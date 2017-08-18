Kim Zolciak surprised her son, who was attacked by a dog, with a pit bull puppy

Embed from Getty Images

It’s been quite a week for Kim Zolciak. When isn’t it, right? This week, like for many of us parents, Kim’s kids returned to school (which is nuts because it’s the middle of August). For Kim, that included five year-old Kash who started Kindergarten. She didn’t take it so well:

😭😭😭

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

Wait – it is okay to drink wine at 7AM, right? Apparently, Kash, who just had his tonsils removed a couple of weeks ago, is shyer than his older brother, KJ (who started first grade the week prior), and that is why Kim was so overcome with him starting school. I can’t believe I’m saying this but I get where Kim is coming from. I have a sensitive kid and thought I had to be there to explain him to people. Of course, he proved to have 10 times the mettle I gave him credit for and doesn’t need my interference at all. But you must experience them thriving without you first hand to get used to it.

Kim’s fans buoyed her with support and similar experiences. It helped ease her nerves and gave her yet another excuse to post to Instagram:

Some of you may remember that Kash was a victim of an unfortunate dog attack last April. Little information was released about the attack itself, like whose dog it was, where it happened, etc. Kim did post much about Kash’s surgeries and recovery, which, fortunately, went very well and he’s fully mended. Following his recovery, Kim said she was slowly trying to reintroduce Kash to dogs by fostering them. I shouldn’t be surprised by this but Kim and I disagree the definition of ‘slowly’ because two weeks after saying that, she presented a pit bull puppy to Kash for his birthday, which was last Tuesday:

kim-zolciak-cash-pitbull-1ee5bafe-5396-4570-82ba-dbe56af58b14

kim-zolciak-pitbull-49c95796-5ac1-4264-85f1-8029034fa624

kroy-biermann-pitbull-7432422d-d013-4ffd-9f05-86142c2614dd

The puppy, whom Kim and husband Kroy named Sailor, is adorable. Kim posted some photos of Kash and daughter Ariana befriending a stray dog while on their vacation in June. At the time, Kim said she was trying to teach Kash proper protocol in greeting and petting dogs they don’t know. She indicated that Kash loves dogs so the good news is that it sounds as if he was not emotionally scarred by the attack. However, it sounds like Kim was. During that same vacation, Kim posted a vacation shot to Instagram with the caption, “No place I’d rather be! Happy and at peace (I have had so much anxiety since the incident with Kash often times it’s overbearing) thankful I can try and refocus my energy and lift my vibration.” This explains the rush of emotions about him going to school and why she got him such a huge gift for his birthday. After all, dogs are a lifetime commitment and they don’t stay precious puppies for long. It’s a bold choice for a child that required plastic surgery after an attack. Don’t get me wrong, I love dogs (and cats) and am thrilled Kash is doing so well but Kim does like to get her name in the headlines. I think the choice of gift, including the breed, was carefully considered… and not just for how Kash would react.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

wenn31418760

Photo credit: Getty Images, Snapchat and WENN Photos

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

62 Responses to “Kim Zolciak surprised her son, who was attacked by a dog, with a pit bull puppy”

  1. Lulu says:
    August 18, 2017 at 7:26 am

    Was it Dress as Donald Trump day at school?

    Reply
  2. Laur says:
    August 18, 2017 at 7:28 am

    If she feels that the fostering has helped and he feels comfortable around dogs again then I see no problem with this. He looks comfortable and tbh I think this is FAR better than people who keep their kids away from dogs for life and instil a lifelong fear/hatred after a bad experience. What he went through with this other dog was obviously serious, but I think this is a healthy approach provided the kid is happy and the dog is well looked after.

    Reply
    • LizLemonGotMarried says:
      August 18, 2017 at 7:48 am

      I agree completely. My husband was attacked as a child, but his parents reintroduced dogs, and we have never been without a dog longer than 6 months. Our perfect pup Piper is snoozing at my feet right now.
      I will say he does NOT like Rottweilers to this day, though.

      Reply
    • V4Real says:
      August 18, 2017 at 8:47 am

      I agree I’ve been bit by dogs several times and I still love them. I have two. I have a husky and I have a pit who I just found on the street about a week ago.

      Reply
    • HK9 says:
      August 18, 2017 at 8:59 am

      I have a friend who was bitten by a dog as a child and has a fear of them ever since. She now lives in a neighbourhood where everyone has dogs and it’s not fun. She & her family can’t go out for walks together or to the park because invariably someone has their dog of the lead (it’s the law where I live to keep you dog on a lead) or the lead is a million miles long and headed in her direction. The child doesn’t look uncomfortable and if reintroducing the child to dogs ends up helping him get over the fear then have at it. Looking at my friend in her 30s whose life is limited by this, I think it’s the better choice.

      Reply
      • LizLemonGotMarried says:
        August 18, 2017 at 10:07 am

        Sounds like a situation we have in our neighborhood-we had a woman just post last week about this on our HOA page. Everyone is supposed to have their dog on a lead, but occasionally people don’t. I feel so bad for her-that has to be terrifying.

    • Alix says:
      August 18, 2017 at 9:07 am

      No problem with the general idea of re-acclimating him to dogs. But, IMO, it’s (1) too soon, and (2) entirely the wrong breed.

      Reply
  3. PoliteTia says:
    August 18, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Her face looks horrible! The lips do not suit her face. But, she and Kroy seem made for each other. Does any one know who ‘Big Papa’ is/was?

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    August 18, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Makes sense. You don’t want to wait for a fear to accumulate and grow. Hence the quick turnaround in terms of introducing him to dogs. Not sure I would’ve gotten him a dog this soon but he looks fine.

    Reply
  5. GingerCrunch says:
    August 18, 2017 at 7:38 am

    So. Many. Photos. I just kept scrolling. Shame on me.

    Reply
  6. Idky says:
    August 18, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Omg. How many “enhancements” has this woman had?
    😧

    Reply
  7. JC says:
    August 18, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Kim and Kroy shamelessly exploit their kids. The kids are cute and photogenic and the best thing that ever happened to this classless couple. But chaos follows Kim like day follows night— and the choice of a pitbull—- under the circumstances is really unnecessary and questionable on so many levels.

    Reply
  8. sensible says:
    August 18, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Getting a child that has been mauled a pitt bull is effed up. Think of all the breeds…..that is the last one I would pick.

    Reply
    • swak says:
      August 18, 2017 at 9:27 am

      Pit bulls are no different than any other breed. Two of my daughters have pits and they are the most loving, gentle dogs ever. One is a run by licker and the other just a big baby! Like any other dog, it’s how they are raised. Treat them with love and kindness and they respond with the same. Teach them to attack and not trust anyone and that’s how they will act. Had a lab bite my grandson when he was 2, so should I condemn all labs – no.

      Reply
    • Grant says:
      August 18, 2017 at 10:29 am

      I’m not so sure about that. I know it’s not kosher to bully the breed but I know a disproportionate amount of people who have been bitten by pit bulls. In fact, the only people that I know who have ever been bitten by dogs have been bitten by pit bulls. I understand that it’s probably more of an issue with the way the dog was raised than it is with the breed itself, but it’s still enough to give me pause.

      Reply
  9. Jamie42 says:
    August 18, 2017 at 7:43 am

    She’s giving her son the gift of a lifelong love, and lack of fear, of dogs. I agree with that. I might have chosen one of the smaller spaniel breeds myself, but this puppy is adorable.

    Reply
  10. LizLemonGotMarried says:
    August 18, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Welcome to Atlanta, where school starts early. My son’s school started August 3rd. We do get lots of breaks though-this year we have Fall Break (week), a quick pop for Labor Day, Thanksgiving (week), Christmas (off through January 8th), a 3 day break around President’s Day, and Spring Break (week). The only month they go straight through without at least a day off is March. Then we get out May 25th. It’s kind of a pain because we have to arrange childcare for all those breaks.

