In the ‘Summer of Diana,’ no one thinks Duchess Camilla should be Queen

The 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death is approaching in a few weeks’ time. I’ve taken to calling this the “Summer of Diana,” because literally every channel in America and Britain has been doing Diana retrospectives, Diana documentaries, “newly found footage” of Diana, and more. Prince William and Prince Harry have given interviews and it’s a stark reminder that the Windsors really don’t have a “star” anymore. You could make the argument that they don’t want anyone to be the “star,” although I would argue that the Windsors desperately need someone with that kind of vital relevance, because the younger royals just aren’t cutting it.
In any case, the media is focused very heavily on Diana right now, which has brought up Prince Charles’ history with Camilla, the current Duchess of Cornwall. It’s unfortunate that Camilla’s semi-authorized biography came out this summer too, just as it’s unfortunate that the biography was full of blatantly untrue revisionist history. All of which just reminds people that they dislike Camilla and they don’t want her to be Queen.
August is always a dangerous time to be Prince Charles. Summer 2017 is proving to be particularly gruesome in the court of public opinion for the prince and his consort, as the annual wave of Diana-related stories to mark the anniversary of her death on Aug. 31, 1997, has been given added impetus by this year’s 20th anniversary of her demise. As Diana news, Diana tapes, and Diana tributes have flooded the media once again, Charles (the husband who told his wife: “I refuse to be the only Prince of Wales never to have a mistress,”) and Camilla (the temptress who pursued an affair that destroyed Diana’ marriage) have come in for a particularly forceful annual hiding.
A new poll shows the British in unforgiving mood, with just 20 percent surveyed by the Daily Express now thinking that Camilla should be queen. Prince Charles’ officials have always publicly maintained that Camilla will be known as “princess consort” however, as The Daily Beast exclusively revealed this year that Charles is secretly planning to unilaterally declare Camilla “queen” upon accession to the throne.
Another survey by the Sun over the weekend made similar findings, with just 27 percent saying that Camilla should be queen. Both surveys were carried out by accredited polling organizations and both involve credible samples: The Sunday Express survey interviewed 2,018 U.K.-based adults and the Sun spoke to a sample of 2,000 people.
Equally depressing for Charles will be the news that he remains unloved by the populace at large. Some 51 percent of respondents in the Sun survey said they thought the crown should skip a generation and pass next to Prince William.
I always wonder about these kinds of polling numbers – while I agree that Charles In Charge will be pretty boring, and Queen Camilla will probably be smug as hell, they’ve both proven that they care about the institution of the monarchy, and they believe they have a duty and privilege to serve. If it was even possible – and it’s not – for the throne to go to William and Kate, THAT would be the end of the monarchy. Let’s be real. As for Queen Camilla… isn’t that preferable to Queen Carole Middleton, Queen Regent of Bucklebury?
Why did Camilla choose to have her semi-authorized biography come out this summer? Any other year would have made sense, but not in the 20th year of Diana’s death. I don’t expect anyone to actually know the answer, btw.
I think it’s because with Philip retiring, it reminds people that the Queen isn’t too many years from the end of her time, so they wanted to get Camilla’s story out there. Similar to biographies of politicians coming out before they’re going to run for something.
As usual they underestimated how much Diana is still loved and Camilla will NEVER come out from under that shadow.
Personally, I don’t think the release of her auto-biography was timed well at all. Either that or Charles was unaware that W&H were going to do their documentary, which wouldn’t completely surprise me as I don’t think they speak very much.
There is no good year for a Camilla biography until after her death. She shouldn’t have authorised this one or any books written in her lifetime.
It came out now for her 70th birthday. And yes, it’s totally revisionist AND tone-deaf.
I do think Charles has more of a work ethic than William. I’m kind of ambivalent on Camilla and also on Kate. William just seems very smug and entitled to me which is disappointing because I was a big Diana fan. All of these people are kind of a letdown after Queen Elizabeth and her commitment to her country. Kind of interesting some of England’s best rulers have been women huh America???
I agree. I think William will probably be the end of the monarchy. He gives me lazy vibes and just always looks so miserable to be doing any royal duties.
The press last night made fun of his misery in drinking whiskey in Scotland ie- allegedly he made some negative faces. You would think any consumption of alcohol in relation to his duties would please William. He’s a strange bird.
It completely IS possible for the throne to go to William and Kate, if Charles chooses not to accept it which could (but probably won’t) happen. It will be interesting either way and I say that as someone who likes both Charles and Camilla and William and Kate.
