Elisabeth Moss makes a rare comment about her belief in Scientology

Last Handmaids Tale season 1 event until the Emmys! Thank you for coming out everyone last night, your love and support of the show means more to us than I'll ever be able to express in words. Truly. And now we get to go work on bringing you season 2!!! Which by the way is going to blow your minds…😜#handmaidstale 📷 @ladygraypix
I’ve long proclaimed my adoration for Elisabeth Moss – I think she’s one the greatest actresses of her generation, and I love her genuine just-like-us normalcy. She seems down-to-earth, hard working and like a lovely person. There’s one blemish on Moss as a person: she was raised within the Church of Scientology, and she’s still a very active member of CoS. It’s a problem. It’s such a problem that Moss rarely answers questions about CoS in interviews, lest anyone remember that oh, right, she belongs to one of the creepiest cults in America. Moss’s profile has gotten next-level this year with the success of The Handmaid’s Tale (which she stars in and produces), and Moss is actively campaigning for Emmys. She posted the above Instagram from an Emmy event last week, and someone asked her in the comments about CoS. She actually answered the comment too.
The comment section of the post was flooded with admiration and praise, and Moss, who nabbed an Emmy nomination for her role on the hit Hulu series, took the time to answer a few — including responding to one fan, who brought up the perceived similarities between Scientology and Gilead, the totalitarian society ruled by a fictional fundamentalist regime in Handmaid’s.
“Love this adaptation so much,” Instagram user moelybanks wrote. “Question though, does it make you think twice about Scientology? Both Gilead and Scientology both believe that all outside sources (aka news) are wrong or evil… it’s just very interesting.”
“That’s actually not true at all about Scientology,” Moss responded. “Religious freedom and tolerance and understanding the truth and equal rights for every race, religion and creed are extremely important to me. The most important things to me probably. And so Gilead and THT hit me on a very personal level. Thanks for the interesting question!”
The fan appeared to take Moss’ rebuttal in stride.
“Thank you for taking the time to try and explain a little,” the Instagram user wrote. “Either way, you do you and imma do me and if that makes us happy i supposed that’s all that matters.”
I don’t doubt that Moss believes that about CoS, that she honestly believes that CoS believes in equality and tolerance and free speech. But the reality is… she was told that certain people are “suppressive” and that she shouldn’t speak to them. Leah Remini recently talked about Moss too, saying in part: “Elisabeth Moss believes that she can’t talk to me… There’s a thing in Scientology called ‘acceptable truth.’ It means you only say what’s acceptable to the public. But she believes that I’m an antisocial personality — because I’ve spoken out against Scientology. So she isn’t allowed to talk to me.” Now, all that being said… Scientologists also believe Nicole Kidman is a Suppressive Person, and Moss and Kidman just worked together quite happily.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I don’t support Tom Cruise’s projects because of his support of CoS and its abuses, and I don’t support Elizabeth Moss either.
This. There aren’t gray areas here. I don’t get how some compartmentalize.
I’m sorry but how is CoS different from any other church? Look at the shit Jehovah witness do and tell me it’s any better. I don’t see that much prejudice against them for example. It’s hypocritical to me that she must be criticized for what she believes
You’re kidding, right? You honestly have no idea what scientologists do?
Diego–Jv doesn’t run you into bankruptcy, run sweat shops, child labor, sign children into billion year contracts, encourage family abandonment, or hook up their members to lie detectors.
Don’t get it twisted and stop being contrary.
@Diego Talk to me with JV’s have ‘lower’ tier members clean out someones toilet with a toothbrush. Or work for higher tier members (read: celebrities) for slave wages. Until then, please don’t spout false equivalencies .
Right. There are no church’s trying to cure homosexuality or doing anything bad. Just CoS.
Evangelical church’s billionaire money laundry schemes are also not as bad as the CoS one for sure…
My old sociology of religion professor at the University of Alberta had his life threatened countless times by the church of Scientology because he is an expert in cults and worked to expose them. They cut the breaks in his wife’s car once to try and kill her and teach him a lesson about testifying in court cases against them. He told our class they went after his friends too. These people are ruthless and he has dealt with many cults and their malignant narcissistic leaders but said that Scientology was by far the worst. When you learn from experts about what these people do you won’t say they are just like any other religious group.
