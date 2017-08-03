Jennifer Aniston & Justin ‘still act like newlyweds’ after 2 years of marriage

Jason Bateman Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux got married on August 5, 2015. This Saturday is their second wedding anniversary, although they got together – officially – in the spring of 2011, when there was overlap between Jennifer and Justin’s live-in girlfriend, Heidi Bivens. But to People Magazine readers, the important date is the wedding anniversary date. So People Magazine is celebrating! Did you know that JustJen still act like newlyweds?

Two years and counting! On the eve of their two-year wedding anniversary on Aug. 5, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux “still very much act like newlyweds,” an Aniston source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

At their L.A. home, which they share with their dogs, the two enjoy hosting dinner parties for their friends, working out and cooking together. “They love to laugh and share a wicked sense of humor,” adds an entertainment source. “It’s possible that this marriage would not have worked as well if they were in their 20s, but they aren’t. They are great friends and have total respect for each other.”

Despite their busy work schedules — Theroux, 45, was recently in Australia for several months shooting the final season of his hit HBO series, The Leftovers, and Aniston, 48, has signed on to star in a new TV series alongside Reese Witherspoon in a new TV series that is being shopped — the couple have found a rhythm to their life together since marrying in August 2015. “Jen realized that you can be happily married without being together 24/7,” says the Aniston source.

After time apart, “they have so much to catch up on and it makes their marriage more exciting,” the source adds. “Justin can still make Jen blush. She still talks about how she finds him very sexy. Not seeing each other every day makes them appreciate each other more.”

[From People]

I do think that Justin and Jennifer have a different kind of arrangement than most of her fans are ready to admit. The fairytale her fans imagined for her is one of constant togetherness, a true partnership at every level. The reality is that Jen is the alpha and she’s helped Justin improve his career over the years and beyond that, she’s content to let him do whatever he wants. It’s not that Jennifer can’t pull herself away from work to follow Justin around – it’s that she doesn’t want to follow him around. She bought the big mansion in Bel Air, and she’s happy just being at home with the dogs. Justin travels a lot for work and then he comes home, and that’s their marriage. It’s like The Barefoot Contessa’s marriage, only I think Jennifer has a private chef.

7th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

75 Responses to “Jennifer Aniston & Justin ‘still act like newlyweds’ after 2 years of marriage”

  1. Esmom says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Eh, that sounds a bit harsh. We can’t really know what goes on in anyone’s marriage but they do seem to have a genuine chemistry.

    I’ll miss The Leftovers so much. He was so good in it. I hope he finds another project that’s as compelling to watch.

    Reply
    • Mariel says:
      August 3, 2017 at 8:44 am

      I think it’s easy to ‘act like newlyweds’ when you live on opposite sides of the country, and seem to only see each other when you’ve got an ‘event,’ you need a photo op for.

      They’re strange.

      Not that strange is bad.

      Maybe my husband and I should try it. Bet it keeps things fresh or at least you can’t get on each others nerves.

      I do agree i think her fans wanted the so called fairytale for her, and it still fuels resentment to this day. In their dreams she replaced you know who with Clooney, and that’s Jen instead of Amal having those twins. Lmao

      Reply
      • Jessica says:
        August 3, 2017 at 9:13 am

        Justin works a lot in Texas and New York and she prefers LA after not enjoying NYC (very little privacy from the paps). I don’t see that as strange; a lot of couples have interstate or intercontinental marriages because of work (including military and political marriages). They are wealthy and Jen has no problem flying private to see each other whenever they want and not just for a photo-op. They seem to have a normal, wealthy relationship which differs than a middle-class couple who go to work everyday and come home and rarely travel.

      • Juneau says:
        August 3, 2017 at 10:52 am

        Exactly. Living in different towns in one thing:- these two live on the opposite sides of the country, many many hours away! They have a marriage in name only, I never bought it was real.

        And I saw just over 2 an a half episodes of The Leftovers. Enough to see he lacks any acting talent. At all. Whatsoever. He is atrocious! Madonna is a better actor. Beiber would be a better actor. His cousin Louis is better on camera. Justin got into The Leftovers because of who he ‘married’. Not for any talent. It is no surprise to me, considering Justin is in it, that the show was canceled. He is like Eddie Cibrian, minus the looks.

