Kim Zolciak surprised her son, who was attacked by a dog, with a pit bull puppy

It’s been quite a week for Kim Zolciak. When isn’t it, right? This week, like for many of us parents, Kim’s kids returned to school (which is nuts because it’s the middle of August). For Kim, that included five year-old Kash who started Kindergarten. She didn’t take it so well:
Wait – it is okay to drink wine at 7AM, right? Apparently, Kash, who just had his tonsils removed a couple of weeks ago, is shyer than his older brother, KJ (who started first grade the week prior), and that is why Kim was so overcome with him starting school. I can’t believe I’m saying this but I get where Kim is coming from. I have a sensitive kid and thought I had to be there to explain him to people. Of course, he proved to have 10 times the mettle I gave him credit for and doesn’t need my interference at all. But you must experience them thriving without you first hand to get used to it.
Kim’s fans buoyed her with support and similar experiences. It helped ease her nerves and gave her yet another excuse to post to Instagram:
1st day of Kindergarten 😭 @kashbiermann did great getting out of the car…and as soon as he did I LOST it. 😭😭 My hubby and @arianabiermann were so sweet talking me down! 😍 Kj started 1st grade Thursday of last week (and I'm surprised he isn't president of his school yet) lol but my nugget Kash is a bit more sensitive and shy. There is something about boys that just gets me 😩 THANK YOU for all of your sweet comments through all my tears last night I didn't feel as crazy knowing so many of you are going through the same. Love all of you 💋 have a fantastic day and I'll let you know if I hop in my car and go pick him up 😉
Some of you may remember that Kash was a victim of an unfortunate dog attack last April. Little information was released about the attack itself, like whose dog it was, where it happened, etc. Kim did post much about Kash’s surgeries and recovery, which, fortunately, went very well and he’s fully mended. Following his recovery, Kim said she was slowly trying to reintroduce Kash to dogs by fostering them. I shouldn’t be surprised by this but Kim and I disagree the definition of ‘slowly’ because two weeks after saying that, she presented a pit bull puppy to Kash for his birthday, which was last Tuesday:
The puppy, whom Kim and husband Kroy named Sailor, is adorable. Kim posted some photos of Kash and daughter Ariana befriending a stray dog while on their vacation in June. At the time, Kim said she was trying to teach Kash proper protocol in greeting and petting dogs they don’t know. She indicated that Kash loves dogs so the good news is that it sounds as if he was not emotionally scarred by the attack. However, it sounds like Kim was. During that same vacation, Kim posted a vacation shot to Instagram with the caption, “No place I’d rather be! Happy and at peace (I have had so much anxiety since the incident with Kash often times it’s overbearing) thankful I can try and refocus my energy and lift my vibration.” This explains the rush of emotions about him going to school and why she got him such a huge gift for his birthday. After all, dogs are a lifetime commitment and they don’t stay precious puppies for long. It’s a bold choice for a child that required plastic surgery after an attack. Don’t get me wrong, I love dogs (and cats) and am thrilled Kash is doing so well but Kim does like to get her name in the headlines. I think the choice of gift, including the breed, was carefully considered… and not just for how Kash would react.
Photo credit: Getty Images, Snapchat and WENN Photos
Was it Dress as Donald Trump day at school?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Khakis and a polo shirt are a fine school uniform. My son wore khakis and a polo Monday-Thursday and coat and tie on Fridays from grades 7-12 and he is no junior Trump. The only adverse affect was making sure he also packed enough athletic shorts and t-shirts since he will actually wear those to class this year in college. He says he is still going to wear his khakis and polos but he has 8am class three days a week. I give the polos two weeks, LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Donald Drumpf”, first thing in my head when I saw that photo. Those clothes even create an illusion of little paunches…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously, these white supremacist rallies have been giving me flashbacks to my private school days. Same uniform, same misogyny and entitlement and racism. Those rich little white boys in the 90′s made my childhood hell, and I’m livid that our country is being ruled by people like them right now. I thought I was loooong past the days of being afraid of white guys in polo shirts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she feels that the fostering has helped and he feels comfortable around dogs again then I see no problem with this. He looks comfortable and tbh I think this is FAR better than people who keep their kids away from dogs for life and instil a lifelong fear/hatred after a bad experience. What he went through with this other dog was obviously serious, but I think this is a healthy approach provided the kid is happy and the dog is well looked after.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree completely. My husband was attacked as a child, but his parents reintroduced dogs, and we have never been without a dog longer than 6 months. Our perfect pup Piper is snoozing at my feet right now.