@kimbers JW do encourage family abandonment though – my friend has been shunned by his family for years simply for not being a JW, to the point of trying to stop him from attending his mother’s funeral. When he showed up his father and brother wouldn’t even look at him, let alone say anything. His mother had been breaking the rules by occasionally keeping in contact.
All main religions deserve harsh criticism, but they’re in no way equivalent to cults.
To Diego, and everyone,
To be fair, it’s not that COS deserves less criticism, it’s that JW deserve MORE.
I completely agree that JW does not get enough criticism. I had a friend in that cult and I fully believe it to be a cult not a religion. She wasn’t even allowed to be friends with me! We had to keep our friendship secret! How mental is that! And the other things I learned about that ‘religion’ have me totally on board with relabeling it a cult.
I was so disappointed and horrified to learn Serena Williams is a Jehovah Witness.
I know a lot of people love her, but I always found her a bit creepy, something about her always put me off. She’s a good actress, but I never got the hype with her. No excuse for her and Scientology, she is creepy trying to sell that cult to the public in a interview as something normal or good. Sorry no no no no no. Moss creeps me out.
supporting and watching projects with scientologists make that, indirectly, our money ends up in that organization. Scientologists actors end up giving the cult a big chunk of the money they make, either for the continuous auditing and courses they have to take or because of the “donations” they make to the cult. Is all about the money so I’m not surprised that when it came to $$$ they gave a pass about working with a SP like Kidman.
As to Kidman, the rumors are that other than the lines they deliver on set and when they have to stand next to each other for press-Moss never speaks to her and only smiles for the camera.
And Kidman has never come out against Scientology in the was Remi has. Kidman has been very tight lipped about what went on in COS during her marriage to Tom Cruise. I imagine she will take those secrets to her grave.
Exactly.
Kidman is no fool and I’m sure that she wants to preserve the limited contact that she has with her older children. I expect that she is well-compensated by Tom for her silence as well.
I suspect Nicole, just like Katie, had to sign a NDA of some sort.
I get the feeling Nicole plays along for very limited contact with her older kids because she’s never commented on what’s out there about them being brainwashed against her.
Apparently Nicole has never been officially declared an SP to the members of the cult. Her children were poisoned against her so that Tom Cruise could take custody and raise them in Scientology, but unlike Leah Remini, she’s never said a negative word about Scientology in interviews and so Elizabeth Moss can work with her. She won’t be doing any Paul Haggis films any time soon. Elizabeth Moss may be a talented actor and come across as “normal”, but there is nothing normal about Scientology and their vicious hate campaigns directed at anyone who leaves and dares to speak out.
Isabella told Leah that Nicole was an SP.
She and Connor were told their Mother was and SP by Tommy Davis and others to poison them against her. She wasn’t officially declared by the church. They actually send out letters to parishioners telling them that the person has officially been declared. i read Leah’s book too. The part about how sad Connor Cruise was, broke my heart.
I have no time for someone with her level of means and access continuing to participate in an exploitative and abusive organisation. She is one of the small number of Scientologists that COULD escape and be safe and not have her world torn to bits, and that makes me even more frustrated with her. I can’t look the other way just because she isn’t hurting me.
One of my good friends is a scientology escapee (and I use that word purposefully) so I suppose I am a little sensitive to this/biased…but come on, can we not make excuses for her? The you do you thing is great – until you’re part of a destructive and abusive group!
Also the Kidman thing…its quite clear that the COS allows people to do certain things in order to mantain their and the organisations reputation (and make money to give to the ‘church’. ‘She worked with Kidman’ is really not a convincing argument. That’s akin to ‘I’m not racist I have a black friend’.
“I can’t look the other way just because she (it, they, etc…) isn’t hurting me.”
This statement is everything, people. Live it.
She may not see her group as destructive or abusive. It may be that since her personal experience isn’t like that she can dismiss what she is hearing from others and keep her blinders on. For reference- see almost the entire history of white Americans in the USA.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
PREACH!
“Thanks for the interesting question!”
LOL!
But seriously screw her.
Yeah, screw her. This one’s hard because her work is SO good and she’s done great feminist roles, but I hope she wins zero awards so long as she is a member of that cult.
What good are feminist roles when you’re part of an organisation that aggressively exploits and hurts people – when your real life doesn’t reflect the positive aspects of the roles you are known for…then all they are are roles, an act. Screw her.
