Game of Thrones Episode 7.5, ‘Eastwatch’ & perhaps the dumbest plot ever

SPOILERS for Game of Thrones Episode 7.5, “Eastwatch.”
True story: I actually totally missed Cersei’s big reveal/lie? I didn’t realize that Cersei was all “Papa Don’t Preach, I’m Keeping My Incest Baby” until this morning, as I was researching the episode. Like, I missed a lot of stuff, you guys? What was I doing last night as I watched Game of Thrones? Was I thinking about butterflies?? No. I was thinking about Gendry’s hot ass and I think I was also yelling at the TV about many other things. Anyway, here’s the recap, just keep in mind that I was apparently not paying great attention last night.
Guess who survived? Jaime Lannister and Bronn survived the dragon attack. Jaime is all “wow, those dragons are for real tho” and Bronn was like “Sho nuff.” There’s some talk about how Bronn is still just in it for the money, but no one is buying it at this point. Jaime returns to Kings Landing and he tells Cersei that there’s no way to win this war with dragons. She’s like ha, okay ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Poor, Hot, Burnt Dickon Tarly. Dany stands before the surviving Lannister army and gives them a choice: they can bend the knee or they can die. Drogon is there to remind people that bending the knee involves dragons, bitches. Still, Lord Tarly and his son refuse to bend the knee and Tyrion is all, maybe we should just send them to the Wall and Dany is like “nope.” She doesn’t behead the Tarlys, she says “dracarys” and Drogon burns them in a very controlled fire. Tyrion doesn’t like this, and Tyrion and Varys have a scene where they’re talking about how they don’t like how bloodthirsty Dany is.
The Three-Eyed Raven. Bran’s story is minimal, and yet he’s setting sh-t in motion. He warged into some ravens and watched the army of the undead marching towards Eastwatch. He tells Winterfell’s new Maester to send the ravens out.
Sam Tarly is done. The maesters are reading the news from all of the ravens and Sam overhears them reading Bran’s report about the army of the undead. Sam tries to convince everyone that it’s really happening. They’re like “Eh.” Later, Sam steals a bunch of books, loads up Gilly and Sam Jr and leaves Oldtown. Two important notes: he doesn’t know his father and brother are dead (making him the heir) and he didn’t let Gilly finish her incredibly important story about Rhaegar Targaryen’s annulment!!! THAT WAS IMPORTANT, SAM. AND YOU INTERRUPTED HER.
Jon Snow, Dragon Stepdad. Dany flies home to Dragonstone where Jon is just, like, hanging out on the cliff. Drogon could have set fire to Jon or pushed him off the cliff or anything, but instead Drogon let Jon touch his face with his bare hand. Drogon is cool with his new stepdad, okay?
Jorah made it to Dragonstone. Jorah is back, bitches, and the friendzoning never stops. Dany could have kissed him. Instead, she just uncomfortably embraced him. Jorah’s pretty happy to see his queen, and Jorah immediately is welcomed back into Dany’s circle of trust.
Plotting in Dragonstone. This is where I really began to lose the plot. To be fair, the show is losing the plot, right? I was down with the idea of Jamie and Tyrion seeing each other face to face, but the way that this crack team of Dany-advisors tried to plot about it just seemed… odd. Poorly explained. Why are they trying to reason with Mad Queen Cersei again?
Tyrion & Davos head to Kings Landing. The secret meeting with Jaime, I get. But still, the whole thing felt pretty poorly organized, and I would have loved a more emotional or funny meeting between Tyrion and Bronn. Instead, Bronn leads Jamie to a surprise meeting with Tyrion and the two best actors on the show somehow get through that stilted dialogue with their dignity intact.
GENDRY IS BACK, BITCHES. Fan-service, for sure. But we needed to see how this plot thread got resolved. Gendry has been in Kings Landing, making swords this whole time. Davos is like “I’m going to need you to–” and Gendry was like “I have my bags packed, let’s go, I’m down.” Gendry even kills two guards on their way out of Kings Landing.
Papa Don’t Preach. Cersei tells Jaime that she’s pregnant and Jaime was like “Oh, I met with Tyrion” and she’s like “if you ever betray me again, I’ll slice your face off.” She’s also going to tell people that Jaime is the father? That does not bode well.
Meanwhile, in Winterfell. Arya is trying to figure out what’s going on with Sansa, the Lady of Winterfell. The northern lords are getting restless and Littlefinger is plotting. Arya is basically stalking Littlefinger and long story short, she finds a letter that he seemingly wanted to keep hidden (but he totally wanted Arya to find because he’s obsessed with Stark women). The letter is a callback to Season 1, when Joffrey and Cersei made Sansa write a letter begging Catelyn & Robb to disavow Ned Stark. The gist is that Littlefinger seems to want to drive a wedge between Sansa and Arya.
Eastwatch. This plot is so stupid, even if seeing this motley crew assemble was sort of amazing. Jon, Jorah, Gendry and Davos go to Eastwatch, where Tormund has been guarding his part of the wall. Tormund thinks the plot sounds really stupid too, but he’s like “I’m in!” because he’s Tormund and he loves Jon Snow. Tormund even asks after Brienne too (love it), but he’s also like, hey, there are these guys, I caught them trying to sneak north of the wall. Those guys? The Hound, Beric Dondarrion and Thoros of Myr. Now they’re all setting off on some Ocean’s Eleven-style caper north of the wall, because the plot is that they’ll bring back a White Walker to convince Maybe-Baby Cersei that sh-t is real.
Photos courtesy of HBO.
I’d take Sansa as Queen over Cersei and Daenerys any day. At least she seems level-headed.
This right here.
Yes.
This was a dumb episode…aside from the Tyrion/Jaime conversation and Tyrion/Varys conversation
And the Jon/Dragon moment and the Arya/Sansa standoff. For what it lacked in plot, it more than made up for in family drama.
Are we seriously not going to discuss the fact that JON SNOW is the heir apparent to the Seven Kingdoms?! Now there’s 3 people that could fight for the throne. If he finds out that is
He was reluctant enough to be called King in the North – I can’t see him fighting for the Iron Throne for ambition, only if Dany was to go full insane and him claiming his birth right would save the realm. The way they’ve been setting her up that seems like the logical direction the story will take. But first the love story, etc etc.
LOL yeah, like there are other plotlines, sure but this is kind of a big one. As Anitas said, I doubt he’d really want to be the king but it is a huge deal…he’s not a bastard! Technically he can call himself Jon Targaryen! Of course, if Sam had let Gilly finish then everyone might have known that sooner rather than later.
That said, I really hope they don’t go down the Jon and Dany road, I find it so icky. Just because the past Targaryens were all into incest doesn’t mean it has to happen now. I mean, it probably will, but ewwww.
The entire episode was so clunky, but that scene was the worst. Of all the books in the Citadel, Gilly just happens to be reading the one about Rhaegar’s annulment?
Also, how are six men going to find, capture, and transport an undead solider? Are there undead just roaming the countryside north of the wall?
I agree with you guys I don’t think he wants it. I think he may make a play for it if necessary. But yea I’m surprised it wasn’t mentioned
And that love story is happening. But in their defense they don’t know they are related
The plans they came up with during that ep (secret meeting with Jamie, kidnapping a wight), so stupid. But the information divulged was EPIC. I can’t believe they just came out and legitimized Jon Snow! Damn! I mean, we’ve all been theorizing for a while that Jon is the legitimate heir to the throne under one argument or another, but I didn’t expect them to come right out with it. I thought they’d drag it out some more. And Drogon showing Jon some love! Squeals!
The Jon/Dany love story is awful. Emilia C and Kit H have exactly ZERO chemistry. All those contrived, obvious “stolen” glances trying to set up this epic love story. They were horrible! Gah! Then enter Ser Jorah and BAM! Every TV tuned to HBO goes up in smoke. At this point, I’m pretty sure Iain Glen could project sizzling chemistry with a rock. Dayum. That, kids, is the difference between a consummate actor and two barely mediocre actors.
