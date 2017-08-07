The Queen is ‘irritated’ with how William, Harry & Kate run their offices

A week ago, the Daily Mail reported that one of Queen Elizabeth’s most trusted advisors/courtiers was leaving his post at Buckingham Palace. The reason given was, that with Prince Philip’s retirement and the Queen starting to give more of her patronages to her children and grandchildren, that this would begin the transition to Prince Charles taking over. Like, everyone is being eased into the handover. There was another theory though – that the Queen and Charles are on the same page but they’re both worried about Kensington Palace, meaning they’re worried about how William, Harry and Kate’s offices are being run. William and Kate cannot keep staff to save their lives, and William thinks he’s a PR genius (he is not). So… this new story at the Daily Mail is fascinating, right? The DM says BP is in “royal shambles” and that Charles’ staff is constantly bickering with the KP staff. Some highlights:

Buckingham Palace in disarray: It is becoming increasingly clear that the Queen herself has ordered a shake-up of courtiers at the royal palaces as she prepares for a future in which she allows Prince Charles to take the lead. But palace sources are concerned that ‘the firm’ has been plunged into uncertainty following last week’s shock resignation of the Queen’s right hand man, Sir Christopher Geidt, as revealed by the MoS, along with several other leading figures. ‘You could described it as a right royal shambles, ’ said one courtier. The resignations/departures: Those preparing to leave include Prince Harry’s Private Secretary, Edward Lane Fox, while Prince William’s highly-regarded Private Secretary, Miguel Head is expected to be gone by Christmas – although his spokesman has denied this. The Duchess of Cambridge’s Private Secretary, newly-married Rebecca Deacon has already announced her departure, as has Keeper of the Privy Purse, Sir Alan Reid. And last week it emerged that a second aide to the Queen, Samantha Cohen, Assistant Private Secretary, has tendered her resignation. The rivalry: The shake-up is also seen as a response to the increasingly chaotic rivalry between the separate households – Kensington Palace, run by the young royals, Clarence House, home to Charles and Buckingham Palace itself. Consultation and co-ordination are felt to be in short supply. There was, for example, consternation at Harry’s furious attack on the media earlier this year over its coverage of his girlfriend Meghan Markle because it overshadowed – without warning – an official tour of the Middle East by Charles and Camilla. More recently, it is understood that Buckingham Palace courtiers did not feel fully informed over William and Harry’s ITV documentary about Diana, which again generated huge publicity. And there is said to be concern among senior royals that the stream of emotive statements issued by the princes about their mental well-being has got out of hand. The Queen & Charles are not happy about William, Harry & Kate: The Queen is said to have been irritated by the running of the junior households and feels that William and Harry have been given poor advice and left exposed to criticism.

All I can say is it’s about damn time. While I think William, Harry and Kate need their own separate office/press shop, I also think they’ve always been given too much leeway by Charles and the Queen. They were given the space to figure things out on their own and make mistakes and hopefully learn from those mistakes. What actually happened though is that Will and Kate (in particular) have created their own half-assed “rival court” which is hellbent on passive-aggressively attacking Charles. William gets off on sticking it to his dad whenever possible, even though his father is largely financing William and Kate’s lifestyle. All of the younger royals have needed to be reined in for years.

While the Queen and Charles are on the war path, might I suggest something else? Tie the money for KP’s offices and Will & Kate’s living expenses to their work. Kate shouldn’t be allowed to go on shopping sprees without putting in a minimum of 20 events a month. They don’t get to hire their own press secretary unless William and Harry have all of their interviews vetted by Clarence House.