of the house. Remember that she spoke about waking up with her daughters in a house built by slaves. Part of leading the country is not only touting its greatness but recognizing its wrongs and tragedies. We do not have anyone in that house now capable of anything like that.
True. He knows the price of everything and the value of nothing.
I can’t find the exact quote, but I remember DT dismissing antiques as “other people’s old furniture.” So, yes, what he wants is brand new, vulgar, gilded furniture that I’m sure he is proud of because it’s custom made. The lovely antiques, art, and other WH collections would mean nothing to him.
Chelsea Clinton’s apt response to Dump. He insulted all the staff who work there. But, of course he did. That’s trump.
http://twitter.com/chelseaclinton/status/892511530973089792
You know what is a bigger dump, jackass? Your pathetic excuse for a presidency.
it is the constant, enormous, awesome chocolate elephant in the room. Funny, but dangerous too since we are dealing with an overgrown infant with zero impulse control.
I really have to hand it to the former POTUS and FLOTUS. I wouldn’t have blamed either of them if they gave the whole country the single figure salute and said “F*CK ALL Y’ALL” and then and went and partied like rock stars in Europe for the rest of their lives. God knows they earned it. But they stepped up and continued to contribute, to better themselves and others, to inspire and to try and keep morale up for all of us. They are both bigger, better people than I will ever be.
Uhm, okay, but then why does he want to destroy the legacy in the first place?
Jackie Kennedy basically said the same thing. Then she begged, borrowed, and stole from her old money and newly rich friends, various hangers on, and sundry wannabes to renovate the White House.
But it WAS falling apart when the Kennedys moved in and had been subjected to haphazard renovations and decorating with no respect for what the building was. She thoroughly researched the history of the House and renovated with that in mind, turning many parts of it into a museum and establishing a trust for its upkeep.
First it’s not the same, Jaqueline Kennedy said it was in desperate need of repair, and she did a lot of repairs and historic decorating. I hardly think that is calling it a dump. She wanted to make it shine as the peoples house, and the White House Historical association has done a lot to preserve it. Thanks in large part to her efforts a long time ago.
Every administration has done some repairs or enhancements to it. The Obama administration had several large renovations projects, one to the old state dining room. Take a tour, I think you would be surprised at how beautiful it is. Some of the offices might be cramped, but it is pretty nice still.
She never, ever, disparaged the White House by calling it a “dump” to her friends. She recognized it was an old building, had an absolute appreciation for its history, and then proceeded to renovate it. Trump’s comments are a polar opposite: he’s vulgar and has no sense of history OR decorum.
Drump won’t be happy until his name is stretched across the WH like his hideously gauche branded buildings. Then it suddenly will be transformed into “real classy.”
He’s repulsive and I hope his family doesn’t wreck it or steal any of the furniture.
What he meant to say is that he can’t take a dump there. Only gold toilets will do and the staff won’t let him install one. That’s why he fired the head usher.
“That’s why he fired the head usher. ”
I read that as “That’s why he hired the head flusher.” …and I LOL’d.
he fired the head usher?
They fired the first female head usher(Obama hire)so they could install one from one of their trashy hotels.
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jun/23/timothy-harleth-trump-hotel-employee-new-wh-usher/
Thanks Jerusha.
He was a former “director of rooms”, whatever that means.
Yup! Shortly after a dispute over him mounting a giant television on a wall where paintings had been hung.
This is CLASS, trump style.
http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2016/8/22/1562729/-Let-s-deep-dive-into-this-Trump-family-portrait
The distance between Barron and his parents is bizarre. What a terrible photo.
I agree – The whole picture is bizarre -
I really feel for Barron.
Who I do not feel for is all of the dumb asses that could look at this piece of trash and think he would fight for the “little” guy. Bunch of suckers that screwed us all with their votes.
Yeah, it seems to accurately reflect their priorities. The stuffed lion makes me cringe knowing Barron’s older brothers’ hunting proclivities.
And Melania looks so different, like Kate Beckinsale.
Picture. Thousand words. It’s pretty bloody creepy. Ugh.
He’s just a disgusting man!!!!
He always hated President Obama but he hated him more after the corresponding dinner
Time to dump Trump. The WH is historical and probably a lot classier than his Trump Tower home. The thought of a gold plated bathroom gives me the heaves. What could be more tacky and fake looking than everything being gold?
Well if it is a dump, resign and take your ass back to NY.
Oh hell no, don’t send him back up here. We can’t stand that POS. Send him down to Mar A Lago. It’s in a red state and they helped vote him into office. Let them get stuck with him.
It became a dump in January 2017.
Audience: “SHE’S BEHIND YOU!!”
Trump: (Turns around cautiously.)