So, let’s talk about this pregnancy. I have a couple of alternate theories here. Obviously, Cersei knows she’s been losing Jamie’s loyalty lately. How to re-secure that loyalty? Well, the man does love his children. So let’s go jump his bones. Even if it doesn’t result in a pregnancy, she can lie about it to Jamie until she does become pregnant *cough* suspicious Qyburn meeting *cough*. then Jamie will double down on his Cersei loyalty. Even if he doesn’t believe in her, she knows he’ll do everything in his power to protect his supposed kid.
Gendry! Davos’ line about Gendry still rowing… that line was everything! Let’s be real, the writers read the message boards, and we’ve been wondering if Gendry is still rowing.
The writing is really suffering now that they’re off book. *Really* suffering. I hope they can pull it together and not make the end of this series horrible for all of us with clumsy dialogue and hastily thrown together plat lines to progress the story through to the end.
@Rachel, at the end of last season (or maybe the season before) the actor who plays Gendry tweeted “still rowing” so the writers incorporated that into the dialogue.
@Rachel I agree about the quality of the writing. All the clever quips, great dialogue, and compelling speeches of the first few seasons came straight from George R.R. Martin. Those have been largely absent since they left the books behind. The pacing this season has been particularly off. I feel like they’re just hitting the plot points from his outline and not giving us nuance, character development, or room to breathe. It feels like they’re rushing to the end so they can get to work on Confederate.
What about the annulment? Us fans have for years speculated that Rhaegar Targaryen being a noble guy did not rape Lyanna Stark. That she became his second wife, since Targaryens in the past practiced polygamy. The annulment plot by the HBO writers is really stupid and sickening. It makes Rhaegar Targaryen that a-hole who disowns his wife (a Dornish princess) and TWO children in order to marry 15-year old Lyanna Stark. He left his wife and children in the RedKeep with his crazy Dad, supposedly for her own protection. If will now look like he secretly hoped his crazy Dad would burn his old family. It’s so sad because when the Targaryens lost, the Mountain brutally raped his wife before murdering her and he crushed her son’s head in and killed the daughter.
If that plot were true, it would have become the Dornish rebellion instead of Robert’s rebellion. You can’t just annul a long-term marriage to a Dornish Princess and disown your two children making her no better than a cucubine. House Dorn would be in open rebellion against the crown. The Targaryens never conquered Dorn. And why annual the marriage but hide out in Dorne? He would be a dead man. And how are the noble Starks going to feel about a man that abandons his oaths, how do they know he won’t do the same to Lyanna Stark when the next teenage girl to catch his fancy walks by?
It sounds like really bad fanfiction but not the kind fans would like. In GRRM’s book version Rhaegar loved his wife and children but his wife almost died giving birth to his last child, his son Aegon. He needed to have another child and decided to find a woman who can give him one. The dragon must have 3 heads according to a prophecy.
Maybe I’m looking at this the wrong way, but there was never any scenario in my mind in which Rhaegar was NOT an a-hole. However, royalty taking mistresses, and even divorcing or annulling their marriages is not a foreign concept. Take a look at history. Maybe they’re going to make the whole blinded by love argument. Or maybe Rhaegar was as crazy as his dad. I’m definitely starting to question Dany (for all her abolitionist pursuits, she’s not being so humanitarian at this point), and Viserys was certainly a selfish (and possibly mentally unstable) individual. So maybe you’re putting a little too much faith in a Targ’s ability to reason through the consequences of their actions.
Although you do make an excellent point about hiding her in Dorne. Although, maybe it was one of those “last place they’ll look” kind of things.
@Rachel,
You are right, Real royals annulled marriages in history, however it was usually to gain more power or to get a male heir which again increases their power. In Westeros royalty, only the Dornish were considered the most equal to the Targaryens, because Dorn was the only region the Targs failed to conquer. They never bent the knees to the Targaryens, their house words are “Unbent, unbowed and unbroken”. So the Targaryen princes and Princesses initially only married themselves or married a Dornish royal. Younger sons and daughters would eventually marry other lesser houses but it was rare for the next heir to do so. Cersei tried to marry Rhaeger but a Lannister is beneath a Martell in standing. As is house Stark.
Additionally Rhaeger already had a male heir from his wife-Prince Aegon. So his annulment would *decrease* his power. The fan theory was that he would add to his power base by taking on a second wife to fulfill the prophecy of needing to have 3 children. Other things written about Rhaeger and Lyanna contradicts the “annulment plot”. It’s inconsistent with their character.
@ Original T C
Welldone! Its my opinion that the series is incapable of providing the nuances and history that will enable the average series watcher appreciate GRRM genius storytelling/ world building.The only amendment I’ll make to your comment is that Rheagar was said to the fond of Elia. It wasn’t some epic love story. Also his kidnapping/elopement of Lyanna I doubt had very little to do with love and more to do with Targaryen obsession with prophesy. Remember that they only survived the doom of Valyria because an ancestress had a dream about it. Rheagar thought he was ” the prince who was promised” when it dawned on him that he wasn’t and Elia couldn’t have any more children he set about fufilling prophesy the only way he could. It might be messed up that he divorced Elia. But this is a man who is trying to save the world by siring “the promised one”. Let’s not demonise Rheagar. Can you tell I’m a fan?
I don’t understand Dany’s end game. She’s infertile. Will never have kids. So even if she assumes the throne what then? Another civil/succession war in 60 years?
@Word:
Agreed 100% with your comments Thanks for adding more info and context on Rhaegar and the PTWP prophecies.
And one of the Kingsguard who Rhaegar has guarding Lyanna is a Dornishman-Ser Arthur Dayne. If Rhaegar annulling his marriage to Elia Martell is meant to disown her and their children would he have put Ser Arthur to guard Elia’s replacement? Just something that occurred to me.
Here’s hoping we see more of Ser Arthur Dayne in Bran’s flashbacks minus his armour:)
I don’t know, maybe his imperial lordship’s presidency is affecting me, but I don’t want anyone on the Iron Throne at this point, not even Jon Snow. Is Danerys really that good a leader? She seems to have abandoned the people she freed in Slaver’s Bay. Does Jon Snow even want to rule Westeros? Snow is starting to show Mance Rayder’s influence in refusing to bend the knee; Rayder was elected “king” of the Wildlings and didn’t believe in a divine right to rule (he’s also still alive in the books).
Is it possible for us to have real change in Westeros at the end of all this? Dorne never accepted the rule of the Iron Throne. Danerys agreed to allow the independence of the Iron Islands in exchange for Yara Greyjoy’s support. Maybe, just maybe, we have the seeds of self-determination.
I guess I really won’t be happy unless this all ends with the Iron Throne destroyed, and with Flea Bottom getting a voice. We don’t have any guarantee that the miracle babies Danerys and Jon Snow have won’t end up lunatics like their dad/ grandpa. Time for a real revolution! Who’s with me?
@Nicole,
Jon being legitimate might have been a great revelation if the show wasn’t so inconsistent about succession laws, particularly in recent years.
What does it matter if Jon is a legitimate Targaryen when he’s already ascended the Northern throne despite having three living trueborn siblings. Or Euron openly admitting to murdering his brother and somehow gaining support from the Iron Islanders. Or four bastard women murdering the last living members of House Martell out in the open, the house that have ruled over Dorne for centuries. Or even Cersei blowing up a place of worship, leading to the tragic early demise of a well liked king and queen, only to easily ascend the throne, unchallenged only by Dany.
If they turn Jon Snow’s legitimate status into a big deal when they’ve been so sloppy previously, it will be more time wasting, manufactured conflict. Just have Season 8 deal with the dispatching of the army of the dead, the end of the Iron Throne and a hopefully brighter future for the Seven Kingdoms.
Nicole, IKR?! But that scene was was so badly written: “what does annulment mean”? Argh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#LISTENTOGILLY
I was shouting that to the rooftops!
Me, too!
Jon and Gendry! This was huge. “Our fathers trusted each other”. Hahahahaha.
I’m hoping for a Rhaegar flashback. This plot line is the only thing keeping Jon interesting to me this season because I’m finding him pretty boring.
And I know he and Dany are going to bang, but I’m reluctantly accepting it. Just feels to forced.
The wight hunt is a terrible idea. But it does have the best squad ever. And considering its the second to the last episode of the season, you know sh*t is going down big time.
I’m always here for a white walker battle.
Next weeks episode is going to be absolutely insane.
