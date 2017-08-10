There’s an inflatable chicken version of Donald Trump outside the White House

Please enjoy this ^^ art. Filmmaker Taran Singh Brar set up an inflatable chicken with Trump Hair just outside the White House. Brar said he did it because Trump is a chicken: “He’s too afraid to release his tax returns, too afraid to stand up to Vladimir Putin.” Bless.

Meanwhile, here’s something terrifying: Donald Trump is improvising all of it. Most of us assumed that fact anyway, but it’s another thing altogether when the emperor is escalating a conflict with a nuclear-armed North Korea and talking nonsense about “fire and fury.” The New York Times reports that Trump’s advisors braced themselves ahead of his little temper tantrum, and that the “fire and fury” comment came during the moment where the only thing in front of Trump was a fact-sheet about the opioid crisis. So, he’s going off-script and escalating sh-t just because he’s bored in a meeting. Awesome. Meanwhile, the few diplomats and American foreign-policy experts are literally telling North Korea to just ignore our crazy president. It’s not that Trump is consciously trying to out-crazy Kim Jong Un as a diplomatic tactic – it’s that Trump is legitimately crazier than Kim Jong Un.

Of course, Donald Trump is always proving that he can be a petty child on many different fronts all at once. This week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was in Kentucky, trying to explain why the GOP f–ked up their healthcare votes so badly. McConnell explained it this way:

“Our new president, of course, has not been in this line of work before. I think he had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process. Part of the reason I think people think we’re under-performing is because of too many artificial deadlines unrelated to the reality of the legislature which may have not been understood.”

Of all the sh-t McConnell has ever said, this barely registers as any kind of outrageous statement. It’s actually pretty true – if the GOP had taken their time and really worked on a bill that could have been embraced by their entire caucus, and McConnell had been given the time to massage his caucus, perhaps he could have passed something. It would have been horrible, of course. But he’s right. But OMG, McConnell’s assessment made Emperor Baby Fists SO MAD.

And you know what? Donald Trump isn’t wrong either. The GOP establishment worked their base into a lather for seven years about Obamacare and then when they fumbled it when their votes actually meant something, of course they all looked like morons. I actually wish Trump would do more of this. “This” being “sniping at his own party.” “This” being “taking down the sad-faced turtle known as Mitch McConnell.”

Meanwhile, the FBI conducted a “pre-dawn raid” of Paul Manafort’s home last month and we’re only hearing about it now. I want to marry Bob Mueller.

109 Responses to “There’s an inflatable chicken version of Donald Trump outside the White House”

  1. Lucy2 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:03 am

    I love this, but it would’ve been far more effective had a put it up when Cheeto Mussolini was actually in the WH- isn’t he in NJ for 2 weeks?

    Reply
  2. Mermaid says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:06 am

    The man who did this is an American hero!!! It’s so gratifying to watch them turn and eat their own. Also, can’t wait to see the Mooch on the Late Show!!!!

    Reply
  3. Jenns says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:06 am

    1. The chicken is funny, but I wish Trump was actually at the WH. Also, the wings should’ve been really tiny.
    2. I would love to see Trump be the end of Mitch McConnell. They thought they could control him and get agendas passed. LOL.
    3. We now live an a time where the president’s word means jack sh*t. And I don’t know how we get that trust back. Even with a new president, the effects of Orange Toilet Water will be felt for years.

    Reply
  4. snowflake says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I hope Trump is gone soon. Surely they won’t let him be in office for 4 years. It’s too embarrassing. I betcha Pence signed on because RNC said Trump will only be there short term, then we will remove him. Confidentially of course

    Reply
  5. Nicole says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:08 am

    The chicken was hysterical. I was laughing quite a bit thinking about how mad trump was at it.
    And yea McConnell we know. But here’s what else we know: you had seven years to draft something that was not completely heinous. So instead of b*tching about the vote maybe think about the fact that the GOP only knows how to say no.
    And NK has already come out and said that the only way to deal with trump is force. So Guam, Hawaii, Japan, Cali better brace themselves. Especially Guam.

