Chrissy Teigen tries not to fly with Luna because ‘kids are going to scream’



Vacations are essential for one’s sanity (says someone who hasn’t been on a proper trip in over two years) and Chrissy Teigen is definitely got a handle on a successful work/life balance. She and her husband John Legend have traveled extensively and have shared the photos on social media to prove it. Their adorable 18 month-old daughter, Luna, is always with them. Little Luna has also traveled to see Daddy while he’s on the road with his 53-date Darkness and Light tour, which kicked off in May.

Chrissy recently talked travel with Us Magazine. She stated that when she and John talked plans for his tour, “we never thought of not bringing [Luna] with us.” She added, “In each city we try and get an AirBnb, so we can cook and have a normal life.” When asked if Luna watches dad perform on stage, Chrissy said she’s only “seen a few shows.” She explained, “It can be too much for her. She gets pretty overwhelmed. We tend to stay in the soundboard. And it’s also bedtime.”

During the days on tour, Chrissy and Luna do some exploring, but it seems Chrissy’s getting the most out of it. She said, “We love hitting up local aquariums, education centers and museums. She’s still so young but I want to go! I drag her around. It’s fun to look up activities or tweet and ask for things to do. I get great answers!”

Of course, it’s not all museum fun and nice AirBnB accommodations. Chrissy admits that the hardest part about family travel is “definitely flying.” She admitted that she and John “try to avoid it” adding:

[Luna] just did a long flight from Bali and nailed it — on the way home. On the way there, I was going to have a panic attack. Before I had kids, I was hyperaware of them crying. So I feel like I know when it’s too loud. I get up and apologize. But kids are going to be kids. They’re going to scream. I’m never going to be the parent pretending my kid is not doing that.

[From Us Magazine]

I don’t have kids, and I’m not overly fond of them in general (unless they are my friends/family’s kids, of course), and I dread sitting next to babies on planes, so I appreciate Chrissy’s being attentive and apologetic about the whole thing. And as much as I can’t relate to traveling with or without a baby, I definitely can relate to Chrissy’s recent woes about her period acne. She posted a video to Twitter calling out her “period skin” and captioning the clip with “So mad.”

I know Chrissy tends to overshare, but I love that she pulled back the curtain to reveal that models get zits too. I still want to know how she can indulge her junk food cravings and stay so slim though. Share that, please, Chrissy.

jellies forever A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 31, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT

my babies in lake como A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 30, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 28, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT