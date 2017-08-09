Will NBC bring back The Office and/or 30 Rock?

Embed from Getty Images

With the return of such series as Gilmore Girls, Roseanne and Dynasty, it seems that the networks are suffering from “revival fever” and are looking for the next show to bring back – as opposed to maybe coming up with an original, new series, which would really be nice.

While discussing the return of Will and Grace at a panel during the Television Critics Association press tour on Monday, NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt mentioned some NBC classics that the network would like to bring back. According to Greenblatt, the list includes The Office, 30 Rock, The West Wing, and ER. While the network seems interested in reuniting audiences with some of their favorite characters, the show runners in question don’t appear to be overly enthused about the opportunity.

Take for example The Office, which kind of went off the rails after the departure of Steve Carell (IMHO). Greenblatt alluded to talks with that show’s executive producer, Greg Daniels that really haven’t gone anywhere, noting, “We often talk about The Office, I’ve talked to Greg four times over the past few years. It’s always, ‘maybe some day but not now.’ There is certainly an open invitation but we don’t have anything happening right now. If he wants to do it, I would do it.”

Not content to just beat one dead horse, Greenblatt has also approached The West Wing’s Aaron Sorkin and John Wells of ER to gauge any interest in reviving their beloved drama series. He told Deadline, “I keep saying to [Aaron], ‘Do you want to do The West Wing again, wouldn’t it be great to do it?’ He says, ‘You know I love that show and some day I’d love to revisit it, but it’s not going to happen right now.’ I’ve said it to John Wells on ER, but there is nothing concrete except Miami Vice which is something that we are reviving.” Miami Vice? Really? Didn’t the movie get a less-than-enthusiastic reception? If they approached it as a comedy, a la the Jump Street movies, and kept it set in the 80s, with awful wardrobe intact, I might tune in. But of course you know that’s not going to happen.

The apathy continued, and kind of hit its peak, as Greenblatt recalled speaking with Tina Fey about the possible return of her series, 30 Rock. “I’d say to Tina ‘Hey, you think some more 30 Rock makes any sense?’ She’d say, ‘I don’t know maybe.’” Sounds like a big old, “thanks, but no thanks.” Bless you for shutting that one down, Tina.

Stop already, NBC. Seriously. Greenblatt sounds almost desperate in his dogged determination to get just one of his network’s former shows back on the air. I’m starting to worry about Will and Grace. And, if he’s so desperate to get an old series back on the air, I’m sure Brooke Shields would be chomping at the bit for Suddenly, Susan to return to the airwaves.

