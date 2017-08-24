Us Weekly: Prince Harry already proposed to Meghan Markle in Botswana

Prince Harry Prince Harry attends the Heads Together Campaign Conference in London

Of course there’s still a lot of chatter about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Can’t a prince take his American girlfriend on a posh safari in Botswana without the whole world expecting him to propose?!? But honestly, of course Harry and Meg are on the engagement track. The only questions now are A) when he proposed or when he will propose and B) when they will announce their engagement formally. My theory is that he proposed during this Botswana vacation, but they’ll announce it after the Invictus Games, maybe late September or early October. Us Weekly sort of agrees with me:

Every detail had been meticulously planned. Ahead of their August 4 arrival in Botswana, Prince Harry arranged “a small, surprise celebration” for girlfriend Meghan Markle’s 36th birthday, reveals a Harry pal. And since it was the first time the Suits actress would be meeting his friends in the African nation, the besotted royal went all out. “He was thrilled to bits that he could introduce her to them,” says the pal. “The celebration began almost the minute they touched down.” With a barbecue set up at his friend’s house (“Lots of local foods were prepared,” says the friend) and music playing, everyone partied into the night, says the pal: “Meghan was speechless and so touched.”

And that was only the opening act. Two sources reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly that the 32-year-old intended to ask Markle for her hand in marriage during their three-week stay. While a royal insider says Harry refused to share the details with pals, both the timing — a friend notes he wanted to propose near the anniversary of his mom Princess Diana’s death “so he can associate August with something joyful” — and the location are dear to his heart.

So for months, says the royal insider, Harry’s known this is the trip on which he’d ask his love of more than a year to be his bride. To craft a ring worthy of a princess, Harry worked closely with a jeweler, notes the royal insider, and took a cue from big brother, Prince William. While William used their late mother’s 18-carat sapphire engagement ring to pop the question to Duchess Kate, Harry, says the insider, “had diamonds taken from a brooch he inherited from Diana.” But a source predicts Markle will keep the sparkler under wraps for awhile. “Harry said he would want to enjoy the news between the two of them before word starts spreading out,” says the source. They have plenty of memories to bask in. Adds the source, “This has really been the trip of a lifetime.”

[From Us Weekly]

William didn’t do anything special for the sapphire ring, actually. He didn’t get it re-set or anything. He asked Harry for the ring (Harry had taken it after Diana’s passing) and then William gave it, as-is, to Kate. At least Harry put a little thought into this alleged ring! And I do hope it’s a diamond ring and not a colored stone. Meg’s already going to be compared endlessly to Kate, so she doesn’t need to have a colored-stone engagement ring too.

Meanwhile, Diana’s former chef Darren McGrady believes he has some insight into Harry’s would-be proposal to Meghan. McGrady told Hello that he expects Harry to announce the engagement in December, so as not to interfere with the Queen’s platinum wedding anniversary. I don’t know… wait until December? Doubtful.

AG_105300_011

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

178 Responses to “Us Weekly: Prince Harry already proposed to Meghan Markle in Botswana”

  1. seesittellsit says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:42 am

    And, of course, she asked for time to think about it, right?

    Reply
  2. Brittney B. says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I’m just so happy we’re having these conversations about a biracial American actress who earned her own fame/money and even got divorced before meeting Harry. This family could really use a self-aware, self-sufficient human being who understands prejudice and poverty and life in other countries/cultures.

    Reply
    • Carrie1 says:
      August 24, 2017 at 9:09 am

      +1

      Reply
    • LAK says:
      August 24, 2017 at 9:16 am

      Have you researched Sophie Wessex?

      Reply
      • magnoliarose says:
        August 24, 2017 at 9:35 am

        She is lovely, but we Americans are mounting a coup. It is all about a full circle. WE ran from the monarchy only to run back to the monarchy in the form of a biracial actress. Much better than that ole Wallis lady.
        For some reason, I think Camilla would like her.

        In all seriousness, I do like Sophie. She has substance and recovered nicely from her stumbles and setbacks. But I don’t know a lot about her, she isn’t covered much.

      • LAK says:
        August 24, 2017 at 11:05 am

        Lol Magnoliarose.

        Surprising discovery afew weeks ago, but i listened to a radio interview Wallis gave during their exile. I was surprised by the warmth, gaiety and laughter in her voice. It was very similar to Audrey Hepburn.She came across very well, and someone who’d be fun to be with.

        Usually when i watch her tv interviews, i’m distracted by all manner of things whilst ignoring her voice.

        On the subject of Sophie, apart from that one gaffe, she’s someone Americans would love if they knew about her. She’s not charismatic, but her background and qualities and reactions to events are things Americans celebrate.

        From middle class parents who weren’t millionaires, to leaving school at 16, joining secretarial college and working until she had her own firm at 30yrs, married the Queen’s son, tried to keep working at her company whilst undertaking royal duties when she could.

        When she stumbled, she resigned from her company and kept a low profile and worked her duties without giving a woe is me mea culpa typical of Diana or Fergie.

