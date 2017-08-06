The New Mooch: Stephen Miller in the running to be White House Comm. Director

It was shocking to get through all of Friday without some huge story breaking. I’ve gotten used to it by now, the fact that whenever I turn on the news on a Friday evening, there’s some blaring “breaking news” banner and some fresh hell unfolding. Is it a coincidence that Friday was also the same day Donald Trump left for his 17-day vacation at his New Jersey golf club? Probably not. This is the same man who bitched endlessly about President Obama’s family vacations. Trump also campaigned on the promise that he would never take time off, that he would work constantly. He’s taken off practically every weekend, he’s golfed practically every weekend, and now he’s absolutely on vacation. I know that’s true because he denied it:
Working in Bedminster, N.J., as long planned construction is being done at the White House. This is not a vacation – meetings and calls!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2017
Except that he’s already been seen golfing, so probably not.
Still, there is some work getting done at the White House. The Bigly Administration is still in need of a Communications Director since Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci came and went in a shambolic 10 days. Well, Reuters reports that one person in particular is being eyed for the Comm Dir. position: Living Corpse Stephen Miller. Axios reported something similar, and their sources claim that Miller is something of a hero within the White House:
Stephen Miller, the Trump senior policy adviser who just tangled on-camera with CNN’s Jim Acosta, is under consideration for White House communications director, top Trump sources tell me. The effort to find a Mooch successor is still in the name-gathering process, and Miller is not the top contender, the sources said. But Steve Bannon likes the idea of Miller for the job, and Miller was the hero of the West Wing after he attacked Acosta as a “cosmopolitan” for his views on immigration.
When Miller finished that press briefing, his colleagues high-fived him, according to Sebastian Gorka, a national-security aide who’s a favorite of the president’s for his over-the-top TV hits. The super-key point: Trump cares primarily about how people perform on TV. He’s totally uninterested in the behind-the-scenes, unglamorous planning work of a comms director.
Axios goes on to say that Miller is comfortable with how the far right-wing press works, and that when he worked for Jeff Sessions, he regularly leaked stories to Drudge and Breitbart. Trump likes Miller because Miller is a “hardline nationalist” (or, as I would say, an ignorant, lying nativist and xenophobe) and that Miller’s attack on CNN’s Jim Acosta won him a lot of support within the White House. Trump will choose his next Comm. Dir. based on how well the person “performs” on camera, which is the only thing Trump cares about.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
The Mooch was a cocky asshole was too full of himself too soon, but Miller is a million times worse
Rarely have I seen anyone, much less a spokesman, be so snide and sarcastic. Miller delights in using purposeful obfuscation against those who simply want honest answers to their questions. Why answer clearly and honestly when a murky answer can be be used to score against the questioner? Why not subvert the purpose of a press conference and use it to stroke Miller’s ego? He’s a jerk and completely Trump’s creature.
“Creature” being the operative word. Something sub-human and creepy about him. Totally gives me major shudders (*shudders*)
Giddy, I agree. There’s not even a pretense of neutrality or candidness or cooperation with this guy, he seems like a barely repressed ball of rage who’s ready to rip people’s heads off at any moment and it’s extremely unsettling. These people have no regard for norms or common civility.
Not Trump’s, he racisto AG Sessions creature. He first started writing racists notes in high school against Hispanic fellow students. Telling them to speak only English. Then he went to college and took on the subject of White men as victims in society.
Trump is using him and his mentor Sessions to implement racist policies. It’s the only way for Trump to prevent his base leaving him. So expect more racist policies, anti-abortion federal judges and anti-immigrant sediments. Yes this is how to keep his base. It is not about jobs, the hardcore 30% are cultural warriors.
There’s a reason Miller was hated even back in high school. Actively hated, not just “unpopular” which happens to many nice people. But you have to be truly awful to inspire such intense active dislike.
I really don’t remember previous Presidents appointing so many truly awful people. Communications people were just there, doing their job, not disgusting millions of people every time they opened their mouth that I recall. Maybe I just wasn’t paying attention, not worrying so much about the end of the world upon us and all with previous Presidents…. OK, I did with Reagan. But not really with the others.
If Miller gets the job we’ll know Kelly is not in charge.
Very good point.
@Beth, agreed. Lurch is the kind of asshole that fits in well in that white nationalist circle in WH. He also plays to the Jeff Sessions and Steve Bannons of the world. Moochie Mane was taking away too much attention away from the toddler in chief.
He is known to have leaked stories to the press? So sessions will be investigating him, if he gets the job then, right?
I hate these people. Such a loathing cannot be good for my health, yet there it is. I hate them. It’s a burning, intense deep hate.
I know, right? Sometimes I literally have to jump up and do lunges or sit-ups after reading about him, so I don’t combust.
I have never hated a group of people more. Not dislike pure hatred.
When I saw him with Jim Acosta I was absolutely appalled and disgusted at how he twisted it around and got all offended and mighty. Hey death eater, we KNOW you are spewing a racist rhetoric. It’s not like it’s been a subtle campaign. Then as the sequence kept being replayed I was like “Man, his boss is gonna LOVE that. He’s gonna get rewarded”. It was an audition. Why else send him and not Sarah Huckabee Sanders?
