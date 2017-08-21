Joss Whedon’s ex-wife: Joss is a compulsive cheater & a fake feminist

Depending on how you look at it, Joss Whedon is either a well-known male feminist in Hollywood, or he’s well known for telling you how he’s a male feminist. To be fair, Joss often says the right things about feminism, telling female stories and the need for more female protagonists in films. To be fair, a lot of what he says could be interpreted as virtue signaling from a guy who actually hasn’t done much in recent years to bring forth powerful storytelling for women (hello, Black Widow). Anyway, Joss Whedon was married to Kai Cole for about fifteen years. They got married in 1991, after being together for four years. They quietly separated a few years ago, but only announced their split this year. They have two children together. The Wrap just published an essay called “Joss Whedon Is a ‘Hypocrite Preaching Feminist Ideals,’ Ex-Wife Kai Cole Says.” You can read the full piece here. In the piece, Cole completely destroys any idea that anyone might have had that Joss Whedon is a good guy, a good husband or a good feminist. Here’s an excerpt from the piece:
…There were times in our relationship that I was uncomfortable with the attention Joss paid other women. He always had a lot of female friends, but he told me it was because his mother raised him as a feminist, so he just liked women better. He said he admired and respected females, he didn’t lust after them. I believed him and trusted him. On the set of “Buffy,” Joss decided to have his first secret affair.
Fifteen years later, when he was done with our marriage and finally ready to tell the truth, he wrote me, “When I was running ‘Buffy,’ I was surrounded by beautiful, needy, aggressive young women. It felt like I had a disease, like something from a Greek myth. Suddenly I am a powerful producer and the world is laid out at my feet and I can’t touch it.” But he did touch it. He said he understood, “I would have to lie — or conceal some part of the truth — for the rest of my life,” but he did it anyway, hoping that first affair, “would be ENOUGH, that THEN we could move on and outlast it.”
Joss admitted that for the next decade and a half, he hid multiple affairs and a number of inappropriate emotional ones that he had with his actresses, co-workers, fans and friends, while he stayed married to me.
…Then later, after he confessed everything, he told me, “I let myself love you. I stopped worrying about the contradiction. As a guilty man I knew the only way to hide was to act as though I were righteous. And as a husband, I wanted to be with you like we had been. I lived two lives.” When he walked out of our marriage, and was trying to make “things seem less bewildering” to help me understand how he could have lied to me for so long, he said, “In many ways I was the HEIGHT of normal, in this culture. We’re taught to be providers and companions and at the same time, to conquer and acquire — specifically sexually — and I was pulling off both!”
Despite understanding, on some level, that what he was doing was wrong, he never conceded the hypocrisy of being out in the world preaching feminist ideals, while at the same time, taking away my right to make choices for my life and my body based on the truth. He deceived me for 15 years, so he could have everything he wanted. I believed, everyone believed, that he was one of the good guys, committed to fighting for women’s rights, committed to our marriage, and to the women he worked with. But I now see how he used his relationship with me as a shield, both during and after our marriage, so no one would question his relationships with other women or scrutinize his writing as anything other than feminist.
…By the time he finally confessed the truth, 15 years after his first affair on the set of “Buffy,” I was broken. My brain could not fit my experience of our life together, through the new lens of his deceit. My entire reality changed overnight, and I went from being a strong, confident woman, to a confused, frightened mess. I was eventually diagnosed with Complex PTSD and for the last five years, I have worked hard to make sense of everything that happened and find my balance again. It has not been easy, because even though in my personal life I have been completely open about what happened, publicly people only know his superficial presentation of us: him as the lovable geek-feminist and me in the background, as his wife and supporter. We’re finally divorced; I’m doing architecture again, and slowly getting my life and self-esteem back.
Until recently, Joss was still letting the illusion of our marriage stay intact. Now that it is finally public, I want to let women know that he is not who he pretends to be. I want the people who worship him to know he is human, and the organizations giving him awards for his feminist work, to think twice in the future about honoring a man who does not practice what he preaches.
I saw some comments on Twitter which were like “you’re not necessarily a bad feminist if you cheat on your spouse.” That’s true – you can be a good feminist who works to support equality across the board and passionately engage in political and social feminism, all while cheating on your partner. This situation is a lot more than that, though. Joss Whedon not only cheated on his wife, he gaslighted her for nearly two decades, he used his virtue-signaling “feminism” and the shield of his marriage to sleep with female colleagues. Think about the power imbalance of that too – how many young women he might have seduced, how little power they had compared to The Great Joss Whedon, family man and feminist. The whole thing makes me feel sick. This too: “We’re taught to be providers and companions and at the same time, to conquer and acquire — specifically sexually — and I was pulling off both.” Much feminist, Joss. I’m glad Feminist Whedon talks about his affairs with female colleagues in terms of “conquering and acquiring.”
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Have you seen some of the stuff he wrote for Wonder Woman? It’s.. it’s bad guys.
I’ve also been recently rewatching Buffy, and there are a lot of hefty problems I didn’t exactly recognize before, not enough to make me stop watching, but yikes. 17 and 200? Xander is apparently Josh’s alter ego? And poor f@cking Kendra, there was zero reason to off her except to hire Dushku.
Also did not know he fired Cordelia for getting pregnant and was so pissed that he wrote her out and changed her story line entirely. He ruined her and I could never figure out why, except it’s just plain assholery.
http://josswhedonisnotafeminist.tumblr.com
Some pieces of the Wonder Woman script Josh proposed and salty take downs about Buffy etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I started rewatching BUffy recently and, there’s a lot of it that I really dislike. I found Angel’s relationship with Buffy is so gross in hindsight. I’ve rewatched the first two seasons, and I don’t think I’ll bother with the rest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bluthfan Charisma said otherwise at a con when asked?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still have love for BVtS, and because what it represented at the time.
I’m cringing in advance over Spike and Buffy’s relationship to come, and how Joss said Spikes arc was the best. You know, the arc where he tries to rape his partner, the main character. I had problems with it even while younger, I do not think its going to age well at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not really going to add to the marital issues because I have been around enough break ups to know that they are messy, people exaggerate, people lie. etc so who knows what is going on.
The Buffy points though:
Killing Kendra hurt the viewer, but similar to Tara and Joyce, it is a death that had to happen to effect another character (Buffy) the way it needed to. Also, the introduction of a rogue watcherless slayer is amazing and I don’t think you can argue that Faith is an unworthy or waste of space character. She had a massive impact on the show and her arc is one of the best.
Charisma didn’t tell the producers she was pregnant until she was absolutely massive and there really wasn’t much they could do by then to fix the character/story line. They changed the planned story line of her being Jasmine and instead wrote it with her giving birth to Jasmine. There really wasn’t much saving the character at that stage. The writers, actress and viewers were exhausted with that story. She returns in one of the most beautifully written TV episodes called You’re Welcome in season 5 and we finally get to see the real Cordelia again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That isn’t true about Charisma. They were aware of her pregnancy and intentionally wrote a shitty storyline for her that destroyed Cordelia’s character and made her crawl the on floor, etc. while pregnant pretending she was carrying a demon baby.
