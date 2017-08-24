Us Weekly: Prince Harry already proposed to Meghan Markle in Botswana

Of course there’s still a lot of chatter about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Can’t a prince take his American girlfriend on a posh safari in Botswana without the whole world expecting him to propose?!? But honestly, of course Harry and Meg are on the engagement track. The only questions now are A) when he proposed or when he will propose and B) when they will announce their engagement formally. My theory is that he proposed during this Botswana vacation, but they’ll announce it after the Invictus Games, maybe late September or early October. Us Weekly sort of agrees with me:
Every detail had been meticulously planned. Ahead of their August 4 arrival in Botswana, Prince Harry arranged “a small, surprise celebration” for girlfriend Meghan Markle’s 36th birthday, reveals a Harry pal. And since it was the first time the Suits actress would be meeting his friends in the African nation, the besotted royal went all out. “He was thrilled to bits that he could introduce her to them,” says the pal. “The celebration began almost the minute they touched down.” With a barbecue set up at his friend’s house (“Lots of local foods were prepared,” says the friend) and music playing, everyone partied into the night, says the pal: “Meghan was speechless and so touched.”
And that was only the opening act. Two sources reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly that the 32-year-old intended to ask Markle for her hand in marriage during their three-week stay. While a royal insider says Harry refused to share the details with pals, both the timing — a friend notes he wanted to propose near the anniversary of his mom Princess Diana’s death “so he can associate August with something joyful” — and the location are dear to his heart.
So for months, says the royal insider, Harry’s known this is the trip on which he’d ask his love of more than a year to be his bride. To craft a ring worthy of a princess, Harry worked closely with a jeweler, notes the royal insider, and took a cue from big brother, Prince William. While William used their late mother’s 18-carat sapphire engagement ring to pop the question to Duchess Kate, Harry, says the insider, “had diamonds taken from a brooch he inherited from Diana.” But a source predicts Markle will keep the sparkler under wraps for awhile. “Harry said he would want to enjoy the news between the two of them before word starts spreading out,” says the source. They have plenty of memories to bask in. Adds the source, “This has really been the trip of a lifetime.”
William didn’t do anything special for the sapphire ring, actually. He didn’t get it re-set or anything. He asked Harry for the ring (Harry had taken it after Diana’s passing) and then William gave it, as-is, to Kate. At least Harry put a little thought into this alleged ring! And I do hope it’s a diamond ring and not a colored stone. Meg’s already going to be compared endlessly to Kate, so she doesn’t need to have a colored-stone engagement ring too.
Meanwhile, Diana’s former chef Darren McGrady believes he has some insight into Harry’s would-be proposal to Meghan. McGrady told Hello that he expects Harry to announce the engagement in December, so as not to interfere with the Queen’s platinum wedding anniversary. I don’t know… wait until December? Doubtful.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
And, of course, she asked for time to think about it, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or she went all Targaryen: Bend the knee, Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just don’t do it if you have had a lot to drink, you may not be able to stand up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m just so happy we’re having these conversations about a biracial American actress who earned her own fame/money and even got divorced before meeting Harry. This family could really use a self-aware, self-sufficient human being who understands prejudice and poverty and life in other countries/cultures.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have you researched Sophie Wessex?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is lovely, but we Americans are mounting a coup. It is all about a full circle. WE ran from the monarchy only to run back to the monarchy in the form of a biracial actress. Much better than that ole Wallis lady.
For some reason, I think Camilla would like her.
In all seriousness, I do like Sophie. She has substance and recovered nicely from her stumbles and setbacks. But I don’t know a lot about her, she isn’t covered much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol Magnoliarose.
Surprising discovery afew weeks ago, but i listened to a radio interview Wallis gave during their exile. I was surprised by the warmth, gaiety and laughter in her voice. It was very similar to Audrey Hepburn.She came across very well, and someone who’d be fun to be with.
Usually when i watch her tv interviews, i’m distracted by all manner of things whilst ignoring her voice.
On the subject of Sophie, apart from that one gaffe, she’s someone Americans would love if they knew about her. She’s not charismatic, but her background and qualities and reactions to events are things Americans celebrate.
From middle class parents who weren’t millionaires, to leaving school at 16, joining secretarial college and working until she had her own firm at 30yrs, married the Queen’s son, tried to keep working at her company whilst undertaking royal duties when she could.
When she stumbled, she resigned from her company and kept a low profile and worked her duties without giving a woe is me mea culpa typical of Diana or Fergie.
3 very difficult pregnancies, one never made it to term, 2nd nearly killed mother and baby, third was smoothest of all, but still difficult.
Her oldest child had issues with her eyes and needed a series of operations over ten years to correct the problem, starting at 9mths.
Sophie has 81 patronages including avoidable blindness and ante-natal complications.
By the way, it’s a *small thing, but she does her own hair, make up and writes her own speeches which she gives often gives without reading from notes!!!😊
*it’s such a low bar that we throw a parade for Kate managing to appear presentable/ read a speech despite the professionals hired to help her.
