Serena Williams on giving birth: ‘I am about to be a real woman now’

Serena Williams covers the Melbourne Herald Sun’s weekly magazine, Stellar, and I’ve been seeing quotes from this interview all week. I apologize for not getting to it sooner, I just thought that Serena had given some milquetoast “I can’t wait for the baby!” interview. While I’m so excited for Serena – she’s due to give birth during the US Open – I realize that not everyone is as jazzed as me. And now Serena has stepped into controversy because of this interview. She talks about her excitement and apprehension now that her due date is so close, but she also says that she’s about to be a “real woman”… now that she’s going to go through childbirth. Because only moms are real women? You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
On birthing videos: “I don’t think watching birthing videos helps. I actually think it makes it worse. Having a baby, nothing is guaranteed.”
How a baby will affect her game: “That’s the scariest thing. [But] I think [giving birth] will give me more strength, if that’s possible, and a lot more confidence. I feel like I will be ready for anything.”
The idea of giving birth: “I have so much respect for so many women [for giving birth]. I am about to be a real woman now, you know? It’s going to be something incredibly impressive to go through.”
Growing up as a devout Jehovah’s Witness: “I really like how I grew up. I had a lot of humility. No matter what’s happened, I am the most level-headed person you will ever meet. I am no better than anyone else. It’s something we are working on: ‘How do we keep our baby humble?’ We haven’t come up with an answer yet, but having a strong spiritual background helps. I really think we have to keep referencing the importance of humility.”
Alexis Ohanian is taking a daddy-class: “Who knows, maybe it’s a gambling class, maybe they hang out and have beers or watch sport,” Williams jokes. She is actually a little envious. “I have never been around babies. I need a Baby 101 class — they don’t have one for the women! He’ll probably know more [than me] after his four-hour course.”
Whether she’ll force her kid to play tennis: “Whatever they want to do, they can do. If they want to be a piano player, I’m here to support them. I’m not going to say, ‘You have to play tennis.’ I wouldn’t even put a tennis racket in their hand. That may be a little bit of pressure. What they want to do is up to them.”
She doesn’t get why she’s compared to male players: “Why are they not comparing Roger [Federer] to me? There are barriers I hope to break so my baby, whether boy or girl, won’t have to live under those stipulations. I definitely am a feminist. I like to stick up for women and women’s rights. So many things happen and I just think, ‘Wow, why don’t we have a chance?’ If that makes me a feminist, I am proud to be one.”
[From The Melbourne Herald Sun]
First of all, I think she’s probably terrified of giving birth. She’s been through a lot of physical pain before, but I bet you anything that she’s like me, in that birthing videos make her nauseous and the idea of childbirth is really scary. So put the “real woman” comment in that context – I’m not saying Serena should have said it, I’m just saying… give her a break. We know by now that she doesn’t believe that womanhood is determined by the ability to give birth, or that one can only be a “real woman” if you’re a mother. If I truly thought Serena really believed that, I would be yelling too.
Here’s a photo from Serena’s baby shower, which she had last weekend. It was ‘50s themed.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.
Oh really? Then women who don’t have children or don’t give birth are not real women? What the h*ck?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah…..I get what she was trying to say. Terrible choice of words.
These threads always get crazy because we end focusing so much attention on one innocuous phrase (in what is usually a sizable interview) to the point where it gets blown WAY out of proportion. That being said, on a cumulative level these kinds of statements are just annoying as hell to hear, especially from those of us who are child-free.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten
Exactly.
I’ve made the choice to remain childless. And I don’t need the 1st hand experience of childbirth to qualify as a real, full, complete woman.
This type of poor phrasing reminds me of a few statements made about a double mastectomy.
I am going to side eye the he’ll out of her. She has proven herself well spoken and socially aware. She’s not new to the spotlight. Just carried away maybe. Still… these statements can be incredibly hurtful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. And I want to give her the benefit of the doubt, maybe because she has a strong history of credibility and she has had to put up with being treated as almost un-womanly because of who she is and what she has achieved.
And yet, let’s say it again: Real women are real not by virtue of being mothers, and real mothers are real not by virtue of pregnancy and delivery.
There, I said it and I’m glad. ; )
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The comment is hurtful as hell. I wanted kids. Still do. I had No choice, but to have a hysterectomy. Sorry, people give her way too many passes. She’s a feminist? Not in this context. The guy dumped his partner for her and she knew and didn’t care. That’s not feminism, that’s a bitch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t have children yet, I want to though, and while I am a real woman now, when I will have children I will be a mother.
I just wish public persons could be more aware of what comes out of their mouths. I am not in the least offended by what she says, but that can be uber-offensive to other women, especially to those who cannot have children due to medical issues outside their control.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I completely agree with you on every statement, esp regarding women who are unable to have children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You nailed it, Pumpkin. I don’t have kids and probably never will have them (by choice) but I was a bit offended by her choice of words. I’m pretty sure she didn’t mean it to sound the way it came out, but it was a bad way to put it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Should have scrolled down before typing my own… all of this! Agree to all of it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All true.
I don’t follow tennis and so I don’t know much about the Williams’ sisters, but would imagine they’ve had to put up with a lot of guff about not being “feminine” and “womanly” because of their appearance, athleticism and achievements? Haven’t they had to talk about this being a sore point? It may account for how it came out this way, it being more particular to her rather than general to all women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just want to apoplogize to you women who have to hear this mess. It’s not how most people feel, you are no more or less of a woman because of giving birth, period. I don’t understand why women say things like this, or you’re not a “real mother” unless you have more than one child. If you have a vagina you are in fact, a real woman, if you have a child, by any means including adoption, surrogacy, etc, you are a real mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“If you have a vagina you are in fact, a real woman”
Well, trans people and trans activists would disagree with you there, I’m afraid.
