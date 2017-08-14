Queen Elizabeth is making plans for Charles’ regency in three years’ time

The Daily Mail has a tendency to do some very interesting “what if” royal stories in the dead of summer. I personally think they save some of their bitchiest and most shady stuff for when the Queen goes to Balmoral, and when most of the royals are enjoying their summer holidays. The DM has been doing an interesting series about the Queen and Prince Charles and how the Queen seems to be indicating that she’s increasingly more susceptible to the idea of a regency, meaning that she will still be the Queen, but as she gets older, she wants Charles to take over the running of Buckingham Palace. Charles and the Queen are increasingly combining their offices, and the Queen’s most trusted courtiers have been leaving in a steady drove. There’s some talk of “royal chaos” or shambles at the palace, just as there’s talk that Charles and QEII are on the same page about the younger royals needing to pull their weight now more than ever. Well, in a new piece, Daily Mail contributor/royalist Robert Jobson claims that the Queen is moving ever closer to accepting a Charles regency. Some highlights:
She’s open to the idea of regency: With the Queen now into her 92nd year, and with the hard-working Duke of Edinburgh choosing to retire last month at the age of 96, plans are afoot which, if implemented, would see Charles appointed King in all but name. Palace sources have indicated that the Queen has told her inner circle that, if she is still on the throne at the age of 95, she will ask for a piece of legislation called the Regency Act to come into force – granting her eldest son full power to reign even while she still lives. I have spoken to a number of high-ranking courtiers who made it clear that preparations for a transition are moving ahead at pace. They have all confirmed that a Regency with Charles taking the lead is now, at the very least, a real possibility.
The courtiers are all a-buzz: One senior former member of the Royal Household said: ‘Out of the profound respect the Queen holds for the institution of monarchy and its stewardship, Her Majesty would want to make sure that she has done everything she can for her country and her people before she hands over. She is dutiful to her core. Her Majesty is mindful of her age and wants to make sure when the time comes, the transition of the Crown is seamless. I understand the Queen has given the matter considerable thought and believes that, if she is still alive at 95, she will seriously consider passing the reign to Charles.’
Charles isn’t saying anything officially: Clarence House – the household of Prince Charles – is making no comment about Plan Regency, as it has been called. However, it is understood to be a matter of increasingly open discussion at court. But Palace staff responsible for communications have been ordered to be ‘up to speed’ on the 1937 Regency Act, which grants power to the heir apparent ‘in the event of the incapacity of the Sovereign through illness, and for the performance of certain of the Royal functions in the name and on behalf of the Sovereign in certain other events’.
Transitioning the younger royals: Of course, the transition to a world in which significantly more Royal duties are undertaken by the younger generations is already well under way. Next month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will step into their new roles as full-time working Royals, and Prince Harry will be expected to carry out more engagements at his grandmother’s side. ‘As ever, the Queen wants there to be the minimum of fuss,’ said the former member of the Royal Household. ‘Of course, for obvious reasons, abdication is not even a consideration.’
Interesting note about a regency coup: To safeguard against a coup, a Regent can only be installed once a decision is taken by at least three of the following: the Sovereign’s consort, in this case the Duke of Edinburgh; the Lord Chancellor, David Lidington; the Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow; the Lord Chief Justice, the incoming Sir Ian Burnett; and Master of the Rolls, Sir Terence Etherton.
The rest of the piece details all of the crazy staff shakeups happening at Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace, and there’s another note in there about how Charles is already acting as a shadow regent anyway, that he’s increasingly taking on more of his mother’s duties and traveling, etc. Part of me takes everything in here at face value: the Queen had a health scare over the Christmas holiday and she wants to ensure that everything is in order, and she wants her office and Charles’ office to be on the same page about everything. I think Clarence House and BP already are on the same page about most things. And I definitely think they’re on the same page regarding William, Kate and Harry. As in, the younger royals need to get off their royal arses and be truly keen about working.
Am i the only one who thinks the queens staff is leaving simply because they all are planning for her to slow down? With DoE retiring, his staff are redundant, and with PC taking on more duties from QEII and combinding houses there are more redundancies. The older statesman may want to retire after all these years of service and they’re leaving so PC staff can assume the role and get used to it before a full transition, which is going to happen eventually.
Yes, but that is far too realistic and non-bitchy for the DM
Yeah, that’s basically what I see too.