Only 2 episodes left
It does seem rushed, and forced. They’ve spent several seasons building up a love story between Missandei and Grey Worm, and they’re just side characters. Now two main characters, Jon and Daenerys are falling head over heals for each other in the course of like 3 episodes. It doesn’t feel very convincing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’ll finally get to see Beric’s flaming sword. And The Hound is sure to have some great lines. What was missing in those exchanges was the Arya connection for all of them. Jon doesn’t know Gendry is Arya’s friend or that The Hound traveled with her and kept her safe for so long.
John didn’t seem particularly pleased to learn Arya was alive. You would think he would look a little less grumpy upon learning his favorite sister is at Winterfell.
I absolutely love when Beric chokes up on his sword! Bring it winter!
I was really waiting for Gendry to mention Arya when he met Jon. I mean, Gendry knew who she was. She told him when he guessed she was a girl. So it would have made sense for him to mention it when he met John instead of going on and on about their “dads”. But he didn’t. Just another example of the writing taking a hit this season.
I will take Arya, the Warrior Queen, any day over Sansa, Cersi, Dany, et al. She’s a souped-up version of little Lady of Mormont, but with fighter skills.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep!
I’m more than a little disappointed she’s letting Littlefinger play here like that. I expect more from her at this point.
She’s a little too murdery for my tastes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously, I’m holding a vigil for Arya’s character and IQ in this episode, because it has officially been assassinated. Brutally. She was not only acting like a vindictive psychopath, but a stupid one, at that. Her behavior in this episode was downright revolting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not sure what Tyrion and Varys expected of Dany. Dany is not crazy nor is she like her father; she is doing what she has to do to shore up power. She gave those men a choice and if she had punked out she would look weak. The soldiers decided to save themselves and the two rich assholes decided to die. If she was anything like her father, she would have burned everyone on that field (including her own men) and then laughed about it; she didn’t. She made an example out of two men, which has been her m.o. for a while. Dany killing those two men is no different than Robb or Jon killing their enemies on the battlefield. At least she got to point that out in her dialogue. She is doing what she has to do to win this war. If she had lost, Cersei and her men would have shown her no mercy. BTW, She doesn’t have to explain herself to Jon. He still hasn’t taken the time to do it for her. Why is she doing more than he is?
I only feel sort of bad for Sam; Dickon did seem to be cordial with him last season. Randyll was a true dick and deserved it.
Cersei is the real “mad queen”. She just finds out that she is pregnant with another child and the only thing she can think about is betrayal. She just finds out that she may have be free of Maegi’s (sp) prophecy and yet that is the first thing she thinks about. She doesn’t care about Jaime’s feelings or the baby . She is just thinking about herself. She thinks this baby is going to keep Jaime tethered to her and her booty parked on that throne. If Jaime was more interesting, I would probably care more about his feelings. I honestly don’t want Cersei to be crazy, though. Someone who actively chooses to do terrible things on a regular basis is much more interesting than someone with a mental illness.
How is a man going to get an annulment with two kids? If there are two children that means that they consummated the marriage. There was no way Rhaegar could prove that Rhaenys and Aegon where not his children. Rhaegar was obsessed with the story of “the prince who was promised” and the “the dragon has three heads”. Why would he just walk away from his responsibilities just to start over with Lyanna? He would have had three kids which fulfilled one part of his fav stories. I am pretty sure the losers who are going to write this sl are going to make it seem like it was “true luv”, but Rhaegar is going to come off as a piece of shit to me for abandoning his first wife and two children, annulling the marriage, and then moving on with a younger woman. He left his first wife to be beaten and raped and his daughter and son to be slaughtered by Robert and Tywin, but that doesn’t matter because we got St. Jon out of this whole thing. Disgusting.
Sansa and Arya are basically fighting over two men and it annoys me. Their differences aside, they are sisters and Sansa deserves the benefit of the doubt until proven otherwise. Arya has tunnel vision and was spoiling for a fight with Sansa. If it was me, I would have given Arya a verbal beatdown. Her insinuating that Sansa wants to overthrow Jon is only my dream come true. Just because she was not licking Jon’s asshole does not mean that she wants to betray him. Arya has little to know proof of anything but she is walking around making a lot of claims.
Henry VII had his marriage to Catherine of Aragon annulled and they had a daughter (Queen Mary). GRR Martin has long said he has based plots etc.. around the often ‘bloody’ British history.
I imagine Rhaegar used Ellia’s inability to have more children as his reason – from what i recall of the books she almost died after giving birth on both occasions and was told having more children would kill her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Henry married his brother’s widow and that’s what they used as a reason for why he should be given an annulment (and even that didn’t work out within the Catholic church due to strategic reasons). That was obviously not what he really cared about, but formally speaking, they had more reasons than not having an heir.
It would make more sense had Rhaegar and Lyanna gotten married under a weerwood tree while he remained married to Elia within the Faith of the Seven.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those dragons are her ultimate weapon and she made a statement. I liked it.
She started out saying how different she was from Cersei–she wasn’t going to murder them etc, then a beat later said bend the knee or I’ll kill you!
@Honest B First, please refrain from writing comments to me like you are my friend. You don’t know me. I don’t need to get over anything at all.
So let me get your feeble argument straight: you are fine with them dying, just not by fire. Yeah, that makes total sense. Death is death.
Beheading someone is not quick and simple as your are making it out to be. Beheading someone takes time and skill since you are cutting through bone and muscle; it is also a bloody mess. It could take two or three chops to completely remove the head from the body. Also, It would have been a painful death for the person who was being beheaded.
Since the dragons are so large, the fire that consumed them would have killed them almost immediately.
Remember in Season 1, Episode 1 when Ned Stark killed that boy, and made the kids watch because honor? It’s just the code there: You say it, you do it. Dany gave those two a choice; the boy who saw the Wight Walkers was a deserter (also a kind of choice, or at least a risk). Beheading or Dragonfire, same diff.
Disagree about Cersei and the baby. Her smile when telling Jaime was genuine. She’s happy about this baby.
Her comment about betraying her is just her craziness coming out. Remember she thinks Tommen betrayed her. She’s going to see potential betrayers everywhere from now on.
Was she happy about the baby or was she trying to convince Jaime that she was happy about it? Their reasons for being happy about this new development are not really the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ AT: I am so glad you posted this. I posted an entire massive rant and lost it. I will just post a reply here.
So I have a lot of comment about this seemingly dumb plot
What in the earth did super smart Tyrion and superspy varys think by meeting up witth cersei?
I feel varys has again started plotting Dany removal
As for tyrion, he seems to have lost his shit ever since he stopped drinking. And no matter the hatred some ties are difficult to sever? Like really talk to cersei? The woman who blew up a sept full of people and lot more in the surrounding region?
I want this jamie and cersei plot to vanish and them kill each other as soon as possible.
So little finger does what he does best. Creating Chaos. And aarya is such a hothead. She is like Robb and Ned. Thinking in a st line ( unless it is a big setup done secretly by Aarya and Sansa to plot downfall of LF)
Is anyone going to mention riverland? Freys? Edmure tully? Ignoring edmure is never a good idea since lannisters bring him out to weaken Stark alliance whenever they need him.
Hearing Rhaeger annulled his marriage to Illia Martell just made me root for dany more. Like she is the only Targaryn Who has any semblance of any forward thinking and compassion. Rhaeger had all the time to woo Lynna Stark, set aside his wife and marry her, beget an heirand ser up super secure Kingsguard covered birthing chamber bur he had no time or opportunity to send the mother of his children to somewhere safe? Oh right! Because he didn’t want to piss his dornish alliance just at the height of rebellion. I mean who cares about the loyal poor woman. Its all about loving the one I love. So if the marriage was indeed anulled,Illia could have left KL and gone somewhere safe with her half Targ half Dornish royal children and she wouldn’t be killed so brutally , neither her children. Or probably she was given the news of anullement at last moment because being a princess/ future queen does gurantee shit to a woman. I have a massive Henry 8 Katherine of Aragorn flashback here. There are many reasons to despise Henry8 but the cruel treatment of his loyal proud wife and the underhanded way of marrying Anne Boleyn always pissed me off . ( for the record I like what I read about Anne boleyn, who was a remarkable woman and another victim of the tyrannical Henry). I blame the thoughtless, selfish man.
