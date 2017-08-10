There’s an inflatable chicken version of Donald Trump outside the White House

Embed from Getty Images

Please enjoy this ^^ art. Filmmaker Taran Singh Brar set up an inflatable chicken with Trump Hair just outside the White House. Brar said he did it because Trump is a chicken: “He’s too afraid to release his tax returns, too afraid to stand up to Vladimir Putin.” Bless.

This magnificent Trump Chicken brought to us by Taran Singh Brar, who hopes to organize a "chicken march" someday. pic.twitter.com/PmSbumcl5P — Jennifer Brooks (@stribrooks) August 9, 2017

Meanwhile, here’s something terrifying: Donald Trump is improvising all of it. Most of us assumed that fact anyway, but it’s another thing altogether when the emperor is escalating a conflict with a nuclear-armed North Korea and talking nonsense about “fire and fury.” The New York Times reports that Trump’s advisors braced themselves ahead of his little temper tantrum, and that the “fire and fury” comment came during the moment where the only thing in front of Trump was a fact-sheet about the opioid crisis. So, he’s going off-script and escalating sh-t just because he’s bored in a meeting. Awesome. Meanwhile, the few diplomats and American foreign-policy experts are literally telling North Korea to just ignore our crazy president. It’s not that Trump is consciously trying to out-crazy Kim Jong Un as a diplomatic tactic – it’s that Trump is legitimately crazier than Kim Jong Un.

Of course, Donald Trump is always proving that he can be a petty child on many different fronts all at once. This week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was in Kentucky, trying to explain why the GOP f–ked up their healthcare votes so badly. McConnell explained it this way:

“Our new president, of course, has not been in this line of work before. I think he had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process. Part of the reason I think people think we’re under-performing is because of too many artificial deadlines unrelated to the reality of the legislature which may have not been understood.”

[Via CNN]

Of all the sh-t McConnell has ever said, this barely registers as any kind of outrageous statement. It’s actually pretty true – if the GOP had taken their time and really worked on a bill that could have been embraced by their entire caucus, and McConnell had been given the time to massage his caucus, perhaps he could have passed something. It would have been horrible, of course. But he’s right. But OMG, McConnell’s assessment made Emperor Baby Fists SO MAD.

Senator Mitch McConnell said I had "excessive expectations," but I don't think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

And you know what? Donald Trump isn’t wrong either. The GOP establishment worked their base into a lather for seven years about Obamacare and then when they fumbled it when their votes actually meant something, of course they all looked like morons. I actually wish Trump would do more of this. “This” being “sniping at his own party.” “This” being “taking down the sad-faced turtle known as Mitch McConnell.”

Meanwhile, the FBI conducted a “pre-dawn raid” of Paul Manafort’s home last month and we’re only hearing about it now. I want to marry Bob Mueller.