No I agree with you. It’s not as salacious of course. And they should put the Regent plan into motion. She’s done her duty and Charles is rightful next heir. He’s earned it.
Surely you don’t expect logic from the Daily Fail!
Seems sensible to do, but I think they are going to struggle getting the younger royals to do more. Perhaps a Regency will be a wake-up call, though, for them.
They’ve been “keen” to “hit the ground running” and to transition to “full-time royal work” “whatever that is” for so many years now, that I doubt we will see them doubling their meager efforts any time soon.
well, she’s 92. I think when Phillip goes, she’ll follow soon after. In these very unstable times (ugh, Brexit), I think she may think that she is securing the future of the monarchy better by transitioning over to Charles. Because once she dies, the monarchy becomes MUCH less popular.
Yes agree the BRF will lose much popularity after the death of QE2.
It’s a shame considering all the hard work Charles put in especially during his younger years with the Prince’s Trust. The issues with Camilla and Diana have dogged him to no end. The ghost of Diana continues to haunt. Many polls show William as man child as he is, is preferred to become the next King.
I must confess I’ve read plenty of DF articles on the issue. Most people in the comments express contempt and h*te towards Charles and his wife. Didn’t some recent poll say the Wills is more popular than PC to become King? So much controversy that I am afraid to say the following: Charles’ morality is dubious. Diana was an exceptional humanitarian patron. Scandals have occurred all the time in the royal household, for centuries now. Just that now we have the media and Diana spoke (truths and lies) out. I still think that Charles is more fit to become King in light of his previous and current work and his decades-long preparation to become Head of State. Bill the Ordinary could not hold even a part time job with all that it entailed. Did he even finish that bespoke Cambridge course in agriculture, that lasted less than two months? He has a degree in geography and there is no word on his experience or abilities to conduct the role of a Head of State. Or other work experience whatsoever. From my side that does not matter because I am not a British citizen, Charles wins hands down.
Unless potential King Prince/ess Henry becomrs stay as hardworking with the POW/Regent King. PR Anne, Yorks- Wessexs and the other dedicatrd older Windsors- the Monarchy could remain the stability (with awful brexit) useful and energized and relevant.
Speaking of bitchy/shaming royal stories whilst they are safely at Balmoral, Fergie’s toesucking photos were posted in August of the year. She allegedly came down to breakfast to find the various members of the family leafing through their own copy of tabloid with the pictures!!!
Back on topic, Charles has already been taking on more of her duties so a pseudo-regency is already in place. In 3yrs time, they’ll just formalise it if that is the decision.
Toe-sucking remains my favourite ever bit of royal gossip. So declasse!
I’m inclined to think it’ll remain a shadow regency right up until the point she can’t read the QS any more – and that may well never actually happen.
Oh God I was like nine when that happened and even I remember it. They say that President Bush was advised on what it meant to international relations with the UK. Hahaha!
Yeah I remember that. Diana froze Fergie out around the same time I think? Or was it before? There was some reason Fergie was away in the first place … I think the toe sucking was in Florida.
Fergie and Diana poking women from behind with their umbrella tips was the thing for me as it was in public and in front of everyone … good times.
The Brit royals have always been the gift that keeps on giving in terms of gossip. In my gossip lifetime, they’ve provided superb entertainment and sometimes tragic drama. All of it, from the days of the Prince of Wales’s affair with Wallis Simpson and eventual abdication, Margaret’s love affairs and disaterous marriage, and then Charles, Diana, and Camilla. But, sadly, the central characters have become less fascinating, less compelling.
They have become less fascinating and less compelling because of in your face electronic social media.
+100
Maybe more entertaining di ersion, because who they are – misbehaving on Taxfunded luxuries.
LAK, do you remember when the toe sucking holiday actually took place? I thought the press published them during or right after the trip, but now you have me wondering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She apparently saw the adult members happily leafing through the tabloid pictures with their breakfasts, went back upstairs, packed her bags and fled Balmoral. Source = her own biography.
Thanks LAK. Now things are coming together because I wondered how she could leave one trip and go straight to Balmoral, so brazenly etc. At least there were a few weeks/months in between. Either way, she is such a fool.
Good. Time for that system to go to history. So much awful things around them. I do hope William and Harry find their happiness outside the firm. Also doubt Harry will propose now. It’s20 years since he lost his mum.
