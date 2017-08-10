Serena Williams on giving birth: ‘I am about to be a real woman now’

Serena Williams covers the Melbourne Herald Sun’s weekly magazine, Stellar, and I’ve been seeing quotes from this interview all week. I apologize for not getting to it sooner, I just thought that Serena had given some milquetoast “I can’t wait for the baby!” interview. While I’m so excited for Serena – she’s due to give birth during the US Open – I realize that not everyone is as jazzed as me. And now Serena has stepped into controversy because of this interview. She talks about her excitement and apprehension now that her due date is so close, but she also says that she’s about to be a “real woman”… now that she’s going to go through childbirth. Because only moms are real women? You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

On birthing videos: “I don’t think watching birthing videos helps. I actually think it makes it worse. Having a baby, nothing is guaranteed.”

How a baby will affect her game: “That’s the scariest thing. [But] I think [giving birth] will give me more strength, if that’s possible, and a lot more confidence. I feel like I will be ready for anything.”

The idea of giving birth: “I have so much respect for so many women [for giving birth]. I am about to be a real woman now, you know? It’s going to be something incredibly impressive to go through.”

Growing up as a devout Jehovah’s Witness: “I really like how I grew up. I had a lot of humility. No matter what’s happened, I am the most level-headed person you will ever meet. I am no better than anyone else. It’s something we are working on: ‘How do we keep our baby humble?’ We haven’t come up with an answer yet, but having a strong spiritual background helps. I really think we have to keep referencing the importance of humility.”

Alexis Ohanian is taking a daddy-class: “Who knows, maybe it’s a gambling class, maybe they hang out and have beers or watch sport,” Williams jokes. She is actually a little envious. “I have never been around babies. I need a Baby 101 class — they don’t have one for the women! He’ll probably know more [than me] after his four-hour course.”

Whether she’ll force her kid to play tennis: “Whatever they want to do, they can do. If they want to be a piano player, I’m here to support them. I’m not going to say, ‘You have to play tennis.’ I wouldn’t even put a tennis racket in their hand. That may be a little bit of pressure. What they want to do is up to them.”

She doesn’t get why she’s compared to male players: “Why are they not comparing Roger [Federer] to me? There are barriers I hope to break so my baby, whether boy or girl, won’t have to live under those stipulations. I definitely am a feminist. I like to stick up for women and women’s rights. So many things happen and I just think, ‘Wow, why don’t we have a chance?’ If that makes me a feminist, I am proud to be one.”

First of all, I think she’s probably terrified of giving birth. She’s been through a lot of physical pain before, but I bet you anything that she’s like me, in that birthing videos make her nauseous and the idea of childbirth is really scary. So put the “real woman” comment in that context – I’m not saying Serena should have said it, I’m just saying… give her a break. We know by now that she doesn’t believe that womanhood is determined by the ability to give birth, or that one can only be a “real woman” if you’re a mother. If I truly thought Serena really believed that, I would be yelling too.

Here’s a photo from Serena’s baby shower, which she had last weekend. It was ‘50s themed.

  1. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Oh really? Then women who don’t have children or don’t give birth are not real women? What the h*ck?

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      August 10, 2017 at 8:25 am

      Yeah…..I get what she was trying to say. Terrible choice of words.

      These threads always get crazy because we end focusing so much attention on one innocuous phrase (in what is usually a sizable interview) to the point where it gets blown WAY out of proportion. That being said, on a cumulative level these kinds of statements are just annoying as hell to hear, especially from those of us who are child-free.

      Reply
      • FLORC says:
        August 10, 2017 at 8:55 am

        Kitten
        Exactly.
        I’ve made the choice to remain childless. And I don’t need the 1st hand experience of childbirth to qualify as a real, full, complete woman.

        This type of poor phrasing reminds me of a few statements made about a double mastectomy.
        I am going to side eye the he’ll out of her. She has proven herself well spoken and socially aware. She’s not new to the spotlight. Just carried away maybe. Still… these statements can be incredibly hurtful.

      • Who ARE These People? says:
        August 10, 2017 at 9:21 am

        I agree. And I want to give her the benefit of the doubt, maybe because she has a strong history of credibility and she has had to put up with being treated as almost un-womanly because of who she is and what she has achieved.

        And yet, let’s say it again: Real women are real not by virtue of being mothers, and real mothers are real not by virtue of pregnancy and delivery.

        There, I said it and I’m glad. ; )

      • Nicole Savannah, GA says:
        August 10, 2017 at 12:56 pm

        The comment is hurtful as hell. I wanted kids. Still do. I had No choice, but to have a hysterectomy. Sorry, people give her way too many passes. She’s a feminist? Not in this context. The guy dumped his partner for her and she knew and didn’t care. That’s not feminism, that’s a bitch.

    • Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
      August 10, 2017 at 8:30 am

      I don’t have children yet, I want to though, and while I am a real woman now, when I will have children I will be a mother.
      I just wish public persons could be more aware of what comes out of their mouths. I am not in the least offended by what she says, but that can be uber-offensive to other women, especially to those who cannot have children due to medical issues outside their control.

      Reply
    • Jess says:
      August 10, 2017 at 9:09 am

      I just want to apoplogize to you women who have to hear this mess. It’s not how most people feel, you are no more or less of a woman because of giving birth, period. I don’t understand why women say things like this, or you’re not a “real mother” unless you have more than one child. If you have a vagina you are in fact, a real woman, if you have a child, by any means including adoption, surrogacy, etc, you are a real mother.

      Reply
      • godwina says:
        August 10, 2017 at 9:17 am

        “If you have a vagina you are in fact, a real woman”

        Well, trans people and trans activists would disagree with you there, I’m afraid.

        Serena: come now.

      • tracking says:
        August 10, 2017 at 9:20 am

        I know , such a dumb thing to say. It shows a lack of sensitivity to women who make different, perfectly valid choices, though I don’t think she intended to paint with such a broad brush. She’s speaking about her own feelings about pregnancy, I took it more as a unique thing a woman’s body can do not as a claim for superiority.

      • ISSAQUEEN says:
        August 10, 2017 at 12:33 pm

        This is a perfect example. Jess meant well, she was trying to say all women who identify as women are women but ended up excluding trans women who don’t have vaginas. See how that works? It’s impossible to think of every scenario under the sun. This rush to condemnation is just ridiculous.