Kaiser – I always think I’d like to see the fieldwork behind these polls, too. Whenever I see political fieldwork for polls, the actual figures are cherrypicked to fit what the news article wants.
I know literally NOBODY who gives a toss whether Camilla is called Queen or Princess Consort – and while I’m republican (and so’s my wife), I live in a more royalist area than many.
I wonder if they report the figures from THOSE WHO EXPRESSED A PREFERENCE with all the couldn’t care lesses excluded? Because I suspect hardly anybody outside of royal fandoms really cares. But then, I suppose if you’re forced to answer a question you care so little about it you’d never ask it yourself, you’re going to give a preference, no matter how uninterested and lukewarm it is.
This is how I see it too. Of the handful of people who pay any attention to royals, a small subset of ardent Diana defenders don’t like Camilla. Those folks show up to be polled about “royal issues”.
Camilla isn’t smug to me. She never wanted to marry Charles, didn’t want to be royal, doesn’t want to be queen. She shows up and does the job well, does work in important areas like sexual assault, and Charles is on a more even keel with her as his wife. There’s nothing to see here, nothing to get up in arms over.
I find that more Americans care way more about Camilla getting the title of Queen than most of my British friends.
I thought this poll was a bit of a head scratcher. I never got the sense there was much interest in Camilla’s title. I certainly never got the sense she cared one way or the other.
Summer will end, the fog will be lifted, people will remember Diana wasn’t the most perfect person ever to walk the earth, and Charles and Camilla will be fine. I love how the public think it gets a vote on who becomes king and queen- not exactly how a monarchy works last I checked.
+1
I’m not British, so my opinion hardly matters but – Charles and Camilla selfishly caused Diana terrible pain and humiliation. They didn’t care. It’s pretty clear that Charles married her for breeding stock to get the obligatory “heir and a spare”. I know she had her own problems and once she knew about his adultery she became difficult to live with. Still – she was 19 and he pretty much ruined her happiness. Neither Charles nor William will ever work as hard as Queen Elizabeth has and does.
I think Charles does work hard. I don’t really get his love story with Camilla, but I think he works hard and likes to be of service. I do think he’s well-read as well. It’s not impossible for me to see him discussing the morning political news with the Prime Minister. William, on the other hand….honestly, I can’t picture him reading the political section of the newspaper to begin with. I can see William and Kate carrying out charitable duties when they’re forced to, but it’s the intellectual aspect of the head of state job that baffles me when it comes to those two. They don’t look remotely interested in reading. (I think people underestimate how much reading the Queen probably has to do to be conversant with the Prime Minister).
This!!! Applause!!
I agree with all of this. Diana wasn’t perfect but she was very young and in love with Charles. She thought she was marrying for life. The whole situation was sad and tragic.
Add more women mister future king had. He is awful example of why royals should go to history.
Diana was not a saint. She was a kid in a tragic position. But she managed to upstage that dumb family and if he wants to end monarchy he should take that freaking crown.
I do agree with this. She went in really believing that the marriage would work. He pretty much had a side piece on the first day of the marriage. It wasn’t fair to her.
Charles will be a great king. Camilla, for all of her faults, will do a good job as queen consort. William is unintelligent and lazy as is his wife. They would be terrible as the monarchs.
Yeah, maybe it goes against the grain, but I can’t help but sort of like Camilla.
I do too L84Tea, always have.
I do too. She is saucy and does her work.
I like her too. I was and remain a huge fan of Lady Di’s but when LAK told me people were literally throwing bread at her in the streets, I changed my mind about Camilla. Nobody deserves that kind of treatment. Camilla is an incredibly hard working person who knows how to have fun, she’s kind and compassionate and I think she would make a fine queen. Plus she likes a tipple and rumour has it that tippling is taken seriously as part of the job:)
I’m beginning to think that the main, unforeseen consequence of the tragedy of Diana’s death — and it WAS a tragedy for a young mother to die in such horrible fashion — was that when the time came for William and Harry to become more prominent in the public arena, she wasn’t around to guide and coach them. Regardless of her intellect, or lack thereof (and we’re talking about a woman who cheerfully admitted that she was “thick as a plank”), there’s no denying she had real emotional intelligence and a feel for people. I’m convinced that the younger royals would have been far more popular than they are now had Diana survived to steer them away from some of the public flubs they’ve made.