        3 very difficult pregnancies, one never made it to term, 2nd nearly killed mother and baby, third was smoothest of all, but still difficult.

        Her oldest child had issues with her eyes and needed a series of operations over ten years to correct the problem, starting at 9mths.

        Sophie has 81 patronages including avoidable blindness and ante-natal complications.

        By the way, it’s a *small thing, but she does her own hair, make up and writes her own speeches which she gives often gives without reading from notes!!!😊

        *it’s such a low bar that we throw a parade for Kate managing to appear presentable/ read a speech despite the professionals hired to help her.

        She appears to be a favourite of everyone in the family and frequently rides with the Queen.

        I think her relationship with the Queen is best summed up by this photo
        https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/736x/a0/a4/b2/a0a4b21d3876b8737a283d541b306409–complicated-relationship-princess-anne.jpg

        Ironically, Diana was the bitchiest to her when she was first introduced to the family. Reduced her to tears at their first encounter. The problem being that Diana thought Sophie was common and poor. After their meeting, Diana phoned the press to tell them exactly that Sophie was her replacement in the family hence the media narrative that Sophie was copycating Diana.

        The story of their meeting duly appeared in Majesty magazine
        http://www.theroyalforums.com/forums/f38/diana-and-sophie-countess-of-wessex-13466.html

      • Skylark says:
        August 24, 2017 at 11:32 am

        Eh, LAK, although I don’t care for any of them, that’s a rather lovely summary of Sophie’s character, rise and the good qualities she’s brought to the Windsor table. As is the pic of her and the queen. You can almost feel the warmth.

        That alleged story of Sophie and Diana’s meeting is hilariously awful! If true, it would be more at home in ‘The WIndsors’ rather than the Windsors.

      • Sophia's Side eye says:
        August 24, 2017 at 11:49 am

        Very interesting, LAK! Thanks for posting, always appreciate some good background on the royals!

      • Lady D says:
        August 24, 2017 at 11:49 am

        Love the picture of Sophie with the queen.

      • minxx says:
        August 24, 2017 at 12:51 pm

        I’ve always liked Sophie, she seems so normal, natural and not full of herself. Plus, I had the same exact issue happen to me with the birth of my baby (placenta abruption), so I feel really bonded with her – she never talked about it to the press but it’s a traumatic thing to go through.

      • magnoliarose says:
        August 24, 2017 at 7:46 pm

        @LAK
        Thank you for the summary. It sheds light on her and I like that she isn’t a useless airhead flitting around nonsensically. I am going to pay more attention to her.
        I believe it about Diana.
        Julian Fellowes wrote a book and talked about her negatively but not too strong though I could tell he had plenty more to say if given the opportunity.
        He said she knows when cameras are around and would grab a baby or set the tableau when she knew she would be snapped. I have heard the same from two different people who saw her in person. One said she was just standing there normally and then when she knew a crowd and cameras were on the other side of the door, her face changed and her eyes widened demurely before exiting the room. They were astonished by it.

        The photo shows HM really loves her. It shows on her face and I haven’t seen that from her much.

    • SoulSPA says:
      August 24, 2017 at 9:24 am

      ITA on your comments about Meghan. But there is no way that she will have any influence on the BRF. She is a complete outsider as per the elements you mentioned. Not even Diana was well received, despite her background and all of her aristocratic family ties with the BRF. I liked Meghan only as compared to the Dolittle Katie. They are literally worlds apart as per upbringing, work experience and work ethic, world views and so on. Due to the attention on Meghan on this site I managed to see a few interviews with her on youtube. Just managed to see a few of them. IMO she comes across a bit shallow with a super fake and sly attitude. If they get married, it will be fun to watch how their lives will unfold. And the media scrutiny on Dolittle vs. Meghan (what would be a good monicker for M????) will be brutal. It will be interesting to watch. Engagement, wedding and a baby or maybe twins quite soon after the wedding. And it will be a lot worse than Diana vs. Sarah. We are in the age of digital media.

      Reply
      • Bellagio DuPont says:
        August 24, 2017 at 10:19 am

        @ soulspa:

        Wow…..it’s always interesting to get different perspectives on Meghan….Like you, I only started looking into her after all the fuss begin with her dating Harry. Unlike you however, I find her really likable…..intelligent, articulate and fun. The overwhelming energy I get from her is gratitude with her life…..she seems thrilled with her job, business and life in general.

        I do get a small hint of a “me, me, me” attitude on there, but no more than is expected of someone raised for the most part as an only child.

        You said: “she comes across a bit shallow with a super fake and sly attitude.”

        I’m genuinely curious…..can you be a bit more specific…..what particular videos or interviews did you get this impression from? Maybe it’s something I haven’t seen….

        Re a good moniker for Meghan….I think “Sparkle” is perfect actually. It embodies both sides of how she’s perceived (good and bad) perfectly.

