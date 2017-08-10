Halle Berry is taking a break from dating, is learning ‘that I can be alone’

Like many women, myself included, Halle Berry, 50, hasn’t had the best of luck with men. After unsuccessful marriages to David Justice, Eric Benét and Olivier Martinez, Halle has decided to give her faulty picker a break and take some time out of the dating pool.
The steak loving, shot-taking lady has been promoting her latest movie Kidnap, which isn’t quite the critical darling I’m sure she hoped it would be. It’s currently sitting at 39% on Rotten Tomatoes.
As part of her press tour, she spoke with PEOPLE’s Jess Cagle about her hiatus, which she say’s she’s been enjoying. She told him, “I’m just with my kids and I’m really taking time to think and reflect, and trying to figure out how to make different choices and just have a minute to be with myself.” She goes on to say, “I think this is proving to be a really valuable time. I never really took time like this to be with myself.”
Getting to know herself has come with some additional benefits. Halle has learned that “I can be alone,” adding, “And that’s been a big lesson for me. I’m learning that I’m fearless, because I had so many fears as I went through my third divorce, I was afraid to do that. But I was more afraid living unhappy, so I faced that fear.”
She then went on to quote every inspirational post I’ve ever seen on Facebook, by saying her singleton status is “teaching me to always live out loud, live your truth, don’t let fear stifle you. Don’t be afraid of what people will think about the choices you make. That we need to live for ourselves and live for our own individual happiness.”
This interview is making the internet rounds just weeks after rumors surfaced linking Halle with British hip-hop producer Alex Da Kid, who has worked with Eminem and Nicki Minaj. According to RadarOnline, Halle was seen cozying up to Alex at Il Cielo in Beverly Hills on July 22. An “inside source” told the website that “She’s smitten with him. But friends know Halle makes such poor choices in men! He’s the quintessential bad boy. She’s bound to get hurt — again!”
Hey, I get it. We all need a break and some time to re-evaluate why’s important. But, if Halle is “in love with love” like many people who end up in bad relationship after bad relationship (and I’ve been guilty of this myself), it probably won’t be long before she’s taken again. I hope she really does learn from this self-imposed period of reflection. Halle deserves to be happy. She should burn that weird sack dress though.
Photos: WENN.com
I like the weird sack dress! Looks cute and comfy.
I agree!
The dress is comfy but it looks like someone blind came with scissors and cut it in front and on the sides.
I’m surprisingly cool with the dress too. However, the hair does not suit her at all.
Katy Perry and Kristen stewart could do this too. I know kristen has been with Stella a while now but the girl doesn’t know how to be single. I get that she has options but isn’t it exhausting?? Going through the getting to know you phase and meeting families. I like her but it irks me that she might be one if those girls who cannot be by herself.
Katy is definitely a mess. I think she wants a stable relationship but between her job, fame and personal issues she can’t find it.
Halle has always irritated me as an actress abd i feel like she us a terrible person to work for and date .. mood swings and diva attitude
Add Jlo to that,in the 20 years she has been famous i dont thnk she has ever been single for more than a few weeks.
Why be single, when you can have companionship? Companionship is really pretty nice…
Nobody is saying otherwise. But hopping from one relationship to the next without a break every single time reeks of inability to be alone, lack of independence and frankly … its a bit desperate
For the reasons Halle mentioned? It is good to know yourself and many people do not know who they are outside of a couple. The need for being a part of a set driving them to make poor relationship decisions.
Also, you don’t need a romantic partner to have companionship. Friends and family can be excellent companionship particularly when you are dealing with issues because they know you best. There is a freedom to admit to your faults, concerns, whatever, and get honest feedback from those that aren’t invested in you romantically.
She is right about her bad choices in men but it isn’t surprising since her father was abusive. I liked this article, Corey, it doesn’t drag her for her past relationships and the split with Dramaqueen Aubry. I always think it is unfair, it isn’t like he has been in a long term stable relationship since the breakup. They were both being silly.
I am sure Halle has had some work but it is good work, and she looks natural.
this ^^ – break the codependent cycle Halle. Therapy helps.
I am no psychologist but I do not see the connection of an abusive father to her choice in men.
I was abused by my father and I also ended up in many bad relationships in the span of 20 years.
I went on to meet my husband after therapy (I was abused by a bf) as I kept having dysfunctional ideas about love and relationships plus self-esteem issues; therapist said that it’s very common to have warped ideas about what love relationships should be after being abused as a child and teenager.
People tend to repeat the attachment styles they experienced as children. If you think love means getting hit every once in awhile, because thats how you lived the first 15-20 years of your life, you are more likely to accept that and behaviours that lead to that, in a partner.