Diana was firmly headed into becoming the next Sarah Ferguson at the time of her death. Openly mocked, disliked by many, targeting married men, and living the high life. Her accidental death erased a lot of memories at the time, but not forever. If she had lived and *hadn’t* gotten her act together, I’m not sure she would have been a positive influence on their sons.
@ notasugarhere : I disagree. I was in my thirties when Diana died and the interest in her and affection for her was still running reasonably high then. People were curious to see how she would make her life over as a newly single woman. I know I was. But I agree the fairy tale princess story was over.
I was around then too. Plenty of mocking articles, scandals over police investigations of harassment of married men that tracked to Diana’s phone, wives accusing her of affairs with their husbands, charities being unhappy that she dropped so many of them. Rising frustration with her behavior. There will always be big fans of hers, but there are also plenty of people who have come to see multiple sides of the story in the last 20 years.
At the time of her death, Diana was still quite immature. Calling photographers to see if they got certain photos in order to make your previous boyfriend jealous is pretty pathetic IMO. However, Diana didn’t have that time in her younger years. She had to grow up pretty fast by age 18. Diana, as mother to a future King would never have gone the route of Sarah Ferguson but by 1997, she was losing respect, especially from Philip. Diana, even if she didn’t stay with Dodi, was still harbouring anger against Camilla and those games with the press would’ve continued, unfortunately. Not a good example to set for William, in particular.
Yes I do think her early death really stunted her kids emotionally. They lack empathy. That’s what I want to say. She had it in spades. I don’t think she would have approved of Katie and her mommy either.
Charles has done an excellent job on making sure Camilla is accepted so she’s going to get the title he says she should have-period. I like her and I think she’ll do a good job.
However, this time of year everyone remembers Diana, her death and what she went through. She got into this at a really young age and was at a huge disadvantage because of it. Most women who have been in Diana’s situation (cheating husband etc…) even if they hate Diana, know what it takes to be going through that and still keep on going-which she did. For all of Diana’s cray cray, she did what she could and served where she could and I respect her for it.
I like Camilla and Charles is a very good POW. William and Kate haven’t proven themselves worthy of any job, nevermind the one they will eventualoy hold.
I agree. I think they will be better than people think. They are also suited for each other and clearly happy together.
I agree. And given time William and Kate will step it up.
When are we getting our American princess??
Come on Megs & Harry, we could all really use something to look forward to right now!
I think Diana did suffer on some level (as everyone does in life), but I also don’t think she would have had many things that she had and craved (i.e fame, public adulation, CAREER, etc) without marrying into this particular family. She claims she would have liked to have an ordinary family life, but I’m not so sure. I think she did like the communications aspect of her role, and the royal job gave her something to do. As an ordinary person, given her personality, she would have been bored, imo.
The difference between her and William (and possibly Harry) is that I think Diana liked having stuff to do.
Before diana married she did have a ordinary life living in her apartment she seems really happy. I think william and harry would been happy too.
Yeah, she had an ordinary life, but she was only 19. (Prior to having her own apartment, she claimed she had an unhappy childhood.) She hadn’t lived long enough to know that being ordinary was the only thing she would have continued to want throughout her life. She clearly craved attention (as evidenced by the number of times she would ring up married men during the day), and the royal life gave her that. She wouldn’t have continued to use the media even after she made the speech about retreating from public life if she didn’t crave that attention. She liked the adulation and public praise. None of those things she could have had had she remained ordinary.
I also don’t believe that William and Harry would like being non-royal either, even though that’s what they claim they would like, because being royal is the only thing that makes them interesting. They’re not people with abilities that makes them stand out as non-royal people. Regular people have abilities — William and Harry don’t. Being royal is the only reason they get the chance to meet Beyonce and Jay-Z.
Can somebody please explain this to me, hypothetically speaking if diana was still married to charles, when she died do she becomes queen? even if he’s remarried or do the new spouse become queen? I don’t think people would mind camilla,being queen after diana died. if we never found out she and charles, cheated and abuse diana, it’s just seem wrong to reward their behavior.
If she was still alive, and still LEGALLY married to Charles even if separated, she would be Queen.
See George 4 who was separated from his wife at the time of his coronation and barred her from attending the coronation. She was still made Queen consort.
ONLY the legal wife of the King is Queen Consort meaning that in a scenerio where Diana was still alive yet divorced from Charles, she would not be Queen Consort. Camilla, as his wife, would be Queen Consort.
No I’ am saying if diana was still dead but legally still married to charles will she still be queen.But camilla is a divorce and her husband still alive how can she be queen, comments on dailymail said camilla, charles marriage is fake that’s why they want show documents. Technically charles is a widower, when king henry the eight married his third wife jane she died after birth of their son ann became queen so if diana was dead before charles became king and he married camilla will she still be queen.
I enjoy viewing previously unreleased photos of Diana. It seems to be the only real news of this 20th anniversary. I watched the doc Diana, in her own words and found it incredibly dark. Wharfe and Jephson, I was shocked by their statements, how candid they were, how much they sided with Diana. I wonder to what extent the younger royals care with regard to waning popularity because they would rather live as private citizens.
I thought Jephson and Wharfe were paid to change their views. Jephson released a book in the early 00s in which he was scathing about Diana. He repeated those opinions at her inquest in 2007. Yet, he changes his mind completely in 2017?!
I kind of think that she should not become Queen…but not because of her but because it maybe should be retired as a consort title. Prince Phillip does not have the King title because it’s seen as superior to Queen. I think the way Queen would become an equal title is starting with only having the reigning monarchs to use it. But I don’t know if there will be another ruling Queen in UK (since barring some unexpected death or George not having kids it would soonest be George’s potential daughter) so maybe it’s a pointless discussion.
I don’t think it is pointless. Queen and Prince Consort, King and Princess Consort, let’s add in Queen and Princess Consort, King and Prince Consort options too.
There was a politician who tried to introduce the sexism of the titles into the discussion that changed the succession away from primogeniture. He was shouted down.
One hundred years of King’s rule coming. Charles will have approx 30 years, William 30-40, and George, well who knows how long George will be King. I can see Wills retiring (cause Will’s lazy) for his son, only he will retire younger than say King Juan Carlos, which should give George more time on the throne. So yeah, about 100 years of Kings coming up.
Charles is almost 70. I don’t think he’ll have 30 years. For some reason I don’t think he’s inherited the longevity of his parents. I’m seeing Charles as King (not Regent) for perhaps 5 years.
I enjoy the monarchy. I feel they add some valuable texture to the cultural landscape in GB. Tax wise, we individually pay so little towards them, (69p or so annually) that they’re a good bargain as far as I’m concerned.
I look at them as providing very high end entertainment value. We follow their news, and debate their life decisions; they can actually be more unifying for the country than we like to admit. 20 years on, the country is still obsessed with one of them!
We’ve collectively celebrated several moments of triumph in their lives and also mourned collectively at their downfall(s). Camilla is collectively tolerated and resented depending on the background drama. We all blush and cringe together at Harry’s many antics and forgive him together too. And so on.
Point is, amidst the backdrop of terror, Brexit and recessions, the rollercoaster ride of this family’s fate and fortunes give Britons a reason to feel something collectively. And I think that’s still quite valuable.
My thoughts exactly.
That 69p figure is not true. It’s the biggest con on the public.
*including babies, mentally and physically unwell, OAPs, taxpayers, non-taxpayers, children etc
If the calculation was corrected, the sum would be £7-£8 per tax payer per year from the Sovereign grant.
Additionally, though the Palace doesn’t highlight it, the royal family are funded from several other places and govt depts. Eg their travel comes out of transport dept budget, their security from police dept budget etc. All these EXTRA non discussed funding is conservatively estimated to be £335M annually instead of the pithy £40M they like to boast is the only funding they receive.
Divided by taxpayers, and that annual figure is approximately ten times higher than £7-£8 per taxpayer.
Then throw in the slush funds. These are supposed to be emergency funds. Yet HM frequently raids these funds to pay the shortfall in the other funds given to her annually. We only find out about the various slush funds when headlines such as ‘Queen down to her last million’ blare out in the media. That means whichever slush fund she’s raided is down to it’s last million, not that she is personally down to her last million or that the other monies from the various departments have dried up.
It beggars belief that she can be granted £360M to refurbish Buckingham Palace yet not a question about the annual millions she’s received since she became Queen to maintain and repair the palace. When WK spent £6M refurbishing their various homes, the palace brazenly admitted that money came from sums earmarked for BP repairs. Yet not a peep from the public who are gaslighted into believing that we contribute just 69p annually to the family.
Hey at this point I’d gladly swap out any of the royal family for trump. Any one of them is more fit to run America than our current king Fanta,