      • Juneau says:
        August 3, 2017 at 11:07 am

        Jessica that makes no sense. NYC are used to celebs, no one gives a damn. Indeed celebs escape TO nyc for privacy. LA is pap haven and for those who need to be seen and want to be seen. If Aniston wanted privacy. LA would be the very *last* place she would be. NYC is more conducive to privacy. Celebs know that.

    • Phoebe says:
      August 3, 2017 at 8:55 am

      I agree. I get the impression that the writer isn’t a fan, but the bias sometimes is off-putting.

      I have a friend who lives in Scotland and her husband works and commutes from London. It works for them. You can be with someone 24/7 and not really ‘be’ with someone.

      Reply
      • Juneau says:
        August 3, 2017 at 11:13 am

        ‘Works and commutes’ – for weeks, months at a time is one thing. LIVING (in another country or on opposite sides), is another. The bias of 98% of the internet in the favor of this couple is very off-putting, so it is refreshing to see even ONE website that sees through them.

    • magnoliarose says:
      August 3, 2017 at 9:53 am

      Everyone does marriage differently. I think they really love each other and are best friends. It is said they are on the phone with each other constantly and that she cheerleads his career. I have noticed she seems happier and more relaxed than she did before. They live an adult life without children so why not support each others careers as a team. This means not holding the other back from a project the other wants to do. Maybe this is her fairytale. It works for them.

      Reply
    • kimbers says:
      August 3, 2017 at 1:16 pm

      It’s easy to be youthful or act like newlyweds when you have no kids to raise. Children age you and you will always feel old with kids. They don’t have any so they can just be themselves and not “mom” or “dad”

      We don’t know how they are. It’s all speculation.

      Reply
  2. Patricia says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:25 am

    People say my husband and I are like newlyweds (five years of marriage here) because we laugh a lot, show some affection, and just basically aren’t assholes to each other.
    The bar is pretty low for how married couples treat each other. In my experience it seems sadly common for married people to be cold and act like jerks to each other, or to barely even interact. It’s nice that these two seem to enjoy each other. Isn’t that what marriage is about?

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      August 3, 2017 at 8:48 am

      Amen! Two years is nothing! Glad to see any people married enjoying each other’s company because yes – that’s what it is all about. To me, marriage was in part a way of saying to each other, “Oh goody, this doesn’t have to stop!”

      Reply
    • Misa says:
      August 3, 2017 at 9:50 am

      Yes! thank you for your comment! the bar really is low nowadays. Some ppl even pride themselves in criticizing their spouses, as if it was some proof of “being adult” and “knowing what real life is about”. Well imho life can be shitty enough without being married to somebody you don’t enjoy laughing and being affectionate with!!

      Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      August 3, 2017 at 10:57 am

      I agree, the bar is set low sometimes. I’ve been married 9.5 years and I still find my husband incredibly hot and make no bones about showing him on a daily basis with some form of affection. I assume he feels the same about me because I can hardly walk past him without getting my booty rubbed or stopped for a little smooch. Even just last night we laid down to go to bed and found ourselves laughing hysterically over something really ridiculous. We always put one another first and talk about virtually everything. We know more about one another than any one of our family members could ever know about us. It’s like, is that supposed to just vanish after the first couple years of marriage is over??

      Reply
      • The Original G says:
        August 3, 2017 at 1:08 pm

        L84Tea, us too. 15 years. Meeting my husband was the best thing that ever happened to me and I think we both cherish that.(we’re also a bit older when that happened for us.) I find it sad how down on marriage people can be.

  3. Squiggisbig says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:26 am

    They are such a boring couple to me.

    Reply
    • Nyawira says:
      August 3, 2017 at 8:32 am

      They are in their late 40s. I’d be worried about their lack of maturity if they were anything but “boring” now.

      Reply
      • Redgrl says:
        August 3, 2017 at 8:46 am

        As a 48-year-old I find that comment bizarre. I hope it was meant to be funny. But then hubby & I started snowboarding at 35 and tried surfing at 45 – so I guess we are immature…?

      • Lena says:
        August 3, 2017 at 8:59 am

        @Rdgrl what has snowboarding and surfing to do with wether a couple is boring or not?