      • WTW says:
        August 24, 2017 at 10:34 am

        @Bellagio, I think it’s patently false that only children have a “me, me, me” attitude. I’ve known several only children, and I am one myself, and the most self-centered and narcissistic people I know have siblings. I’ve known just one only child who seemed to be all about herself. I think people with siblings tend to be more self-involved because they had to compete with a sibling for their parent’s attention or felt overshadowed by a sibling. According to research, many only children are treated like eldest children, given a lot of responsibility, allowed to hear adult conversations and often treated like mini adults. I was a latchkey kid who came home did homework, made myself a snack, etc., with no adult telling me what to do. Even today, I can be overly responsible and organized. This idea of the only child who is pampered and spoiled by parents is a sweeping generalization, and I think what people with siblings fantasize their lives would’ve been like if they didn’t have brothers and sisters.

      • perplexed says:
        August 24, 2017 at 11:34 am

        I think she’s articulate, but I do also think she has a way of speaking that can seem a little forced. I’m not sure if that’s an actressy- thing….all of them seem like they’re trying too hard to sound interesting and confident — even Jennifer Lawrence. I’m not sure if that’s a 2017 thing though. Everyone on tv seems so “loud” lately…

      • Bellagio DuPont says:
        August 24, 2017 at 11:37 am

        @ wtw:

        I stand corrected…..my comment was not off the back of any scientific research or anything, just my own personal perspective observations.

        As one of 10 kids in a humongous, boisterous, rainbow family, it was impossible not to view the seemingly sane, serene, sophisticated lives of my friends and cousins who were only kids through a prism of deep envy and a little spite too! 😁😁😁

      • Bellagio DuPont says:
        August 24, 2017 at 11:47 am

        @ perplexed,

        Let’s not forget the human aspect of this….these guys are giving interviews in the social-media age where any tiny gaffs have the potential to go viral immediately (depending on how much interest they have in the first place). Look at Trump and his “many sides”.

        Look at Kim Kardashians recent comments on race……shredded completely for comments that I didn’t even think were that interesting/controversial……so I’m not surprised they work hard to try and sound interesting and connected (all whilst trying to avoid any career threatening gaffes).

      • SoulSPA says:
        August 24, 2017 at 12:36 pm

        @bellagio: my apologies but I cannot find the videos except for one: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trFWwBjdQFM and it should not be necessarily representative of her. She is an actress and markets herself in a certain way.
        Impressions are subjective so to speak and I only saw of few videos with Sparkle. And my impression of her does not take away her hard work or achievements or the fact that other people like her. It’s subjective, as I say.

      • perplexed says:
        August 24, 2017 at 12:48 pm

        I saw her once on Craig Ferguson, and found her slightly annoying. (On that show, I learned her dad was a DP, so she seems to have some show-biz connections.) Anyway, something about her laugh or something I found off-putting…but, again, it could be an actress-y thing. So many of them are irritating on those kinds of talk shows where they’re expected to flirt with male talk show hosts. In her royal role, she’s probably carry herself differently. It would be interesting to see how she’d have to change to “fit in”, if that’s supposed to be an expectation.

        In her private life where she’s not “on”, I suspect she’s probably someone I’d like though. It’s when she’s being actress-y, I’m kind of like “huh, she’s not that interesting, even though she did go to Northwestern.”

      • A says:
        August 24, 2017 at 2:40 pm

        I read one of her blogs posts after they started dating, and found it to be full of humble brags about herself….how she’s always been so interested in helping people, with the general message being that’s it’s so fascinating and impressive that she’s involved in charity work….she quotes her Mom as saying “I don’t know, Flower, you’ve just always been this way”.

        I’m not sure that truly altruistic people speak this way about themselves. Just saying.

      • CynicalAnn says:
        August 24, 2017 at 5:03 pm

        @A-yes, I totally get that. She did seem sort of fake and full of herself–but that could be part of her self promotion as an actress. I actually think that will be helpful as part of her role in the BRF. If you were shy or hated attention being a royal would be really difficult.

      • magnoliarose says:
        August 24, 2017 at 8:10 pm

        I second what wtw said about only children but at the same time understand what Bellagio said.

        I am much younger than my next sibling, so I grew up as a quasi-only child.
        Only children, in my experience, are often direct in their thinking and communication. The lack of neediness or dependence can appear to be selfish when it is just a product of being fine with being alone. Some times what someone else sees as an inability to share is that they may expect the other person just to ask or let them know what they want. One of the things I like about some only children as they tend to understand when someone asks for space or a desire to be alone. Only children are often less focused on what other people think of them and don’t feel the overwhelming need to be liked by everyone since the fear of being alone is not as acute. These are generalizations but trends I have noticed.
        There are also plenty of positives on the other side too.

      • Golden Ashley says:
        August 24, 2017 at 8:12 pm

        Bellagio, as the middle of five kids, may I have, please, if you will let me talk, just a little – okay?

