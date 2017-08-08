Kendall Jenner claims she left a cash tip at the Brooklyn bar that tip-shamed her

On Monday, we discussed this Kendall Jenner story. Kendall attended an album release party in Brooklyn with friends, friends including her rumored boyfriend (??) A$AP Rocky. The party didn’t seem at all controversial, and I only really heard about it days after the fact, because of this connection to Kendall. The bar – Baby’s All Right – posted a receipt on their Instagram claiming that Kendall didn’t tip the wait staff/bar staff at the party. She ordered $24 worth of something (drinks, probably) and didn’t leave a tip… on her credit card. Well, Kendall has responded to the accusation that she’s a #NoTipper.
damn, i guess next time we won't tip in cash https://t.co/iZ4tFt3pg7
— Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 8, 2017
This goes along with what many of you theorized yesterday: that she left a cash tip and merely paid her bill on her credit card. Which is… strange. Why do so many of you do that? It sounded like about half of you do that regularly. What’s the issue so many of you have with charging the tip? I’m “old,” so I believe in carrying cash too, but even I charge the tip. It’s all or nothing with me – either I’m paying for everything (bill and tip) in cash, or I’m paying for everything on my card. Is this a Millennial thing that I don’t understand? Was there a Jezebel story on leaving cash tips?
Also: I sort of don’t believe Kendall. I don’t believe she left a cash tip, I really don’t.
When I bartended I actually liked getting cash tips because then I wouldn’t have to declare them… and I frequently charge the bill and leave cash tip. But yeah, I doubt she left a cash tip.
HA! Called it in yesterday’s article. I KNEW she’d read about it, and come back saying, “Of course I left cash!” I call BS.
I agree. Check the time stamp on the tweet – 7:43 pm. She saw the comments about cash tips during the day and her team figured that was her way out of this situation.
+1
Her story is bs. If she left cash the bar wouldn’t have publicized it.
Maybe she left a cash tip and someone else grabbed it ? I always leave cash tips so that I can be sure that my server actually gets the tip. Don’t trust that places always hand over everything that they should.
Being a smart arse in response to this does her no favours. I’m with you, Lurker and Imqrious. 👖🔥
It doesn’t make sense that she wouldn’t leave a tip. On the other hand, if I’m a celebrity millionaire and I have a $24 tab, and am charging it- I’m doing one of there things:
1)Also charging the tip for records keeping sake. So no one can come back at you and say you didn’t leave a tip.
Or, 2)If leaving the tip in cash, I’m going to directly give it to the server, and not leave it on the table as I’m sure there are plenty of people who’d love to mess with Jenner (including other wait staff) and take the tip.
3)this is a selfie driven celebrity family, take a quick snap or recording of the tip being left and the server saying thanks.
She has a history of stiffing people in such situations. The family seems to be rather stingy in such situations. So even if it doesn’t make sense, that may just be how they roll. It may be a power trip kind of thing. Maybe thinking they’re owed free stuff, since they get so much of that.
When I was a waitress some people would write “cash” on the tip line so the server knew cash was left.
I always leave cash tip as I was wait staff once and liked going home with cash that night. But yeah, I don’t believe Kendall.
People almost always leave a cash tip at the bar.. at least in NY.
Anyone else find it strange that the name of the bar is all over every story??
I don’t even like Kendall but this seems like BS
Ohhh- I hadn’t thought of the fact that every story has Baby All Right in it once or twice or three frickin’ times. I knew the name of the bar of the top of my head & this is an uninteresting story to me that I have not been paying much attention to.
I have lived in NYC for over a decade and have gone to many bars/restaurants/lounges including this one. Cash tips are not common. More and more people pay with their card and many places in Brooklyn are cash only and people pay with cash. I find in my experience and with my different circles of friends it’s rare to pay card and leave cash tip unless a group is splitting a check and someone had more drinks/food so they leave a cash tip thats a bit more and write cash where the top line is!!
I don’t feel comfortable accusing her of not leaving a cash tip. I don’t know and therefore I do not accuse. I often do leave cash tips but make sure the server gets it before we leave. I don’t trust leaving cash on the table for someone who either works there or a customer to slip into their pocket. A cash tip is better because then the restaurant owner doesn’t get his paws on part of it.
I don’t think this has been brought up: If I am at a bar (when I used to drink a lot!), I tip cash after every drink so that the server/bartender knows to keep them coming, even when I’ll pay the bill by credit card. However, I doubt this was the case with filler-face Kendull.
I ALWAYS leave a cash tip to make it easier on staff. Some places don’t cash out charged tips nightly, and who doesn’t want to go home without cash at the end of a shift?!?!?
I just write cash on the tip line. I prefer cash. It’s easier and i don’t give a Fffk about card points.
I always tip cash because I never trust that the restaurant will give the whole tip to the server. I give it to them myself and write “cash” on the tip line. I give cash so they can take it home that night.
I dated a bartender for a long time and learned a lot about the shady side of working for tips, such as the owner taking a percentage of the tippage, and the server can’t say anything without getting fired.
That is exactly the reason why I would leave a cash tip – the server has a choice of keeping all of it instead of declaring a portion for tax purposes. They make so little every bit helps.
I might leave a cash tip if I have a $5 or something in my wallet. I don’t always do a cash/credit combo but if I have enough cash for a tip but not for the full bill I might.
it makes zero sense to me that you would pay with a card but leave a cash tip.
I generally don’t have a lot of cash on me, especially in the city. I do this a lot. Partially because I don’t want to get pick pocketed or robbed of a lot of money. I can always cancel my cards. I don’t like to have more than $20 in the city if I can help it.
I think a lot of people who have waited tables or bartended do it. It’s a matter of how you declare your tips for taxes-it’s been a long time since I waited tables, but I know I always preferred cash tips, and if I have the cash and it’s not on a company card, I’ll usually tip as cash.
I know the part about declaring tips for tax purposes have been mentioned, but some restaurants don’t pay out credit card tips until pay period, which might be a couple weeks in the future. Cash tips ensure that the server can take the tip home that night.
this.
+1000
Yup. That’s why I usually leave a cash tip. I bartended and waitresses and cash tips are immediate. Charge tips aren’t always, depending on the policy of the restaurant where you work.
Alissa, – what LizLemon said. I usually leave cash tip if I can, and it’s because one of my friends told me awhile back that – aside from the whole “not declaring it” thing – sometimes the manager / owner would take a cut if the tip was left on a card, or the tips would come in later, and so on. I don’t know if it’s true / if that’s standard practice, but it’s just what she told me.
I see restaurant meals as two different costs: the meal cost and the service cost. I pay for meals with a card or cash and I pay for the service (waitstaff, bartenders, busboys, etc) with cash. I pay service providers cash so they can get the money immediately.
Also, the amount paid to the service providers depends on how much service they provide. Good service gets a generous tip, bad/minimal service gets a minimal tip.
At a more expensive place, I would likely tip on the card, but if I’m at a diner or something, I like to give cash. They get it right then and there, and can choose weather or not to declare it.
But situations like this are why I started writing CASH on the tip line. Not that anyone is looking to slam me on social media like a celebrity, but I want it to be clear that’s what I did.
I always write “cash” on the tip line, too.
This is what I do as well, write “cash” on the receipt.
Sometimes it guarantees the person that served you gets the money. I do it at my hair place, nails, bars.
However I don’t really believe her because she’s done this before. And I don’t believe a bar would diss a high paying client for zero reason
This. Why would they lie and pretty much guarantee that a high paying client and her friends not come back? Also, she has a pattern of being rude and disrespectful towards staff so, nah. I don’t believe her at all.
Me neither. She does it all the time because she is special in her own mind. I am glad she was busted now others will pay more attention to her tipping habits.
Same here. When I put the tip on the card I always have nagging doubt, is the server really ever going to get that money.
I always leave a cash tip when I go to a restaurant or bar honestly…I’m the type of person that always has cash in hand….if you tip in cash they don’t have to declare it on taxes. Tips aren’t mandatory anyway…I hate this new thing of shaming someone on social media for the slightest thing
Totally agreed. When I worked at a golf club, tips on credit cards and club accounts got taxed. Cash went directly into my unreported pocket.
I’ve always carried cash when I go out ever since.
For the record, I don’t think she left a tip either. However, I always tip cash. Generally, taxes are paid on the charged tips and cash is left up to the individual to claim. I’m not advocating cheating on taxes. I’m a realist.
Exactly – It benefits the server. I don’t care if they claim cash tips on their taxes or not. That’s their call. Tipping in cash just affords them that choice.
Plus, as someone else mentioned, they receive that payment up front. I worked for a salon that retained all tips on cards, and was *supposed* to tip the stylists out every 2-3 days. As the business’s cash flow became increasingly strapped, it became *way* less frequent. And quite obvious that the owners were utilizing those tips to keep the business afloat at the expense of their employees.
