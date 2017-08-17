Malala Yousafzai is going to Oxford University, will study economics & philosophy

The Nobel Peace Prize ceremony

It feels like we could use some good news this week. So let’s have a little positivity: Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is going to college! YAY!! Malala and her immediate family have been living in the UK for much of the past five years – she was shot by the Taliban in 2012, and flown to England for medical treatment. If she goes back to Pakistan to live, work or get an education, the Taliban will likely hunt her down and try to kill her again. Which is probably why she applied to British universities, one would assume. I don’t know if she actually applied to multiple universities, but she announced today that she will be attending Oxford:

Can you even imagine going through everything Malala has gone through and still believing in the “system” enough to apply to college? I doubt Malala will have a typical college experience, but I bet she’ll make a lot of friends and have a really great time. Then again, I double majored in economics and philosophy too and I f–king hated it. Philosophy wasn’t bad, actually, it’s just sort of a useless major (come at me, bro). Looking back, I really should have majored in political science and/or history. It sounds like Malala is keeping her options open – and I hope that as soon as she takes a few econ classes, she realizes that she should go all-in with political science. That’s her strength!

The Nobel Peace Prize concert

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

40 Responses to “Malala Yousafzai is going to Oxford University, will study economics & philosophy”

  1. OhDear says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Awesome for and congrats to her!

    Reply
  2. Miss Grace Jones says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Masha’allah so proud of her.

    Reply
  3. HK9 says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Yasssss! This made my day. Good for her. :-)

    Reply
  4. Aims says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:48 am

    We’re living in a time that’s pretty dark . It’s encouraging to see that this young woman is thriving. She’s an example of the human spirit and we need more stories like this. I have no doubt she’s going to do well.

    Reply
  5. Cleo says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:50 am

    So happy to read this!

    Reply
  6. India Andrews says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Awesome! 👍

    Reply
  7. LAK says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:57 am

    PPE is the standard uni course for people with political ambitions, especially at Oxbridge. Benazir Bhutto studied PPE too.

    Reply
  8. Kate says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:57 am

    This is heartwarming! So proud of her and her spirit!

    Reply
  9. Aang says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:57 am

    What an example of perseverance.

    Reply
  10. Zondie says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Wishing her all the best!!!

    Reply
  11. Amelie says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:58 am

    That’s awesome for her! She’s so intelligent and poised. I feel like she’s our generation’s… I don’t know who to even compare her to, she’s in her own category by herself.

    Also I really don’t understand majoring in philosophy either. What else can you do with this kind of major apart from become a philosophy professor?

    Reply
  12. Biffy says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:09 am

    No course of study that helps you to think more deeply, critically, and fairly could possibly be useless. Those are skills that philosophy teaches, along with many others.

    Reply
  13. Amy says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Well done Malala!

    She can’t and won’t drop Philosophy if she wants to do a PPE degree. I think the US system is very different to the UK; here we don’t have that much flexibility when it comes to dropping ‘majors’. You sort of choose the degree you are studying when you apply and you stick to that, unless you drop out and reapply (though not always, I know some unis with some programmes can be more flexible). A PPE degree kind of stands on its own though, especially Oxford with its setup.

    PPE is really well known in the UK as the degree of choice for future politicians, especially at Oxford. It’s got a really good rep, I think more reputable than a straight politics course.

    Reply
  14. Monsy says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Felicitaciones!!

    Reply
  15. lala says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:15 am

    she fills me with pride! the future is female!!

    Reply
  16. Alice says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:20 am

    It’s a single course of PPE often done. H those interested in politics, not one she’ll have to narrow down later. Quite common here in the U.K.; I think it’s different in the USA.

    Reply
  17. SandyC says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:29 am

    I expect great things from Malala. An inspiration to all of us!

    Reply
  18. TheOtherOne says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Congratulations. I wish Malala all the best!!!

    Reply
  19. Chaine says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Good for her! it is nice to see some shred of positive news today.

    Reply
  20. Nicole says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Love her. Nothing better than a bunch of terrorist being afraid of a teenage girl and her courage. You go Malala!

    Reply
  21. Crackfox says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:52 am

    She is about to f*ck sh*t up and I mean that in the BEST WAY EVAR!

    Way to say F-U to the Taliban. This makes me soooo hype!

    Reply
  22. Jess says:
    August 17, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Congratulations to Oxford! lol But seriously, any college would be so freaking lucky to have Malala as a student :) I hope she has a wonderful, safe, joyful, fulfilling college experience!!

    Reply
  23. Jennifer says:
    August 17, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    My husband’s a Fellow at an Oxford college. They’re very wisely not releasing any word about which college she’s been accepted into, but we’re hoping desperately that it’s one with a strong history of female participation and women’s rights (Somerville or St Hilda’s, maybe) and not one full of entitled pricks (aHEM, Christchurch).

    Although that could be good too, because if she’s fought the Taliban, I would pay a lot of money to see her withering glare at some white dude trying to argue with her about gender equality at dinner.

    Reply
  24. adastraperaspera says:
    August 17, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    Amazing role model! And yeah, sorry Taliban, another woman you can’t control. You’re probably losing count. Get used to it!

    Reply
  25. mayamae says:
    August 17, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    All the best wishes for this remarkable young woman!

    Reply
  26. nicegirl says:
    August 17, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Congratulations to our amazing lady Malala!! I am so happy to hear this news and happy for Malala, her family and friends. I also sure needed to hear some good news today, and this makes it. This is wonderful.

    IN YOUR FACE TALIBAN. You are not keeping Malala from getting educated.

    YOU GO, Malala!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment