Us Weekly: Anna Faris wasn’t booking big jobs, it caused tension in her marriage

In the previous story about Chris Pratt and Anna Faris and their separation, many of you referenced LaineyGossip’s take on the situation. Lainey basically said that their marriage had a lot of issues for a lot of different reasons, none of them involving cheating or Jennifer Lawrence. I tend to believe that a lot of the split had to do with Anna’s insecurities and her alleged substance abuse issues, but as I keep saying: I would not be surprised whatsoever if Pratt suddenly debuted a “new” relationship with a younger upgrade. Anyway, the tabloids are not done with squeezing all of the drama out of this split, which is why Us Weekly has a story in their new issue about how Anna was insecure about everything, from work to rumors of Chris’s infidelity to who had the funniest jokes. Some highlights from Us Weekly:
Chris became super-famous after they married: “Chris became this huge movie star and Anna wasn’t getting any big jobs,” one source tells Us. “She was the more famous and sexy one at the start of their relationship and then things took a turn.” Another source echoes that Pratt’s newfound A-list status caused problems:“It definitely caused tension in their marriage.”
They’ve always been competitive: “When they’re in a big group, they each want to be the one telling the funniest joke,” the source says.
She was insecure about rumors of Pratt’s infidelity: It may have been those insecurities that spurred Faris to make frequent set visits while Pratt was filming. “Anna would stop by his movie sets a lot more than the other wives,” the first insider says.
While I’m doubtful that Us Weekly has any sources within Faris or Pratt’s camps, I think these quotes seem more like educated guesses based on stuff Anna has actually said in interviews. She’s always been pretty honest about how she was thrown off-balance by the rumors of Pratt’s cheating. She’s always worn her insecurities on her sleeve (or on her face, if you get my meaning). I feel sorry for her and I hope that she gets some help. I also hope that Pratt doesn’t try to roll out a new girlfriend anytime soon. Considering how chivalrous he seems to be in the wake of their split, I tend to believe he knows that he can’t debut a new girl for a while.
Also: Page Six says much the same in their story this morning, but one source adds this detail: “He’s also very, very religious, and she’s not religious.” That will seriously mess up a relationship in many cases. I don’t think that was the big problem here, but I bet it contributed.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Not buying that. She had CBS money coming in. She was doing alright.
I think he changed a lit. She missed the old Chris and ultimately no relationship can survive being away from each other for months
“Doing all right” is worlds away from “big star.”
Actors are ambitious. Few actors especially in Hollywood are going to be satisfied with “doing okay.” Besides the point isn’t that she wasn’t doing okay herself, but that his career and fame was vastly outstripping hers, which is was.
The Mom money must be nice, and her podcast is popular and lead to a bookdeal, but none of that equals being a movie star. When they got married, she was the It Girl who was supposed to be the second coming of Goldie Hawn, but she fizzled out (and then Emma Stone came along with a very similar funny-sexy schtick but with ten times more confidence and *she* is becoming the superstar Anna didn’t turn into). Their power dynamic completely reversed over the course of their marriage, and that’s got to be tough, especially when you add public scrutiny to it.
Yeah, not buying any of these narratives at face value for sure.
Idk… one doesn’t have to look too far to understand why/how their relationship fell apart. Or at least understand the dynamic they had. Her podcast Unqualified gives really good insight. Just listen to literally ANY episode (she frequently references Chris, Jack, and in general how “relationships are hard” “no one tells you how much your life changes when you have a kid” especially the last half of her eps when she takes listener-calls and gives advice).
I also think it’s really unfair and tbh quite tacky to label her as an “aging-insecure- funny woman-with low self esteem”. I find that really rude and ignorant to even WHY that narrative is being told in the first place (this is the acting business, she is a woman over 40, do the math).