        First born children and only children share almost identical personality characteristics. I once read that all the astronauts in the 1960′s were either first born or only children. All of them, to some extent, enjoyed (or endured) one hundred percent of their parent’s attention. These kids are usually leaders, and find it difficult to follow other people (terrible roommates from my college experiences). They have good manners, are many times boring to talk with, and have high expectations of other people to listen to them, low listening skills and socially a bit ackward. The babies get away with everything. The best of the best, middle children (me!) are diplomats. You can’t compete with perfection (oldest) nor with the fun and go-lucky spirit of the youngest. Not that I am opinionated.

    • island_girl says:
      August 24, 2017 at 12:26 pm

      Preach. That.

      Reply
    • Avery says:
      August 24, 2017 at 2:18 pm

      Well said!

      Reply
    • IsThisReal? says:
      August 24, 2017 at 8:37 pm

      @Lak

      OMG! That is an AWFUL story. Was Diana really that petty?
      Poor Sophie.

      Reply
  3. Olenna says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Harry needs to make an official announcement ASAP. People have wedding watch parties to plan and I need a diversion from this unprecedented, presidential shit-show we’ve got going on here in the States.

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Why would William change his mothers ring? It’s an heirloom. Makes more sense that Harry changed a pendant stone into one for a ring. I mean I could say Harry was lazy to do an African proposal just like his brother but that’s stupid. I swear the reach to make Harry some kind of saint in comparison is so old *rolls eyes*
    Anyways I hope they are engaged and happy. I don’t expect an announcement for a few months though. Definitely after Suits is done

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      August 24, 2017 at 9:17 am

      Assuming that William really proposed in Africa.

      Reply
      • SoulSPA says:
        August 24, 2017 at 9:26 am

        We can assume all we want and we’ll never know. We only have the Dolittles’ of Middleton words in the engagement interview. I can’t wait to see the interview with Harry and MEGHAN!!

      • Maria says:
        August 24, 2017 at 9:52 am

        Well according to Katie Nichol, when they got back together in 2007 after their break up, he told her he would marry her once he finished his military service. So the engagement in Kenya wouldn’t have been a big surprise. Of course Waity acted like she was in total shock.
        As for Harry and Meghan, maybe nothing has happened in Botswana, maybe they are just enjoying each other. I’d like to see a big wedding too, but heck, it’s their life, and no one should be pressured into getting married.

      • LAK says:
        August 24, 2017 at 11:23 am

        Soulspa: the story he told in the engagement interview was a blow by blow account of the engagement story recountered by one of their friends that appeared in the DM afew days before their engagement interview. Word for word. The only changed detail was the country. Kenya rather than Botswana.

        And immediately after he tells that story, Kate inserts…”when we got back from Scotland” pauses and then switches to a different story about whether her mother knew about the engagement.

        Either it was a coincidence or William and his friends propose to their girlfriends in exactly.the.same.way, with the same details.

      • SoulSPA says:
        August 24, 2017 at 12:43 pm

        @LAK this story is very interesting. We only know “for sure” what they choose to say, nevermind K slipping on details. Everything they say is pure PR (they had to say something) and Will the Ordinary could lie outright due to his spite towards media, the public and for the intrusion in his private life. What I take from here is that he wanted to keep this special moment of proposing to her, private. So maybe he lied.

      • LAK says:
        August 24, 2017 at 1:43 pm

        Soulspa: William frequently lies to the press and to the public. Even where there is no need. A few examples.

        1. Recently, he retold a cosy tale about naughty high jinks at Balmoral with Philip and Zara which ended when the Queen told them off. Cosy in portraying himself as normal guy who happens to be royal prince.

        A few weeks later a reporter repeated the cosy tale to Peter during an interview about the Patron’s lunch. Peter point blank denied such an incident ever took place. When reporter pressed him on the grounds of forgetfulness, Peter repeated his denial.

        2. Last year during the workshy furore,
        KP defended William by saying the CAA didn’t allow pilots to work during their off duty days.

        The CAA immediately released a statement saying they had no such rules and pilots were free to do whatever they liked on their off days. Finished the statement by saying that ‘KP was mistaken in their statement’ which was the closest they got to saying the Palace or William were lying.

        3. Older lies include saying he will take up official duties any given year though it prompted the Queen to undertake an expensive refurb of his residences in readiness only for William to announce that he had a job at EAAA, being caught sunbathing in France after skipping out on paraolympics with a statement from the palace that he was back at RAF base working.

        4. Regarding guarding his privacy, it became the test of loyalty whereby he would deliberately feed a (false) story to a new friend to see if it ended up in the papers. If it did, they were immediately removed from the circle. A habit he can’t break it seems.

      • RoyalSparkle says:
        August 24, 2017 at 6:47 pm

        Bill middleton proposed at middleton home.

        carol middleton PR tried to make wait-y decade waity stalking more well compensated and exciting.

    • Jessica says:
      August 24, 2017 at 9:24 am

      William proposed in Kenya on his ex girlfriend’s ranch; Harry proposed in Botswana. Not sure how it’s lazy just because it’s on the same (very large) continent.

      Reply
    • Bellagio DuPont says:
      August 24, 2017 at 10:30 am

      @ Nicole:

      I’ve always viewed Harry as WAY more romantic in general than William…..

