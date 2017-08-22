Elisabeth Moss makes a rare comment about her belief in Scientology

Last Handmaids Tale season 1 event until the Emmys! Thank you for coming out everyone last night, your love and support of the show means more to us than I'll ever be able to express in words. Truly. And now we get to go work on bringing you season 2!!! Which by the way is going to blow your minds…😜#handmaidstale 📷 @ladygraypix A post shared by Elisabeth Moss (@elisabethmossofficial) on Aug 15, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

I’ve long proclaimed my adoration for Elisabeth Moss – I think she’s one the greatest actresses of her generation, and I love her genuine just-like-us normalcy. She seems down-to-earth, hard working and like a lovely person. There’s one blemish on Moss as a person: she was raised within the Church of Scientology, and she’s still a very active member of CoS. It’s a problem. It’s such a problem that Moss rarely answers questions about CoS in interviews, lest anyone remember that oh, right, she belongs to one of the creepiest cults in America. Moss’s profile has gotten next-level this year with the success of The Handmaid’s Tale (which she stars in and produces), and Moss is actively campaigning for Emmys. She posted the above Instagram from an Emmy event last week, and someone asked her in the comments about CoS. She actually answered the comment too.

The comment section of the post was flooded with admiration and praise, and Moss, who nabbed an Emmy nomination for her role on the hit Hulu series, took the time to answer a few — including responding to one fan, who brought up the perceived similarities between Scientology and Gilead, the totalitarian society ruled by a fictional fundamentalist regime in Handmaid’s. “Love this adaptation so much,” Instagram user moelybanks wrote. “Question though, does it make you think twice about Scientology? Both Gilead and Scientology both believe that all outside sources (aka news) are wrong or evil… it’s just very interesting.” “That’s actually not true at all about Scientology,” Moss responded. “Religious freedom and tolerance and understanding the truth and equal rights for every race, religion and creed are extremely important to me. The most important things to me probably. And so Gilead and THT hit me on a very personal level. Thanks for the interesting question!” The fan appeared to take Moss’ rebuttal in stride. “Thank you for taking the time to try and explain a little,” the Instagram user wrote. “Either way, you do you and imma do me and if that makes us happy i supposed that’s all that matters.”

[From EW]

I don’t doubt that Moss believes that about CoS, that she honestly believes that CoS believes in equality and tolerance and free speech. But the reality is… she was told that certain people are “suppressive” and that she shouldn’t speak to them. Leah Remini recently talked about Moss too, saying in part: “Elisabeth Moss believes that she can’t talk to me… There’s a thing in Scientology called ‘acceptable truth.’ It means you only say what’s acceptable to the public. But she believes that I’m an antisocial personality — because I’ve spoken out against Scientology. So she isn’t allowed to talk to me.” Now, all that being said… Scientologists also believe Nicole Kidman is a Suppressive Person, and Moss and Kidman just worked together quite happily.