So, yeah. I tip in cash whenever possible.
I usually do both. But I try to avoid using a card for the tip. The restaurant has to run the card twice, and not only that, a lot of times the servers have to wait to get the money.
Even if paying with card, I would only ever leave a cash tip as then the servers have it straight away that evening, it just makes sense to me to do it that way.
Love the defensiveness. I doubt she tipped, considering her previous attitude towards anyone serving her food or drink. If she had, wouldn’t the bartender come to her defense?
Exactly. I doubt they would have “shamed” her without asking the bartender or anyone else who served her if she had actually left a cash tip. She’s been caught walking away without even paying the main bill before.
I don’t buy that she left a cash tip. Why would the server publicise it if s/he received a tip? Makes no sense.
Bingo.
Attention. I had never heard of this bar until now and now I can’t forget the name.
Hmm. This club is one of the hottest spot in Brooklyn. They don’t need “attention”.
Attention and also not knowing about the cash. Maybe it was left and taken in the chaos by another server. Maybe forgotten entirely that server took it and now it’s too late to retract and admit mistake without fallout.
Exactly @FLORC. I mainly just don’t get why everyone is picking up this story. Is the gossip world that slow this week? No matter what this could have all been a mistake and I just don’t see any reason for anyone to be so invested.
I second Rachel. If you live in Brooklyn, you would know this place is popular and has been for a while. Which is why she was there
This place is already known in New York. Places like this aren’t looking for mainstream success and they don’t usually want widespread attention.
I stand corrected on the club. Still don’t see why anyone cares about this story. I loathe all things Kardashian but I’m mostly only able to muster up a “meh” for this one.
Also, I am sure this has happened there before. It happens everywhere all day. They’re calling her out for attention regardless. I’d chock it up to her being a useless celeb as usual and not have posted the receipt.
The server didn’t publicize it, the bar did. My theory was Kendall tipped in cash, the waitress pocketed it and kept her mouth shut so as not to share with bar staff.
I’m wondering why the bar posted it if they’re so popular. I’m thinking they’ll be less popular with celebrities now and more popular with tourists.
So, they didn’t do it for attention, they did it for the $5?
I am far from a millennial (almost 50) and I do this all the time. While I don’t work in the service industry I have a lot of friends and family that do and they have always said they prefer a cash tip.
Whenever I went to lunch with my grandmother and aunt we’d leave a cash tip and do card payment. I don’t think it’s all that strange…sometimes you have enough cash on you to leave a tip, but not pay the bill so you pay for the drinks/food with card and leave cash tips. While I’d be considered a millennial, I picked it up from a woman who is now 92.
I leave a cash tip as often as I can, but pay for my meals on my card. I’m 34, thus not a Millennial. The reason for that is so that the server doesn’t get taxed on the cash tip like he/she would if it was on a card. It’s hard to verify the exact amount they make in cash, as opposed to if it’s placed on a card. I used to be a server. It’s rough.
If you’re 34 than technically you are a Millennial…just an older one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I may be wrong but I thought it took the servers/bartenders longer to get their tips if they were left on a credit card? We always pay cash when eating out. After getting two debit cards in one year because of hacking, at target and a food store we go to we decided cash is best. We spend less cuz we know we won’t spend more than the cash we brought 😂 And we make sure our waitress picks up the cash before we leave. After seeing a child at a family restaurant come back after his family was walking out and pick up the tip that was left we always make sure it’s picked up by the correct person.
So young and starting with filler in her cheeks. I just don’t get it.
And the family lip job.
I use cash to tip when I’m using a card. It’s not a rule I have or anything but it does seem to be a preference for a lot of servers. Someone may have swiped the cash she left behind for a tip before the server could get to it.
When I pay with a credit card, I almost always tip with cash. I know I’m not the only one who does, because most of my friends do too while we’re out. If Kendall did tip, maybe it really was cash, if she didn’t, that’s terrible
I don’t believe her either. Frankly if she did left that tip in cash she wouldn’t have missed the occasion to deny on social media and not a couples days after but right away. Also she’s Kardashian/Jenner so her ability to tell the truth is low.
I tip in cash after o order my 1st drink and tip well. $20 to $50 depending upon establishment and size of my party. They remember you. No taxes get paid on an undisclosed cash tip. And I like hearing the thank you from them.
Bill paid on card. This seems extremely believable.
I’ve worked in restaurants/bars that let me walk with credit card tips that night, but also places that put it in my biweekly check so I would have to wait to see it then pay taxes on them. Also, I believe you lose some of those credit card tips in the processing fee the companies charge, too (but I could be wrong). Cash tips guarantee you walk with the full amount of tips you earned in your pocket at the end of the night.
A friend worked at a restaurant that took 8% of any tip put on a card, supposedly to make up for the processing fee.
I was a waitress for years and preferred cash tips as well. I got my tips for sure that way and didn’t have to wait for management to give me my cut of the credit card bill. Why is it such a big deal one way or the other how one tips so long as they tip? This is the most bizarre discussion I think I’ve seen here yet.
I’m a waitress. Cash tips are way better, as they aren’t taxed!
They are income so they are absolutely taxed if you report them the way you legally should.
What a flippant response from her. Someone should tell her she doesn’t have the career to excuse her entitledness like she thinks she does. I also believe she didn’t tip, because she’s the only person from this party we’re hearing an issue from. I’m sure others there left a (actual) cash tip, because if they hadn’t I don’t think the bar would’ve hesitated to name and shame them too. This excuse doesn’t check out.
It does, but the already tainted and biased view on her and her family name throws logical explanations out the window. Even her response is to be criticized. I’d respond the same way. Because I kw what I and would be annoyed by the complete bs. Her attitude for me reinforces she did tip. And I bet there’s a security video showing that somewhere.
In the UK tipping is generally expected but s discretionary. Recently I found out that sometimes a ‘charged tip’ will go to the restaurant and not to the staff member. Some restaurants do not pass on tips to their staff. For that reason I prefer to leave cash or I ask the waitstaff directly how tips are treated at the restaurant and what they would prefer.
I used to work as a server and at the restaurant the manager let us keep cash tips but we had to pool credit card tips. Idk if that’s even how it’s supposed to work, but I always appreciated cash and try to do the same for my servers. I like paying the bill with my card because it’s tidier, if that makes sense. Fewer coins.
I was wondering if more than the server/bartender would be sharing in the tip, making credit card payments helpful. It all depends on how the place handles it, though.
If she really left a cash tip, I would expect a camera-conscious type like her to ask if they could check the security footage to see who really took the cash. She doesn’t seem worried that the tip may actually have been stolen and never got to the intended person. She just implies they are lying.
As a former server, I can explain why a cash tip would be preferred but I doubt Kendall is aware of this. A lot of the times, wait staff is required to “tip out” at the end of the night. For example, a server may have to give the bartender 10% of their total sales or total alcohol sales for making their drinks and then possibly give the hostess 5% for bussing and turning over their tables. If you leave the tip on the credit card, then the server could potentially be getting taxed – because they’re forced to claim it – on money that they actually didn’t get to take home with them because it was required they give it to the bartender/hostess. At the end of the night, I would only claim what I actually had in my pocket as my tips earned for tax purposes. Hope that helps and makes you consider leaving cash in the future for them. A lot of these servers only make $3-4 an hour without the tips, and that’s so they can be taxed. A server’s average weekly paycheck is probably only a few dollars because of this. It’s not scamming the system if you’re claiming what you actually made come the end of your shift.
I always pay with card and leave a cash tip, in the belief that the server is more likely to receive it that way. Always 20% to 50%.
I’m not a millenial either, I’m 72. And my daughter worked as a waitress a few times, so I know how disagreeable some customers can be.
My husband is in his late 60s and frequently leaves a cash tip so the server doesn’t have to declare taxes. Truthfully that motivation pisses me off. I don’t care who you are — declare your income and pay your damn taxes.
Like they said above, sometimes they pool tips or the house takes a cut so you would be overtaxed. That’s why cash is preferred – so you declare what you actually got.
That’s fine….declare what you actually got. But I’m not for helping someone avoid paying their taxes.
I will tip in cash if I have it, even if I pay the bill on my CC. Many people don’t realize that restaurant/bar owners can deduct a small percentage from servers’ and bartenders’ CC tips to recover the transaction fee charged by CC companies.
I will do this frequently. Instead of writing zero or putting a line for the tip, I write: CASH on the receipt. I think servers prefer to have cash.
I do this, too. Prevents the total being altered by leaving the tip line open, if nothing else.
Same here. I always write cash on the tip line when I leave a cash tip.
THIS. SO. MUCH.
Thank you for saying this. I, too, write in the word cash on the tip line.
This girl is too entitled and not worldly enough to think of her servers.
When I used to work in a restaurant we would never get our card tips, management would keep them for themselves. So now I never tip on card, only cash.
I recently learned that a place I get take out from does this. I bring cash and sneak it to the hostess so she can keep it and not have to give it to the owners. If the food wasn’t so good I would stop going there.
Credit card companies charge the merchant anywhere from 9-13% per transaction. That includes tip. So the credit card company is taking out a percentage of the tip. The business/ restaurant then takes out that amount from the tip to recoup their loss. Then server doesn’t get full amount of tip. This happens to hairstylists, artists etc. I try to NEVER tip on credit cards & ALWAYS cash. & I’ve working in several industries & witnessed this happening.
You should report them to the government agency that protects workers. Idk who that would be
I try to always tip in cash. It is not my problem if they don’t declare it and have to pay taxes. 😊
Sorry. This family are notorious liars.
You literally cannot believe a single word any of them say.
x100000
I know it’s different in the UK, but I will always leave a cash tip because then you can guarantee the server gets them. If you tip on card in some chain restaurants, they will keep the tips and the staff never see them.
If I have enough cash for the tip but not the meal, I always leave the cash. Servers would rather have cash, but also it really bugs me that my bank will take 2 or 3 days to reflect the change in the amount plus tip that was charged.
And so? Who cares? It was also only 24$? I’d understnad the discussion if it was like, 150 or 700$ but just 24? WHO GIVES A CRAP
Even if my bill is only $10.00 I always leave a tip of at least $4.00. I give a crap. That’s who.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guarantee they swiped her card when she ordered and she left cash on the table and walked out. I don’t buy the total non tip story and I think it’s bullshit of the establishment to publicly shame her.
There’s written proof she’s done it before. Plus you know, the whole entitled biotch thing.
She is known for this. Why would you think she did? She may not be everyone’s favorite but she isn’t important enough to make this up.
I regularly leave cash tips while using a credit card. I do write “CASH” on the line so the server knows there’s a tip. Easier for the server and peace of mind for me.
I once had a friend who got scammed by a waitress who forged some numbers from the credit card tip (changed the $10 tip my friend had written in to $40, and forged the total to match the tip).
I always tip cash if I have it. If you tip on your card the amount you’re actually charged doesn’t show up on your bank account right away.
Her face is soooooo jacked up!
If I have cash, I like to leave a cash tip. I usually write CASH on the receipt of sometimes $. Another article I read included Khloe’s tweet about it, and of course it was crass. Leave it to Khloe (I’m still convinced those Bette Midler and Chloe Grace Moretz clap backs were Khloe not Kim).
Lots of super rich people don’t tip or are really stingy with service people. I used to work for a maid service and I cleaned for this rich old widow who was horrible to service people. She told me she went through several maids before me, and settled on me because I was white. Like that was a totally normal thing to say. No gifts for us at the holidays, hated spending money on repairs and nickle and dimed everything, offered to sell her niece some of her old Dept 56 collectibles (she had hundreds) instead of just leaving them to her etc. So she was a rich old racist who got all her money from her banker husband. It left a bad taste in my mouth for the super wealthy and I can totally see some celebs not tipping.
Kaiser if you leave the tip on the credit card it automatically is claimed by the server/bartender when they report their tips whereas if it’s left in cash they can claim only a portion of their tips. Most people I knew only reported about 20% of their tips for tax purposes.
I don’t believe she left a cash tip. My godparents do that for good wait staff/bartenders because they know they prefer cash. They also came from nothing and worked their butts off for 60 years, and know the value of a dollar. Kendall hasn’t, and has blatantly forgotten to pay in the past. So now were supposed to believe that someone who previously left a restaurant without paying has the presence of mind to tip cash? Not buying it.
The Kardashian-Jenners are known liars so I don’t really believe her, but I also don’t think the bar was right to publicly shame her either. If they paid their staff a decent living wage the issue would be moot. It’s not like they’re a struggling bar, from everything I’ve heard it sounds like they’re a pretty successful business (charging $24 for two drinks!) with no reason not to be able to pay their staff properly except that it’s American culture to underpay servers and expect paying customers to supplement their income. Kendall probably didn’t tip, but the bar has no moral grounds to shame her.