      So, given that William used Harry’s (inherited) ring…..(which Harry specifically picked out himself)…..and proposed in Africa, which Harry seems to have a deep affinity for…….. I’ve often wondered to myself if William was just lazy and recreated Harry’s dream proposal scenario for Kate?

      Because if that were the case, I can completely see Harry deciding to stick to his own dream engagement scenario on Africa and ignore what’s gone on before, so to speak.

      Reply
    • Golden Ashley says:
      August 24, 2017 at 3:59 pm

      Lak, when I first saw the interview in full, I caught the same Scotland reference from Kate, and for a split second you can see how Will looked at her – angry. I was struck by how William kept on slumping, and his and Kate’s body language was strikingly like an interview Diana and Charles gave before their marriage. Kate and Prince Charles upright and chippy, but William and Diana turning into their respective bodies, almost as though were resigned and not very happy.

      Reply
  5. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:52 am

    AHS: so much meh this season. Hasn’t been really good since season 1.

    Reply
  6. snowflake says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:53 am

    I will be happy if they do get engaged. I feel for her, though, the racist comments. Couched as she’s not classy enough for him. Please, you’re not fooling anyone

    Reply
  7. HK9 says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:53 am

    After all the craziness in the world I need a good wedding. Is that selfish?:-)

    Reply
  8. littlemissnaughty says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:58 am

    I got nothing except she looks f*cking radiant in that pic! The coat, the hair, the lipstick. If he doesn’t propose, I will. Meanwhile, I’m over here looking as professional and classy as a raccoon because my mascara won’t behave.

    Reply
  9. Talie says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Will followed the old money rule — you don’t touch heirloom pieces, and there’s no way Kate would’ve wanted it modernized.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      August 24, 2017 at 9:38 am

      Diana admitted that she just picked the most expensive and gaudy ring from a catalogue and Charles got it for her. And that marriage ended with one of the most famous acrimonious divorces in the world. The ring isn’t really an heirloom so much as a symbol of everything gone wrong and marrying for the wrong reasons. Not sure why anyone would want that as their own engagement ring. Kate of course would never say no because she is a stage five clinger and never challenges the pouty prince, but it really is the laziest thing he could have done to reuse that ring.
      Harry at least will be doing something different.

      Reply
      • SoulSPA says:
        August 24, 2017 at 10:07 am

        @Nic919, he also played the Diana card as per the engagement ring. I think he was either lazy or cheap, or really sick to give her that ring. With all the negative that particular ring entails.

      • Yup, Me says:
        August 24, 2017 at 10:38 am

        My mother and father had a not great marriage and an acrimonious divorce that was very wounding to me. She gave me her wedding ring from that relationship for my sweet 16 and I love it because I love my parents and because their relationship, fucked up though it may have been, has great significance for me.

        I agree with much of the commentary about Will and Kate being lazy and workshy and largely bland as oatmeal and mayo mixed but MAYBE he loved his mother and, though the ring represents a lot of not great thing to outsiders, it still holds special significance for him. His mother wore it for years and it is associated with her- whatever her reasoning for first chosing it.

    • Maria says:
      August 24, 2017 at 10:55 am

      Didn’t Camilla modernize her own engagement ring with the Queen Mothers ring or tiara?

      Reply
  10. tracking says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:11 am

    I thought the new US had no real sources. I guess we’ll just have to see how this plays out. If they’re on the marriage track, it is likely to be soon since he seems to adore kids and they’ll want to get going on that. They would have the cutest kiddos.

    Reply
  11. Merritt says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:11 am

    I think the announcement will happen in November or December.

    Colored stones are common in the royal family, so if Harry did go with that it would be the uninformed who would compare that to his brother and Kate (and Diana). The Queen mother, Princess Anne, Princess Alexandra, and the Duchess of Kent all had sapphires in their engagement rings. Princess Margaret and Fergie had rubies.

    Reply
  12. Enough Already says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:11 am

    You can be sure her dress won’t be a fussy, Grace Kelly knockoff.

    Reply
    • BeamMeUpScottie says:
      August 24, 2017 at 10:47 am

      @Enough Already, ITA.

      Meghan wears Roland Mouret so well and she likes Lanvin but given neither is British, it would’nt be politick to choose them for that occasion.

      Julian Mcdonald (ex?Givenchy) who is Welsh has already declared his interest as have David Emanuel who was part of the duo who designed Diana’s dress. Her designer friend Mischa Noono who is also close friends with Harry and Beatrice and is reputed to have introduced her to Harry is a possibility.

      As long as she avoids Alexander McQueen/Sarah Brown and dreary Jenny Packman, I am fine!

      Reply
    • Em' says:
      August 24, 2017 at 11:28 am

      She is absolutely gorgeous, but have you googled her red carpet looks ?
      I am not holding my breath for the fashion she will bring.

      Reply
      • BeamMeUpScottie says:
        August 24, 2017 at 12:00 pm

        LOL The red carpet looks are not always a good barometer, to be fair, but the blue Roland Mouret gown she wore to Elton John’s charity a few years was stunning,

        Her best looks are the fashion shoots she has done, IMO. There are some great shots around.

