Amber Heard & Elon Musk are already back together, making kissy-faces in Oz

Amber Heard and Elon Musk broke up. But maybe they didn’t. Maybe they’re both drama queens? After some back-and-forth for several days about whether Elon dumped Amber and whether there were any “reasons” for the split (like Amber being manipulative and selfish?), it seems like they possibly got back together. If they even broke up in the first place. MTV Australia reports that Elon and Amber went to breakfast together this week at “Gold Coast hotspot Paddock Bakery.” It’s not just a random report either – Elon and Amber posed separately for photos at the bakery, so they were definitely there and definitely together. Reportedly, they were doing kissy-faces and breakfast-gropings the whole time. When they were done, Elon let Amber drive them home in his Tesla.
Interestingly enough, there seems to be a bizarre wrinkle to all of this. Did you hear a rumor that Amber was banging an Aussie athlete on the downlow? Well, read this:
Former lovebirds Elon Musk and Amber Heard have reunited on the Gold Coast but it seems someone at the billionaire’s rocket company SpaceX is unhappy at the prospect of any reconciliation. The Bulletin received a message on August 4 — the day before news of the couple’s split broke — claiming Aquaman star Heard, 31, had been seeing a local sportsman.
The message included the Gold Coast address where Heard is staying — previously a closely guarded secret. The Bulletin has withheld the sportsman’s name and Heard’s address.
“(Redacted) is spending many nights week at Amber Heard’s house on (redacted) on the (redacted) and leaving early in the morning looking like the cat that swallowed the canary,” the message said.
The sportsman denied the allegation, saying: “Who told you this?”
According to the message’s metadata, the information was sent from California on August 4 from an iPhone using the IP address belonging to Space Exploration Technologies Corp — better known as SpaceX. The privately held US aerospace company was founded by billionaire businessman Musk.
Someone at Elon Musk’s company doesn’t want the boss to be with Amber Heard. That’s what I’m taking away from this. And it’s someone close to the boss, or else how would the person know Amber’s address? I really don’t know. It’s an interesting conspiracy though, isn’t it?
Last thing: please read this Jalopnik story about Elon. He apparently fired his assistant of 12 years at one point because he’s an enormous douche.
Well this just got interesting.
By the time we all repost our feelings about Elon and Amber, they will have broken up again. Waste of space. Elon focus on the AI on Facebook.
I like them together. She seems like a raging beezy so I bet he dropped her like a hot potatoe but they got that chemistry and cant stay away from each other! Maybe elon caught wind of her new hook up and it made him run back? She seems manipulative
The man is a billionaire who has been married and divorced multiple times. He is likely a skilled manipulator himself.
Yep, he can be very charming when he needs to be.
Girl’s just want to have fun (with intentions of marrying so they imagine themselves as patriarchal good girls or perhaps she needs a bit of lusty attention; resembling a good ego-massage). Sex is always forefront in the majority male mind, so it makes perfect sense to me. This is the pain that comes from weaning off a chemical high during separating from a lover. Amber is the one most being used- she has Disney fantasies and gambles with very high stakes – Eton is off to the races, otherwise, he’d still be wanting her to be around, other than for sexual pleasure. Every woman can supply that!
Amber really should take some time to herself. These kind of fantasies can really hurt a woman.
I don’t doubt her golddigging abilities
Accepting “break ups” from douchebags instead of chasing them or breaking down ….usually makes them come back….in days
Haha so true. Maybe they’re as bad as each other and will keep playing this game until one of them finds something shinier I think they’re both pretty opportunistic
Or not … Next …
Both want to be the alpha in the relationship, so they’re going to keep playing games.
👀…Girl..I guess. lol.
He seems pretty messy with his relationships divorcing, remarrying and divorcing the same person. I would be surprised if they were 100% done.
I love the pic of Amber looking at the camera, hand on Elon’s shoulder and lipstick on his cheek. Almost like she is thinking” I have marked my territory, back off!!”
