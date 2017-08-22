Angelina Jolie left Target early because that Target didn’t serve hot dogs

Angelina Jolie isn’t much of a cook. I suspect that her mind just isn’t organized that way, although I’m constantly annoyed by people who can’t settle down enough to simply follow a written recipe. It’s not that difficult! But for some people, it is difficult. Even though Angelina is a mom of six, I don’t think she’s very big on cooking meals for her kids. “Meals” probably involve cereal, or calling for pizzas, or getting takeout. Maybe she has a part-time chef these days or maybe not. In any case, Angelina is not one of those moms who is super-concerned about letting her kids eat fast food or whatever. Angelina will literally take her kids to Target to get some hot dogs, and upon seeing that Target is out of hot dogs, she’ll leave.
A Page Six spy at a Target store in Los Angeles says that on Saturday Angelina Jolie took her daughters Shiloh and Vivienne to the cafe inside — but the family was disheartened to find the location did not serve hot dogs.
“The kids were disappointed, so they all left,” said our man in aisle five. Added the shopping source at the megamarket’s Eagle Rock location: “One weird thing is that Angie was totally bundled up in a big sweater, and it was probably 85 or 90 degrees out.”
I’m including the link to the Target photos below – Angelina actually wore a simple black dress and a cardigan. Granted, I don’t understand how people can do that when it’s above 75 degrees, but then again, I’m always running hot. I’m hot in the middle of winter for the most part. But everybody’s different – I’ve noticed that very thin women are usually cold, even in hot weather. As for the hot dog thing… I’ve never had a Target hot dog, so I can’t speak to whether one should go to Target specifically for the hot dogs. You know who does serve hot dogs all the time? Dairy Queen. I wonder if that was their next stop.
Sometimes it’s not the following a recipe is difficult but that some people just don’t like to cook (I’m in that group). I do it when I have to, mostly because it’s more economical, but avoid it as much as possible as I just don’t enjoy cooking AND I don’t have a dishwasher. Plus I’m lucky to live near stores with expansive fresh prepared food options.
As for hot dogs, Costco are the best; 1.50 for a foot long and a soda, best deal around.
My husband, son, and I will absolutely time our Costco visits around meals-they have a chicken thing that is wonderful, hubby gets a sausage sandwich, and the kiddo loves their hot dogs. Cheapest meal in town!
Love Costco Hot dogs.
I live in small town Nova Scotia. We don’t have a lot of BIG stores. It’s a 3 hour drive to the nearest Costco – the last time I went we got some food. My dad claims it’s the best hotdog he’s ever had. I got some sort of turkey sandwich – and I was SUPER hungry at the time – I could have cried it was so good. Not legit cried. But MAN. It was delicious.
That being said – we’re also getting an Ikea in the same 3-hours-away place which I’m incredibly excited for… though I’m not sure I want to try the food.
I was coming to say Costco has the best hot dogs.
@Erinn I love, love, love Nova Scotia. One of the most beautiful places I have ever visited.
Haha, I love it too, Megan. I literally am a ten minute drive at most from a beautiful provincial beach. We have a couple of acres of land with forest on it… but I think one of my favorite parts is all the marshland – it’s genuinely such a beautiful place. I can’t imagine growing up landlocked.
Erinn – I use to live in Halifax! My in-laws live in Cape Breton and my PhD fieldwork site was in Cape Breton too. I LOVE Nova Scotia and miss it alot!
You all pay for food at Costco? Time it for the free snacks. Appetizer – rice crackers with tuna. Main course – salami, pizza slice, perogis, something else hot. Veggie – 3-bean salad, from-frozen broccoli. Starch: Popcorners, latest chips. There’s often a cheese plate. Follow it up with a dessert of little chocolates or fruit chewies, maybe some fresh mango. Superb!
lala – husband keeps trying to make me go to CB – I don’t like windy roads, or heights, or anything like that so I’ve avoided it so far – but it’s SO beautiful, and everyone who goes loves it. I’m actually in South West NS – so around 3 hours from Halifax and like the opposite end from CB.
We used to spend two weeks every summer in Antigonish. The Highland Games were a blast.
I don’t like cooking either. If I had her means and all those kids to feed, for sure I’d hire a chef or someone to cook for me.
I don’t really mind cooking…sometimes I actually enjoy it…
…but you better believe if I had Jolie’s money and six kids, I’d hire someone, too!
nothing wrong with hot dogs every once in a while…they’re not my cuppa tea, but I know most kids love them.
I would totally have a full time chef. It seems like it’d be so much easier to stick to a diet of healthy food too. Or maybe it’d be harder because I could just ask for mac and cheese and fried chicken whenever.
Thumbs up for Costco hotdogs. The best! Cheap and so juicy.
I really didn’t start cooking until I was 30. As a teen, I made things out of boxes, like mac-and-cheese and Rice-a-Roni, but that was it. I think one issue is that society shames women who can’t cook, which can make them feel insecure and afraid to actually learn. You just tell yourself “I’m a woman who doesn’t cook.” Doesn’t help that some of the “cooking” women act superior as a result. I finally got over my insecurities and started cooking, and it’s not that hard. I wish I would’ve learned at least as an early 20-something. I think it would be great if more parents taught kids (male and female) this important life skill, since schools don’t really do it any more.