They finally wrote the You’re Welcome after a huge segment of the Angel fandom came after them for screwing over Charisma.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here is Cordelia’s take, http://absolutelyiris.tumblr.com/post/152520202487/madamethursday-fuckyeahcordyangel
6 minute mark she talks about their relationship and getting pregnant and getting killed off. Remember all of this needs to be couched in how much she likes him so she can keep working.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s a rumor that Cordelia was always supposed to die at the end of that season, but what her pregnancy changed was the fact that she and Angel were supposed to show down and she had to be sacrificed (a la the Buffy arc, just reversed). But where they really screwed up was in how they treated her. Whedon was pissed that he had to change his storyline to accommodate her pregnancy, and he let that affect how he treated his actor. She deserved better.
But I’ve never been one to hold Joss Whedon up as the paragon of feminist storytelling, and I’m also uncomfortable using the lens of today to pick apart the flaws with a show that is 20 years old (BtVS) and hasn’t always aged well. Because yes, there are flaws. Whedon isn’t the best, he was simply one of the only ones at the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Colour me shocked. Said no-one, ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was a tiny bit shocked because I believe people’s words and sometimes forget to check their actions. I am sometimes a rube.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going to go with the fact that he blamed the beauty of being around so many women for his “need” to cheat disqualifies him as a feminist.
But again a lot of us KNEW he wasn’t a real feminist ages ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope she finds inner and outer happiness!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope she can find some peace, too. Evil bullshitting mofo husband. It’s my DNA I can’t help myself, it’s how men are supposed to respond around women. I just have to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t bought what Joss is selling for a long, long time so I have no trouble believing this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What about his response to Kai’s blog? You buying this:
Editor’s Note: A spokesperson for Joss Whedon provided the following response, “While this
account includes inaccuracies and misrepresentations which can be harmful to their family,
Joss is not commenting, out of concern for his children and out of respect for his ex-wife.”
Helluva way to both call his ex a liar while also shaming her for telling her story. You can smell the indignity wafting from his camp, right? It’s a classic bro move. Giving a woman shit when she doesn’t do what the bro wants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am most definitely not buying that statement, in fact I’m holding it against him. All that concern and respect didn’t do much to stop him from being a total a$$ for what sounds many years, but suddenly now he’s worried about doing harm to his family. Sure. Whatever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also very feminist of him to elegantly shift the blame for his cheating onto the young “needy” and “aggressive” women on set. Because of course a poor man can´t help himself when all the women (he has power over) are just throwing themselves at him. A man´s life is just hard like that. Poor Joss. Weewee.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A male feminist exposed as an abuser? Thats a huuuuge plot twist. Always beware of these types.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have always run on the assumption that any male that proclaims himself ‘feminist’ is looking to get laid (until I am proven incorrect). It’s the new ‘nice guy’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. I find “sex positive” male feminists especially suspect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh thats a whole new level. They are even worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always think of Hugo Schwyzer. He creeped me out from the beginning and then it turns out this feminist scholar is cheating on his wife with his grad students and using his power to recruit more grads.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Joss Whedon a fake feminist, what else is new? His ‘strong female characters’ have always been the women he would want to f-ck. He’s not funny, never has been, and he is gross. He sounds like a typical predator, a man who sees women like a dog sees a steak, and instead of taking a step back and thinking about whether any of this is appropriate, he sinks his teeth in instead. Once busted, his excuse was “I couldn’t help it!”
He’s the one women laugh at: the one that claims to be feminist just to worm himself closer to women he wants to sleep with. Liar and a douche. Yuck.
Hope Kai can heal, I have only a vague idea of how messed up it must’ve been, to be used like this and lied to like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bought what he was selling! I had no idea about any of this How disappointing, to say the least.
Firefly is top 5 favourites, ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, yes, and haven’t watched it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have ZERO opinions of Joss Whedon and have never watched his stuff….but MY WORD. The things she tells are just so private. It does not feel right for her to offer them up for public consumption… this isn’t letting people know what he is “really like.” This isn’t blowing the lid off fakery for any greater purpose. This is leaking select quotes from private confessions made to you as a spouse (arguably the most private relationship there is) and it just feels so wrong to see them laid out as fodder like this.
This is a relationship issue to tell your sisters, your friends, your therapist…not a tabloid. I’m disgusted someone would do this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yet not disgusted at what HE did?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know. He cheated. Frankly, that happens to a lot of couples, wives and husbands, and it wouldn’t necessarily negate any feminist positions he has taken. And, really, if it was kept private it’s not my damn business.
If Husband and I have problems, we hash them out. I don’t excerpt quotes from an intimate email/letter he wrote trying to explain his actions and blast them over facebook, or whatever. That’s insane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What JackieJormpJomp said.
This type of behaviour is akin to that lady hiring a crop plane to fly a banner reading ‘cheater’ above a hollywood ceremony honouring her ex. Gave the rest of us much hilarity, but in reality not our business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@JackieJormpJomp and LAK
I am with you both on this. Why should I believe her and why is she telling private details of their relationship? It feels like a smear campaign. There are children involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The problem is not just the cheating, though. He also kept it secret from her, so that she were’t able to make choices about her own life that were informed by reality.
Shouldn’t one’s partner be someone one can trust? Shouldn’t a marriage be a safe space? That is some seriously abusive shit that Whedon pulled on his wife, her telling about it is not even close to his level.
Also: As abuse survivor I’ve learned the hard way that silence only protects the abuser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1, sendepause.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@sendepause
I am very glad you survived. Abuse is never ok.
I am not arguing if he is a good person or a bad person. Clearly, something bad happened and I can believe he was a terrible husband. Cheating isn’t abuse though so we should be careful making that leap because it is a serious accusation. It is horrible behavior and disrespectful but abuse is strong. She should speak but I think privately with a therapist.
Smearing is a real thing and I have seen it destroy people. So I am reluctant when someone says something so damaging publicly. It is the public part I disagree with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
sendepause, if cheating is abuse, then 50% of the married population are abusers. People cheat all the time. Sometimes it means something; sometimes it doesn’t. Your partner should be someone you can trust. Marriage should be a safe space.
The point is it should be between the partners, and she blasted it on the internet.
Where it is other people’s business is at work. If he was hitting on people over whom he had power, then that is sexual harassment. And *that* is the public issue if there is one.
In my opinion, of course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think much about Joss and like the article says you can cheat on your spouse and still be a feminist. Women feminist cheats just as well. But to me this article sounds like a woman scorned and she’s talking just to get back at Joss because she was wronged. Two wrongs doesn’t make a right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure there is a lot of that too, but if you add the layer of what he said about young agressive women, and the way he talks about his conquests, its more than he cheated. He cheated with lots of young women he most certainly had significant power over.
And he removed choice from his wife, the woman he should be most concerned about treating well, by gaslighting her and denying.
He’s presenting as a male feminist, but he’s just using those cookies he gets to expand his creepy reach and shield himself from criticism.
I think she partially views this as a public service.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most people who cheat haven’t made a whole career out of being the “caring sensitive feminist man” who champions women’s interests in their work and career though.