Serena: come now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know , such a dumb thing to say. It shows a lack of sensitivity to women who make different, perfectly valid choices, though I don’t think she intended to paint with such a broad brush. She’s speaking about her own feelings about pregnancy, I took it more as a unique thing a woman’s body can do not as a claim for superiority.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a perfect example. Jess meant well, she was trying to say all women who identify as women are women but ended up excluding trans women who don’t have vaginas. See how that works? It’s impossible to think of every scenario under the sun. This rush to condemnation is just ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you. You made me cry! My hysterectomy makes me feel so ‘unwoman’ every day. Things I have always said, suddenly don’t matter. I feel like I am natural selection or something and am not powerful. Then I realize, I DO NOT DEFINE MYSELF THIS WAY.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People are so easily offended these days sheesh
She wasn’t talking about all women. She said SHE feels this way about herself and those are her feelings.
I am child free by choice and I am sick of the easily offended pc brigade.
When did we get to this point?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Careful CC… You will hurt someone’s feelings.
Dang. Can’t we just be happy for her that she’s happy to be having a baby? She seems like a decent person. Why does everything have to be “problematic”?
I am offended on her behalf. I am offended that everyone jumps to something negative instead of giving someone the benefit of the doubt.
I hope she doesn’t apologize… Because she didn’t do anything wrong.
If you are a person that always reads something hurtful into everything that people say, I have to wonder what you have in your heart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish I could upvote you. I think people are just waiting around for something to feel outraged about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This, completely. As I tell my teenagers about reacting to others’ comments: If it doesn’t apply directly to you, ignore it- you don’t need to waste energy responding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Completely agree with you and Lalu. *shakes head*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you Cc. I’m amazed that celebrity moms-to-be even give interviews about this because there’s always one comment that is zeroed in on to a ridiculous level. Serena is amazing and she wasn’t trying to demean other women. Her entire life speaks to her character.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ya’ll get offended by other comments? It’s a gossip site. Don’t come on and read it! Boohoo, a celeb who has done great things steps in some shit for a dumbass interview. Well, we are HERE to talk about it. Like I said down thread, when something is for International consumption we will all have a say!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First of all she’s being really extra with this pregnancy let’s be honest. She’s not the first woman in the world to be pregnant.
Secondly, I hate these off handed comments about being a “real” woman only after having given birth. I’m child free by choice and trust me I’m all woman. I find it more brave to not have children. I have to field hatred, questioning and doubts almost weekly from people who disagree with my decision. I’m more than my womb and it’s unfortunate that some women can only feel complete once they’ve created a spawn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think there’s anything wrong with her sharing about her pregnancy, she’s obviously very excited. I don’t think Serena is hating on anybody who chooses not to have children, she’s gotten a lot of shit her whole career and called every name for manly and ugly in the book.
It’s unfortunate that people judge you for your choice, but it’s also a little unfortunate that you can’t see where some women are coming from. I knew my whole life that I wanted to be a mother, and create a “spawn”, as you so delicately worded it. ..and I would’ve been very upset it never happened for me.
And I guarantee you if you chose different and did have a child, the same people who hated on you would find another reason to do so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For years, friends and family were asking my boyfriend and I why we haven’t had kids yet, then when I had my daughter I got so much shit for not being married to her father. We’ve been together for 15 years, just never felt the need to be married. You should’ve seen the looks on everyone’s faces when we decided not to have our kid christened in a church.
No matter what choice you make for your life, there will be someone who will be ready to judge your choices
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Malibustacey complete agree. Most people are incredibly dismissive (the “you’ll change your mind, you wait and see” attitude), judgemental ( the “how selfish, motherhood is the most noble, rewarding, etc etc” attitude) or just seem completely thrown when they find out you don’t want children. It’s something I’ve stopped telling people post 30 because I was so sick of the reactions I would get.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she only meant that as it pertains to herself, not branding only mothers as real women. That’s just silly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She may not have meant it that way but she needs to choose her words very carefully. Especially in this day and age. And she should be ready for people to be offended. Why should I hide my offence and tolerate that view. If I offend some one I want to know because maybe I haven’t looked at the subject through their “lens” and that’s what also helps us grow mentally and emotionally. And I will add that I have kids and I have a friend who does not, NEVER has it crossed my mind that she is less of a woman than I because she chose not to have children. We are all woman. Now we pick and choose who a woman is if she gives birth or not? Or we tell mothers they are less because they had a caesarean instead of a vaginal birth. Give a damn break. People need to think before speaking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t spend much time worrying about offending people…these days people are offended by anything and everything. It’s so easy to take someone’s words the wrong way, especially just reading an interview, text, email…it’s hard to convey your feelings through written word sometimes. If someone was to say to me that I’m more of woman then my mother because I gave vaginal birth and she had to have a c section…I wouldn’t take any value in their opinion because it’s idiotic. If I spent my time worrying about the opinions of idiots that’s all I’d do.
For someone like Serena who’s been criticized her entire career because of her looks, I highly doubt she actually thinks she’s more woman then someone who’s never been pregnant. The comments and anger here toward her is so blown out of proportion. Let’s redirect that anger at a topic that really deserves it…I mean the world is like on the verge of nuclear war
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh really??? Hmmm… guess I’m not *real* then. I couldn’t have kids, should I go live out my existence in a cave, away from society, because I’m not “real”? Or would, perhaps, my being a “surrogate” mom 5 days a week to 30-36 kids teaching for 30 years (35 if you count volunteering in classrooms) quantify me as a “partial” woman?? Serena needs to take SEVERAL seats and sit the hell down! Seriously! She acts like she is the first woman to ever have a child. Get over yourself honey! Just be grateful you’re having an easy pregnancy and (hopefully) a healthy child. That’s more than a lot of other women, oh, excuse me, UNREAL women, can do. Sorry for the rant, but, this “real woman” crap REALLY ticks me off!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uh-oh. Girl, you in danger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I was saying but like @Kitten said readers will take that minor part of the interview to run with and leave out the rest.
On a different note Ciara looks a bit like ,Zendaya in that pic, she is so beautiful. I like that photo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’ll also use it as an opportunity to regale us with all the details of their own childbirth experiences. Not sure which is worse.
See below…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, crazy how someone like me might be so enraged by that one deeply offensive remark not to care about anything else she might have said.