I will say he does NOT like Rottweilers to this day, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree I’ve been bit by dogs several times and I still love them. I have two. I have a husky and I have a pit who I just found on the street about a week ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a friend who was bitten by a dog as a child and has a fear of them ever since. She now lives in a neighbourhood where everyone has dogs and it’s not fun. She & her family can’t go out for walks together or to the park because invariably someone has their dog of the lead (it’s the law where I live to keep you dog on a lead) or the lead is a million miles long and headed in her direction. The child doesn’t look uncomfortable and if reintroducing the child to dogs ends up helping him get over the fear then have at it. Looking at my friend in her 30s whose life is limited by this, I think it’s the better choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds like a situation we have in our neighborhood-we had a woman just post last week about this on our HOA page. Everyone is supposed to have their dog on a lead, but occasionally people don’t. I feel so bad for her-that has to be terrifying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No problem with the general idea of re-acclimating him to dogs. But, IMO, it’s (1) too soon, and (2) entirely the wrong breed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her face looks horrible! The lips do not suit her face. But, she and Kroy seem made for each other. Does any one know who ‘Big Papa’ is/was?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She used to be really pretty before she altered her appearance. She now looks like a walking blow up doll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His name is Lee Najjar and he is from the Atlanta area, I believe. He is in the entertainment industry, music producer maybe? You can google him and he pops right up as being Big Poppa.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just can’t with those lips. I don’t know how so many white women find them cute. I use to follow a girl on instagram, she had them done and her friends were commenting on how beautiful she looked, they wanted them too and were asking for her doctor. I’m just shocked that’s it’s really a thing, so weird looking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Makes sense. You don’t want to wait for a fear to accumulate and grow. Hence the quick turnaround in terms of introducing him to dogs. Not sure I would’ve gotten him a dog this soon but he looks fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So. Many. Photos. I just kept scrolling. Shame on me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg. How many “enhancements” has this woman had?
😧
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like a sex doll. Why?????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fear of getting old. My aunt is the same way, just about 10 years older. It’s not pretty, to be honest – both would look better if the aged naturally.
I also imagine with Kim it’s fear of losing her husband. He’s younger than her and likely could get a lot of pretty women in their 20s. I imagine he’ll ditch Kim within the next 10 years – at least before she turns 50.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim and Kroy shamelessly exploit their kids. The kids are cute and photogenic and the best thing that ever happened to this classless couple. But chaos follows Kim like day follows night— and the choice of a pitbull—- under the circumstances is really unnecessary and questionable on so many levels.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All of the children have their own instagrams. I find that to be so creepy for some reason. I’m not saying she’s a bad mom, I’m sure she loves her children very much but her parenting style is definitely not the norm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not parenting, it’s marketing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Getting a child that has been mauled a pitt bull is effed up. Think of all the breeds…..that is the last one I would pick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pit bulls are no different than any other breed. Two of my daughters have pits and they are the most loving, gentle dogs ever. One is a run by licker and the other just a big baby! Like any other dog, it’s how they are raised. Treat them with love and kindness and they respond with the same. Teach them to attack and not trust anyone and that’s how they will act. Had a lab bite my grandson when he was 2, so should I condemn all labs – no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not so sure about that. I know it’s not kosher to bully the breed but I know a disproportionate amount of people who have been bitten by pit bulls. In fact, the only people that I know who have ever been bitten by dogs have been bitten by pit bulls. I understand that it’s probably more of an issue with the way the dog was raised than it is with the breed itself, but it’s still enough to give me pause.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s giving her son the gift of a lifelong love, and lack of fear, of dogs. I agree with that. I might have chosen one of the smaller spaniel breeds myself, but this puppy is adorable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Welcome to Atlanta, where school starts early. My son’s school started August 3rd. We do get lots of breaks though-this year we have Fall Break (week), a quick pop for Labor Day, Thanksgiving (week), Christmas (off through January 8th), a 3 day break around President’s Day, and Spring Break (week). The only month they go straight through without at least a day off is March. Then we get out May 25th. It’s kind of a pain because we have to arrange childcare for all those breaks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My son started kindergarten on August 1(APS). I was shocked that school started so early in his district, but happy to get him out of the house.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Schools all started this week around here. After having taught 30 years, I would rather go earlier (kiddos are more than ready to get back to school) and get out before Memorial Day. After Memorial Day, most kiddos have shut down to learning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree-it also does give us time to squeeze in a beach trip and a Disney/Universal trip without having to either miss school or do it in the middle of summer. Hopefully it’s a little more pleasant in February.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you should only foster if you’re experienced and knowledgeable with dogs, you can really mess up a dog if you have no idea what you’re doing ( I doubt Kim has a clue). I saw a photo where she had a service dog vest on her dog, fake service dogs is a real pet peeve (no pun intended) of mine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A pit bull? Not smart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know a Pitt Bull is well loved breed in America, and considered somewhat of a National Doggie. But I would just never trust them with kids. Sorry, I know it controversial opinion, but I think they lack patience and stability overall. I am a dog person, have had multiple dogs over the course of years, but just no, I would not take any chances.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Get an Aussie puppy, for example (I obviously have an Aussie lol).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awwww, Aussie! My last dog was an Aussie, and he was my best bud. I had him through the end of college all the way through several terrible boyfriends and jobs to finding my career and husband and having my son. We lost him in 2013, and I can never see an Aussie without tearing up. They are so smart. I used to tell Dan, “Ok, it’s time to go. Go tell everyone bye!” and he would go to each person in the room for hugs, then come back to me and look at me like, OK, let’s go! He was practically human.
We now have a beautiful golden retriever/lab mix, and she is sweet and kind and snuggly, but no one can ever replace Danny Boy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LizLemon, our Aussie is Daisy, a rescue we got when she was about a year. She’s so smart and loves everybody she meets, and they love her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awwww…my Danny was a rescue too!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Aussies! I had one years ago , such a good dog. But I don’t think that they’re the best breed for inexperienced dog owners, they’re too high energy and bred to work…just a walk around the block will usually not be enough. If they got one it would probably end up trying to herd the kids, since I doubt this family would be willing to put in the hours to train their dog.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
D, yes, Daisy is 7 now so she’s a bit calmer and less hyper. She still tries to herd at the dog park lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to work in a children’s hospital and the number of kids that we would get who had been attacked by pit bulls was insane. And yes, every single dog attack was from a pit. One had a chunk of his leg taken down all the way to the bone–the plastics specialist who had been practicing for years was horrified. Some were dogs that had been owned by the family, a few were dogs that were owned by other families and the kid was over to play, or strays that attacked the kids. My friend’s son was one of those children, and he almost died. He was three years old and playing with trucks in his own front yard.
Pit owners go absolutely crazy when they find out I do not let pits around my dogs, but I’m not taking any chances. If they are offended by that I don’t really care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why not a spaniel, poodle, or golden retriever? Never heard any of those breeds going rogue and trying to bite off their owner’s face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My dad’s best friend had two pit bulls that had been part of the family. One of them went crazy and bit two of his wife’s fingers off. Another friend of mine had a pitty that played so gently with kids (including my son) for years, and then suddenly started biting kids and small dogs. They finally had to put her down. It’s incredibly sad, but I really think pitbulls are probably a breed that require a lot of careful handling, discipline, and awareness. That’s not to say no one should have a pitbull, but there’s so many other breeds for kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t trust them either. I’ve seen and heard of SO many pit bull attacks on other dogs, and having a dog-friendly dog is almost as important to me as having a dog friendly to people. And I’ve read about so many pit bulls attacking or killing people, in horrific ways. I once had a pit bull pin me down at the dog park, though he didn’t bite – I couldn’t move a millimeter. It was beyond terrifying.
I do agree with reintroducing the kid to dogs, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will never understand how this inflatable-clown-looking-ass woman ended up with such a hot piece. It baffles the mind. That is all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been a superfan of this site for years. I think I’ve commented once, about some sneakers Reese Witherspoon was wearing (#importantstuff). I love the intelligent and typically whip-smart/hilarious comments here – which I can only imagine is based on the incredible writing of each post.
That said, I have to comment about this story. The deamonization of pit bulls is one of the cruelest and, to me, most frustrating and heartwrenching stereotypes against animals we have today. I have to step in and defend not only pit bulls but dogs everywhere who are victimized at the hands of humans. Pit bulls don’t choose to fight. Human make then. Before pits, it was rottweilers, dobermans, german shepards and so on. The media goes for sensationalist headlines and have created this stereotypes that leads to almost 2 million pit bull TYPES (what does that even mean?!) getting killed in shelters each year. Through what fault of their own? Being born a specific breed?