Joss Whedon based a whole lot of his work on this idea that he sincerely cared about women, their experiences, their lives and their emotions. He made a lot of money off this image of him being the one man in Hollywood or show business or what have you who would prioritize women’s stories and valued their complexity. How well he did that is up for dispute, but the fact remains that he built his career out of getting the women who consume his media and watch his shows to trust him on being able to tell the stories they wanted to see.
That’s why this has pissed people off. To know that, behind the scenes, for all these years, the one man who made such a big show out of being so much in solidarity with women has basically just wound up being the same as a lot of other men is the story here. This is as much about their personal lives as it is about the narrative Joss Whedon created for himself as this guy who women could trust. A narrative and an image that he continues to make money from (he’s directing Batgirl and finishing up Justice League and he wrote the first draft of the Wonder Woman script). He’s made bank off of this, and now it turns out that it was all a sham. No wonder people are angry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Disagree. As she alluded, he potentially exposed her to god-knows-what sexually for over a decade. A feminist might cheat, but would respect the other person enough to end the relationship. Toying with someone’s emotions and health for that long… it’s just so, so gross.
Honestly, if she wants to scream it from the rooftops, I’ll hand her a megaphone. That man stole over a decade of her life from her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have strong opinions about Whedon, but i felt the same as you regarding her essay. This is personal beef that is nought to do with the public. He is equally damned if he answers her or doesn’t answer her because her very personal j’accuse essay has been taken as gospel truth and any public response damns him.
ETA: what V4Real said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I felt this same way as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hm. I view it as a verbal caution tape or red flag for any actresses thinking of working with him, and a supportive shout on behalf of those whose careers or lives or heads he may have Fkd with….allegedly. I think there is a sort of public service side to her tale.
These fake feminist guys are a dime a dozen. But the top ones can screw with women’s lives, from what I’ve seen. Not sure why we can march in streets for generalities, but a Hollywood victim should keep her mouth shut.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, that was my very first reaction. But really, why would I judge her? He’s the one who cheated. He’s the asshole. He brought this on himself and if this is what it takes for her to move on, I say good for her. And if someone’s true self is so far removed from the public image he created (and is so proud of), I think it’s only fair to let people know. It also helps the women he works with. Now they know what they’re getting into and they know they’re not the only ones who might feel pressured to get into his bed (we really don’t know but it stands to reason that a man with this much power in Hollywood has used that power, maybe not even knowingly).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know..this is equivalent to my husband cheating on me and my sending a scathing, tea-spilling email to all his friends AND clients just so they could know they were “dealing with a cheater” which…frankly would have NO bearing on his professional performance making it inappropriate, I feel…
I’m willing to be debated on this, but it does not seem an appropriate wielding of power to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I normally wouldn’t agree but we know how Hollywood works. A lot of directors use their influence to sleep with young starlets. Not saying he does but the possibility is there
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If your husband created a public (or as public as he can) image of being a good guy, a feminist, a fighter for women? If he then admitted to cheating on you for your entire marriage? I would say he’s not only cheated on you but lied to everyone else. It is my personal opinion that when your purposely crafted image has very little to do with who you really are, people should know. But yeah, that’s only my personal opinion.
But you mention power. I think this is probably the ONLY time his ex had any power. She was being deceived by a “good guy” for over a decade and never had a chance to make certain choices. He will be fine. He won’t lose any of his power and he’ll most likely get the chance to talk himself out of it. But again, maybe the women he encounters will at least have a chance of making informed decisions. We can always argue that they all knew he was married. True. But I always get uncomfortable with powerful men in Hollywood sleeping with everything that moves. It is hard to believe that power doesn’t factor into it.
Also, I like knowing where I spend my money. I like voting with my wallet. And I won’t support assholes if I can help it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@littlemissnaughty
I understand the desire and motivation. I do.
But let’s use Mr. JormpJomp as an example again. He is a feminist. He’s talks the talk and walks it too. If he cheated on me, it wouldn’t be because he hates women. It would be because of any of the myriad other reasons any person cheats. And maybe because he’s a jerk. But not because he’s a misogynist.
He happens to work on a committee at his workplace that ensures diverse staffing and maintenance of a comfortable workplace for any potential minorities, including women. If I blasted an email like that to his colleagues, it would be disingenuous and unfair.
I can’t wrap my head around that being okay…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like we’re not talking about the same issue here. First of all, Joss Whedon doesn’t necessarily hate women. He has specifically crafted his public image around being a feminist. That’s different. Your husband may be a feminist but that’s not something he advertises to move ahead in his job, is it?
Let’s take another example. Let’s say Angelina Jolie, who’s reinvented herself as some sort of earth mother, is revealed by Brad Pitt to be a terrible mother to her own children. Her being a mother is a massive part of her public image. Should he keep his mouth shut because that is private? Or does that negate her credibility? Would you not care next time she surrounds herself with refugee children?
There is a difference between you, me, and celebrities who use these things for professional gain. He not only lied to his wife, he used her to prove to everyone he’s a “good guy”. Would you let your husband continue to point to you and your marriage after he cheated? To prove he’s a good guy? If so, you’re a better person than I am.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Quite honestly I find the fact that a mother would expose the details of her marriage really cruel to her children . This is something she should share with her therapist not the entire world. I also don’t think this has anything to do with his legacy. Whether or not her account is factual these aren’t allegations of rape or abuse these are allegations of cheating which while morally reprehensible is something many marriages deal with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with some points about privacy and their children well being, but if this douche is still getting praise and awards for being a feminist I understand why someone who knows he’s pulling a hypocrite double face would feel the need of out him.
But for me it was enough to read his script for his version of Wonder Woman that I’m so grateful it never happened: so mediocre, clicheed and misogynist that I’m worried about Justice League and I’m praying for his Batgirl will never truly happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I am not onboard for this type of thing. Who needed to know what she thinks? Work it out privately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My ex husband did the same to me. Difference is, I have never shared anything that I found out about him. I now watch as he does exactly the same thing to the woman he’s with now (with whom he was cheating during the death throes of our marriage). He’ll never change and I’ll never tell …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your ex’s new wife had first-hand knowledge that he was willing to cheat, though. If none of Whedon’s paramours tell anyone that they bonked their married director, no one else would know. He would then be free to romance and betray another woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to disagree here. Cheating on her for 16 years, gaslighting her, lying to her, destroying her mentally and emotionally is akind to abusing and beating her for 16 years. She has every right to speak up about the way she was abused by her husband. This woman says she has PTSD, because of the way her husband treated her.
We treat too lightly with cheaters and say it is none of our business, while not giving a second thought to the pain they have caused.
There’s only one person to blame here and that is Joss Whedon. He misused the love of his wife and the power as a producer in Hollywood to abuse women. One of them speaks up and all I can do is applaud here for being that honest and open.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. That is not akin to beating her, not even close. He cheated for years and lied about it. It’s disrespectful to make that comparison.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is it different? This woman got systematically hurt, gaslighted, lied to and destroyed by him for years? She asked him early on and he denied it, continued to gaslight her and that left her shattetered. She suffered PTSD from it. Why is it not even close?
