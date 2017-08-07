Kylie Jenner on being famous: ‘I think I lost a lot of parts of myself’

Kylie Jenner is the latest Kardashjenner to get her own stand-alone reality show. Kylie’s show is called Life of Kylie, and it debuted last night on E!. Pity all of the other networks who have to try to program anything on Game of Throne Night, for real. Obviously, I did not watch Life of Kylie and I probably wouldn’t have watched it even if Game of Thrones wasn’t on. Thankfully, People Magazine did a recap and assembled a treasury of inane quotes from the show’s premiere. Enjoy.
On people who say she has the perfect life: “[I] laugh. In their face. Nobody has a perfect life. The only different thing about me, or out of the ordinary, really, is probably just that I have nice things. But what you realize when you get there — when I know I could buy any car, any house — is that that happiness lasts two seconds… That’s not my real happiness, that’s not where I find happiness. I’m so blessed that I got to experience this at such a young age and learn that, so now I can find what really is going to make me happy.”
On the “two sides” to her: “There’s an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with. In order to stay relevant for the public, I have to be on Instagram and I have to be on Snapchat just keeping people entertained. And then there’s who I really am around my friends. That’s who I want you guys to get to know. It’s way easier for me to post on Snapchat or Instagram than it is to be out in public. I just feel like for so long I’ve been putting on this different persona to the world — I felt like I started to depend on social media, feeling the need to post all the time. I feel like I have to keep up this idea of who I am. I think I lost a lot of parts of myself.”
On feeling like an outcast: “I have a soft spot for the outcasts because I guess I was the outcast in a lot of ways, growing up. I still feel like an outcast in different ways now — because I can’t relate to a lot of people. I had to get home-schooled, not really because I wanted to but because I missed so much school because I was working. It’s hard to feel normal. Because I always want to feel normal, that’s the goal in my life. I started filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians when I was 9 years old. I really don’t know what it’s like to not have everyone know who I am. I don’t know what it’s like to live a normal life, where people just don’t know who you are, to get out of the car and not have everyone stare at you. I feel like when you grow up on camera, people think that they know you because you’re on social media so much and you’re on reality TV.”
On why she always flies private: “I’m really not bougie like that. I don’t care, all planes are pretty. It’s just a lot of people at the airport — everyone just taking pictures of you when you’re just trying to be in sweats. I just don’t like the airport. It scares me.”
On whether she wants kids: “I do want kids. Who doesn’t want kids? My dogs feel like my little kids.”
On taking the perfect selfie: “Posting a selfie is hard because it’s a lot of pressure. It has to be perfect. I check the comments right when I post. If they’re like: ‘What the f— is this Kylie?’ then I delete that s— super fast and reevaluate my decision!”
On paying the price for life in the spotlight: “I for sure didn’t choose this life, but I’m not going to say that I’m totally innocent, because I am keeping up this lifestyle. I know I’m making myself more famous by having an Instagram and posting photos, but I’m not that type of person where I want all the attention. I don’t like that. It actually freaks me out, because it reminds me that I’m ‘Kylie f—ing Jenner.’ A lot of people have it worse than me. It’s just it is a lot to handle. Sometimes, I’m like: ‘This is it. I’m going insane.’ I feel like this fame thing is going to come to an end sooner than we think. I’m getting the bug again, where I just want to run away. I just don’t know who I’m doing it for.”
Life of Kylie might be an interesting psychological and sociological experiment to witness, possibly as the last gasp of this family’s cling to fame, relevancy and public interest. And all of it falls on the shoulders of someone who could take or leave “fame.” Kylie is obviously a really, really screwed up young woman. Most of it is simply how she was raised by that mother, and I’ll say what I always say: Kylie would have been better off being raised by wolves. Instead, she was raised to believe that she should live on camera, that she should carve up her face and body until she became a living doll. She was also raised to not believe in education, whatsoever. Among all of the lies the Kardashjenners tell, I’m consistently irritated by the lies about why Kendall and Kylie needed to be “home schooled.” Kendall and Kylie are both dumb as dirt, and their home schooling was a f–king joke, clearly.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Kylie’s IG.
Sad blow up doll.
All those quotes are actually super sad.
Yes, they are.
“I’m so blessed that I got to experience this at such a young age and learn that, so now I can find what really is going to make me happy.”
It’s you, sweetheart. You are the only thing that can make you happy. True self-worth can ONLY come from your own relationship with yourself. Get therapy. Meditate. Ghost your entire family. Stop getting artificial body parts. Love yourself.
I want to hug her, tbh.
That was my thought while reading this recap, she comes out like a sensitive young girl, she could have turned out very different, but both of her parents screwed her.
She wants you to think that. She can change her lifestyle in a heartbeat. But she loves the attention and galas and tiaras and fake lips, boobs, behind, fake life in general. This is just more Kcrap.