    Reply
  6. Jerusha says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Memo to trumpkins-don’t fuck with Robert Mueller, he’s a thousand times the man you are. And he believes in service to country, not self. He’s coming for you.
    “A graduate of Princeton University, Mueller served as a Marine Corps officer during the Vietnam War, receiving the Bronze Star Medal with Combat “V” for heroism and the Purple Heart Medal. After graduating from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1973, he worked at a private firm in San Francisco for three years until his appointment as an assistant U.S. Attorney in the same city. Prior to his appointment as FBI director, Mueller served as a United States Attorney, as assistant attorney general for the Criminal Division and as acting deputy attorney general.”

    Reply
  7. HelloSunshine says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I’m watching CBS right now and listening to how everyone (our military, Japan, etc.) is picking up the slack because our president is an idiot.
    He very much reminds me of my grandma who had dementia and it makes me wonder if the people surrounding the president are just giving him the illusion that he’s in charge? Then they get to remain the majority and in power and Trump is just a very bad talking head? Ugh, I sound like one of those conspiracy people I hate so much don’t I? Lol

    Reply
  8. grabbyhands says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I’m being robbed of the hilarity of this moment by the knowledge that the lunatic in charge is just stupid enough to take it as some kind of challenge to do things even dumber than he already has, although threatening North Korea using language straight out of Game of Thrones fanfiction is already pretty bad.

    It will be interesting to see what comes of this raid on Manafort’s house. If he has any kind of sense, he would have destroyed anything even remotely incriminating months ago.

    Reply
  9. Rapunzel says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:14 am

    It’s like chicken little warning us the sky is falling.

    Mueller and his predawn, NO KNOCK (!!!) warrants are the only thing keeping me going.

    Reply
  10. LAK says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:29 am

    LOL

    Reply
  11. MissAmanda says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:33 am

    I think the chicken is childish, and the animal itself kind of says ‘trump, are you a chicken or are you going to start another war for America?’….at least that’s how I feel trump would see it. I dont think he’d see it as ‘afraid to release his tax returns or stand up to putin’…come on now.

    i’m all for art and making a statement, but this one seems unnecessary…

    Reply
  12. adastraperaspera says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Well, I have to hand it to the Trumpkins. They really pushed Russia out of the news cycle with the NK escalation. I do not believe for a minute that his bluster was impromptu. It stinks. What must Mueller be ready to expose that is so bad they will risk nuclear war? Or, is this just a fake spat that Putin Is engineering? We all know he owns Trump and also funds Kim Jong Un.

    Reply
  13. Bellagio DuPont says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I think Kim is significantly crazier than the Donald, actually. I mean, this is someone who’s organiser the killing of several members of his own family….at different points on time, so it’s a consistent malady. A stone cold killer.

    Trumps craziness is more an expression of his stupidity, incompetence and recklessness. I can imagine KimJU actually committing murder with his own hands…..I feel like trump would probably pay someone to do it.

    I actually think Mitch McConnell is WAY more dangerous than trump because he knows the disastrous consequences of his policies but just doesn’t give two f*cks about them. In fact, he wears his indifference to suffering like a well tailored suit.

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      August 10, 2017 at 9:00 am

      I think Tangerine is worse than Kim. Kim is a dictator, so he can follow through on his threats without impunity. If Tange had that he would go on a slaughtering rampage and I am dead serious. He is a psychopath barely contained in a cantaloupe body. He would arrest and imprison just because he could. He hangs out with Don King who murdered two people including stomping someone to death. Some of his best pals are mafia and Russian oligarchs both known to kill their enemies. He is a rapist, and he creeps on his own daughter. Kim is bad but I doubt that Tangerine would be better if all things were equal.

      Reply
  14. PunkyMomma says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Re Trump v McConnell: let them eat their young and old.

    The chicken is funny, too bad Cheeto wasn’t there – Cheeto loves his KFC – he might have had the Secret Service drag that inflatable into the Rose Garden.

    I paraphrase here, but when asked, President Obama said his greatest worry as POTUS was North Korea with full nuclear capabilities. IIRC, he said it was the worry that kept him up late at night. What has been happening these past few days is nothing short of terrifying — it’s like the beginning of a really bad joke:

    Two lunatics with nuclear weapons walk into a bar . . . .

    Reply
  15. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:56 am

    So to cope with the nonsense that has been going on I have started to treat all of the news that has been coming out and piecing it together like a large and bizarre puzzle. Or like this is a scary version of the episode of the Golden Girls where they went on the murder mystery retreat where Blanche’s boss ends up dead.

    This latest event makes the last week of July make more sense.

    July 25: Manafort testifies behind closed doors.

    July 26: His home is raided at bum fuck in the morning.
    Same day transgender ban and then he goes after Racist Elf and McCabe. Racist Elf for recusing himself and not going after leakers. McCabe for ordering or signing off on the raid. Everyone should know by now that Dump only goes on Twitter rages to cover up some new development in Mueller’s case against him and his administration. Him going after Big Kim is no accident. I wonder if the indictment rumors are true. If true, who is it for? Is it more than one? Could it be for Damien, Ivanka, Manafort, The Mercers, Ugly Son number one? I don’t believe it is Dump or Drunk, too easy.

    Why was the raid ordered? Was it because Manafort was not cooperating during his testimony?

    They would need a warrant for a raid. To get a warrant you have to show evidence of probable cause to go into someone’s home and search it. If they didn’t meet the standards for probable cause, no warrant, no raid. Whatever they used to get that warrant from a Federal judge must have been serious enough to get them as much leeway as they did.

    I spend a little too much time at the grocery store. If you pay any attention to those tabloids you will see stories Manafort doing salacious things. It is basically a smear campaign against Manafort. Dump is using his toadies at those rags to go after Manafort like they went after Obama and Hillary. Those stories would not be there if Dump was not threatened. So, maybe Manafort and Flynn rolled on Dump, Damien, and everyone else in the administration to save himself.

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      August 10, 2017 at 9:04 am

      He is stupid. Why poke at people who know his salacious secrets? They are going to sing and keep singing to save their own hides. Flynn has already turned.

      Reply
      • Aiobhan Targaryen says:
        August 10, 2017 at 9:40 am

        “Flynn has already turned.”

        You may be right. That is probably why a story about Flynn’s home being raided has not leaked yet.

        “He is stupid. Why poke at people who know his salacious secrets?”

        Narcissist don’t think like normal people. They genuinely believe that they are above everyone else just for existing. He has gotten away with so much for so long because the system has been rigged against his victims that he thinks this is just another con job that he is going to weasel his way out of. Hopefully, this is the one that takes him down.

    • Matador says:
      August 10, 2017 at 9:09 am

      If Manafort was already cooperating, they wouldn’t have had cause for a raid.

      Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      August 10, 2017 at 9:18 am

      And the warrant needed probable cause of a crime being committed. Stricter than simply cause to search.

      Plus they had a specific place– which they searched PRE DAWN (!) with NO KNOCK (!!) and apparently woke Manafort from his sleep.

      This was serious. Manafort is done and Trump’s using the Enquirer to threaten him into keeping his mouth shut.

      Calling it: Manafort was on the phone with DT during the June 9th meeting.

      Reply
  16. Matador says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:07 am

    “A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons.” – Hillary Clinton

    What more needs to be said?

    Reply
  17. Tyrant Destroyed says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:14 am

    While I am always up for a practical joke I am also afraid that Wacko Donnie misses the point and takes this as an offense to his ego and to proves us that he is not a chicken but a warrior and he releases all the arsenal on N. Korea

    Reply
  18. Beth says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Love it! Has he tweeted about it yet or is he too busy golfing, throwing another Republican under the bus, or scaring the world shitless by starting a nuclear war

    Reply
  19. Scal says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:40 am

    “McConnell had been given the time to massage his caucus” just sounds dirty. Gross.

    And McConnell is totally trying to blame his failure on Trump. You had 7 years bro, and HE was the one trying to rush it through as soon as Trump got elected. The GOP totally dropped the ball on that. Now that being said, Trump didn’t help matters either.

    Reply
  20. Lizzie says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:43 am

    people think congress is underpeforming b/c YOU ARE MITCH. i’m as tired of him as i am trump. he’s been obstructing legislative progress for a decade because he is a racist, bigoted asshole high on his own power. he doesn’t give a shit about a single person in this country other than himself. they botched healthcare because they don’t want people to have it. it is as simple as that. they bitched for 7 years that ACA was bad for the country and when it was their turn at the plate they whiffed…had nothing. they should all be embarassed because it nakedly exposed that the healthcare debate had nothing to do with anything other than hating obama and repealling it is singularly about tarnishing his legacy.

    Reply
    • Bellagio DuPont says:
      August 10, 2017 at 9:57 am

      @ Lizzie….

      You are so right, it’s sad. These people will let millions die, rather than leave any evidence of Obamas achievements standing.

      I don’t understand why there are not more Americans out in the streets FORCING republicans to keep/ work on Obamacare.

      Reply
      • Lynnie says:
        August 10, 2017 at 10:29 am

        It’s the same reason why half the country routinely sits out on elections, and why a good chunk now can’t be bothered to give more than a cursory glance at the news now. This country is a reactionary one, but only after the fact. As long as the status quo is fine for them personally they won’t come out.

  21. Bellagio DuPont says:
    August 10, 2017 at 10:06 am

    By the way, given the new specific threats from North Korea targeting Guam, I’m going to go ahead and say that if this sh*t really goes down, I’m going to put the blame SQUARELY on all Trump voters.

    Not on Trump, but on his voters, because they knew they were voting for a lunatic and did it anyway. They will have blood on their hands.

    Reply
    • holly hobby says:
      August 10, 2017 at 11:24 am

      I do think it’s curious that the moron in NK basically sent an “invitation” about the Guam bombing. Seriously, he if was going to do that he’ll secretly do it without any hints (like the Japanese and Pearl Harbor). This is a pissing contest and these 2 bozos are holding the world hostage.

      Reply
  22. Franny says:
    August 10, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Probably not the best time to call Trump a chicken when he’s having it out with even crazier North Korea. I do love the chicken though – all angry with billowing hair. How funny.

    Reply
  23. Amelie says:
    August 10, 2017 at 10:24 am

    I saw Chicken Trump in April when I visited my friend in DC right before the Tax March. There’s a picture of it on my Instagram (without me in it). Didn’t realize people hadn’t yet realized this was a thing but I was delighted when I saw it!

    Reply
  24. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    August 10, 2017 at 10:48 am

    It needs a companion installment– a poop emoji with a sphincter mouth and same hair/brows, et cetera.

    Reply
  25. Chicken N pastry says:
    August 10, 2017 at 10:54 am

    I wish he did a dog or pig instead. The chicken could easily fall under “too chicken to deal with NK” since that’s in the news lately.

    Reply
    • bcgirl says:
      August 10, 2017 at 11:49 am

      He didn’t “do” this! It’s total BS on the artist’s part.
      He didn’t make it, didn’t conceive it, just got a hold of one of the chickens someone in China was making a year ago.
      These were made in China shortly after Trump’s election, and there were several of them. It obviously has a cultural meaning there which I would love to know.
      But he can go on taking bows, for setting it up I guess.

      Reply
  26. Mermaid says:
    August 10, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Is there anyone else that thinks Dump and Putin hatched this plan with North Korea to distract from Russia investigation during their little hookup at the G-20? Doesn’t Russia sell weapons to North Korea? I could look at this chicken all day. A thing of great beauty it is.

    Reply
  27. WhatwasThat? says:
    August 10, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Well from an outsider point of view that chicken is far to cute to be Trump…
    As much as I like the connection..this makes him look cuter and cuddlier than he is!
    And it is an insult to chickens who have more concentration skills that this man
    In fact I hate it when we call people beasts or other names as derogatory as humans are 100 times worst than any other creature that ever roamed the earth..and I include T.Rex in that!!
    I much preferred that naked statue that had a big gut and was truly unpleasant that was around about the time of the election as this man is that and more..
    He and Bannon are loving the chaos they send to the world and make money on the sly whilst this is happening..
    I hope his base wake up to the reality before it’s too late!!

    Reply
  28. BlueSky says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    The GOP never had any intention of repealing the ACA. If they did they would have spent the last 7 years coming up with an alternative. They were just using that tired talking point to get reelected.

    Reply