That wasn’t a one time misstep by him. It was continuous with using her as an umbrella and afterwards he blamed the other woman for it. It’s been 16 years, not one night late at work after too many drinks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with your point very strongly. While I do also believe that one’s dirty laundry is best kept private for the “good of the family” and perhaps even society generally (in the sense that public declarations cause people to have to choose sides, and that’s not healthy) I feel that this generally comes at a great cost to the aggrieved party! For 15 years this woman ate shit (whilst he told her “look it’s yummy chocolate”) and she needs to purge.
She needs to get those 15 years of betrayal out of her body and her heart and her mind so that she can heal. Part of her injuries stem from the secrets, and she understandably feels the need to be free from them. It is a double bind: the secrets hurt her, and now she must keep the secrets for the good of the family?! No wonder she has PTSD: she’s emotionally trapped if she “does the right thing” and if she airs the secrets then she’s the bad guy. Ugh.
I’m no prude or naive to the fact that affairs have and will happen. I just don’t know why the non-cheating spouse must continue to pay the price for the cheating. We all know that in a couple of years barely anyone will remark about the reason for the break-up, so why not allow the discomfort and embarrassment lay (temporarily) with the party who betrayed the relationship?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was with a man who was both narcissistic and was a sociopath (i’m not exaggerating here like when most people use these terms, he was the real deal). It was such a traumatic and mentally/emotionally (gas lighting, triangulation etc) abusive situation that when i finally walked away and cut him out, i would likely have told anyone who mentioned his name who he truly was because these kinds of people are really really good at putting up a charming facade that only crumbles when you’re in too deep. If he was like this with her, I feel for her because it really messes with you
it’s even worse when they are successful and you have to watch their success knowing how many people they have destroyed, including yourself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A friend of mine was gaslighted in just this way for at least 15 years by her husband. Being lied to — having your entire world turn out to be a lie — is incredibly, severely damaging. Especially when there are children involved. ITA that (ex-)spouses of mentally, emotionally abusive people really need to speak out about that. I really hope that if more women (I know it happens to men, too, but because of socioeconomic patriarchy, the victims here are mostly women) speak out about this happening to them, that younger women will get the message and look more closely at the men they are with, who seem to be giving them the Prince Charming fairy tale but are actually poisoning them with deceit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
im there with you….. i was like home girl move forward and dont hash it out publicly…..yal have kids man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was diagnosed with PTSD, for Christ’s sake. This is not a woman scorned who’s trying to exact revenge. This is a woman who’s entire reality was pulled out from under her in an instant, and that obviously caused her severe trauma. If she feels like talking about it will help her heal from this, more power to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one is saying she shouldn’t talk about it. That’s what friends, family and therapists are for. Not media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry for her if she has PTSD but I still don’t find it appropriate. I’d be very curious to find out how those kids are affected by this information being out there I’m going to guess (from my own experience not even a fraction as public ) that they are traumatized right now
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh but Shambles, don’t you know that this is “improper”? This raging jealous woman should be NICE about this and keep her mouth shut, according to a lot of commenters here. I’m fuming, to be honest. I loathe the “oh but this is private” argument. She should not be forced to be the keeper of his f*cked up secrets just because some ridiculous societal norm dictates it. Because above all, women should be proper and nice.
He brought this on himself. He cheated. Not once. Not twice. He cheated and had affairs with what I would assume were often – for all intents and purposes – subordinates in the workplace. He. Brought. This. On. Himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They have children so there is nothing to warrant having their parent’s dirt all over the internet for the entire world to know. Who is she protecting? Ingenues? Are they more important than her children? I am sorry she has problems but we all do and we keep some things to ourselves. If he was a rapist or murderer or physically violent I would understand but this is unnecessary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Littlemissnaughty: i don’t care for the gender of the person washing their linen in public. If this was Whedon writing publicly about his wife, i would say the same thing.
Also, what Magnoliarose said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is NOT me agreeing or disagreeing with what was said. It sounds like a horrible situation all the way around, and I feel so deeply for this woman. My only question (and I’m NOT questioning what happened) is saying she was diagnosed with Complex PTSD. While it certainly should (in my opinion) be a clinical diagnosis, it is not, per the DSM-5. There’s a ton of controversy about why it wasn’t included (total horsh!t in my opinion), but in terms of clinical diagnostics, Complex PTSD is not a code. What people often code this under is “disorders of extreme stress, not otherwise specified” and typically pertain to people who have suffered severe repetitive trauma such as childhood sexual/physical abuse, human trafficking victims, POWs…basically C-PTSD is when a PTSD dx just doesn’t cut it. There’s a preoccupation with suicide, self-destructive behaviors, symptoms that often look like Borderline Personality Disorder (in my experience, and in a perfect world, I believe many – not all – people with BPD are actually suffering from C-PTSD, but because it’s not a legitimate dx they are often assigned the much more stigmatized version, BPD.) In short, people who *should* have a C-PTSD dx have sustained prolonged, brutal traumas, and it has completely warped their ability to function.
The reason I’m going in on this dx is if her therapist stated she felt Kai was suffering from C-PTSD a) she can’t code for it, diagnostically it doesn’t exist, but more importantly b) what this woman went through to get that kind of opinion had to be unfathomable. Unspeakable. I know several therapist who will code for the DESNOS version, but tell clients “what you have is complex trauma”. I think it’s important for the public to know there is this controversy and any time they’re able, advocate for inclusion. PTSD is an extremely common disorder to be diagnosed with, but C-PTSD is an entirely different animal. What gives this story more weight is her admission of this condition, because if that’s the case the situation is far worse than being portrayed here. I included a few links for people who are interested – this issue needs much more recognition and understanding. Christine Courtois is an amazing resource, and really breaks it down: http://www.giftfromwithin.org/html/cptsd-understanding-treatment.html
http://www.psychiatrictimes.com/ptsd/ptsd-dsm-5-understanding-changes
https://www.ptsd.va.gov/professional/ptsd-overview/complex-ptsd.asp
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK, I was responding to Shambles. But I do think that women in particular get the “washing their linen in public” thing thrown at them. Remember Sandra Bullock and the praise she received for taking the high road? That was painful. I don’t see any dignity in letting someone walk all over you. But that’s just me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, I completely disagree with all of you. I think it’s really gross that we’re going to these lengths to make this HER issue, when it seems she was emotionally manipulated & mentally abused by someone who claimed to love her and be her partner in life. If she wants to write “Joss Whedon is a cheating asshole” in the sky, I have no isssue with that. Oh, but she’s the mother, so she should be silent and demure about it. These children you guys are so concerned about also have a father, and maybe he’s the one who shouldn’t be f*cking everything that walks and gaslighting their mother?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe she had a right to tell this publicaly. However she also has to face the consequences of this decison by some not belivinh what she says and others calling her bit classless by airing it in public. Hopefully talling this will help her move on but in general this will probably harm their family life with arranging the kids patentin and we do not have ho belive what is said about public figures as true in general. Its sounds right but if someone does not belive her I do not blame the person giving him benefit of the doupt when there is no evidence beyond her word. He was not doing anything criminal so he does not have ho suffer career wise.
So she is not a horrible person doing this or anything, I might really do the same if I was in the same position. But it can still be the wrong decision.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
key word is public…. public @shambles
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am ok with hearing Kai’s story from her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps she sees this as a public service warning, she got freaking PTSD from his treatment, after all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one is telling her to be quiet and demure. Going public does not equal strength, it just means the world knows your issues. There are women all over the world who show strength without using social media to get their side out. We survived before the internet and showed courage in our lives without an audience or strangers in our private affairs. It is the public part that I disagree with not her feelings or her experiences.
Yes, she is a mother and that is a consideration. They are now part of it against their will. Being a parent means making choices that consider the well being of your children many times before your own. No one said parenting was easy or fair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s her life and her experiences. I hate that propriety says she has to essentially cover for him while he misrepresents himself publically while also being in a position of power over the women who work with him.
And because infidelity is so common, his behavior is shrugged off and she’s called out instead for, I guess, snitching? He brought this on himself through his very public lies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No it’s not ‘proprietary’ it’s f-ing consideration for her children. Honestly I have PTSD and was treated for it specifically because of how my mother over shared details of my parents and expected us to choose sides when were kids. It can be mentally abusive to air the details.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It absolutely can be and I’m sorry you were made to experience that.
I think cases like Joss Whedon’s, where he holds so much influence and control over others are exceptions seeing as he’s misrepresenting himself as an ally to women. If he can gaslight his own wife for so many decades, he can easily do the same to women who mean nothing to him. I hope their children have had the support they need.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not at all surprised. I just wish this crap was private – i can’t stand tattletale exes, of either sex and for whatever reason. STFU and work your sh(t out privately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I understand the skeeviness of sharing relationship details…but, he has been using his public identity as a “feminist” for awhile. It’s been part of his image & personal brand. Why shouldn’t she point out that this image is a facade? And why should he get to keep playing everyone? I’m glad she shared these details. He’ll prob. still be a predator. His days as a guru predator are (hopefully) over. Thanks for the heads up, Kai ❤️.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Joss Whedon used her private life to tell everyone that he is a good feminist. He pointed at her and said that he was a good husband to her and so he was feminist. That is a big selling point for his career. She says how he used that image to lure in young girls and to deceive the public.
In this specific case she has every right to set the recoord straight and say that her private life never was what he claims it was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
See, now if he had her going on the record to tell people what a good husband he was, that changes things for me, maybe. Links?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You cant call out abusers without making something private public. There is abuse in a profesional setting but most of it happens in private with people close to you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yup.
There were grumblings about how it wasn’t feminist to NOT support Chrissy Teigen’s woe is me, I’m super thin and beautiful but not the MOST beautifulest and thinnest, navel gazing nonsense. Because all pain is equal etc.
Yet here is a woman who had her life upended, who was treated poorly for over a decade by a supposed bastion of feminism, and she’s being pilloried because she drew back the curtain.
We can have empathy for Teigen and her tiny butt sads, but not for this woman who was gaslit, used for her gender, and mistreated. Does Kai need to be a model to get empathy here?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Though,you are doing the same thing. People are telling Kai to be quiet and not speak her truth, but you were telling Chrissy to be quiet because, in your opinion, she was being attention seeking and didn’t or shouldn’t feel the way she did because X,Y,Z.
So should people have piled up on Chrissy more for her feelings and shouldn’t give their opinions on Kai because of what they said about Chrissy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope, no one should pile on anyone for one.
And for two its still very different situations, but this one portion is the same. The part where some people are like nope, don’t share your pain.
At least in this case Kai isn’t speaking from a position of privilege.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes. That he has was a hypocrite has been common knowledge for a while, but I didn’t realize he was quite this much of a dick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, nobody will remember this or care once Batgirl comes out and he gets the opportunity to do the Justin Bieber Tour of Remorse and Repentance.
I’m convinced there is not one major male player in Hollywood who’s really a feminist. Power corrupts everyone in that cesspool it seems. If Mark Ruffalo is outed as a douchebag next (I choose to give him another chance after his unfortunate word salad a few months ago), I’m done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was always problematic. Xander is his alter ego and he is awfully slutshaming Buffy for falling in love with another guy and wants to decide who she should date. Season 6 and 7 are so sexist with the whole Buffy is at fault for not liking Spike despite sleeping with him. Awful.
Also Amy Acker aka Fred on “Angel” was his favourite and supposedly Willow-actress.
He also totally fetishizes skinny tiny women and there were very young when cast on his shows. Total abuse of power.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know if he likes them young (I guess all creeps in Hollywood do…ew…) but I’m fearing now for my fave Robin Wright: Joss called her back specifically for some extensive reshoots for Justice league which is weird. She’s her type, physically, but being a 50 years old woman I hope he didn’t have any other intentions. But I think Robin can handle him. I mean…she’s Claire Underwood after all. I hope he’d feel intimidated enough to not try to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Robin Wright is not his type at all, I think she’ll be A OK.
He likes tiny, slender, emotionally fragile and damaged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
show me one ONE woman who’d be genuinely attracted to this dude? I mean I want to know what was the exchange here. He says these women offered to him once he became a powerful producer so he’s admitting those women wanted something from him, not because he’s this Adonis…I mean look at him. So who did his casting couch for a role here?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dudes, if you want an open marriage, just have one. 15 years of deceit is the real issue here. That said, I am going to reserve my outrage for someone who is truly heinous, not normal-level cheats on his wife. The confessions that she shared seem extremely self-aware, but frustrating in that he can clearly see everything he did wrong and what drives him, but still does it anyway. Just reminds me of some assholes I dated in college.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay but that’s a VERY low bar for outrage, isn’t it? He seems like a nasty piece of work as a man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Finding a person willing to be in open marriage is not easy and making it work is harder still. Some people should not marry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes-and that means don’t live with anyone & have kids with them either, it’s not just about the ring. If you’re not willing to commit on the level necessary to make it really work then leave it alone. I really wish some people were more self aware.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh this makes me so upset for her. Imagine giving your all to someone for almost 20 years, dealing with crazy schedules for filming, raising your kids by yourself for months at a time.. and your husband is off having multiple affairs and putting your health st risk by not being truthful with you. I hope she finds happiness and, if she wants, someone who actually loves her and cares about her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This f@rtface always gave me the creepy vibe, now I know why.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And good on her for exposing this fake ass snake. Dudes always gets away with it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“My mother raised me as a feminist” is a big red flag for me, you can practically taste the fedora.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“You can practically taste the fedora” made me snort lol every time I see Whedon now, all I’ll be able to hear in my head is “m’lady”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“you can practically taste the fedora.”
https://media.giphy.com/media/e3slOn0Qbouvm/giphy.gif
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah always be careful around the Matt McGorry types.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ain’t it the truth. he’s a real “nice guy” i’m sure. nothing like a losery unattractive “nice guy” finally getting power to punish the women who represent the girls who never wanted him in high school.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t even know what the point of this was. Everyone knows Joss isn’t a “real” feminist. Everyone knows he isn’t exactly a good guy. Does she expect Hollywood to blackmail him or something because he’s a serial cheater and isn’t a real feminist?
