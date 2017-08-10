Us Weekly: Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s divorce is stalled, they might reunite

I used to think that Angelina Jolie would manage to come out of the collapse of “Brangelina” with her image somewhat intact. Like, I knew she would take a hit – as all of Brad Pitt’s exes seem to take a hit – but I thought she would survive and she was likely taking the long view. But the Vanity Fair cover interview – her first in-depth interview since the split – ended up blowing up in her face. It was a major PR fumble, among other things. As I said last week, Angelina probably wishes right now that her only worry could be the post-Brad narrative. That’s probably what the tabloids wish too. Which is how this Us Weekly story was born. Us Weekly claims this week that Angelina and Brad might be getting back together, mostly because their divorce situation seems stalled.

Brad and Angelina are healing the fam: “The divorce is off,” says the source. “They haven’t done anything to move it forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to.” She painted Brad as the villain, which she regrets: At the time, the insider alleged that people in Jolie’s inner circle were “running a smear campaign” against the actor, who was accused of infidelity and physical abuse. But in the months that followed, Jolie’s passion for her partner of 12 years led her to regret her decisions. Explains the source, “She’s still so in love with him.” Brad stopped drinking & tried to improve as a parent. His determination to improve himself warmed Jolie. The United Nations special envoy for refugees had confessed to friends that she’d consider taking Pitt back “if he showed he was committed to raising a family,” says a Jolie pal. She’s glad he stopped drinking. “He got sober to try and win her back,” explains the source. “He knew he had a problem that he had to take care of. And that’s all she ever wanted.” So are they getting back together? “Everyone thinks they are going to get back together,” says the source. “It wouldn’t be surprising if they announced that they’re calling it off and trying to work things out.”

I think if this was happening in the first few months after the split, it would have been far more likely that they could work through their sh-t. But it’s been almost a year, and everyone is lawyered up and Angelina just bought that big house. I mean… maybe? But probably not. Angelina still seems like she’s really pissed at him. And I suspect that Brad is really pissed at her too. Which is evidence that they still have feeling for and about each other – neither of them is ambivalent, neither of them is apathetic about the situation. But getting back together? Eh.