It was deflection. Trump was up to his eyeballs for drafting Don Jr’s statements and claiming Mexico and the Boy Scouts were calling him. They sent Psycho Boy out to do some dirty work and he did his job well. Miller is a tool to keep the base loyal. Trump would be a fool to make him comms director, so I expect him to get the job.
Has anyone noticed how subdued Trump’s Twitter has become? Not a single tantrum in the past few days, lots of retweeting stuff and patting himlself on the back, but otherwise almost… civil. I wonder if Kelly is really capable of reining the f..k-in-chief in and if so – for how long.
Kelly isn’t in NJ so all hell can break lose over the next few days.
I’ve been thinking about it lately – would “reining the liar-in-chief in” be a good or a bad thing? Let’s face it – no one is as good at exposing him for what he is – a whiny, ignorant, lazy piece of sh..t.
He did retweet and thank one of his bot-followers last night.
That bot retweet was so damn obvious. He really is not a smart person.
You can always recognize which tweets are actually by Dumbass and which are by a staffer. The ones by Dumbass use up a year’s worth of !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! points. Also, misspellings and poor grammar, usually.
Yes, I noticed. I assumed Ivanka or Kelly was in possession of the phone. So f&cking transparent.
Just a note on Trump’s vacation. The party line is that it is not really a vacation just a relocation because they had to clear out of the White House for 17 days while a new HVAC system is installed and that this is somehow Obama’s fault for delaying the installation for two years to purposefully make Trump look bad. However, Blair House, across the street from the White House, is fully functional and could have accommodated him as could Camp David. Obama was not the person responsible for scheduling White House renovations and wouldn’t have known two years ago that Trump would be president. And Princess Nagini’s house is not being renovated so there is no reason for her to have decamped to New Jersey other than VACATION.
I’m trying to figure out why Lardass, Plastic Barbie and Ball-less Ken need a vacation. They have done nothing beyond their customary grifting. No ditches dug, no coal mined, no sweatshop clothing sewn. Poor delicate little wussies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Miller was appalling in that press conference which explains why the WH views it as a success. If Miller had physically attacked someone, Dump would love it. As long as it’s an attack in his name, it’s all good.
How has Dump not dropped dead from all the stress and chaos he created in his life? And why are so many sickos hanging in there with him?
The ones *creating* the chaos never feel the stress of it. Only the receivers. I fear Drumf is like the cockroach: he’ll outlive a nuclear blast 😞
His supporters know he is a liar but don’t care as long as he works on their extreme right-wing agendas.
https://youtu.be/YqnW3rHcahU
It’s pretty normal for the Prez and family to clear out of the White House in August for a family vacation while routine repairs and maintenance are going on. This keeps them out of the way of the workers. I would assume the HVAC project is right on schedule but Trump would blame Obama for making him sneeze. There is no need to stay in DC as long as phones and computers work….
Yeah why not bring it on so instead of laying low, he can be ridiculed by everyone and I hope the press joins in. Good way for him to go.
I hope he gets the job- it will be an EPIC FAIL/FVCKUP! Who will play him on SNL? Maybe Tony Hale from Veep? But who has eyes that are dead enough to portray Miller?
Yes exactly! For once, I’d also like all the WH reporters to openly mock everything he says or just do a Nelson and point and laugh!
Jerusha, It might be better to go with a costumed character for Miller, like they did for Bannon as the Grim Reaper. It’s a brilliant way to take these trolls down a notch, showcasing their innate lack of humanity.
Michael Kelly [Doug Stamper from HOUSE OF CARDS] reportedly wants to be Miller on SNL. It would be perfection. Every comic is hoping for Miller as Comm. Director. Evil characters can be lampooned.
Only an Instamodels eyes are that dead, so maybe Kendall Jenner could play him.
Yes, third ginger, Michael Kelly has sent out several tweets at NBCSNL offering himself up for the part. He’d be perfect.
Maybe Miller can change his title to Minister of Propaganda when he takes over as Comms boy.
A reminder to all resistors: mueller and squad aren’t doing this “grand jury” thing for show. They are being paid a mighty sum by the American people to find the truth. No one in Emperor Zero’s orbit is immune from probing eyes…except Tiff and Barron Trump.
It’s going to be a glorious indictment party followed by an unsettled period of time and hopefully a return to normalcy.
I’ll take front stabbing, profanity spewing mooch over soulless Miller any day. That guy is horrible.
He looks like a composite of every pedophile we’ve ever seen.
This one is the died-and-reanimated version of the other one, right? The squeaky-voice in-law one?
He’s yet another facsimile of a human being. How does the right of American politics produce all these people who look like replicants and not real people? That’s what I want to know.
They are probably digging up Nazis and reviving them. That would explain so much. Next in line: Joseph Goebbels.