- a child-free 44 year-old real woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HAHA! My vagine has cobwebs and dust!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was terrified of childbirth too. Both my kids were scheduled c-sections because they thought my son was 12 pounds on the ultrasound. He ended up 10. Good luck Serena!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My daughter was ten pounds at birth, took a day of induced labour, two hours of pushing, but I came out of it with minimal tearing, and a cute chubby baby. I want scared of giving birth but I was terrified of a c section, the idea of surgery scared the shit out of me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup, I was terrified too! We don’t really do pain medication in The Netherlands and I was worried about not being able to handle the pain. I ended up with an emergency C-section under complete narcosis. Though the reason for it was scary I’m really happy with not having to go through the whole ‘natural’ birth thing. Don’t care if that makes me or my experience less real in other people’s eyes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If anybody says you are missing out, tell them to stuff it lol. Whatever gets that baby out healthy is great! I never went the natural route, epidural was awesome!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You nailed it, Missy. I had an emergency C-section 24 years ago after losing my first baby when I was five months pregnant and then having a miscarriage. I was the luckiest 40 year old ever! Gorgeous baby girl, and she still is!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As they say it’s the worse pain you won’t remember.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is so true! I laughed at anybody who said that to me while I was pregnant, but in the end it was very true
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, a gynecologist told me that’s the way nature works so women will have more than one child and ensure the survival of the species.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very sad to discover I’m not a real woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahahahaha…I love you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have 2 very close friends that are apparently not real women either. I asked one of them to be godmother of my children so we share now.
I think she’s so engulfed in her pregnancy and future mathernity that she may turn into momzilla.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s been a revelation, let me tell ya. I had no clue and suddenly I need to re-think my identity. I was planning on waxing my legs tonight but since I’m apparently not even a real woman, do I have to anymore??? I’m so confused.
In all seriousness, I’m getting bored of these discussions. And the baby/birth discussions. It’s like … this shit’s been happening for millennia, is some starlet or even Serena going to contribute anything at this point?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OHMYG-D I DON’T NEED TO SHAVE ANYMORE LMAO
I’m certainly not childless by choice, so yeah, her comment does sting a little, but I don’t think it’s directed at EVERY OTHER WOMAN on the planet either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since this was an unplanned pregnancy, I don’t think Serena sees motherhood as the end all be all for women. I think she was expressing anxiety about birth and chose her words poorly.
P.S. I am child free by choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree…poor word choice but I don’t think she meant to offend people who choose to not have kids, or that can’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Bluhare: Me too. 🙁🙁
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks everyone. Not sure how I’ll get over this. But I will bravely push on, seeing as I can’t push out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Goodness sake, just call on you inner Druid High Priestess and make your way towards being a thoroughly disreputable older lady who collects eccentric socks, drinks barrels of malmsy and dyes your hair blue’ blu, and I’ll come and join you, it’ll be fine! 😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can you push in a cocktail? It’s nearly 5 pm and I’ll have my afternoon fix of GT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never thought about the priestess, frisbee! And as long as you don’t drown me in the malmsey I’m in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just had a hysterectomy (pretty cancerous cells and tumors), so since I can’t have kids now, guess I’m not a “real woman.” She really should have thought about how that sentence could offend, especially infertile women.
Since my surgery I’ve had women (not men, which has really surprised me) make some ludicrous statements about this exact issue. It’s always like, gee thanks for making me feel less than I already do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bethy I’m so sorry. My SIL just had the same surgery. Hugs and wishing you fast healing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sorry you feel that way, but you are not less than you were. Not for a second.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow that was a really poor choice of words. I would like to give her the benefit of the doubt and say she didn’t mean that women who don’t give birth aren’t real women, because she doesn’t seem that out of it. I hope she clarifies what she means.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IKR. I get that she is rightfully excited about this moment in her life so I’m not going to get fired up. But as an infertile woman, I cringed a little. Oh well, good for Serena. She didn’t mean anything by it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well i don’t wanna have kids. So i will never be a woman…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me neither.
More disappointed then offended. Maybe she suffered from the criticism thrown at her concerning her appearance (that she was manly or not a woman because she was muscly) but honestly…. then I am not a woman because I am childfree by choice and also quite muscly.
I refuse to bow down to this mindset and it seems to me as a setback on her ‘feminist’ stance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really hope that was just an insanely poorly worded sentence, because that was incredibly insensitive.
Being pregnant doesn’t make you a real woman.
Being a parent doesn’t make you a real woman.
There are all kinds of womanhood and none of them is more real than another. Why do we keep having to have this discussion???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because every pregnant celeb is the FIRST WOMAN EVER about to give birth! Only she can reveal the grandeur of such a moment, and how meaningful it is!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Beyonce School of Childbirth
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair to celebs, a LOT of my first-time-mom friends are like that. And they’re like that with the babies too- all oversharing and omg-parenthood-is-transformative-your-life-is-nothing-til-you-have-a-kid.
Celebs just get to do that in magazines, everybody else uses Facebook 😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This though. I struggle because I want to be supportive and happy for everyone’s choice re: childbirth and I’m terrified of coming off as bitter.
But there’s an annoying air of self-righteousness in the way that *some* mothers-to-be talk about themselves. I mean…she has a right to be excited and to talk about her pregnancy but for once, I’d love to hear a celeb say that they’re scared shitless. Or maybe just make a more inclusive statement about women’s choice to give birth or not. Or maybe just stop inferring that procreating is the biggest contribution one can make to this world.
(how am I doing in not sounding bitter?)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten, you don’t sound bitter. You sound bored as f*ck. Like me. I would be on board with discussions that go further. As in, how do we normalize breastfeeding. How do we support working moms. What about childcare and the affordability of it. Paid family leave (not a big issue here btw). The treacherous terrain that is society’s idea of “traditional family” and the roles of “mother” and “father”. Why do people on social media turn into assh*les when boys paint their nails. Etc. etc. These all have an impact on society and therefore, on me. But the specific yoga poses some model used to give birth like the earth goddess she is? GTFO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No Kitten, you make all the sense.
“But there’s an annoying air of self-righteousness in the way that *some* mothers-to-be talk about themselves.”