My intention is not to be preacy. We’re living in a world that is more divided, angry and full of hate than ever and we REALLY could use some kindness and understanding. We have to take small steps to cut down stereotypes and stand up for both animals and humans who have been disenfrachised due to social constructs. Please be kind – sometimes it feels like it’s all we have left.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey, just wanted to respond to your very kind and thoughtful post. I generally do agree with you, pitt bulls are definitely among the breeds that suffered gravelly by the hand of human. My personal opinion is that they are not for everyone, if not only for experienced dog owners who know how to handle them. Much like for example GSD, Doberman, Akita inu…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you, it’s really sad. I think “pit bull types” is because most people can’t correctly identify a pit bull. I don’t know if it’s okay to add links here, so if anyone is curious and feel like testing to see if you can identify a pit bull, just google “pick the pit”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Co- sign. My brother has an AmStaff-something else mix who is the kindest, gentlest, lovingest dog we’ve ever had in our family. She was fairly chill – protective, but chill – when he got her as a rescue, but thanks to his mellow personality and consistency in training her, that dog is a true gem. My daughters adore her so much, and like most people with a lick of sense, we always have an adult in the room just in case, because any dog can get aggressive under the wrong circumstances, regardless of breed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
thank you for this. i’m sometimes disappointed in celebitchy, but never more than right now.
although i doubt they even allow my comment to be posted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree with you Be Kind. Also, may I add, the only times I’ve been bitten by dogs it’s been by small breed dogs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. Commented above before I read yours. Two of my daughters have pits and they are the most loving, gentlest dogs ever. Treat them (or any dog) right and they will be okay. My grandson was bit by a labrador but that doesn’t mean I think labs are horrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that pitbulls have been demonized and mistreated as a fighting dog over the years. However, I’ve known two situations personally where pitbulls turned on their owner or their owner’s pets and kids after years. My dad trains schutzund dogs, and has strong feelings about pits as well. That does not mean pitbulls shouldn’t be owned or adopted or loved, just that experienced dog owners that are dedicated to continuously training and loving their dog are really the best choice for partnering with a pitty. I don’t know enough about Kim to know her experience level with dog training, but she already has a lot of responsibilities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only people I know who have ever been bitten by dogs have been bitten by pit bulls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JC, love your comment: “Chaos follows Kim as day follows night.” So true and so well put! Having been attacked by a pit bull myself, I don’t like or trust the breed. I think chows are also considered unstable around children. I agree that with all the breeds available, and lovable mutts and designer dogs, she chose the pit for maximum attention for herself. I have no doubt she loves her kids, but I question her judgment big-time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“pitt bull types” as unfortunate name as it is is used in my country since pitt bulls are forbidden, and what the shady breeders would do, they would mix them with similar dog breeds such as American Staffordshire Terrier and then depending on purpose would refer them as PB, or AST …I mean, it is just….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would be better to err on the side of caution and get him a small breed, but she’s not known to be the brightest bulb so this is not surprising.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just have to comment that all dogs can have something switch. Its been 2 weeks since we had to put our beloved dog down. She wasnt a put bull either. She was a weimaraner and I loved her like a child. She started attacking our boxer and it was terrifying. She repeatedly tried to kill him and it was so bad she ripped chunks of him all over his body. Well a fight happened again and I stay ho.e with my 5 kids who the oldest is 9. I picked up the babies to get them away from the fight and my 9 year old instinctively tried to pull the weimaraner off the boxer and she turned around and attacked him. She ripped a chunk out of his fkn arm to where the meat was falling out!! It was traumatic for everyone. We are heartbroken about having to put her down and I am still crying everyday. We are trying to get my son to believe that it wasnt his fault. He feels if he hadnt tried to grab her then she wouldn’t of bit him. Its just awful all the way around 😢. I never imagined a sweet weimaraner could be capable of such a thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i hate it when an entire breed gets blamed for the actions of a percentage of owners. pit bulls used be used as babysitters, they are not naturally awful dogs. saying the breed is bad is nothing but ignorance, period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My brother had a pit bull and he was a great dog. “Brady” He and his wife live on a farm with no kids. Of course many pit bulls are great. Brady was a good dog, but extremely strong and tenacious. When I would come up with my kids he would put Brady outside in the fenced yard. Yes, any dog can bite. The difference is the after affects. In the 12-year period of 2005 through 2016, canines killed 392 Americans. Pit bulls contributed to 65% (254) of these deaths. Combined, pit bulls and rottweilers contributed to 76% of the total recorded deaths. I love dogs too, but wouldn’t get one with kids. Owners need to pick a breed based on who they are, family style and where they live. IMOA
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All dogs can bite. Absolutely true. But pit bulls have very large, strong jaws and when they do bite, they can hang on and do real damage. So why chance any pit around your children? You can argue that they are generally lovable pets, but any dog can bite, and I would rather get bit by a small dog or even a lab than a pit bull.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“which is nuts because it’s the middle of August”
Wait, what? My first day of school was always during the first 5 days of August, my whole life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse