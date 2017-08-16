Barack Obama’s tweet about Charlottesville is the most ‘liked’ tweet ever

It’s widely believed/known that Donald Trump is hellbent on doing the opposite of everything Barack Obama did in office. Obama passed landmark healthcare legislation: Trump wants to take that healthcare away from millions of people. Obama was a gracious and beloved figure around the world: Trump is literally shunned by world leaders at summits and conferences abroad. Obama spoke with depth, compassion and intelligence about racial issues and tried to heal racial divides around the country, even when his efforts were met with widespread mockery and criticism by the GOP and their media. Donald Trump describes neo-Nazis and white supremacists as “very fine people.”
Obviously, millions of people – tens of millions, hundreds of millions – wish Barack Obama was still president. For the most part, Obama resists the urge to conduct himself like the Shadow President, although he has been in contact with other world leaders, and he has made public statements about important things in the past seven months. Following the Charlottesville terrorism, Obama posted these tweets:
"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017
"People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love…"
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017
"…For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." – Nelson Mandela
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017
The first tweet, the one with the photo of Obama looking at those children in the window, is now the most “liked” tweet in the history of Twitter. It’s also the fifth most retweeted tweet ever. Come on, peeps. We can get those numbers up.
Anyway… remember when America had a nice president? Remember when Obama cried after Charleston? Remember when he always tried to heal the nation after myriad tragedies, crises and terrorist attacks? American voters in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Iowa: WTF were you thinking?
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Uh oh, someone’s going to be orange with jealousy.
Agreed. He already started this morning tweeting at Jeff Bezos/Amazon because Bezos is a real billionaire.
Yesterday, a few hours before Trump’s unhinged, angry spewing to the press, this story was making the rounds. At the time, the story was it was the second most liked tweet.
At 1:28pm, Jake Tapper tweeted this:
https://twitter.com/jaketapper/status/897510323275669505
Call me crazy, but I don’t doubt part of that shameful spectacle we saw yesterday was driven by this.
Hahaha! Great response Minx!
Who did they call the great communicator? He’s been replaced.
Bluhare
You’re thinking of Reagan. His “Great Communicator” was earned by the same way Obama is speaking. Core values highlighted during horrible times. There’s not a focus on retaliation. Not pandering to 1 side or the other. Just stating in a simple way we are not too far gone. These tragedies won’t break the good spirit of our nation.
You can not like Reagan and still listen to his speeches in the context of the era and agree the title is fitting.
Thanks, FLORC! It was right there on the tip of my tongue and I couldn’t get it!
I will always remember what he said when the Challenger blew up. Granted, he quoted a poem, but it was good. And while he might not be on my list of best presidents ever, I’d take him in a nanosecond over what we’ve got now!
@bluhare Reagan started the movement that elected Trump.
He may have started it, but he’s dead. He couldn’t get elected as a republican now. Not gonna tar him with orange’s brush andI wasn’t a fan when he was president.
Trump temper trantrum in 3, 2, 1…
People had a story about this and most of the comments were horrible. It’s amazing how dumb people are.
Trump will lose his Nazi mind over this.
This is going to send the Cheeto into a rage.
Remember when we had a normal human being at the White House? Ohhh good times!
Obama knew what it meant to be a leader. I miss him so much.
Me too. Me too.
EVERY. SINGLE. DAY.
He wasn’t perfect but he tried so hard and cared so much. He was articulate and intelligent, calm and measured, funny and charismatic, empathetic and open-hearted–every single thing that Orange Foolius has never been and never will be.
Posts like these are just painful at this point.
Obama’s intelligent, hard working, polite, he means well… I’d wish that’s normal.
Baby fists will not like this….what do you think he will tweet to try and beat Obama?
“I quit” hopefully
LOL a girl can dream!
or buy 50 million russian bot accounts?
This. Someone is probably working on it right now. He’ll bring it up in the middle of some important international meeting or something.
Is that a thing?
If Obama keeps tweeting like this The Orange One might have a heart attack from raging. So please more of this.