      • Bellagio DuPont says:
        August 24, 2017 at 12:05 pm

        @ EM

        Her style is hyper simple and pared down……not a lot of imagination in my opinion (but then I have pretty flamboyant tastes)…..but I think it still suits her.

        PS I HATED that dark Erdem dress she wore for Harry’s friends wedding. The blues, greens and black tones were a bit dreary for a beach wedding to me. But the photo shoots have been divine.

  13. commonsense says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:13 am

    just came to state that the plural for the people of Botswana (country) as well as the people is Batswana and not “Botswanans” as was written in the previous article about these two being in Botswana. I am a Motswana (singular) albeit from South Africa. In Setswana (language) we deal with prefixes and not suffixes. Another FYI There are more Batswana in South Africa than in Botswana because Colonialism. Basically the colonialist drew a line between present day Botswana and present day South Africa and most of Batswana ended up in South Africa. We are the same people though and are still relatively close as people separated by an invisible line can get.

    Reply
  14. Starryfish says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I’m honestly hoping for a ring that features a yellow diamond, they aren’t super common and can be quite beautiful. Most of all I’m just hoping it happens soonish, we could use a fun distraction.

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      August 24, 2017 at 11:35 am

      Many yellow diamonds were mined in conflict zones in Africa rendering them blood diamonds. Whilst an effort has been made to stop the trade in blood diamonds, it’s not certain that it has stopped nor can one be sure that your yellow diamond came from a mine in a non conflict region.

      For that reason, please stay away from yellow diamonds no matter how pretty you find them.

      Reply
      • Bellagio DuPont says:
        August 24, 2017 at 12:15 pm

        @ Lak

        Agree 100%. I guess one could use a yellow sapphire. Or a citrine if you don’t want to spend as much. 😍😍

      • Starryfish says:
        August 24, 2017 at 1:19 pm

        Well shoot, there goes that idea. Not that I could have afforded one anyway lol.

      • Felicia says:
        August 24, 2017 at 3:09 pm

        I think currently only the Ivory Coast is in non-compliance with the Kimberley Process, so I’m not so sure about what you are saying about yellow diamonds because they come from far more places than just that country.

        The Kimberley Process is pretty much dead anyways. The focus was very narrow and involved cases where diamond mining/sales were being used to fund civil war. It died the day that they decided that Mozambique was in “compliance”. This being mines expropriated from the legal leaseholder for the benefit of a government crony, who used forced local labour to mine. But, since the profits were not funding civil war, and only Swiss bank accounts, they were “in compliance”.

      • Golden Ashley says:
        August 24, 2017 at 4:20 pm

        I have a lovely yellow diamond, but it was bought in an estate sale. I love it. Anyway, I hope Harry, if he marries Meghan, will have the sense to let her pick a ring that will be worn on her finger for the rest of her life. Or maybe not have an engagement ring. Diana’s ring was ugly from the get-go, but she didn’t wear it all the time like Kate. It is creepy to see that ring on Kate – it should be in the Victoria and Albert museum. I can’t wait to see some real jewels on Harry’s wife – no Kiki McDonough overpriced stuff, but great family “rocks.”

      • LAK says:
        August 24, 2017 at 4:31 pm

        Golden Ashley, Yellow diamonds are like mink coats. Terrible reputation, very beautiful, and difficult to wear without worrying about the procurement of the skins even when you know it was ethically done.

      • wolfpup says:
        August 24, 2017 at 4:43 pm

        Golden Ashley – I find you quite informed! I totally agree!

      • notasugarhere says:
        August 24, 2017 at 7:22 pm

        Starryfish, if you wanted the look, there’s always golden or yellow Labradorite or golden beryl, but I’m not sure of the ethics of their mining and sale. Where’s our gemstone expert? I’m sure there’s better options than those.

    • Golden Ashley says:
      August 24, 2017 at 5:12 pm

      Lak, I guess this thinking can include almost every jewel mined today, or years ago, or minerals taken from our earth. I no longer buy jewelry, as I like to reset and change, except family heirlooms, most of my goodies, instead of wasting my money on a piece of carbon millions of years old. I am tired of people telling me what I should think or do, especially today in the USA. This site is Celebitchy, and we all need to inject more fun into our lives. I own inherited mink and fox coats. I wear them, and love the quality and warmth. I would never buy them today, as I buy an animal skin Only if I can eat it too. I have never eaten a fox, mink or ermine. I wear cow leather, as I eat the cows, especially a good steak – yummy. Nobody should tell me what I can legally do, say, act or wear. In 2002, at the Somerset House in London, there was an exhibit on JAR jewelry. I bought up everything I could see. I now sell $250.00 earrings bought then, for many thousands of dollars today, some for over $20,00.00. All proceeds go to children’s charities here and abroad. I inherited some “real” JAR stuff, though, which I will donate to a museum. So please don’t judge. We all are innocent of many things now found to be politically incorrect. I think we are owed a good bitchy story these days, about people we have never met.