And if we are being blunt about it, the general audience who watches his movies and TV shows aren’t going to ever find out about this. Why? Because he isn’t some hot shot actor or actress where their personal business is out in the public for people to judge. And even then it’s very very rare for general audiences to care about an actor or actress’s personal business. Which again brings me to my first question, does she expect Hollywood to blackmail him or something because the only folks who are going to pay attention to this are the gossip folks and Hollywood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sanctimonious douche. I know the type. I can’t wait to say ‘nice virtue signal’ next time they do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Being a cheater doesn’t negate your feminism IMO. Why make these things public? Unless he was abusive towards his wife, it’s no one’s business what happened throughout their marriage. Really nice for their kids as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you lie to your partner for over a decade and when they call you out on it you deny and deflect blame thats gaslighting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gaslighting doesn’t negate you being a feminist.
Feminists are not utopian perfect beings who never wrong others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not being perfect is something totally different. And yes feminists have to be better than the average person otherwise the movement would be kind of silly if you just have to call yourself one and never really act differently from the status quo.
I mean if you actively abuse a woman then no you are not a feminist. And there is no debate over that. I cant believe I just had to write this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m referring to abuse, not merely allegations of affairs from one side. Personally, I don’t trust the word of someone who would expose this for their kids to see everywhere, especially since she’s attempting to expose his feminist efforts as flawed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
QueenB: See this is exactly why she shouldn’t have put this in the public arena.
You’ve translated her essay about cheating to he is a definite abuser who abused her.
Feminists are humanbeings and it’s ridiculous to insist they be, and live, utopian perfection outside the human experience.
Nobody on this earth is perfect or utopian perfect. Nobody. We all do our best and that’s all everyone can hope for.
And you know what? People cheat. For any number of reasons. It’s horrible to cheat and it’s horrible to be cheated on, but that doesn’t make the cheater an abuser nor does it mean the person cheated on is a victim or an abuse victim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK agreed. I’m seeing a handful of folks make that jump, and it worries me that they don’t see any issues with that jump in logic
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find some of the comments here truly appalling. People have no problem calling out every celeb who’s ever given a questionable quote about women but this guy can deceive his own wife for over a decade and he’s merely “not perfect”. WTF? HOW, no really, HOW are you a feminist if you don’t even respect your own wife?
All we have is his word that he’s a feminist. That’s not enough. Someone posted the “josswhedonisnotafeminist” tumblr. It’s worth a look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lilmiss A one sided essay is just that. She is telling her truth but it doesn’t mean it is the truth. What if he writes one and says she is a drug addict? Who needed to know their marital business? What is the endgame here?
He chose not to respond and had no choice but to do that or engage in a public war.
It isn’t about his character as much as it is about privacy and their children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree littlemissnaughty. A guy says wh*re once and he is cancelled but this dude actively gaslighted his wife for over a decade and its fine, people make mistakes. He made a choices and kept acting that way. Thats not a mistake.
Also again: Nowhere did I say feminsits have to be PERFECT. I said better than the average. Thats what the whole movement is about. Is it really to much to ask for a man not to lie to his wife and mother of his children for over a DECADE? And then try to shift the blame? Act innocent? Deflect and lie when confronted about it by her? That is emotional abuse.
She got PTSD for f*cks sake.
If you dont let a woman decided over her own health and well being by consistenly having sex with other people without her knowledge then yes you are not a feminist. Again: Why do I have to even write this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK: JW is not a feminist. I recently rewatched Buffy after a long while and was SHOCKED how much gaslighting, slutshaming and homophobia was going on. I always thought that Xander was a huge douche but it was really bad how with being the “nice guy” he damaged Buffy a lot.
Also Firefly has enough stuff in it that is far away from a “feminist” worldview.
Dollhouse speaks for itself. This was when I was really getting away from the JW train.
So I actually take her word for it.
I am not one who goes ra-ra with the “homewrecker” crowd but I have to say to lie so blatantly about who you are for nearly 20 years is very low. And also the health hazard that a seriel cheater poses…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Littlemissnaughty: i have no respect for a various females in my life including some that are very significant in my life. That doesn’t negate my feminist card nor does it mean they are less feminists for being the dbags and horrible people that they are.
There can be no doubt that whedon hurt his wife, cheated on her and generally doesn’t deserve to be in any relationship whilst he works out his ‘powerful producer candystore’ schtick.
….but it’s an incredible leap to go from cheater to abuser.
Scally74: i’m not arguing whether or not JW is a feminist. I’m arguing the notion that feminists are utopian perfect creatures outside the human experience as previous poster claims.
I’m saying that a person can be a feminist and be a dbag, because at the end of the day, they are humanbeings not some super species apart from humans.
In JW’s defence, i’m saying he is a cheater per his wife’s essay, BUT that has been interpreted to mean that he is an abuser, and that for me is a leap too far.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People are conflating all kinds of things here. Seriously. Is he a feminist? In my book, no. For reasons I’ve explained on this thread. Should she have made this public? That’s a different issue and again, I’ve explained why I think that she had the right to do so. He took away her choices. And now people want to judge her for taking back control “because of the children”. They are teenagers as far as I know. You don’t even know if they are okay with this. She may have asked their opinion. But your first reaction is that she’s a bad parent. You can’t know that.
As for if she’s telling the truth? The man has made a career of writing “strong” *cough* female characters and calling himself a feminist. She tries to shatter that entire image and he doesn’t threaten legal action? Oh I forgot, HE’S the one thinking of the children.
Life experience tells me that she’s not lying.
ETA: LAK, I never called him an abuser. I said he’s an ass and not a feminist in my book because when your dbag behavior shows me you have little respect for women, HOW are you a feminist? In this particular case, no, being both is not possible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Littlemissnaughty: i was very clear that posters on this board were calling him an abuser, not you specifically. If that wasn’t clear, apologies to you. Please read the comments above where you came into the conversation where he is called an abuser and feminists are apparently required to be better people than humans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK If you cheat for 10-15 years, you are an abuser in my book. An emotional abuser, at the very least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK, I thought your first three paragraphs were in response to me.
I find it hard to gauge whether that’s abuse or not. Which is why I’m sticking with asshole instead. But honestly, I do think that if you craft a public image that involves “feminist”, as a powerful man in Hollywood, you better live up to it and that includes not disrespecting and hurting your wife for 15 years. I personally don’t see how 15 years of lies and disrespect still translate to respect for women. Especially when you take into account his quote about how men are taught to “conquer and acquire”. Just … gross. Really. Does that sound like a man who respects women?
A feminist who conquers and acquires women. No really. Can we let that sink it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@fishbeard and @lak it sounds like he was emotionally abusive, at least towards the end.
I’m torn on the necessity of putting this out there as well, but it does sound as if he used his power over young women and while it’s not exactly anything new, it is concerning, especially if part of his public image is as a good guy and an ally to women. I don’t see it being much different from the piece Elon Musk’s ex-wife wrote about their marriage, and she was mostly lauded for putting the truth out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“It SOUNDS LIKE he was emotionally abusive” is *your* interpretation of events. Doesn’t make it true.
Musk’s ex wife was very specific about incidents and situations that pointed in one direction only. This essay leaves enough room for interpretation to extent that people are now calling him an abuser!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the thing that gets me. It may sound like he was emotionally abusive, but she hasn’t presented any evidence other than her word. Perhaps I’m overlooking something, but unless she attached some kind of proof (e.g. text messages or email) there’s nothing to back her account. I’m not comfortable labelling someone as an abuser without substantial evidence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK, you are wilfully ignoring the fact she HAS PTSD – you don’t get that from a rough few weeks.
Frankly im horrified at the comments here, people talking about ‘logical leaps’ in if its abuse – he took advantage of his powerful position and had continuous affairs throughout his marriage and whenever she felt uncomfortable with the amount of attention he was giving other women he gaslighted her with his ‘feminists’ credentials.
If people here cant see that as abusive they need their heads examined.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK:
Please read this twitter thread:
https://twitter.com/clementine_ford/status/899450600131186689
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tara: i’m not being wilfully ignorant. She’s written a J’accuse essay with no details except her feelings and y’all are ready to ascribe the worst behaviour to him.
I’m not calling her a liar, nor am i negating her feelings, but because i refuse to join your pitchforks you want to question my mental faculties?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just wanted to add that my ex was a self proclaimed feminist and he said that thing about likening women more and relating to them more so that’s why he had female friends and not many male friends. Yeah, he turned out to be abusive. I think he hated women tbh, so this doesn’t surprise me at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you notice crap that makes you uncomfortable such as him paying excessive attention to women, and he doesn’t even hide it because you know he’s doing it right in front of you, don’t be surprised that he can’t keep it in his pants. HELLO! So many times women allow bad behavior, we excuse every type of disrespect and humiliation, and then we are shocked when a guy actually has affairs or leaves us for someone else. But you saw the red flags. When a person shows you who they are believe them! You are not being gaslighted, you are in denial. Sometimes we put our own blinders on.
Look out for yourselves. Sometimes cheating can truly come as a shock, but when you notice bad behavior that bothers you and you allow that and you stay, know that you chose to be with that person regardless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s why she asked him and confronted him. She felt that something was off. He used his reputation as a feminist to gaslight her in that aspect.
Don’t blame her for being cheated on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Joss Wheat Thins has been basura, this is not new info.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is something that while true should have been said to his face in a therapists office. Or she should have written this in a letter and not sent it. While this may make her feel good short term, the kids get to read this online in the long run, and airing her grievances this way is not to her benefit, as it will cause more issues down the line than she anticipates. She gave him her life and he threw it away, over and over and over again. While is sucks and changes you forever, sadly she is not special in this regard. Many women have had to deal with a cheating spouse and all the friends/family/coworkers that enabled that to happen.
I wish her the peace she’s looking for though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read this yesterday, and I have thoughts … First off, I have zero issue believing this about Whedon or, frankly, any other successful man and have nothing but sympathy for the wife having to endure that and 1000% get why she’s pissed. She should be pissed.
It’s a stereotype, yes, but stereotypes exist for a reason and powerful, successful men, from all walks of life, are often — not always, but more often than we’d hope — also gross horndogs.
In my line of work (sports, not film) I met a lot of very charming, kind men who’d introduce you to their wife and kids at 4 PM, rave about them endlessly, and then hit on you at 8 PM once their families left. They seemed to see no inconsistency between witnessing a family moment where they gush about their bride and how important family is, to propositioning you in bar a few hours later. This wasn’t a one-time or two-time occurrence, but endemic, really. And every single woman I ever worked with had the same story. Over and over and over again.
Now, having said all that, and having ALL the sympathy for Whedon’s ex-wife, I will also say … This doesn’t change how I feel about Whedon. He’s created a lot of stuff I like, and I don’t think differently about him because he’s a cheater who lied about cheating. (Frankly, the lying and infidelity goes hand in hand.)
Having had many friends who have gone through marriage trouble, both due to infidelity and otherwise, I also have a bit of a cringe of her sharing personal letters he wrote to her in the throes of a very traumatic life event for both of them. On the hand, he’s the power player and she wants to bring receipts to prove her side, which I get. On the other, those were private, almost certainly extremely emotional missives designed for her eyes only.
I’m not defending, excusing or endorsing him, but I also don’t look for creators of entertainment, or anyone else, to be perfect in order to enjoy what they produce. It seems exhausting to take moral stands on every single product, performance, etc.
I’m also against “purity tests” in general for politicians, entertainers, etc. because there is no one that is 100% perfect on all the issues that matter to me, all the time, including me.
Sure, there are some people that have gone way beyond the pale, where I can’t separate their personal life from their professional one — rape (Polanski, Parker), child abuse (Singer, Allen) — but if I start to draw the line at infidelity, pretty sure my only entertainment options are gonna be library puppet shows, and even those are suspect.
Also, real talk, if we stop giving awards to everyone who has ever said anything about ideals, morality or the like that then turned out to be somewhat in conflict with their actual, real-life actions … Well, yeah, I think we have to stop handing out awards to all humans then.
To sum up … No problem believing Joss was a horrendous husband. All sympathy to his ex. Doesn’t change my feeling about his work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
….oh dear…I expect everyone knew except her…16 years is a long time yoofwise n Id be bitter too…for a while…and then get on with life…unfortunately hes a king on the hill & she aint…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is Weedon getting a pass on this from so many? Urgh! Ben Affleck has been called every name under the sun (not that I object), but this guy? If you want to proclaim yourself a feminist whilst repeatedly cheating on your wife, sleeping with starlets just because you can and then making your wife out to be at fault. Sorry but no. This is a massive case of cognitive dissonance at best and willful misrepresentation at worst.
Imagine 15 years of your life taken from you, stolen from you really. Everytime you are intimate with him, he knew, but he only tells you about it when he’s done with you. How is this respect? How is this feminism. If you knew your husband had been dicking around with numerous other conquests would you have been intimate with him? I doubt it, but he didn’t give her that choice or that agency, even over her own body. Shame on him. What a massive grade A douche cockwomble knobhead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He doesn’t get a pass. He is what he is, an asshole.
But when a man is a chronic cheater, I always find it hard to believe there weren’t some signs at some points over the years he was having an affair or affairs or just something didn’t add up. Maybe she turned a blind eye the times she suspected, like a lot of those wives of powerful men do in that industry.
I just don’t get why he felt the need after the face, the marriage ending. to tell her in such detail how much he cheated on her their entire marriage. and in such a pompous way of explaining it That seems pointless and cruel, honestly, because your whole marriage does become a sham in your mind, a marriage you invested a lot of years in.
A married man staying married because he has kids and keeps the family unit together while the kids are young and also is banging side piece here or there or an affair is sadly nothing new. It’s probably rampant in Tinseltown,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a hard time conflating the two. Is he a feminist? In some parts and in others, hell no. I think being a cheater is universal, outside of feminist labels. I have a male friend who’s been cheated on multiple times by his ex gf. He didn’t have agency either. She even used a fake miscarriage to hold him emotionally hostage. In fact, she was domestically violent, hit him, kicked him down the stairs, and called the cops on him, basically gaslighting him, saying he was the abusive one. Would anyone call that misandry? I think it’s quite a stretch to assume Whedon faked his feminist cred to get laid. We don’t know all the details. I think it’s unsafe to fill in the blank spaces where we don’t have the information, like do the women give mutual consent? Did he use his male authority over women, taking away their choices? Or did the women take advantage of his penis brain? Literally I can throw in any details I want.
That said, Joss is a poor feminist in his work. And he’s a knobhead for cheating on his wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not surprised at all. The horrible leaked stuff from proposed future Firefly episodes, Dollhouse in its entirety, his treatment of CC when she got pregnant, his treatment of Natasha in the Avengers movies, and his script for Wonder Woman, and then his reaction to fans when they called him out on this stuff? It’s been pretty clear he’s been a creep using a feminist disguise to get what he wants for a loooong time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw this yesterday and thought it was amazing. Jen Garner who? This is rad. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Until recently, Joss was still letting the illusion of our marriage stay intact.” — any idea what this refers to? Because I think it’s significant if she wants to get her experience in the public ahead of his sympathetic or misleading memoir or biography or documentary or similar.
Personally I have no qualms with Kai Cole publishing her side of things. Mostly because there are children from the marriage and I am big on role modelling behaviour you want your children to emulate. Kids need to see their parents as strong, especially when infidelity has happened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kai was talking about the fact that they legally separated in 2012, started divorce proceedings in 2014, but Joss still ID’ed himself as married as recently as late last year. I don’t know that he brought it up, but he certainly never publicly announced he was separating/divorcing through some very high profile press he did during the time it was going on. It also sounds like, just by the way she writes it, that they may have had some sort of confidentiality order in place during the proceedings and only now that things are final is she free to talk about it publicly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Being a cheater doesn’t negate you from being a feminist. Nor does it make you an abuser. It simply makes you a sh$&@ husband. But Whedon has a large body of work to judge him on. Decide whether or not he’s a feminist based on that, the hundreds of hours of material, not based on whether or not he cheated on his ex-wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The point is not that he cheated. The point is that he lied – for years – to cover the cheating – and used his position of authority to seduce women in the workplace.
And I have watched his work, and I don’t find it feminist. Read his take on Wonder Women. Ask why the heck Warner Bros. is having him adapt Batgirl – doubly so after they had so much success with having women helm Wonder Woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Read this twitter thread:
https://twitter.com/clementine_ford/status/899450600131186689
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK it’s not *my* interpretation, she literally put his words out there and stated his actions caused PTSD. I mean, maybe she’s just a super-fragile person, or maybe he was a sh*tty partner and his actions damaged her. But it sounds like you want more specific examples from her for her to be believed? I’m not sure that’s a great idea, considering further detail may get into the territory of exposing the identities of the people he had supposedly had the affairs with.
I’m not donning a pitchfork here, but simply saying “this person is not what they claim to be because they cheated on me throughout our marriage and it really f*cked me up” isn’t that unbelievable and I don’t like how people are so quick to vilify her. Saying she should have handled this privately and how will it affect the children – well maybe, but he’s a public figure pushing a public image. That makes a difference. Look at the very public struggles of the Afflecs, Mel B, and Jesse Williams’s wife, and I don’t see many people piling on them. I’m not going to shame her for putting this out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Famous dweeb writer not actually a feminist.
Not surprising!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As someone who is the daughter of a guy who is in the same category of Joss Whedon, I have to say I find this comment section upsetting.
Having firsthand experience, let me offer a few comments (with the caveat that they may or may not have been the case with Whedon):
1. The kids know. They have likely seen and heard stuff that is much more damaging than a letter their mom wrote.
2. They may have been lied to as well. As they get older, they may start to wonder if Dad missing out on a birthday party or school play was really that he was working or if he was instead off with another woman.
3. People will judge the kids if they choose not to have a close relationship with their father. Their mother will be accused of brainwashing them. In my case, a therapist once told me I was doing more harm to myself for not having a relationship with my father than by sucking it up and “learning to deal with him as an imperfect person.” This was after I had discovered evidence of multiple instances that he had not only lied to me, but lied about me to friends and family in order to cover for his misdeeds.
3a. Fortunately, another therapist classified my father’s behavior for what it is: emotional abuse. Full stop. And it’s not ok, and his position as my parent did not give him the power to treat me like that.
So please don’t pearl clutch and ask ‘what of the children’ – the time and person to ask that was years ago and Joss Whedon. Even if he kept the kids out of that, treating their Mom like that was not fair to them. We don’t know how the kids were involved, which is as it should be, because that letter is their Mom’s and not theirs.
I took the supposed high road with my Dad. I didn’t tell many people about a lot of the stuff he pulled because I was trying to be the “bigger person.” In retrospect, I don’t think my silence was the best option because, in a lot of people’s minds, it meant I agreed with the lies my father put out about me and our relationship.
I don’t say this for pity or “oh, poor you” – I say this as someone who absolutely hates when people try and use children as a shield against calling out an adult’s bad behavior or normalizing adultery.
Unlike my father, Joss shaped his career with a claim of feminism and being an ally to women. To find out he may be using his position of authority to seduce young women? No, that’s not OK. That is not private business – if Kai were a business associate or an actress who had been seduced, we would be applauding her for speaking up. That she was married to him, that she has children with him, does not lessen her voice.
Ugh. I hate starting Monday angry.
(Also, let’s never forget that Joss owes his career to some nepotism.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for sharing Elle. You outlined some of my major issues with this, and why its not ‘just cheating’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it interesting that when a woman shares that she was cheated on, a large portion of people think she’s in the wrong. Isn’t this just sharing your experiences? Especially when it comes to making people aware of a wolf in sheeps clothing? Of men who could be a danger to other women?
I’m obviously not innocent of this. Even recently, the Dylan Sprouse thing where his ex shared a crying picture of herself labelled as ‘when your bf cheats on you’ or something. It was attention seeking and I didn’t like it and said so, and later read a piece talking about how we penalize the person who shares the crime, not the person who commits it. It made me wonder about this, as often elements of long term cheating are close to, or actually are abuse.
In effect, by judging the person who was cheated on, regardless of how they choose to share, are we not victim blaming on a milder scale? Are we not saying, well thats nice, but your pain doesn’t count because I don’t want to hear about it? Maybe I’m relating it too strongly back to the stuff I’ve been reading about why people do not want to believe SA and DV survivors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never liked the dude since Charisma Carpenter gate. What an Ahole.
The actress he slept with might have been Amy acker(Fred), Summer Glu, and that chick who plays Harmony.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK it’s not *my* interpretation, she literally put his words out there and stated his actions caused PTSD. I mean, maybe she’s just a super-fragile person, or maybe he was a sh*tty partner and his actions damaged her. But it sounds like you want more specific examples from her for her to be believed? I’m not sure that’s a great idea, considering further detail may get into the territory of exposing the identities of the people he had supposedly had the affairs with.
I’m not donning a pitchfork here, but her saying “this person is not what they claim to be because they cheated on me throughout our marriage and it really f*cked me up” isn’t that unbelievable and I don’t like how people are so quick to vilify her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder who on the Buffy set he cheated his wife with..
Report this comment as spam or abuse