That attitude is especially eye-rolly, since reproduction is something mammals just do reflexively. Fertile mammals don’t need a fancy degree or or a five-step plan or even an intellect to get that done. Talk to the cows and the cats and our hunter/gatherer ancestors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for this, really:
“That attitude is especially eye-rolly, since reproduction is something mammals just do reflexively. Fertile mammals don’t need a fancy degree or or a five-step plan or even an intellect to get that done.”
Wish folks would remember this. People like me who adopt get told way too often, “You did it the easy way.”
Sure, all they did was have sex. Me (and my husband), we had to fill out a boatload of intrusive forms, build an elaborate dossier about ourselves, travel around to get things certified at the right levels of government, obtain multiple personal references, subject ourselves to multiple personal interviews (separately, like criminal suspects – to see if we got our stories straight), get police clearances, have our home inspected, wait far longer than 9 months, deal with lots of nosy people asking stupid questions or making insensitive comments (before, during, and after), be treated as if our parenthood were somehow ‘lesser’ or we wouldn’t understand what it’s like to be “real” parents, and worse, have our child be treated as “lesser” too, and pay stiff fees (at the time, far less subsidized by the government/employers) on top of everything. And that’s just before.
We chose adoption from the start and it’s been a wonderful (and still emotionally and logistically complicated) way to make a family. I’d do it all over again. I’d do it in multiples if I were younger and richer. But no one tell me I did it “the easy” way just because I didn’t give birth!
This week of N Korea/Google manifesto is getting me all, like, riled up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Being pregnant is crazy, and the hormones seemed to give me word salad when I went through it. I’m going to give her a pass on this statement.
I live in a part of the US where many women stay at home. My husband actually cares for our son while I work and complete grad school. I feel very out of place in a region where this role reversal is essentially unheard of, and am often mommy-shamed for having a career.
It’s tough out there for us ladies. Judged if you don’t have kids (I didn’t, by choice, for a long time), and judged if you do….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here you go, Kitten!
I thought pregnancy would be boring but it wasn’t. It was utter, unadulterated shit from start to finish. And nothing went wrong – I had two perfectly normal pregnancies. I just hated being pregnant for no obvious reason (but presumably hormones ruining mood or somesuch) and couldn’t wait for it to be over. If you’d asked me about it while it was happening, I would have responded in four letter words and thrown something at you.
Childbirth 1 went by in a haze of drugs and I really couldn’t tell you anything about it. Mr Sixer and my mother experienced it more than I did in my pethidine haze. Childbirth 2 – thought I probably should at least give the experience a go and went drug free. Hurt like hell, swore a lot, bit Mr Sixer hard enough for him to get a scar.
Newborn phase – BORING.
Post-newborn phases – loved, love and probably will continue to love having kids.
And that is maternity according to Sixer! It is one experience of an aspect of womanhood among countless billions of experiences of various aspects of womanhood that women on Planet Earth could relate. None more or less valuable than another.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ LittleMissNaughty- Yes—”BORING”! “Boring” is the word I was looking for.
I also agree that it would be more interesting if we could broaden the discussion a bit beyond vague and trite platitudes about pregnancy.
@WATP-Preach!
@Sixer-Hahahah…finally, some truth! I have a couple friends who are just straight-up REAL about pregnancy and how much work it is to raise kids. They love their kids unconditionally and don’t regret their choice for one second but they don’t glorify parenthood and I find that so damn refreshing.
@Godwina “That attitude is especially eye-rolly, since reproduction is something mammals just do reflexively. Fertile mammals don’t need a fancy degree or or a five-step plan or even an intellect to get that done. Talk to the cows and the cats and our hunter/gatherer ancestors.”
YESSSSSSS! Thank you!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer, I am SO glad I wasn’t the only one who hated being pregnant. I love being a mom now that my kids are 14 and 16.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Paranormalgirl – I’ve never had PMS at all but pregnancy was as I imagine PMS to be with orders of magnitude added. I was in a foul mood the whole time.
Apropos the whole thread, I do think some people romanticise and lionise the whole shebang of pregnancy to cover anxiety. It’s not all mean girl stuff, you know? I also think my 9-month filthy mood was probably hormonal and likewise, the exuberance of some is also hormonal.
I think Serena’s phrasing was unfortunate and tactless here but I’m not about to call out any woman who’s expressing irrepressible joy about something in her life, whether it’s a baby, a new man, a job, or anything else. Sometimes other people get to experience something joyful that I never will even if I want to. That’s life. It seems unnecessary to slag them for not remembering to be pitch perfect tactful about it.
So I guess I’m not a bellweather on this topic!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well put grabbyhands!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, but she needs to apologize for this one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No she doesn’t . She is allowed to talk about how she feels. I don’t have kids yet and I don’t even know if I will be able to have them but yet I don’t feel offended by her comments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for you. But as someone who can’t have kids, I, personally, will admit I was a bit offended, yes. Her statement perpetuates a negative stereotype that us women without kids are somehow less than.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yes, she does. This comment is demeaning to all women. everything that reduces person to something less than what she is according to a rigid view of culture she exists in, is. She of all people should have known better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As someone who wanted children but lost the ability to do so because of chemotherapy for breast cancer, I found her remark incredibly insensitive. I find it incredibly insensitive every time someone utters it and I don’t understand how others don’t learn from the reaction. I don’t think she meant to be hurtful but she was extremely insensitive. I like Serena. I’m glad I got to live in the Serena-era to see her play. I wish her and her child well. But, yes, she owes an apology, as does every insensitive woman who makes that statement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lightpurple
Hugs xx
And yes, the sanctimonious parade of moms saying this stuff should stop; disappointed it came from her because I like her a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least to the trans community. It’s pretty exclusionary language.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, she doesn’t. she was clearly speaking about herself and her experiences. I had my son at 33 and didn’t feel like a “grown up” until that moment. It was a very serious thing (for me) to have to care for another human being. So I get what she’s saying. I saw it as that, she is now a real woman, an adult. Not that ONLY women who give birth are “real” women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree HadtoChange. Her language doesn’t have to be inclusive in this instance because she is not talking about the totality of womanhood, she is discussing herself and her own experience and situation. She’s not infertile, she’s not trans, she isn’t #nochildrendforme. She is walking down a particular path and used language that expressed her particular journey. She shouldn’t have to qualify that or use board language. That’s ridiculous. After having just given birth at 34, trying for a year and going through a rough pregnancy, I understand the emotions and thought process she has because motherhood and caring for a little human has made me feel like a grown-up, the changes to my body make me feel older. The stress of motherhood makes me feel a different type of tired. However, that is my personal experience which is different from anyone else’s. When I describe my journey I discuss it through the lens of my womanhood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering all the crap she gets for being thought as “not a real woman”/”manly” because she’s black/muscular/etc., I’m willing to cut her some slack on the “real woman” thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. She has been abused horribly about her femininity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. I am pretty annoyed by everyone’s knee-jerk reaction on here. Step back and maybe look at the context the person it’s coming from may be saying it in. Plus, she used ‘I’ statements. Her feelings are, for her, that in her mind’s eye, this will make HER a real woman. HER.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. It was a poor choice of words, but considering all the cr@p she’s had to deal with, I am willing to cut her some slack on this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what crossed my mind too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s how I see it … it is a defensive statement, like saying, “All you folks who called me butch? Look at this…” Maybe a little artless in how she said it, but her feelings have been hurt and people were wrong to treat her that way for so long. It’s like her “Ain’t I a woman, too?” moment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean a lot of tennis fans call her and Venus the William brothers, to this day. So yeah, I’ll let it slide.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe it was a sarcastic statement to all the people who always said she was too masculine/a man etc like I am having a baby,i have a uterus etc
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, perhaps she used “real woman now” in terms of femininity since hers is always being questioned or challenged.