It depends. I usually pay cash tips at bars and sometimes I don’t use my card if it is just one drink. If I take my kids out to eat I always leave cash because it is a larger party even if they add 18% into the bill I leave some cash. Adult foodie meals I use my card since I don’t know ahead of time what the bill will be.
She didn’t tip. All of a sudden she would change her ways just this time? No way.
I always leave cash because some places where I grew up will pool all tips. This way they can slip the cash for themselves and not have to share it.
if you’re at an event in a professional capacity charging the tip means you can expense it (e.g. claim as a business expense on taxes) so there’s motivation to charge it too.
I believe she left a cash tip. Not a hater or a fan of this family but they are just targets no matter what they do.
I usually try to tip in cash when I have enough because my sister worked at a restaurant in which they took a percentage of their credit card tips, and that stuck with me. So it could be she left a tip in cash, I don’t know.
People who don’t tip suck, especially if you have the money for it, but at the same time I think it’s very unprofessional of a bar/restaurant to call out a customer publicly for not giving a tip. Yes, they are assholes, but since tip is optional, I don’t think they should be complaining on social media about it.
First, it is really dumb of her to leave the Tip and Amount area blank.
Second, I don’t believe her.
Third, I tip cash sometimes because, as a former server, I hated declaring 100% of my tips. This way, I feel that I am giving them the choice.
There’s a lot I find sketchy about this story. The restaurant/bar has deleted the original post. Also it’s not like the check was $2400, it was $24 which is like two drinks. We don’t know if a server came and picked up her order or if she sent someone in her party to the bar or if she went to the bar herself. It’s quite possible she left a cash tip but it was picked up by someone else. It seems super petty on the bars part to put the check out there. I also think the Jenner is getting so much more sh*t because of who she is. It always amazes me that grown adults can hate people they will never meet and who have no impact on their lives.
What a classy place that posts a guest’s receipt on Instagram.
Because the person doesn’t have to declare it on their taxes? I always hear my friends bringing in $200/night from waiting/waitressing in cash. I would like to help someone if they gave me great service. Their base pay is crap. Who doesn’t love cash? It’s not rocket science.
I’m in my 50′s so far removed from being a Millennial and I pay for and tip for drinks in cash. I also tip after each drink. I learned to do that in my clubbing days, bartenders and servers are a lot more accommodating when they know there’s cash flowing. Also, it’s dangerous to keep an open credit card at the bar, I’ve known people to have outlandish charges at the end of the night, not from them but from “friends” putting their drinks on the card.
Former bar staff – we preferred it because a) we got it all, boss couldn’t take for card admin charges and b) no tax.
If you’re not paying your whole credit card bill off each month, tipping in cash is the way to go! Why pay interest on a tip?
Older person here! I always leave cash tips, even when I pay using card. No clue why I do that, really. I just like to do so. But on the “tip” line, I always write “Cash”. Never mind, I do know why. I once ordered Chinese takeout and I put $2.00 on the tip line. When they cashed it out, someone at the restaurant had taken a pen and artfully changed it to a $20.00 tip. I fought it, but was questioned and side-eyed because it really did look like I made a $20.00 tip on a $12.00 carry out order. But that’s not something I would have done. So now I always write “cash” large on that line so that it can’t be easily manipulated.
If you leave a cash tip, its usually easier for the server to keep or take a larger portion of it, rather than share with the rest of the staff like how tips usually work. Or sometimes, you might not want to put too much on your card because you’re about to hit your limit or whatever.
Like many have said here, the cash tip on the credit card ensures that the server/bartender doesn’t have to declare the tip/and then get taxed on it. But it also ensures that they walk out that night with their money as well. Credit card tips are usually taxed and received in a paycheck (former fine dining server for YEARS). But one thing I do on my credit card receipt is write out CASH on the tip line so they know I tipped them the cash and there is no misunderstanding. I too doubt Jenner tipped and just got called out on her s**t!
Who the hell signs their name over half of the receipt.. my first impression was that she left her giant signature as a tip.
Late to the party but I pay with my card and tip in cash because, a lot of times, they are separate charges and it takes days to show up and clear my account. Multiple charges for one meal is annoying to me
She left a cash tip and is JUST NOW responding…? Yeah, bullshit.
Because the government can’t tax it.
I always leave cash tips and so do most everyone I ever go out with. The only difference is when I pay the actual bill with my credit card I always put a $0 in the tip portion so no one can go on the check and put in an additional tip amount.