@Milla – why would Harry not propose because of the 20-year anniversary of the loss of his mother?! If anything, I would rather guess that with this milestone passed, and his 33rd birthday upon him, he is feeling even more the sense of moving into full adulthood, of which marriage is a powerful symbolic passage. What’s more, I have ten bucks riding on this, so don’t go upsetting my apple cart . . . he IS going to propose. He is, he is, he is . . .
I am saying not now as in not in August. Well maybe he already did but he wants to keep it private.
@Milla – oh! apologies for misunderstanding!
Makes sense. But I see The Queen living that same age as her mother though.
I buy the pseudo-regency that LAK has pointed out, but I’m not sure I would bet (there’s that deadly word for me again) on a formalized one unless the Queen announces illness and a pressing physical need to do so. She is deeply religious and religiously committed to her role.
But another question for the knowledgeable British here: if a regency is formalized, what happens to William and Kate? Is there a step-up in title and the hierarchy if Charles goes from being Prince of Wales to Regent of Britain? Or does he stay Prince of Wales as well as Regent of Britain?
In terms of titles, no titles upgrade for the other royals because the Monarch is still reigning, but has deputised the regent to take over day to day duties.
Charlie gets a ‘HRH Prince Regent’ title, but he is not monarch. HM is still the monarch.
See George 3 and his Prince Regent. That is the precident invoked by this article and appears to be the formula being followed.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Regency_Acts
@LAK – thank you for clarifying!
It was just suggested to me that this could have a lot to do with Charles turning 70 next year, and that’s as big a milestone as his mother’s 95th.
I think the younger royals would have a better work ethic if she had stepped down from the title but still done charity work long ago. I think William sees it as a long time before he comes king (isn’t Charles in his 70s?), so he thinks of it as something for when he’s an old man.
I think it’s parenting/ heir training failure. It’s purely an accident that Charles has had to wait as long as he has. Ditto the Queen getting the top job when she did. They raised William to be lazy and didn’t insist upon him making something of his wait.
He could easily get the top job by the end of the week, but it’s become publicly fashionable to blame his poor work ethic and lack of passion about any particular subject on the accidental circumstances of his father and grandmother.
And no one insists he show any interest in the job he will have.
@LAK
I agree that parenting plays a major role, but William and Harry are now men in their 30s. Plenty of people turn their lives around after a youth of bad parental guidance. These men have every means to do so.
I’m not a fan of royalty on principle, but I do respect how much the oldest active royals have done for their country. To see the UK through WWII and to spend your life working diligently only to have a new generation play it away must be hard.
Ellie: i compare it to adult children of billionaires eg Murdoch or the deplorable Trump kids.
Those kids know (or assume) they will inherit the empire, and whilst they might be allowed to fuff around in their young adulthood, eventually they are pushed into the empire and told to get on with it. No whining.
Whether or not WH had poor parenting, they have never been pushed to get with the programme.
Much of what we applaude about them, including Harry’s emotional intelligence, is mostly PR designed to trick.
There is real empathy to see that most of their working relatives are pensioners who might need help and they lack vision of what or how they will shape their tenure beyond locking themselves away in the ivory tower.
I’ll say it again, it never ceases to amaze me that they are more out of touch than their coddled father and grandmother who *were* raised behind palace walls. And William managed to find the only woman in the UK who is equally out of touch despite being middle class.
OT – for those in America, National Geographic is airing “Diana, In Her Own Words” tonight Mon 8/14 – 8CST/9pm!
In the above section from the DM, in the section about safeguarding against a coup, I have to wonder what exactly is a Master of the Rolls ??, Sir Terence Etherton.
Fun fact, Andrew Parker Bowles had been Silver Stick in Waiting to the Queen, which sounded funny to me as an American. Apparently it dates back to Tudor times and this person, along with the Gold Stick in Waiting, was meant to protect the Queen. A royal chat room I belonged to years ago got to making jokes, and someone quipped that Camilla was the Dog Fetching Stick to Charles. ha
Master of the Rolls is the shorter title for “The Keeper or Master of the Rolls and Records of the Chancery of England”. Basically the second highest ranking judge in England, the Head of Civil Justice, and serves as de facto head of the British Records Association, which is like the British version of the Library of Congress.
Master of the Rolls is the no 2 most senior Judge in England and Wales after the Lord Chief Justice.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Master_of_the_Rolls
Thanks JennieK & LAK!