So one thougthless selfish man, one cruel stupid weak man. And still people root for Danys failure because she dares to show her power at times.
Now comes Dany.
I am pretty glas she is showing them she means business. I mean the whole point of Varys ans Tyrion supporting her was she could be feared and respected by nobles ( aka she could keep them in line) and loved by common people. You cannot really command respect if you are being generous on the face of open defiance. It is war, you make tough decisions. Winners need to assert their power. And randyl Tarly disrespected her pretty solidly. If she had let it slide, she would have come off as weak in front of her dothraki, in front of the lannisters soldiers. They would have demanded to be treated the same as Randyll. And one thing we know, Dany tries to show no discrimination for privileged people and the common folks. She will be bashed throughout internet for the entire week I know, but I think she did it right. And there is no gurantee sparing Dickon would have ensured his loyalty. Why tyrion and Varys suddenly grew lily livered conscience is beyond me. Varys couldn’t serve one single ruler without actively betraying him. Tyrion burned up an entire fleet of baratheon soldiers with wildfire. But suddenly when the soldiers were lannister colors, they grow conscience.
Dany could control her anger maybe but so far she has done a better job than many others in restraint, patience and learning statecraft.
Last of all, if the writers brought in R married Lynna secretly so that they can prop up a legitimate male instead of the temperamental female ( the angle they are actively trying to show) I would be so pissed off.
I know its a monumental job for women to climb any top Position without extreme scrutiny and bashing in real world , but GOT was doing such a good job of showing strong women se without stereotyping them.
I actually read your comment and wanted to upvote it but realized that we don’t have the capabilities to do that on this site. You better articulated everything I said and have been saying about… everything.
Tyrion would have understood that their would have been deaths in the Lannister army and would have been fine with it. That is the nature of battle and would have even called those soldiers collateral damage.
Vary’s supposedly is for the people but his speech proved that whatever he thinks he believes is not even close to the truth. Jaime, Varys, Tywin, The Kings Guard, Rhaegar, etc did not do enough to stop Aerys from hurting others. Dany is more than likely a product of rape that Aerys committed against his wife Rhaella. None of those men did anything significant to try to prevent Brandon and his fathers death or any other rapes and murders until it was too late. Those men didn’t care because it did not really have an impact on their lives because it wasn’t them or they were just doing their jobs. Now, damn near twenty years later, they want to project their hatred of Aerys onto Dany for no good reason. Those men are not being heroes. They got it wrong before and they are getting it wrong now.
@Tan
If the idiotic “Rhaeger Targaryen annulled his first marriage to marry Lyanna Stark” is true then he also cheated his first born son and heir (who was still a baby when Rhaegar died), of his inheritance. So not only cruel to his wife but also his own children. Which again makes no sense because Rhaegar died when Lyanna would have been at most 2months pregnant! So are we to believe that Rhaegar is also a greenseer who can see the future and know the embryo was a boy?
I can’t believe HBO is going down this path! You are completely correct that Rhaeger would be a coward by not letting the Dornish know he abandoned their Princess (who would have been the Dornish Queen if she had never married Rhaeger) as well as the Starks that Lyanna ran away with a married man and is now a Targaryen and pregnant. He would have lost the Dornish army. Lyanna was supposed to be courageous and as noble as Ned. This will turn her into a villain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that that whole annulment storyline doesn’t make an awful lot of sense, but it wasn’t Rhaegar’s fault that Elia was kept in King’s Landing. Aerys basically kept her as a hostage to secure the loyalty of Doran Martell. I believe in the book it is mentioned that Rhaegar wanted her to be brought somewhere else.
Even with the annulment, Aerys would have kept her. But Aerys would have never accepted said annulment anyway, he probably would have killed both Rhaegar and Lyanna.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Elia would not have been the Dornish queen because 1) The Dornish do not have queens or kings, but princes/princesses and 2) Doran was older than her.
And actually, Rhaegar had more than enough means to get Elia and the kids to safety. He just chose not to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here is a useful chart of Targaryan and Stark family trees, giving birth and death dates. I don’t know about you but I need to refer: http://www.businessinsider.com/game-of-thrones-are-jon-snow-and-daenerys-targaryen-related-2016-6
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I haven’t been the biggest fan of Dany this season, but Tyrion and Varys are being over-the-top about it all. What choice did she have? She was losing and she needed a win, plus she needed to prove that she was serious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. I wonder if people are even seeing the same show. Everybody has been quoting the words of Ned Stark that a man should swing the sword while forgetting Dany is not a Stark. Beheading is the way they kill men in the North, the moon door is the way they kill people in the Vale, the Boltons flay people & the Targaryens happen to burn people. That’s the way it works, this is supposed to be a feudal society, not a democracy. And she’s giving them a chance, which is more than Cersei, Stannis or even Robb Stark would do. She even though about sending Tarly to the wall until he reminded her that she couldn’t bc he doesn’t consider her his queen. And to be honest Jon killed Janos for lesser things, yes he was a cunt, but so was Tarly & he actually betrayed the main house of Highgarden (Tyrells) for the same reason the Umbers betrayed the Starks (they didn’t want savages), but everybody was cheering when lord Umber died, but suddenly Tarly is a good & brave guy? I don’t understand how suddenly everybody is like Lannisters lives matter now, is your hate for Dany so big that you would prefer looking at the POV’s of the “villains” before understanding why she’s taking the decisions she’s taking?
Ned’s point was that the lord had to do it himself and not order someone else to do it. And Dany pretty much did it herself. She didn’t order someone to behead the Tarlys, she did it herself with her weapon. Her weapon just happens to be a giant fire-breathing dragon. She could have fed them to Drogon but I think she’s trying to dissuade him from eating people.
Yes, Pam, Yes!!! tellem’. Also, Gentle persuation with Drogon, right, Lightpurple?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dragons are going to leave Dany for Jon – esp as he is not only the rightful heir but seems he is going to be the only one left standing. Cersei and Dany are going not going to make it to the end and if Dany does last I still think she will go back over the sea to rule Mereen once she puts Jon on the throne. Even if she isn’t Queen I think she will be happy to see her family restored to power in Westeros.
That is not how the dragons work-especially Drogon. It has nothing to do with his Targaryen blood as there were other dragon riders who weren’t Targs. If it had anything to do with Targ blood, Jaime would not have almost got roasted in the previous episode; his great grand mother was a Targ. Same as to the character in the books who got roasted when he went to see Dany.
Since you read the books, you should remember that dragons sense things that their riders don’t. That scene shows that Jon is trustworthy to Dany, which is why he let her down to the ground. If Jon was dangerous, he would have done the same thing he was about to do to Jaime.
I have this feeling that there are a lot of people who actively root for dany to fail, ever since she stopped being the poor bullied underdog, showed glimpses of her ruthless ambition , her drive to achieve what she wants with out apologizing. Ever since she took steps to make sure she gets what she has wanted, there have been criticisms over every single action. Her use of her dragons ( because people totally sit on extraordinary weapons in war and talk their victory out of it.)
A lot of it I feel is the inherent misogyny that generations of conditioning has bred into us.
Women who are heroines and angels should possess the socially approved quality of humility, lack ambition. God forbid a strong woman tries to think independently and do as she sees fit without explaining herself
People cannot even condone that in a fictional character in a tv show, forget real life.
Yes to this, and yes to Tan’s comment in reply to yours. “A lot of it I feel is the inherent misogyny that generations of conditioning has bred into us.” yes yes yes. It disturbs me to no end.
If Dany does return to Mereen I hope she takes devoted Jorah with her.
Why is everyone acting like Dany is going Mad Queen? I’m no Dany fangirl by any means but it’s royally pissing me off.
For 5 seasons she’s been building up to this and all I’ve read is “when is she going to use the dragons??”, she uses the dragons and then she’s a mad queen who is burning people. She purposely is choosing not to burn Kings Landing, Cersei blew up the sept, wiped out the Tyrell bloodline, no one cares. Dany uses her dragon in battle, on an army that had just sacked Highgarden and killed the last remaining Tyrells and she’s the baddie? Her allies were getting destroyed at every turn based on the advice she was getting.