I lost a lot of parts of myself; my original nose, lips, chin, eyebrows, boobs, bum, hips. The list just goes on and on.
Yeah, but this also seems somewhat contrived. If one consistently flaunts their wealth, then the “money doesn’t buy happiness” argument comes off very weak. Money isn’t the key to happiness, but it DOES allow someone the room and opportunity to focus on the other aspects of life that make one happy. And if we think about healthcare, money can literally buy you time.
Totally! She is so privileged she lacks perspective, especially on money. It may be stressfull for her to post a selfie but it is stressfull to pay the bills and raise a family and buold careers for the rest of the larger part of the humanity. At least she admits that people DO have worse than her. Of course it is her mother’s and her older sisters’ fault that she grew up this way. That family is screwed up. And yes, I came here for the jokes about loosing one self as in literally loosing original parts of her body.
Yeah I was going to say – you didn’t lose parts of yourself, you willingly gave them away to your surgeon.
Like half your facial features?
(C’mom, Kylie, you don’t have to make it that easy.)
Half?? LOL All of them, even her original chin is gone. Like her sister Kim, her only original body part is her eyeballs.
“Posting a selfie is hard.” *head explodes*
#firstworldproblems
Seriously.
In some ways I do feel bad for her because that horrible mother pushed her into all this and limited any other way out (education and experience outside their little bubble), but sentences like that take away my compassion.
Lollllllllll
Well she explains why though. If your entire life (whether by choice or no) and livelihood hinges on your public image, yeah it’s hard. It’s hard to constantly have to put yourself out there. Especially when your livelihood hinges on not just public image, but approval of your public image. And when you keep putting yourself out there only to get constantly torn down–wouldn’t you feel exhausted too?
At some point all that plastic surgery is going to sag and fall off.
This is sad and I wonder if she can ever go back to her real face ;(
I admit, I actually watched (it was a Sunday and I was bored , don’t judge) and it wasn’t as horrible as I thought. Of course she is extremely vapid and about as deep as a puddle, but I ended up feeling bad for her. She never really had a chance.
I also watched it,i actually felt like giving her a hug. She didn’t have a chance, but she actually seemed quite sweet,still vapid but not the narcissistic monster i thought.
She has a chance now. She has more than enough money and more coming in through her brands that she can leave the spotlight. Sadly, she knows nothing else but being in the spotlight.
I didn’t watch but the twitter comments were gold
What? This interview seemed as close to regular, naked human emotion as I have ever heard from one of these people. What a sad childhood and life. I generally don’t feel terribly bad for wealthy people – yes, they’re still human, but wealth cushions a LOT of blows, but this is just sad.
Exactly. She sounds very self aware here, and it’s almost like a cry for help. I like this interview.
I have a soft spot for Kylie. She really never had a chance, and there is something sad and human about her, she seems sweet, something you don’t feel with Kendall, who just seems mean.
Money just solves money problems. It actually annoys me when people dismiss the problems of someone who has money because it seems to me that’s part of the problem. I read an article a few months ago about rich people doing therapy in ny and the therapist explained that two of the biggest issues which are connected is how difficult it is for them to feel like they belong, to feel connected with others and how challenging it is to trust others because being rich makes them a target and poisons relationships.
I find this pretty sad. Then add the fame element and it’s the perfect storm, especially if they grow up in that and don’t feel like they actually have a choice to have a different life.
I feel the worst for her of any of them. She was 9 when this all started- how does this not have permanent effects on her? Especially if the adults in her life made no effort to protect her from everything (on the contrary- Kris and Caitlin fed her to the wolves). When her 15 minutes is up, it won’t be pretty if she has no sense of self outside of being reality TV star, which I doubt she does.
Her family absolutely failed her.
To be honest, this is the only life she knows. That she has taken it to this extreme is both down to the environment she has been raised in and the adoring response she gets from her fans. As much as I disagree with a lot of what she does, I don’t know that I can honestly say I would do things differently if I had all that wealth and vanity around me. Remember she was born into wealth, she did not become wealthy later in life. As the last out of 6 children, the parenting I’m sure had become completely lax. I am annoyed by her but I don’t blame her a single bit.
I like to think of the Osbourne family and the child who got away, she was slightly older but she decided straight away not to take part into the tv series…I guess it’s both down to the individual and the parents.
Aimee was 19 when The Osbournes started. Definitely different than nine like Kylie. It’s so sad that she didn’t even have a chance to opt out. She may have agreeed at the time, but I suspect some day she’ll wish she was able to go the route of Aimee.
I always thought that Osbourne daughter was smart to stay away from it all.
