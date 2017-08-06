The New Mooch: Stephen Miller in the running to be White House Comm. Director

Embed from Getty Images

It was shocking to get through all of Friday without some huge story breaking. I’ve gotten used to it by now, the fact that whenever I turn on the news on a Friday evening, there’s some blaring “breaking news” banner and some fresh hell unfolding. Is it a coincidence that Friday was also the same day Donald Trump left for his 17-day vacation at his New Jersey golf club? Probably not. This is the same man who bitched endlessly about President Obama’s family vacations. Trump also campaigned on the promise that he would never take time off, that he would work constantly. He’s taken off practically every weekend, he’s golfed practically every weekend, and now he’s absolutely on vacation. I know that’s true because he denied it:

Working in Bedminster, N.J., as long planned construction is being done at the White House. This is not a vacation – meetings and calls! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2017

Except that he’s already been seen golfing, so probably not.

Still, there is some work getting done at the White House. The Bigly Administration is still in need of a Communications Director since Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci came and went in a shambolic 10 days. Well, Reuters reports that one person in particular is being eyed for the Comm Dir. position: Living Corpse Stephen Miller. Axios reported something similar, and their sources claim that Miller is something of a hero within the White House:

Stephen Miller, the Trump senior policy adviser who just tangled on-camera with CNN’s Jim Acosta, is under consideration for White House communications director, top Trump sources tell me. The effort to find a Mooch successor is still in the name-gathering process, and Miller is not the top contender, the sources said. But Steve Bannon likes the idea of Miller for the job, and Miller was the hero of the West Wing after he attacked Acosta as a “cosmopolitan” for his views on immigration. When Miller finished that press briefing, his colleagues high-fived him, according to Sebastian Gorka, a national-security aide who’s a favorite of the president’s for his over-the-top TV hits. The super-key point: Trump cares primarily about how people perform on TV. He’s totally uninterested in the behind-the-scenes, unglamorous planning work of a comms director.

[From Axios]

Axios goes on to say that Miller is comfortable with how the far right-wing press works, and that when he worked for Jeff Sessions, he regularly leaked stories to Drudge and Breitbart. Trump likes Miller because Miller is a “hardline nationalist” (or, as I would say, an ignorant, lying nativist and xenophobe) and that Miller’s attack on CNN’s Jim Acosta won him a lot of support within the White House. Trump will choose his next Comm. Dir. based on how well the person “performs” on camera, which is the only thing Trump cares about.

Embed from Getty Images