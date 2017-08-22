Angelina Jolie left Target early because that Target didn’t serve hot dogs

Angelina Jolie is spotted with her children, Vivienne and Knox, at the Malibu Country Mart

Angelina Jolie isn’t much of a cook. I suspect that her mind just isn’t organized that way, although I’m constantly annoyed by people who can’t settle down enough to simply follow a written recipe. It’s not that difficult! But for some people, it is difficult. Even though Angelina is a mom of six, I don’t think she’s very big on cooking meals for her kids. “Meals” probably involve cereal, or calling for pizzas, or getting takeout. Maybe she has a part-time chef these days or maybe not. In any case, Angelina is not one of those moms who is super-concerned about letting her kids eat fast food or whatever. Angelina will literally take her kids to Target to get some hot dogs, and upon seeing that Target is out of hot dogs, she’ll leave.

A Page Six spy at a Target store in Los Angeles says that on Saturday Angelina Jolie took her daughters Shiloh and Vivienne to the cafe inside — but the family was disheartened to find the location did not serve hot dogs.

“The kids were disappointed, so they all left,” said our man in aisle five. Added the shopping source at the megamarket’s Eagle Rock location: “One weird thing is that Angie was totally bundled up in a big sweater, and it was probably 85 or 90 degrees out.”

I’m including the link to the Target photos below – Angelina actually wore a simple black dress and a cardigan. Granted, I don’t understand how people can do that when it’s above 75 degrees, but then again, I’m always running hot. I’m hot in the middle of winter for the most part. But everybody’s different – I’ve noticed that very thin women are usually cold, even in hot weather. As for the hot dog thing… I’ve never had a Target hot dog, so I can’t speak to whether one should go to Target specifically for the hot dogs. You know who does serve hot dogs all the time? Dairy Queen. I wonder if that was their next stop.

Angelina Jolie takes the kids to Disneyland for the twins Birthday

Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Pacific Coast News.

 

189 Responses to “Angelina Jolie left Target early because that Target didn’t serve hot dogs”

  1. Marion C says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Sometimes it’s not the following a recipe is difficult but that some people just don’t like to cook (I’m in that group). I do it when I have to, mostly because it’s more economical, but avoid it as much as possible as I just don’t enjoy cooking AND I don’t have a dishwasher. Plus I’m lucky to live near stores with expansive fresh prepared food options.

    As for hot dogs, Costco are the best; 1.50 for a foot long and a soda, best deal around.

    Reply
  2. minx says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Uh, and…..?
    Also, Page Six is in the Murdoch rag Post and they hate Angelina.

    Reply
  3. Clare says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:52 am

    I am always cold (and not very thin). I literally have a north face fleece in my handbag right now – and it is around 20C here. It’s because I have an arthropathy and low vitamin D levels. I get cold. My joints hurt. It has nothing to do with my weight. Its a little sad that thin women catch this kind of ‘she is cold because she is thin flack’. Some years ago – when I WAS what some may describe as ‘very thin’ I used to get the ‘you’re tired because you don’t eat enough’ shit ALL the time. No, I’m tired because I have an auto immune ‘disorder’. There are so many reasons why people have differing physiologies, and ones weight/body fat is just one of the.

    Also totally support leaving a store in pursuit of hot dogs.

    Reply
    • swak says:
      August 22, 2017 at 8:03 am

      My daughter has Fibromyalgia and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and she is always cold – no matter what time of the year it is. Where as I am the complete opposite and am like Kaiser – constantly hot and sweat at the drop of a hat.

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      August 22, 2017 at 9:22 am

      I have fibromyalgia and trouble regulating temperature. My husband calls me cold-blooded in an affectionate sort of way – jokes that he needs to buy me one of those reptile lamps and a cooling pad like we got for the dog.

      Personally, I like being on the cold end of things – my ‘normal’ temp is always 97.something rather than 98.6. But I hate being overheated. The last couple of nights I’ve been SO overheated – and it takes me a while to adjust and get myself back to a comfortable temp. I’d rather have to add layers than remove them any day. I get grumpy when I’m overheated.