Kylie grew up without a choice, but she does have one now. She could take all her money and bolt, and go live a more fulfilling life. She hasn’t chosen to do that yet.
uuuh i didn’t know she had already been “that old”! good for her! But yeah, if she knows she should pull out and she doesn’t then it’s on her!
aaaaah I just love the brutal ending to this article, Kaiser! No mercy! LOL
Her parents absolutely failed her. I hope she’ll eventually get away from this life, because she clearly is ambivalent and a bit sad about it.
Also, she needs some community college and time out of the spotlight.
I feel bad for her. These quotes are legitimately depressing and Maybe a cry for help?
At this point I feel like the only way anyone would be shocked by her is if she stopped the plastic surgery, pulled away from her family and went to school or something.
She looks so much like Kim now. Take all that money, runaway and get educated
This girl is desperately trying to make people think that she’s doesn’t have it THAT good, that she knows struggle and hardship, and that she’s just like the rest of us. Her privilege is out of control, and the fact that she tries to downplay it is gross and shows how out of touch with reality she is. “The only difference is I have nice things” — really? Spare us. There are people who have to actually go to work, sometimes multiple jobs, to make ends meet. There are people who live day to day not knowing if they can afford their mortgage/rent payment. There are people who bust their asses to put themselves through college. Do not try to act like the only difference between them and you is that you have “nice stuff.” Save your breath instead of complaining about how hard taking selfies is.
I stand by my viewpoint that she is the most vapid and dumb of them all. At least acknowledge how sheltered and privileged your life is. Not a soul on this earth wants to hear about the “poor little rich girl” who lost out on so much because her family was rolling in money for doing absolutely nothing. She knows nothing about anything in terms of life beyond her gated community, the plastic surgeon’s office, or the Bentley dealership.
To be fair – I don’t think any child of those parents is going to have a rosy wonderful life. They are self absorbed, camera obsessed people who taught their children to value only shallow, surface level things. She might not have been starving on the streets, but I don’t believe for a minute her home life has been some fairy-tale.
Well said.
Wow, couldn’t have said it better!
She makes me sad but also, she has said this kind of thing for years – she has enough money to walk away from this ridiculous life, but she chooses not to. At a certain point she just sounds like she is playing the saddest little violin…
Exactly – she’s at the point where she could do more if she wanted but she’s clearly just fine with bringing in her makeup money & taking selfies. Nothing is stopping her from doing more except for her own laziness & contentment.
She lost all those parts through surgery, not by being famous.
I’ve always felt awful for her. Before she was even a teenager she was famous for being the plain one in the family. Tens of thousands of people were constantly writing awful things about her ‘boyish body’, her ‘thin lips’, her ‘bad skin’…is it any wonder she turned to plastic surgery? And now people mock her endlessly for that!
She’s only 19 years old, her parents are disgraceful and neglectful, her privacy was sold away as a minor, she was denied an education, she’s spent years in a relationship with a sexual predator…I really don’t see how anyone can not feel bad for her.
I agree @BMitchell. Also, home schooling etc may mean she doesn’t have a lot of friends to fall back on. All about the family,…..mafia like!
She acts as though she has no choice but to continue this life. Unless this family is lying (totally possible) she is set for life and can walk away and do something else. Get some therapy and find something to fulfill her.
That’s the kind of thing that can be obvious seeing from the outside, but clearly hard when the life you have is all you know and the life your family encourages you to live. We all perceive limitations in our lives that may not really be.. we, real or objective.
BAHAHA lost parts of myself lmao, of course she did! And replaced them with grade A, silicone parts!
The whole time watching the show all I kept thinking was I can’t believe she is only 19 years old. If I didn’t know any better I would guess at least 30 ish. That is purely based on her physical appearance of course!
It’s sad to me because she didn’t get a choice. She was 9 when the reality show started. She didn’t choose her family. She wasn’t an adult to make her own decisions then either. All of this stuff just sort of happened to her as an impressionable child, and then she inevitably grew up to be the result of it. I don’t blame her for not understanding why people are annoyed with her, because it’s not really her fault that her upbringing sucked so bad.
Well she has the choice now. God how I loathe this whole family.
It’s easier said than done. Again, when this is the whole life you know, it’s very very hard to imagine anything else. We’re all heavily influenced by our upbringing, and we never really learn to shed it sometimes even when we desperately want to.
I think she has the potential to make good choices in the future. She’s dumber than a bag of rocks for sure, and I think it’s easier for her to just stay as what she is, but she could change.
Simple.
Step 1: Get off reality tv and stop your social media accounts.
Step 2: Sell the mansion, sell the cars, sell the designer handbags and donate the money to charity. Stop going out for dinner all the time and cook at home. Don’t have a housekeeper, personal assistant and cook.
Step 3: Get into law school and get a law degree.
Step 4: Work pro bono for social disadvantaged people on labor rights.
Otherwise, just shut the fuck up. She doesn’t want another life. She could have it EASILY.
I don’t think she has any of her original parts. They have all been replaced by cosmetic surgery.She really is not very bright.