Wait…anna is over 40?? Where does time go lol
Of course she is not booking big roles any more. She is over 40, and she has never been a top-tier actress. Even Oscar winners have trouble getting work as middle aged women in the industry. If Chris were being supportive of her, he could use some of his new-found wealth to set up a production company and advisors to help her create her own vehicles a la Reese Witherspoon.
Oh come on. She was never that famous to begin with, and she’s only good at one thing, playing extremely ditzy blondes. She’s no Reese Witherspoon, and it’s not like I hold Witherspoon in particularly high esteem.
She has a good, steady (if she can get sober) job on TV. Chris could have sunk every cent they have into a production company for her, and that would still be her ceiling. That’s not his fault.
Besides, Pratt isn’t that much wealthier than her. He didn’t get paid much for his first Marvel and Jurassic outings so he’s just starting to get some movie star paycheques now. If his career keeps up like this for a while he’ll eventually be much better off than her, but right now she’s worth something like 20 million and he’s worth around 30 million.
If Chris were being supportive? They’re married! She had access to the money. If she wanted to start her own production company and go down that road, she could have and I’ll bet he would have supported her. Don’t blame him for that.
She has her own money and connections, she can set up her own shop if she wants to. (She might already have? She has produced movies before.)
I like to think that they’ve just grown apart but it’s never that clean, right? I haven’t heard substance abuse rumors about her before, what have they said? She looks perpetually exhausted but she is a mother and a woman who works so I can’t even say that it’s not just plain old exhausted. I think in my head that she initiated the divorce. Didn’t their relationship begin because she cheated on her partner?
…poor Anna…hitting forty & going crazy for a while…even though she is successful rich & very pretty…hope she comes through it all ok…
I assumed something was up when Chris bought Anna an “upgrade” ring.
Does anyone else think Chris being religious came out of no where? I hope he didn’t vote for Trump….
He became religious after their son, who was born premature and very ill, got healthy. So, yes, seems it was pretty quick thing, but it’s not at all unusual in those circumstances. Lot’s of people turn to religion in those kind of circumstances, and when it turns out well a lot of those people will fully credit God and get into religion in a huge way.
Thank you, I had no idea.
I went to a Christian private school in 8th grade. About mid-way into the school year, a new student was enrolled and she said both of her parents had cancer and prayed that if God would cure them, they would turn their lives around, start going to church and send their child to a Christian school. The next doctor’s appointment they had showed zero signs of cancer anywhere. They became extremely religious and pulled their daughter out of public school and enrolled her in this school within days.
Actually no, he’s always been very religious. He was raised Lutheran and later worked for Jews for Jesus, and now identifies as a Christian.
It’s possible that his son’s difficulties reignited his passion for God but it’s not like he suddenly became a worshipper because of it.
ETA; Wiki describes Jews for Jesus as this:
“Jews for Jesus is a Messianic Jewish non-profit organization founded in 1973 which seeks to share its belief that Jesus is the promised Messiah of the Jewish people. They use symbols, holidays, and stories from classic Jewish sources, rebranding them as Christian.”
My take is that he was raised religious, wandered away a bit in his 20s, but then came back in a big way when their son was born prematurely. I don’t think he was ever a nonbeliever, but believe he has said that he put his faith on the back burner for a while. Just like how he talks about living in a van in Hawaii and smoking pot all day.
@ kitten How is Pickles? Banned from letter writing I am sure. lol
Jews for Jesus is a strange group to me. They are Christians. Jesus as the Messiah is sort of an important distinction. It is controversial.
He seems like a person searching for answers or help. They do a lot of outreach and people in crisis find it to be comforting and helpful if they are religious. A dilettante most likely wouldn’t last there very long. I believe he is sincere about this side of him. I also believe it can split people apart if it is important to one partner.
This cracks me up. My husband upgraded my wedding ring on our 5th anniversary, simply because we had very little money when we married, and had both become much more successful since. He did it again for our 15th (larger diamond in same setting), for roughly the same reasons, plus never knowing what to get me. He doesn’t buy me much for Christmas, birthdays, etc, but then every once in a while (every 3-5 years or so) will just go huge with jewelry or something similarly indulgent I’d never buy myself. I’ll have to let him know it means we’re doomed.