    Reply
  11. D says:
    August 18, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I think you should only foster if you’re experienced and knowledgeable with dogs, you can really mess up a dog if you have no idea what you’re doing ( I doubt Kim has a clue). I saw a photo where she had a service dog vest on her dog, fake service dogs is a real pet peeve (no pun intended) of mine.

    Reply
  12. Barrett says:
    August 18, 2017 at 8:23 am

    A pit bull? Not smart.

    Reply
  13. lala says:
    August 18, 2017 at 8:26 am

    I know a Pitt Bull is well loved breed in America, and considered somewhat of a National Doggie. But I would just never trust them with kids. Sorry, I know it controversial opinion, but I think they lack patience and stability overall. I am a dog person, have had multiple dogs over the course of years, but just no, I would not take any chances.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      August 18, 2017 at 8:51 am

      I agree. Get an Aussie puppy, for example (I obviously have an Aussie lol).

      Reply
      • LizLemonGotMarried says:
        August 18, 2017 at 9:42 am

        Awwww, Aussie! My last dog was an Aussie, and he was my best bud. I had him through the end of college all the way through several terrible boyfriends and jobs to finding my career and husband and having my son. We lost him in 2013, and I can never see an Aussie without tearing up. They are so smart. I used to tell Dan, “Ok, it’s time to go. Go tell everyone bye!” and he would go to each person in the room for hugs, then come back to me and look at me like, OK, let’s go! He was practically human.
        We now have a beautiful golden retriever/lab mix, and she is sweet and kind and snuggly, but no one can ever replace Danny Boy.

      • minx says:
        August 18, 2017 at 9:46 am

        LizLemon, our Aussie is Daisy, a rescue we got when she was about a year. She’s so smart and loves everybody she meets, and they love her.

      • LizLemonGotMarried says:
        August 18, 2017 at 9:56 am

        Awwww…my Danny was a rescue too!!!!

      • D says:
        August 18, 2017 at 9:58 am

        I love Aussies! I had one years ago , such a good dog. But I don’t think that they’re the best breed for inexperienced dog owners, they’re too high energy and bred to work…just a walk around the block will usually not be enough. If they got one it would probably end up trying to herd the kids, since I doubt this family would be willing to put in the hours to train their dog.

      • minx says:
        August 18, 2017 at 11:13 am

        D, yes, Daisy is 7 now so she’s a bit calmer and less hyper. She still tries to herd at the dog park lol.

    • PoliteTeaSipper says:
      August 18, 2017 at 9:02 am

      I used to work in a children’s hospital and the number of kids that we would get who had been attacked by pit bulls was insane. And yes, every single dog attack was from a pit. One had a chunk of his leg taken down all the way to the bone–the plastics specialist who had been practicing for years was horrified. Some were dogs that had been owned by the family, a few were dogs that were owned by other families and the kid was over to play, or strays that attacked the kids. My friend’s son was one of those children, and he almost died. He was three years old and playing with trucks in his own front yard.

      Pit owners go absolutely crazy when they find out I do not let pits around my dogs, but I’m not taking any chances. If they are offended by that I don’t really care.

      Reply
      • Alix says:
        August 18, 2017 at 9:10 am

        Why not a spaniel, poodle, or golden retriever? Never heard any of those breeds going rogue and trying to bite off their owner’s face.

      • LizLemonGotMarried says:
        August 18, 2017 at 9:45 am

        My dad’s best friend had two pit bulls that had been part of the family. One of them went crazy and bit two of his wife’s fingers off. Another friend of mine had a pitty that played so gently with kids (including my son) for years, and then suddenly started biting kids and small dogs. They finally had to put her down. It’s incredibly sad, but I really think pitbulls are probably a breed that require a lot of careful handling, discipline, and awareness. That’s not to say no one should have a pitbull, but there’s so many other breeds for kids.