On a completely different note, I am stunned that Angie was at this particular Target. I used to live nearby and practically lived there. Would’ve loved to see her in person. I forget that she lives on the Eastside now and not on the Westside like the majority of celebs.
@WTW – What helped me get over my fear of cooking was accepting the fact that there WILL be dishes that come out AWFUL lol I’m actually a pretty good cook now, but am frightened of using a recipe. Thought being that, if I don’t have a set of instructions to follow, who’s to say I’m doing anything wrong? lol
I’m ok with cooking but I loathe the grocery store.
YES. I’m happy to cook any meal but please don’t make me go to the store.
@Birdix sign up for a grocery delivery service. It changed my life.
I hate it so I make my husband go.
I don’t care for cooking either, though I enjoy baking (go figure). I think in my case the issue is that it’s just me living here on my own, and oftentimes I can’t be bothered to spend 30-45 minutes prepping and cooking and etc only to snarf it down in 10 minutes sitting at my little table. I also don’t have a dishwasher, and I get so annoyed when it takes me longer to wash my dishes than it does to eat my food, lol.
As for hotdogs – Costco’s rule! Tasty, cheap and oh so filling, mmm.
I like baking too and have no problems with that, but cooking, no. I live alone too, I think that’s a big part of it. I’m not picky, I’m fine making a sandwich or salad or heating up a burrito for dinner. I have several friends who are like gourmet level cooks, and I’m just like…eh.
Same here. I’m a baker, not a cook. My sister’s a cook and not a baker, so it works out very well for family gatherings!
I really don’t like cooking either, everything about it is so tedious.
Laughing so hard at this Angelina thread title having almost 100 posts. Go head girl!
My two cents: Been married 39 years and hate cooking, grocery shopping, clean up. Our younger child started college last week and I feel FREE!! I don’t have to make the pretense of rustling up meals anymore!
Good to hear! I’m not making another meal after my last one leaves. Lol.
My mom was opposite. She fed us basic Midwest meals (healthy versions) that were gross when we were growing up. Once my sister and I left, she went all out gourmet! I don’t cook, but my husband really enjoys it, thank God.
Uh, and…..?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That old sob hates every person i like. George Michael is the first on that list. But then again George did not play by the rules. Neither does Angelina.
Page 6 doesn’t only hate Angelina – they hate all women.
I am always cold (and not very thin). I literally have a north face fleece in my handbag right now – and it is around 20C here. It’s because I have an arthropathy and low vitamin D levels. I get cold. My joints hurt. It has nothing to do with my weight. Its a little sad that thin women catch this kind of ‘she is cold because she is thin flack’. Some years ago – when I WAS what some may describe as ‘very thin’ I used to get the ‘you’re tired because you don’t eat enough’ shit ALL the time. No, I’m tired because I have an auto immune ‘disorder’. There are so many reasons why people have differing physiologies, and ones weight/body fat is just one of the.
Also totally support leaving a store in pursuit of hot dogs.
My daughter has Fibromyalgia and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and she is always cold – no matter what time of the year it is. Where as I am the complete opposite and am like Kaiser – constantly hot and sweat at the drop of a hat.
I have fibromyalgia and trouble regulating temperature. My husband calls me cold-blooded in an affectionate sort of way – jokes that he needs to buy me one of those reptile lamps and a cooling pad like we got for the dog.
Personally, I like being on the cold end of things – my ‘normal’ temp is always 97.something rather than 98.6. But I hate being overheated. The last couple of nights I’ve been SO overheated – and it takes me a while to adjust and get myself back to a comfortable temp. I’d rather have to add layers than remove them any day. I get grumpy when I’m overheated.
It was only around 16C last night… but I assume the humidity might have been throwing things out of whack – because the last two nights I’ve felt like I’m melting. Last week my husband got up extra early with the dog and stayed up – and I woke up almost shivering. But I’m someone who can’t sleep without a blanket so I can’t just ditch the covers completely. And my skin/muscles have been extra sensitive for the last week or so … so I’m even grumpier about the heat because on top of that, I can’t sleep on either side because it aggravates my neck/back/arm. And if I sleep on my back like I prefer it felt like the pillow was sandpaper against the back of my head. So I’m likely in the midst of a bit of a symptom flare up, but still.
Nova Scotia spring / fall are my jam. Love those kinds of temperatures because they’re not on either extreme end of things.
I have a 97 / lower average body temp too! It was such a pain in school as a kid when I’d get sick, they wouldn’t send anyone home unless their temp was over 100, and I have to be REALLY sick for that to happen.
I can’t stand being overheated either.
Agree completely. I’m not what you’d call thin and I still take a sweater for Target or the movie theater because they can get cold in the summer with all the excessive A/C. And really, if you’re craving a hotdog and Target is out, why wouldn’t you leave?
I’m a lifer fat kid, and unless I’m moving, I am cold. Both of my parents (and now my sister) are extremely hot natured, and will all probably be buried with air conditioners. Meanwhile, I look forward to my own cremation 😝
Who else hates having cold air blowing anywhere in their direction? Ugh. I’d always have to point the vent in my dad’s truck away from me, and he’d always move it right back, and tell me to point it up. I don’t care if it’s pointing up or down, dad, it’s still blowing on me. And the boob pain. One little cool breeze on Betty and Wilma, and I’m ready to rip off my nipples. Anyone else experience that? Or know what it’s called and how to stop it? Pinching and rubbing one’s own nips, especially in public, isn’t exactly socially acceptable, even if the only reason it’s being done is for pain relief. My boobs make me cry sometimes. The jerks.