I’d kinda guess that Pratt’s “upgrade” ring for Anna meant the same thing at the time; they suddenly had a lot more $$$ and he wanted to do something nice for his wife.
The religion thing is interesting to me. It’s like he got famous and immediately went back to his roots. He seems to not like hollywood that much so it was straight to christianity. I have no issue with that. My guess is the next woman he dates is not famous and is from far away from LA.
Fertility issues, and a special needs child can rip any marriage apart. Trust me, I’m living it. I won’t even shade either of them for that. And there doesn’t need to be anything more going on. You really do grieve the life/family that you planned and dreamed of.
I thought his whole schtick about wanting to be the movie star of Trump America was put on, but maybe not.
I still think that these two just weren’t prepared for what big success would do to them. I remember a rather sad piece on her in the New Yorker, detailing her rise and how she could never catch on.
First off, I don’t get that it’s accepted wisdom that she was bigger star coming into their relationship. I didn’t know who she was, because I don’t watch horror or stoner movies, and WAS aware of him, because he’d already been in two network series I enjoyed (Everwood and then Parks & Rec), no small measure of success.
He’s definitely soared into the A-list, but she’s also scored her own network sitcom gig, so both of their careers have, I believe, generally been on the uptick since their relationship began. Obviously, he’s gone further, but I’d say they were pretty equal upon meeting.
She didn’t capitalize on the House Bunny buzz to become a bankable A-lister, too, but she’s hardly hurting. What’s My Number, which I actually liked, probably because Chris Evans spends most of it naked, fizzled, but she’s still getting prime opportunities. I mean, heck, how did she beat out Kate Hudson for the Overboard remake? She, like Pratt, has also done high profile voice work. Whatever else you have to say, it’s hard to call either of them unsuccessful in the industry.
The religion thing I buy, as in interviews he’s really seemed to lean into that the past few years, while she has a weekly, quite revealing, podcast, yet hardly ever mentions her faith, whereas Pratt has been very vocal about his, especially since the birth of their son and his sudden rise in success (prosperity gospel stuff).
But, yeah, if Anna has the addiction issues everyone, including herself, hints at, I’d say that’s likely the No. 1 cause. Still, even if that’s true, I also wouldn’t be surprised if a new relationship pushed Pratt to actually make a break (all too-typical for men).
“The House Bunny” was pretty awful.
I wouldn’t say it was a good movie, but she was hilarious in it.
Already so sick of the “jealous wife” narrative,
Why? Its the go to narrative a more succesful woman and a less succesful man break up. I dont see why it would be so different for an ambitious, competitive woman.
@Kitten Agreed, I’m sick of it too.
I kinda want these two to stay together and I’m just going to throw this out there even if no one believes in astrology, Anna is a Sagittarius and they are going through a difficult 2 years. I’m hoping they will reconcile later on.
Would it be a problem for me if my hubby started making big bucks and got sexier? H#ll naw!! That’s awesome.
Me and my husband are jokesters. Not in a competitive way, though. We tend to riff off of each other. How do you even turn that into a competitive thing? Are they doing impromptu stand-up for friends and family? LOL
Now suspicion of cheating is a big deal. But I’m not one to wring my hangs all day worrying about it. Hire a private eye and get to the bottom of it. You need the facts before you wallow in self pity or go beserk on him.
@Radley, LOL “Would it be a problem for me if my hubby started making big bucks and got sexier? H#ll naw!! That’s awesome.”
THIS! Every time I read about this couple, I think the same thing.
It’s not about the money- it’s the trappings that come with it. Now that he’s a much bigger star, he’s probably gone from home a lot more and has a lot more on his plate. Any huge shift in one persons life can throw off the relationship dynamics.
I don’t think religion was the big thing that broke them, but when your values diverge like that, it’s hard to keep things together. If you’re having all these other problems, that kind of difference isn’t going to help because you’re going to have totally different ideas about how to go about addressing your problems. And now that their kid is getting toward school age, I wonder if they’re disagreeing over how he should be raised, too.
I just find the whole thing sad. I have always liked Anna. She was hilarious in House Bunny and Just Friends. She has knack for being silly/goofy/funny which combined with her personality and looks makes her enormously attractive.
As far as Pratt, I only know him from Guardians and Jurassic Park but I have enjoyed those roles. Plus whenever I’ve seen him interviewed, he has always come across as a nice guy.
Even if things didn’t work out, I hope infidelity didn’t play a role because that is so hurtful. Also, I hope substance abuse didn’t because that can have life long effects post divorce. Maybe, the best case scenario is just growing apart. The worst case would be substance abuse, infidelity, or upgrading.
Pratt better hold out on seeing anyone publically. I’d like to believe that he is more sensitive than that. I mean I know a lot of people here thinks he is a douche but he did seem so in love with his wife at one point. I would hope true respect and sensitivity would be used due to his feelings, not his image.
Religion will play a part, only if you let it. I say this as a practicing atheist married to a very religious man, who will be celebrating our 25th anniversary next month…..if the basic foundation is strong, everything else is just small insignificant detail.
No big jobs, sure but she’s got a steady income from her show.
She is by far one of the worst actresses I’ve ever had to suffer through on screen so that could be some indication as to why she isn’t getting big jobs (not that I really believe that being the issue).
Honestly I haven’t ever seen her in anything or even heard her voice. All I’ve got to say is this woman is cuteness and beauty personified. I think she’s gonna be good!
I think that everyone on here touched on a little bit of the truth about why they are separating. One of the common themes seems to be Anna and her substance abuse problems. A thought I have though is that if she is so bad with her problem that it is causing such stress for him they must separate then why would he leave his child in her care for months on end when he goes filming? This is a legit question. The other thought I have is now that their son is school age you need to have routine and schedule for him. He is going to be making friends and having school activities Etc and traveling all over to be on set with your parent is not conducive to that. So for the child’s sake you want a more stable home life and someone has to stay home to do that and apparently that’s someone is Anna. No judgment on my part just stating what appears to be the situation. Women always get the short end of the stick it seems because married or not the man is free to go off and it’s still the women that run the homefront
As to the reason that apparently someone thinks she is jealous of his success: She is the lead in the re-make of Overboard and the lead in a TV sitcom, I don’t think she is doing badly. Especially with the movie. There are not very many lead parts for women so when a female gets a lead in any movie they’re doing better than 88% of actresses, because only 12% have female leads.
Look at their work schedules and think of yourself as a mom with kids doing that (even if you’ve never been there) and tell me how that can not create problems. Like the above poster says she is the one on the home front not able to pick up and go to far flung locations with a child that needs stability and school. It doesn’t HAVE to be a reason to split if you white knuckle it and try to get past the years when one of you is striking while the iron is hot, but then easier said than done.
I used to really like him on Parks and Rec, but after reading about how they both treated pets, I don’t really care for either of them.
When they got together, he was the less famous and pretty chubby guy. There’s a good chance that him getting more famous, getting rid of the chub and getting muscles opened him up to more attention- professional and otherwise- and made him want to explore that. My husband has a relative that got skinny for the first time in her life, she was overweight throughout childhood, got married, then lost 150 lbs. Suddenly, people were noticing her, her husband liked the old her, she wanted to go out dancing, etc (they had no kids yet) and he wanted to be a couch potato. Needless to say, they split, he remarried someone who resembled the old her, she moved on and has three kids with someone else. Drastic changes in one department, let alone two (career and physical attributes) put stress on a marriage, whether they’re good or not.
If Chris were to debut a new girlfriend in short order I think it would be so hurtful to Anna because it sends the message I want to take the time to be with someone that is not you.