    • jc126 says:
      August 18, 2017 at 10:41 am

      I don’t trust them either. I’ve seen and heard of SO many pit bull attacks on other dogs, and having a dog-friendly dog is almost as important to me as having a dog friendly to people. And I’ve read about so many pit bulls attacking or killing people, in horrific ways. I once had a pit bull pin me down at the dog park, though he didn’t bite – I couldn’t move a millimeter. It was beyond terrifying.
      I do agree with reintroducing the kid to dogs, though.

      Reply
  14. Shambles says:
    August 18, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I will never understand how this inflatable-clown-looking-ass woman ended up with such a hot piece. It baffles the mind. That is all.

    Reply
  15. Be Kind says:
    August 18, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I’ve been a superfan of this site for years. I think I’ve commented once, about some sneakers Reese Witherspoon was wearing (#importantstuff). I love the intelligent and typically whip-smart/hilarious comments here – which I can only imagine is based on the incredible writing of each post.

    That said, I have to comment about this story. The deamonization of pit bulls is one of the cruelest and, to me, most frustrating and heartwrenching stereotypes against animals we have today. I have to step in and defend not only pit bulls but dogs everywhere who are victimized at the hands of humans. Pit bulls don’t choose to fight. Human make then. Before pits, it was rottweilers, dobermans, german shepards and so on. The media goes for sensationalist headlines and have created this stereotypes that leads to almost 2 million pit bull TYPES (what does that even mean?!) getting killed in shelters each year. Through what fault of their own? Being born a specific breed?

    My intention is not to be preacy. We’re living in a world that is more divided, angry and full of hate than ever and we REALLY could use some kindness and understanding. We have to take small steps to cut down stereotypes and stand up for both animals and humans who have been disenfrachised due to social constructs. Please be kind – sometimes it feels like it’s all we have left.

    Reply
    • lala says:
      August 18, 2017 at 8:42 am

      Hey, just wanted to respond to your very kind and thoughtful post. I generally do agree with you, pitt bulls are definitely among the breeds that suffered gravelly by the hand of human. My personal opinion is that they are not for everyone, if not only for experienced dog owners who know how to handle them. Much like for example GSD, Doberman, Akita inu…

      Reply
    • D says:
      August 18, 2017 at 8:44 am

      I agree with you, it’s really sad. I think “pit bull types” is because most people can’t correctly identify a pit bull. I don’t know if it’s okay to add links here, so if anyone is curious and feel like testing to see if you can identify a pit bull, just google “pick the pit”.

      Reply
      • Nopity Nope says:
        August 18, 2017 at 9:06 am

        Co- sign. My brother has an AmStaff-something else mix who is the kindest, gentlest, lovingest dog we’ve ever had in our family. She was fairly chill – protective, but chill – when he got her as a rescue, but thanks to his mellow personality and consistency in training her, that dog is a true gem. My daughters adore her so much, and like most people with a lick of sense, we always have an adult in the room just in case, because any dog can get aggressive under the wrong circumstances, regardless of breed.

    • tullyg says:
      August 18, 2017 at 9:10 am

      thank you for this. i’m sometimes disappointed in celebitchy, but never more than right now.

      although i doubt they even allow my comment to be posted.

      Reply
    • rahrahroey says:
      August 18, 2017 at 9:14 am

      Totally agree with you Be Kind. Also, may I add, the only times I’ve been bitten by dogs it’s been by small breed dogs.

      Reply
    • swak says:
      August 18, 2017 at 9:33 am

      Agree. Commented above before I read yours. Two of my daughters have pits and they are the most loving, gentlest dogs ever. Treat them (or any dog) right and they will be okay. My grandson was bit by a labrador but that doesn’t mean I think labs are horrible.

