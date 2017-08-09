Chloe Moretz offers up a blind item about an older, fat-shaming male costar

Chloe Grace Moretz covers one of the Variety’s “the power of Young Hollywood” issues – John Boyega and Zendaya also got separate covers, and we’re covering those interviews in separate posts. Chloe is only 20 years old, which sort of surprised me because I truly thought she was already mid-20s. I think that’s because she’s been working so long, and she transitioned from child actor to adult actor pretty seamlessly. In this interview, Chloe talks about everything from politics (she supported Hillary Clinton) to her feud with Kim Kardashian (which she acts like she didn’t start) to some really awful stories about experiencing sexism on film sets. You can read the Variety article here. Some highlights:
Her Twitter feud with Kim Kardashian: “It’s sad for her to reach out like that to a young woman,” says Moretz, who hasn’t interacted with Kardashian West since. “There’s a lot of woman-on-woman hate.”
She’s not leaving America now that Trump is president: “I was like, ‘No! That’s not what you do as an American.’ As an American, you fight for your country, and we protect our country, and we protect our rights, and we protect those that are weak and cannot speak. There’s a massive issue in this country, and we’ve got to speak up. We’re having a mockery made of our system.”
On her family: “They’ve all helped me stay true to who I am. Whenever I date someone, I’m like, it’s family first, my career second and you third. That’s just the way it is, and I’m sorry.”
A blind item about a fat-shaming costar: “This guy that was my love interest was like, ‘I’d never date you in a real life,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you’re too big for me’ — as in my size…It was one of the only actors that ever made me cry on set,” she recalls, opting not to reveal the identity of the actor, only saying that he was “23, 24 or 25” and she was 15 years old at the time. “I had to pick it up and go back on set and pretend he was a love interest, and it was really hard…It just makes you realize that there are some really bad people out there and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me. You have to kind of forgive and not forget really, but it was just like wow. It was jarring. I look back on it and I was 15, which is really, really dark.”
Another blind item about a costar: “I’ve had a younger male lead ostracize me and bring up fake issues just to try and put me in my place, and make things up to the director…things that are crazy, things that I would never do, unprofessional things that would make no sense. I’ve had an actor do that to me. It’s crazy. They have this inferiority issue, and I’m like, ‘You are completely equal to me, you are no different than me. I just happen to be the lead in this movie, and I don’t know why just because you are kind of the smaller character that you’re pushing me into a corner to try and put me down.’ Little snips that just put you down.”
I had to look through Chloe’s IMDB to try to figure out who the older costar might be in that first blind item. I still don’t really know though, because I haven’t seen most of her movies. Did she have any kind of love interest in Kick Ass 2? Because that film falls right around the timeline given. It could have also been Carrie! You know who was in Carrie? ANSEL ELGORT. He’s only three years older than Chloe, but I’ve now convinced myself that Ansel Elgort told Chloe that she was “too big” for him to date. Gross.
She was 15 and had a 23-year-old love interest? 👀
Yeah that was the one that shocked me !
Yeah that struck me as odd, but then again a man in his 20s who signs on to play a teenager’s love interest is also the kind of guy who would say something like that.
FWIW I suspect that comment was meant as a neg. Which is why I hate negging.
Negging is one of the dumbest pick-up strategies ever, especially since I’ve seen it work before 🙄
That’s not surprising especially if the actor in question “looks young.”
But those age gaps are normal for Hollywood. Look at the trailer for mother! and Jennifer Lawrence (27) is playing Javier Bardem’s wife (48) which is ugh so gross.
The age difference in Jen Lawrence’s new movie is integral to the story
It’s a plot point.
Yeah, that’s appalling. She was underage, WAY underage, and that’s just…no.
It is a bit appalling, isn’t it? But at the same time, if you look at the movies that fit her timeline, none of them have a serious love interest with heavy love scenes (I’m not considering If I Stay because she wasn’t 15 when she filmed that). Most are crushes, so I guess it’s not that terrible.
I REALLY don’t think it was Aaron, considering his wife’s err… unconventional looks.
Ansel is too young though…
Wasn’t Aaron 16/17 years old when he met Sam? What could a grown woman possibly find in a child?
