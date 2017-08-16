“The ‘Molly’s Game’ trailer looks really good, except for the makeup” links
  • August 16, 2017

  • By Kaiser
Molly’s Game looks good, but was anyone else distracted by Jessica Chastain’s terrible makeup? Also: Idris Elba, yes. [Moe Jackson]
Jake Gyllenhaal has low-key been in a relationship this whole time. [LaineyGossip]
Duh, of course Daniel Craig is going to be James Bond again. [Dlisted]
Happy belated birthday to HRH The Princess Royal. [Go Fug Yourself]
Seth Meyers can’t believe it either. [Pajiba]
It’s really a stretch to objectify Mandy Moore in this dress. [Popoholic]
David Beckham finally finished building a castle for Harper. [Wonderwall]
Taylor Swift sent flowers to the post-it company in Denver. [Buzzfeed]
Creepy trailer: The Killing of a Sacred Deer. [Jezebel]
Tom Cruise got injured during a movie stunt. [The Blemish]
Below Deck had a “virtual viewing party”? [Reality Tea]

13 Responses to ““The ‘Molly’s Game’ trailer looks really good, except for the makeup” links”

  1. marc kile says:
    August 16, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    The make up artists guild need to kick the people out who did this to her, she looks like a man in drag or a wax figure. sorry just my opinion.

  2. JA says:
    August 16, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Pretty sure she’s styled after the real life woman she plays in the film. It’s based off a book written by said woman. That’s kinda the whole getting into character thing actors do.

  3. Lucy says:
    August 16, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    I really love the “Princess Anne is an undercover detective” narrative at GFY.Happy birthday to her!!

  4. Beatrix says:
    August 16, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    This movie is mostly based on a true story. The woman she is playing wore her makeup pretty much the way Jessica’s is done in the movie. It’s bad 90s makeup but the woman she portrays wore bad 90s makeup. As always, Jessica Chastain appears to have killed her part.

  5. Harryg says:
    August 16, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    This is about poker, right? I’m sure it’s a good movie, but poker has always made me immediately pass out, like all card games, or chess, or Monopoly.

  6. Norman Bates' Mother says:
    August 16, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    That Jake Gyllenhaal situation is yet another proof how shallow media really is. There are dating rumors whenever two hot people are photographed anywhere near each other, even standing in the crowd 10 feet away – like that one time Charlize Theron was pictured standing in the same frame as Gabriel Aubry outside of school. But when one of those people is seen with a more regular looking person like Caruso, who is an attractive woman, but not in the supermodel kind of way, they can suddenly be pictured together every day doing couple-y stuff and no tabloid will suspect they might be dating. They could be kissing and some Star “journalist” would still try to find a way to deny their relationship.

    Reply
    • Valois says:
      August 16, 2017 at 5:30 pm

      Eh, to be fair, Lainey’s merely speculating and that’s it. And for some reason CB has turned it into some sort of fact.
      They’ve been super close friends doing couple-y stuff for years (while being in other relationships). That doesn’t mean they’re not dating now, but it’s not a confirmation either.

      (I get your point though and agree with you,)

  7. Ari says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    I will probably be skewered for this but I really cannot stand Chastain lol

  8. Marianne says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    I dont buy her as being 26 though…

  9. Sassback says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    TWENTY SIX? I guess we can’t be annoyed, women in Hollywoo have trouble getting dynamic roles as they approach 40.

