Paris Hilton thinks Donald Trump’s assault accusers are just trying to be famous

Back in May, I covered an interview Paris Hilton did with W Magazine, and I walked away from it thinking that she actually wasn’t that bad. I mean, she’s not GOOD. But she’s not pure evil incarnate either. The W piece was all about how Paris did all of it first, and she was actually the pioneer celebutante, the OG Famous-For-Being-Famous. Well, Paris is currently promoting her newest fragrances. She actually has $5 billion in sales just for her 25 fragrances. That’s why she’s been giving interviews lately, like that Q&A she did with People Mag several days ago. She also has a new feature in Marie Claire, and wow, does she come across as… well, I can’t put my finger on it. Like, she’s actually good at what she does, which is “be a celebrity” and “promote her brand.” But she’s still a sh-tty human being. Just wait for the political quotes! You can read the full MC piece here. Some highlights:
She’s not bratty anymore:“I want people to know that I’m grown-up. I’m a responsible businesswoman. I work very hard. I’m down-to- earth. Nothing has been handed to me.”
Her DJ career: She spins at months-long residencies in Ibiza, private events in Russia and Dubai, and even the odd bar mitzvah in Switzerland. She loves doing bar mitzvahs, she says brightly. “I don’t just DJ; I will also take pictures with everyone, make everyone feel good. Make the person who hired me look cool and be like a guest. Other DJs will just go in, won’t talk to anyone or take a photo, play songs for an hour, and leave.”
She doesn’t care about her critics: “People love to talk sh-t. I’m used to it, over the years. I love how, anyone I meet, I always change their mind right away. I’m not what people think. It’s fun to kind of laugh with it and say I’m in on the joke.”
The baby voice was introduced in 2003: It all started with the baby voice, the one she used “when I was little, anytime I wanted something.” The producers wanted the baby voice and then some. “I was really kind of shy in the beginning. So the producers just said, ‘Act spoiled, a kind of blonde airhead.’ I did that and then I realized it was a brand, so I played along with it. And when I felt shy, I would just do it. Now I actually think it’s cuter to be intelligent and to have a normal, low, sexy voice. Now when I hear the baby voice, I want to punch myself.”
She never made money on her sex tape with Rick Salomon: “That’s one thing that really pisses me off when I hear it, because I never, ever received one dollar from that video. That is the last thing that I would want out there…. It’s really hurtful, because my whole life I really looked up to Princess Diana, all these elegant, amazing women, and I feel like [Salomon] just took that all away from me. I could have been like that, but because of that tape, I will always be judged and thought of as whatever they say about me because of a private moment between my boyfriend and me. I wish I had never met him. That is actually the one regret in my life. I wish that I had never met that guy. I could not leave my house for months. I was so depressed, humiliated. I didn’t want to be seen in public.”
She considers herself a feminist and defines feminism this way: “I just feel it’s about women’s empowerment and girl power, and I’m very into that.”
She didn’t vote for Trump: Contrary to news reports, she says she didn’t vote for Trump—she didn’t vote at all. And she doesn’t agree with everything he’s said. “I love the people here, and I don’t think that they should be talked about like that at all,” Hilton says of Trump’s claim that Mexico was sending rapists and criminals over the border. Still, she says, her old family friend, whom she calls “an incredible businessman,” will be a good president. “I’ve known him since I was a little girl. And he’s always been so nice, so respectful and sweet.”
On Trump’s grab ‘em by p-ssy statement: “I’ve heard guys say the craziest things ever, because I’m always around guys, and I listen to them speak.”
On the dozens of women who claimed that Trump assaulted them: “I think that they are just trying to get attention and get fame.”
In the first half of the article, I was actually sort of not-hating Paris – she was being nice to fans, she was doing a good job “performing” for all of the people who came out to see her, and she honestly didn’t sound that dumb. And then those quotes about Trump happened. Her defense of him is so… unnecessary. I realize that she would never do this, but why not just say “I don’t want to talk about Trump, actually, that’s not my brand.” Because that’s true – it’s not her brand. No one goes to Paris Hilton for political thoughts. This is why – because she would rather think that Donald Trump’s accusers are just making sh-t up to be famous, as opposed to believing that Trump is a pervert and a sexual assailant.
there was a time i felt that if I ever met her on the street i would slap her. All her antics, her arrests , all that entitled bs.
Yes, you take pictures with the guests, because I do not believe for a second you are an accomplished DJ and people book you because of your so called fame (damn those Europeans and their shitty taste).
Also, she could have just said ‘he has always been nice to me, so it is difficult for me to comment on his political carreer’
And the last sentence shows her girl power and femininist attitude – GTFO!!!!
And I think people forget that she was caught on tape using slurs to insult blacks, Jews, anyone from Compton and people who attend public school. She’s not a nice person, which makes it perfectly understandable that she doesn’t take issue with Trump.
I couldn’t agree more. Just shut your gob and go away, Paris – you’re still the privileged, entitled, nasty bitch you’ve always been.
As a European- generalizing much?
well, Americans made her famous and are keeping her famous. obviously you are now preoccupied by your new creation, the Kardashians
….so damn those Americans and their shitty taste?
Someone explain to me what her target demographic is – I mean, who is buying Paris Hilton branded shit?
The Kardashians etc, I can understand because whatever they are they are, at least, current….is Paris Hilton still a thing?
I don’t think Paris has been a thing since maybe 2007 or 2008?
She’s still huge in Asia — or so my Taiwanese friends tell me. I doubt she’s selling billions in the USA. I can see her perfume selling OK in drugstores and the like. Certainly not in department stores, though.
You would be surprised by how people we don’t care about are enormously popular in different countries or still have fans. I met a guy from Kuwait who was obsessed with Dukes of Hazard. Not the Jessica Simpson one either. I wasn’t even born when that was on, but he certainly knew the characters and actors. There are forgotten American shows overseas that are dubbed that I have never heard of yet the actors are vaguely familiar.
She is still very popular overseas and believe it or not I know a handful of young 30-somethings that follow her on insta and keep up with her…they grew up watching Paris on TV and thinks she’s fab
Yeah no one would ever think trump would grab a woman by the genitals without permission…not like he ever admitted to it ……
First she thinks she could be like Princess Di then she thinks Trump is a good president and perv talk is fine…
Gurl bai
Its her little world. She never said anything smart. Just ignore or laugh.
“I’ve heard guys say the craziest things ever, because I’m always around guys, and I listen to them speak.”
…………….blink………………
So she surrounds herself with guys, and not women friends, why? She wants to be the center of attention and she’s afraid of competition?
And what’s the quality of those guys she keeps in her company? Men who don’t respect women.
All that says more than enough about *her*.
It is farfetched to think that all of those women accused Donald Trump just to get attention and money out of him. It is illogical. I can’t believe she said that.
It’s not far fetched. Trump is a disgusting POS. However, what actually happened to all those women? They went radio silent after he was elected.
What can they do? Not only is he now legally protected by the office of the presidency, but enough people agreed with him to put him there. They must have thought that in any “he said she said” situation, they’d lose.
Does anyone get the impression Paris and 45 hooked up at one time?
@Clare: IKR? Before you know it we’ll have Lilo weighing in on the Trump presidency.
I think she did already…I seem to remember Lohan saying something about how we should support him because he’s president
I just checked and indeed she did. She told people to stop bullying him on Twitter.
@tulsi 20210.
Lindsay and Paris …two dumb peas in a stupid pod
Is anyone surprised? Lilo needs benefactors and Paris and Nicky were hanging out at clubs when they were underage with much older men.
He’s been friends with her parents since she was a child and in an interview he said once that for a long time he knew she would be hot someday. *vomit*
Eeeeww.
Nothing was handed out to her? Nothing? Never ever? I don’t think so. And I am not buying that she works so hard. She is maybe her own manager and then she has people doing the hard stuff *for her*. Does she even have a degree, btw?
The thing about that “indecent” video her ex made *public* is that on one hand it is troubling and no woman or girl or boy or man in that situation deserve to be exposed like that, unless they agree to it without coercion and such (just adults, that is). BUT, then PH talks about those women who were assaulted by Monster Drumpf, and calls them famewhores? Really? She had her privacy violated herself. So after *that* statement, NO, I DO NOT FEEL SORRY FOR HER. I did feel sorry for her before that.
But trump was so nice to her, never tried to assault her…I guess that’s her logic
ITA. Her logic s*cks. And I don’t want to be mean now.
I don’t mind her claiming to work hard, especially when compared to friends of her status/wealth. What I mind is that she doesn’t seem to realize that she didn’t exactly start out on a level playing field; that’s what makes privilege so ugly and insidious.
Why is she popping up again? I thought her fifteen minutes were over years ago.
Naw. She’s barely more mature than Kylie.
Let’s try to see another layer there Paris. You’ve hit on why you personally did something, now how does that fit into the world.
This is why she still supports trump. She still can’t connect how studio execs asking her to play a stereotype that undervalued her skills and served her poorly, the women assaulted by trump, and his gross racial comments are all linked. She’s improved, but my judges score is still only 5/10 so hots.
No. If they were trying to be famous, they would have followed through with Trump’s advances and make a sex tape of it. Boom. Instant fame. Paris knows the drill.
No she wouldn’t have done that. Tange is too vengeful and he is more useful for her as an ally.
Another spoiled rich kid, from a famous family, who had everything handed to her. She sounds like she’s a full of herself moron. She’ll never change
Yes to all of this! She sounds stupid and full of herself through the whole interview, not just when it comes to Trump. She makes people look cool by taking pictures with them? It’s cuter to be intelligent and talk with a low, sexy voice? Paris Hilton has the maturity of a very dumb high school freshman. She is not saying she wants to display her intelligence, she thinks it’s CUTER to be intelligent.
When it comes to her Trump quotes, I just have to say: STFU!
Yeah, um, why is this wonky-eyed lizard creeping out from the shadows so often lately? I thought we were rid of hearing about her and lately she keeps popping up. Go back to your plush, dark corner and take your Valtrex and stupidity with you.
Paris is a garbage human.
Is there anyone out there who actually gives a flying f@@k about any of Paris Hilton’s opinions on anything? She never was relevant, but her 15 minutes were up years ago.
What else would you expect from her? She’s a fool.
She also called Trump good looking.
What does she work hard at? The perfume is formulated, manufactured, marketed by a company..she only adds her name..then off to dubai with the other ‘yacht girls’ who go to the highest bidder..oh, brother..
What’s a “yacht girl”? Honest question.
Celebrities paid to spend times and more (sex) with very rich rich rich guys on their yatchs
I was a sex worker at one point in my life, just as background. Being a whore is real work, hard but lucrative. I doubt she does this kind of work: 1) because it is very demanding 2) you put your client first lol 3) she is rich already.
She thinks with her pussy like a certain type of man thinks with his dick.
Nailed it
They just want to be famous?? The irony! Girl have several seats.
That’s rich coming from her, isn’t it?
Her remarks on Drumpf are such BS.Orange Fists Drumpf would hardly get any surge in popularity or whitewash his image. Bimbo Tang Paris is already a lost cause and rich enough to never care for anything. Why the heck did she have to come out with these remarks? More tries to deflect from problems in the country? The Hiltons and Drumfs laughing their a**** off to provoke more emotional distress?
Her comments about Trump. Urgh. I’m surprised about what she said about the sex tape. I thought that since it was sold to Vivid , they also needed her consent?
Unfortunately, that’s her upbringing talking. Her daddy is a member of the Drumpf club, whether she voted for him or not. She is surrounded by it, as she says. I’m pretty interested to read that producers asked her to play up her idiocy tho. That’s important information.
She really is a hole above her neck.
The only people who say : “nothing has been handed to me.” Have had an awful lot handed to them.
Paris believes everyone is jealous of her so of course the only reason someone would disagree or fo against someone she likes is because they want what she has. Pathetic and awful of her to belittle what an assault survivor goes through
She’s just looking at it from her wonk-eyed lens. SHE did/would do anything to be famous, so why wouldn’t everybody else?
Er, I think her DUI hurt her chances of being like Princess Diana as much as the sex tape (which I had forgotten about until she reminded me).
Oh God, shut up Paris. We’ve all agreed making you relevant in the first place was a mistake at this point.
Why does she pose as if she’s falling over in every red carpet shot?
She probably hopes somebody will mistake it for a baby bump and give her a Star Magazine cover.
