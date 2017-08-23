Angelina Jolie will do a ‘In Conversation With’ talk at the Toronto Film Festival

BERLINALE In the Land Of Blood And Honey - Photocall

Angelina Jolie is due to premiere First They Killed My Father at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. The TIFF swing has been on her schedule for months, and many people believe Jolie is waiting to get to Toronto so she can do some much-needed PR clean-up on her Vanity Fair interview and everything that happened around it. So… this is probably where it will happen: Jolie has signed on to do an “In Conversation With” discussion at the film festival.

Javier Bardem, Gael García Bernal, Angelina Jolie and Helen Mirren will headline a series of public conversations about their careers as part of this year’s Toronto Film Festival. Many of these actors and filmmakers aren’t just trekking to Canada to take a jaunt down memory lane. They’re also on hand to launch new films. Jolie is bringing “First They Killed My Father,” a drama about the Cambodian genocide that she made for Netflix, to the gathering.

Generally, these “In Conversation With” talks are basically like an episode of Inside the Actor’s Studio – it’s a career retrospective where the actor or director can expect to answer questions about anything and everything involving their filmography. Considering how little Angelina has worked in the past decade (in comparison with other actresses around the same age), I would imagine that most of the conversation probably will be about First They Killed My Father. Fingers crossed that she has better answers and explanations at TIFF than she did during her VF interview!

Also: today is Brad and Angelina’s third wedding anniversary. Sad.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

47 Responses to “Angelina Jolie will do a ‘In Conversation With’ talk at the Toronto Film Festival”

  1. MostlyMegan says:
    August 23, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I wonder if she will talk freely to the press or submit to journalists a contract including a list questions they are not allowed to ask, like she did during the junkets for A Mighty Heart.

    Reply
  2. tracking says:
    August 23, 2017 at 8:25 am

    This is a smart move, to get focus back on her professional life. I hope her answers will be more substantive than her participation in the directors’ roundtable and that she will address the serious concerns about her process.

    Reply
  3. JackieJormpJomp says:
    August 23, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Good. I’ve I’ways liked her but she has some explaining to do with this new movie. I am so put off by the “villagers were terrified” comments that I cannot get past them if I am to take her seriously anymore. And I can’t be the only one.

    Reply
  4. Artemis says:
    August 23, 2017 at 8:37 am

    I hope they are going to do a retrospective of all her eras. Her 1st era of acting (starting with Hackers up to Girl Interrupted) is by far the most interesting and diverse and it would be nice to hear her thoughts about what drove her to pick those roles. She has talked about it before but now that she’s older she might have other thoughts about it and it would be more interesting than her 2nd, 3rd and Directing era. In particular Legs Sadovsky, Gia and Lisa were so impactful and complex how she portrayed them. I remember watching Charlize Theron in ‘Young Adult’ and thinking it would be cool if Jolie could play a role like that as it looks like one of her earlier characters all grown up… talented and capable but still messed up and unfocused.

    Curious to hear if she’s got anything new on her plate, I remember ‘Africa’ being scrapped with nothing new about future projects. Would be interesting to get a sense of what direction she wants to go in.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      August 23, 2017 at 10:02 am

      Overall I don’t care for her as an actor, but I agree her earliest stuff was most interesting too. Once she got to be a big name and got big studio movies, the quality of the work changed. Happens to a lot of actors, but she’s yet to come out of it, IMO.

      Reply
    • The Original G says:
      August 23, 2017 at 10:31 am

      Maleficent excepted, I don’t she’s done a substantial performance in a major film for a decade. Her performance in BTS was excruciatingly bad. I’m not sure that bodes well for her future acting prospects. It’s too bad, because I think her early performances were complex and insightful. After that she seems to have descended into a parody of the “female James Bond” thing.

      Reply
    • Artemis says:
      August 23, 2017 at 12:13 pm

      I do enjoy her action movies but they’re not groundbreaking. She tends to conform to the male gaze in action films whereas Sarah Connor and Ripley did not have that and they were 1000x more interesting and from a past decade. I wonder if that’s a conversation Jolie is willing to have…that would be a question I would pose if I was in the audience. Especially since Atomic Blonde came out which had quite gritty fight scenes which wiped away Theron’s beauty.

      Her drama films are corny to me. Even with a good performance.

      Maleficent was a good follow-up to the Tourist and in keeping with the tradition of suddenly becoming a hammy actor, she did the same thing in BTS. Luckily being hammy was appropriate for Maleficent but for me her filmography does not warrant her a A++ status In Hollywood. That face can get away with a lot.

      Reply
      • The Original G says:
        August 23, 2017 at 12:36 pm

        Yes, I think her tabloid status and her actually film accomplishments are quite disconnected at the moment. I’m not sure she has a large audience at all. I don’t think she can open a film?

      • cara says:
        August 23, 2017 at 3:28 pm

        @Artemis: BTS was watchable, especially for those of us that like art house films. As for Angie being an A++ Star, she has more than earned that title, a title Charlize has yet to earn and probably never will.

        Charlize has had nothing but flops when she has tried to open a film on her name alone, something Angie can and has done many times.

  5. Maya says:
    August 23, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Very good – this will give her and the crew a chance to put the whole casting issue to rest with their explanation.

    Plus make sure to emphasise that no real soldiers were used, they were all actors and the villagers all knew this was a shooting. Even though the villagers knew it was acting they still for a minute thought back to the real horror they suffered.

    Hopefully she will talk about Maleficent 2 and Shoot like a girl roles as I really miss her on screen.

    And please – only focus on her career and humanitarian causes and leave personal stuff as this is regarding her professional life.

    Reply
  6. yyu says:
    August 23, 2017 at 8:42 am

    A fantastic opportunity for this lunatic to further embarrass herself. Cannot wait to NOT watch her ‘conversation’.

    Reply
  7. Nicole says:
    August 23, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Can’t wait for her to dig this hole even further

    Reply
  8. Fa says:
    August 23, 2017 at 8:57 am

    @MOSTLYMEGAN
    Forget the statement I am talking after that if you can read FV statement the lawyer wrote the letter to FV that’s one I am talking. Just state you hate the woman.

    Reply
  9. Amanduh says:
    August 23, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Superficial observation: she looks otherworldly beautiful in that header. Luminous….

    Reply
  10. Adorable says:
    August 23, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Fantastic idea!When Jolie speaks for her self(On television)she is clear & consice.Cant wait for the promo for this movie to begin!

    Reply
  11. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    It will either go really well or really badly. After the Vanity Fair reveals and ensuing debacle, hoping it’s well. She needs this professionally pretty badly at this point.

    Reply
  12. I am bored says:
    August 23, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    From the beginning Netflix said they would hit the festivals for this movie.

    Good for Angelina cause then she can explain everything live and not through a terrible interviewer.

    I mean, you have Angelina in front of you , you have a tape recorder but instead of using her own words you think so highly of yourself to TRY to write a profile piece .

    Like let Angelina speak for herself. Thats what I didn’t like about that Vf interview and still wish they would release the full audio. Redbook (before they were bought out) did that with one of Angelina interviews and it was one of her best interviews ever. I remember she said her and Brad’s relationship wasn’t as romantic as people thought and they had not even said I LOVE YOU to each other- this was after Shiloh was already born. I’m just guessing but after that Redbook audio interview took place that’s when Angelina went overboard with her fake ass love for Brad… I think his Pr team got to her.

    I think Pitts biggest fear is Angelina talking to the media in interviews.

    His team jumped fast after that VF INTERVIEW was released. “What does she mean the kids were brave” & “I’m shocked that she talked about the kids” bullshat- they are scared because they can’t control her anymore.

    Reply