Scientology caused the death of a number of women by making them feel like inferior, vacuous and deeply flawed individuals by literally starving and dehydrating them to death. And it is proudly and profusely anti-lgbt, proclaiming that the imbecilic and dubious program they make you follow can cure homosexuality and other perversions as such.
Some feminist. Screw her fight for gender equality.
she is making BANK with her ‘talent’…and that $$ is going directly to COS in some way. i’m not really sure how she got so incredibly famous. she’s good but not that good ffs.
I agree she’s good, but NOT THAT Good. I personally never got the hype with her. She’s good, but other than that I don’t get it.
I can’t support her after seeing her promote COS.
Yeah, no. She didn’t even attempt to answer the question. She didn’t speak about Scientology at all. It’s a whole new level of hypocrite to be doing this show about the oppression of women while you benefit from the victims of sexual assault, mental/physical abuse, and slave labor.
Exactly what I came here to say. She was utterly evasive.
Yes, why is this being reported everywhere as “she commented on Scientology!” She didn’t really. She said nothing about what Scientology believes, she only talked about what it doesn’t believe (ever so briefly) and what she personally does.
I work quite happily with a few people we make a point not to discuss controversial topics( politics, religion etc) They are not my work ” friends” but work colleagues. We respect each other and just do our job. I am sure that was the case with Nicole and Elisabeth. It was a project they had to work together on.
I work with people like that too. We have learned in time not to open certain topics as I can’t hold my mouth for to long and I generally tell it as I see it.
Also JW…there was an engaged to be married couple in my city, they were JW attending meetings in a place near my gym. The girl got pregnant and the others there were so mean to her because of that. they shamed her to oblivion, held gatherings asking GOD to forgive her etc (not her man though ) and forbidding her to participate to the gatherings effectively splitting form her fiance . In the end she jumped from a 9 store building and died at 4 months pregnant and hey held vigils about her and all gathered around the fiance to console him for his loss and also ask GOD to forgive her for taking her own life. One day getting out of the gym I heard The mother was screaming at them that they had killed her daughter. The grieving fiance was there not even looking at her in the eyes but not even talking. Some pastor (I think it was from the US) was trying to calm her down telling her she was with God now etc…such a mess. Several members quit after that I heard. To weird for them I guess . Yes they are a cult also in my opinion. If someone forbids you the most basic things then it’s time to run in my opinion
Sounds like a proper member of a cult. Tom must be proud.
Yup, I find her answers CREEPY. She belongs to a cult, she is trying to sell that as something normal or nice. She is in a cult.
Yea I don’t enjoy Moss because of CoS. Hence why I didn’t buy a subscription to watch Handmaid and I’m debating whether to watch anything further. CoS does not stand for religious freedom so I snorted at that one.
I heard that working with Nicole was not all sunshine and rainbows. And I doubt Nicole has any warm feelings towards any CoS member. They took her kids from her for years. She probably played nice for the cameras
I feel a bit differently about the people who were raised in the Church. She’s been brainwashed her entire life. It takes an incredibly strong person to see their way out of that. Additionally, if she leaves the church the likliehood is that all of her family and most of her friends would completely cut her off. That is a big deal. When Leah Remini left her family came with her, but many scientologists have to leave their families behind. It may well be that she isn’t much of a believer but she keeps quiet and toes the line so as not to unravel her life. Not the strongest decision, but understandable. Or maybe she is a true believer, brainwashed since birth. In any case, I can understand it and I feel pity for her for being in this situation in the first place.
This was my reaction. CoS is awful, but if it’s all she knows, and she might lose her family, etc. it’s hard for me to blame her as much as I would someone who was introduced to it later in life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what confuses me. Unless her parents were mid to high up in the church, during her childhood she would have seen or been made to do the things that COS is called out for – Seaorg, forced into unpaid labor for the church, abusive tactics, rumors of blackmail from the tapes of their “auditing”, etc. Mad Men started a decade ago – she wouldn’t have been considered a “get” before then (even if she was a jobbing actress) that they would pander to because she wasn’t famous enough or bringing in big money to the church. Would she not have seen a disparity in the way she and her family were treated as she grew up in the church as no-names as opposed to when she was winning awards for her acting in Mad Men and started making decent money??
She would be the ideal person to call them out as she would possibly have first hand knowledge of the practices of the church. But she doesn’t. And maybe she doesn’t care.
Yes, I was wondering about this too. Is it possible to be a “cafeteria Scientologist” the way one might be a “cafeteria Catholic”… as in, picking and choosing which bits you believe? My impression is not. My impression is that it’s all or nothing.
The simplest answer is the Church proper says no. Some do become cafeteria Scientologist upon leaving, some disavow it all.
Thanks, Lindsey. I mean, I suppose every church proper would say no. But is it possible for her to exist in the church and NOT believe/act on a good portion of what they’re preaching? My understanding is that Scientology requires a level of active involvement that a lot of actual churches do not. Like, you couldn’t really get away with being only semi-committed to the cause.
My point is, maybe if she sees and is aware of the exploitative parts of the “church,” she is still able to justify it to herself in some way because she’s so in to freedom and tolerance etc. Maybe she doesn’t see herself as *that* Scientologist. To be clear, I’m not trying to defend her, but I AM trying to understand how someone who professes to believe the things she does can be a part of this organization.
It’s the same for musician Beck, he was born into that cult. I don’t really know the situation, but perhaps if you are born into it you don’t have to sign those billion year sea org contracts.
Or maybe their parents were just wealthy and gave a lot thus sheltering their kids from that outcome.
Either way it’s sad when a cult is all you know.
Only Sea Org members sign the billion year contract. The regular parishioners don’t, They do sign a contract saying that they won’t sue Scientology or another Scientologists for any reason and that they won’t seek medical help for mental health issues. They give the church the right to remove them from medical care, even if they are suicidal or have had a psychotic break. Read about Lisa MacPherson.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d never judge a person on their religious beliefs, but it puzzles me why people belong to and believe in the CoS. I have no beliefs in any kind of religion, but Scientology seems very creepy and strange
I am somewhat religious. But if someone told me i cannot even talk to a person cos they are not part of orthodox christians, i would give them a finger.
I do need some positive energy today. My senior pup has a surgery.
Hope your pup is going to be alright – its so hard because the little critters can’t even say how they are feeling. <3
Because it’s not a religion.
I don’t love Moss on screen and that has nothing to do with CoS, I didn’t like her in The West Wing and that kinda put me off of her in general. But at least she doesn’t promote the cult, that’s the difference between her and Cruise. I’ve watched a number of extensive interviews with Remini and the brainwashing is next level so if you were raised in it, I can’t sh*t on you as long as you don’t promote it.
But honestly, she has no choice but to smile for the cameras next to Kidman, maybe especially because of Kidman’s history with the cult. She’s just too big a name in Hollywood and avoiding her would prove what everyone is suspecting.
I’m with you, littlemissnaughty. I am not one who thinks she lights up the screen either.
I think Moss didn’t talk about it early because she knows darn well it would have damaged her w the public. Now not much she can do to hide it, the press knows what she is and her roles are getting bigger, they are going to ask her about COS.
Nicole has hardly spoken against COS, even they alienated her children from her.
Leah on the otherhand works hard to bust COS , produces shows and bring the truth
She is probably Public Enemy 1 at COS
Moss probably can tolerate Kidman in professional setting but Leah would probably be reason for excommunication.
Nicole did not speak against the cult for the fear of losing her kids. But that did not help. The kids abandoned her and supposedly loathe her now. The daughter did not even invite her to her wedding that TC paid for.
I am sure her heart is broken, but what you’re gonna do?
Kidman has gone out of her way for the last decade to never speak ill of Scientology as to not alienate her brainwashed children who were raised in the church.
And Mossdidnt answer the question, she side stepped it, after a brief “that’s not true” denial. She spoke about what she believes/ is important to her, (regarding equality and bigotry- a main Scientology defense talking point) and what THT world believes.
If she doesn’t know about the abuses in Scientology it is because she is purposefully ignorant and complicit.
I want to support her because I like some of her work but the COS is an evil cult that destroys people’s lives. They try to recruit certain people for publicity and other people as slaves. Tom Cruise is no innocent member but no one is going to tell all about him because like most COS stars he is litigious. They are pushy too and try to trick people into attending a meeting or a class that seems innocent enough but it is really a cover to recruit targeted members.
L. Ron Hubbard was just a con artist like that other Hollywood ne’er do well Bannon. They remind me of one another.
“… Moss and Kidman just worked together quite happily. . ..”
I do not see a happy Moss in that pic above.
She’s got a bit of a “just keep swimming” look to her there ..
Actually I see it in both of them.
Nicole’s smile and hand over Moss’s shoulder looks a bit like a power move. As in “hahaha, you scientologists can’t suppress me now”
Moss is gritting her teeth in that photo.
I agree and it makes me love Nicole even more. I like to imagine that on set, she just kept popping up wherever Elisabeth was like some kind of ‘ha ha screw you’ ghost. Just because she could.
I do have to wonder though if Nicole had truly understood the loss she was facing, if she would have converted to stick it out with her kids. I’m guessing Elisabeth understands very well what she would stand to lose. Still, I have more sympathy for the survivors than those willingly still trapped.
Wasn’t Moss raised in CoS, though? That’s decades of brainwashing, you can’t expect people like that to see anything about that situation clearly.
I wonder how much of her money she’s expected to fork over to the “church”.
Good question. I though I’d read that they are struggling. With a hit HBO show, Moss could now be one of their biggest cash cows. Sad.
They are struggling cash wise but they have a lot of real-estate which they might sell if donations dwindle.
I can’t watch Moss in anything without seeing CoS. It’s just too distracting. I know she’s talented and she seems well liked, but I can’t get past it and those reasons don’t exempt her from my refusal to support CoS–because supporting a celeb member is supporting CoS.
The premiere episode of S2 of Leah and Mike Rinder’s show was gut wrenching. She’s going for the jugular, and good on her. A well deserved Emmy nomination, as far as I’m concerned.
My guess is Scientology has never shown its underbelly to
her. She was brainwashed as a child and then has been a successful actress so many of the rules don’t apply to her. I
love her as an actress and the way I see it TC is worse because he’s made himself the face of the religion, he used slave labor of Sea Org, he actively participated in alienating his children with NK, and he seems to have abandoned Suri. EM hasn’t been associated with any of the abuses of the church so far so just like Remini jumped ship maybe in the future she will also.
Hypocrite. And quite obtuse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She kept this little factoid about herself hidden for a long, long time…probably because she was never written about as much as January, Jon and Christina during Mad Men’s run. MM was a show concerned with aesthetics, so naturally the media focused on the most beautiful cast members. But Handmaid’s Tale was always going to bust this wide open. I wouldn’t be surprised if it affected her Emmy chances.
I never watched Mad Men, but I knew she was a Scientologist. Maybe it wasn’t well known though…
Yeah I’m with majority of pps commenting here. She may be a good acctress and her professionalism calls to act against someone her “religion” lables as an evil but let’s not fool ourselves. Scirntology is not a religion but a cult she is agrown woman and the fact that she was raised in the cult does not make ot ok that now that she is all grown up and independant and successful she keeps supporting the cult. Just like Woody Allen may be a good director (I would hate his movies even if I could complitely distance my self from the info what a pervert made them, but that is a question of taste). But despite that he deserves to be called out for a perve that he is. So Moss, being a good actor still needs to be called out for being a willing participant in a cult that suppreses women for example. The issue so dear to her as she says. Either she is a hypocrite or she lives in an ignorance bubble.
P.S. her so called answer to that question is a non answer really. Not sure worth any attention at all.
I’m sorry but how is CoS different from any other church? Look at the shit Jehovah witness do and tell me it’s any better. I don’t see that much prejudice against them for example. It’s hypocritical to me that she must be criticized for what she believes
Other churches don’t put up hate websites, directed at people who speak out. Scientology has family and supposed friends of people, make videos calling them liars and bad people. Even people who say they were abused as children, get hate websites put up about them. Now most of the people in the videos are clearly lying and look like hostages, so it’s clear they are under duress themselves, but they are still doing it to avoid being declared an SP themselves and losing everyone and everything. Name one other church that does that? Other churches don’t have people followed by private investigators for years. Other churches don’t have 8 year olds, separated form their parents, working 100 hour work weeks and being paid zero, because they are classified as “youth ministers”. Other churches don’t demand that parishioners disconnect from a family member or friend who questions what’s going on in the church. Other religions can actually tell you what they believe. Scientologists can’t because they themselves don’t even get the source materials until they’ve spent years and hundreds of thousands of dollars to climb the Bridge. Jehovah’s Witnesses are also considered cult like and get flack constantly, so that argument doesn’t fly. Elizabeth Moss can “believe” anything she wants, but refusing to speak out about Scientology and it’s cruel and abusive practices, when they is so much evidence, is the problem. Not whether she believes in Xenu and LRH.