Seriously, the universe is punishing us for complaining in the first place about sweet old Spicey. Come back here, please, I’ll lick your shoes if that’s what it takes to prevent Zombie Boy! I….I’ll buy you a fridge! A big one! Side by side! With an icemaker! All for yourself!…..Hello?…. Sean…..? [Weeping Emoji]
It’s not me, is it? It’s as though the GOP have got a secret Gregor Clegane (only less imposing) factory going somewhere.
Sixer,
Yesterday, my sister-in-law told me about a guy who truly believes the zombie apocalypse is going to happen. He actually designed anti-zombie features into his new home and stockpiles supplies for the eventuality. Not guns though, as zombies aren’t really affected by bullets. Just a ridiculous number of baseball bats and some kick-ass slingshots. Anyway, this story makes sense in the light of the GOP picks. It’s not quite zombies we need to worry about, but these creatures — cousins to the zombies, perhaps.
Keep your cricket bat to hand!
HAHAHAHAHAHA.
Oh, deary me. Why do people never concentrate on present evils – you know, the ones they could actually do something about if they weren’t so busy with apocalyptic conspiracy theories?
Ha. The interesting thing is I saw a clip of him yesterday from years ago where he was dragged off stage for spewing offensive garbage and he looked much more human with unkempt curly hair and anarchist-type attire. His hatred and self-loathing seems to have literally sucked the life out of him over the years.
I looked at his bio the other day and posted how he had turned from his liberal upbringing as a teenager and by college was a raving right winger. Like many ultra right wing college kids, he was rewarded with jobs. One of the most disturbing things is the claim by alt-right Richard Spencer of being a “mentor” to Miller.
When I first learned about this guy my heart went out to his parents. JFC- they were liberals and they made……this?! This guys emits evil & everything wrong with the western world (which has a lot of good but he didn’t get slapped with that stick).
I’m not surprised that his cocky, nationalist, cosmopolitan dog-whistling performance was a big hit with the White House. I just wish that the other White House reporters were as feisty as Jim Acosta.
Miller may regret attacking Acosta, whose story should resonate with a lot of people with immigrants in their family line. They can lie about other things, but it’s always risky when they start lying about things many people actually know about from personal experience. For instance, we know that not being able to speak English is not an impediment to being a good citizen and contributing to society (and also how unlikely it is that people will be English speakers on arrival). We can look at parents and grandparents and great-grandparents for proof. The next generation is always bilingual.
I’m convinced there’s shady stuff happening at the Trump courses. If I read correctly, a certain Russian oligarch landed in NJ the same day as DT.
Miller is the reason that most theology schools include a course on the problem of evil. He is a severely disturbed person, awash in violent, racist delusions. He needs to be in a mental institution, for real.
And the scary thing is people have known what a disturbed individual he is for years and years. Didn’t stop Trump from hiring him. In fact it was probably a selling point.
No hyperbole, the first time I saw him I immediately thought ‘school shooter’. The psychosis just rolls off him in waves.
So another white nationalist propaganda pushing Comm Director. Great. Just great
Funnily enough, he even looks like Joseph Goebbels, another Propaganda Minister. History is repeating itself much too closely for my taste
Miller and Conway are poster children for the ugly inside, ugly outside theory. And it’s funny that a Jew of all people is a right wing nut.
Not this twat again. He’s my least favorite in the WH Administration’s cast of buffoons.
The King of Lies and Fake News, Sessions, Bannon, and Miller are starting a cultural war and the GOP are just sitting there letting it happen. They are taking this country back to the horrible parts of our history.
When Scaramucci resigned, I figured that Miller was next in line. He is so horrible at this. And his lies are even worse than the ones that Sarah tells. It’s time for the WH reporters to stop showing up to the briefings because they have just becomes a circus to entertain The King of Lies and Fake News. Sarah lies and Stephen Miller is just plain evil and disturbing. We also have to start holding the WH press reporters responsible because they are also complicit in this matter.
Stephen Miller writes the speeches(the one he gave before Congress, in Poland, and last week)that The King of Lies and Fake News reads from the teleprompter. So when the press calls the King of Lies and Fake News presidential because was able to read from a teleprompter fr 45 minutes, just remember that it was Stephen Miller who wrote the speech. You can always tells that he wrote it because the press would mention how they detect a dark vibe from the speech and the speech was always promoting “us vs them” as well.
Scaramucci has not left the WH. All this talk about how John Kelly is making the WH better, only for us to find out that it was a big con. Kelly “fires” Scaramucci and then Scaramucci drops out of the public eye to work quietly in the WH. Roger S said that even when you think that someone in the WH has been fired, they are still there working.
Friday something did happen, a leak that Mueller has asked the White House for all documents pertaining to Flynn and his work for Turkey.
The WH hiring policy: “We employ only those who have a proven track record of being out-and-out sociopaths. Normal people need not apply.”
What angers me is that the public money paid for trump’s holiday goes straight into the trump coffers. That did not happen with Obama or any other president. Shameless and disgraceful grifting.
Malcolm Nance calls this guy “Baby Goebbels”.