Lol
After observing Heard’s antics for the past few years, I can only come to one conclusion: Amber Heard is the STUNT QUEEN to end all stunt queens. And these middle aged guys seem to love the way she shocks them out of their routines. Until they don’t love it anymore, that is.
Jalopnik absolutely HATES Tesla and Musk and EV’s in general, so keep that in mind. They’re leaving out a lot.
His assistant didn’t just ask for a raise, she asked to be compensated on the level of SpaceX’s top execs. He considered it whilst she took an all expenses paid vacation, and decided that no, she wasn’t essential enough to justify that. He offered her another role in the company, and she declined by never showing up again. He still paid her a year’s severance and gave her stock options.
Employees said there had been signs of tensions in their working relationship for a while, and that Musk was increasingly concerned about the way she regularly spoke for him on business matters. I imagine asking for such a massive raise and increased role in the company meant he felt he had to make a decision about whether he could accept that long-term or whether he needed to make changes, and unfortunately for her he went with the latter. From a PR standpoint he could have handled it better, but it’s his job to make those sort of decisions, and he didn’t just cast her aside.
Thanks, @Katie. I saw that headline yesterday and wondered what the background was to the story.
Yep, the Jalopnik dude has always had a negative slant toward Tesla. As did many republicans who called it a “loser company” during 2012 debates. Ha!
Elon compensated the assistant with 52 weeks pay and appreciating stocks.
I didn’t think it was that simple. He has a target on his back for a variety of reasons. I am not saying he isn’t flawed but I would take criticisms with that in mind.
There is a reporter from Gold Coast bulletin, Sally something, that saw them at this place and Elon musk called this reporter to say something about this false allegation and email from a employee at spaceX.
She said the article will be publish today.
I don’t know if they are back together or not, but both look happy and friendly with each other, so whatever is happening they are fine with each other.
According to the reporter who saw them at Paddock and got those photos, they were friendly with each other but not actually engaging in any kind of PDA.
Apparently Musk called said reporter today about that SpaceX employee story and gave an interview, so there’ll be a story in the paper (Gold Coast Bulletin) about that very soon. Hopefully it’ll clear up some of this messiness!
Can someone tell me what Amber uses on her skin? Ffs it’s always so clean and dewy. I looked at those fan photos on the link and I need my skin to look like that. TIA lol
She does have a gorgeous complexion. I think it’s just genes since her sister is the same.
Apparently she uses Suki products, but it sounded like she was paid to say that so take it with a big grain of salt!
I dislike both of these people, Elon Musk in particular.
They just gave a joint statement to People.
In a joint statement, the pair told PEOPLE exclusively: “Having read recent articles about our relationship, we would like to speak for ourselves. The distance has been really tough on our relationship, because we haven’t been able to see each other much. All relationships have their ups and downs, of course.’
“People occasionally send out speculation, which has no basis in fact, without our knowledge, believing that that they have our best interests in mind. Sometimes, other agendas are at work. It can get a little weird… However, we would like to state directly that we have the utmost respect for one another, and it would be troubling if anyone had the impression that we thought otherwise.’
‘As a closing note, it is worth bearing in mind that events are always amplified and dramatized in a high profile relationship, whether the people involved like it or not (and we definitely don’t). The reality is that this is just a normal relationship with a giant magnifying glass applied’
I’m rolling my eyes at them so hard right now. All they would have needed to do to have more privacy is skip the kissy Instagram picture. Speculation about Amber’s life would have died down eventually, and they could have kept things quiet until they either ended things or decided to get engaged.
Likewise, they could have ignored the breakup story for awhile. There are good reasons so many other celebrities wait until things have been over for a few months to announce it – making sure the breakup sticks is one of them.
I definitely think they would have been far better off never going ‘Instagram official’, but it’s looking more and more like neither was the source of that initial story that called Heard selfish and manipulative. So they probably didn’t plan on making the break-up official so soon. It did take them both a day and a bit to confirm it.