I was thinking last week how easily Obama could distract Trump from his fight with North Korea. All Obama would have to do is tweet some criticism of something Twoscoops had to say, and he would lose his mind slamming Obama to the exclusion of all else in the world.
I wish i could like it a zillion times!
I remember how nervous I was a few weeks before his first election. I so desperately did not want a scandal or a hidden mistress or anything come out and derail him.
And to think what the current president can get away with?????? Rage inducing.
And you might no have liked some of his politics and let’s face it no politician is perfect, but he was such a gentleman and pure class during his administration. The contrast is mindboggelng.
The one true president.
Real President versus Fake President. Still not waking up from the nightmare that is happening in America right now.
Uh oh. Take the phone away from Trump, cancel his Twitter account, keep him away from nuclear codes and buttons, and give him a beautiful chocolate cake with 4 scoops of ice cream.
😂😢
He’s also the most “liked” human in my heart. ILY, POTUS, please save us.
Hopefully Trump will be so pissed about this that he gives another morally indefensible press conference that Paul Ryan is forced to call “repulsive.” Impeach, impeach, impeach mister speaker.
Don’t you feel that way @Shambles, like if we cry loud enough, someone will save us. You know President Obama is watching and aching at the core for things to change. He is a man of peace, patience and honor, and knows it’s only a matter of time before the situation of trump will resolve itself.
I think about Obama all the time and wonder what the conversations in his house must be like these days. It breaks my heart to see his legacy destroyed so swiftly so I cannot imagine how painful it must be for him to watch helplessly as this orange monster indiscriminately rolls over every piece of Obama-era legislation like a tank going into battle.
And just the fact that Orange Hitler finds the time between golfing and Nazi-ing to hurl hateful and unfounded insults towards Barack makes me want to walk into the Oval Office and rip his XXL underwear up out of his pants into the most painful wedgie imaginable.
Sigh….revenge fantasies are keeping me alive these days…
Hey! That’s NOT fair… what about the a-wholes in Florida?!?!
I guess Justice Department will now subpoena Twitter account users because this is Fake news! Mandela a man for all seasons.
President Obama is the anti-trump. He is a man of honor and trump is not fit to walk in his shadow.
BUT HER EMAILS!!!
(that’s what those voters were thinking.)
COME BACK, OBAMA!!!
Our last true President. In this, what appears to be the series finale for America, I’m glad it was Obama.
Forgive me, avid SouthPark fan:
MemberBarry
O. M. G. Dying 😆
Ha!!!!!!
‘Member? Sigh….
I miss this man so much. It makes me sick to my stomach to think that we went from this smart, kind and compassionate man to what is now occupying the WH. 😔
@tate
Could not agree with you more!!! I miss him so much. And yes Trump will lose it over this. He is obsessed with Obama.
Kaiser, IIRC what happened in at least a couple of those states you listed was that around/over a hundred thousand minority voters were purged from the voter rolls before the election. Voter suppression works, and it’s really making me fear for 2018.
I’m sure his feed is filled with angry racists, too, which makes his record breaking even more satisfying.
*Titanic theme plays in background*
My heart aches. No matter what Tangerine Nazi does, he can’t ever erase him from history and in many hearts.
Yesterday he signed a EO that reversed levees to be built above sea level for cities near water. Flint, lower New Orleans, you get the picture. Remember, this press conference was suppose to be about infastructure. To the people who voted for him, may your last days be horrible.
I think it’s interesting that the most liked tweet is the first black POTUS quoting South Africa’s first black President.
Agree– the orange il duce won’t be pleased one bit…
I remember much of America did not cast their vote to continue, through Hillary, the thoughtful, inclusive, good-willed agendas of Obama. Much of America preferred the blustery bullying lying p*ssygrabber. Hillary knew who Trump was and assumed America was too “good” to go for such an unfit and race-baiting “leader”. She was wrong. So no matter how many retweets Obama gets America is still very much a racist nation, despite the many people of good conscience, like the young woman killed by a racist terrorist, who are doing what they can to resist such evil. It’s very very sad and heartbreaking, actually.
I just can’t believe this is where we are. I don’t even know what to say.