      • NicoleinSavannah,GA says:
        August 10, 2017 at 1:00 pm

        Thank you. You made me cry! My hysterectomy makes me feel so ‘unwoman’ every day. Things I have always said, suddenly don’t matter. I feel like I am natural selection or something and am not powerful. Then I realize, I DO NOT DEFINE MYSELF THIS WAY.

    • Cc says:
      August 10, 2017 at 9:19 am

      People are so easily offended these days sheesh
      She wasn’t talking about all women. She said SHE feels this way about herself and those are her feelings.
      I am child free by choice and I am sick of the easily offended pc brigade.
      When did we get to this point?

      Reply
      • Lalu says:
        August 10, 2017 at 9:46 am

        Careful CC… You will hurt someone’s feelings.
        Dang. Can’t we just be happy for her that she’s happy to be having a baby? She seems like a decent person. Why does everything have to be “problematic”?
        I am offended on her behalf. I am offended that everyone jumps to something negative instead of giving someone the benefit of the doubt.
        I hope she doesn’t apologize… Because she didn’t do anything wrong.
        If you are a person that always reads something hurtful into everything that people say, I have to wonder what you have in your heart.

      • HadToChangeMyName says:
        August 10, 2017 at 9:47 am

        I wish I could upvote you. I think people are just waiting around for something to feel outraged about.

      • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
        August 10, 2017 at 10:38 am

        This, completely. As I tell my teenagers about reacting to others’ comments: If it doesn’t apply directly to you, ignore it- you don’t need to waste energy responding.

      • Horse Marine says:
        August 10, 2017 at 11:59 am

        Completely agree with you and Lalu. *shakes head*

      • JenB says:
        August 10, 2017 at 12:15 pm

        I agree with you Cc. I’m amazed that celebrity moms-to-be even give interviews about this because there’s always one comment that is zeroed in on to a ridiculous level. Serena is amazing and she wasn’t trying to demean other women. Her entire life speaks to her character.

      • NicoleinSavannah,GA says:
        August 10, 2017 at 1:03 pm

        Ya’ll get offended by other comments? It’s a gossip site. Don’t come on and read it! Boohoo, a celeb who has done great things steps in some shit for a dumbass interview. Well, we are HERE to talk about it. Like I said down thread, when something is for International consumption we will all have a say!

    • Malibu Stacy says:
      August 10, 2017 at 10:01 am

      First of all she’s being really extra with this pregnancy let’s be honest. She’s not the first woman in the world to be pregnant.

      Secondly, I hate these off handed comments about being a “real” woman only after having given birth. I’m child free by choice and trust me I’m all woman. I find it more brave to not have children. I have to field hatred, questioning and doubts almost weekly from people who disagree with my decision. I’m more than my womb and it’s unfortunate that some women can only feel complete once they’ve created a spawn.

      Reply
      • Missy says:
        August 10, 2017 at 10:20 am

        I don’t think there’s anything wrong with her sharing about her pregnancy, she’s obviously very excited. I don’t think Serena is hating on anybody who chooses not to have children, she’s gotten a lot of shit her whole career and called every name for manly and ugly in the book.

        It’s unfortunate that people judge you for your choice, but it’s also a little unfortunate that you can’t see where some women are coming from. I knew my whole life that I wanted to be a mother, and create a “spawn”, as you so delicately worded it. ..and I would’ve been very upset it never happened for me.

        And I guarantee you if you chose different and did have a child, the same people who hated on you would find another reason to do so.

      • Missy says:
        August 10, 2017 at 10:28 am

        For years, friends and family were asking my boyfriend and I why we haven’t had kids yet, then when I had my daughter I got so much shit for not being married to her father. We’ve been together for 15 years, just never felt the need to be married. You should’ve seen the looks on everyone’s faces when we decided not to have our kid christened in a church.

        No matter what choice you make for your life, there will be someone who will be ready to judge your choices

      • Jen says:
        August 10, 2017 at 11:56 am

        @Malibustacey complete agree. Most people are incredibly dismissive (the “you’ll change your mind, you wait and see” attitude), judgemental ( the “how selfish, motherhood is the most noble, rewarding, etc etc” attitude) or just seem completely thrown when they find out you don’t want children. It’s something I’ve stopped telling people post 30 because I was so sick of the reactions I would get.

    • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
      August 10, 2017 at 10:36 am

      I think she only meant that as it pertains to herself, not branding only mothers as real women. That’s just silly.

      Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      August 10, 2017 at 10:54 am

      She may not have meant it that way but she needs to choose her words very carefully. Especially in this day and age. And she should be ready for people to be offended. Why should I hide my offence and tolerate that view. If I offend some one I want to know because maybe I haven’t looked at the subject through their “lens” and that’s what also helps us grow mentally and emotionally. And I will add that I have kids and I have a friend who does not, NEVER has it crossed my mind that she is less of a woman than I because she chose not to have children. We are all woman. Now we pick and choose who a woman is if she gives birth or not? Or we tell mothers they are less because they had a caesarean instead of a vaginal birth. Give a damn break. People need to think before speaking.

      Reply
      • Missy says:
        August 10, 2017 at 11:43 am

        I don’t spend much time worrying about offending people…these days people are offended by anything and everything. It’s so easy to take someone’s words the wrong way, especially just reading an interview, text, email…it’s hard to convey your feelings through written word sometimes. If someone was to say to me that I’m more of woman then my mother because I gave vaginal birth and she had to have a c section…I wouldn’t take any value in their opinion because it’s idiotic. If I spent my time worrying about the opinions of idiots that’s all I’d do.