I have not heard of any alleged abuses within the JW as a group.
Just because you never heard of doesn’t mean it don’t exists. JW are encouraged to exclude people that are not in their religion, even if is family. They also won’t allow blood transfusions which is absurd
Yeah Jehovah Witnesses are also a cult. I don’t know why people are afraid to say that.
That doesn’t mean Scientology doesn’t deserve criticism. It just means JW should get criticized too which you rarely hear of.
Diego, you made this comment earlier. You’re a member of COS. We get it. Get out now before you lose it all.
Diego, you poor thing you. When a celebrity belonging to any other religion or organization comes out defending and fighting for their wrong doings then be sure we’ll talk about them give our opinions about it. Now, today, is about Elisabeth Moss and Scientology. Are you able to talk about that or you’re just going to keep pointing how bad are all other religions?
honestly….. almost every religion has done dastardly thing…like europeans in the name of christianity literally raped, pillaged, enslaved, and stole land from people literal genocide.
but we jump on CoS. i personally think religion is silly and ridiculous mostly CoS (cult or watev) is included in on that. But you can have good people in everything and she seems like a great person
So i say that to say EMOSS Im still a fan
True. People are so fast to slam CoS and anyone involved. They forget that crishtians do bad things all the time. There are church’s trying to cure homosexuality and I don’t see people outraged about it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Read Going Clear, or perhaps The Unbreakable Miss Lovely, about how Scientologitsts tried to destroy (and get arrested) Paulette Cooper. Or just Google Lisa McPherson. She’s dead because of CoS.
Stop trying to spread a false equivalence between JW and Scientology, or we’ll think you’re a CoS troll. Waves hi to the Helmet and Clearwater Scientologitsts! 🖐
Hi David Miscaviage!
!
Ash and diego are using co$ talking points to deflect. I am willing to bet they are co$bots because their talking points are textbook co$ defence talking points
Go to Tony Ortega’s blog at the village voice and he explains the co$ defense talking points.
1. Point out the ergregious ways other religions have misbehaved. Bonus points if you can mention the catholics, or the spanish inquisition. JW is a new tactic, but i guess it’s all soup to them.
2. Keep repeating point 1 no matter rebuttals.
3. And always attack, attack, attack. Do not address any points brought up by the rebuttals or op-ed.
It’s textbook.
This.
Completely. First thing I thought when Diego continued posting the same thing several times in this thread. COS think they’re so much smarter than the average bear, but in reality, not so much.
Fascinating! Thanks for the explanation LAK.
Although on a shallow level I agree….all religions should be criticized. I just don’t get the argument of “other religions do bad things too so NONE OF US should be criticized” that they’re trying to say. That’s just illogical.
Pinetree13: Absolutely other religions should be critized, but beware a co$ discussion that begins…’ X religion is / has done worse therefore don’t critise’. That’s a co$bot tell. They never discuss any points one might bring up about co$ nor do they address any points you might want to argue raised by their response.
Look at Diego’s responses throughout this thread. Textbook co$bot.
They used to bring up the catholics all the time as the X religion, but i guess they’ve switched to JW to fox us.
And if you were in any doubt, the anti- drugs / psychiatry comments on top of ‘ X religion is much worse’ are the clincher because as we know co$ is against all drugs and psychiatry.
Anyone who’s equivocating Scientology with other religions should watch Going Clear, Leah Remini’s show etc on Scientology specifically or look into the research and criteria that differentiates cults from religious groups.
This isn’t to say that many religions aren’t guilty of abuse or disregard their victims but Scientology isn’t a religion it’s a cult.
If you aren’t seeing the outrage, you’re not paying attention. Said a wise woman recently. The I was raised that way has been the excuse for racism, sexism etc. As an adult you have to own who you are and stop blaming mom and dad for it IMO
The same way CoS speak against psychiatry and other medical treatments, JWs are not aloud to make blood transfusions
The same way CoS pray on people for their money, evangelical church pastors are billionaires
The same way CoS cover up crimes the Catholic Church does the same. Just watch the new Netflix series about a true story of a nun who dared to raise questions
Should I go on?
Waiting for the next talking point…
Jump, little cos bunny, jump. You’re really not making enough people angry to fulfill your duties.