Hillary: “BOO!!”
He is just mad because Putin doesn’t wuv him anymore. Boo hoo Tangey.
DOJ is looking into schools and affirmative action. Soon we, black people will not have the right to vote or any education. But sure, let’s the headlines be this clown criticizing the White House.
I contacted the DOJ, the White House, and my senators and congressional representative about that yesterday. I don’t want my tax dollars spent on Sessions’s bigoted pursuits. Anyone who believes he or she has experienced such “discrimination” has recourse through the court system now and I doubt there has been a sufficient pattern to warrant DOJ involvement. This is wrong. Just wrong.
Sessions’ latest stunt has been all over NPR this morning. I think he’s going to get some serious pushback. As Lightpurple says, it is just wrong.
Well how about cutting immigration in half and limited to those with skills and can speak English (I guess Malaria wouldn’t have qualified to come in if this is enacted)?
After the failure of the obamacare repeal, GOP is no longer anxious to do his bidding. A lot of them just shrugged when he pushed them to reopen talks again. They are finally tuning out his demands.
I’m pretty sure all of these referendums will get massive pushback.
I didn’t see that until this afternoon. Maybe a lot of people don’t know about it? I saw the link towards the bottom of the page on the DM website. I’m sure there will be an article on it tomorrow
He’s a dump. The White House is a historic building and i’m sure time has marched across it in some respects like all old, historic homes – not to mention one that has millions of visitors each year. Barbara Bush hates Trump and she was big on setting up a private White House restoration and preservation fund. I’d love to hear her hot take on this issue.
trump signed the Russian sanctions. His boy Putin is not going to be very happy bout that.
And then said the legislation is “flawed” and “unconstitutional”: trying to show Putin he was forced into it. Treason-but go ahead, Fox News, tell us more about HRC’s emails and how that poor DNC staffer was murdered.
When he signs Executive Orders, he makes a big dramatic show of it. When he signed the Russian sanctions, there was no show.
They must’ve had to give him a 4 scoop ice cream sundae and bucket of KFC to get him to sign this time
The only accomplishment drump will ever be able to claim is the weakening of respect for the office of the presidency.
Various movements within state and federal government to defy drump are popping up. Most of the Congress are too cowardly to openly speak up against him but will follow more vocal leaders to keep him in check.
It’s only a matter of time before it’s revealed that General Kelly is the real president.
One shudders to think what kind of partying he’s had in the Lincoln Bedroom.
I’ll bet he has those distortion mirrors installed in the toilet lids — the kind that make everything look bigly when his little hands holds his little wee wee when he pee pees.
Ew!!!!
The King of Lies and Fake News is projecting. What he really means is that his administration is a dump.
The WH is in chaos.
The King of Lies and Fake News and his supporters criticized Hillary and Huma for their emails and then we find out that Scaramucci and the Homeland Security Adviser had been tricked by someone impersonating Jared, Reince, and Huntsman.
We also found out that Spicer had meet with someone from Fox News who was trying to help the King of Fake News by creating a story claiming that it was a Democrat working with the Russians who leaked information about Hillary. At the time of the meeting, Spicer denied that it even happened. Yesterday, Spicer admitted to the meeting and tried to downplay it.
Why do the WH reporters put up with Sarah’s lies?
Amazing how a piece of shit doesn’t know what an actual dump is…
When he finally leaves they’ll have to fumigate the place for weeks from top to bottom.
If he doesn’t like it, he is more than welcomed to move out.
He was quoted saying that in Golf Magazine? That is a real hoot!
He is used to his tacky golden ceilings. What do we expect from someone who has no taste or appreciation for history?
I am not even American and I feel offended by his choice of words. This is really disrespectful to the US people. And democracy.
Suckabee just read a letter at the briefing from a little Virginia boy named Frank. Little Frank has a “business” mowing lawns and wants to mow the WH lawn. Mr. Trump invited him to come visit and mow the Rose Garden lawn. The lawn won’t be a dump. It was just Franks birthday, I wonder if he had a cake shaped like Trump like Pickle/Dylan.
Ugh! Those faux pearls have to go, Suckabee!
So Sarah had her daughter write another letter. There is something sinister about trying to normalize The King of Lies and Fake News by using children.
Ugh where did they get these letters? The 50s? No kid does that anymore. They play with their gameboys and whatever.
Stephen Miller(one of the men responsible for writing both versions of the Muslim Ban and the man who writes the speeches that the King of Lies and Fake News reads from the teleprompter) had a meltdown on TV because some of the WH reporters(Jim A, April R, and Glenn T) challenged his immigration plan.
The most disturbing thing is how the other WH reporters just sat there and did nothing as Stephen Miller verbally attacked Jim and claimed that the poem on the Statue of Liberty doesn’t matter because it was added later. Seeing how poorly Stephen Miller did, the Russian bots have become very, very, very active, putting out negative comments about Jim A and declaring that Stephen Miller schooled Jim A. It’s time for the press to start to admit that the majority of the King of Lies and Fake News base are nothing more than Russian bots, hence why they had no clue about the Declaration of Independence when NPR tweeted it out.
The King of Lies and Fake News is starting a culture war.
Last week: He banned Transgenders from the military and then the Justice Department said that LGBTQ weren’t protected under the civil rights act.
Yesterday: The Just Department announces it is going to investigate and sue colleges and universities that used Affirmative Action because in their minds it discriminated against Caucasian applicants.
Today: Stephen Miller wants to “reform” legal immigration and one of the reasons he gave was that immigrants are causing the wages for minorities to go down.
Of course, Stephen Miller’s immigration plan doesn’t apply to those immigrants who will be working for The King of Lies and Fake News.
Stephen Miller is beyond obnoxious. Watching him tell Jim that he was “shocked and insulted ” that Jim would think that only people from GB and Australia would speak English was ridiculous. I’m glad Jim didn’t drop the subject.Trumps team is lame.
Trump must’ve forgotten that anything can be fact checked. It’s a fact that Mexicos president didn’t call him and the Boy Scouts didn’t tell him that he gave the greatest speech ever. The BSA had actually apologized for Trump giving such a shitty speech. He’s definitely showing signs that somethings wrong with him
#45 just put in applications to get low wages workers, sessionals, to come and work at his hotels. He’s using the special visa to get low wages workers who will leave after six months go back to Mexico. He’s a hypocrite saying don’t use foreign and buy foreign but he can bring over undocumented workers for his business. Do as I say but not as I do.
That miller guy yelling at Jim Acosta was just trying to impress his lying boss #45 about how shocked hew was when Acosta said only people from England and
Australia will be welcome. He knew what Acosta was saying, they only want white who speak English to apply for a visa. I don’t believe congress will pass this nonsense. As usual, he wanted to change the subject from Russia and all the lies he were caught telling.
I’m sure an exception will be made for the Russians.
” He’s definitely showing signs that somethings wrong with him.”
He’s always been a vainglorious liar. Always. He’s just on a bigger stage now and we can all see it.
They want immigrants fluent in English. Does this mean melania will be deported?
I thought the same thing
Today: Stephen Miller wants to “reform” legal immigration and one of the reasons he gave was that immigrants are causing the wages for minorities to go down.
OMG said the dead eyed souless Nazi! Please wages are low because that’s how businesses want them.
The press needs to stop. They are falling for The King of Lies and Fake News comment about the stock market doing well under his administration. It’s a false positive. Remember Tom Price? Who helped his stocks do well by approving bills and laws that would make the stock do well? The King of Lies and Fake News filled his WH with millionaires and billionaires who haven’t divested from their companies and who are removing governmental regulations that will help their stocks do well. It would be interesting if the press would go through the numbers and see how many of the companies link back to WH staff. There was a reason why the The King of Lies and Fake News said that he only wanted rich people in his WH. Those rich people are messing with the market and it’s going to cause all kinds of trouble later this year or next year.
Sarah is spinning her lies again. The King of Lies and Fake News said that he got phone calls congratulating him from the Boy Scouts and the Mexican President. Both the Mexican President and Boy Scouts denied calling The King of Lies and Fake News. What was Sarah’s response? According to Sarah, The King of Lies misspoke and it was actually a face to face conversation that he had with the Mexican President and someone from the Boy Scouts and not a phone call. Why do the WH reporters continue to attend Sarah’s briefings because all she does is lie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The way she reads those letters from Pickle and Frank are a cynical and smarmy attempt to appeal to the drump dwindling base. Laughable really. But also a ridiculous way to bait us to criticise a “child,” who dreams of being of service to drump like “Miracle on 34th Street.”
I also can’t stand her husky sense of lame humour. The way she talks out of the side of her mouth is distracting as she tries to give the aura of a backroom seasoned politico.
The spin that is being put on Stephen Miller’s disastrous briefing is interesting. His entire speech was wrong and inaccurate and he completely twisted what Jim Acosta said. Jim brought up some good points, but the mistake was when Jim allowed Stephen Miller to twist his words and mislead people into thinking that Jim said something wrong. The Russian bots are also twisting Jim A comments, they are claiming that he doesn’t know history and they claimed that a poem on the Statue of Liberty is not policy and therefore is trumped by Stephen’s new policy. When enough going to be enough for the GOP?
Ok if he really thinks so then he should get the f—k off our lawn and antique furniture!
