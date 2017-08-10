Halle Berry is taking a break from dating, is learning ‘that I can be alone’

Like many women, myself included, Halle Berry, 50, hasn’t had the best of luck with men. After unsuccessful marriages to David Justice, Eric Benét and Olivier Martinez, Halle has decided to give her faulty picker a break and take some time out of the dating pool.

The steak loving, shot-taking lady has been promoting her latest movie Kidnap, which isn’t quite the critical darling I’m sure she hoped it would be. It’s currently sitting at 39% on Rotten Tomatoes.

As part of her press tour, she spoke with PEOPLE’s Jess Cagle about her hiatus, which she say’s she’s been enjoying. She told him, “I’m just with my kids and I’m really taking time to think and reflect, and trying to figure out how to make different choices and just have a minute to be with myself.” She goes on to say, “I think this is proving to be a really valuable time. I never really took time like this to be with myself.”

Getting to know herself has come with some additional benefits. Halle has learned that “I can be alone,” adding, “And that’s been a big lesson for me. I’m learning that I’m fearless, because I had so many fears as I went through my third divorce, I was afraid to do that. But I was more afraid living unhappy, so I faced that fear.”

She then went on to quote every inspirational post I’ve ever seen on Facebook, by saying her singleton status is “teaching me to always live out loud, live your truth, don’t let fear stifle you. Don’t be afraid of what people will think about the choices you make. That we need to live for ourselves and live for our own individual happiness.”

This interview is making the internet rounds just weeks after rumors surfaced linking Halle with British hip-hop producer Alex Da Kid, who has worked with Eminem and Nicki Minaj. According to RadarOnline, Halle was seen cozying up to Alex at Il Cielo in Beverly Hills on July 22. An “inside source” told the website that “She’s smitten with him. But friends know Halle makes such poor choices in men! He’s the quintessential bad boy. She’s bound to get hurt — again!”

Hey, I get it. We all need a break and some time to re-evaluate why’s important. But, if Halle is “in love with love” like many people who end up in bad relationship after bad relationship (and I’ve been guilty of this myself), it probably won’t be long before she’s taken again. I hope she really does learn from this self-imposed period of reflection. Halle deserves to be happy. She should burn that weird sack dress though.