      It was only around 16C last night… but I assume the humidity might have been throwing things out of whack – because the last two nights I’ve felt like I’m melting. Last week my husband got up extra early with the dog and stayed up – and I woke up almost shivering. But I’m someone who can’t sleep without a blanket so I can’t just ditch the covers completely. And my skin/muscles have been extra sensitive for the last week or so … so I’m even grumpier about the heat because on top of that, I can’t sleep on either side because it aggravates my neck/back/arm. And if I sleep on my back like I prefer it felt like the pillow was sandpaper against the back of my head. So I’m likely in the midst of a bit of a symptom flare up, but still.

      Nova Scotia spring / fall are my jam. Love those kinds of temperatures because they’re not on either extreme end of things.

      Reply
      • lucy2 says:
        August 22, 2017 at 10:32 am

        I have a 97 / lower average body temp too! It was such a pain in school as a kid when I’d get sick, they wouldn’t send anyone home unless their temp was over 100, and I have to be REALLY sick for that to happen.
        I can’t stand being overheated either.

    • thaisajs says:
      August 22, 2017 at 9:24 am

      Agree completely. I’m not what you’d call thin and I still take a sweater for Target or the movie theater because they can get cold in the summer with all the excessive A/C. And really, if you’re craving a hotdog and Target is out, why wouldn’t you leave?

      Reply
    • justcrimmles says:
      August 22, 2017 at 9:53 am

      I’m a lifer fat kid, and unless I’m moving, I am cold. Both of my parents (and now my sister) are extremely hot natured, and will all probably be buried with air conditioners. Meanwhile, I look forward to my own cremation 😝

      Who else hates having cold air blowing anywhere in their direction? Ugh. I’d always have to point the vent in my dad’s truck away from me, and he’d always move it right back, and tell me to point it up. I don’t care if it’s pointing up or down, dad, it’s still blowing on me. And the boob pain. One little cool breeze on Betty and Wilma, and I’m ready to rip off my nipples. Anyone else experience that? Or know what it’s called and how to stop it? Pinching and rubbing one’s own nips, especially in public, isn’t exactly socially acceptable, even if the only reason it’s being done is for pain relief. My boobs make me cry sometimes. The jerks.

      Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      August 22, 2017 at 12:52 pm

      I keep a sweater on hand because the hotter it is outside, the more intense the air conditioning will be!

      Also…there are no Dairy Queens in LA. You’d have to go to Burbank or Northridge. (Yes, I’ve investigated, I was nostalgic for a Blizzard one day. Not nostalgic enough to take a drive to Burbank, though).

      Reply
  4. Yeahright says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:53 am

    I’m amazed she lets her kids eat hotdogs (yes, I know her kids have carte blanche and have been photographed with all sorts of junk) If I had children, and access to private chefs, I wouldn’t let them eat processed junk like mystery meat.
    I’m just a regular person and I attempt to only feed my niece healthy food when we’re together.
    I think celebs going from Acon in car to aircon to store makes them cold all the time.
    I like her sweater. Prob cost more than my life!

    Reply
    • Lindsey says:
      August 22, 2017 at 8:41 am

      But pretty much everyone else has air conditioning in their car in home. In America it is pretty standard.

      Reply
    • paranormalgirl says:
      August 22, 2017 at 8:50 am

      My kids love hotdogs. *shrugs* So do I.

      Reply
      • fubar says:
        August 22, 2017 at 9:23 am

        I love them also but youtube how they are made. You are basically feeding your kids garbage. Part of being a parent is feeding your kids healthy food and teaching them to live a healthy life style. When I was poor, I had no choice but to buy what I could afford. I cringe now at some of the stuff I feed my kids. AJ has no excuse. She can afford to feed her kids delicious healthy meals. She can afford to pay someone to shop, cook and feed her children. y That is laziness.

      • paranormalgirl says:
        August 22, 2017 at 11:53 am

        Thank you so much for explaining to me how to parent properly. Somehow I managed not to kill my almost adult children with the occasional hot dog. Never mind the veggie heavy/lean meat homecooked diets they’ve eaten throughout their whole lives.