      • Redgrl says:
        August 3, 2017 at 9:19 am

        @Lena – the poInt is you can try new things at any age -which in my view is the opposite of boring – and not be “immature.” I thought that point was fairly clear

      • Mathilde says:
        August 3, 2017 at 10:54 am

        I don’t want to belittle, but I’m not sure surfing and snowboarding turn you into any less of a boring couple. These kinds of activities may not make you more boring either, but not being boring in my mind equals original, possibly unique. I find people, who persevere on their chosen path no matter how strange it may seem, anything but boring and certainly Jennifer & Justin to some extent fit into this description. On my own part, give me a person – my partner thank God – whose mind works like no-one elses and life is never boring. An exciting couple would be two such persons.

      • Squiggisbig says:
        August 3, 2017 at 12:57 pm

        To clarify I did not say that every couple that was over 40 is boring.

        Would anyone ever describe the obamas as boring? And I personally wouldn’t describe the Clooneys or Sofia Vergara/Joe Mangiello

        They’re boring because they always do the same thing and are over exposed. Pap shots and stories about Brangelina/how happy they are. Justin has practically been wearing the same skinny jeans outfit the entirety of their marriage/courtship (not going to lie I didn’t know who he was before they got together)

  4. Runcmc says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Personally I like the sound of their marriage. Getting to be alone to do your own thing while your partner does the same for himself, then you come together without feeling the obligation to constantly be together. Sounds perfect, brb telling my dude this is what we’re doing now …

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      August 3, 2017 at 8:39 am

      Yeah sounds pretty healthy to me, and this is what my brother and sister-in-law seem to have. They spend a ton of time together but neither has a problem doing things separately. Sometimes she goes up to Maine for the weekend to visit her family and he stays back here in the city. Sometimes he’ll come home for a holiday and she’ll go up and see her parents separately and sometimes they even go for a short trip to visit friends without one another.

      But they also travel together, live together (obviously) and have a lot of QT just the two of them. I just like the idea of not pressuring the other person to do something that they can’t or don’t want to do and giving each other just the right amount of space.

      Reply
      • Redgrl says:
        August 3, 2017 at 8:49 am

        Yep, quality time, but the freedom to see your friends or be alone – sounds good! (Although I wouldn’t want to be part for weeks at a time – but if they like that, good for them and who a, into judge?)

      • magnoliarose says:
        August 3, 2017 at 10:10 am

        I think it is healthy too and my ideal. I don’t believe marriage should make a person feel as if they have to change who they are for the other person. If they like scuba diving and you prefer museums why not sometimes do it separately. Why stop them from enjoying something. Both people value the other person’s happiness.
        This is one of the reasons I am separated though time apart and counseling seems to have maybe changed things for the better we will see. One of the reasons is we have become friends. I think they are friends and that is everything really. It is easier to share with a friend and talk about silly things only a friend would care about. It gives balance and heightens intimacy.

      • LadyT says:
        August 3, 2017 at 10:23 am

        My husband and I have lived like this for parts of our 35 year marriage, even in separate cities at times. It’s raised a lot of eyebrows over the years but we’re a team and we’ve done what worked for us. A little independence and better quality time together has been lovely.

    • Who ARE These People? says:
      August 3, 2017 at 9:02 am

      It does sound great, and now that our child is moving up and out, I’m looking forward to my husband and I exploring our own separate interests a little more as well as enjoying more couple time. Minus the home in Bel-Air and the private chef.

      Reply
      • kay says:
        August 3, 2017 at 12:56 pm

        why would you minus the personal chef??? ;p lol.
        seriously though, i hear you. i am starting to form vague plans for the next few years as we start heading into the final phases of ours being home.
        i worry though, that we will be too tired and be burn outs. i guess we have to make it happen.
        have fun, w.a.t.p.

    • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
      August 3, 2017 at 10:16 am

      Agree. A little separateness is good for couples. Togetherness all the time is a bit much.
      Also, I’d still behave like a newlywed if I woke up to him on the regular.

      Reply
    • sophie says:
      August 3, 2017 at 12:01 pm

      I agree. The last few months before retiring my husband switched his work days from Monday-Friday to Wednesday thru Sunday to make extra money. This gave us each a couple of days to ourselves and it was actually kind of nice. Did not mean we didn’t love each other.

      Reply
    • KiddVicious says:
      August 3, 2017 at 1:25 pm

      Sounds healthy to me. I think it shows that they’re both secure in themselves and their marriage to have this type of relationship. Pap photos are only a few seconds of their lives, we have no idea how much time they actually spend together, it’s all speculation.

      Reply
  5. Jackie says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:32 am

    And???

    Reply
  6. rachel says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Eh, I don’t know. Well it’s working for them, that’s what matters the most.

    Reply
  7. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Everything always seems manufactured with her. Like there’s nothing there… nothing. No talent. No work. No thoughts. No interests. Kind of like me. Lol. Nothing to see here folks, move along.

    Reply
  8. Kitten says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:35 am

    I think they’re cute together *shrugs*

    Reply
  9. JC says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Celebrity marriages should be calculated in dog years.

    Reply
  10. Sophie says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Her hair is lovely when it isn’t flat-ironed.

    Reply
  11. Giulia says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:43 am

    I like them together, so, whatever works good for them. Private wedding, no pictures released, it’s impressive she’s pushing 50 now and works all the time in a business that is harsh on older actresses – I have to acknowledge she’s getting it right.

    Reply
    • tracking says:
      August 3, 2017 at 8:57 am

      +1 It’s nice that she succeeded in keeping her wedding private. Looking forward to hearing more about the tv project with Reese Witherspoon that’s currently in development. Seems a very good move for an actress likely to find film roles in her wheelhouse, comedy, harder to come by as she ages (see Goldie Hawn). The pivot to prestige tv/drama/dramedy is smart.

      Reply
  12. D says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Do you think he owns any other pants than skinny jeans?

    Reply
  13. Isa says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:11 am

    I think a lot of celebrity relationships are like this so I don’t see the big deal.
    It would be something I would struggle with since my husband and I spend almost all our free time together, but I’m not a celebrity so…

    Reply
  14. mkyarwood says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:12 am

    That’s because 2 years of marriage is still newly married?

    Reply
  15. Jessica says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:18 am

    I think it’s hilarious that the author is bringing up Justin’s ex in a shady way like Angelina didn’t torpedo Jennifer’s last marriage (who this site seems very fond of). Justin and Heidi dated on-and-off for a long time but he obviously wasn’t that interested in marrying her from the sounds of it. It seemed like he was with her so long out of guilt.

    Nothing wrong with her marriage; sounds like she has the best of both worlds. And why should she follow her husband around like a puppy dog it’s not like it worked for Angelina.

    Reply
    • Juneau says:
      August 3, 2017 at 11:24 am

      Wrong. Angelina and Brad got together after Aniston and Vince Vaughn did, Jolie didn’t ‘torpedo’ anything. Brad was the one who chased her “half way across the world”. I also find the lies, the exaggerations and the brushing off of all Teflon Aniston’s misdeeds irritating and HYPOCRITICAL. Because, for your information, Heidi Bivens and Justin Theroux were NOT ‘on and off’, AT ALL! That was a tabloid lie that Aniston and Huvane put out, and ably disputed and disproven by Heidi Bivens and her mother! They were a solid couple for 14 years!!! They were NOT ‘off and on’, that is a lie, but the moral gymnastics Aniston apologists do, even resorting to outright LIES like that, is not surprising or new. Oh, and I wonder if Kurt is with Goldie Hawn for so long ‘out of guilt’. Your moral gymnastics and fanbot desperation is pathetic. THis is 2017. Not the 1940s. Many people live together sometimes for DECADES, without getting married! I think it is hilarious that you think a 4.5 year marriage (6 months in by Aniston’s own admission in therapy and the last year also by Aniston’s testimony was apart) trumps a FOURTEEN YEAR relationship. JUST because there was no ‘ring on it’. 4.5 (3.5) years vs 14 years.

      Lastly, news to me that Angelina followed Brad everywhere. I thought the argument du jour was that Jolie and Pitt spent so much time apart? That Jolie travelled everywhere without Pitt? Seriously, you want to know why people are exasperated with Aniston and her gullible apologist fans? Look at your own post. It is rather pathetic.