      Reply
  15. Em' says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:32 am

    I’m not saying he didn”t propose, but I very much doubt he shared his plan to propose to someone would could become a source. To his brother and very closed friends sure… and the Van Stickinarshales and the Hon. Genevas Crumpet-Marmelade-Jones of this world are very well known to not blab to the press (esp. American press) about their dear dear friend Prince Harry

    Reply
  16. Bettyrose says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Maybe the acted all Millenial and just had a reasonable discussion over a nice wine that resulted in a mutual decision to get married?

    Reply
  17. rebellia says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Anyone here who would run, not walk, from the firm?

    Reply
    • Yup, Me says:
      August 24, 2017 at 10:45 am

      From the firm, from that degree of scrutiny on my daily life and every outfit and word and digging up all my past words and behaviors from before I knew I was headed for the princess track.

      No thanks. I’m perfectly happy to continue being The Empress, Her Serene Exaltedness, in the comfort and privacy of my home. Everyone here is quite forgiving when I slip up and forget myself. Especially the puppy.

      Reply
    • seesittellsit says:
      August 24, 2017 at 2:02 pm

      Not with the level of privilege on offer. Nice thought, but no. As it is, she’s being whisked through airport security – makes a girl feel really special . . . the rot sets in afterward.

      Reply
  18. M.A.F. says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Considering how US Weekly got bought out and is now under the National Enquirer brand, I would take any feature issue of theirs with a grain of salt. Even the cover is starting look like Star magazine. They are now just a trashy gossip rag.

    Reply
  19. CynicalAnn says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Isn’t it a thing with the BRF that they do colored stones instead of plain old diamonds? I seem to remember that Sarah Ferguson got a big ruby.

    Reply
  20. whatever says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:50 am

    If they are getting engaged I think its too soon. How much do they actually know each other when they only see each other for a few days every month or so? It would be better for them to live together in the same city for about a year so they can see each other’s real personalities.

    Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      August 24, 2017 at 10:06 am

      That’s what I’ve though too, @whatever. Was wondering in a previous post how would their marriage be after having a lot distance relationship without spending that much time together. She’s marrying into the BRF, mind you.

      Reply
    • Merritt says:
      August 24, 2017 at 10:09 am

      There are reports that she stayed with him for several months last winter when her filming was on hiatus. How much time they actually have spent together is speculation on all sides.

      Reply
    • Bellagio DuPont says:
      August 24, 2017 at 12:23 pm

      @ Whatever:

      She’s 36. If he likes it, he needs to put a ring on it fast, or bounce. She’s not going to be doing a 10 year “Waity Katy”.

      Ain’t nobody got time for that. 💅🏼💅🏼

      Reply
      • whatever says:
        August 24, 2017 at 12:50 pm

        @Bellagio DuPont – If he is rushing to marry her because she turned 36 this year and her biological clock is ticking maybe she isn’t the right girl for him. Marrying a girl just because her eggs are about to shrivel up is not a great reason to get married (ugh, I can’t believe I phrased it like that sorry!). After all, Charles only married Diana because he was getting old and needed a wife to produce an heir pronto, he barely knew the girl he was going to marry. Both of them should spend time living together and see the not-so-desirable sides of each other personalities. If they can put up with each other when they are being arseholes then they should get married. But right now they are still in the honeymoon stage of their relationship because they don’t spend that much time together.

      • notasugarhere says:
        August 24, 2017 at 3:12 pm

        That is their decision to make, whatever. There are plenty of people who get married and do not have children, whether through choice or circumstance. Harry has no need to have children for the succession. If these two married and could not have children? That might be personally very sad for them, but not a reason for them not to marry if they want to.

      • BeamMeUpScottie says:
        August 24, 2017 at 4:16 pm

        Nope. Can’t see her hanging around and Harry knows that she won’t do a waity. She doesn’t need to.

    • seesittellsit says:
      August 24, 2017 at 12:40 pm

      @whatever – I seem to remember that before becoming formally engaged, Prince Frederik of Denmark had Mary come to live there for a year. Of course, there was the matter of her getting at least somewhat familiar with a new language, but I always thought it was a smart thing to do. She got a low-profile job, had an apartment (instead of moving in right away to the royal digs), got familiar with Copenhagen, Danish ways, etc., and then a year later they did the formal engagement thing with all the hoop-la.

      I think the smart thing to do would be to give MM a similar opportunity – but Mary was a few years younger and there’s always the royal baby clock ticking.

      Reply
      • Maria says:
        August 24, 2017 at 1:48 pm

        Same thing with Edward and Sophie. They lived together for six years before marrying.

      • Jessica says:
        August 24, 2017 at 3:07 pm

        Mary had to learn a new language and adjust to life in the public eye, Meghan won’t have those obstacles. She can get right into it. And yes Mary was 32 when she got married, Meghan is already 36. Baby clocking is ticking loudly.

      • notasugarhere says:
        August 24, 2017 at 3:09 pm

        She moved to France first for about a year before Denmark, and wasn’t really working unlike Maxima. I mean, the school where it was said Mary taught English to French business folks has never come forward or been named. The eventual job with Microsoft was one handed to her by one of Fred’s friends.

        It is up to the individual couple what is right for them. The timing that works for some people may not be right for others.

      • Jessica says:
        August 24, 2017 at 4:58 pm

        Mary’s job history (or how she got them) isn’t that important to seesittellsit’s post. He/she was just commenting that Mary moved to Denmark prior to her engagement to become acquainted with the customs, language, country, etc. which she did and it worked in her favor. She maintains high approval ratings with actual Danish taxpayers.

      • notasugarhere says:
        August 24, 2017 at 6:47 pm

        It is always interesting to me to see how it is handled, esp as she didn’t move to the country directly. She made a year-or-so detour to France, while mostly still undercover. She wasn’t learning about Denmark or experiencing the culture straightaway.

        After that she moved to the Palace in Denmark with him for a blink of an eye, until Margrethe put a stop to that. Fred then got her an apartment and job in Denmark. That’s why I think her work with loneliness shows us a glimpse of the real her. She spent a year in France, not really working, not speaking the language, just waiting for him to visit. That’s lonely, even if it was in a beautiful city like Paris. I think that’s also why her father and stepmom moved to Denmark – because early on she really needed them.

        It is unlikely MM would move to a nearby county, but instead be headlong in the public eye in the UK. If they decided to live together at KP before an official announcement, they’d face far more questions than Edward and Sophie did when she moved in with him at BP. When Daniel moved in with Victoria, the Palace announced that he was paying rent. It would be interesting to see if MM would be required to do the same.

  21. Jane says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Ugh i am already bored of these two.

    Reply
  22. The Original G says:
    August 24, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Well then…..Mazeltov!

    Reply
  23. SoulSPA says:
    August 24, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Can anyone tell me what Us or US stands for? Us as a pronoun or US for the United States? Please don’t laugh!

    Reply
  24. DesertReal says:
    August 24, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Harry always looks… incredibly fuzzy.
    That’s all.

    Reply
  25. Wow says:
    August 24, 2017 at 10:15 am

    The press keeps going with this story because they are hoping that one day it will be true. They did the same thing with Kate and William.

    Reply
  26. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:00 am

    I hope this is true! I could use something that I think will be lovely after all the constant mess and horror in DC.

    Reply
  27. spidey says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Someone up page mentioned charisma. I hate that word, not all people with charisma are good people. In fact many of them aren’t – Tony Blair, Hitler, Rasputin to name but a few. I’m suspicious of many people with charisma.

    Reply
  28. notasugarhere says:
    August 24, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    “He asked Harry for the ring (Harry had taken it after Diana’s passing) and then William gave it, as-is, to Kate.”

    @Kaiser, that’s one version of the story.

    Reply
  29. D says:
    August 24, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    I agree with December. She can wait three months that’s not near Waity Katey level and respectful of the Queen. I would do the same would I have been so lucky.

    Reply
  30. hmmm says:
    August 24, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    If he proposed and she said ‘yes’ then she’s taking on a gilded slacker. He has not had a job since he left the military and he takes a lot a holidays. Last holiday before this lengthy one was at the end of June . He has barely done royal ‘work’ this year. His numbers are just above Kate’s. That she is happy with this situation tells us all we need to know about her and her choices.

    Reply
    • seesittellsit says:
      August 24, 2017 at 8:38 pm

      @hmmm – well, I don’t like any of them as I’ve said often, I’m here for the fun and the ride (and I like history) but he’s offering her a life as a gilded slacker, too. I hate to say it, but my opinion has always been she’d never have looked at him if here weren’t HRH Harry Windsor and offering her a chance at a life enjoyed by very few on this planet.

      But as long as he IS offering it and she’s clearly salivating to take it, count me in for the ride!

      Reply
  31. happy girl says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    The source is likely attention-whore BFF Jessica Mulroney. Angling to have her homely children in the wedding party. Sit DOWN. We get it.

    Reply
  32. Aerohead21 says:
    August 24, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Ok I’ve had a couple of drinks so this will probably be an unpopular post.

    1. I can’t decide if he’s handsome or not. Just physically he’s ok but then his charm and smile happen and he gets suddenly infinitely more attractive.

    2. Megan is super pretty and stylish. She also seems smart. Princess material or not, I’m not put off by this relationship except the fact I get the sinking suspicion she would really like to be “royal” over famous…like the distinction of fame as in the Kardashians and fame like Grace Kelly.

    3. I’m a bit over the younger royal family. Too work shy. They’ve been given this gift of freedom from the sucky part of being royal and the British “stiff upper lip” and so on…but now they’re just whiny babies. You have a gift and opportunity to make some real good in the world and you spend the time trying to be “normal” while taking every advantage of the royal privileges.

    Rant done. Americans don’t really know anyway :) we have a potato running our show.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment