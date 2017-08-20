Paula Patton & Robin Thicke agree to equitable custody terms for son Julian

Robin Thicke, 40, is expecting a child with his 22-year-old girlfriend April Love Geary. We discussed that on Friday, and when I was researching that story, I went looking to see if Robin’s custody dispute with Paula Patton had ever been resolved. The custody issue of their son Julian exploded early this year, and it involved accusations of abuse, an investigation by Child Protective Services, lawyers, drama, and back-and-forth in the media. Back in March, TMZ claimed that the custody dispute had calmed down a lot, and both Robin and Paula were trying harder to get along for Julian’s sake. And now this – a resolution, perhaps:

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton just hammered out a custody deal for their 7-year-old son so the war is over. According to legal docs filed in their custody case, Julian Fuego will split time between Robin and Paula. He gets Julian Monday through Wednesday and she gets him Wednesday through Friday. They alternate weekends. The exes agreed to share expenses, including private school. They also hammered out a vacation and holiday schedule. TMZ broke the story … Paula got a restraining order against Robin after Julian complained to school officials his dad used excessive physical force. She even accused Robin of trying to influence a court-appointed monitor with free sushi … which Robin denied. So … double good news for Robin.

[From TMZ]

People Mag has more details – during Julian’s summers off from school, he will spend one week with Robin, then one week with Paula, and on and on. The court ordered them to “share in all major decisions concerning the minor child’s health, education and welfare including, but without limitation, schooling, religion, medical care and enrichment activities.” Julian will also stay in therapy individually and with his parents.

Here’s my question: do you think Robin will be so geared up to have this kind of access to his son now that he’s expecting a new baby with his girlfriend? That’s what I wonder. I wonder if Paula is playing the long game with Robin, and giving him what he thinks he wants now, and then she’ll just end up the primary caregiver anyway when Robin gets his “fresh start” with the new baby. Anyway, I guess I’m happy that Paula and Robin aren’t calling the cops on each other anymore. But I do find it strange that they could be at each other’s throats for months and then suddenly everything is fine and they can come to a completely equitable solution.