Same thing gross men find in young girls. They are pliable and eager to please, so putty to mold to her desires.
it wasn’t a healthy start to say the least.
I wish she revealed him. The fact that she was underage is so gross.
Hope it’s not Aaron-Taylor Johnson. She kissed him in Kick-Ass 2
Ansel Elgort sounds like a major douchebag from other interviews
They seemed to get on really well
This is why people dont mention(o blind item things), there is no win here,now people will be trying to figure out who and innocent peoples names will be tossed around and she in turn will also be pressured to name and shame due to this fact,which could also put her career in jeopardy.
We can eliminate Aaron for both items.
For the first, Aaron clearly rejects TRADITIONAL notions of beauty and sexiness. Its doubtful he would perpetuate one while completely eviscerating another in his own personal life. And between his supportive statements on feminism as well as his actions like taking his wifes surname, it would take some gigantic cognitive dissonance for him to then spread that body shaming misogynism.
For the second blind, he was the lead on their movie, not Chloe.
My impression from seeing him in interview panels is that he just does his job and goes home and he intentionally avoids workplace socialising.
I am not casting aspersions on Aaron, but while his wife is much older and not classically beautiful, she is thin. So that wouldn’t rule out that being a “must” for him. But I agree he seems more sensible than to say that.
“Its doubtful he would perpetuate one while completely eviscerating another in his own personal life.”
People do that all the time, though. There are a lot of hypocrites out there.
@Erinn
Sure which is why I didnt say “impossible”, just “unlikely”. But be honest, the totality of his life choices, not just who he is married to but the name change and his insistance on being the primary caretaker during his babys first year of life just communicates a more reflective man than to blurt out “you are too fat to date”.
I don’t think it is Aaron either. He isn’t the right age. I do think she purposely changed the ages though.
I could totally see it being him. Remember, he’s the son of a fashion photographer…6 ft tall women that fit into a size 2 on a bad day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chloe’s own brother denied it was Aaron on Twitter. Said something like “god no, I love that kid.”
I read speculation yesterday that it was Augustus Prew, also from Kick Ass.
I’m not a fan of people using the term ‘woman on woman hate’ to describe an instance of a person having an issue or disagreement with another person, just because they both happen to be woman.
THIS!
I recall when Chloe attacked Kim, it was classist as hell. Now she’s hiding behind “woman-on-woman hate?” Someone has some growing up to do. If she’s so high-class, she can certainly respect other women in the public eye.
Classist how? Not being argumentative but genuinely curious. Kim K is born and raised in Beverly Hills. She remains among the wealthiest women in entertainment. Do you mean because of the difference in their professions? Why is that classist? One is rising by her acting talent and the other rose by a sex tape and fake buttocks. Is it really classist to value one climb over the other?
Anyway, Kims entire gimmick has been to take blackness and make it comfortable for white eyes. Like the booty thats a dime a dozen in any black neighborhood is derided on them and lauded on her. Or remember that time she “invented” cornrows according to some fashion blogs. Kim K seems to me to be the epitome of racist/classist appropriation.
Yeah, like Khloe so classily disagreed with her and respectfully answered her in twitter (rolls eyes).
Um, do you know what classism means? Seems like maybe not.
@Sam: Agree. Especially when it comes from the woman who started the conflict.
Clouds of Sils Maria…how old was she during filming for that. The dude who played her bf in that looked mid 20s …
What a vile thing to say especially to a young woman in the midst of puberty. I am 32 and still haunted by comments (bad and ‘good’) made to me at that age : o (
Nah
Clouds of Sils Maria came out in 2015, so it’s before that. 2011 or 2010? It shouldn’t be difficult to figure out who that guy might be. Anyone interested in a shared effort?
Shame on him is just NOT ENOUGH to say.
It had to be a movie in production during the time she was 15. Anyone knows about that?
Yes. That’s how I took it. On set, not released.
That’s what I was looking into too. “If I Stay” might be a bit late, but it’d be roughly the right time period, and the dude in that is about 6 years older than her. Never heard of him til I looked it up on IMDB.
“He’s only three years older than Chloe, but I’ve now convinced myself that Ansel Elgort told Chloe that she was “too big” for him to date. Gross.”
Except he was between 22 and 24 at the time… which would make him between 27 and 30 now.
ETA: Aaron Taylor Johnson is in the proper age bracket – he’s 27.
which means, if she’s only just 20, it could be him?
I spent a little time yesterday trying to figure out who it was. She was in Hick with Eddie Redmayne. He doesn’t seem the type to insult a young woman…but maybe.
I don’t think it was Aaron taylor-johnson. Only because he has been in plenty of films since then. Basically I feel like if you pissed of Chloe, Hollywood isn’t going to like it. She everywhere, she’s talented and I think she has a lot of support from Hollywood big wigs.
I think it was her costar in If I Stay, Jamie Blackley. He hasn’t been in anything since.
Hollywood couldn’t care less about Chloe. Hollywood has hundreds of Chloe’s lined up to take her place.
Chloe’s brother also denied it was Jamie Blackley or ATJ. The brother said the guy in the blind item is no longer acting.
Her bro is probably lying to shield her from the repurcussions of exposing bad behavior. Whoever did it doesnt even have to be a big star for industry males to want to shut it down asap. Afterall, if Chloe is talking about John Doe, its just a matter of time before someone starts talking about me, a sketchy producer.
Not really. Chloe is very well liked and has some power players behind her career. I am not saying she can shut down a career but she isn’t a disposable actress.
I don’t get why she is so popular and has so much support (if indeed she does.) She is an absolutely dreadful actress. I watched the 5th Wave and she could barely get her lines out. She’s awful.
That said, who ever these dudes are that say such things to shame and control a young girl, they are pigs.
Augustus prew he played ass kicker. I would be money it was him. He liked her character in the movie if I remember correctly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aaron Taylor Johnson is much to much a feminist to say some nonsense like that, and he was with Sam at that point. Elgort possibly, but the ages aren’t great matches, plus as much as he’s the epitome of upper crust artsy white privilege, i don’t think hes chainsmokers level of bad?
Augustus is gay.
And while that doesn’t mean he doesn’t say nasty shit about women, its makes it less likely. And I just read an interview by him as well… hes pretty liberal and feminist. I take it back as my guess, I’m back to Elgort.
Oh, of course not. I was only mentioning it on the basis of attraction. And yes, I’ve only ever heard good things of Prew. He is, apparently, lovely.
I agree Detritus on both points. Its unlikely to be Aaron and my money is on dbag Ansel. By the way, Ansel is straight and dating a ballerina.
I feel like this is pretty obviously Aaron Taylor Johnson. Like he’s the only who fits when you look at everything.
I just looked at the IMDB and do some age calculations with Chloe and the lead suspects. You’re right. It’s the only one that makes sense.
It’s not Aaron. Her brother tweeted that it wasn’t him and it’s someone else.
It’s possible she changed some details like her age or his age in order to keep us guessing I think. If she hasn’t then i think it has to be him despite any denials.
His brother denied both ATJ and Jamie, not just ATJ. The brother said he loves ATJ and Jamie, so I’m not sure why the brother would profess liking both if it’s actually ATJ. His brother left a clue that the guy in the BI is no longer acting.
Jamie Blackley would also fit if we assumed that Chloe got a bit mistaken with the ages – she was already 16 when she filmed If I stay in 2013 and Blackley was 22 (but she was not sure of the guy’s age that’s why she said – 23, 24, 25..). It would make more sense, because Kick Ass was not a love story, even though she had moments with Taylor-Johnson and Blackley’s main purpose in If I Stay was to be her love interest.
She said he is not acting anymore.
Its kind of weird to be so militant about a boyfriend coming third in your priorities… if a guy i was dating said that to me i’d be gone. I respect someone’s family and work and that they are very important in your life but dude i’m kind of hitching my entire life’s path onto yours we need to put each other first…
Hopefully she just means random teen boyfriends and will change her mentality as she matures
Honestly, I would hope that at her age, she doesn’t put the boyfriend before family or work. And I would also hope that the boyfriend has the same approach. Most young people fall in love and it’s LOVE always, with all the drama and tears that come with that. So if this is her approach, I say good for her. I’m sure once she gets older, the priorities will shift a little but for now, this sounds healthy.
Second that.
Yeah, she’s 20, and right to prioritize on her family and career.
I agree. At 20, she isn’t looking to marry, and she is very close to her family. Those overwrought young love affairs can be consuming to the point nothing else matters. We are going through this with my stepson. His gf is very dramatic and intense. He likes to stay with me and play with kids, they absolutely adore him and get very excited when he stays with us. She called all the time and picked fights and did everything she could to get his attention. He worked very hard to get into a highly demanding architecture program it has been his dream since he was a child, but she is a distraction. So he was sent to overseas to visit relatives for the summer and work to get some space and perspective. She is a nice girl but it isn’t healthy for her either. There is plenty of time for her to invest in a serious romance when she is a little older.
She is 20 years old. Her career should be first than a boyfriend of course !!
Her brother already denied it was Aaron. It was either Carrie or Dark Shadows or someone else in KA is what people narrowed it down to
I feel like she’s a contrarian. Didn’t she start the fued w kim k? Then she got backlash for starting it, then khloe got involved. If anything it was a fued w khloe…idk even know I’m defending Kim here…it just seems like the “woman on woman hate” is unnecessary phrase in this case and kinda far fetched
Yeah. she started it by calling Kim a slut basically for posing naked, something Chloe herself has also done.
This is too cute by half.
I find her to be another who uses feminism to justify her choices and market herself, but when push comes to shove she doesn’t follow through.
Khloe was vicious as always and posted a pic of allegedly Chloe that supposedly was as you say, but it turned out not to be Chloe. Neither Khloe nor Kim behaved very well in that encounter, especially considering how young C was and how old the K’s were.
I’m talking about the spread Chloe did for a magazine, I can’t remember specifics but it came out a few weeks after that debacle. Her entire attitude about who gets to be naked and when was really gross.
Khloe and Kim, Khloe if I remember correctly, was especially disgusting after to Chloe. Theres enough self interest and stupidity to share with these ones.
to me she is a budget, more immature version of Lena Dunham. If such a thing even exists
The whole thing became dumb very fast. Khloe took it to ridiculous levels but there is no surprise there.
Jamie Blackley from If I Stay would fit-ish. He’s 6 years older than her and played a love interest. Movie was released in 2014 but was probably filmed in 2012/2013. And there’s a good chance she’s blurred the ages a little to make it not too obvious.
I came up with him as well or Daniel Zovatto, who was with Chloe in ‘Laggies’ which was also released in 2014.
That is the guy I was thinking of when I made my ‘Say When’ comment. ‘Laggies’ was re-named ‘Say When’ when I saw it. But that guy is still acting – and further down thread it’s been said that the guy in question is no longer acting. The mystery continues…
Or maybe Zoe’s brother is right now trying to do some damage control.
I do think there is a bit of damage control and burring out of the actual age. When you look at her movies, is there even one movie that fits all the needed criteria? Her age and his age, him being the love interest and him not working as an actor any longer? Somewhere along the line must be a bit blurring out or damage control. If it is about damage control, maybe it really was Aaron Taylor Johnson? I’m completely lost when it comes to young Hollywood. Can’t tell most of them apart and have no idea what their names are. So I have never heard of Jamie or Daniel. But I’ve heard of Aaron, yes mostly because of his wife – who is quite a powerful player in Hollywood, isn’t she? Could that be the reason why she didn’t name him and her brother is ruling him out?
I don’t know why I called her Zoe instead of Chloe in my last comment.
Anyhow, I do think her brother is doing damage control in regards to his ‘not really acting anymore’ tweet. That tweet was either shade or damage control.
I still don’t think it’s ATJ. I just can’t see a married man with kids having that conversation with a fifteen year old.
Aaron Taylor Johnson is married to a 40+ year old woman who isn’t conventionally attractive, I would be surprised if it were him. And I don’t like Aaron Taylor-Johnson as an actor or anything else, so I have no reason to defend him really but it just doesn’t seem like him. Of course I could be wrong.
Age and time-wise Aaron Taylor Johnson fits – but I can’t see this being him. Even five years ago, he was married with kids, right? And to a much older woman. I can’t really see him having that kind of conversation with a fifteen year old.
Age-wise, Ansel Elgort doesn’t fit. He would have been 18 at the time.
Maybe her love interest in If I Stay? The timing is a little off (although I don’t know when filming took place) but the age fits. She also had a love interest in Say When (timing fits) but I can’t remember who that was.
Her brother has tweeted that it’s not Aaron or Jamie Blackley, so I’m guessing it was Ansel.
Just read the tweet too, but Ansel is still acting, isn’t he? The brother said the guy is no longer acting.
Yeah you’re right. I’m not sure who it is then…
Mintz Plasse? He’s not longer acting, hes signing and doing voice work.
I don’t think he was a love interest though?
I just found myself reading this and hoping that the actor in question wasn’t Rory Culkin. He played kind of a love interest in “Hick” and I’d hate to think that he was an a$$ like that. Haven’t looked to see if the ages match..
That’s the movie I thought. She would have been 15 filming that. But I thought maybe Eddie Redmayne was the actor who said it. Your suggestion is probably more likely.
Yeah something is telling me she is purposefully being a little confusing about the age thing and it’s the “If I Stay” young man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is an utterly unpleasant story indeed. That being said, I hate blinds. They are so unfair so the people who are not involved, but somehow fit the profile.
There are two blinds here. One is a mid 20′s guy love interest who dissed the figure of a 15 year old. The second is someone younger in a lesser role than her who dissed her to the director. Just to clarify.
I can’t tell if she is a brat or not, but I just love her looks and she’s really talented. Her going toe-to-toe with Alec Baldwin in 30 Rock was glorious.
First thought. Clouds of Sils Marie, het boyfriend was played by Johnny Flynn who is 14 years older.
Taylor Posey?
It’s Wesley Morgan from Kick ass 2. They went on a date together in the movie. He fits the age range and he’s no longer acting.
He’s the only one who fits the bill. I checked his IMDb and he has nothing coming out and his last (unheard of) movie was last year. He’s almost 27 and his name is Wesley (I have never met a nice Wesley). Plus, he use to model for Abercrombie and Fitch, so it is fitting.
I’m pretty sure it’s Ansel. I know anecdotal stories don’t count for much on online gossip (for good reason), but for what it’s worth I have a friend who was a crew member on a movie Ansel was in and he confirmed that Ansel is really, really douchey. If even a dude thinks you’re a douche, that’s telling.
I think it is the second blind. He was a supporting actor in Carrie.
He’s not younger than her though.
I hate blind items because it affects innocent people. It is so unfair. If you’re not going to name names then don’t say anything at all.
She was on my flight just after the Kick Ass 2 movie along with her brother. She is not big at all. She is much smaller than she appears onscreen and in photos, very petite. Hollywood’s version of big is pretty messed up.
I agree, she’s not “big”. The “problem” is she doesn’t have the stereotype skinny actress body of long legs/long neck, which is why some people think she’s “big”. My uncle the other day was saying that Emilia Clarke was chubby, and I was like “what?” And I guess it’s the same reason as this, she also has short legs. It’s so ridiculous, no wonder so many women are buried in insecurities about their bodies.
I’m going to guess she might have changed it a bit, from her love interest and it was Johnny Depp with Dark Shadows. The age is correct on that one, and Johnny does like the skinny small girls.
The age is correct? You think Johnny Depp was 23-25 six years ago?
The guy who fatshamed her was most likely Wesley Morgan, who played her “love interest” (if you could call it that) in Kick-Ass 2. He’s a canadian model 7 years older and fits the profile and dates perfectly. As much as you hate Ansel Elgort, it’s evidently not him, not just because of his age but they also seem to get along pretty well in candid photos.
Ding ding ding. People want it to be someone more profile, but Wes is the only one who makes sense.
Not, “you’re underage, and I’m in my mid-20s,” but, “you’re too big for me”.
That’s vile.