        For someone like Serena who’s been criticized her entire career because of her looks, I highly doubt she actually thinks she’s more woman then someone who’s never been pregnant. The comments and anger here toward her is so blown out of proportion. Let’s redirect that anger at a topic that really deserves it…I mean the world is like on the verge of nuclear war

    • imqrious2 says:
      August 10, 2017 at 11:11 am

      Oh really??? Hmmm… guess I’m not *real* then. I couldn’t have kids, should I go live out my existence in a cave, away from society, because I’m not “real”? Or would, perhaps, my being a “surrogate” mom 5 days a week to 30-36 kids teaching for 30 years (35 if you count volunteering in classrooms) quantify me as a “partial” woman?? Serena needs to take SEVERAL seats and sit the hell down! Seriously! She acts like she is the first woman to ever have a child. Get over yourself honey! Just be grateful you’re having an easy pregnancy and (hopefully) a healthy child. That’s more than a lot of other women, oh, excuse me, UNREAL women, can do. Sorry for the rant, but, this “real woman” crap REALLY ticks me off!

      Reply
  2. Giulia says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Uh-oh. Girl, you in danger.

    Reply
  3. Mermaid says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I was terrified of childbirth too. Both my kids were scheduled c-sections because they thought my son was 12 pounds on the ultrasound. He ended up 10. Good luck Serena!!!

    Reply
  4. bluhare says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Very sad to discover I’m not a real woman.

    Reply
  5. Lulu says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Wow that was a really poor choice of words. I would like to give her the benefit of the doubt and say she didn’t mean that women who don’t give birth aren’t real women, because she doesn’t seem that out of it. I hope she clarifies what she means.

    Reply
  6. milla says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Well i don’t wanna have kids. So i will never be a woman…

    Reply
    • SilverUnicorn says:
      August 10, 2017 at 9:01 am

      Me neither.

      More disappointed then offended. Maybe she suffered from the criticism thrown at her concerning her appearance (that she was manly or not a woman because she was muscly) but honestly…. then I am not a woman because I am childfree by choice and also quite muscly.

      I refuse to bow down to this mindset and it seems to me as a setback on her ‘feminist’ stance.

      Reply
  7. grabbyhands says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:53 am

    I really hope that was just an insanely poorly worded sentence, because that was incredibly insensitive.

    Being pregnant doesn’t make you a real woman.
    Being a parent doesn’t make you a real woman.

    There are all kinds of womanhood and none of them is more real than another. Why do we keep having to have this discussion???

    Reply
    • Alix says:
      August 10, 2017 at 8:00 am

      Because every pregnant celeb is the FIRST WOMAN EVER about to give birth! Only she can reveal the grandeur of such a moment, and how meaningful it is!

      Reply
      • Lindy79 says:
        August 10, 2017 at 8:14 am

        The Beyonce School of Childbirth

      • Runcmc says:
        August 10, 2017 at 8:21 am

        To be fair to celebs, a LOT of my first-time-mom friends are like that. And they’re like that with the babies too- all oversharing and omg-parenthood-is-transformative-your-life-is-nothing-til-you-have-a-kid.

        Celebs just get to do that in magazines, everybody else uses Facebook 😂😂

      • Kitten says:
        August 10, 2017 at 8:30 am

        This though. I struggle because I want to be supportive and happy for everyone’s choice re: childbirth and I’m terrified of coming off as bitter.

        But there’s an annoying air of self-righteousness in the way that *some* mothers-to-be talk about themselves. I mean…she has a right to be excited and to talk about her pregnancy but for once, I’d love to hear a celeb say that they’re scared shitless. Or maybe just make a more inclusive statement about women’s choice to give birth or not. Or maybe just stop inferring that procreating is the biggest contribution one can make to this world.

        (how am I doing in not sounding bitter?)

      • littlemissnaughty says:
        August 10, 2017 at 8:46 am

        Kitten, you don’t sound bitter. You sound bored as f*ck. Like me. I would be on board with discussions that go further. As in, how do we normalize breastfeeding. How do we support working moms. What about childcare and the affordability of it. Paid family leave (not a big issue here btw). The treacherous terrain that is society’s idea of “traditional family” and the roles of “mother” and “father”. Why do people on social media turn into assh*les when boys paint their nails. Etc. etc. These all have an impact on society and therefore, on me. But the specific yoga poses some model used to give birth like the earth goddess she is? GTFO.

      • godwina says:
        August 10, 2017 at 9:22 am

        No Kitten, you make all the sense.

        “But there’s an annoying air of self-righteousness in the way that *some* mothers-to-be talk about themselves.”

        That attitude is especially eye-rolly, since reproduction is something mammals just do reflexively. Fertile mammals don’t need a fancy degree or or a five-step plan or even an intellect to get that done. Talk to the cows and the cats and our hunter/gatherer ancestors.

      • Who ARE These People? says:
        August 10, 2017 at 9:53 am

        Thanks for this, really:
        “That attitude is especially eye-rolly, since reproduction is something mammals just do reflexively. Fertile mammals don’t need a fancy degree or or a five-step plan or even an intellect to get that done.”

        Wish folks would remember this. People like me who adopt get told way too often, “You did it the easy way.”

        Sure, all they did was have sex. Me (and my husband), we had to fill out a boatload of intrusive forms, build an elaborate dossier about ourselves, travel around to get things certified at the right levels of government, obtain multiple personal references, subject ourselves to multiple personal interviews (separately, like criminal suspects – to see if we got our stories straight), get police clearances, have our home inspected, wait far longer than 9 months, deal with lots of nosy people asking stupid questions or making insensitive comments (before, during, and after), be treated as if our parenthood were somehow ‘lesser’ or we wouldn’t understand what it’s like to be “real” parents, and worse, have our child be treated as “lesser” too, and pay stiff fees (at the time, far less subsidized by the government/employers) on top of everything. And that’s just before.

        We chose adoption from the start and it’s been a wonderful (and still emotionally and logistically complicated) way to make a family. I’d do it all over again. I’d do it in multiples if I were younger and richer. But no one tell me I did it “the easy” way just because I didn’t give birth!

        This week of N Korea/Google manifesto is getting me all, like, riled up!

      • Mle428 says:
        August 10, 2017 at 9:58 am

        Being pregnant is crazy, and the hormones seemed to give me word salad when I went through it. I’m going to give her a pass on this statement.

        I live in a part of the US where many women stay at home. My husband actually cares for our son while I work and complete grad school. I feel very out of place in a region where this role reversal is essentially unheard of, and am often mommy-shamed for having a career.

        It’s tough out there for us ladies. Judged if you don’t have kids (I didn’t, by choice, for a long time), and judged if you do….