I keep a sweater on hand because the hotter it is outside, the more intense the air conditioning will be!
Also…there are no Dairy Queens in LA. You’d have to go to Burbank or Northridge. (Yes, I’ve investigated, I was nostalgic for a Blizzard one day. Not nostalgic enough to take a drive to Burbank, though).
I’m amazed she lets her kids eat hotdogs (yes, I know her kids have carte blanche and have been photographed with all sorts of junk) If I had children, and access to private chefs, I wouldn’t let them eat processed junk like mystery meat.
I’m just a regular person and I attempt to only feed my niece healthy food when we’re together.
I think celebs going from Acon in car to aircon to store makes them cold all the time.
I like her sweater. Prob cost more than my life!
But pretty much everyone else has air conditioning in their car in home. In America it is pretty standard.
Only in certain parts of the country. I have the heater on right now in San Francisco (in my home). But yes, you still need a sweater, so your point remains.
My kids love hotdogs. *shrugs* So do I.
I love them also but youtube how they are made. You are basically feeding your kids garbage. Part of being a parent is feeding your kids healthy food and teaching them to live a healthy life style. When I was poor, I had no choice but to buy what I could afford. I cringe now at some of the stuff I feed my kids. AJ has no excuse. She can afford to feed her kids delicious healthy meals. She can afford to pay someone to shop, cook and feed her children. y That is laziness.
Thank you so much for explaining to me how to parent properly. Somehow I managed not to kill my almost adult children with the occasional hot dog. Never mind the veggie heavy/lean meat homecooked diets they’ve eaten throughout their whole lives.
The condescension is strong in this one.
That is a Sanctimommy Says What level comment. MMMMM hot dogs.
@fubar
Having a hot dog every once in a while is not a big deal. Maybe lay off the mommy wars stuff.
fubar – keep in mind the things you see in food documentaries and youtube videos aren’t always true, either. More often than not – someone is looking to turn a profit, and many are far from unbiased.
“According to the FDA, hot dogs can be made of pork, chicken, beef, turkey or a combo thereof, all of which must be explicitly listed on the label. As for the “pink slime” or “pink goop” we’ve seen photos of, only mechanically separated chicken, turkey or pork (meaning meat extracted from the bone by a machine) are permitted; the FDA no longer allows mechanically separated beef. Additionally, any byproducts like heart, kidney, or liver must be named, along with the animals they came from, in the ingredients.”
I have an urge to go to the butcher, grab some GOOD dogs (as Ina Garten would say) and grill them tonight for dinner. After my still alive, very healthy teenagers get home from their active jobs.
Meh, I let my kids have hot dogs now and again, and I don’t think I’m a bad mother for it. Sometimes you just don’t feel like cooking, or you’re too busy. My kids turned out just fine. I’ll give Angie a pass on this.
Yes, I don’t cook or eat hot dogs and know they’re crap but what a happy sight seeing my husband and daughter at a ball game with their hot dogs. Good memories. At home – chicken, fish, veggies. It’s all good.
One of my friends has always been an accomplished home chef. Her son is now 7 years old, and he tells her he HATES her homemade pizza. He wants Dominos. It’s really upset her. She wants him to eat quality food, she has always served him quality food, but at school/friends homes he’s been introduced to processed food and he now prefers it.
Parenting is hard (not that I would know, of course).
We went through this. We either use ready-made crust or add veggies to a good frozen pizza and everyone’s happy.
We get the Hebrew National hotdogs. (We try to keep kosher as much as possible, but we’re not super strict.) they are all beef and, more importantly, meat – not random parts of the cow no one has any business eating. Is processed meat the absolute best nutrition? Probably not – but my daughter is very picky and sometimes that’s the only protein I can get into her. I don’t give it a second thought, and I buy them fairly often. Parents have enough to be worried about, what with terrorism, disease, bullies, a rise in global antisemitism and the re-normalization of Nazi ideology against Jews and all “others” – feeding them hot dogs, a habit they will likely outgrow as adults, should not be one of them.
Yup, when they get to school all bets are off. My daughter begged me for lunchables and uncrustables after seeing other kids eating them. I let her have them every once in a while. And I’ve definitely learned that saying yes when she asks for the stuff means less gorging herself later on. It’s been a tough road, but I think we finally found a healthy balance.
My family did that too. The pizza was rather soggy, because mum always wanted a lot of healthy veg. Compromise is probably a good idea!
re the temperature – a lot of US stores have the AC on at full blast, so I am always happy about a sweater. So if you just go from ACto the care (with AC) you might be ok with a sweater.
Exactly. When I’m in the US, I carry a sweater everywhere in the summer. Every freaking place has AC on and always set to “North Pole”.
I’m the same and carry one everywhere as well and at work I even have a small space heater in my office which I use daily LOL.
