Barack Obama’s tweet about Charlottesville is the most ‘liked’ tweet ever

Barack Obama and Angela Merkel at a conference

It’s widely believed/known that Donald Trump is hellbent on doing the opposite of everything Barack Obama did in office. Obama passed landmark healthcare legislation: Trump wants to take that healthcare away from millions of people. Obama was a gracious and beloved figure around the world: Trump is literally shunned by world leaders at summits and conferences abroad. Obama spoke with depth, compassion and intelligence about racial issues and tried to heal racial divides around the country, even when his efforts were met with widespread mockery and criticism by the GOP and their media. Donald Trump describes neo-Nazis and white supremacists as “very fine people.”

Obviously, millions of people – tens of millions, hundreds of millions – wish Barack Obama was still president. For the most part, Obama resists the urge to conduct himself like the Shadow President, although he has been in contact with other world leaders, and he has made public statements about important things in the past seven months. Following the Charlottesville terrorism, Obama posted these tweets:

The first tweet, the one with the photo of Obama looking at those children in the window, is now the most “liked” tweet in the history of Twitter. It’s also the fifth most retweeted tweet ever. Come on, peeps. We can get those numbers up.

Anyway… remember when America had a nice president? Remember when Obama cried after Charleston? Remember when he always tried to heal the nation after myriad tragedies, crises and terrorist attacks? American voters in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Iowa: WTF were you thinking?

53 Responses to “Barack Obama’s tweet about Charlottesville is the most ‘liked’ tweet ever”

  1. minx says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Uh oh, someone’s going to be orange with jealousy.

    Reply
  2. bluhare says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Who did they call the great communicator? He’s been replaced.

    Reply
    • FLORC says:
      August 16, 2017 at 8:41 am

      Bluhare
      You’re thinking of Reagan. His “Great Communicator” was earned by the same way Obama is speaking. Core values highlighted during horrible times. There’s not a focus on retaliation. Not pandering to 1 side or the other. Just stating in a simple way we are not too far gone. These tragedies won’t break the good spirit of our nation.
      You can not like Reagan and still listen to his speeches in the context of the era and agree the title is fitting.

      Reply
  3. Valois says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Trump temper trantrum in 3, 2, 1…

    Reply
  4. kNY says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:03 am

    People had a story about this and most of the comments were horrible. It’s amazing how dumb people are.

    Reply
  5. fire walk with me says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Trump will lose his Nazi mind over this.

    Reply
  6. Nicole says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:05 am

    This is going to send the Cheeto into a rage.

    Reply
  7. Moonstone says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Remember when we had a normal human being at the White House? Ohhh good times!

    Reply
  8. M. says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Baby fists will not like this….what do you think he will tweet to try and beat Obama?

    Reply
  9. AppleAnna says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:11 am

    If Obama keeps tweeting like this The Orange One might have a heart attack from raging. So please more of this.

    Reply
  10. Maria F. says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:13 am

    I wish i could like it a zillion times!

    I remember how nervous I was a few weeks before his first election. I so desperately did not want a scandal or a hidden mistress or anything come out and derail him.

    And to think what the current president can get away with?????? Rage inducing.

    And you might no have liked some of his politics and let’s face it no politician is perfect, but he was such a gentleman and pure class during his administration. The contrast is mindboggelng.

    Reply
  11. Jenns says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:17 am

    The one true president.

    Reply
  12. Beth says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Uh oh. Take the phone away from Trump, cancel his Twitter account, keep him away from nuclear codes and buttons, and give him a beautiful chocolate cake with 4 scoops of ice cream.

    Reply
  13. Shambles says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:26 am

    He’s also the most “liked” human in my heart. ILY, POTUS, please save us.

    Hopefully Trump will be so pissed about this that he gives another morally indefensible press conference that Paul Ryan is forced to call “repulsive.” Impeach, impeach, impeach mister speaker.

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      August 16, 2017 at 8:37 am

      Don’t you feel that way @Shambles, like if we cry loud enough, someone will save us. You know President Obama is watching and aching at the core for things to change. He is a man of peace, patience and honor, and knows it’s only a matter of time before the situation of trump will resolve itself.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        August 16, 2017 at 10:43 am

        I think about Obama all the time and wonder what the conversations in his house must be like these days. It breaks my heart to see his legacy destroyed so swiftly so I cannot imagine how painful it must be for him to watch helplessly as this orange monster indiscriminately rolls over every piece of Obama-era legislation like a tank going into battle.

        And just the fact that Orange Hitler finds the time between golfing and Nazi-ing to hurl hateful and unfounded insults towards Barack makes me want to walk into the Oval Office and rip his XXL underwear up out of his pants into the most painful wedgie imaginable.

        Sigh….revenge fantasies are keeping me alive these days…

  14. Susie says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Hey! That’s NOT fair… what about the a-wholes in Florida?!?!

    Reply
  15. Shelley says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:28 am

    I guess Justice Department will now subpoena Twitter account users because this is Fake news! Mandela a man for all seasons.

    Reply
  16. Nancy says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:33 am

    President Obama is the anti-trump. He is a man of honor and trump is not fit to walk in his shadow.

    Reply
  17. kaye says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:35 am

    BUT HER EMAILS!!!

    (that’s what those voters were thinking.)

    COME BACK, OBAMA!!!

    Reply
  18. grabbyhands says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Our last true President. In this, what appears to be the series finale for America, I’m glad it was Obama.

    Reply
  19. CharlieBouquet says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Forgive me, avid SouthPark fan:

    MemberBarry

    Reply
  20. Tate says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I miss this man so much. It makes me sick to my stomach to think that we went from this smart, kind and compassionate man to what is now occupying the WH. 😔

    Reply
  21. L'etranger says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Kaiser, IIRC what happened in at least a couple of those states you listed was that around/over a hundred thousand minority voters were purged from the voter rolls before the election. Voter suppression works, and it’s really making me fear for 2018.

    Reply
  22. Veronica says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:48 am

    I’m sure his feed is filled with angry racists, too, which makes his record breaking even more satisfying.

    Reply
  23. Felice. says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:50 am

    *Titanic theme plays in background*

    Reply
  24. magnoliarose says:
    August 16, 2017 at 9:01 am

    My heart aches. No matter what Tangerine Nazi does, he can’t ever erase him from history and in many hearts.

    Reply
  25. Tiffany says:
    August 16, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Yesterday he signed a EO that reversed levees to be built above sea level for cities near water. Flint, lower New Orleans, you get the picture. Remember, this press conference was suppose to be about infastructure. To the people who voted for him, may your last days be horrible.

    Reply
  26. Jessica says:
    August 16, 2017 at 9:13 am

    I think it’s interesting that the most liked tweet is the first black POTUS quoting South Africa’s first black President.

    Reply
  27. robyn says:
    August 16, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I remember much of America did not cast their vote to continue, through Hillary, the thoughtful, inclusive, good-willed agendas of Obama. Much of America preferred the blustery bullying lying p*ssygrabber. Hillary knew who Trump was and assumed America was too “good” to go for such an unfit and race-baiting “leader”. She was wrong. So no matter how many retweets Obama gets America is still very much a racist nation, despite the many people of good conscience, like the young woman killed by a racist terrorist, who are doing what they can to resist such evil. It’s very very sad and heartbreaking, actually.

    Reply
  28. homeslice says:
    August 16, 2017 at 9:53 am

    I just can’t believe this is where we are. I don’t even know what to say.

    Reply