      • Sixer says:
        August 10, 2017 at 9:59 am

        Here you go, Kitten!

        I thought pregnancy would be boring but it wasn’t. It was utter, unadulterated shit from start to finish. And nothing went wrong – I had two perfectly normal pregnancies. I just hated being pregnant for no obvious reason (but presumably hormones ruining mood or somesuch) and couldn’t wait for it to be over. If you’d asked me about it while it was happening, I would have responded in four letter words and thrown something at you.

        Childbirth 1 went by in a haze of drugs and I really couldn’t tell you anything about it. Mr Sixer and my mother experienced it more than I did in my pethidine haze. Childbirth 2 – thought I probably should at least give the experience a go and went drug free. Hurt like hell, swore a lot, bit Mr Sixer hard enough for him to get a scar.

        Newborn phase – BORING.

        Post-newborn phases – loved, love and probably will continue to love having kids.

        And that is maternity according to Sixer! It is one experience of an aspect of womanhood among countless billions of experiences of various aspects of womanhood that women on Planet Earth could relate. None more or less valuable than another.

      • Kitten says:
        August 10, 2017 at 10:37 am

        @ LittleMissNaughty- Yes—”BORING”! “Boring” is the word I was looking for.
        I also agree that it would be more interesting if we could broaden the discussion a bit beyond vague and trite platitudes about pregnancy.

        @WATP-Preach!

        @Sixer-Hahahah…finally, some truth! I have a couple friends who are just straight-up REAL about pregnancy and how much work it is to raise kids. They love their kids unconditionally and don’t regret their choice for one second but they don’t glorify parenthood and I find that so damn refreshing.

        @Godwina “That attitude is especially eye-rolly, since reproduction is something mammals just do reflexively. Fertile mammals don’t need a fancy degree or or a five-step plan or even an intellect to get that done. Talk to the cows and the cats and our hunter/gatherer ancestors.”

        YESSSSSSS! Thank you!!!

      • paranormalgirl says:
        August 10, 2017 at 10:51 am

        @Sixer, I am SO glad I wasn’t the only one who hated being pregnant. I love being a mom now that my kids are 14 and 16.

      • Sixer says:
        August 10, 2017 at 11:51 am

        Paranormalgirl – I’ve never had PMS at all but pregnancy was as I imagine PMS to be with orders of magnitude added. I was in a foul mood the whole time.

        Apropos the whole thread, I do think some people romanticise and lionise the whole shebang of pregnancy to cover anxiety. It’s not all mean girl stuff, you know? I also think my 9-month filthy mood was probably hormonal and likewise, the exuberance of some is also hormonal.

        I think Serena’s phrasing was unfortunate and tactless here but I’m not about to call out any woman who’s expressing irrepressible joy about something in her life, whether it’s a baby, a new man, a job, or anything else. Sometimes other people get to experience something joyful that I never will even if I want to. That’s life. It seems unnecessary to slag them for not remembering to be pitch perfect tactful about it.

        So I guess I’m not a bellweather on this topic!

    • Redgrl says:
      August 10, 2017 at 8:19 am

      Well put grabbyhands!

      Reply
  8. Odette says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Sorry, but she needs to apologize for this one.

    Reply
    • anonymous says:
      August 10, 2017 at 8:04 am

      No she doesn’t . She is allowed to talk about how she feels. I don’t have kids yet and I don’t even know if I will be able to have them but yet I don’t feel offended by her comments.

      Reply
      • Odette says:
        August 10, 2017 at 8:11 am

        Good for you. But as someone who can’t have kids, I, personally, will admit I was a bit offended, yes. Her statement perpetuates a negative stereotype that us women without kids are somehow less than.

      • Tanguerita says:
        August 10, 2017 at 8:13 am

        Oh yes, she does. This comment is demeaning to all women. everything that reduces person to something less than what she is according to a rigid view of culture she exists in, is. She of all people should have known better.

      • lightpurple says:
        August 10, 2017 at 8:29 am

        As someone who wanted children but lost the ability to do so because of chemotherapy for breast cancer, I found her remark incredibly insensitive. I find it incredibly insensitive every time someone utters it and I don’t understand how others don’t learn from the reaction. I don’t think she meant to be hurtful but she was extremely insensitive. I like Serena. I’m glad I got to live in the Serena-era to see her play. I wish her and her child well. But, yes, she owes an apology, as does every insensitive woman who makes that statement.

      • SilverUnicorn says:
        August 10, 2017 at 9:06 am

        @lightpurple

        Hugs xx

        And yes, the sanctimonious parade of moms saying this stuff should stop; disappointed it came from her because I like her a lot.

    • godwina says:
      August 10, 2017 at 9:23 am

      At least to the trans community. It’s pretty exclusionary language.

      Reply
    • HadToChangeMyName says:
      August 10, 2017 at 9:52 am

      No, she doesn’t. she was clearly speaking about herself and her experiences. I had my son at 33 and didn’t feel like a “grown up” until that moment. It was a very serious thing (for me) to have to care for another human being. So I get what she’s saying. I saw it as that, she is now a real woman, an adult. Not that ONLY women who give birth are “real” women.

      Reply
      • AmunetMaat says:
        August 10, 2017 at 12:01 pm

        I agree HadtoChange. Her language doesn’t have to be inclusive in this instance because she is not talking about the totality of womanhood, she is discussing herself and her own experience and situation. She’s not infertile, she’s not trans, she isn’t #nochildrendforme. She is walking down a particular path and used language that expressed her particular journey. She shouldn’t have to qualify that or use board language. That’s ridiculous. After having just given birth at 34, trying for a year and going through a rough pregnancy, I understand the emotions and thought process she has because motherhood and caring for a little human has made me feel like a grown-up, the changes to my body make me feel older. The stress of motherhood makes me feel a different type of tired. However, that is my personal experience which is different from anyone else’s. When I describe my journey I discuss it through the lens of my womanhood.

  9. OhDear says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Considering all the crap she gets for being thought as “not a real woman”/”manly” because she’s black/muscular/etc., I’m willing to cut her some slack on the “real woman” thing.

