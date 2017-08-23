“Aaron Taylor Johnson’s Givenchy gig involves kittens & dancing” links

Aaron Taylor Johnson is really sexy when he dances. [LaineyGossip]

Did Tom Cruise wear a fake butt in Valkyrie? Yes. [OMG Blog]

Ian Somerhalder has already broken the vow of silence. [Dlisted]

Isla Fisher’s scrolldown fug outfit is terrible. [Go Fug Yourself]

The story of journalist Kim Wall is shocking & macabre. [Jezebel]

Tulip Fever is real & it will eventually be released. Maybe. [Pajiba]

Elizabeth Olsen has nice legs. [Popoholic]

Danielle Staub is coming back to RHONJ. [Starcasm]

Chelsea Handler wants to be the next Jennifer Lawrence. [Celebslam]

Why is there a market for Trump-shaped MDMA? [The Blemish]

Bethenny Frankel is back together with that guy. [Reality Tea]