Yes Serena should’ve used better words to express her praise for women who have given birth but I don’t think her statement was intended to slight to women who have never given birth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a legend, and I wish her a safe birth and healthy baby. Definitely a poor choice of words, and although Serena and others who make these remarks have no hurtful intentions, this kind of language is particularly painful to those with pregnancy losses or fertility issues. Then, of course, there are the many women who decide, for perfectly rational and highly individual reasons, not to have children. All of these people are real women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never had kids. I don’t think she meant that would make me less of a woman. I think she’s just trying to explain her sense of wonder about birth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I completely get what she’s saying. I don’t think everyone who says this sort of thing means it as a personal attack on anyone with a different experience.
We live in a world where thanks to the internet we take everything people say as a slight on ourselves whether it’s intended or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now that I know I’m not not a real woman, can I get equal pay?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Too funny *and* sad !!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL. The painful truth!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is overall amazing, but this is a misstep. Sadly she isn’t the first and won’t be the last to say this, it’s a pervasive idea, and it’s very hurtful to those who don’t or can’t have children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know she will probably get dragged for this but please give her a major break. There are so many attributes in being a woman and giving birth is just one of them sure not the only one or the most important one. Her statement shouldn’t make anyone else feel less of a woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. Women can be so dumb as they feed into antifeminist rhetoric.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Err I don’t know… Are we supposed to give her a pass because we like her ?
And even if it’s “just” a poor choice of words, how many time, on this very website, were they threads about how much words matter.
She is a role model, she should know better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If a Kardashian said this they would be ripped apart. It was a hurtful and an ignorant thing to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. I’ll give her a pass. It was a poor choice of words but I’ll give her a pass for a single sentence when her total history is phenomenal. She misspoke. One misstep in her particular case? I see it, it was problematic, but I still love her overall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should not have said that. It is demeaning to women unable to have babies. Years ago someone said to me a man is not complete until he plants a tree, writes a book and has a baby. Whoever said that was wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Until a man has a baby? In that case, all the men are incomplete!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a woman who has known, since childhood, that she cannot have kids, I give NO passes to any person who utters the phrase “real woman” in conjunction with pregnancy. Infertility is something that happens to real women.
The pain of childbirth is temporary. The pain of being ridiculed, patronized and rejected because of biology is forever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In this context, I find the insult to infertility secondary to the fact that this is an insanely anti-feminist statement. Reducing the totality of a woman’s life to the action of reproduction is one of the silliest, most anti-feminist statements. I’m willing to give her a pass if she explains, as some suggested upthread, that for her this feels like a vindication of her femininity which has been questioned so thoroughly (and racistly). But still – insulting to the infertile, unchilded, and those of us who don’t define our lives by our childrens’ existence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. After my hysterectomy I’ve had women friends/co-workers some utterly tactless things about my body and why I did the surgery. I am gobsmacked that some people still have this myth that a woman’s worth is related to child birth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I adopted because I can’t have children. And last month, shockingly, I miscarried after I was told I could not get pregnant. So I guess I’m not a real woman. She is a great person, but really, she should have used better words. It’s hurtful to any woman struggling, or not choosing children. Having children does not make us a woman or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so sorry for your loss. It must still hurt.
Don’t take what she said personally. She was only referring to herself.
I think it is great you adopted I always think they are babies from the heart, chosen, loved and wanted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she probably meant more along the lines of feeling like an adult. Sometimes certain things that happen to us in life make us feel like more of a grown up (landing a big job, buying a house, getting a dog).
I think it’s sad that grown people want to get offended that their ideas of what life should be aren’t shared by everyone else. Maybe she felt like a child did complete her life. It doesn’t mean everyone else feels the same or that they should.
There’s enough ugly in the world… We don’t have to go out searching for things to offend us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So where did she say that the women who didn’t give birth aren’t real women? Where? Please let her be. She’s obviously talking about herself. Y’all tried this shit when Beyoncé said being a mother was her greatest achievement saying bollocks like “she has achieved so much why is this the one that matters most to her she should apologize to women unable to birth children like us” nah… Y’all take some chill pill and know that every woman sees things differently
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh for goodness’ sake. She is talking about her own feelings about herself. She didn’t say it is a universal truth for everyone. Are we so thin skinned now that someone can’t even express their feelings truthfully in case someone somewhere is hurt? This is PC taken too far.
I know what she is saying. She is excited and feels powerful growing a person after being a tough athlete for so many years. She is thrilled about it. Serena doesn’t need to apologize for her own effing feelings. She isn’t responsible for anyone’s infertility or choices to be childless. This is about HER moment and HER happiness.
I feel different being a mother than I did as a single person. Being pregnant the first time was a new thing and I was fascinated by my body’s ability to make a person. Where is the controversy? Men can’t carry babies only women can so again why is that weird to acknowledge that. Or is this another “outrage”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nobody is asking for an apology. But why is she allowed to express her feelings and the ones among us who find what she said strange at best aren’t?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because littlemissnaughty in essence outraged people are censoring her voice on her personal experience because it does not include them. That’s quite nonsensical and is superficially anti-feminist, which I find ironic as she is being accused of being anti-feminist for speaking freely about how she feels about her pregnancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree, magnoliarose.
Thank you, people seem to love to overreact to every little thing….I’d hate to constantly take offense to every little thing or throwaway comment someone makes. What a miserable way to live.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was she not a real woman before? Strange comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was treated as if she wasn’t, yes – due to her athleticism, ambition, color.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had a lot of humility. No matter what’s happened, I am the most level-headed person you will ever meet. I am no better than anyone else. It’s something we are working on: ‘How do we keep our baby humble?’
LOL. just stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so humble and level-headed – quite the definition of humblebrag.
She has an unfortunate way with words in this interview – the comment about ‘being a real woman’ is both inappropriate and offensive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This one and the feature about how she met her man revealed more about her personality for me.
I like her sister better and prefer her sister actually.
Wish her well, and her baby, new family etc but I’ll always think her sister is a better human being. Serena can be GOAT, I don’t care. Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I knew everyone would fix on “the real woman “part, but that one struck me.
She couldn’t stop at level-headed. She had to be the MOST level-headed person you’ll EVER meet, the most humble person on this planet. I just can’t stand that type of self-aggrandizing sentences. She’s one of the greatest athletes but humble isn’t exactly a word I’d associate with her. And nothing wrong with that. She’s actually one of those rare people whose career and titles can back up a little smug.
You’re special, you’re totally aware of it. That’s OK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Weird statement. I’m 9 weeks today and I don’t feel like a “woman”, I feel like Bella in Twilight, slowly losing life to give another o_o.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because first tri is sucking your life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol, Betsy that is the truth. Pregnancy is dealing with a parasite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no problem with what she said, but I somehow suspect that if it were, say, Taylor Swift, people wouldn’t be saying, “oh, give her a break.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hang in there! It literally feels awful until about week 15-17 then it gets better. Good luck and congrats!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Argh, my reply attached to the wrong comment sorry!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Swift’s never had her femininity questioned though. People may make fun of her having a flat butt, but no one has ever commented that she’s not a woman. At least for me, it’s not about how much I like Serena (or dislike Swift, or someone else in that theoretical position), it’s about the overall context. The abuse that Serena’s had to deal with for decades has to mess with her head on that issue at least a little bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OhDear, that’s an excellent point, and had not occurred to me. Thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaiser I have to agree about childbirth videos. They can be horror movies. I saw one that my birthing teacher had that was made in the 70s with weird corny folk music and tambourines. The father was talking like he had just smoked 4 bowls and kept talking hippie. She screamed and moaned constantly and it was edited all choppy.
My teachers hippie flag flies high but it scared me all the way until my baby was born.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw my first childbirth film in med school and I was adamant after that experience that I would NEVER have children. Needless to say, I did. And yeah, the film was pretty close.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember watching “the movie” in a Psychology class. So much screaming. After it, my shaken classmate/roommate said she’d never have kids, I felt pretty sure I didn’t want a pregnancy already but thought maybe they showed us the film as a contraceptive measure. My friend later delivered 2 healthy babies; I adopted; all is well – but that film was terrifying!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would love to watch her tell someone like Oprah that she isn’t a real woman because she’s never given birth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or Janet Mock.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Disappointing comment about being a real woman. She’s always been a real woman and would have continued to be one without giving birth. I’m hoping it was just a poor choice of words and she doesn’t truly believe that statement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh serena ….. foot in mouth
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks beautiful on that cover.
I really hope she doesn’t feel she has to waste valuable energy defending herself publicly over this patently throw-away and very likely nervously over-excited comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with other posters above me. I’m wondering if she’s saying it because people have been questioning her femininity her whole career and it’s just phrased poorly? I really like her and want to give her the benefit of the doubt lol
At the end of the day, I hate the whole “real woman” talk that comes with child birth. There are people in the world who believe that because I had an emergency c section, I’m not a real woman who had a real birth *massive eye roll*
Btw, you know what makes a “real woman”??? Being or identifying as a woman. That’s literally it. You’re doing it right and you’re beautiful!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That cover photo is stunning. She is such a beautiful woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s referring to herself and her own body, and isn’t making a grandiose statement about womanhood or the meaning of the term “women” whatsoever. As someone who hasn’t given birth and may not ever have kids, I’m not offended in the slightest. Womanhood is entirely subjective, and this is her personal view regarding her own experiences.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a misguided comment. Childbirth is a uniquely female experience but there’s more to womanhood than childbirth. Hope she manages to pull her head from her @ss.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guess I’m a #fake woman. Better put that on the #fake news.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she misspoke but I don’t think an apology would be a bad idea considering how sensitive childbirth and having children are for many women. I get what she’s saying, when you’re pregnant you’re kind of in awe the whole time of a woman’s body and you do anticipate birth and think it’s the end of the journey or that you’ve ‘arrived’ somehow-especially at the end. (You haven’t and birth and the months following are a very long process) I think she just didn’t articulate this well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Give her a break. She has spent her life being told she’s too manly because she is an amazing athlete, and now is feeling like more of a woman than she ever has before. It was not a slap to women who haven’t given birth, it was an description of her. Nothing else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can see why people take it a certain way because we hear offensive comments about the glories and validation of motherhood all the time…but in this case, I think it’s more about Serena and her personal experience. I really do. But being Serena, she’ll probably learn from the backlash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree completely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For years she has been referred to as manly or an animal. That had to have done a number on her as a young lady. I am not surprised by her comment and I didn’t find it offensive. She’s talking about her experience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol people can’t just win sometimes. Especially with the “I’m about to become a real woman,” in between the entire quote. Like what would you have rather she said? How else was she supposed to preface it to not “offend” people who don’t want children/are infertile? Not to mention, as others have said before, it was an “I” statement.