    Reply
  10. Loopy says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Maybe it was a sarcastic statement to all the people who always said she was too masculine/a man etc like I am having a baby,i have a uterus etc

    Reply
    • Bea says:
      August 10, 2017 at 8:31 am

      I agree, perhaps she used “real woman now” in terms of femininity since hers is always being questioned or challenged.

      Yes Serena should’ve used better words to express her praise for women who have given birth but I don’t think her statement was intended to slight to women who have never given birth.

      Reply
  11. third ginger says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:59 am

    She’s a legend, and I wish her a safe birth and healthy baby. Definitely a poor choice of words, and although Serena and others who make these remarks have no hurtful intentions, this kind of language is particularly painful to those with pregnancy losses or fertility issues. Then, of course, there are the many women who decide, for perfectly rational and highly individual reasons, not to have children. All of these people are real women.

    Reply
  12. adastraperaspera says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:59 am

    I never had kids. I don’t think she meant that would make me less of a woman. I think she’s just trying to explain her sense of wonder about birth.

    Reply
    • Brunswickstoval says:
      August 10, 2017 at 8:35 am

      I completely get what she’s saying. I don’t think everyone who says this sort of thing means it as a personal attack on anyone with a different experience.
      We live in a world where thanks to the internet we take everything people say as a slight on ourselves whether it’s intended or not.

      Reply
  13. AppleAnna says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Now that I know I’m not not a real woman, can I get equal pay?

    Reply
  14. Lucy2 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:01 am

    She is overall amazing, but this is a misstep. Sadly she isn’t the first and won’t be the last to say this, it’s a pervasive idea, and it’s very hurtful to those who don’t or can’t have children.

    Reply
  15. anonymous says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:01 am

    I know she will probably get dragged for this but please give her a major break. There are so many attributes in being a woman and giving birth is just one of them sure not the only one or the most important one. Her statement shouldn’t make anyone else feel less of a woman.

    Reply
  16. Svea says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Ugh. Women can be so dumb as they feed into antifeminist rhetoric.

    Reply
  17. Em' says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Err I don’t know… Are we supposed to give her a pass because we like her ?
    And even if it’s “just” a poor choice of words, how many time, on this very website, were they threads about how much words matter.
    She is a role model, she should know better.

    Reply
  18. Lolo86lf says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:06 am

    She should not have said that. It is demeaning to women unable to have babies. Years ago someone said to me a man is not complete until he plants a tree, writes a book and has a baby. Whoever said that was wrong.

    Reply
  19. Rapunzel says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:08 am

    As a woman who has known, since childhood, that she cannot have kids, I give NO passes to any person who utters the phrase “real woman” in conjunction with pregnancy. Infertility is something that happens to real women.

    The pain of childbirth is temporary. The pain of being ridiculed, patronized and rejected because of biology is forever.

    Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      August 10, 2017 at 8:30 am

      Yup

      Reply
    • Betsy says:
      August 10, 2017 at 9:12 am

      In this context, I find the insult to infertility secondary to the fact that this is an insanely anti-feminist statement. Reducing the totality of a woman’s life to the action of reproduction is one of the silliest, most anti-feminist statements. I’m willing to give her a pass if she explains, as some suggested upthread, that for her this feels like a vindication of her femininity which has been questioned so thoroughly (and racistly). But still – insulting to the infertile, unchilded, and those of us who don’t define our lives by our childrens’ existence.

      Reply
    • Bethy says:
      August 10, 2017 at 10:03 am

      Yes. After my hysterectomy I’ve had women friends/co-workers some utterly tactless things about my body and why I did the surgery. I am gobsmacked that some people still have this myth that a woman’s worth is related to child birth.

      Reply
  20. Nicole Ketchum says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:12 am

    I adopted because I can’t have children. And last month, shockingly, I miscarried after I was told I could not get pregnant. So I guess I’m not a real woman. She is a great person, but really, she should have used better words. It’s hurtful to any woman struggling, or not choosing children. Having children does not make us a woman or not.

    Reply
  21. Lalu says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I think she probably meant more along the lines of feeling like an adult. Sometimes certain things that happen to us in life make us feel like more of a grown up (landing a big job, buying a house, getting a dog).
    I think it’s sad that grown people want to get offended that their ideas of what life should be aren’t shared by everyone else. Maybe she felt like a child did complete her life. It doesn’t mean everyone else feels the same or that they should.
    There’s enough ugly in the world… We don’t have to go out searching for things to offend us.

    Reply
  22. Blue says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:19 am

    So where did she say that the women who didn’t give birth aren’t real women? Where? Please let her be. She’s obviously talking about herself. Y’all tried this shit when Beyoncé said being a mother was her greatest achievement saying bollocks like “she has achieved so much why is this the one that matters most to her she should apologize to women unable to birth children like us” nah… Y’all take some chill pill and know that every woman sees things differently

    Reply
  23. magnoliarose says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Oh for goodness’ sake. She is talking about her own feelings about herself. She didn’t say it is a universal truth for everyone. Are we so thin skinned now that someone can’t even express their feelings truthfully in case someone somewhere is hurt? This is PC taken too far.
    I know what she is saying. She is excited and feels powerful growing a person after being a tough athlete for so many years. She is thrilled about it. Serena doesn’t need to apologize for her own effing feelings. She isn’t responsible for anyone’s infertility or choices to be childless. This is about HER moment and HER happiness.
    I feel different being a mother than I did as a single person. Being pregnant the first time was a new thing and I was fascinated by my body’s ability to make a person. Where is the controversy? Men can’t carry babies only women can so again why is that weird to acknowledge that. Or is this another “outrage”.

    Reply
  24. Maria says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Was she not a real woman before? Strange comment.

    Reply
  25. Kake says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I had a lot of humility. No matter what’s happened, I am the most level-headed person you will ever meet. I am no better than anyone else. It’s something we are working on: ‘How do we keep our baby humble?’

    LOL. just stop.

    Reply
    • Esmerelda says:
      August 10, 2017 at 9:18 am

      I am so humble and level-headed – quite the definition of humblebrag.

      She has an unfortunate way with words in this interview – the comment about ‘being a real woman’ is both inappropriate and offensive.

      Reply
      • Carrie says:
        August 10, 2017 at 12:15 pm

        This one and the feature about how she met her man revealed more about her personality for me.

        I like her sister better and prefer her sister actually.

        Wish her well, and her baby, new family etc but I’ll always think her sister is a better human being. Serena can be GOAT, I don’t care. Lol

    • manta says:
      August 10, 2017 at 11:00 am

      I knew everyone would fix on “the real woman “part, but that one struck me.
      She couldn’t stop at level-headed. She had to be the MOST level-headed person you’ll EVER meet, the most humble person on this planet. I just can’t stand that type of self-aggrandizing sentences. She’s one of the greatest athletes but humble isn’t exactly a word I’d associate with her. And nothing wrong with that. She’s actually one of those rare people whose career and titles can back up a little smug.
      You’re special, you’re totally aware of it. That’s OK.

      Reply
  26. Allie B. says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Weird statement. I’m 9 weeks today and I don’t feel like a “woman”, I feel like Bella in Twilight, slowly losing life to give another o_o.

    Reply
  27. EOA says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:34 am

    I have no problem with what she said, but I somehow suspect that if it were, say, Taylor Swift, people wouldn’t be saying, “oh, give her a break.”

    Reply
  28. magnoliarose says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Kaiser I have to agree about childbirth videos. They can be horror movies. I saw one that my birthing teacher had that was made in the 70s with weird corny folk music and tambourines. The father was talking like he had just smoked 4 bowls and kept talking hippie. She screamed and moaned constantly and it was edited all choppy.
    My teachers hippie flag flies high but it scared me all the way until my baby was born.

    Reply
    • paranormalgirl says:
      August 10, 2017 at 9:01 am

      I saw my first childbirth film in med school and I was adamant after that experience that I would NEVER have children. Needless to say, I did. And yeah, the film was pretty close.

      Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      August 10, 2017 at 10:01 am

      I remember watching “the movie” in a Psychology class. So much screaming. After it, my shaken classmate/roommate said she’d never have kids, I felt pretty sure I didn’t want a pregnancy already but thought maybe they showed us the film as a contraceptive measure. My friend later delivered 2 healthy babies; I adopted; all is well – but that film was terrifying!

      Reply
  29. Sofia says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:36 am

    I would love to watch her tell someone like Oprah that she isn’t a real woman because she’s never given birth.

    Reply
  30. Suzanne says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Disappointing comment about being a real woman. She’s always been a real woman and would have continued to be one without giving birth. I’m hoping it was just a poor choice of words and she doesn’t truly believe that statement.

    Reply
  31. Deee says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Oh serena ….. foot in mouth

    Reply
  32. Skylark says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:43 am

    She looks beautiful on that cover.

    I really hope she doesn’t feel she has to waste valuable energy defending herself publicly over this patently throw-away and very likely nervously over-excited comment.

    Reply
  33. HelloSunshine says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:43 am

    I agree with other posters above me. I’m wondering if she’s saying it because people have been questioning her femininity her whole career and it’s just phrased poorly? I really like her and want to give her the benefit of the doubt lol

    At the end of the day, I hate the whole “real woman” talk that comes with child birth. There are people in the world who believe that because I had an emergency c section, I’m not a real woman who had a real birth *massive eye roll*

    Btw, you know what makes a “real woman”??? Being or identifying as a woman. That’s literally it. You’re doing it right and you’re beautiful!

    Reply
  34. Megan says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:44 am

    That cover photo is stunning. She is such a beautiful woman.

    Reply
  35. FishBeard says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:46 am

    She’s referring to herself and her own body, and isn’t making a grandiose statement about womanhood or the meaning of the term “women” whatsoever. As someone who hasn’t given birth and may not ever have kids, I’m not offended in the slightest. Womanhood is entirely subjective, and this is her personal view regarding her own experiences.

    Reply
  36. Prairiegirl says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:09 am

    What a misguided comment. Childbirth is a uniquely female experience but there’s more to womanhood than childbirth. Hope she manages to pull her head from her @ss.

    Reply
  37. Bobafelty says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Guess I’m a #fake woman. Better put that on the #fake news.

    Reply
  38. Justjj says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:14 am

    I think she misspoke but I don’t think an apology would be a bad idea considering how sensitive childbirth and having children are for many women. I get what she’s saying, when you’re pregnant you’re kind of in awe the whole time of a woman’s body and you do anticipate birth and think it’s the end of the journey or that you’ve ‘arrived’ somehow-especially at the end. (You haven’t and birth and the months following are a very long process) I think she just didn’t articulate this well.

    Reply
  39. Jenn says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Give her a break. She has spent her life being told she’s too manly because she is an amazing athlete, and now is feeling like more of a woman than she ever has before. It was not a slap to women who haven’t given birth, it was an description of her. Nothing else.

    Reply
  40. Sage says:
    August 10, 2017 at 10:08 am

    For years she has been referred to as manly or an animal. That had to have done a number on her as a young lady. I am not surprised by her comment and I didn’t find it offensive. She’s talking about her experience.

    Reply
  41. Lynnie says:
    August 10, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Lol people can’t just win sometimes. Especially with the “I’m about to become a real woman,” in between the entire quote. Like what would you have rather she said? How else was she supposed to preface it to not “offend” people who don’t want children/are infertile? Not to mention, as others have said before, it was an “I” statement.

    Also you can miss me with the anti-feminism argument some of you are trying to pull. Like did you guys stretch before that reach 🙄 She’s clearly a first-time mom excited at this milestone in her life. How is that her condemning the movement? You wanna talk feminism? Let’s talk about all the abuse she’s taken in terms of looks, accomplishments, abilities to earn money (all the major ad campaigns going to that one blonde caught doping even though she has a fraction of Ser’s talent), from her fellow athletes, representation, and that the only defense she gets from the feminism crowd is the token “women in sports are awesome!!1!” Please.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      August 10, 2017 at 10:30 am

      I mean…you can both be outraged by the way Serena has been treated and also side-eye the “real woman” comment. Those two thoughts are not somehow mutually exclusive.

      Mainly, I find it difficult to understand how people could read the comments here from women detailing their painful experiences with being unable to have children and not understand why they would find Serena’s comment a tad hurtful. Really, if someone can’t find even an ounce of sympathy there, then I question their judgment.

      So was what Serena said the end of the world?
      Nah of course not and I don’t think she should be cancelled or mercilessly dragged for it.
      But I truly believe that we become better as a society when we take other people’s feelings into consideration. It’s really not that hard to chose your words deliberately and carefully when you have access to a public platform as well as a team of people crafting your public image.

      *shrugs*

      Reply
      • Lynnie says:
        August 10, 2017 at 11:41 am

        They’re not mutually exclusive, but let’s not even pretend that the general response to both occurrences are the same. A quick perusal of the comments on the average Serena article on this site will show you that. (And I’m not going to even get into the lack of positive reinforcement from the outside world.)

        I don’t think anyone here is dismissing the stories of those who can’t have kids. What I’m just confused about (idk about the motivations behind those who also think Ser’s quote wasn’t some sort of attack on womanhood) is what part of her quote made it seem like she was.

        “I have so much respect for so many women [for giving birth]. I am about to be a real woman now, you know? It’s going to be something incredibly impressive to go through.”

        If you take away the “real woman” part does it still deserve the outrage? Sure someone could argue that now “I have so much respect for so many women for giving birth,” could now be a problem, but she never said anywhere that she didn’t respect those who didn’t. If anything, the “real woman” part just sounds like an outsider now insider reveling in the behind-the-scenes. I felt the same way last year when I started living on my own for the first time and I had a new appreciation for how my parents made adulthood and taking care of 4 kids (I only had to watch out for myself!) look sooo easy. Many times I remember thinking “Oh I’m a real adult now (help!!!)” Didn’t mean that I thought those parents with fewer kids or nanny help were all of a sudden inferior adults than I or my parents were, and I’m sure Serena feels the same way towards those who can’t/won’t have kids.

        Which brings me to your last point, and my question I raised earlier. “How else was she supposed to preface it [the quote] to not “offend” people who don’t want children/are infertile?” Are people who are asked this question supposed to put a big disclaimer before their answer going “THIS QUOTE OBVIOUSLY IN NO WAY REFLECTS ON THE QUALITIES OF THOSE WITHOUT KIDS” ? Was she supposed to go on at length about the successes infertile women can still achieve afterwards? Is she supposed to say I understand what they’re going through? In all three scenarios someone would still come out of the woodwork and say she’s being flippant, patronizing, giving lip service, humble-bragging, etc and she still would not satisfy everyone. I could see how this would be a problem if the question had been on “What does it mean to be a woman?”, which based on some of the comments that’s how people have personally taken it, but it wasn’t. It was on “the idea of giving birth” and in that context she answered the question based on HER experience fully and kept it moving.

        Just because it sounds like an attack does not mean it IS an attack. In light of her whole history, and reading the whole interview a lot of the analysis of her words here feels like projection (that’s a whole issue in and of itself). YMMV.

    • Lalu says:
      August 10, 2017 at 10:53 am

      I do not think Lynnie and I have ever agreed… But I am 100% on board with her.
      This is a woman that has worked her butt off to be where she is. I expect her to be over the top about her pregnancy because I assume she gives all things 100%. She’s awesome. That’s who she is. She’s an incredible role model for anyone, with or without a child.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        August 10, 2017 at 10:57 am

        No one is offended that she’s excited about her pregnancy and nobody is telling her that she doesn’t have a right to be excited about it. People are simply pointing out that she could stand to chose her words more carefully.

        On issues like this I almost always side with the offended party (within reason) because that’s how we grow and learn; that’s how we become more understanding and kinder people.

        Is that really such a bad thing?

      • Cc says:
        August 10, 2017 at 11:22 am

        But she didn’t say all women, she said *I*. I am about to become a real woman, those are her feelings about herself. Is she not entitled to feel those feelings about herself?
        I don’t think it is healthy to be so personally offended by someones personal feelings. I don’t like where our society is headed when we constantly have to censor ourselves.

      • Lalu says:
        August 10, 2017 at 11:35 am

        Kitten… I see what you are saying and I think of you as being reasonable even when I don’t agree with you. I know that you try to see other sides.
        I think at some point maybe instead of the moral outrage being on the side of the offended (and many times easily offended), it should be on the other side.
        I assume, because I have never heard otherwise, that Serena is a good person that wouldn’t have said something like this to purposely hurt or exclude anyone. I assume she is speaking of her own experiences and she is not judging me or anyone else on our choices or circumstances.
        I just see everyone going down some crazy path of erring on the dark side.
        And I see the same women that talk about women tearing down other women, really quick to jump on something that sounds like more of a misunderstanding than a claim of superiority.
        A lot of people are saying she should choose her words more carefully.., and that I agree with. Because there is no room for common sense anymore.

    • Lightpurple says:
      August 10, 2017 at 12:09 pm

      What would I rather she say? How about that she’s excited to become a first time mom, that she is amazed by what her body is doing and she can’t wait to see, hear, smell, and hold her child and is looking forward to the experiences they will share? All of that conveys her joy, her anticipation, her personal change & journey. None of that is offensive. None of that defines anything or anyone beyond herself. None of that is insensitive. I got to experience an extremely aggressive tumor spreading through my chest so forcefully that it bruised the entire upper left side of my body and ached so much I couldn’t use my left arm, turn my neck or sleep at night. I got to be poked and prodded and scanned. I got to debate with myself the choice between a lumpectomy or a mastectomy and how that choice would impact MY femininity. I got to stand in the shower while my straight blond hair fell out in clumps until I buzzed what was left (I have a LOT of hair) and then it stopped falling out and turned a weird orange shade and the new growth was curly and white and I got to decide whether to show this unpretty mess to the world or wear a wig or hats and I never learned how to cope with scarves. I got to go through months of having highly toxic drugs injected into my body. Because those drugs would cause increased fertility when a pregnancy would threaten my life, I got to bring up the subject of double barrier birth control with my then boyfriend. I got to have months of radiation that made me really itchy and then really burnt and ruined all my bras because they would draw a circle around the tumor bed that would then transfer to the bra. I got to get more chemo! And at this point, my body had enough and my ovaries shut down forever, stealing from me the chance to have the children I wanted. And then I got to go on Tamoxifen, which caused a 20 pound weight gain in the first month alone. I’m scarred. I’m in chronic pain. I will have problems related to the treatment for the rest of my life and because of that, I can’t adopt. But I’m grateful and happy to be alive and I am every bit a real woman as anyone who had a baby. The statement is insensitive, no matter who says it, and this is something women do to other women. Frances McDormand did it. Olivia Wilde did it. And countless others. None should get a pass.

      Reply
      • ISSAQUEEN says:
        August 10, 2017 at 12:26 pm

        Lightpurple, I’m so so sorry that you went through all of this. This life is often so cruel that is leaves me terrified and I really feel for you. However, I do think you are projecting here due to the harsh hand that nature has dealt you. I don’t think Serena meant to offend people who don’t have kids either by choice or otherwise. I just think she is a soon to be mom, who’s been told her whole like life that she was “manly”, that she looks like a “gorilla”, that she is a “brother”, who is very excited about her pregnancy and was expressing how feminine SHE feels now that she is about to give birth. I don’t think it was meant as a brush stroke on all womanhood honestly.

      • Kitten says:
        August 10, 2017 at 12:46 pm

        *hugs* LightPurple

        As for the rest of the comments, I just give up. Sigh.

  42. Chicken N pastry says:
    August 10, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Extremely bad choice of words! There are plenty of REAL WOMEN out there who are kid-less. Believe it or not there’s more to a woman than our womb. If all we were meant to be was sperm dumpsters then we wouldn’t be able to think.

    Reply
  43. Maria F. says:
    August 10, 2017 at 10:55 am

    on a totally unrelated note, I really like the Shake Rattle and Roll theme. Funny.

    Reply
  44. Shannon says:
    August 10, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Yeah, she sounds pretty scared. I was the same way with my first (and second, tbh, but I knew a little more of what to expect). I mean, I got the point where I just couldn’t anymore with books and stuff. I had to just walk through the fire, so to speak, and let it happen. I’m sure she’ll be fine. I side-eye the “real woman” comment, but not too hard. I’m sure she just spoke off the cuff and if pointed out to her, she surely knows a woman doesn’t have to give birth or be a mother to be a “real woman.” From experience, I do recall that pregnancy did make me feel more in touch with my “womanly” self for whatever reason. But of course it didn’t make me more of a woman; I was a woman the whole time I just didn’t have to think about it as much. When you’ve got a doctor up in your junk every few weeks … yeah. It’s a thing you think about LOL

    Reply
  45. Kitten says:
    August 10, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Honestly sometimes I think the art of nuanced thinking is dead. It’s like we jump to outrage and people react with outrage at other peoples’ outrage.

    Sad that we can’t see some gray areas–everything is black and white, this or that, and nowhere in-between.

    Reply
  46. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    August 10, 2017 at 11:24 am

    I have three boys. I’ve also been criticized and it’s been suggested I didn’t go through ‘real’ birth (real mothering) because I had three c-sections…one emergency and two planned because of the first emergency where my uterus was about to rupture and both lives were in freefall. Can’t articulate how that has hurt over the years, and I think it’s shameful what women can do to each other.

    Reply
  47. Luca76 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Here’s the thing about Serena she’s a great woman and role model in terms of what she’s achieved on the court and she’s definitely the GOAT. But she’s said (and will probably continue to say) problematic things. I’ll never forget what she had to say about Steubenville rape victims. She’s not necessarily ‘woke’.

    Reply
    • Esmerelda says:
      August 10, 2017 at 12:18 pm

      “I’ll never forget what she had to say about Steubenville rape victims”

      Indeed. That was more than problematic.
      I think she has been kind of ‘drafted’ into being a feminist media face and ‘spoke person’ due to her success in tennis, but she’s not necessarily one – she’s just a woman doing her job.

      Reply
  48. senna says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Oh, Serena. I don’t doubt what she meant to say was that she is excited about going through this process that is exclusive to being a woman, in which so many women before her have participated, that is part of the full range of available human experiences as a woman. It doesn’t define a “real woman” though. Trans women, infertile women, and childless women are all real women and don’t need babies to legitimate their womanhood. She needs to think through her words carefully. Unfortunately, tennis players other than Andy Murray don’t have a great track record of being thoughtful and precise with their words in public.

    Reply
  49. ANOTHER DAY says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    There is nothing like producing the next generation that makes people lose their heads. You become so freaking self absorbed with yourself / your body / your experiences……and then you become obsessed with that blob you pushed out.

    Meanwhile those around with the exception of the grandparents are bored silly with your blather, and only smile politely so they can exit quickly and without incident,

    Everyone — everyone — thinks theirs is the brightest, smartest, most beautiful, most unique experience and blob EVER. And everyone is wrong.

    Because mine was. 😎

    Reply
  50. Jenlovestea says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    It’s offensive and she needs to be more thoughtful before she speaks (all celebrities/athletes/politicians who give interviews do). I still love her obviously – but we can’t make excuses for people who say stupid things. They need to be called out. If a friend of mine said something like that- they’d get an earful. Just saying.

    Reply
  51. Lori says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Im 30. Have no kids, will not have any either. And I get what she was trying to say, but she has been childless up until now and must surely know how obnoxious that statement would sound. Im really tired of all the women who speak down at me because I dont “understand” life because I dont have children.

    I dont put all of that on her though, but its just so very similar to what a lot of moms are like that its difficult not to get annoyed..

    Reply
  52. ISSAQUEEN says:
    August 10, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Before any person talk about pregnancy joy or whatever they should have a disclaimer. ” This is about ME and does not meant to discredit infertile people, adoptive parents, people who don’t want kids, step parents, trans people, people who only want one child, stay at home parents etc etc etc…”Maybe then there will be less outrage? I feel though one is bound to forget one group and will have to eat no matter what. This is the world we live in.

    Reply
  53. Guesting says:
    August 10, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Can’t we just move past the superficial reaction to that phrase and understand that all women, people are individuals. If she feels having a baby makes her a real woman or a fulfilled woman then that is HER perspective about her womanhood. It would be different if she said all females have to give birth to be considered a real woman.

    Reply
  54. NicoleinSavannah,GA says:
    August 10, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    When something is for International consumption we will all have a say!

    Reply
  55. Ozogirl says:
    August 10, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    So I’m not a real woman? Good to know.

    Reply