Cersei is a lunatic with no real claim on the throne at all, even the bad things that happened to her with the High Sparrow, were as a result of her trying to screw Margeary and the Tyrells over, she also would have burned every living thing on that field and not given them a choice but yeah lets forget everything the Lannisters have done and boo Dany.
I didn’t see anyone denying Cersei is completely mental, but I think the point is that both of these women are hungry for power which makes them do cruel things. Daenerys has a while to go to catch up with all of Cersei’s cruelties, but she seems more and more determined to claim ‘her throne’ no matter what. The show made a point about humanizing the Lannister soldiers so they wanted us to come to that conclusion too. The Dothraki could’ve ran over that handful of Lannister soldiers themselves, as Robert said – only a fool would fight the Dothraki in an open field. Dropping the equivalent of napalm on them was completely unnecessary. Just because you have dragons doesn’t mean you should use them, same way as having nuclear warheads doesn’t mean you should launch them. Dany’s basically saying, I’ll be good to you if you love me, but if you don’t I’ll kill you in the most horrific way. How is that not crazy? And after all the talk about wanting to break the wheel of oppression.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not saying Dany wasn’t wrong but all this Dany hate and people now supporting the Lannisters I’m seeing online is misguided to say the least, if Cersei had those dragons, she wouldn’t hesitate to use them.
Drogon was overkill, it was a knee jerk reaction to having two defeats, a bad decision, which we may see her regret further down the line but it’s not as black and white as, one is bad the other is good.
Dragons are hee show of power
People didn’t really believe it and her claim until the dragon made an appearance
The reason nuclear warheads are not used anymore because it has already been used to win a war and the devastation is etched on everybody’s mind. They were not just developed for empty threat. The world has first hand knowledge of the destruction caused spanning over generations
Now that the devastation is being etched on people’s mind, words will spread and dany would not need to flex her dragon muscles much.
That’s actually more what I’m trying to convey Tan.
The dragons are almost like the wights and the Night King to people who haven’t seen them, they’re a myth and it’s difficult to fear something you don’t think exists. No one is saying her burning soldiers is right.
By using Drogon, she reduced the amount of casualties her own troops would suffer. Yes, the Dothraki would have won but they would have suffered heavy losses crashing through those spears. It’s why we use bombers before we send in infantry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lindy: I don’t know where my answer landed (am on phone) but yes, my post was sort of an expansion of your post.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And we see exactly the result she wanted. Jaime left the battlefield convinced they are going to lose; it is another thing that Cersei is bat sh!t crazy and refuses to save her people’s and her own @ss, but if it were up to Jaime who saw what Drogon can do, the war would be over. So Dany was right to use him.
@Tan
Yet she still used a dragon to execute the Tarlys – prisoners of war at that point, straight after a battle where she demonstrated well enough what they could do. That was also unnecessary. Her burning the Tarly father and son echoes the mad king burning the Stark father and son just some 20 years earlier.
Dragons had been used by Targs for generations, and unlike White Walkers there’s no mention of them being considered just a folk legend, only that it was thought they have become extinct. Sure her display of power was effective, but it was also shocking even to her seasoned advisors. And yeah, with everyone else doing horrible things to claim power, why should she have to be any different? But the problem with her strategy is it goes against her narrative: she’s ‘liberating’ people in the name of breaking the wheel, but also not setting up any alternative ruling systems. Instead her pitch is basically – “I’m the rightful heir of the mad king who was burning people left and right, but I’m not like that, I promise. Not convinced enough to bend the knee? Never mind, here’s some dragon fire.”
I’m quoting another commenter who wrote “A lot of it I feel is the inherent misogyny that generations of conditioning has bred into us.”, and I couldnt’ agree more. Daenerys “wants more”, and this is what turns viewers against her.
She could have been the most “Princess” of all the female charachters. Blonde, beautiful, frail looking, sheltered upbringing (until her marriage), widow of a King (so that she could have remained just the Widow Queen, basing her status on the one of her dead husband instead of looking for her own), young (unlike Cersei).
But she is choosing to be a Queen, to determine her own destiny, to be her own Knight in a Shining Armour, and she wants power, and she has the power. She is a dragon rider, the only one, for now.
In sum, Daenery is a strong independent woman. Which makes her, according to many viewers, an ungrateful, deranged crazy bitch. Alas. I read similar comments directed at Sansa who is the other “Princess” in the show, and another woman who has fought against her fate, against men who wanted to lock her up in the tower (Jon also being one of them, at least partially), and who is now determining her fate, for better or for worse.
Misa: that has been yours truly.
Thank you
And you explained it much better way.
Strong assertive women are mostly seen as a bitch, the villain that people are rooting to fail.
Everything they do are somehow picked apart and criticized.
Didn’t John Snow kill the rebels Post resurrection? Even hang that little boy?
But hanging/ beheading is better than burning by dragon fire.
There is no pleasant death unless dying in your bed surrounded by great grandchildren.
I fully agree with you guys. Tan, totally right, how is this any different than Jon killing traitors? She gave them, political enemies, a choice–swear fealty or die. The elder Tarly even rejected the suggestion that he be sent to the wall, because he would feel no obligation to follow her order. She let the men who did bend the kneed live. They preferred to die rather than bend the knee. So be it. She did what any strong leader would have done in that case. Who cares that she used dragonfire rather than beheading as her weapon of choice? Was Ned Stark’s death as legitimate or any more humane?
I think problem with new comers like Varys and Tyrion are, they don’t really know the person they chose to serve well. All they know is glorified account of this girl, who is last best hope for a better world. And they know it because by grit, passion, ambition, ruthlessness she put her in a position to be heard about and hoped about. Varys was plotting her death when she was khaleesi.
All tyrion knew was that the girl who no body gave a thought , had no money, no army and no kingdom managed to acquire all three in a very short time.
Tyrion arrived when she was already in trouble in meeren and disappeared soon after.
I don’t know why her anger and ruthlessness and independent nature surprise them. I mean did they think the girl who outmaneuvered the slavers in Astapor would just roll over and listen to all their “advice” as solemn command?
Similarly Sansa, who practically survived alone in not one but two hostile environments, fending off creep, watching her back and managed to keep her head would just roll over and say yes sir to everything Jon said?
These two ladies are born survivors and leaders in different capacities.
To cast them in the role of temperamental, superficial women looking for easy way out is imo feeding the stereotype.
What was written on the scroll Littlefinger left for Arya?
I believe it was the letter that Sansa was forced to sign by Cersei and Pycelle back in season 1.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s that letter. He knew Sansa was forced to write. Cersei and Joffrey had her write a letter home informing them of Robert’s death, Ned’s “treason” and arrest, and to come to KL to show support of Joffrey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great !! Thanks LP. You also saved me some time !!
“I thought you might still be rowing.” BEST LINE EVER!
Ragnar didn’t just get an annulment, he got remarried.
“Don’t mind me. I’ve only lived to a ripe old age.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can see why Gendry is so motivated: look also at what happened at the end of last season – that massacre Cersei carried out.
Just how are they planning on capturing/transporting a wight? The skeletons shatter when they get hit. Maybe the can immobilize one of the more recent dead.
Also, it’s a bad idea to let Cersei know the Night King is real. He’s her dream guy, he’ll give her what she wants…dominion over everyone. Sorry, Euron.
Jon any Dany have a nice brother sister vibe. The love story is forced. Imho
They didn’t seem to have any sort of cage or wagon with them when they left Eastwatch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still, I’m here for it because the action should be awesome. And I’d love a sequel to the Night King vs. Jon stare down.
I really loved the boy-meets-dragon scene. Jon petting Drogon … If that dragon could have purred, it would have. I almost forgave the dragons for taking all the budget money from the direwolves.
Almost.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe I missed that! This is why I shoot my husband the evil eye when he speaks during GoT…
I can’t believe the series finale is a few episodes away and they are going to wrap up all the characters in a nice little bow. I bet we will be left with some vague outcomes because the producers want to leave open the possibility of a future Game of Thrones series.
There is one more season after this one.
This isnt the final season. There is going to be one more but shorter. 6 episodes i think?
Rhaegar Targaryen sounds like the douchiest of all douches. He made his elder children bastards and left Elia Martell the Mad King’s prisoner! What a gallant chap.