Also you can miss me with the anti-feminism argument some of you are trying to pull. Like did you guys stretch before that reach 🙄 She’s clearly a first-time mom excited at this milestone in her life. How is that her condemning the movement? You wanna talk feminism? Let’s talk about all the abuse she’s taken in terms of looks, accomplishments, abilities to earn money (all the major ad campaigns going to that one blonde caught doping even though she has a fraction of Ser’s talent), from her fellow athletes, representation, and that the only defense she gets from the feminism crowd is the token “women in sports are awesome!!1!” Please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean…you can both be outraged by the way Serena has been treated and also side-eye the “real woman” comment. Those two thoughts are not somehow mutually exclusive.
Mainly, I find it difficult to understand how people could read the comments here from women detailing their painful experiences with being unable to have children and not understand why they would find Serena’s comment a tad hurtful. Really, if someone can’t find even an ounce of sympathy there, then I question their judgment.
So was what Serena said the end of the world?
Nah of course not and I don’t think she should be cancelled or mercilessly dragged for it.
But I truly believe that we become better as a society when we take other people’s feelings into consideration. It’s really not that hard to chose your words deliberately and carefully when you have access to a public platform as well as a team of people crafting your public image.
*shrugs*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re not mutually exclusive, but let’s not even pretend that the general response to both occurrences are the same. A quick perusal of the comments on the average Serena article on this site will show you that. (And I’m not going to even get into the lack of positive reinforcement from the outside world.)
I don’t think anyone here is dismissing the stories of those who can’t have kids. What I’m just confused about (idk about the motivations behind those who also think Ser’s quote wasn’t some sort of attack on womanhood) is what part of her quote made it seem like she was.
“I have so much respect for so many women [for giving birth]. I am about to be a real woman now, you know? It’s going to be something incredibly impressive to go through.”
If you take away the “real woman” part does it still deserve the outrage? Sure someone could argue that now “I have so much respect for so many women for giving birth,” could now be a problem, but she never said anywhere that she didn’t respect those who didn’t. If anything, the “real woman” part just sounds like an outsider now insider reveling in the behind-the-scenes. I felt the same way last year when I started living on my own for the first time and I had a new appreciation for how my parents made adulthood and taking care of 4 kids (I only had to watch out for myself!) look sooo easy. Many times I remember thinking “Oh I’m a real adult now (help!!!)” Didn’t mean that I thought those parents with fewer kids or nanny help were all of a sudden inferior adults than I or my parents were, and I’m sure Serena feels the same way towards those who can’t/won’t have kids.
Which brings me to your last point, and my question I raised earlier. “How else was she supposed to preface it [the quote] to not “offend” people who don’t want children/are infertile?” Are people who are asked this question supposed to put a big disclaimer before their answer going “THIS QUOTE OBVIOUSLY IN NO WAY REFLECTS ON THE QUALITIES OF THOSE WITHOUT KIDS” ? Was she supposed to go on at length about the successes infertile women can still achieve afterwards? Is she supposed to say I understand what they’re going through? In all three scenarios someone would still come out of the woodwork and say she’s being flippant, patronizing, giving lip service, humble-bragging, etc and she still would not satisfy everyone. I could see how this would be a problem if the question had been on “What does it mean to be a woman?”, which based on some of the comments that’s how people have personally taken it, but it wasn’t. It was on “the idea of giving birth” and in that context she answered the question based on HER experience fully and kept it moving.
Just because it sounds like an attack does not mean it IS an attack. In light of her whole history, and reading the whole interview a lot of the analysis of her words here feels like projection (that’s a whole issue in and of itself). YMMV.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do not think Lynnie and I have ever agreed… But I am 100% on board with her.
This is a woman that has worked her butt off to be where she is. I expect her to be over the top about her pregnancy because I assume she gives all things 100%. She’s awesome. That’s who she is. She’s an incredible role model for anyone, with or without a child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one is offended that she’s excited about her pregnancy and nobody is telling her that she doesn’t have a right to be excited about it. People are simply pointing out that she could stand to chose her words more carefully.
On issues like this I almost always side with the offended party (within reason) because that’s how we grow and learn; that’s how we become more understanding and kinder people.
Is that really such a bad thing?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But she didn’t say all women, she said *I*. I am about to become a real woman, those are her feelings about herself. Is she not entitled to feel those feelings about herself?
I don’t think it is healthy to be so personally offended by someones personal feelings. I don’t like where our society is headed when we constantly have to censor ourselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten… I see what you are saying and I think of you as being reasonable even when I don’t agree with you. I know that you try to see other sides.
I think at some point maybe instead of the moral outrage being on the side of the offended (and many times easily offended), it should be on the other side.
I assume, because I have never heard otherwise, that Serena is a good person that wouldn’t have said something like this to purposely hurt or exclude anyone. I assume she is speaking of her own experiences and she is not judging me or anyone else on our choices or circumstances.
I just see everyone going down some crazy path of erring on the dark side.
And I see the same women that talk about women tearing down other women, really quick to jump on something that sounds like more of a misunderstanding than a claim of superiority.
