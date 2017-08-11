Taylor Swift was basically the star of her very own ‘Law & Order: SVU’ episode

The courtroom sketch artist is having a hell of a time capturing Taylor Swift, right? I have no room to talk – my father could sketch out someone’s likeness perfectly in a matter of minutes, but I do not have that gift (neither does this sketch artist). Anyway, Day 4 of the Grope-gate trial happened, and it was actually a huge day in court. Taylor Swift took the stand and it was almost like you could hear the *BONG* of the Law & Order: SVU music. Tay’s got a great lawyer too, and as I read through her testimony, it was clear that A) she’s very smart and no one’s fool and B) she retained a lot from her coaching, because her lawyer obviously coached her about what the defense lawyer was going to ask. Tay’s lawyer didn’t end up asking any questions of his client – he let Taylor’s answers to David Mueller’s lawyers stand, because Tay did so well. There’s a lot of back and forth, but here are the broad strokes:

She knows for sure that Mueller groped her & it was on purpose: “It was a definite grab. A very long grab,” she told McFarland on the stand. When asked “how long” the alleged grab took place, Swift replied, “I don’t think it would be wise to estimate time in court, but I know it was long enough for me to be completely sure that it was intentional.”

She felt his hand on her bare bottom: McFarland asked further questions about the incident, including whether his client had grabbed her “bare bottom.” “Yes,” she answered. “He stayed latched on to my bare ass cheek… I felt him grab onto my ass cheek underneath my skirt. The first couple of milliseconds I thought it must be a mistake, so I moved to the side very quickly so that his side would be removed from my ass cheek, but it didn’t let go,” she further testified. When asked if she tried to get away, the star explained, “It was a very shocking thing that has never happened to me before. This was not something I had ever dealt with. I got as far away from him as I possibly could.”

What happened after Mueller groped her: Once the photograph was taken, Swift recalled “a light switched off in my personality. I just said in a monotone voice, ‘Thank you for coming,’ and then they were gone,” she described. “Your client could have taken a normal photo with me.” She said that the “first moment” she had without fans in front of her, she reported the incident. As she recalled telling her assistant, “I said, ‘That dude just grabbed my ass.’”

Why her bodyguard, Greg Dent, didn’t do anything immediately. McFarland asked Swift about working with Dent, including how long he had worked for her and whether or not she considered him one of the best bodyguards she’d ever had. “I don’t have a competition in my mind over best bodyguards,” she replied. The musician declared that she trusted Dent and still does and asserted that he saw Mueller “reach under my skirt and grab my ass.” McFarland questioned if Dent tried to stop Mueller or call security after the alleged incident, to which she replied “no.” It was “a devious and sneaky act,” Swift described. “There was a wall behind me.” The lawyer further questioned the pop star, asking if she was critical or questioned Dent’s protection of her. “What Mr. Mueller did was, like I said, very intentional and the location was very intentional and it happened very quickly and I wasn’t going to blame Greg Dent for something Mr. Mueller did,” she said. When asked if she was critical of Dent for allowing someone to grope her, she retorted, “No, I am critical of your client sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my ass.”

On Mueller’s claim that he only touched her ribcage: “He did not touch my rib. He did not touch my arm. He did not touch my hand. He grabbed my bare ass.” Swift also denied that someone else could have grabbed her. “He had a handful of my ass,” she reiterated. “It happened to me. I know it was him.”

Whether she thinks Mueller “got what he deserved” when he was fired: “I don’t feel anything about Mr. Mueller. I don’t know him…I don’t have any feelings about a person that I don’t know. I think what he did was despicable, horrible and shocking. But, I don’t know him at all.”

She’s not at fault: “I am not going to allow you or your client in any way to make me feel like this was my fault, because it isn’t,” she said on the stand Thursday. “I am being blamed for the unfortunate events of his life that are a product of his decisions, not mine.”