I can’t decide on whether I think Cersei’s lying or not? Either way, she’s definitely using it to manipulate Jaime. He’s been in a deep dark funk for ages now and is clearly on the brink of packing it all in so she dangles this carrot because he’s previously regretted not being able to openly father his children. As much as it annoys me that the writers have completely massacred Jaime’s characterisation and arc in order to elevate Cersei (poor Coster-Waldau doesn’t even get lines any more, he just gets to stand there looking conflicted while others monologue for their Emmy reels at him. He’s the best POV in the books, why wouldn’t you want to adapt all that drama?!), I think this is a fairly accurate representation (for a fantasy show anyway) of an emotionally abusive relationship. It’s so frustrating to watch and you just want to clash some cymbals in front of their face and tell them to wake tf up already but it’s harder than that to sever ties completely. They’ve been in this toxic set up for what, 25 years now? That’s a lot of baggage.
We’re going on a wight hunt! This is honestly such a stupid plan, have none of these characters watched the past 6 seasons? Tyrion even said it at his trial, put irrefutable proof in front of Cersei and she still ain’t gonna listen.
I’m increasingly #teamSansa. I don’t think it’s accidental how much her ways are being contrasted to Dany and Cersei. I don’t think she’ll want to leave Winterfell again though, so Queen of the independent North it’ll have to be.
Elia wan’t the mad king’s prisoner. Tywin had her killed for Robert, not Aerys.
She was once the rebellion started iirc- Aerys let Rhaella and Viserys escape to Dragonstone and kept Elia and her children in the Red Keep to ensure the Dornish stayed on side. A rebellion Rhaegar’s foolishness helped start. I might have this wrong though!
Edit: found what I was looking for! https://youtu.be/WbMk6r1IUyY I think they might spin Rhaegar and Lyanna as ‘true love’ but whatever his reasons were he seems like a jerk to me. You don’t get to jaunt off for love or prophecy when you’re a married crown prince with kids.
All GOT was missing was a taste of Henry 8 and how he put aside Katherine of Aragorn.
Because nothing is better than rehashing of history where a woman, a true born princess, a queen for 20 yes is reduced to nothing
I suppose to make up for giving Illia a son ( Katherine had none living), she was raped and murdered brutally.
I really hope that when this all comes out in the wash next season there’s someone around who’ll be able to tell Jon the harsher truth of it (who knew Rhaegar who’s still alive? Varys? Jaime? Barristan just went on about how musical he was). Wish Oberyn was still around for this exact purpose. Elia was screwed over.
Seriously all this time I was feeling bad for Lyanna Stark but more and more I see that Elia Martell got a super raw deal. She was a Dornish Princess in line to the throne (Dorne is happy to have women rule), loved her husband Rhaegar, almost died giving birth to his 2 children and was devoted to them as well as loved by the people. In return she gets betrayed by her husband, is held prisoner by his crazy fire-loving father then gets raped and brutally murdered after seeing her children killed in front of her own eyes. Interesting how HBO has killed the Dornish royal family before they could find out that Elia had been betrayed by house Targaryen.
Strange since in the books House Martell had a secret pact to marry and support the remaining Targaryen. And Rhaegar felt safe in hiding out his new wife in Dorne!??!
http://gameofthrones.wikia.com/wiki/Elia_Martell
Davos is the best. I love Liam Cunningham.
Ugh Cersei being pregnant… or is she?
I hate Littlefinger!!! If anything happens to Arya ill be so pissed. He needs to DIE
I still don’t accept jon and dany …. ew ew ew.
Decent episode overall. Next week should be good.
I have to say that Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has been the MVP for me so far this season. His character arc as Jaime has been probably the best in the show so far. I never would eve imagine liking Jamie after season 1.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah that’s so massively out of character. Cersei isn’t an ice cold schemer, she’s vindictive and impulsive and her plots always come back to haunt her because she doesn’t consider consequences. They keep pushing the narrative that she’s her father’s daughter for some reason, when the whole point of her arc is that she’s not, at all. I suppose it’s just to make it seem not completely implausible that Cersei wouldn’t have gone down already so that the writers can keep Lena Headey around to the end?
Bran needs to drop the dime on Littlefinger. I’m so sick of seeing him- and we’re wasting screen time on his BS story line.
I totally missed the pregnancy announcement and I had the closed captions on! Either she’s lying or she’ll miscarry. I believe Maggy’s prophecy. Who knows maybe she’ll die giving birth? That’s a possibility too and technically it would be little brother that kills her still since it would be his baby. She’s so arrogant she’s stupid. Bronn didn’t betray Jaime, he’s a mercenary and has no loyalty to anyone.
It also took me a lot of side eyeing but I have finally discovered that Tycho from the iron bank is Mycroft Holmes in Sherlock.
I think they just put an expiration date on her. The profecy said three children so she will die before she gives birth one way or another.
Let’s see. Dany’s speach to Jon about the terriblesness of strength did a pretty good job of explaining her actions. This is war people! Tyrion seems to have forgotten that. People are going to die- That’s a fact. She only killed the two that openly and rudely defied her rulling. She needed to make an example of them, and Tyrion arguing for them in front of everyone is the same dumb sh!t Sansa was doing to Jon a couple of episodes ago.
About the Sansa-Arya thing, yes, Arya is falling for some of LF bulshit, but she also has a point. People’s hard-on for hating Jon is blinding them to the clues the show’s been droping about Sansa and her temptation for power. It is not a coincidence the faces she’s been making in key moments like when Jon was hailed KITN or when she was watching Arya and Brienne. I was watching episode 4 repeat yesterday before 5, and noticed when Bran gave Arya the dagger he shot Sansa a look waiting for her reaction. That is not coincidential. My aracnid senses have been tingling since the start of the season. LF is playing Arya but his true purpose is to get an in with Sansa and she will let him because she always f*cks up, it is what she does. The only hope is Bran sees something first and stoping Arya from doing something stupid and rash and redirects her to the true enemy: LF (can he freaking die already?)
Also, I feel like I’ve been watching a different show. Jon and Dany have amazing chemestry. It jumps at you from the screen. Anyway, I can’t wait for the last two episodes!
One thing I didn’t like about last night’s episode was LF so easily outmaneuvering Arya. She’s a ninja warrior who’s undergone intense training. She even reads Sanya’s mind at one point (saying she knows Sanya’s thinking of being queen even as they talked). Yet Littlefinger was able to pull one over on Arya? Lousy writing there.
Remember that supremely confident younger Dany? When Jorah ans Barristan argued with her , rather used only 1 word, the talking to they received?
Seems landing in westeros and losing a few battles have shaken that Dany.
No one deserves that ,” if you ever question me in front of others ( specially war prisoners, ) you will go advice someone else” more than T and V.
Tyrion for cleaning up his act
And Varys to snap out of mad king flashback and piling on the female he swore to serve.
I said that about Sansa last week. She just seems so salty. Arya called her out. She is turning into Cersei. And in the books Sansa was a bitch with a sense of entitlement which Arya pointed out when she said she always liked having nice things and how it made her think she was better than everyone for it. In the books, Sansa was also a real bitch to Jon, like Catelyn was and looked down on him because he was a bastard. Rickon, Bran Arya and even Robb loved Jon like a real brother. Arya is fiercely loyal to Jon. And I’ll never forgive Sansa for getting Lady killed and lying on her sister and also getting the Butcher’s boy killed just to side with Joffrey. She was also rude to their Septa and even the Hound after her saved her from getting raped by that Flea Bottom mob.
The only reason we felt sorry for Sansa is because she’s had to endure such close proximity to psychopaths. I do feel for her because of it, but she’s still and always had been a snobby bitch.
From the way Bran greeted Sansa, I knew he saw something about her he did not like. Arya is catching on.
Seriously?!
1) She didn’t get Lady killed. Cersei ordered it. Cersei would have ordered it regardless of what Sansa said.
2) The Butcher’s Boy died before she was ever called forward. Cersei sent the Hound and Jaime out to hunt Arya and Mycah before Sansa said a word. Sandor LITERALLY was carting the kid’s dead body out when Eddard emerged from the meeting. Mycah had been dead for HOURS at that point. Blaming Sansa for that is sick.
3) If she’d told the truth about Joffrey, it would have done no good. It would have set her up for a marriage to a violent boy who would hold a grudge against her forever. It would have done NOTHING to help Arya OR Lady. Arya would have spent the rest of her life being hated even more by the future king if Joffrey ended up being punished.
4) Stop blaming little girls for what happened at the Trident. Blame the adults responsible.
(Sansa “in the books” was also drunk at the time, btw. Quote: “Her head was fuzzy from the wine”)
Oh, and as for her treatment of Jon, the worst we get about her treatment is that she “only ever called him half brother”. The idea that she was awful to him is pure fanon. She never taunted him about being a bastard (Robb did once, though, at his mother’s bidding, no less), but we do know she played with Jon and gave him tips on talking to girls, as per Jon’s own recollections. She thinks of Jon fondly in the books. They weren’t AS CLOSE, but she was not a “real bitch” to him. If she were, Jon wouldn’t be looking at ice-covered woods and think fondly of how Sansa would get excited and declare it as an enchantment, and wouldn’t tell Gilly that her name is pretty because Sansa told him to. He has fond memories of her.
There’s absolutely no crime in liking nice things, regardless of what reason Arya gives for Sansa liking them. That was a low blow. Sansa’s spent this entire season trying to help people. And, may I remind you that Sansa told Jon that the “nice things” in this case, the rooms, were ones she expected JON to take, but took at his insistence? And how has Sansa been salty? She’s done nothing but try to help Jon and the North! Because she argued with him? God forbid! And yes, she’s a bit miffed by being overlooked despite her contributions. She has a right to feel that way, 100%. She has still acted completely according to her better nature.
Arya was the salty one this episode. All Sansa has done this season is 1) Try to give Jon the best advice she can 2) Feed people 3) arm people properly 4) Try to keep the North and its court intact 5) Tell Littlefinger to shut up, 6) Hug her siblings and 7) decline to betray Jon.
I swear to god, Sansa could cure cancer and defeat the night’s king and people will still find reasons to hate on her.
Oh please, hard-on for hating Jon? SERIOUSLY?! Sansa did nothing wrong! She gets shit on no matter what she does! She never betrayed anyone and dismissed their attempts to crown her, outright showing anger for it! I’m so sorry that Sansa enjoys the power she has now and is using it, but if she was intending to betray Jon, she would have. I mean, SERIOUSLY?! Give me one piece of evidence that Arya has any business accusing her sister of anything. And no, a look Bran gave Sansa means nothing. That’s pathetic. Arya has NO point at all. She’s being an asshole who is picking a fight with her sister out of what I can only assume is jealousy and stupidity.
If Sansa wanted to kill John/ take all his power
She would have probably let the Bolton army finish him off first and then allowing the vale cavalry to charge in.
Little Finger would have found a fingery way to imprison Ramsay too and she would have let his dogs loose on him.
I think much of Sansa’s impatience comes from her suffering so much, alone and yet not taken seriously . She was a lonely motherless girl held hostage by Joffrey , who was forced to watch her fathers execution and forced to see his severed head
All sorts of torture, and now she is home and she is continuously overruled by John or questioned by Arya about her motives .
I mean …
Wendy, You get way too emotional in these comments on a weekly basis. This is a fictional book series and TV show. Relax. Your comments are always the only ones that are condescending and way too emotionally invested. Everyone else seems to be able to communicate without freaking out or being dismissive of other people’s theories and ideas. You’re ready to go apoplectic and it’s a bit odd.
@Tan
I find the hatred of Sansa to be violently misogynistic and usually based on BS and head canons. It really pisses me off. Her actions so far this season have been 100% altruistic and people still try to insult her for daring to have completely justified emotions, despite her refusal to act on them and commitment to doing what is best. Arya literally wanted Sansa to behead Royce and Glover, FFS! But somehow it is SANSA who is the bad one.
i didn’t think dany seemed uncomfortable with jorah. i thought she seemed relieved she had a person she could trust and was genuinely upset that he volunteered to go north.
Seven years worth of whitewalker hype…I hope the wait is worth it.
I also hope we get some more backstory to them, because I have all kinds of questions.
Me too. I can’t believe the Whitewalkers are just straight up evil with no redeeming qualities and no sympathizing POV. That is usually not how GRRM writes. I’m assuming he means to gives us more surprising background information about them in the remaining two books. Plus Jon is too much of a Disney character- the loveable orphan/bastard who is really a king and is going to save the world from evil. GRRM usually turns things like that upside down and inside out. What if Jon Snow is not the Prince but the villain and the Whitewalkers not evil?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You guys. Dany is in love. Her kid met Mom’s new boyfriend and He was like “are you my new Dad?” The look on her face when Jon pet Drogon, the look of concern and hurt when he said he had to go home and she tried to make him stay. The fact that he told her he didn’t need her permission and she looked a bit turned on by it. And finally, she sees off Sir Friend zone like it’s a normal thing for her but looked like she was about to cry when Jon left. I think she will end up joining them in the fight because she won’t be able to sit there while the guy she’s really feeling and her BFF are in danger
Also, Jon and Gendry dialogue was so reminiscent of Robert and Ned’s exchanges it was so cute.
Jorah is going to respect Jon because his father did and so does his niece.
I’m loving that the Hound and Tormund are on the same team.
I hope Gendry finds out about Mi Lady, Arya. I ship them. Maybe Jon can legitimize him and he and Arya will unite their houses like Robert always wanted.
If Cersei is pregnant, it will be a stillborn. The prophecy only has her having 3 children, so its either that or she is lying. That would probably be something to set Jaime off in the future if he finds out she’s been manipulating him.
The most important piece of info in this episode is that Jon is a legitimate Targ and officially the rightful heir and rightful ruler. Even if the Tyrion theory is true, Tyrion would still only be a Bastard and product of rape, but that still remains to be fleshed out enough to really stick.
Yeah, but in contrast…. Jon didn’t even look back when they were sailing off. There was a marked contrast between how he treated Dany and how hopelessly-in-love Jorah did. He even indicated that she’d be happy if he died. Don’t get me wrong, they’re definitely going to sleep together, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the passion behind the #boatsex will be kind of one-sided.
I dunno, he was giving her puppy eyes all through that cave scene. I just think he is too preoccupied with the apocalyptic threat whereas Dany hasn’t really taken that seriously yet so she probably has made a space in her head/heart for love. Plus Jon still probably thinks she wants nothing more from him but to bend the knee. I think once he’s clued in to her feelings the ice might melt a bit. and I can’t wait for #boatsex lmaoo. He will show her his scars and his abs and she will be like you can have my Dragon Ass lolo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t see the puppy eyes. I saw attraction, but not nearly on the level she seems to have for him. I think it’s foreshadowing his reaction to finding out that Daenerys is his aunt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What could Cersei do if Dany goes North to kill the army of the dead that she isn’t already doing? It makes no sense that Dany thinks she can’t afford this important tactical move. Stannis went north first and everyone still considered him a huge threat to Joffrey.
Why couldn’t a dragon fly to the army of the dead, pluck up one of the wights and be back in twenty minutes (going by how fast everyone seems to travel in this episode)?
Ok, you’re getting ahead of yourself. Finding out that Rhaegar and Lyanna married does not demonstrate that Jon Snow is their child. Of course, we know it but how will the rest of Westeros? They got married but only Bran and I believe Ned’s friend and bannerman Howlen? Reed know the truth and can tell it … and if they did, who would believe it? The maestars apparently don’t care enough about the world to publicly announce marriage annulments, they’re already discarding Bran’s ‘psychic’ story about the dead army and Reed is enough of a Stark loyalist that it’ll look like a lie to continue the war over the Iron Throne. There would have to be more legitimate documentation in order to publicly legitimize Jon Snow as Jon Targaryean…otherwise, it’s just a ‘hey, you’re not a bastard’ nod to Jon Snow and that’s probably good enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And then Sam takes the book, the written record, from Gilly and hands it to the toddler. Did you see that? And I’m thinking, Good God, no! The kid’s going to eat that page!