A lot of people are saying she should choose her words more carefully.., and that I agree with. Because there is no room for common sense anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What would I rather she say? How about that she’s excited to become a first time mom, that she is amazed by what her body is doing and she can’t wait to see, hear, smell, and hold her child and is looking forward to the experiences they will share? All of that conveys her joy, her anticipation, her personal change & journey. None of that is offensive. None of that defines anything or anyone beyond herself. None of that is insensitive. I got to experience an extremely aggressive tumor spreading through my chest so forcefully that it bruised the entire upper left side of my body and ached so much I couldn’t use my left arm, turn my neck or sleep at night. I got to be poked and prodded and scanned. I got to debate with myself the choice between a lumpectomy or a mastectomy and how that choice would impact MY femininity. I got to stand in the shower while my straight blond hair fell out in clumps until I buzzed what was left (I have a LOT of hair) and then it stopped falling out and turned a weird orange shade and the new growth was curly and white and I got to decide whether to show this unpretty mess to the world or wear a wig or hats and I never learned how to cope with scarves. I got to go through months of having highly toxic drugs injected into my body. Because those drugs would cause increased fertility when a pregnancy would threaten my life, I got to bring up the subject of double barrier birth control with my then boyfriend. I got to have months of radiation that made me really itchy and then really burnt and ruined all my bras because they would draw a circle around the tumor bed that would then transfer to the bra. I got to get more chemo! And at this point, my body had enough and my ovaries shut down forever, stealing from me the chance to have the children I wanted. And then I got to go on Tamoxifen, which caused a 20 pound weight gain in the first month alone. I’m scarred. I’m in chronic pain. I will have problems related to the treatment for the rest of my life and because of that, I can’t adopt. But I’m grateful and happy to be alive and I am every bit a real woman as anyone who had a baby. The statement is insensitive, no matter who says it, and this is something women do to other women. Frances McDormand did it. Olivia Wilde did it. And countless others. None should get a pass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lightpurple, I’m so so sorry that you went through all of this. This life is often so cruel that is leaves me terrified and I really feel for you. However, I do think you are projecting here due to the harsh hand that nature has dealt you. I don’t think Serena meant to offend people who don’t have kids either by choice or otherwise. I just think she is a soon to be mom, who’s been told her whole like life that she was “manly”, that she looks like a “gorilla”, that she is a “brother”, who is very excited about her pregnancy and was expressing how feminine SHE feels now that she is about to give birth. I don’t think it was meant as a brush stroke on all womanhood honestly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*hugs* LightPurple
As for the rest of the comments, I just give up. Sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Extremely bad choice of words! There are plenty of REAL WOMEN out there who are kid-less. Believe it or not there’s more to a woman than our womb. If all we were meant to be was sperm dumpsters then we wouldn’t be able to think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
on a totally unrelated note, I really like the Shake Rattle and Roll theme. Funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, she sounds pretty scared. I was the same way with my first (and second, tbh, but I knew a little more of what to expect). I mean, I got the point where I just couldn’t anymore with books and stuff. I had to just walk through the fire, so to speak, and let it happen. I’m sure she’ll be fine. I side-eye the “real woman” comment, but not too hard. I’m sure she just spoke off the cuff and if pointed out to her, she surely knows a woman doesn’t have to give birth or be a mother to be a “real woman.” From experience, I do recall that pregnancy did make me feel more in touch with my “womanly” self for whatever reason. But of course it didn’t make me more of a woman; I was a woman the whole time I just didn’t have to think about it as much. When you’ve got a doctor up in your junk every few weeks … yeah. It’s a thing you think about LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly sometimes I think the art of nuanced thinking is dead. It’s like we jump to outrage and people react with outrage at other peoples’ outrage.
Sad that we can’t see some gray areas–everything is black and white, this or that, and nowhere in-between.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. I’ve only got so much outrage in me, and this administration is using it up. I can’t be outraged over every little thing a celebrity says.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have three boys. I’ve also been criticized and it’s been suggested I didn’t go through ‘real’ birth (real mothering) because I had three c-sections…one emergency and two planned because of the first emergency where my uterus was about to rupture and both lives were in freefall. Can’t articulate how that has hurt over the years, and I think it’s shameful what women can do to each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Natural birth or C-section is a medical decision and the only concerned parties are the mother-to-be, baby, and her doctor/medical team.
I decided a lot time ago I will not disclose my children’s birth details to people outside my family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Im sorry that women have treated you that way. Imagine them saying that to a woman who used a surrogate or adopted. They wouldnt dare. It isnt a competition.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s the thing about Serena she’s a great woman and role model in terms of what she’s achieved on the court and she’s definitely the GOAT. But she’s said (and will probably continue to say) problematic things. I’ll never forget what she had to say about Steubenville rape victims. She’s not necessarily ‘woke’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I’ll never forget what she had to say about Steubenville rape victims”
Indeed. That was more than problematic.
I think she has been kind of ‘drafted’ into being a feminist media face and ‘spoke person’ due to her success in tennis, but she’s not necessarily one – she’s just a woman doing her job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, Serena. I don’t doubt what she meant to say was that she is excited about going through this process that is exclusive to being a woman, in which so many women before her have participated, that is part of the full range of available human experiences as a woman. It doesn’t define a “real woman” though. Trans women, infertile women, and childless women are all real women and don’t need babies to legitimate their womanhood. She needs to think through her words carefully. Unfortunately, tennis players other than Andy Murray don’t have a great track record of being thoughtful and precise with their words in public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is nothing like producing the next generation that makes people lose their heads. You become so freaking self absorbed with yourself / your body / your experiences……and then you become obsessed with that blob you pushed out.
Meanwhile those around with the exception of the grandparents are bored silly with your blather, and only smile politely so they can exit quickly and without incident,
Everyone — everyone — thinks theirs is the brightest, smartest, most beautiful, most unique experience and blob EVER. And everyone is wrong.
Because mine was. 😎
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s offensive and she needs to be more thoughtful before she speaks (all celebrities/athletes/politicians who give interviews do). I still love her obviously – but we can’t make excuses for people who say stupid things. They need to be called out. If a friend of mine said something like that- they’d get an earful. Just saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Im 30. Have no kids, will not have any either. And I get what she was trying to say, but she has been childless up until now and must surely know how obnoxious that statement would sound. Im really tired of all the women who speak down at me because I dont “understand” life because I dont have children.
I dont put all of that on her though, but its just so very similar to what a lot of moms are like that its difficult not to get annoyed..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Before any person talk about pregnancy joy or whatever they should have a disclaimer. ” This is about ME and does not meant to discredit infertile people, adoptive parents, people who don’t want kids, step parents, trans people, people who only want one child, stay at home parents etc etc etc…”Maybe then there will be less outrage? I feel though one is bound to forget one group and will have to eat no matter what. This is the world we live in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t we just move past the superficial reaction to that phrase and understand that all women, people are individuals. If she feels having a baby makes her a real woman or a fulfilled woman then that is HER perspective about her womanhood. It would be different if she said all females have to give birth to be considered a real woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When something is for International consumption we will all have a say!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So I’m not a real woman? Good to know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse