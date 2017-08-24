Brigitte Macron: ‘Emmanuel’s only fault, perhaps, is that he is younger than me’

Brigitte Macron covers the September issue of Elle France. It is her first magazine cover and first major interview since becoming First Lady of France, and really, it’s her first public statement since everyone was like, “So, you were his teacher when he was 15 years old, wow.” It’s true – she met and fell in love with Emmanuel Macron when he was 15 and she was 39. He was sent away so he could “get over” their extremely inappropriate love affair/child abuse. They got back together when he was 19 and they’ve been together ever since. Brigitte totally glosses over all of that, of course. Some highlights from the interview:

She sees the role of First Lady as informal: “If my presence ever becomes a complication, I will fade into the background.”

Making the choice to be with Emmanuel: “There are times in your life where you need to make vital choices. And for me, that was it. So, what has been said over the 20 years, it’s insignificant. Of course, we have breakfast together, me and my wrinkles, him with his youth, but it’s like that. If I did not make that choice, I would have missed out on my life. I had a lot of happiness with my children and, at the same time, felt I had to live ‘this love’ as Prevert used to say, to be fully happy.”



The criticism she received when the details of their relationship became major news: “I ended by telling myself, ‘OK, I do not take it well but I have to deal with it. After, it will pass.”

Emmanuel’s only fault: “Emmanuel’s only fault, perhaps, is that he is younger than me. When I read about us, I always get the impression that I’m reading someone else’s story. With Emmanuel, I’ve truly gotten used to the extraordinary things that happen to me that I always wonder what will be the next adventure. And it has been going on for 20 years.”

She doesn’t like being called ‘First Lady’: “That’s the translation of an American expression, and I don’t like anything about it.”

She doesn’t mind if you ask her about fashion: “Why not, if it does some good for the French fashion industry? I’m really into fashion, and there’s this fascination the world over around this idea of the French woman.”