Everyone in first year law (in common law jurisdictions) learns about the most “famous” Master of Rolls, Lord Denning. He usually becomes a but of a cult hero by the end of first year.
Gotta love HM’s work ethic: “Okay, if I’m still around at 95, maybe I’ll start thinking about semi-retirement.” Hell, I’ve been thinking about retirement since I turned 30!
I’m disappointed by this Regency thing. I mean, all those years ago HM made her vow, her promise whether her “life be long or short” etc…. I really think Charles et al worked on her. They wore her down.
Charles wants to be King asap and make Camilla his Queen and he laughs at his enemies. Andrew won’t be happy for sure.
@Citresse – well, we really wouldn’t know if she is aware of declining mental or memory facilities. If she is, the vow isn’t well-served by her refusing to acknowledge reality. She does have to meet with the PM weekly, and in certain circumstances, ask someone to form a new government, doesn’t she? She sees all kinds of highly confidential papers . . . most people at her age have memory problems. It might not be apparent to the public, but if it is apparent to her, she would be doing the responsible thing by formalizing a Regency, no?
Yes seesittellsit, from the perspective you outlined in your message, I understand.
So much fuss over what is a useless and made up job. At the very least, She should retire already and let her aging son gain his lifelong desire at
Playing king.
I don’t know if anyone comments on this but while I’m not the biggest fan of Queen Elizabeth, I will say she has crazy good genes. Apart from coming from a long-living family, I swear she has barely changed physically from when I was a kid to now. Her hair is whiter and she has a few more lines but she does not look like 92. Standing next to Charles in that picture, you see the physical resemblance and she doesn’t look much older than him. I want to say she froze in time somewhere around her 70s.
When I was younger, the Queen looked same to me as what you’re stating. Now, when I look at her, she has aged considerably and just so, she’s 92.
I know what you mean though, it’s a perception difference which eases up the older we get. Looking at earlier photos of her, say during the end of Diana days, and Charles too for that matter, it’s only now I see they were old then. But at the time they didn’t appear that old to me. Neuroscience probably has a name for this.
Ok I have a personal conspiracy theory based absolutely on nothing but my own imagination. I believe that Philip was likely diagnosed with some sort of ailment, possibly degenerative, and that was the cause for his retirement and namely the way it was released. It is clearly evident that the Queen and the Duke will not long survive the departure of the other, so if Philip (or either of them) is not long for this world, it makes complete sense for the Queen to have a change of heart with regards to the intensity of her work ethic and choose not to step down (because I believe she takes her vow sincerely and completely) but to step back a bit so she and Philip can be with each other more fully until the end. While I’ve always believed Charles to be in no particular rush to assume the crown I believe him to have always been eager to be of service to the Queen. So this would be a way for him to ease into the role as king (William should take note that this is how it’s done, not whatever dicking around he’s ever done).
The Queen still goes horse riding.
Philip is 95 with several recent health issues – reason enough to retire without further speculation. And at 92 it would be understandable if the Queen took a step back and let Charles be quasi-king in reward for his years of service – without the cost of a coronation!
Regency Schmegency. Do the classy thing, show the respect and faith in your son who you’ve presumably groomed for 50 years…. and gracefully retire! King Juan Carlos of Spain, Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, King Albert in Belgium…
Do you ever think she is scared what will happen to the monarchy once she passes?
I don’t think it frightens her but she has stated continuity is important to her. She probably questions the younger generation of royals and hopes for the best. I believe HM rests easy at night knowing she and Philip devoted their lives to duty.
Me too. Although I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s had a change of heart and mind about never stepping aside for the next in line. Her family has been through a lot. It looks sometimes like she is exasperated with Will and Kate. Lol
But do you honestly think The Queen thinks William and Kate are up to the job?
@ Carrie – when she made the vow to carry on doing her duty I doubt she thought she would live to be 91 and counting.
This wouldn’t surprise me and I’m all for it.
The Queen has done more than enough for her country. I don’t know anyone personally who has worked to her age, or the DoE, so I can’t fault her for understanding that she may need to ease off the accelerator.
Just aside to this, I just can’t with all the “We want Will as the next King!”
BOG OFF!
Man child would be a terrible king.
So, when the time comes ,does Kate get a throne to sit in alongside King Bill? If so, they should install stirrups to hers so she can display her crotch to everyone, yet again..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Come on. That’s a bit over the top, don’t you think?