I grew up with a woman beating alcoholic father, but have never had an abusive relationship with a boyfriend. I’m lucky they’ve all been great guys. Seeing mom my being abused is part of the reason why I’m so careful and picky with men
@Beth, it’s great you’ve broken the cycle. I’m just coming to terms with how much abuse I’ve experienced (some physical, much emotional and verbal, with a bit of covert sexual abuse thrown in) at the hands of my NPD mother and covert aggressive stepfather. I’ve been to therapy on and off and have read a lot of self-help books. I’ve been married for six years. My husband is not abusive, but he grew up in a dysfunctional family as well, and I’ve had to go no contact with his family as I seek out a therapist to go NC with mine. Anyway, it is very much possible for people abused in childhood/adolescence not to choose, or certainly not marry, an abusive partner.
It is a good idea for her to stay single for a while until she figures out what she really needs in a companion. I can totally understand Taylor Swift making mistakes when picking her boyfriends because she is young, but Halle is I believe in her early fifties and she should be older and wiser.
Just because someone is older doesn’t mean they have reckoned with or healed their past. Having an abusive or absent father (or really any kind of abuse within or outside of the home) sets the stage for how we understand and interact in relation to others. In fact, those who have experience particularly traumatic events and have never truly addressed them with a trained professional will continue to operate in a PTSD, fight-or-flight mode. 0-5 years is when we are imprinted with our understanding of the world and who we are in it, and it can be terribly difficult without professional help to shift perspective and what has been, in many ways, hardwired into our bodies and minds about how to be in “relationship” with/to others. I believe more people are suffering from a post-traumatic syndrome that needs to be addressed when it comes to relationships due to past abuse and experiences. If some have escaped the effect and had positive relationships, that is wonderful. But that’s not the norm. I dated someone in his late 50s/early 60s who would cry every time there was mention of a father–t.v., art shows, conversation–he was so wounded by the absence of his father as a child. And he became this sort of uber-Dad to his own children *when he was present* but then also repeated the same infidelities of his parents that led to being absent for his children and never committing to anyone. He referred to himself as “damaged” and was pretty resolute in not addressing it in any substantive way, as if the fear of being so far along in age without dealing with it might cause everything to come tumbling down…
The sack dress with the top knot is very Wilma/Pebbles Flintstone.
Yes it is.
She is so pretty. Not sure about either dress and yes she needs time to herself like J-Lo cannot be on her own for a nano second. I say if you are not fit company for yourself then not for anyone else.
She is toi pretty. She also has style, knows how to wear clothes not vice versa.
Of course she needs a break. She was in shitty relationships and some alone time plus therapy or meditation might help.
@milla
exactly time to think about what she wants in her life. Also time to reflect on things.
Staying single and learning to be alone is a great idea when you make poor choices in men as Halle does. I’ve been there, I ended up spending 4 years alone and celibate and it was amazing, all those silly quotes are true. You learn a lot about yourself when you don’t have the distraction and noise of a relationship. I figured out what I truly wanted from a partner and why I always made bad choices, I worked that mess out in therapy and when I decided I was ready to date again I met my husband 7 weeks later.
Wow! This is an amazing story! I hope I will be as lucky.
What self help book jacket cover did Halle skim?
Her new movie, dear God! It was appalling, it was one of the worst movies I have seen in a long time,the plot was ridiculous, the other actors were awful, again story line made no sense and no explanation to why this incident occurred,absolute MESS. I watched it because i was in the mood for a cheesy thriller,having seen The Call which wasn’t horrible this deserves 2% on Rotten Tomatoes.
This woman and Nicole Murphy bathe in virgin’s blood..
She’s actually getting more beautiful as she ages, what sorcery is this?
Halle is reclaiming her time , I have been ‘reclaiming my time’ for nearly two years and it is one of the best decisions I have made. I am not afraid of being alone, as an Introvert, I love time to myself; more than the average person does.
I’m the same age as Halle Berry and I’ve finally learned it’s better for me to be alone. I’m so happy, happier than I’ve ever been in my life. Nobody is telling me what to do, convincing me to move or buy something I don’t need. Telling me I’m not good enough or borrowing money from me! I’m free and i can do what ever I want!
I spent 10 years on my own and celibate – not once did I miss having a man in my life. I too had been in some pretty awful relationships with men who didn’t value me. Then I ran into an old boyfriend from the late 1970′s (I’m officially an old fart now) who had hurt me badly (met another woman and ghosted me to marry her). He was divorced, we fell in love and the best part was the heartfelt apology I got 35 years after the fact. So I totally get her “taking a relationship break” attitude.
I’ve been alone (not by choice lol) for a good chunk of my teen life. Idk, on one hand I get what she’s saying about knowing yourself, but there are definitely days where I feel I’ve psychoanalyzed myself enough lmao.
On an unrelated note I saw a trailer for Kidnap and it struck me how much it reminded me of Taken down to the “I will find you and kill you” vibe. (I’m pretty sure Halle said a variation of that speech in the trailer). I haven’t even seen Taken either. Maybe that’s a factor in why the Rotten Tomatoes score is low?