Agreed
Yes, it’s miserable how cold places can be in the summer. I once had the worst lunch ever because the restaurant was so cold, I could not relax and enjoy myself. I ordered a cup of tea and tried to huddle over it for warmth. Since then I don’t go anywhere without a sweater, no matter how hot it is outside!
I was a doctor’s appointment the other day and I was freezing. I regret not bringing a jacket.
I always wear jackets to the Doctor and to the Dentist. I’m thin, and if I go grocery shopping or to any store in the summer I carry a jacket of some sort.
Many places are freezing, and I can’t even go to the movie theater without bundling up even if it’s 100 degrees outside.
Same, I carry a light jacket in the car specifically for going into stores. Big stores especially always have the AC blastly far too cold.
Meh, this kinda seems like a non-story to me. I don’t think this is really news worthy
So silly. Kids want hotdogs, mom wears sweater. That’s newsworthy?
Those poor kids! Nothing more heartbreaking than hot dogs not being served. 😢 I usually buy a pack and put them in the microwave myself. She can’t possibly not know how to do something as simple as making a hot dog
Umm they probably liked Target’s special hot dogs???
Umm there’s plenty of times as a kid I didn’t always get the food I liked. I didn’t starve, and her kids aren’t either. As an adult, it still sometimes happens. Places don’t always have special things I want to eat
Oh my I agree with you Maya. Let me mark this day. I am just kidding but I think you are right. My parents used to pull that with us and I used to get so mad. I liked these huge pretzels made by one store and my mother bought some bulk frozen ones in place of them for convenience. Oh I was not happy.
It is the whole thing. The trip, the getting and then the enjoying them in the car.
Looks like they got slushies or something. They had Target cafe cups. Probably just went elsewhere for food. Not that big a deal. No mom shaming from me on this.
I have no idea why anyone would eat this cr@p. But are you seriously judging her for taking her kids out to eat? Do you only buy stuff that you can’t make? You’ve never been to a cafe? Cause, you know, coffee is really easy to make…
Judging her for taking her kids out to eat? I went to dinner with my boyfriend and his kids last night and I’m taking my nephews out tonight. Yes, I’ve been to cafes and restaurants. Coffee is easy to make…, but even the scent makes my stomach turn
I remember back when Maddox was just a wee one (little fauxhawk! Silver wrist/ankle bracelet with bells!) and her style was so simple, and so beautiful. Jeans, boots, sunglasses, big earrings, and a nice top with a leather jacket. Simple, and stunning, b/c she really doesn’t need anything to dress up that bone structure.
I so wish she’s go back to that style era! The gothy soccer mom look just isn’t doing it for me.
Peoples style changes over the years. She looks like she’s wearing leather pants and ankle boots in the picture from Target. Not exactly what any soccer mom I know wears
Right, yes, but this is a gossip site and I prefer her original style over whatever she’s doing now. That was my point.
And plenty of the yummy mummies dress like her.
Same – I loved her casual style back then, it was so fresh and colourful without being over the top.
I have never found her to be a fashion type though she is perfect to throw down if she wanted to. The leather pants I like but some of the shapeless black sacks I don’t like at all. Her old style suited her better.
Her style was clean and simple post BBT and few years into the Pitt era. Now she dresses like a grandma.
Hey…I would never dress that boring.
Yeah, I don’t like her style. Plus, who wears leather pants in the summertime? I know black is easy, but she’s so beautiful and would look better in color.
@laika
Yes, yes, and yes. Totally agree. Loved her style then.
Yea,I agree…I sometimes do look at old photos & wonder the same thing…A simple black T-shirt with jeans & little fancy heel,with hoop earrings always looked spectacular on her!
I understand the summer sweater thing. When every store has AC on full blast & the AC in your car is on full blast, you’re only wearing the sweater in the heat for like 30 steps in the parking lot. That’s why once spring is over, I know I have to bust out my sweaters again for summer AC.
Gah, cooking for 7 people is difficult no matter how enthusiastic cook you are
And growing children eat so much food
She probably has a chef at home
Nothing like occasional hot dog indulgence. Its such a non news. Still good to hear about it
So relatable
I used to hate cooking, still do. But cook almost regularly because I am not allowed to eat a lot of stuff anymore
For one person, a simple meal doesn’t take much
But its a difficult thing to follow when you have kids I guess
They say Pax is a good cook, I’m sure he has been teaching his mother about how to cook a hot dog, lol. Once I saw a picture and Pax at a restaurant learning how to make pizza. I bet Ms Zz knows how to cook, she runs the 🏡.
lol, i learned to cook in response to my mom being awful at it, maybe this is Pax too. If it wasn’t dad cooking you didn’t want to be eating at home.
For me, cooking for one (myself) is a lot harder than cooking for all my grandchildren (10 of them). Some people cook, some people don’t.
@Swak:
Its not only you
The whole process ia just too tedious ans long if you are doing it only for yourself
And somehow it is much enjoyable if you are doing it for someone else.
@ Beth and detritus:
I used to live in hostel far away from home and I developed my non cool bad cook reputation then sort of intentionally. All the guys used to flock to the girls who could cook well and somehow she would end of cooking everyday for 5/6 people and no contribution of groceries at all.
I cultivated the bad cook image to have my peace and also being told multiple times dude what kind of a girl cannot cook well stuck a stubborn nerve
It continued much later. Only in my late 20s I was forced to cook regularly because of dietary restrictions
Ahaha, Tan, I love that. A non-cook out of self preservation. I developed my talents because I hate nasty food. It worked out because feeding 8 is more economical than feeding one, so we got decent cheap food for us in res. I’d take $5 from everyone and we’d have a sweet sit down dinner with 8 people. It was awesome and I didn’t have to do dishes so win win.
I hate to cook. Love to bake. I don’t even have to eat it, but I love the process.
I just loathe cooking, though I do it. It’s so hard to decide what to make. Salad and BBQ chicken, we eat that a lot.
I also hate cooking. I never learned how or wanted to cook. Mac and cheese, pizza, fried chicken (from Target ), and fruit are normal things for me. I live in a tourist area, there’s lots of restaurants,so there’s no need for me to cook
You can bake savory stuff
My nutritionist always encourages me to bake because less oil is needed and it somehow is always tasty
use ground flax meal in place of oil. works like a charm, the ratio is the same.
applesauce as well, thought be careful of any added liquids.
How about casseroles. I know they sound 70s but for a baker, you may like it better. Lasagna or macaroni and cheese. You can make 30 different kinds of lasagna if you wanted. My aunt used to make this chicken, cheese, broccoli casserole I loved as a kid and believe me she hates to cook and it was good.
I’m the same ArchieG. Love to bake, hate to cook.
Oh I can cook, and quite well, but I hate it. I hate deciding, shopping for it, and the act of cooking it.
The thing I hate the most is making a grilled cheese sandwich. Please don’t ask me why, it’s so unreasonable that I hate making them. lol!
@AG That is funny. I am a vegan so my “cheese” melts funny but when I did make regular grilled cheese sandwiches I found cooking them stressful for some weird reason. lol I thought it was only my quirk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The trick for a great grilled cheese sandwich? Grate the cheese, don’t slice it, and cook it slow to medium. It melts so much better!
Do these kids eat anything other than junk food, and fried insects when they are in Nam or Cambodia?
Jesus woman. Cook something or hire a chef.
Yes that’s the only thing they eat day in and day out 🙄
Every parent treats their children to junk food once in a while and it ain’t a crime.
And if you have children and you don’t treat them to something like hot dogs etc then I feel sorry for them.
Eh, I have three kids and I do actively feel bad when I give them hot dogs and similar junk. They just don’t eat enough real, nutritious food (because they’re fussy) for me to feel okay when I give them that stuff.
Sorry Maya but no, not every parent takes their kids to fast food restaurants. And teaching your kids that junk food is “a treat” is not a great idea either.
I’m pretty staunchly anti-Angelina, but I wouldn’t make any assumptions on their diet based on a few paparazzi photos. They alomost undoubtedly have a chef or several.
I agree Betsy. And they all appear to be healthy average-sized children. This is all just silly.
So if you see pap pics of famous people at aTaco Bell in 2012 and then at Target in 2017. You assume that’s what they eat 24/7/365?
How do the Garner and Affleck kids subsist on Strawberry Lemonade from Starbucks?! Those poor poor kids! Lmao
Those are poor kids b/c their sweaty and bloated mess of a father is an addict and f-ed their nanny. And he has bigger boobs than their mommy.
None of the Dairy Queen locations near me serve anything but the ice cream. But one of the great things about living in Chicagoland, is that there are a ton of hot dog places and if you aren’t near one of the smaller businesses, there is probably a Portillo’s.
I’m in Chicago, too, and yes you can’t go too far without running into a hot dog place.
My son was in surgery and there was a Portillo’s across the street from the hospital. I couldn’t believe how many people waiting were pumped up for the Portillo’s. People who clearly flew in for their loved one’s surgery because they had their suitcases and the first words out of their mouths were “let’s get some Portillo’s.” It was kind of funny in a surreal way.
Another Chicagoan here, and I just had Portillo’s yesterday.
Former Chicagoan, now Angeleno. Dairy Queen is practically nonexistent in L.A., so yeah, Angie and clan almost certainly didn’t head there. In L.A., lots of street vendors sell hot dogs with a Mexican or Central American twist. They’re delicious. The main business in L.A. that sells dogs is Pink’s, but there’s always a long line. I have never been to Wienerschnitzel, but it is based in the L.A. area and there are several locations.
She looks gorgeous with the extra weight gain and the children looking like normal children – never seen them misbehave in public with so many cameras in their faces so well done Angelina and Brad.
Screening for First They Killed My Father is sold out and it will soon premier at TIFF. So existed to see it on Netflix and also very happy that the Cambodian people are really standing behind this movie and supporting it around the world.
I like her directing but so miss Angelina on the screen – Maleficent 2 and Shoot like a girl are confirmed so hopefully one of the will start shootings soon.
The movie they were so nasty with casting the children? No thanks.
don’t get her started, just a word of warning.
Dont take the bait, folks.
It’s seems that I have my own very stalker in Archiewhatever.
Don’t think you can bully me not to write whatever I want. If you have any issues, grow the f up and stay away from my comments. No one is forcing to read and then reply.
Oh and like you mentioned above – don’t reply because I don’t need to read anything bullies like you write.
Maya, I don’t think you’re the one with a stalker. Chill out with getting so defensive and overprotective when someone doesn’t agree with what you think of Angie. Not everyone is going to have the same opinion about her, especially when you and the rest of us have never even met her
Maya, the screening room at that hotel holds all of 62 people. And it’s “Members Only” which presumably means that Members of the Academy are invited to the screening. Kind of hard to “sell out” a screening if it’s an invitation only thing and there are no tickets actually being sold.
I get that yoi’re a huge Jolie fan, but you’re not doing anyone any favors by misrepresenting things. If anything, the extreme defensiveness and over-stating of things (for a woman who really doesn’t need it at all) comes across as insecurity. Jolie has absolutely nothing to be insecure about.
Maya, I support you. People write vile baseless things about Angelina Jolie but fans are ridiculed for defending her.
Sold out? It’s a small, invitation only screening. It would be absolutely humiliating if they couldn’t get a full room.
Lol, I get second-hand embarrassment sometimes just reading her comments…
Screening for FTKMF is not sold out. Where did you hear this information? Jolies movie was not even given a special gala screening. That goes to show you just how much people have lost interest in her. The movie is also by Netflix, meaning it won’t be eligible to be nominated for an Oscar anways. Why are you making up tale Maya? Do you work for Angelina Jolie? Or are you Jolie herself?
Angelina abused and exploited poor orphan kids to make a silly movie. That was unethical and very inhumane of her to do that. I don’t watch the movie because of her terrible treatment of those orphans.
She also isn’t extactly a talented director either. I doubt some Netflix movie will do it for her.
Just a massive eye-roll at the Angelina can’t cook ANYTHING EVER commentaires, AGAIN.
In the VF article recently,she said learning to cook for her kids,didn’t she?
And didn’t she say the same in the VF article years before and in her interviews with Brad. “Angelina, the love-able kitchen-klutz!” Anyone who was truly interested in making breakfast would figure out how to do it in 15 years. Word.
Don’t get me wrong, I she doesn’t have to do that for me, but the PR is line is getting pretty tired.
So sexist. Does anyone drag Brad for not cooking?
And why do you assume he doesn’t? He’s said he’s the breakfast guy. I don’t follow them at all, but apparently I did read something once as I remember that.
I’m not dragging her for cooking. She’s the one that that’s claimed over many years in many articles that she wants to cook, the want her to cook etc. It’s using this as a PR trope. Like anyone cares?
@Tracking… It’s not sexist, since Brad knows how to cook. Hell, wasn’t there a video clip of him learning how to make Neopolitan-style pizza last year?
Uh, pretty sure he’s taken the kids out for fast food on numerous occasions, and an account of his time with the kids mentioned his chef made them each what they wanted. I seriously doubt either of them does much cooking, though it might happen occasionally.
I love to cook and shop for food and cookbooks. It is the kind of thing you either like to do it or you don’t. I can’t fault her for not liking to do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was looking at a large stack of cookbooks for sale the other day, wondering when they would go the way of the dinosaur. I used to buy them, but now I have a virtual recipe box on All Recipes and Delish. I donated my cookbooks, except for the antique ones, and just stick with the net now.
That is a great idea. After a time you sort of know what you like in a book and what you don’t. A good insomnia project. I think they are a thing of the past for the most part. The internet has been a gift for trees.
I like the collectible ones too and I have some from family. I have on old one from Louisiana that I want to save to pass down that my Mamere gave me. I would need to translate some of it.
I have a collection of cookbooks. Mostly because I’ve spent a lot of time in places where the internet doesn’t work well at all. I went on an all out binge of hunting down the “how to make everything from scratch” kind after my first Xmas in a 3rd world country. Wanted to make pumpkin pie. Opened the ONE cookbook I had brought along and read “take one tin of pumkin pie filling…” and thought “where in the eff am I going to find THAT here?” Obviously…nowhere. lol
Yeah, but there’s nothing like a well loved cookbook with food stains all over the best recipes.
I have one of those books, it was my grandma’s. I can find recipes by the color of the stain as I flip through. I won’t part with that book. I found a 1940′s cookbook at a book sale recently. There is an orange and chocolate cake recipe that is phenomenal, way too good. I can’t wait to try the other cake recipes.
Pap stroll; who goes to Target for hot dogs and not a street vendor or hot dog restaurant. She also could have just brought a package of hot dogs and some buns from Target and put them in the microwave for 25 seconds.
Maybe they were running around and weren’t going back to their house anytime soon? And the kids were hungry and decided to pop in there? Since when does Angie have to call the paps? Lol
This is a clear pap stroll and Angelina has been caught red-handed doing them in the past. She’s been out with Viv and Shiloh almost everyday for the past 2 weeks because her movie is coming out soon. Seriously I don’t know anyone who uses her kids as apart of publicity for a movie as much as Angelina Jolie does.
Haven’t you ever been out with kids and they want something right then? Maybe there was no street vendor and they didn’t want buy hot dogs and microwave them.
Sure have; I’ve been out with about 5/6 kids at a time so I know how they can be. But if they seriously wanted hot dogs she could have picked up her smartphone and searched for a place that sells them; not pop into a Target that she’s been frequently papped at in hopes they have hot dogs. This is an obvious pap stroll and if any other A-list movie star mom (Jennifer, Sandra, Charlize, Rachel Weisz, Naomi Watts, Halle Berry, etc.) was seen this frequently with their kids within 2 weeks of their movie coming out everyone would say she was calling the paps but people are making excuses for Angelina.
I wouldn’t waste my time “checking my smartphone” for a place that sells hot dogs when there’s a Target there that, you know, sells hot dogs. Maybe the kids like Target hot dogs. It’s really stretching it to criticize this outing.
If you really think Angelina is 100% immune to pap strolls then fine you’ll never see it that way. But if this was Jennifer Garner, Sandra Bullock or Charlize Theron with a movie coming out and we saw pics of her and her kids every single day for 2 weeks then people would be calling it what it is.
@Jessica
She’s been photographed with the kids for months. Not just recently. Maybe they didn’t want a pack of microwaved hotdogs. Their choice.
You go to extremes with you dislike for this woman. I can’t read a Jolie story without you coming on here to write something negative about her. You came at someone the other day because they didn’t choose to criticize Angelina.
LOL, there is nothing extreme about pointing out how this is a complete pap stroll. Seriously, there’s been one everyday. I used to like Angelina’s image but I was always aware of how much her children was a part of that. Now I see her kids are her whole image and I’m not falling for it anymore.
When her fans start criticizing her for things they criticize other actresses for then I’ll take them seriously.
It is extreme when you consistently ask posters why they won’t criticize her because you do. Maybe they don’t want to nitpick like you.
She was with her father. You thought that was wrong. She took her kids out. You think that’s wrong. She chose to buy a cooked hotdog instead cooking one. That’s also wrong. It’s Nitpicking. Feel free to call her out when it’s something important. Not something silly as taking her kids to Target to buy a hotdog.
@Paige
Yes I think it’s wrong she has her Asian and Ethiopian children around a racist Trump supporter. Again, if it was any other actress they would be crucified but Angelina gets a pass. I definitely think this is an important discussion to have.
I don’t mind her taking her kids out for hot dogs cooked or uncooked but this is an obvious pap stroll.
Wow, really? Are you serious? I was only half kidding myself when i thought she might be getting attacked for slipping into Target.
Why does one of the most famous women in the world need to call paparazzi again?
Um, because she wanted to leave her house for a bit, get some fresh air etc? She shouldn’t have to say inside 24/7 because pics of her bother a few overly sensitive folks out there, geez.
No one said anything about her staying inside her house or estate 24/7 but thanks for making things up.
She also did her best to try and take away stories regarding child abuse and exploitation that went down during the VF interview. Angelina should have just come out and owned up to it. She doesn’t realize that people are gonna ask her about that during TIFF and Venice. What is she gonna do then?
I’m just having a hard time believing that someone who drops 70 million euros on a French Chateau + renovations, just bought a $25 million dollar house, has (reportedly) 6 nannies and travels in a private jet and carries around a 5 or 10k handbag has ever set foot in a Target (or a Walmart or a Costco, Dollar Store or anything even remotely similar) for the purpose of actually shopping for anything. I think if that was the sort of thing she’d actually done in the past, we’d have seen social media pictures of “OMG, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shop at Target!”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
http://www.lifeandstylemag.com/posts/angelina-jolie-brad-pitt-shiloh-vivienne-138090/photos/maddox-jolie-pitt-97106
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know that comment might rile a few commentors up. But… in this situation where both are very public figures, regardless of intentions, the minute that one side decides to enter into the PR game for post-split supremacy, the other party is forced to play or to find themselves cast as the villain. It doesn’t really matter which of the two you think cast the first stone, the reality in their positions is that the moment a stone is cast, they are forced into the game. No choice.
Don’t celebs of this stature avoid Target to protect their children from paps and tabloid speculation?
I’m not going to get into a debate. I don’t have time to post all the tweets I’ve read about them being spotted in a store or a grocery store pre split but it has happened. Maybe not Target but I’ve photos random people have taken with their phones. It doesn’t have to be Target. They’ve shopped at Gelsons, a local grocery store. Rite Aid.
So you’re saying Angelina can’t shop at Target unless it’s to win a PR war. Yet there is photo evidence of her shopping at places like Barnes & Nobles, FAO Schwarz, and other big stores with a kid or two over the years.
People don’t care if she takes her kids to Target. It isn’t going to sell a movie ticket. I won’t say, I guess I’ll watch FTKMF now that I’ve seen her shopping with her kids. Are they not suppose to leave the house? Is she suppose to tell her kids they can’t shop at a store they may like because people on the internet will think its a PR game. I think not.
Total pap stroll, same with the one in Colorado over the winter break. Interestingly, when Brad was minding the children in Cambodia while she worked on her film, there were no shots.
I go to Ikea for the meatballs.One day I arrived too late and they had stop serving lunch,so I left.I rarely shop in there.
I love this comment. gave me a good chuckle.
Well, you were clearly there for the cameras. You could have bought a pack of meatballs and put them in the microwave. Hehehe. Jk
Buy the frozen ones in the marketplace. They’re pretty good for a quick addition to a meal.
I like the chicken tenders at the Ikea cafe.
I love just about all the IKEA food. Their chocolate cake is heavenly! We always arrive there hungry and eat first.
Lots of pap shots of Angie and the kids lately. Good publicity for the new film.
Oh! I saw pics of Angelina Jolie and her kids, I better go and see her movie.
Don’t try to act like Angelina doesn’t tie her kids into publicity every single time she has a movie coming out. Remember that large Vogue spread with the entire family to promote By The Sea. Her kids are a large part of her image especially the biological ones.
http://www.eonline.com/news/707179/angelina-jolie-and-brad-pitt-s-6-kids-model-in-vogue-see-the-stunning-photos-of-shiloh-jolie-pitt-and-her-siblings
I dont try to act on anything. Just my behaviour that I don’t go out and buy movie tickets because I saw such and such fotos with their children. Also I am just ordinary 9-5 office worker. So when I am busy with work, I tend to concentrate on my work and not to go out much, but on my holidays I took my son to amusement parks, to shopping, to interesting places nearly everyday. Jolie is also a working mother, may be now with her work finished She has more time to bond and treat her kids with more days out.
I grew up learning to cook with my mother and grandmother. My two sons grew up learning to cook from me and my mother. I was determined that they would know how to feed themselves as adults and they both love it.
My husband grew up with the custom that boys don’t cook or do anything for themselves, and I was not going to raise useless spoiled men like that.
When my younger son lived across the country, he would text me pics of things he was cooking. They both have created their own versions of recipes I taught them.
It’s just a good life skill to have.
That is very sweet your sons like to show off their food to Mom. I have met too many guys who act helpless like they can’t even slam together a simple sandwich. There is no good reason they should not know the same things.
Thanks : )
I’m very proud that they took to it so well.
I made sure my son could cook, clean, sew, grow and read. I was determined not to raise a man who needed a woman to do for him.
Lady D
I wish there were more women like you.
@diamondgirl
Good for you. I dated one guy and on holidays, the women did all the cooking and cleaning. The men did nothing! I think a lot of times, men play the helpless card. Then the women take over and do it. OTOH, I’ve dated several guys who cooked and cleaned. IMO, depends on how they were raised.
My mum died when I was young, my dad was an awful cook so I trained myself. 4 months before my son was going to go out in the world on his own I had him in the kitchen every day to learn how to cook. He also sends me photos of his creations
Well, she sure made the whole Cambodia mess go away didn’t she… smh
Did she? I think she made a lot of interest in this project go away. Time will tell.
Maybe that too, but I feel like there’s much less focus on the whole alleged child abuse as well as re-traumatizing people that went through actual horrors for the sake of her movie. That deserved a lot more backlash and proving that the methods used to get emotions were inhumane.
It could and should open the door to an array of unethical practices that the movie industry uses for the sake of making a film.
I think she was misguided in her approach to casting and filming as well. I think, though, that she doesn’t have a really big audience as a director and it’s a netflix film and she’s not as influential as some people here think she is.
I think a little more “industry” imput from the get-go might have steered this in a better direction from the get-go.
Two words: CROCK POT ( or SLOW COOKER)!
I LOVE my crock pot. Made pulled pork the other night.
I make pulled pork once or twice a month in my crock pot. I love my crock pot and use it at least once a week.
this is my new best friend. have a roast in there, bubbling away.
as someone who prefers baking to cooking, i am really happy with the slow cooker.
i have “timing” issues when cooking so this thing has been awesome.
Well she did mention in her VF article,that she’s getting better at cooking,so there’s that!,whilst I can cook,I hate it,the whole process of waiting…etc is just not for me.
Cooking hot dog Look too difficult for her
Only reason I clicked on the link was to understand how one could leave Target “early”… sounded like there was some minimum period of attendance she violated.
You get cold when you don’t eat enough. She’s always extremely thin so no wonder she’s freezing.
I can’t stand when people tell me to eat a burger so I’ll gain weight and won’t be cold. I’m skinny but I eat lots of food, and just don’t gain weight. My doctor told me that “skinny people are always cold” is a myth. When I went to Target today, I bought lots of food and wore long sleeves because stores are very chilly in the summer
I don’t understand why people make such a big deal about another person wearing long sleeves in the summer, or a cardigan. It’s 77 here today and I wore a hoodie, and without fail someone always has to comment “Aren’t you hot?!” or some other dumb line because they don’t understand why I’m wearing long sleeves, and want to make their own lack of understanding my problem.
Just move along and mind your own business. I’ll dress for my own comfort and you can dress for yours!
Hotdogs are not necessarily junk food! I only feed my kid blah, blah… how bout you let your kid try a hotdog and decide for themselves if they like it. Everything in moderation people. Always enjoyed my parent’s taking us to the ballpark for 25cent hotdog night! Great family moments. And yes my parent’s cared about me and still let me hotdogs, candy and chips!
Heh… story. My kids grew up in places where there weren’t any fast food restaurants . So going out for dinner was going to a real, sit down with waiters and napkins thing. I took my oldest to McDonald’s once (and only once) when she was about 6 or so while on vacation. She loved the little Sebastian the Crab toy in the Happy Meal. And declared that the rest was disgusting. Wouldn’t eat it. We ended up having to go to a proper restaurant.
From that, I think a lot of what we tend to think of as “normal” is just conditioning.