        The condescension is strong in this one.

      • Moon Beam says:
        August 22, 2017 at 1:54 pm

        That is a Sanctimommy Says What level comment. MMMMM hot dogs.

      • Merritt says:
        August 22, 2017 at 2:21 pm

        @fubar

        Having a hot dog every once in a while is not a big deal. Maybe lay off the mommy wars stuff.

      • Erinn says:
        August 22, 2017 at 2:46 pm

        fubar – keep in mind the things you see in food documentaries and youtube videos aren’t always true, either. More often than not – someone is looking to turn a profit, and many are far from unbiased.

        “According to the FDA, hot dogs can be made of pork, chicken, beef, turkey or a combo thereof, all of which must be explicitly listed on the label. As for the “pink slime” or “pink goop” we’ve seen photos of, only mechanically separated chicken, turkey or pork (meaning meat extracted from the bone by a machine) are permitted; the FDA no longer allows mechanically separated beef. Additionally, any byproducts like heart, kidney, or liver must be named, along with the animals they came from, in the ingredients.”

      • paranormalgirl says:
        August 22, 2017 at 3:14 pm

        I have an urge to go to the butcher, grab some GOOD dogs (as Ina Garten would say) and grill them tonight for dinner. After my still alive, very healthy teenagers get home from their active jobs.

    • Hunter says:
      August 22, 2017 at 10:51 am

      Meh, I let my kids have hot dogs now and again, and I don’t think I’m a bad mother for it. Sometimes you just don’t feel like cooking, or you’re too busy. My kids turned out just fine. I’ll give Angie a pass on this.

      Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      August 22, 2017 at 12:54 pm

      One of my friends has always been an accomplished home chef. Her son is now 7 years old, and he tells her he HATES her homemade pizza. He wants Dominos. It’s really upset her. She wants him to eat quality food, she has always served him quality food, but at school/friends homes he’s been introduced to processed food and he now prefers it.

      Parenting is hard (not that I would know, of course).

      Reply
      • Who ARE These People? says:
        August 22, 2017 at 1:12 pm

        We went through this. We either use ready-made crust or add veggies to a good frozen pizza and everyone’s happy.

      • Enny says:
        August 22, 2017 at 2:34 pm

        We get the Hebrew National hotdogs. (We try to keep kosher as much as possible, but we’re not super strict.) they are all beef and, more importantly, meat – not random parts of the cow no one has any business eating. Is processed meat the absolute best nutrition? Probably not – but my daughter is very picky and sometimes that’s the only protein I can get into her. I don’t give it a second thought, and I buy them fairly often. Parents have enough to be worried about, what with terrorism, disease, bullies, a rise in global antisemitism and the re-normalization of Nazi ideology against Jews and all “others” – feeding them hot dogs, a habit they will likely outgrow as adults, should not be one of them.

      • Steph says:
        August 22, 2017 at 3:45 pm

        Yup, when they get to school all bets are off. My daughter begged me for lunchables and uncrustables after seeing other kids eating them. I let her have them every once in a while. And I’ve definitely learned that saying yes when she asks for the stuff means less gorging herself later on. It’s been a tough road, but I think we finally found a healthy balance.

      • Ankhel says:
        August 22, 2017 at 3:58 pm

        My family did that too. The pizza was rather soggy, because mum always wanted a lot of healthy veg. Compromise is probably a good idea!

  5. Maria F. says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:54 am

    re the temperature – a lot of US stores have the AC on at full blast, so I am always happy about a sweater. So if you just go from ACto the care (with AC) you might be ok with a sweater.

    Reply
  6. tanesha86 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Meh, this kinda seems like a non-story to me. I don’t think this is really news worthy

    Reply
  7. Beth says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Those poor kids! Nothing more heartbreaking than hot dogs not being served. 😢 I usually buy a pack and put them in the microwave myself. She can’t possibly not know how to do something as simple as making a hot dog

    Reply
  8. Laika says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:55 am

    I remember back when Maddox was just a wee one (little fauxhawk! Silver wrist/ankle bracelet with bells!) and her style was so simple, and so beautiful. Jeans, boots, sunglasses, big earrings, and a nice top with a leather jacket. Simple, and stunning, b/c she really doesn’t need anything to dress up that bone structure.

    I so wish she’s go back to that style era! The gothy soccer mom look just isn’t doing it for me.

    Reply
  9. wheneight says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I understand the summer sweater thing. When every store has AC on full blast & the AC in your car is on full blast, you’re only wearing the sweater in the heat for like 30 steps in the parking lot. That’s why once spring is over, I know I have to bust out my sweaters again for summer AC.

    Reply
  10. Tan says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Gah, cooking for 7 people is difficult no matter how enthusiastic cook you are

    And growing children eat so much food

    She probably has a chef at home

    Nothing like occasional hot dog indulgence. Its such a non news. Still good to hear about it

    So relatable

    I used to hate cooking, still do. But cook almost regularly because I am not allowed to eat a lot of stuff anymore

    For one person, a simple meal doesn’t take much

    But its a difficult thing to follow when you have kids I guess

    Reply
    • B n A fn says:
      August 22, 2017 at 8:21 am

      They say Pax is a good cook, I’m sure he has been teaching his mother about how to cook a hot dog, lol. Once I saw a picture and Pax at a restaurant learning how to make pizza. I bet Ms Zz knows how to cook, she runs the 🏡.

      Reply
    • swak says:
      August 22, 2017 at 8:48 am

      For me, cooking for one (myself) is a lot harder than cooking for all my grandchildren (10 of them). Some people cook, some people don’t.

      Reply
      • Tan says:
        August 22, 2017 at 9:12 am

        @Swak:

        Its not only you
        The whole process ia just too tedious ans long if you are doing it only for yourself

        And somehow it is much enjoyable if you are doing it for someone else.

        @ Beth and detritus:

        I used to live in hostel far away from home and I developed my non cool bad cook reputation then sort of intentionally. All the guys used to flock to the girls who could cook well and somehow she would end of cooking everyday for 5/6 people and no contribution of groceries at all.
        I cultivated the bad cook image to have my peace and also being told multiple times dude what kind of a girl cannot cook well stuck a stubborn nerve

        It continued much later. Only in my late 20s I was forced to cook regularly because of dietary restrictions

      • detritus says:
        August 22, 2017 at 2:59 pm

        Ahaha, Tan, I love that. A non-cook out of self preservation. I developed my talents because I hate nasty food. It worked out because feeding 8 is more economical than feeding one, so we got decent cheap food for us in res. I’d take $5 from everyone and we’d have a sweet sit down dinner with 8 people. It was awesome and I didn’t have to do dishes so win win.

  11. ArchieGoodwin says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I hate to cook. Love to bake. I don’t even have to eat it, but I love the process.
    I just loathe cooking, though I do it. It’s so hard to decide what to make. Salad and BBQ chicken, we eat that a lot.

    Reply
  12. yyu says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Do these kids eat anything other than junk food, and fried insects when they are in Nam or Cambodia?

    Jesus woman. Cook something or hire a chef.

    Reply
  13. Merritt says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:32 am

    None of the Dairy Queen locations near me serve anything but the ice cream. But one of the great things about living in Chicagoland, is that there are a ton of hot dog places and if you aren’t near one of the smaller businesses, there is probably a Portillo’s.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      August 22, 2017 at 8:38 am

      I’m in Chicago, too, and yes you can’t go too far without running into a hot dog place.

      My son was in surgery and there was a Portillo’s across the street from the hospital. I couldn’t believe how many people waiting were pumped up for the Portillo’s. People who clearly flew in for their loved one’s surgery because they had their suitcases and the first words out of their mouths were “let’s get some Portillo’s.” It was kind of funny in a surreal way.

      Reply
    • WTW says:
      August 22, 2017 at 8:58 am

      Former Chicagoan, now Angeleno. Dairy Queen is practically nonexistent in L.A., so yeah, Angie and clan almost certainly didn’t head there. In L.A., lots of street vendors sell hot dogs with a Mexican or Central American twist. They’re delicious. The main business in L.A. that sells dogs is Pink’s, but there’s always a long line. I have never been to Wienerschnitzel, but it is based in the L.A. area and there are several locations.

      Reply
  14. Maya says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:43 am

    She looks gorgeous with the extra weight gain and the children looking like normal children – never seen them misbehave in public with so many cameras in their faces so well done Angelina and Brad.

    Screening for First They Killed My Father is sold out and it will soon premier at TIFF. So existed to see it on Netflix and also very happy that the Cambodian people are really standing behind this movie and supporting it around the world.

    I like her directing but so miss Angelina on the screen – Maleficent 2 and Shoot like a girl are confirmed so hopefully one of the will start shootings soon.

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      August 22, 2017 at 9:01 am

      The movie they were so nasty with casting the children? No thanks.

      Reply
    • Felicia says:
      August 22, 2017 at 10:05 am

      Maya, the screening room at that hotel holds all of 62 people. And it’s “Members Only” which presumably means that Members of the Academy are invited to the screening. Kind of hard to “sell out” a screening if it’s an invitation only thing and there are no tickets actually being sold.

      I get that yoi’re a huge Jolie fan, but you’re not doing anyone any favors by misrepresenting things. If anything, the extreme defensiveness and over-stating of things (for a woman who really doesn’t need it at all) comes across as insecurity. Jolie has absolutely nothing to be insecure about.

      Reply
    • Sushi says:
      August 22, 2017 at 10:21 am

      Maya, I support you. People write vile baseless things about Angelina Jolie but fans are ridiculed for defending her.

      Reply
    • Jamieee says:
      August 22, 2017 at 11:47 am

      Sold out? It’s a small, invitation only screening. It would be absolutely humiliating if they couldn’t get a full room.

      Reply
    • Naira says:
      August 22, 2017 at 4:22 pm

      Screening for FTKMF is not sold out. Where did you hear this information? Jolies movie was not even given a special gala screening. That goes to show you just how much people have lost interest in her. The movie is also by Netflix, meaning it won’t be eligible to be nominated for an Oscar anways. Why are you making up tale Maya? Do you work for Angelina Jolie? Or are you Jolie herself?
      Angelina abused and exploited poor orphan kids to make a silly movie. That was unethical and very inhumane of her to do that. I don’t watch the movie because of her terrible treatment of those orphans.
      She also isn’t extactly a talented director either. I doubt some Netflix movie will do it for her.

      Reply
  15. The Original G says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Just a massive eye-roll at the Angelina can’t cook ANYTHING EVER commentaires, AGAIN.

    Reply
  16. magnoliarose says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:23 am

    I love to cook and shop for food and cookbooks. It is the kind of thing you either like to do it or you don’t. I can’t fault her for not liking to do it.
    Our junk food of choice is french fries. Back in my cheese eating days I liked to eat fries with feta, oregano, olive oil and garlic. Cajun fries. Plain ole fries. Europeans can keep those mayo fries.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      August 22, 2017 at 9:48 am

      I was looking at a large stack of cookbooks for sale the other day, wondering when they would go the way of the dinosaur. I used to buy them, but now I have a virtual recipe box on All Recipes and Delish. I donated my cookbooks, except for the antique ones, and just stick with the net now.

      Reply
      • magnoliarose says:
        August 22, 2017 at 10:50 am

        That is a great idea. After a time you sort of know what you like in a book and what you don’t. A good insomnia project. I think they are a thing of the past for the most part. The internet has been a gift for trees. :)
        I like the collectible ones too and I have some from family. I have on old one from Louisiana that I want to save to pass down that my Mamere gave me. I would need to translate some of it.

      • Felicia says:
        August 22, 2017 at 12:07 pm

        I have a collection of cookbooks. Mostly because I’ve spent a lot of time in places where the internet doesn’t work well at all. I went on an all out binge of hunting down the “how to make everything from scratch” kind after my first Xmas in a 3rd world country. Wanted to make pumpkin pie. Opened the ONE cookbook I had brought along and read “take one tin of pumkin pie filling…” and thought “where in the eff am I going to find THAT here?” Obviously…nowhere. lol

      • bluhare says:
        August 22, 2017 at 2:47 pm

        Yeah, but there’s nothing like a well loved cookbook with food stains all over the best recipes.

      • Lady D says:
        August 22, 2017 at 3:27 pm

        I have one of those books, it was my grandma’s. I can find recipes by the color of the stain as I flip through. I won’t part with that book. I found a 1940′s cookbook at a book sale recently. There is an orange and chocolate cake recipe that is phenomenal, way too good. I can’t wait to try the other cake recipes.

  17. Jessica says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Pap stroll; who goes to Target for hot dogs and not a street vendor or hot dog restaurant. She also could have just brought a package of hot dogs and some buns from Target and put them in the microwave for 25 seconds.

    Reply
    • snowflake says:
      August 22, 2017 at 9:48 am

      Maybe they were running around and weren’t going back to their house anytime soon? And the kids were hungry and decided to pop in there? Since when does Angie have to call the paps? Lol

      Reply
      • Jessica says:
        August 22, 2017 at 10:21 am

        This is a clear pap stroll and Angelina has been caught red-handed doing them in the past. She’s been out with Viv and Shiloh almost everyday for the past 2 weeks because her movie is coming out soon. Seriously I don’t know anyone who uses her kids as apart of publicity for a movie as much as Angelina Jolie does.

    • minx says:
      August 22, 2017 at 10:15 am

      Haven’t you ever been out with kids and they want something right then? Maybe there was no street vendor and they didn’t want buy hot dogs and microwave them.

      Reply
      • Jessica says:
        August 22, 2017 at 10:25 am

        Sure have; I’ve been out with about 5/6 kids at a time so I know how they can be. But if they seriously wanted hot dogs she could have picked up her smartphone and searched for a place that sells them; not pop into a Target that she’s been frequently papped at in hopes they have hot dogs. This is an obvious pap stroll and if any other A-list movie star mom (Jennifer, Sandra, Charlize, Rachel Weisz, Naomi Watts, Halle Berry, etc.) was seen this frequently with their kids within 2 weeks of their movie coming out everyone would say she was calling the paps but people are making excuses for Angelina.

      • minx says:
        August 22, 2017 at 12:53 pm

        I wouldn’t waste my time “checking my smartphone” for a place that sells hot dogs when there’s a Target there that, you know, sells hot dogs. Maybe the kids like Target hot dogs. It’s really stretching it to criticize this outing.

      • Jessica says:
        August 22, 2017 at 2:00 pm

        If you really think Angelina is 100% immune to pap strolls then fine you’ll never see it that way. But if this was Jennifer Garner, Sandra Bullock or Charlize Theron with a movie coming out and we saw pics of her and her kids every single day for 2 weeks then people would be calling it what it is.

    • Paige says:
      August 22, 2017 at 11:34 am

      @Jessica
      She’s been photographed with the kids for months. Not just recently. Maybe they didn’t want a pack of microwaved hotdogs. Their choice.

      You go to extremes with you dislike for this woman. I can’t read a Jolie story without you coming on here to write something negative about her. You came at someone the other day because they didn’t choose to criticize Angelina.

      Reply
      • Jessica says:
        August 22, 2017 at 12:31 pm

        LOL, there is nothing extreme about pointing out how this is a complete pap stroll. Seriously, there’s been one everyday. I used to like Angelina’s image but I was always aware of how much her children was a part of that. Now I see her kids are her whole image and I’m not falling for it anymore.

        When her fans start criticizing her for things they criticize other actresses for then I’ll take them seriously.

      • Paige says:
        August 22, 2017 at 1:03 pm

        It is extreme when you consistently ask posters why they won’t criticize her because you do. Maybe they don’t want to nitpick like you.

        She was with her father. You thought that was wrong. She took her kids out. You think that’s wrong. She chose to buy a cooked hotdog instead cooking one. That’s also wrong. It’s Nitpicking. Feel free to call her out when it’s something important. Not something silly as taking her kids to Target to buy a hotdog.

      • Jessica says:
        August 22, 2017 at 1:49 pm

        @Paige

        Yes I think it’s wrong she has her Asian and Ethiopian children around a racist Trump supporter. Again, if it was any other actress they would be crucified but Angelina gets a pass. I definitely think this is an important discussion to have.

        I don’t mind her taking her kids out for hot dogs cooked or uncooked but this is an obvious pap stroll.

    • Bette says:
      August 22, 2017 at 12:00 pm

      Wow, really? Are you serious? I was only half kidding myself when i thought she might be getting attacked for slipping into Target.

      Why does one of the most famous women in the world need to call paparazzi again?

      Reply
    • BorderMollie says:
      August 22, 2017 at 12:48 pm

      Um, because she wanted to leave her house for a bit, get some fresh air etc? She shouldn’t have to say inside 24/7 because pics of her bother a few overly sensitive folks out there, geez.

      Reply
    • Markina says:
      August 22, 2017 at 1:13 pm

      She also did her best to try and take away stories regarding child abuse and exploitation that went down during the VF interview. Angelina should have just come out and owned up to it. She doesn’t realize that people are gonna ask her about that during TIFF and Venice. What is she gonna do then?

      Reply
    • Felicia says:
      August 22, 2017 at 1:22 pm

      I’m just having a hard time believing that someone who drops 70 million euros on a French Chateau + renovations, just bought a $25 million dollar house, has (reportedly) 6 nannies and travels in a private jet and carries around a 5 or 10k handbag has ever set foot in a Target (or a Walmart or a Costco, Dollar Store or anything even remotely similar) for the purpose of actually shopping for anything. I think if that was the sort of thing she’d actually done in the past, we’d have seen social media pictures of “OMG, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shop at Target!”.

      Reply
      • Paige says:
        August 22, 2017 at 1:46 pm

        It’s not unbelievable. Celebrities do shop at Target and Costco. Twitter had photos of them shopping at Rite Aid. I remember pics of Brad grocery shopping with the kids or Angelina grocery shopping with the kids over the years. I think the kids like Target. Gossip sites have photos of them there without Angelina.
        http://www.lifeandstylemag.com/posts/angelina-jolie-brad-pitt-shiloh-vivienne-138090/photos/maddox-jolie-pitt-97106

      • Felicia says:
        August 22, 2017 at 3:15 pm

        Grocery shopping at Whole Foods. Not exactly Costco. The pix you linked are post split. But where are the Instagram, Twitter pix of them being Target shoppers when the PR war post-split wasn’t happening?

        I know that comment might rile a few commentors up. But… in this situation where both are very public figures, regardless of intentions, the minute that one side decides to enter into the PR game for post-split supremacy, the other party is forced to play or to find themselves cast as the villain. It doesn’t really matter which of the two you think cast the first stone, the reality in their positions is that the moment a stone is cast, they are forced into the game. No choice.

      • The Original G says:
        August 22, 2017 at 3:48 pm

        Don’t celebs of this stature avoid Target to protect their children from paps and tabloid speculation?

      • Paige says:
        August 22, 2017 at 4:23 pm

        I’m not going to get into a debate. I don’t have time to post all the tweets I’ve read about them being spotted in a store or a grocery store pre split but it has happened. Maybe not Target but I’ve photos random people have taken with their phones. It doesn’t have to be Target. They’ve shopped at Gelsons, a local grocery store. Rite Aid.

        So you’re saying Angelina can’t shop at Target unless it’s to win a PR war. Yet there is photo evidence of her shopping at places like Barnes & Nobles, FAO Schwarz, and other big stores with a kid or two over the years.

        People don’t care if she takes her kids to Target. It isn’t going to sell a movie ticket. I won’t say, I guess I’ll watch FTKMF now that I’ve seen her shopping with her kids. Are they not suppose to leave the house? Is she suppose to tell her kids they can’t shop at a store they may like because people on the internet will think its a PR game. I think not.

    • hogtowngooner says:
      August 22, 2017 at 3:55 pm

      Total pap stroll, same with the one in Colorado over the winter break. Interestingly, when Brad was minding the children in Cambodia while she worked on her film, there were no shots.

      Reply
  18. BJ says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:51 am

    I go to Ikea for the meatballs.One day I arrived too late and they had stop serving lunch,so I left.I rarely shop in there.

    Reply
  19. tcbc says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Lots of pap shots of Angie and the kids lately. Good publicity for the new film.

    Reply
  20. DiamondGirl says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:10 am

    I grew up learning to cook with my mother and grandmother. My two sons grew up learning to cook from me and my mother. I was determined that they would know how to feed themselves as adults and they both love it.

    My husband grew up with the custom that boys don’t cook or do anything for themselves, and I was not going to raise useless spoiled men like that.

    When my younger son lived across the country, he would text me pics of things he was cooking. They both have created their own versions of recipes I taught them.

    It’s just a good life skill to have.

    Reply
  21. Doc says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Well, she sure made the whole Cambodia mess go away didn’t she… smh

    Reply
    • The Original G says:
      August 22, 2017 at 11:38 am

      Did she? I think she made a lot of interest in this project go away. Time will tell.

      Reply
      • Doc says:
        August 22, 2017 at 12:49 pm

        Maybe that too, but I feel like there’s much less focus on the whole alleged child abuse as well as re-traumatizing people that went through actual horrors for the sake of her movie. That deserved a lot more backlash and proving that the methods used to get emotions were inhumane.
        It could and should open the door to an array of unethical practices that the movie industry uses for the sake of making a film.

      • The Original G says:
        August 22, 2017 at 1:38 pm

        I think she was misguided in her approach to casting and filming as well. I think, though, that she doesn’t have a really big audience as a director and it’s a netflix film and she’s not as influential as some people here think she is.

        I think a little more “industry” imput from the get-go might have steered this in a better direction from the get-go.

  22. pwal says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Two words: CROCK POT ( or SLOW COOKER)!

    Reply
  23. Adorable says:
    August 22, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Well she did mention in her VF article,that she’s getting better at cooking,so there’s that!,whilst I can cook,I hate it,the whole process of waiting…etc is just not for me.

    Reply
  24. Jay (the Canadian one) says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Only reason I clicked on the link was to understand how one could leave Target “early”… sounded like there was some minimum period of attendance she violated.

    Reply
  25. Mew says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    You get cold when you don’t eat enough. She’s always extremely thin so no wonder she’s freezing.

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      August 22, 2017 at 3:51 pm

      I can’t stand when people tell me to eat a burger so I’ll gain weight and won’t be cold. I’m skinny but I eat lots of food, and just don’t gain weight. My doctor told me that “skinny people are always cold” is a myth. When I went to Target today, I bought lots of food and wore long sleeves because stores are very chilly in the summer

      Reply
  26. Olive says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    I don’t understand why people make such a big deal about another person wearing long sleeves in the summer, or a cardigan. It’s 77 here today and I wore a hoodie, and without fail someone always has to comment “Aren’t you hot?!” or some other dumb line because they don’t understand why I’m wearing long sleeves, and want to make their own lack of understanding my problem.

    Just move along and mind your own business. I’ll dress for my own comfort and you can dress for yours!

    Reply
  27. JA says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Hotdogs are not necessarily junk food! I only feed my kid blah, blah… how bout you let your kid try a hotdog and decide for themselves if they like it. Everything in moderation people. Always enjoyed my parent’s taking us to the ballpark for 25cent hotdog night! Great family moments. And yes my parent’s cared about me and still let me hotdogs, candy and chips!

    Reply
    • Felicia says:
      August 22, 2017 at 3:33 pm

      Heh… story. My kids grew up in places where there weren’t any fast food restaurants . So going out for dinner was going to a real, sit down with waiters and napkins thing. I took my oldest to McDonald’s once (and only once) when she was about 6 or so while on vacation. She loved the little Sebastian the Crab toy in the Happy Meal. And declared that the rest was disgusting. Wouldn’t eat it. We ended up having to go to a proper restaurant.

      From that, I think a lot of what we tend to think of as “normal” is just conditioning.

      Reply

