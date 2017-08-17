Paris Hilton thinks Donald Trump’s assault accusers are just trying to be famous

Back in May, I covered an interview Paris Hilton did with W Magazine, and I walked away from it thinking that she actually wasn’t that bad. I mean, she’s not GOOD. But she’s not pure evil incarnate either. The W piece was all about how Paris did all of it first, and she was actually the pioneer celebutante, the OG Famous-For-Being-Famous. Well, Paris is currently promoting her newest fragrances. She actually has $5 billion in sales just for her 25 fragrances. That’s why she’s been giving interviews lately, like that Q&A she did with People Mag several days ago. She also has a new feature in Marie Claire, and wow, does she come across as… well, I can’t put my finger on it. Like, she’s actually good at what she does, which is “be a celebrity” and “promote her brand.” But she’s still a sh-tty human being. Just wait for the political quotes! You can read the full MC piece here. Some highlights:

She’s not bratty anymore:“I want people to know that I’m grown-up. I’m a responsible businesswoman. I work very hard. I’m down-to- earth. Nothing has been handed to me.”

Her DJ career: She spins at months-long residencies in Ibiza, private events in Russia and Dubai, and even the odd bar mitzvah in Switzerland. She loves doing bar mitzvahs, she says brightly. “I don’t just DJ; I will also take pictures with everyone, make everyone feel good. Make the person who hired me look cool and be like a guest. Other DJs will just go in, won’t talk to anyone or take a photo, play songs for an hour, and leave.”

She doesn’t care about her critics: “People love to talk sh-t. I’m used to it, over the years. I love how, anyone I meet, I always change their mind right away. I’m not what people think. It’s fun to kind of laugh with it and say I’m in on the joke.”

The baby voice was introduced in 2003: It all started with the baby voice, the one she used “when I was little, anytime I wanted something.” The producers wanted the baby voice and then some. “I was really kind of shy in the beginning. So the producers just said, ‘Act spoiled, a kind of blonde airhead.’ I did that and then I realized it was a brand, so I played along with it. And when I felt shy, I would just do it. Now I actually think it’s cuter to be intelligent and to have a normal, low, sexy voice. Now when I hear the baby voice, I want to punch myself.”

She never made money on her sex tape with Rick Salomon: “That’s one thing that really pisses me off when I hear it, because I never, ever received one dollar from that video. That is the last thing that I would want out there…. It’s really hurtful, because my whole life I really looked up to Princess Diana, all these elegant, amazing women, and I feel like [Salomon] just took that all away from me. I could have been like that, but because of that tape, I will always be judged and thought of as whatever they say about me because of a private moment between my boyfriend and me. I wish I had never met him. That is actually the one regret in my life. I wish that I had never met that guy. I could not leave my house for months. I was so depressed, humiliated. I didn’t want to be seen in public.”

She considers herself a feminist and defines feminism this way: “I just feel it’s about women’s empowerment and girl power, and I’m very into that.”

She didn’t vote for Trump: Contrary to news reports, she says she didn’t vote for Trump—she didn’t vote at all. And she doesn’t agree with everything he’s said. “I love the people here, and I don’t think that they should be talked about like that at all,” Hilton says of Trump’s claim that Mexico was sending rapists and criminals over the border. Still, she says, her old family friend, whom she calls “an incredible businessman,” will be a good president. “I’ve known him since I was a little girl. And he’s always been so nice, so respectful and sweet.”

On Trump’s grab ‘em by p-ssy statement: “I’ve heard guys say the craziest things ever, because I’m always around guys, and I listen to them speak.”

On the dozens of women who claimed that Trump assaulted them: “I think that they are just trying to get attention and get fame.”

In the first half of the article, I was actually sort of not-hating Paris – she was being nice to fans, she was doing a good job “performing” for all of the people who came out to see her, and she honestly didn’t sound that dumb. And then those quotes about Trump happened. Her defense of him is so… unnecessary. I realize that she would never do this, but why not just say “I don’t want to talk about Trump, actually, that’s not my brand.” Because that’s true – it’s not her brand. No one goes to Paris Hilton for political thoughts. This is why – because she would rather think that Donald Trump’s accusers are just making sh-t up to be famous, as opposed to believing that Trump is a pervert and a sexual assailant.

60 Responses to “Paris Hilton thinks Donald Trump’s assault accusers are just trying to be famous”

  1. Maria F. says:
    August 17, 2017 at 7:50 am

    there was a time i felt that if I ever met her on the street i would slap her. All her antics, her arrests , all that entitled bs.

    Yes, you take pictures with the guests, because I do not believe for a second you are an accomplished DJ and people book you because of your so called fame (damn those Europeans and their shitty taste).

    Also, she could have just said ‘he has always been nice to me, so it is difficult for me to comment on his political carreer’

    And the last sentence shows her girl power and femininist attitude – GTFO!!!!

    Reply
  2. Clare says:
    August 17, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Someone explain to me what her target demographic is – I mean, who is buying Paris Hilton branded shit?

    The Kardashians etc, I can understand because whatever they are they are, at least, current….is Paris Hilton still a thing?

    Reply
  3. M. says:
    August 17, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Yeah no one would ever think trump would grab a woman by the genitals without permission…not like he ever admitted to it ……

    Reply
  4. Deee says:
    August 17, 2017 at 7:55 am

    First she thinks she could be like Princess Di then she thinks Trump is a good president and perv talk is fine…

    Gurl bai

    Reply
  5. Lolo86lf says:
    August 17, 2017 at 7:55 am

    It is farfetched to think that all of those women accused Donald Trump just to get attention and money out of him. It is illogical. I can’t believe she said that.

    Reply
  6. RBC says:
    August 17, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Does anyone get the impression Paris and 45 hooked up at one time?

    Reply
  7. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    August 17, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Nothing was handed out to her? Nothing? Never ever? I don’t think so. And I am not buying that she works so hard. She is maybe her own manager and then she has people doing the hard stuff *for her*. Does she even have a degree, btw?

    The thing about that “indecent” video her ex made *public* is that on one hand it is troubling and no woman or girl or boy or man in that situation deserve to be exposed like that, unless they agree to it without coercion and such (just adults, that is). BUT, then PH talks about those women who were assaulted by Monster Drumpf, and calls them famewhores? Really? She had her privacy violated herself. So after *that* statement, NO, I DO NOT FEEL SORRY FOR HER. I did feel sorry for her before that.

    Reply
  8. Tulsi 202I0 says:
    August 17, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Why is she popping up again? I thought her fifteen minutes were over years ago.

    Reply
  9. detritus says:
    August 17, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Naw. She’s barely more mature than Kylie.
    Let’s try to see another layer there Paris. You’ve hit on why you personally did something, now how does that fit into the world.

    This is why she still supports trump. She still can’t connect how studio execs asking her to play a stereotype that undervalued her skills and served her poorly, the women assaulted by trump, and his gross racial comments are all linked. She’s improved, but my judges score is still only 5/10 so hots.

    Reply
  10. thisishisbananas AKA poorlittlerichgirl says:
    August 17, 2017 at 8:04 am

    No. If they were trying to be famous, they would have followed through with Trump’s advances and make a sex tape of it. Boom. Instant fame. Paris knows the drill.

    Reply
  11. Beth says:
    August 17, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Another spoiled rich kid, from a famous family, who had everything handed to her. She sounds like she’s a full of herself moron. She’ll never change

    Reply
    • greenmonster says:
      August 17, 2017 at 8:40 am

      Yes to all of this! She sounds stupid and full of herself through the whole interview, not just when it comes to Trump. She makes people look cool by taking pictures with them? It’s cuter to be intelligent and talk with a low, sexy voice? Paris Hilton has the maturity of a very dumb high school freshman. She is not saying she wants to display her intelligence, she thinks it’s CUTER to be intelligent.
      When it comes to her Trump quotes, I just have to say: STFU!

      Reply
  12. L84Tea says:
    August 17, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Yeah, um, why is this wonky-eyed lizard creeping out from the shadows so often lately? I thought we were rid of hearing about her and lately she keeps popping up. Go back to your plush, dark corner and take your Valtrex and stupidity with you.

    Reply
  13. Merritt says:
    August 17, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Paris is a garbage human.

    Reply
  14. Catwoman says:
    August 17, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Is there anyone out there who actually gives a flying f@@k about any of Paris Hilton’s opinions on anything? She never was relevant, but her 15 minutes were up years ago.

    Reply
  15. Anare says:
    August 17, 2017 at 8:27 am

    What else would you expect from her? She’s a fool.

    Reply
  16. QueenB says:
    August 17, 2017 at 8:36 am

    She also called Trump good looking.

    Reply
  17. boredblond says:
    August 17, 2017 at 8:37 am

    What does she work hard at? The perfume is formulated, manufactured, marketed by a company..she only adds her name..then off to dubai with the other ‘yacht girls’ who go to the highest bidder..oh, brother..

    Reply
  18. Leelee says:
    August 17, 2017 at 8:39 am

    She thinks with her pussy like a certain type of man thinks with his dick.

    Reply
  19. Onemoretime says:
    August 17, 2017 at 8:46 am

    They just want to be famous?? The irony! Girl have several seats.

    Reply
  20. SoulSPA says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Her remarks on Drumpf are such BS.Orange Fists Drumpf would hardly get any surge in popularity or whitewash his image. Bimbo Tang Paris is already a lost cause and rich enough to never care for anything. Why the heck did she have to come out with these remarks? More tries to deflect from problems in the country? The Hiltons and Drumfs laughing their a**** off to provoke more emotional distress?

    Reply
  21. Croissant says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Her comments about Trump. Urgh. I’m surprised about what she said about the sex tape. I thought that since it was sold to Vivid , they also needed her consent?

    Reply
  22. mkyarwood says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Unfortunately, that’s her upbringing talking. Her daddy is a member of the Drumpf club, whether she voted for him or not. She is surrounded by it, as she says. I’m pretty interested to read that producers asked her to play up her idiocy tho. That’s important information.

    Reply
  23. Mazzie says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:47 am

    She really is a hole above her neck.

    Reply
  24. Joh says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:57 am

    The only people who say : “nothing has been handed to me.” Have had an awful lot handed to them.

    Reply
  25. Meg says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Paris believes everyone is jealous of her so of course the only reason someone would disagree or fo against someone she likes is because they want what she has. Pathetic and awful of her to belittle what an assault survivor goes through

    Reply
  26. elle says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:38 am

    She’s just looking at it from her wonk-eyed lens. SHE did/would do anything to be famous, so why wouldn’t everybody else?

    Reply
  27. perplexed says:
    August 17, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Er, I think her DUI hurt her chances of being like Princess Diana as much as the sex tape (which I had forgotten about until she reminded me).

    Reply
  28. Veronica says:
    August 17, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Oh God, shut up Paris. We’ve all agreed making you relevant in the first place was a mistake at this point.

    Reply
  29. Catherinethegoodenough says:
    August 17, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Why does she pose as if she’s falling over in every red carpet shot?

    Reply