There is a legal definition of a cult if you are actually interested in the differences. The biggest ones are although there have been great abuses by churches They don’t hold people against their will and ask people to sign billion year contracts for instance. Yes JV Catholic Church are guilty of great evils but they aren’t cults.
You might have a better chance of impressing people with your intellect if you could spell correctly. That said, your arguments are also specious.
You sound like a very levelheaded and sweet person. I was writing on an iPhone so yes there were typos.
You’re really trying hard, aren’t you? I know that you’re not “aloud” to Google anything about Scientology’s abuses, but they aren’t a religion. They are a cult. They claim to be the fastest growing religion on the planet with 10 million members but the actual number is closer to 40,000 and dropping. Opening new buildings that sit empty, doesn’t mean growth. Said cult makes parishioners sign contracts that state they can never sue or prosecute Scientology or another Scientologist. Scientology makes parishioners sign a contract saying that Scientology can remove them from a medical facility if they are having a psychotic break or other mental health issue. No other religion vilifies mental health professionals either. COB can try and try but you Sci-bots are fighting a losing battle.
Luca76, I was responding to Diego3. I’m sorry for the confusion. I agree with your post.
I don’t usually comment on a poster’s spelling or grammar because English isn’t everyone’s mother tongue and — phones. I probably shouldn’t have said anything today, either.
Yes, as graymatters says, the arguments are specious. However, there is also no shortage of people in the world (or on this blog for that matter) who have problems with those religions as well as the cult of Scientology.
@Luca I would argue JW DOES meet the criteria of a cult. Just try leaving! That is if you never want your friends or family to speak to you again. It’s totally a cult. But other than that I’m with you!
I don’t think she’s a great actress – I think she’s monotone and wooden.
She doesn’t have the power to refuse to work with Nicole Kidman – if Nicole joined the cast, Moss has to deal with it.
plus 1
I love the Handmaiden but I felt maybe this is her way for saying F-U to Scientology. Since Moss was raised in Scientology, she may have alot of family that is in the religion and she doesnt want them cut out of her life if she were to leave. Hey Juliette Lewis was raised in Scientology too. I dont blame 2nd generation scientologist bc its all they know. I blame 1st generation scientologists bc they are the ones that pulls the rest of their family into this cult.
After having read on the DM that story, I went straight to her IG account and made my straighforward comment urging her to “question authority” and educate herself.
I usually never do this, but she rubbed me the wrong way…and as I watched all Leah Remini’s docu series, I can’t any longer stand artists who support this CULT.
“That’s actually not true at all about Scientology,” Moss responded. “Religious freedom and tolerance and understanding the truth and equal rights for every race, religion and creed are extremely important to me. The most important things to me probably”
She answered the question with her own views not Scientology’s.
Also note the ‘probably’
….. is she not quite sure if those things are important to her?
She’s a decent actress but “one the greatest actresses of her generation” is pushing it to say the least.
And she’s a Scientologist–enough said. Get a clue EM. Your evil cult destroys lives and families.
The argument that she was raised in Scientology and most likely brainwashed from an early age, thus deserves a bit of sympathy holds zero water. For centuries people were raised in societies where slavery, viewing women as property, etc. were the norm but we dont have sympathy for that train of thought do we? Because regardless of raising, we all have an intrensic knowledge of right and wrong.
I can’t watch anything she’s in because she’s in the same cult as Tom Cruise. She has a great talking game but still, no.
I wonder if Scientology is what ended her marriage so quickly? So sad folks stuck in these cults!
Always amazes me, these comments and general distaste for Scientology. Such a nasty CULT.
Academics rarely use the word cult, it’s been removed from the lexicon. Because most religions, both modern and ancient, fit the definition of ‘cult’, either currently, or at one or more points in their history. This includes all the biggies.
Scientology is no worse than Christianity, Catholicism, Islam, etc. It is simply younger.
Sort of off topic, but I wonder what kind of medical treatment Tom Cruise is getting after breaking his ankle, trying to do a stunt. Scientologist believe that when you get seriously ill or injured, you’ve pulled it in yourself, by being around SP’s and PTSs. Touch assists and auditing aren’t going to mend his broken bones. He’s an OT 8 and they are supposed to be able to heal themselves. How can the poster boy for the cult explain how he isn’t the super human he pretends to be? I’m sure they’ll find some way to blame Leah Remini for it That seems to be all they do now.
yes! evil Leah is behind this! LOL
