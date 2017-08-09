Chloe Moretz offers up a blind item about an older, fat-shaming male costar

Chloe Grace Moretz covers one of the Variety’s “the power of Young Hollywood” issues – John Boyega and Zendaya also got separate covers, and we’re covering those interviews in separate posts. Chloe is only 20 years old, which sort of surprised me because I truly thought she was already mid-20s. I think that’s because she’s been working so long, and she transitioned from child actor to adult actor pretty seamlessly. In this interview, Chloe talks about everything from politics (she supported Hillary Clinton) to her feud with Kim Kardashian (which she acts like she didn’t start) to some really awful stories about experiencing sexism on film sets. You can read the Variety article here. Some highlights:

Her Twitter feud with Kim Kardashian: “It’s sad for her to reach out like that to a young woman,” says Moretz, who hasn’t interacted with Kardashian West since. “There’s a lot of woman-on-woman hate.”

She’s not leaving America now that Trump is president: “I was like, ‘No! That’s not what you do as an American.’ As an American, you fight for your country, and we protect our country, and we protect our rights, and we protect those that are weak and cannot speak. There’s a massive issue in this country, and we’ve got to speak up. We’re having a mockery made of our system.”

On her family: “They’ve all helped me stay true to who I am. Whenever I date someone, I’m like, it’s family first, my career second and you third. That’s just the way it is, and I’m sorry.”

A blind item about a fat-shaming costar: “This guy that was my love interest was like, ‘I’d never date you in a real life,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you’re too big for me’ — as in my size…It was one of the only actors that ever made me cry on set,” she recalls, opting not to reveal the identity of the actor, only saying that he was “23, 24 or 25” and she was 15 years old at the time. “I had to pick it up and go back on set and pretend he was a love interest, and it was really hard…It just makes you realize that there are some really bad people out there and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me. You have to kind of forgive and not forget really, but it was just like wow. It was jarring. I look back on it and I was 15, which is really, really dark.”

Another blind item about a costar: “I’ve had a younger male lead ostracize me and bring up fake issues just to try and put me in my place, and make things up to the director…things that are crazy, things that I would never do, unprofessional things that would make no sense. I’ve had an actor do that to me. It’s crazy. They have this inferiority issue, and I’m like, ‘You are completely equal to me, you are no different than me. I just happen to be the lead in this movie, and I don’t know why just because you are kind of the smaller character that you’re pushing me into a corner to try and put me down.’ Little snips that just put you down.”

I had to look through Chloe’s IMDB to try to figure out who the older costar might be in that first blind item. I still don’t really know though, because I haven’t seen most of her movies. Did she have any kind of love interest in Kick Ass 2? Because that film falls right around the timeline given. It could have also been Carrie! You know who was in Carrie? ANSEL ELGORT. He’s only three years older than Chloe, but I’ve now convinced myself that Ansel Elgort told Chloe that she was “too big” for him to date. Gross.

103 Responses to “Chloe Moretz offers up a blind item about an older, fat-shaming male costar”

  1. Cleo says:
    August 9, 2017 at 8:43 am

    She was 15 and had a 23-year-old love interest? 👀

    Reply
  2. lannisterforever says:
    August 9, 2017 at 8:44 am

    I REALLY don’t think it was Aaron, considering his wife’s err… unconventional looks.

    Ansel is too young though…

    Reply
  3. Jillian says:
    August 9, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I wish she revealed him. The fact that she was underage is so gross.

    Hope it’s not Aaron-Taylor Johnson. She kissed him in Kick-Ass 2

    Ansel Elgort sounds like a major douchebag from other interviews

    Reply
  4. Sam says:
    August 9, 2017 at 8:48 am

    I’m not a fan of people using the term ‘woman on woman hate’ to describe an instance of a person having an issue or disagreement with another person, just because they both happen to be woman.

    Reply
  5. LWithHearts says:
    August 9, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Clouds of Sils Maria…how old was she during filming for that. The dude who played her bf in that looked mid 20s …

    What a vile thing to say especially to a young woman in the midst of puberty. I am 32 and still haunted by comments (bad and ‘good’) made to me at that age : o (

    Reply
  6. Erinn says:
    August 9, 2017 at 8:48 am

    “He’s only three years older than Chloe, but I’ve now convinced myself that Ansel Elgort told Chloe that she was “too big” for him to date. Gross.”

    Except he was between 22 and 24 at the time… which would make him between 27 and 30 now.

    ETA: Aaron Taylor Johnson is in the proper age bracket – he’s 27.

    Reply
  7. Margo S. says:
    August 9, 2017 at 8:49 am

    I don’t think it was Aaron taylor-johnson. Only because he has been in plenty of films since then. Basically I feel like if you pissed of Chloe, Hollywood isn’t going to like it. She everywhere, she’s talented and I think she has a lot of support from Hollywood big wigs.

    I think it was her costar in If I Stay, Jamie Blackley. He hasn’t been in anything since.

    Reply
  8. Dorothy#1 says:
    August 9, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Augustus prew he played ass kicker. I would be money it was him. He liked her character in the movie if I remember correctly.

    Reply
  9. Lulu says:
    August 9, 2017 at 8:51 am

    I feel like this is pretty obviously Aaron Taylor Johnson. Like he’s the only who fits when you look at everything.

    Reply
  10. D says:
    August 9, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Its kind of weird to be so militant about a boyfriend coming third in your priorities… if a guy i was dating said that to me i’d be gone. I respect someone’s family and work and that they are very important in your life but dude i’m kind of hitching my entire life’s path onto yours we need to put each other first…

    Hopefully she just means random teen boyfriends and will change her mentality as she matures

    Reply
    • littlemissnaughty says:
      August 9, 2017 at 9:13 am

      Honestly, I would hope that at her age, she doesn’t put the boyfriend before family or work. And I would also hope that the boyfriend has the same approach. Most young people fall in love and it’s LOVE always, with all the drama and tears that come with that. So if this is her approach, I say good for her. I’m sure once she gets older, the priorities will shift a little but for now, this sounds healthy.

      Reply
      • Annetommy says:
        August 9, 2017 at 9:18 am

        Second that.

      • lucy2 says:
        August 9, 2017 at 9:28 am

        Yeah, she’s 20, and right to prioritize on her family and career.

      • magnoliarose says:
        August 9, 2017 at 11:21 am

        I agree. At 20, she isn’t looking to marry, and she is very close to her family. Those overwrought young love affairs can be consuming to the point nothing else matters. We are going through this with my stepson. His gf is very dramatic and intense. He likes to stay with me and play with kids, they absolutely adore him and get very excited when he stays with us. She called all the time and picked fights and did everything she could to get his attention. He worked very hard to get into a highly demanding architecture program it has been his dream since he was a child, but she is a distraction. So he was sent to overseas to visit relatives for the summer and work to get some space and perspective. She is a nice girl but it isn’t healthy for her either. There is plenty of time for her to invest in a serious romance when she is a little older.

    • Nina says:
      August 9, 2017 at 11:11 am

      She is 20 years old. Her career should be first than a boyfriend of course !!

      Reply
  11. Nicole says:
    August 9, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Her brother already denied it was Aaron. It was either Carrie or Dark Shadows or someone else in KA is what people narrowed it down to

    Reply
  12. jess1632 says:
    August 9, 2017 at 8:58 am

    I feel like she’s a contrarian. Didn’t she start the fued w kim k? Then she got backlash for starting it, then khloe got involved. If anything it was a fued w khloe…idk even know I’m defending Kim here…it just seems like the “woman on woman hate” is unnecessary phrase in this case and kinda far fetched

    Reply
  13. gobo says:
    August 9, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Jamie Blackley from If I Stay would fit-ish. He’s 6 years older than her and played a love interest. Movie was released in 2014 but was probably filmed in 2012/2013. And there’s a good chance she’s blurred the ages a little to make it not too obvious.

    Reply
    • greenmonster says:
      August 9, 2017 at 9:17 am

      I came up with him as well or Daniel Zovatto, who was with Chloe in ‘Laggies’ which was also released in 2014.

      Reply
      • Shutterbug99 says:
        August 9, 2017 at 9:28 am

        That is the guy I was thinking of when I made my ‘Say When’ comment. ‘Laggies’ was re-named ‘Say When’ when I saw it. But that guy is still acting – and further down thread it’s been said that the guy in question is no longer acting. The mystery continues…

        Or maybe Zoe’s brother is right now trying to do some damage control.

      • greenmonster says:
        August 9, 2017 at 9:46 am

        I do think there is a bit of damage control and burring out of the actual age. When you look at her movies, is there even one movie that fits all the needed criteria? Her age and his age, him being the love interest and him not working as an actor any longer? Somewhere along the line must be a bit blurring out or damage control. If it is about damage control, maybe it really was Aaron Taylor Johnson? I’m completely lost when it comes to young Hollywood. Can’t tell most of them apart and have no idea what their names are. So I have never heard of Jamie or Daniel. But I’ve heard of Aaron, yes mostly because of his wife – who is quite a powerful player in Hollywood, isn’t she? Could that be the reason why she didn’t name him and her brother is ruling him out?

      • Shutterbug99 says:
        August 9, 2017 at 10:41 am

        I don’t know why I called her Zoe instead of Chloe in my last comment.

        Anyhow, I do think her brother is doing damage control in regards to his ‘not really acting anymore’ tweet. That tweet was either shade or damage control.

        I still don’t think it’s ATJ. I just can’t see a married man with kids having that conversation with a fifteen year old.

  14. Loo says:
    August 9, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Aaron Taylor Johnson is married to a 40+ year old woman who isn’t conventionally attractive, I would be surprised if it were him. And I don’t like Aaron Taylor-Johnson as an actor or anything else, so I have no reason to defend him really but it just doesn’t seem like him. Of course I could be wrong.

    Reply
  15. Shutterbug99 says:
    August 9, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Age and time-wise Aaron Taylor Johnson fits – but I can’t see this being him. Even five years ago, he was married with kids, right? And to a much older woman. I can’t really see him having that kind of conversation with a fifteen year old.

    Age-wise, Ansel Elgort doesn’t fit. He would have been 18 at the time.

    Maybe her love interest in If I Stay? The timing is a little off (although I don’t know when filming took place) but the age fits. She also had a love interest in Say When (timing fits) but I can’t remember who that was.

    Reply
  16. MellyMel says:
    August 9, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Her brother has tweeted that it’s not Aaron or Jamie Blackley, so I’m guessing it was Ansel.

    Reply
  17. The New Classic says:
    August 9, 2017 at 9:12 am

    I just found myself reading this and hoping that the actor in question wasn’t Rory Culkin. He played kind of a love interest in “Hick” and I’d hate to think that he was an a$$ like that. Haven’t looked to see if the ages match..

    Reply
  18. Loo says:
    August 9, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Yeah something is telling me she is purposefully being a little confusing about the age thing and it’s the “If I Stay” young man.

    Reply
  19. Tanguerita says:
    August 9, 2017 at 9:26 am

    This is an utterly unpleasant story indeed. That being said, I hate blinds. They are so unfair so the people who are not involved, but somehow fit the profile.

    Reply
  20. LadyT says:
    August 9, 2017 at 9:38 am

    There are two blinds here. One is a mid 20′s guy love interest who dissed the figure of a 15 year old. The second is someone younger in a lesser role than her who dissed her to the director. Just to clarify.

    Reply
  21. JackieJormpJomp says:
    August 9, 2017 at 9:50 am

    I can’t tell if she is a brat or not, but I just love her looks and she’s really talented. Her going toe-to-toe with Alec Baldwin in 30 Rock was glorious.

    Reply
  22. Svea says:
    August 9, 2017 at 10:24 am

    First thought. Clouds of Sils Marie, het boyfriend was played by Johnny Flynn who is 14 years older.

    Reply
  23. M says:
    August 9, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Taylor Posey?

    Reply
  24. Michael says:
    August 9, 2017 at 10:39 am

    It’s Wesley Morgan from Kick ass 2. They went on a date together in the movie. He fits the age range and he’s no longer acting.

    Reply
    • Old Wine Box says:
      August 9, 2017 at 2:36 pm

      He’s the only one who fits the bill. I checked his IMDb and he has nothing coming out and his last (unheard of) movie was last year. He’s almost 27 and his name is Wesley (I have never met a nice Wesley). Plus, he use to model for Abercrombie and Fitch, so it is fitting.

      Reply
  25. moon says:
    August 9, 2017 at 10:43 am

    I’m pretty sure it’s Ansel. I know anecdotal stories don’t count for much on online gossip (for good reason), but for what it’s worth I have a friend who was a crew member on a movie Ansel was in and he confirmed that Ansel is really, really douchey. If even a dude thinks you’re a douche, that’s telling.

    Reply
  26. ... says:
    August 9, 2017 at 11:31 am

    I hate blind items because it affects innocent people. It is so unfair. If you’re not going to name names then don’t say anything at all.

    Reply
  27. Americano says:
    August 9, 2017 at 11:42 am

    She was on my flight just after the Kick Ass 2 movie along with her brother. She is not big at all. She is much smaller than she appears onscreen and in photos, very petite. Hollywood’s version of big is pretty messed up.

    Reply
    • Ana says:
      August 9, 2017 at 12:59 pm

      I agree, she’s not “big”. The “problem” is she doesn’t have the stereotype skinny actress body of long legs/long neck, which is why some people think she’s “big”. My uncle the other day was saying that Emilia Clarke was chubby, and I was like “what?” And I guess it’s the same reason as this, she also has short legs. It’s so ridiculous, no wonder so many women are buried in insecurities about their bodies.

      Reply
  28. noway says:
    August 9, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    I’m going to guess she might have changed it a bit, from her love interest and it was Johnny Depp with Dark Shadows. The age is correct on that one, and Johnny does like the skinny small girls.

    Reply
  29. Ana says:
    August 9, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    The guy who fatshamed her was most likely Wesley Morgan, who played her “love interest” (if you could call it that) in Kick-Ass 2. He’s a canadian model 7 years older and fits the profile and dates perfectly. As much as you hate Ansel Elgort, it’s evidently not him, not just because of his age but they also seem to get along pretty well in candid photos.

    Reply
  30. Nina says:
    August 9, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Not, “you’re underage, and I’m in my mid-20s,” but, “you’re too big for me”.

    That’s vile.

    Reply