      Reply
    • Luna says:
      August 3, 2017 at 11:57 am

      This article is about Jennifer and Justin two years of marriage, not AJ.

      Reply
  16. Katherine says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:18 am

    If he doesn’t cheat, that’s my ideal setting

    Reply
  17. PMNichols says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Well pot, tequila and no kids help.

    Reply
  18. Jayna says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:23 am

    They aren’t any different from any other working celebrity couple. Mark Ruffalo can be gone so much that he went to kiss his daughter goodbye one morning and she said something like, so I will see you at the end of the summer? He realized he was being gone far too much. But he and his wife seem so in love and tight.

    Most couples admit they try to make sure to keep to the two-week rule,but that doesn’t always happen.

    Natasha Richardson adored Liam Neeson, but she said being in this business and because of the nature of being away at work can cause ups and downs in a marriage sometimes, but that they just keep on truckin’.

    I don’t see any difference with Justin and Jennifer, except they don’t have children to worry about and schedule projects around. I agree that they are mature enough to handle two careers in the business and that it takes you away. I do think when you are younger and in the thick of it, at the height of your career, is when so many marriages fail.

    I think Justin and Jennifer seem to be a solid couple and very happy. I will check back in ten years, though. LOL

    I loved the interview with Ted Danson recently, who after 22 years with his wife Mary Steenburgen, said, “I’m madly in love with Mary Steenburgen. She’s a remarkable human being so I’m just incredibly blessed. It feels like heaven on Earth. If I were to die, I can say, I know what it’s like to be loved and to love.” Aw…………

    Reply
  19. Rhea says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:08 am

    I think relationship could be “tricky” sometimes. What doesn’t works for some, might works for others. Heck, what works in the beginning of relationship might not works later on after a couple of months/years. Honestly, I think you should do whatever it works for your relationship BUT it has to be something that decided by both sides AND both sides must take an effort to nurture the relationship.
    As for Justin and JA, I think they are a good match in what kind of lifestyle they are looking in a relationship. So good for them.

    Reply
  20. brianna says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Yeah okay. They’ll probably be the next couple to divorce.

    Reply
  21. crazydaisy says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:27 am

    I bet whenever Justin is around, he gives it to her good. Mmmm hmmm. No doubt in my mind! Meanwhile, have you heard about this new trend of married couples choosing to live separately? It’s called LAT (Living Apart Together) and, evidently, works for many. Personally, I need a lot of space and totally can relate. Not that I’m married. But if I were… ;-)

    Reply
  22. Juneau says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Ugh. Don’t tell me Aniston is being her typical master media manipulator and releasing things like this because of the Pitt/Jolie interviews.! I doubt very much they are still lovey dovey they don’t even live on the same side of the country! She is such a transparent manipulative btch! When will people see through her?!??? ?

    Reply
  23. mayamae says:
    August 3, 2017 at 11:32 am

    I thought the Jolie/Pitt split would end the Anniston hate. Clearly I was very wrong. Somehow the hate has gotten stronger.

    Reply
  24. JenB says:
    August 3, 2017 at 11:51 am

    I’m glad they’re happy! Do you, JustJen!

    Reply
  25. Nicole says:
    August 3, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    “Normal” is subjective. For a long time “normal” was a marriage between a man and a woman. There are places where having more than one wife is “normal”. Living apart from your spouse for months on end is very normal to me. If you think it’s strange, military marriages will make your head explode.

    Reply
  26. Bahare says:
    August 3, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    It seems that people assume that in at least Jennifer anniston’s case that all she ever wanted was a movie star husband and kids which to her fans was what angelina supposedly stole from her. But we don’t know what she really wanted or wants now years later and what she has now could be it…a Cali lifestyle with freedom that money and wisdom with age can give you and a friend and lover to share it with their own way. I am neutral when it comes to her but a tad jealous too.

    Reply
  27. anniefannie says:
    August 3, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    My ex and I had a hot, sexy romance for 10 years, lived 30 miles apart and would typically only reunite on the weekends. We were the envy of friends because we were sooo into each other .
    Then we f’ed it up and got married. Had we been like J/J and had the capital to live coastal i’m certain we’d still be together. Breathing room works for some couples….

    Reply