Littlefinger is back!!! He lost his touch this season before this episode. I love that he’s playing Arya. I really don’t like her character. I don’t get the “girl power!” rally cries for her – she’s a psychopath and dehumanized. I get it; she’s been through a lot, but still. If her and Sansa could bond and present a united front, instead of Arya just attacking her, Littlefinger wouldn’t be driving a wedge between them. But damn, I’d watch an entire show of Aidan Gillen smirking, so you go right ahead and drive that wedge Littlefinger. <3
I’m not here for Sansa as queen… if she really turns out to be such a massive fan of Cersei’s and is keeping Littlefinger so close because she knows what he wants from her and she’s actually considering it (him on the throne and her as his queen), even if it means putting her own brother at risk, then she can be the first Stark that I actually want to see meet their end on this show.
Are we really buying that Arya is like the master of disguise but Littlefinger is just so good that he’s the only one who has caught onto her? Meh. He planted that letter for Arya to find because now he wants to drive a wedge between the sisters, but that letter could cause problems in other ways as well. Once again: if Sansa continues to keep him close because of her own selfish interest in being queen (which is ridiculous), she can go.
I don’t believe Cersei is pregnant… I think that she only said that because she knows it was the surest way to get Jaime to remain loyal to her. However, if she is pregnant, I’m betting that the baby is a dwarf and/or she dies in childbirth. I saw this theory on Reddit and I liked it, so I’m going with it.
I’m really wondering where they’re going with the Dany/Jon storyline because it seems pretty clear that they’re interested in each other… especially her being interested in him. Her ovaries were about to explode when Jon pet the dragon. Will they find out they’re related before anything happens between them? Will they care? Targaryens are into incest, right?
I guess Sansa’s selfish interest in being queen is why she turned down the crown? FFS. She stated why she keeps Littlefinger around (armies, which they need, and to get all the dirt she needs on his crimes to get rid of him and retain his armies afterward). She has been nothing but A+ all season, but I guess Sansa hate will never give up, no matter how embarrassing your arguments get.
Sansa has a selfish interest in betraying Jon to steal his crown! Which we base on the exact opposite of what is actually on screen!
Sorry, Hun, but your faves were acting like jackasses while Sansa is feeding people and trying to make people work together. Sorry she doesn’t act all murder-happy like some lame, misogynistic, narrow definition of what a “strong” woman should be, but she has a kingdom to keep intact and she’s doing it.
Whatever, I can’t wait until your hopes for Sansa somehow being a villain are utterly annihilated and you guys can no longer pretend to be good at reading story or character. That will be fun. Unless you guys remain in denial and decide, once she gets rid of Littlefinger that she somehow is still a villain because the way she sneezed in one episode indicates the EEEEEEVIL she’ll do later. Sort of like the Starkbowl y’all were hyping so much amounted to her and Jon arguing for a couple of episodes.
You know this is fictional, right? Wendy, with all due respect, get a life. You’re borderline creepy with these comments. I don’t think anyone here is as emotionally invested as you are.
You seem to be…
I’m annoyed at real people, Hun. Get over yourself. (Also, using “with all due respect”… really? And the people who usually are the first to tell people to “get a life” usually don’t have one themselves).
Wrong reply
Daenerys to Jon: *heart eyes*
Jon to Daenerys: New phone who this?
LOL
I like Jon and Dany together but I don’t know if it will happen, after they find out they are related (and how long will that take?) I think they have plenty of chemistry smoldering. Ser Jorah is in a a class by himself—such a noble, handsome, elegant man, wow.
So yeah. This capture-a-wight plotline—DUMB! At least at first reveal. I was just “Are you kidding me?” What is the point—forming a temporary alliance with Cersei? Good luck with that.
Can’t wait till Cersei goes down. Can’t believe how weak Jaime is, still a slave to his “love” for her, still banging her silly? Come. On. He knows she’s evil at this point. Grow a pair, Jaime.
Loved seeing Jon touch Drogon. That boy needs a dragon to ride! Maybe Rhaegar….speaking of whom…seems that annulment was barely dry on the parchment when everyone died. (Assuming it’s accurate, see family tree here: http://www.businessinsider.com/game-of-thrones-are-jon-snow-and-daenerys-targaryen-related-2016-6 ). #LISTENTOGILLY
Tyrion is getting on my nerves, which is a shame because I used to love him. A lot. But his lines suck this season.
I think one of two things will happen with Jon and Dany 1) They get married and rule together, or 2) They divide the Seven Kingdoms and each preside over a portion. Both will be rulers either way.
Next week will be EPIC!!!
There’s no way in Hell that Rhaegar Targaryen can be considered honorable, FFS. He took a 15 year old girl from her home and family (I don’t care if she wanted to go, there’s no way that situation can be truly consensual and anyone who wants to argue that has a really poor understanding of how consent actually works), left his wife and children to be the hostages of his mad father WHILE disenfranchising them! He deserved a much worse death than what Robert Baratheon gave him, he deserved what Elia ended up suffering thanks to him, and more. But whatever, writers, disenfranchise a disabled WoC so your white male fave can have ALL HIS DREAMS COME TRUE! (regardless of how much it utterly undermines his character arc, especially on a thematic level. Why not go for Tyrion Targaryen next?)
Honor is not the only reason he might have annulled and remarried. Maybe he wanted legitimacy for his 3rd child, the 3rd head o’ the dragon. Purely egotistical reason.
How old was Rhaegor at the time? The book version, the events we are seeing now are all unfolding while Jon, Dany, Sansa are all still in their teens. As the books begin, they and Robb are all around 13 and 14 years old and they’re joining the Night’s Watch and getting married and proclaiming themselves king. Elia, Oberyn, Jaime, Cersei, Rhaegor, Robert, Ned, and Lyanna were all contemporaries. Lyanna was older than Ned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rhaeger is truly the privileged white male is it not?
And damn Dornish people are pocs too.
Btw since GOT is based on middle age, 15 is more than age of consent. 15 is lady of house age.
In actual history women were having 2 kids and pregnant with 3 at the age
That’s actually a total myth. Like, completely untrue. (This is a HUGE pet peeve with me) While women could be married at a young age, consummation was expected to wait until a woman was 16 since her body wasn’t developed enough to properly carry/deliver a child (Edmund Tudor, father of Henry VII was considered a pedophile for impregnating his 13 year old bride, Margaret Beaufort, who never had children again after Henry VII despite multiple marriages. In contrast, there was a King and Queen of France who married when the queen was 12, but they didn’t have children until she was 19. And considering how them went on to have eleven children and were recorded to be ridiculously in love, it wasn’t for lack of attraction. Having sex with a 13 year old was considered highly distasteful at best) And taking a woman away from her family (especially without consent to marry her) was a HUGE crime. So yeah, the fact that Lyanna is/was 15 did matter. And Rhaegar would know that.
I’ll be so annoyed if they make Tyrion a Targaryen. I know it’s a popular theory, but it completely undermines everything about his identity and his relationship with Tywin. It’d be terrible. I hope there aren’t any more secret Targs mooching around, but if anyone has to be I’d find the dramatic irony of it being Jaime and Cersei much more compelling (the implications of Jaime killing his own father, Tywin despising his true heir etc etc) I don’t think the show’s going there however, otherwise they wouldn’t have cut out Barristan’s speech about the Mad King and Joanna Lannister. There’s no real foundation for it on the show.
I think Rhaegar was 23/24 when all this shit went down?
Tyrion Targaryen is a horrifyingly elitist, ableist, sexist theory that predicates itself on basically all of the “Big Three” (Tyrion, Jon, and Dany) coming into the world through rape. It’s as if saying “Well, he may be a dwarf, but at least he’s also a Targ!!!” which… is ableism personified. People can just be important and have much to contribute without having secret dragon lineage.
Exactly this! I also think it would mean the narrative going some way to justify Tywin’s hideous treatment of Tyrion, so I’m 100% not cool with that. Tyrion is a Lannister through and through.
I have a different theory about the Jon/ Dany look of attraction at the Drogon “moment”: a dragon wouldn’t calm itself before anyone but a Targaryen. Drogon approached Jon because he recognized him as a Targaryen. In that moment when he allowed Jon to touch him, there was recognition from Dany that Jon must be a Targaryen if Drogon approached him and allowed the touching. And in some way–Jon recognized this too, even if subconsciously. But I am not a GOT scholar so this was just how I saw it.
