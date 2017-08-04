Robert Pattinson charmingly refers to himself as ‘super-bougie’ on Jimmy Kimmel

Robert Pattinson arrives at the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' show

Robert Pattinson is currently on a promotional tour for his new indie film, Good Time. Not to be confused with Good Times, hey hey hey. Good Time is being called Rob’s best role to date, where he plays a feral street thug on the mean streets of New York. I actually hoped that Rob would do some sit-down print interviews for this, but so far, he hasn’t. He did Howard Stern last week, and on Thursday night, he did Jimmy Kimmel’s show. I spent a pleasurable ten minutes watching all of the clips and basically, if you’re already a Sparkles-stan, you’ll enjoy this.

Here’s Sparkles talking about locking a substitute teacher in a cupboard and then they discuss whether Americans say “knickers.” When Sparkles says it, it sounds filthy. But no, Americans don’t say “knickers.” We say panties, underwear, etc.

Here he talks about how he’s “super-bougie now” and about to get his “curtains re-hemmed.” He also talks about how nervous he was to do the Howard Stern interview.

Sparkles talking about Good Time and how he came to work with the directors:

Sparkles tells a crazy and offensive story about a dog. I mean… if this was someone else, I’m sure PETA would have some sh-t to say, but Sparkles tells the story with some charm, and hey, there was a fake dog “member.”

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

8 Responses to “Robert Pattinson charmingly refers to himself as ‘super-bougie’ on Jimmy Kimmel”

  1. rachel says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Lmao. Did you saw his backpack? I love it.

    Reply
  2. Sarah says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:44 am

    He’s cute…he’s always come across as a nice, funny guy

    Reply
  3. mia girl says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:47 am

    I work with a guy who is a super cinephile and he went to a screening of Good Time and could not say enough about it. He loved the film and the direction, saying Pattinson’s performance was really, really good (and apparently so were all the actors in the film).

    He did make the point though, warning us, that no one in the movie has a good time.

    Reply
  4. Originaltessa says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Will always have a soft spot for Rob. He seems like such a sweet soul.

    Reply
  5. Tig says:
    August 4, 2017 at 10:13 am

    He has such a happy laugh-makes you laugh as well. Read he’s on Colbert next week-that should be too funny.

    Reply
  6. Diana B says:
    August 4, 2017 at 10:21 am

    His interviews give me life. All his carisma shines through. I jus love him!

    Reply
  7. PunkyMomma says:
    August 4, 2017 at 10:41 am

    He can be so charming, and he looks terrific. Good for him!

    Reply