      Reply
    • LizLemonGotMarried says:
      August 18, 2017 at 9:52 am

      I agree that pitbulls have been demonized and mistreated as a fighting dog over the years. However, I’ve known two situations personally where pitbulls turned on their owner or their owner’s pets and kids after years. My dad trains schutzund dogs, and has strong feelings about pits as well. That does not mean pitbulls shouldn’t be owned or adopted or loved, just that experienced dog owners that are dedicated to continuously training and loving their dog are really the best choice for partnering with a pitty. I don’t know enough about Kim to know her experience level with dog training, but she already has a lot of responsibilities.

      Reply
  16. jferber says:
    August 18, 2017 at 8:43 am

    JC, love your comment: “Chaos follows Kim as day follows night.” So true and so well put! Having been attacked by a pit bull myself, I don’t like or trust the breed. I think chows are also considered unstable around children. I agree that with all the breeds available, and lovable mutts and designer dogs, she chose the pit for maximum attention for herself. I have no doubt she loves her kids, but I question her judgment big-time.

    Reply
  17. lala says:
    August 18, 2017 at 8:50 am

    “pitt bull types” as unfortunate name as it is is used in my country since pitt bulls are forbidden, and what the shady breeders would do, they would mix them with similar dog breeds such as American Staffordshire Terrier and then depending on purpose would refer them as PB, or AST …I mean, it is just….

    Reply
  18. Maria says:
    August 18, 2017 at 8:57 am

    It would be better to err on the side of caution and get him a small breed, but she’s not known to be the brightest bulb so this is not surprising.

    Reply
  19. K says:
    August 18, 2017 at 9:06 am

    I just have to comment that all dogs can have something switch. Its been 2 weeks since we had to put our beloved dog down. She wasnt a put bull either. She was a weimaraner and I loved her like a child. She started attacking our boxer and it was terrifying. She repeatedly tried to kill him and it was so bad she ripped chunks of him all over his body. Well a fight happened again and I stay ho.e with my 5 kids who the oldest is 9. I picked up the babies to get them away from the fight and my 9 year old instinctively tried to pull the weimaraner off the boxer and she turned around and attacked him. She ripped a chunk out of his fkn arm to where the meat was falling out!! It was traumatic for everyone. We are heartbroken about having to put her down and I am still crying everyday. We are trying to get my son to believe that it wasnt his fault. He feels if he hadnt tried to grab her then she wouldn’t of bit him. Its just awful all the way around 😢. I never imagined a sweet weimaraner could be capable of such a thing.

    Reply
  20. tullyg says:
    August 18, 2017 at 9:07 am

    i hate it when an entire breed gets blamed for the actions of a percentage of owners. pit bulls used be used as babysitters, they are not naturally awful dogs. saying the breed is bad is nothing but ignorance, period.

    Reply
  21. diane says:
    August 18, 2017 at 10:02 am

    My brother had a pit bull and he was a great dog. “Brady” He and his wife live on a farm with no kids. Of course many pit bulls are great. Brady was a good dog, but extremely strong and tenacious. When I would come up with my kids he would put Brady outside in the fenced yard. Yes, any dog can bite. The difference is the after affects. In the 12-year period of 2005 through 2016, canines killed 392 Americans. Pit bulls contributed to 65% (254) of these deaths. Combined, pit bulls and rottweilers contributed to 76% of the total recorded deaths. I love dogs too, but wouldn’t get one with kids. Owners need to pick a breed based on who they are, family style and where they live. IMOA

    Reply
  22. Barbcat says:
    August 18, 2017 at 10:03 am

    All dogs can bite. Absolutely true. But pit bulls have very large, strong jaws and when they do bite, they can hang on and do real damage. So why chance any pit around your children? You can argue that they are generally lovable pets, but any dog can bite, and I would rather get bit by a small dog or even a lab than a pit bull.

    Reply
  23. Brittney B says:
    August 18, 2017 at 11:04 am

    “which is nuts because it’s the middle of August”

    Wait, what? My first day of school was always during the first 5 days of August, my whole life.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment