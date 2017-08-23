“Aaron Taylor Johnson’s Givenchy gig involves kittens & dancing” links
  • August 23, 2017

  • By Kaiser
Aaron Taylor Johnson is really sexy when he dances. [LaineyGossip]
Did Tom Cruise wear a fake butt in Valkyrie? Yes. [OMG Blog]
Ian Somerhalder has already broken the vow of silence. [Dlisted]
Isla Fisher’s scrolldown fug outfit is terrible. [Go Fug Yourself]
The story of journalist Kim Wall is shocking & macabre. [Jezebel]
Tulip Fever is real & it will eventually be released. Maybe. [Pajiba]
Elizabeth Olsen has nice legs. [Popoholic]
Danielle Staub is coming back to RHONJ. [Starcasm]
Chelsea Handler wants to be the next Jennifer Lawrence. [Celebslam]
Why is there a market for Trump-shaped MDMA? [The Blemish]
Bethenny Frankel is back together with that guy. [Reality Tea]

29 Responses to ““Aaron Taylor Johnson’s Givenchy gig involves kittens & dancing” links”

  1. brooksie says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    He is really sexy when he everythings.

    Reply
  2. detritus says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    I don’t have much of a comment. Just a series of inappropriate noises. He looks very nice.

    Reply
  3. Missy says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Wow. Now I kind of wish he was Christian Grey. *fans self*

    Reply
  4. Mel M says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Um yes please. Way to put a momma in the mood in the middle of the afternoon on humpday.

    Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    I saw Angus Thongs and Perfect Snogging again last week! I don’t think I’ll ever not love that movie.

    Reply
  6. Harryg says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    He’s gorgeous!

    Reply
  7. word says:
    August 23, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Tom Cruise is so weird.

    Reply
  8. Serene Wolf says:
    August 23, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Gorgeous man. 😍

    Reply
  9. Lucy says:
    August 23, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Taylor’s new album is called Reputation!

    Reply
  10. Shijel says:
    August 23, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Damn, you’re right. ATJ has always been tremendously unsexy to me, maybe because he’s around my age and because he got “snagged up” as pretty much a teenager. But dude looks good, especially when dancing.

    Reply
    • Norman Bates' Mother says:
      August 23, 2017 at 3:34 pm

      Yes, he’s got moves! If someone hasn’t seen it – I recommend Anna Karenina to see more of his dancing (awful hair, though). During the promotion, Domhnall Gleeson would tell the story how everyone from the cast had practiced for weeks and they still looked like baby girrafes while dancing and Aaron came to the set from shooting another film and nailed all the moves in the first try without any practice. Natural talent and charm.

      Reply
  11. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    August 23, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    I really dislike when animals are used as props or fashion accessories.

    Reply
  12. MelB says:
    August 23, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Oh wow, that’s pretty much all I’ve got. I never noticed how attractive he was before.

    Reply
  13. SolitaryAngel says:
    August 23, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    ATJ…wow. ATJ dancing? **Le sigh**. All my hormones are awake & revving, whew!

    Reply
  14. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    August 23, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Wow, he’s crazy hot! That dancing!

    Reply
  15. Dhavynia says:
    August 23, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Kim Wall’s story makes the hairs in the back of my neck stand out, I wouldn’t be able to cope if that was my child. The man that killed her was meticulous and thought he would get away with it. So sick

    Reply
  16. LadyT says:
    August 23, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    The man is a beauty and a good actor. I’m always surprised by his voice though. Just not what I’m expecting out of that gorgeous man.

    Reply