They’re going overboard now, but I actually think Musk’s been quite good here. He’s really, really going out of his way to let people know that he still likes and respects her, and didn’t dump her because he’d heard awful things about her. Given her history and the way Depp slammed her in the press I think it’s quite nice he’s making sure this doesn’t add to that.
After their instagram posts they didn’t really talk to the media about it, I mean, tabloids were fed information and run with it. But I guess people will always find something to pick on them no matter what they do at this point.
Reaction to the Depp scandal revealed/created (?) some negative public sentiment toward Heard & in light of that, the “manipulative” story was potentially quite damaging. He needed to address it.
But, yeah, don’t complain about public attention, when you choose to go instagram-offical with your trophy girlfriend. . . Nope.
I can’t say anything negative about this statement. They only talked about breaking up after tabloids run with it. And it does indicate that there are people close to them who are trying to mess things up by saying sh*t to the media.
Smart celebrities know when to shrug off stories. Jennifer Aniston doesn’t issue a denial everytime a tabloid claims she’s pregnant. They’d have been a lot better off if they’d said nothing. These pics would have sold anyway, and the initial stories about the breakup would have looked like lies. Or, if the breakup had stuck, they could have waited w couple months and then praised each other professionally. Going on the defense just keeps people talking.
They’d already confirmed the break-up on Instagram before these photos though, so that just further confused things. Their statements on Insta didn’t do anything to halt the idea Musk dumped her because he heard terrible things, so now they’re trying to kill that story once and for all.
Again, given that first story was really playing into the whole ‘Heard is a manipulative wh&@e who lied about Johnny Depp’ thing, I think they felt they couldn’t just ignore it. They do need to reign it in and go dark for a while now though.
Lunchcoma, none of them fit into the “smart” celebrities label. Jennifer has been one for decades and she isn’t on social media. They are being naive for sure, but I feel people are jumping on them because most don’t like him or her.
Jamieee, “Their statements on Insta didn’t do anything to halt the idea Musk dumped her because he heard terrible things” isn’t really true. His comment pretty much said they were still close and friends.
The confusion exists just because tabloids are on top of it and will publish everything. They just made it worse by trying to control the narrative, but I understand the temptation to do it.
Oh I know they said nice things about each other on Insta, but people weren’t buying it and were still assuming Musk was the source of that first story dragging Heard, and that his nice comments later were just him playing the PR game.
Him visiting her and making it super clear that he didn’t leak that story and is pissed at whoever did should actually shut the crazy Depp fans up a bit.
They seem to think they’re some kind of power couple that people really care about. It’s basic tabloid fodder, why are they responding to it at all? They come off as control freaks, and all this serves to do is invite more speculation and more attention.
So much. I think she is really into public statements but honestly Why?
High profile? She is C list actress and he is a scientist/ businessman. Not really Brangelina.
Also they dated for 5 minutes. Meh…
But he’s also a ridiculously well known scientist/businessman. He attracts a lot of attention because of his job, and the causes he supports. He’s also worth 16.7 BILLION – I’d consider that pretty freaking high-profile. She’s well known at least as of late – and has gotten a lot of attention. High profile means well known and able to attract a lot of attention – I’d say that suits them. They might not be a classic power couple, but definitely high profile in at least some ways.
High profile doesn’t reflect status. Plenty of D-listers have dominated news cycles.
Their break-up was covered by just about every celebrity gossip outlet, plus a ton of outlets like Forbes due to Musk. So it was high profile.
They were together over a year, and pretty much living together in Bel Air (when she was there).
That’s probably why he rushed back to her…she doesn’t strike me as the type to wallow in tears over a breakup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably Elon who send it from SpaceX lol
Now im super curious how the sportsman is.
That’s what I was thinking. Was he in California on August 4th? If he was, it seems more likely it came from someone directed by him or him personally.
All of this just seems so attention seeking, fake break up to get people talking?
They didn’t really talk about it until tabloids got this information out…
Could this be one of the other Justice League-ers taking the heat off of Batfleck?
It’s really starting to sound like someone close to Musk spread the initial story about their break-up in a way designed to make sure things ended for good, and now it’s backfired.
I was thinking his ex Talulah or maybe his mother (she couldn’t unfollow Heard on social media fast enough), but the SpaceX thing puts a bit of a dent in that theory.
Looking at the comments I read on this instagram (or was it twitter?) when he posted a photo with Amber in the beginning of their relationship, it seems that at least fans of him don’t like her at all. I can totally see someone close to him, from the company trying to poison things between them…
She asked for privacy and said this is a personal issue and now they are giving interviews about their relationship?
Amber is the drama queen of the drama queens.
And really, do they think that they are so precious with all the things going on in our world right now?
Never liked Amber so it’s ok, but I’ve lost all respect for Musk too much after he called Australia’s biggest tabloid to talk about their relationship like it’s something important,all that after she asked people for privacy. What a joke they both are.
100% agreed, Ruth. And what’s more, I am sure we can now look forward to the next round of drama involving these two. And it’s not because they are ‘high profile’. Its because drama is their modus operandi.
That’s not where that comment was supposed to go!
What do you care so much? And why shouldn’t they be talking? After all those stories are about them and their life. There’s no one in better position to tell the truth than them
You don’t get it. Everyone can talk and everyone has the right to talk BUT when you ask for privacy and act like the attention bothers you don’t release a 25 line statement to People mag cause it will only make you look like a big hypocrite who loves attention.
I expected it from Amber since she’s attention thirsty but I though Musk was a more serious person.
An example of a truly private couple who asked for privacy and not for attention and acted like it?
Depp and Paradis. They were together for 13 years and their separation statement was 3 lines long. They never commented on the thousands of speculative stories even though they had children who could hear about them.
Heard and Musk were together for a year and act like it was the relationship of the century with these ridiculous PR statements.Its just embarrassing.
@ Rachel One could care about all of this because Elon Musk is in a position to do something positive for mankind. And Heard, as his partner, is in a position to be a major distraction to him (which she already seems to be)
Elon Musk has been in dramatic, on and off relationships his entire adult life, Six. His relationship with his first wife was like that prior to their marriage, and the fact that Talulah is both his second and third wife speaks for itself. He either thrives on the chaos or has learned how to deal with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As I see it, the mistake is to answer to anything, because when you do it the first time you’ll feel obligated to keep correcting media. But I understand why they did it.
They both love drama and attention.
Yes. Elon is as much of a famewhore as she is.
Yes, so immature!
I say this not in defense of or even as a out for the disgusting Johnny Depp but she seems so insufferable. She’s been told since her early teens how amazing/special she is ONLY because of her looks… chick isnt exactly known for being a scholar. She will take that as far as she can and manipulate those willing to pay the tab. Elon seems like a douche but gold and gold diggers always seem to find each other. Let’s see what happens…
But she reads Ayn Rand!
But Ayn Rand is an awful read! Lol
“Streisand Effect” strikes again.
So so thirsty.
Reminds me of when Amber use to stage garage pap pics – in her pre-Depp days – after her TV show flopped and cancelled, just to get attention.😔
Couple of weirdos.
Okay am I the only one who is confused? Are they still in a relationship? Dating? Just friends? FWB?
I think it basically amounts to; on a break, but hoping to work things out in the near future.
I don’t believe the athlete part of the story. They couldn’t even name him.
The source named him. The paper chose to redact the name (and Heard’s address), but did say the athlete denied it.
There might be something there, Heard was going to A LOT of rugby matches on the GC. I’m getting the feeling Musk and Heard aren’t/weren’t exclusive anyway though.
He did not deny it, just asked: Who said that?
I have no doubt about cheating on her part.
This is called work ethics, no one knows if the athlete also has a girlfriend or wife.