She appears to be a favourite of everyone in the family and frequently rides with the Queen.
I think her relationship with the Queen is best summed up by this photo
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/736x/a0/a4/b2/a0a4b21d3876b8737a283d541b306409–complicated-relationship-princess-anne.jpg
Ironically, Diana was the bitchiest to her when she was first introduced to the family. Reduced her to tears at their first encounter. The problem being that Diana thought Sophie was common and poor. After their meeting, Diana phoned the press to tell them exactly that Sophie was her replacement in the family hence the media narrative that Sophie was copycating Diana.
The story of their meeting duly appeared in Majesty magazine
http://www.theroyalforums.com/forums/f38/diana-and-sophie-countess-of-wessex-13466.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, LAK, although I don’t care for any of them, that’s a rather lovely summary of Sophie’s character, rise and the good qualities she’s brought to the Windsor table. As is the pic of her and the queen. You can almost feel the warmth.
That alleged story of Sophie and Diana’s meeting is hilariously awful! If true, it would be more at home in ‘The WIndsors’ rather than the Windsors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very interesting, LAK! Thanks for posting, always appreciate some good background on the royals!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the picture of Sophie with the queen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always liked Sophie, she seems so normal, natural and not full of herself. Plus, I had the same exact issue happen to me with the birth of my baby (placenta abruption), so I feel really bonded with her – she never talked about it to the press but it’s a traumatic thing to go through.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK
Thank you for the summary. It sheds light on her and I like that she isn’t a useless airhead flitting around nonsensically. I am going to pay more attention to her.
I believe it about Diana.
Julian Fellowes wrote a book and talked about her negatively but not too strong though I could tell he had plenty more to say if given the opportunity.
He said she knows when cameras are around and would grab a baby or set the tableau when she knew she would be snapped. I have heard the same from two different people who saw her in person. One said she was just standing there normally and then when she knew a crowd and cameras were on the other side of the door, her face changed and her eyes widened demurely before exiting the room. They were astonished by it.
The photo shows HM really loves her. It shows on her face and I haven’t seen that from her much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA on your comments about Meghan. But there is no way that she will have any influence on the BRF. She is a complete outsider as per the elements you mentioned. Not even Diana was well received, despite her background and all of her aristocratic family ties with the BRF. I liked Meghan only as compared to the Dolittle Katie. They are literally worlds apart as per upbringing, work experience and work ethic, world views and so on. Due to the attention on Meghan on this site I managed to see a few interviews with her on youtube. Just managed to see a few of them. IMO she comes across a bit shallow with a super fake and sly attitude. If they get married, it will be fun to watch how their lives will unfold. And the media scrutiny on Dolittle vs. Meghan (what would be a good monicker for M????) will be brutal. It will be interesting to watch. Engagement, wedding and a baby or maybe twins quite soon after the wedding. And it will be a lot worse than Diana vs. Sarah. We are in the age of digital media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ soulspa:
Wow…..it’s always interesting to get different perspectives on Meghan….Like you, I only started looking into her after all the fuss begin with her dating Harry. Unlike you however, I find her really likable…..intelligent, articulate and fun. The overwhelming energy I get from her is gratitude with her life…..she seems thrilled with her job, business and life in general.
I do get a small hint of a “me, me, me” attitude on there, but no more than is expected of someone raised for the most part as an only child.
You said: “she comes across a bit shallow with a super fake and sly attitude.”
I’m genuinely curious…..can you be a bit more specific…..what particular videos or interviews did you get this impression from? Maybe it’s something I haven’t seen….
Re a good moniker for Meghan….I think “Sparkle” is perfect actually. It embodies both sides of how she’s perceived (good and bad) perfectly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bellagio, I think it’s patently false that only children have a “me, me, me” attitude. I’ve known several only children, and I am one myself, and the most self-centered and narcissistic people I know have siblings. I’ve known just one only child who seemed to be all about herself. I think people with siblings tend to be more self-involved because they had to compete with a sibling for their parent’s attention or felt overshadowed by a sibling. According to research, many only children are treated like eldest children, given a lot of responsibility, allowed to hear adult conversations and often treated like mini adults. I was a latchkey kid who came home did homework, made myself a snack, etc., with no adult telling me what to do. Even today, I can be overly responsible and organized. This idea of the only child who is pampered and spoiled by parents is a sweeping generalization, and I think what people with siblings fantasize their lives would’ve been like if they didn’t have brothers and sisters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s articulate, but I do also think she has a way of speaking that can seem a little forced. I’m not sure if that’s an actressy- thing….all of them seem like they’re trying too hard to sound interesting and confident — even Jennifer Lawrence. I’m not sure if that’s a 2017 thing though. Everyone on tv seems so “loud” lately…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ wtw:
I stand corrected…..my comment was not off the back of any scientific research or anything, just my own personal perspective observations.
As one of 10 kids in a humongous, boisterous, rainbow family, it was impossible not to view the seemingly sane, serene, sophisticated lives of my friends and cousins who were only kids through a prism of deep envy and a little spite too! 😁😁😁
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ perplexed,
Let’s not forget the human aspect of this….these guys are giving interviews in the social-media age where any tiny gaffs have the potential to go viral immediately (depending on how much interest they have in the first place). Look at Trump and his “many sides”.
Look at Kim Kardashians recent comments on race……shredded completely for comments that I didn’t even think were that interesting/controversial……so I’m not surprised they work hard to try and sound interesting and connected (all whilst trying to avoid any career threatening gaffes).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@bellagio: my apologies but I cannot find the videos except for one: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trFWwBjdQFM and it should not be necessarily representative of her. She is an actress and markets herself in a certain way.
Impressions are subjective so to speak and I only saw of few videos with Sparkle. And my impression of her does not take away her hard work or achievements or the fact that other people like her. It’s subjective, as I say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw her once on Craig Ferguson, and found her slightly annoying. (On that show, I learned her dad was a DP, so she seems to have some show-biz connections.) Anyway, something about her laugh or something I found off-putting…but, again, it could be an actress-y thing. So many of them are irritating on those kinds of talk shows where they’re expected to flirt with male talk show hosts. In her royal role, she’s probably carry herself differently. It would be interesting to see how she’d have to change to “fit in”, if that’s supposed to be an expectation.
In her private life where she’s not “on”, I suspect she’s probably someone I’d like though. It’s when she’s being actress-y, I’m kind of like “huh, she’s not that interesting, even though she did go to Northwestern.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read one of her blogs posts after they started dating, and found it to be full of humble brags about herself….how she’s always been so interested in helping people, with the general message being that’s it’s so fascinating and impressive that she’s involved in charity work….she quotes her Mom as saying “I don’t know, Flower, you’ve just always been this way”.
I’m not sure that truly altruistic people speak this way about themselves. Just saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@A-yes, I totally get that. She did seem sort of fake and full of herself–but that could be part of her self promotion as an actress. I actually think that will be helpful as part of her role in the BRF. If you were shy or hated attention being a royal would be really difficult.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I second what wtw said about only children but at the same time understand what Bellagio said.
I am much younger than my next sibling, so I grew up as a quasi-only child.
Only children, in my experience, are often direct in their thinking and communication. The lack of neediness or dependence can appear to be selfish when it is just a product of being fine with being alone. Some times what someone else sees as an inability to share is that they may expect the other person just to ask or let them know what they want. One of the things I like about some only children as they tend to understand when someone asks for space or a desire to be alone. Only children are often less focused on what other people think of them and don’t feel the overwhelming need to be liked by everyone since the fear of being alone is not as acute. These are generalizations but trends I have noticed.
There are also plenty of positives on the other side too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bellagio, as the middle of five kids, may I have, please, if you will let me talk, just a little – okay?
First born children and only children share almost identical personality characteristics. I once read that all the astronauts in the 1960′s were either first born or only children. All of them, to some extent, enjoyed (or endured) one hundred percent of their parent’s attention. These kids are usually leaders, and find it difficult to follow other people (terrible roommates from my college experiences). They have good manners, are many times boring to talk with, and have high expectations of other people to listen to them, low listening skills and socially a bit ackward. The babies get away with everything. The best of the best, middle children (me!) are diplomats. You can’t compete with perfection (oldest) nor with the fun and go-lucky spirit of the youngest. Not that I am opinionated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Preach. That.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lak
OMG! That is an AWFUL story. Was Diana really that petty?
Poor Sophie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry needs to make an official announcement ASAP. People have wedding watch parties to plan and I need a diversion from this unprecedented, presidential shit-show we’ve got going on here in the States.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has not even been introduced to Zara, his favorite cousin yet?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, Zara’s husband Mike Tindall has met her so I would imagine Zara has too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Island_Girl They met in the last few days? As earlier this month Mike said he had not met her (nor had Zara) and they were planning to meet in the ‘next few months’. He said she would do fine in the royal family. That was it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The wedding will be no more than 4-6 months after the official engagement. You have plenty of time. I’m still expecting a Spring wedding like William and Catherine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you. I’m hoping for a wedding/impeachment mashup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha…i actually LOL’d at that…here’s hoping!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll need to get an extra-special fascinator for that mash-up event. Maybe one that looks like a toilet lid with “MAGA” spelled out on it in rhinestones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That would be glorious! But I’m hoping that the orange demon will resign.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg, Cynical Ann! Don’t get me all wound up and excited, I can’t take that kind of anticipation!! I might pee my pants if those two things really do happen! Gaaaah!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! impeachment on Friday, wedding on Saturday. There will be lots of bubbly that weekend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First they have to have few dates in public. It does not really matter when the palace makes it official.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
L’chaim!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
++1000
Totally agree. around his birthday Christmas is far out per Royal Chef. September is open. Announcement asap – with a date for Wedding Watch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would William change his mothers ring? It’s an heirloom. Makes more sense that Harry changed a pendant stone into one for a ring. I mean I could say Harry was lazy to do an African proposal just like his brother but that’s stupid. I swear the reach to make Harry some kind of saint in comparison is so old *rolls eyes*
Anyways I hope they are engaged and happy. I don’t expect an announcement for a few months though. Definitely after Suits is done
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Assuming that William really proposed in Africa.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We can assume all we want and we’ll never know. We only have the Dolittles’ of Middleton words in the engagement interview. I can’t wait to see the interview with Harry and MEGHAN!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well according to Katie Nichol, when they got back together in 2007 after their break up, he told her he would marry her once he finished his military service. So the engagement in Kenya wouldn’t have been a big surprise. Of course Waity acted like she was in total shock.
As for Harry and Meghan, maybe nothing has happened in Botswana, maybe they are just enjoying each other. I’d like to see a big wedding too, but heck, it’s their life, and no one should be pressured into getting married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Soulspa: the story he told in the engagement interview was a blow by blow account of the engagement story recountered by one of their friends that appeared in the DM afew days before their engagement interview. Word for word. The only changed detail was the country. Kenya rather than Botswana.
And immediately after he tells that story, Kate inserts…”when we got back from Scotland” pauses and then switches to a different story about whether her mother knew about the engagement.
Either it was a coincidence or William and his friends propose to their girlfriends in exactly.the.same.way, with the same details.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK this story is very interesting. We only know “for sure” what they choose to say, nevermind K slipping on details. Everything they say is pure PR (they had to say something) and Will the Ordinary could lie outright due to his spite towards media, the public and for the intrusion in his private life. What I take from here is that he wanted to keep this special moment of proposing to her, private. So maybe he lied.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Soulspa: William frequently lies to the press and to the public. Even where there is no need. A few examples.
1. Recently, he retold a cosy tale about naughty high jinks at Balmoral with Philip and Zara which ended when the Queen told them off. Cosy in portraying himself as normal guy who happens to be royal prince.
A few weeks later a reporter repeated the cosy tale to Peter during an interview about the Patron’s lunch. Peter point blank denied such an incident ever took place. When reporter pressed him on the grounds of forgetfulness, Peter repeated his denial.
2. Last year during the workshy furore,
KP defended William by saying the CAA didn’t allow pilots to work during their off duty days.
The CAA immediately released a statement saying they had no such rules and pilots were free to do whatever they liked on their off days. Finished the statement by saying that ‘KP was mistaken in their statement’ which was the closest they got to saying the Palace or William were lying.
3. Older lies include saying he will take up official duties any given year though it prompted the Queen to undertake an expensive refurb of his residences in readiness only for William to announce that he had a job at EAAA, being caught sunbathing in France after skipping out on paraolympics with a statement from the palace that he was back at RAF base working.
4. Regarding guarding his privacy, it became the test of loyalty whereby he would deliberately feed a (false) story to a new friend to see if it ended up in the papers. If it did, they were immediately removed from the circle. A habit he can’t break it seems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bill middleton proposed at middleton home.
carol middleton PR tried to make wait-y decade waity stalking more well compensated and exciting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William proposed in Kenya on his ex girlfriend’s ranch; Harry proposed in Botswana. Not sure how it’s lazy just because it’s on the same (very large) continent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jessica, such an important point to make.
They share a continent, but Botswana is as different from Kenya as you could get. We wouldnt say because one guy proposed to his girlfriend in Denmark the other shouldnt propose to his girl in France, would we?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m saying its a dumb comparison just like its stupid to compare the rings they proposed with. My point was to say the comparisons on the proposals are completely stupid
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Nicole:
I’ve always viewed Harry as WAY more romantic in general than William…..
So, given that William used Harry’s (inherited) ring…..(which Harry specifically picked out himself)…..and proposed in Africa, which Harry seems to have a deep affinity for…….. I’ve often wondered to myself if William was just lazy and recreated Harry’s dream proposal scenario for Kate?
Because if that were the case, I can completely see Harry deciding to stick to his own dream engagement scenario on Africa and ignore what’s gone on before, so to speak.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except its just something that is projected onto both boys. If we learned anything from the recent stories is that harry is just as lazy as Will he just gets better press coverage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lak, when I first saw the interview in full, I caught the same Scotland reference from Kate, and for a split second you can see how Will looked at her – angry. I was struck by how William kept on slumping, and his and Kate’s body language was strikingly like an interview Diana and Charles gave before their marriage. Kate and Prince Charles upright and chippy, but William and Diana turning into their respective bodies, almost as though were resigned and not very happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plus, does anyone think that William did propose in Kenya, but to Jecca, instead of Kate? Jecca turned him down, but I think it is a bit weird to propose to your ten-year girlfriend, on a once much-loved girlfriend’s property?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Golden Ashley – the royal family is very weird – that is why we enjoy them – like they enjoy us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AHS: so much meh this season. Hasn’t been really good since season 1.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved Season 1. Was really excited to have a new show. Since then though I’ve watched a few minutes then just changed the channel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good to have some feedback on the show, LadyT. I might just watch season 1. Had every intention and then my interest failed. I might just watch it now that you said you liked it I heard Meghan talking about the plot once, it seems interesting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What turned me off of it was a trouble-stirring lawyer named Louis. He was such a smarmy character that I just couldn’t watch anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AHS? American Horror Story? What does that have to do with Harry and Meghan?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh good, it’s not just me. I think they are talking about two different shows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lady D lol yes! I think some are talking about AHS and some are talking about Suits
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will be happy if they do get engaged. I feel for her, though, the racist comments. Couched as she’s not classy enough for him. Please, you’re not fooling anyone
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously. She’s beautiful, well-educated and has her own career. He’s the lucky one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Tina, i am with you . I love Harry and the charity work he is doing, but I was always a big Meghan/Tig fan and I know she will/would bring a lot more to this set-up than people give her credit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After all the craziness in the world I need a good wedding. Is that selfish?:-)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not at all. I’m looking forward to this too. We need positive, happy moments to try to offset all the negative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got nothing except she looks f*cking radiant in that pic! The coat, the hair, the lipstick. If he doesn’t propose, I will. Meanwhile, I’m over here looking as professional and classy as a raccoon because my mascara won’t behave.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@littlemissnaughty
girl…. that is me…. i came in today… my lion afro wasnt trying live today thus i looked like a dusted raggamuffin had to pull it together (10000 million bobby pins, mascara, powder and nude lip tint) thats all i have effort for lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will followed the old money rule — you don’t touch heirloom pieces, and there’s no way Kate would’ve wanted it modernized.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Diana admitted that she just picked the most expensive and gaudy ring from a catalogue and Charles got it for her. And that marriage ended with one of the most famous acrimonious divorces in the world. The ring isn’t really an heirloom so much as a symbol of everything gone wrong and marrying for the wrong reasons. Not sure why anyone would want that as their own engagement ring. Kate of course would never say no because she is a stage five clinger and never challenges the pouty prince, but it really is the laziest thing he could have done to reuse that ring.
Harry at least will be doing something different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nic919, he also played the Diana card as per the engagement ring. I think he was either lazy or cheap, or really sick to give her that ring. With all the negative that particular ring entails.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mother and father had a not great marriage and an acrimonious divorce that was very wounding to me. She gave me her wedding ring from that relationship for my sweet 16 and I love it because I love my parents and because their relationship, fucked up though it may have been, has great significance for me.
I agree with much of the commentary about Will and Kate being lazy and workshy and largely bland as oatmeal and mayo mixed but MAYBE he loved his mother and, though the ring represents a lot of not great thing to outsiders, it still holds special significance for him. His mother wore it for years and it is associated with her- whatever her reasoning for first chosing it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t Camilla modernize her own engagement ring with the Queen Mothers ring or tiara?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Camilla’s engagement ring is a ring that the QM loved and wore often. It wasn’t an engagement ring, but it was a present. Part of the jewels that Mrs Grenville bequeathed to QM.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the new US had no real sources. I guess we’ll just have to see how this plays out. If they’re on the marriage track, it is likely to be soon since he seems to adore kids and they’ll want to get going on that. They would have the cutest kiddos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
US magazine has every other month either Kate Middleton or Jennifer Aniston pregnant, usually with twins. People magazine is a more reliable celebrity magazine, although one’s brain will quickly rot from all the sickening sweet stories.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the announcement will happen in November or December.
Colored stones are common in the royal family, so if Harry did go with that it would be the uninformed who would compare that to his brother and Kate (and Diana). The Queen mother, Princess Anne, Princess Alexandra, and the Duchess of Kent all had sapphires in their engagement rings. Princess Margaret and Fergie had rubies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care for diamonds. They are overpriced and I don’t see the draw. I have a pearl engagement ring with emeralds. I hope she does get a colored gemstone. IMO diamonds are played out. How they are sourced is also a concern.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally with you ladies who find diamonds boring as sh*t. Same same, just a different size. Meh… except for coloured diamonds which truly are rare. I hope he has access to some of the Burmese rubies stashed in the safe and if or when he gets engaged, his future bride gets a 10 ct pigeon blood ruby in her ring. Red is for passion. And a 10ct untreated pigeon blood Burmese ruby is a lot rarer and much more expensive than a 10ct D flawless diamond.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Merritt, I agree totally. Diamonds are soooo…….tired.
Maybe a coloured diamond. Or something completely off the beaten track for engagement rings, but gorgeous none-the-less: Alexandrite
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/355080751861589669/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a diamond and emerald engagement ring – plain diamonds are kinda boring IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can be sure her dress won’t be a fussy, Grace Kelly knockoff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Enough Already, ITA.
Meghan wears Roland Mouret so well and she likes Lanvin but given neither is British, it would’nt be politick to choose them for that occasion.
Julian Mcdonald (ex?Givenchy) who is Welsh has already declared his interest as have David Emanuel who was part of the duo who designed Diana’s dress. Her designer friend Mischa Noono who is also close friends with Harry and Beatrice and is reputed to have introduced her to Harry is a possibility.
As long as she avoids Alexander McQueen/Sarah Brown and dreary Jenny Packman, I am fine!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is absolutely gorgeous, but have you googled her red carpet looks ?
I am not holding my breath for the fashion she will bring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL The red carpet looks are not always a good barometer, to be fair, but the blue Roland Mouret gown she wore to Elton John’s charity a few years was stunning,
Her best looks are the fashion shoots she has done, IMO. There are some great shots around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ EM
Her style is hyper simple and pared down……not a lot of imagination in my opinion (but then I have pretty flamboyant tastes)…..but I think it still suits her.
PS I HATED that dark Erdem dress she wore for Harry’s friends wedding. The blues, greens and black tones were a bit dreary for a beach wedding to me. But the photo shoots have been divine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
just came to state that the plural for the people of Botswana (country) as well as the people is Batswana and not “Botswanans” as was written in the previous article about these two being in Botswana. I am a Motswana (singular) albeit from South Africa. In Setswana (language) we deal with prefixes and not suffixes. Another FYI There are more Batswana in South Africa than in Botswana because Colonialism. Basically the colonialist drew a line between present day Botswana and present day South Africa and most of Batswana ended up in South Africa. We are the same people though and are still relatively close as people separated by an invisible line can get.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t know that, commonsense. Thanks for the clarification.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was so interesting, @commonsense!!! I’ve studied languages but not a single African one. I’d appreciate more explanations like the one above if suited and if you’d be willing to share!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, but I don’t know where to start ☺. I’ll start with inanimate objects and animals : plural for anything other than humans you add (Di) in front. For example a cat is katse, plural is Dikatse, car=koloi, cars =Dikoloi. For humans singular add (Mo) and plural add (Ba) , e.g boy = Mosimane, boys =Basimane. Person =Motho, people =Batho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@commonsense thanks so much for taking the time to answer!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m honestly hoping for a ring that features a yellow diamond, they aren’t super common and can be quite beautiful. Most of all I’m just hoping it happens soonish, we could use a fun distraction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many yellow diamonds were mined in conflict zones in Africa rendering them blood diamonds. Whilst an effort has been made to stop the trade in blood diamonds, it’s not certain that it has stopped nor can one be sure that your yellow diamond came from a mine in a non conflict region.
For that reason, please stay away from yellow diamonds no matter how pretty you find them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Lak
Agree 100%. I guess one could use a yellow sapphire. Or a citrine if you don’t want to spend as much. 😍😍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well shoot, there goes that idea. Not that I could have afforded one anyway lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think currently only the Ivory Coast is in non-compliance with the Kimberley Process, so I’m not so sure about what you are saying about yellow diamonds because they come from far more places than just that country.
The Kimberley Process is pretty much dead anyways. The focus was very narrow and involved cases where diamond mining/sales were being used to fund civil war. It died the day that they decided that Mozambique was in “compliance”. This being mines expropriated from the legal leaseholder for the benefit of a government crony, who used forced local labour to mine. But, since the profits were not funding civil war, and only Swiss bank accounts, they were “in compliance”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a lovely yellow diamond, but it was bought in an estate sale. I love it. Anyway, I hope Harry, if he marries Meghan, will have the sense to let her pick a ring that will be worn on her finger for the rest of her life. Or maybe not have an engagement ring. Diana’s ring was ugly from the get-go, but she didn’t wear it all the time like Kate. It is creepy to see that ring on Kate – it should be in the Victoria and Albert museum. I can’t wait to see some real jewels on Harry’s wife – no Kiki McDonough overpriced stuff, but great family “rocks.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Golden Ashley, Yellow diamonds are like mink coats. Terrible reputation, very beautiful, and difficult to wear without worrying about the procurement of the skins even when you know it was ethically done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Golden Ashley – I find you quite informed! I totally agree!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Starryfish, if you wanted the look, there’s always golden or yellow Labradorite or golden beryl, but I’m not sure of the ethics of their mining and sale. Where’s our gemstone expert? I’m sure there’s better options than those.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lak, I guess this thinking can include almost every jewel mined today, or years ago, or minerals taken from our earth. I no longer buy jewelry, as I like to reset and change, except family heirlooms, most of my goodies, instead of wasting my money on a piece of carbon millions of years old. I am tired of people telling me what I should think or do, especially today in the USA. This site is Celebitchy, and we all need to inject more fun into our lives. I own inherited mink and fox coats. I wear them, and love the quality and warmth. I would never buy them today, as I buy an animal skin Only if I can eat it too. I have never eaten a fox, mink or ermine. I wear cow leather, as I eat the cows, especially a good steak – yummy. Nobody should tell me what I can legally do, say, act or wear. In 2002, at the Somerset House in London, there was an exhibit on JAR jewelry. I bought up everything I could see. I now sell $250.00 earrings bought then, for many thousands of dollars today, some for over $20,00.00. All proceeds go to children’s charities here and abroad. I inherited some “real” JAR stuff, though, which I will donate to a museum. So please don’t judge. We all are innocent of many things now found to be politically incorrect. I think we are owed a good bitchy story these days, about people we have never met.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not saying he didn”t propose, but I very much doubt he shared his plan to propose to someone would could become a source. To his brother and very closed friends sure… and the Van Stickinarshales and the Hon. Genevas Crumpet-Marmelade-Jones of this world are very well known to not blab to the press (esp. American press) about their dear dear friend Prince Harry
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. No actual friend of his would speak to US Weekly. This is pure invention. And it’s unlikely he would tell any of his friends in detail until after it happened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol, you mean he wouldn’t share his plans with his mom’s former chef from years ago?! All these articles are getting to be too much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe the acted all Millenial and just had a reasonable discussion over a nice wine that resulted in a mutual decision to get married?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone here who would run, not walk, from the firm?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From the firm, from that degree of scrutiny on my daily life and every outfit and word and digging up all my past words and behaviors from before I knew I was headed for the princess track.
No thanks. I’m perfectly happy to continue being The Empress, Her Serene Exaltedness, in the comfort and privacy of my home. Everyone here is quite forgiving when I slip up and forget myself. Especially the puppy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not with the level of privilege on offer. Nice thought, but no. As it is, she’s being whisked through airport security – makes a girl feel really special . . . the rot sets in afterward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering how US Weekly got bought out and is now under the National Enquirer brand, I would take any feature issue of theirs with a grain of salt. Even the cover is starting look like Star magazine. They are now just a trashy gossip rag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
” They are now just a trashy gossip rag. ” Now???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, they used to be a trashy gossip rag with excellent sources. Now? Not so much
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t it a thing with the BRF that they do colored stones instead of plain old diamonds? I seem to remember that Sarah Ferguson got a big ruby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@CynicalAnn – colored stone engagement rings are much more common in Europe than here, it isn’t just the BRF, in fact it’s not just royals, it’s more European. Nice sapphires set off by side diamonds are quite common as engagement rings, although I seem to remember that Sophie got a three-diamond ring, and Pss. Victoria of Sweden got a diamond solitaire. Mary of Denmark, however, got a large emerald-cut ruby with emerald-cut diamonds on either side (red and white are Denmark’s colors).
I pay attention to the important stuff, you see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that you know that-don’t knock it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HM, Sophie, Zara, Autumn all have diamond-only engagement rings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@CynicAnn – I am forced to correct myself: Mary of Denmark got an emerald-cut diamond with emerald-cut rubies on either side. I had it reversed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they are getting engaged I think its too soon. How much do they actually know each other when they only see each other for a few days every month or so? It would be better for them to live together in the same city for about a year so they can see each other’s real personalities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I’ve though too, @whatever. Was wondering in a previous post how would their marriage be after having a lot distance relationship without spending that much time together. She’s marrying into the BRF, mind you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Which has been described as “the world’s most dysfunctional family”. Good luck to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are reports that she stayed with him for several months last winter when her filming was on hiatus. How much time they actually have spent together is speculation on all sides.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what appears to be happening. When she isn’t working on Suits, she is in London. They haven’t just spent a few days together every couple of months.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What concerns me is her acquiescence and accommodation to his princeness. I understand it but I don’t think it’s a great choice. Subsuming oneself is almost never a good thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s an enormous assumption on your part. He has been to Toronto and spent time with her there. Due to security concerns, it is likely far easier for her to be in London at KP than him being in Toronto more often.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Whatever:
She’s 36. If he likes it, he needs to put a ring on it fast, or bounce. She’s not going to be doing a 10 year “Waity Katy”.
Ain’t nobody got time for that. 💅🏼💅🏼
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bellagio DuPont – If he is rushing to marry her because she turned 36 this year and her biological clock is ticking maybe she isn’t the right girl for him. Marrying a girl just because her eggs are about to shrivel up is not a great reason to get married (ugh, I can’t believe I phrased it like that sorry!). After all, Charles only married Diana because he was getting old and needed a wife to produce an heir pronto, he barely knew the girl he was going to marry. Both of them should spend time living together and see the not-so-desirable sides of each other personalities. If they can put up with each other when they are being arseholes then they should get married. But right now they are still in the honeymoon stage of their relationship because they don’t spend that much time together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is their decision to make, whatever. There are plenty of people who get married and do not have children, whether through choice or circumstance. Harry has no need to have children for the succession. If these two married and could not have children? That might be personally very sad for them, but not a reason for them not to marry if they want to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. Can’t see her hanging around and Harry knows that she won’t do a waity. She doesn’t need to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@whatever – I seem to remember that before becoming formally engaged, Prince Frederik of Denmark had Mary come to live there for a year. Of course, there was the matter of her getting at least somewhat familiar with a new language, but I always thought it was a smart thing to do. She got a low-profile job, had an apartment (instead of moving in right away to the royal digs), got familiar with Copenhagen, Danish ways, etc., and then a year later they did the formal engagement thing with all the hoop-la.
I think the smart thing to do would be to give MM a similar opportunity – but Mary was a few years younger and there’s always the royal baby clock ticking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same thing with Edward and Sophie. They lived together for six years before marrying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mary had to learn a new language and adjust to life in the public eye, Meghan won’t have those obstacles. She can get right into it. And yes Mary was 32 when she got married, Meghan is already 36. Baby clocking is ticking loudly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She moved to France first for about a year before Denmark, and wasn’t really working unlike Maxima. I mean, the school where it was said Mary taught English to French business folks has never come forward or been named. The eventual job with Microsoft was one handed to her by one of Fred’s friends.
It is up to the individual couple what is right for them. The timing that works for some people may not be right for others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mary’s job history (or how she got them) isn’t that important to seesittellsit’s post. He/she was just commenting that Mary moved to Denmark prior to her engagement to become acquainted with the customs, language, country, etc. which she did and it worked in her favor. She maintains high approval ratings with actual Danish taxpayers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is always interesting to me to see how it is handled, esp as she didn’t move to the country directly. She made a year-or-so detour to France, while mostly still undercover. She wasn’t learning about Denmark or experiencing the culture straightaway.
After that she moved to the Palace in Denmark with him for a blink of an eye, until Margrethe put a stop to that. Fred then got her an apartment and job in Denmark. That’s why I think her work with loneliness shows us a glimpse of the real her. She spent a year in France, not really working, not speaking the language, just waiting for him to visit. That’s lonely, even if it was in a beautiful city like Paris. I think that’s also why her father and stepmom moved to Denmark – because early on she really needed them.
It is unlikely MM would move to a nearby county, but instead be headlong in the public eye in the UK. If they decided to live together at KP before an official announcement, they’d face far more questions than Edward and Sophie did when she moved in with him at BP. When Daniel moved in with Victoria, the Palace announced that he was paying rent. It would be interesting to see if MM would be required to do the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh i am already bored of these two.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’ll get unbored after the engagement and photocall and the ring and we can all start designing the dress for her. And watching Carole Middleton’s face closely . . .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And that is the only bit I’m really looking forward to, the “I’m not sucking lemons – honest guv” expression on Ma Midds face if this girl ever does get down the aisle 😈 And I’m not putting bets on it, like you I have been wrong about every bloody thing this year (Brexit, Trump, even Angelina Jolie who I don’t actually give a toss about, so now I’m just waiting and seeing)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’m taking this with a grain of salt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well then…..Mazeltov!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
L’chaim!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can anyone tell me what Us or US stands for? Us as a pronoun or US for the United States? Please don’t laugh!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always assumed it was Us as a pronoun because of the small “s”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry always looks… incredibly fuzzy.
That’s all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The press keeps going with this story because they are hoping that one day it will be true. They did the same thing with Kate and William.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope this is true! I could use something that I think will be lovely after all the constant mess and horror in DC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are always lovely things happening all of the time! Why Harry getting married to his current girlfriend be the one thing? I dont get it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
because it would be a Big Deal, and the only big news events happening now are crappy ones like Donald Trump. People want something big enough to eclipse the Trump headlines, something escapist, something fun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s ridiculous! Why is your happiness or entertainment based on another’s life? Create your own! Dont focus on Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Geesh, why can’t a royal wedding be a thing that people look forward to?! Weddings are typically joyous, uplifting occasions as it is – and THIS particular wedding would be a massive spectacle that would dominate press coverage all over the world and generate fun, light-hearted gossip for months on end. PLUS, there will be pretty dresses and tailored suits and there might be tiaras and other shiny baubles involved – can YOU name another “lovely thing” that would produce all of that? I do not think so.
It would be an epic distraction – don’t shame us for wanting it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Check your privilege, Joannie. Trump threatens very real changes in quality of life for anyone who enjoys healthcare, civil rights, clean air, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Joannie, this is a GOSSIP site. We are literally here to be entertained by other people’s lives. That’s the point. If you are so offended by the concept, then what are you doing here?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Joannie who said anyone’s personal happiness or entertainment is based on this hypothetical wedding? Please point out where exactly that was said, because I don’t think anyone said anything like that, just acknowledged that this would be a HAPPY news story in a landscape of shitty news. Chill out, read carefully, don’t project your own thoughts onto other people’s words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bettyrose the whole world has been affected by the US voting Trump into power. I need healthcare, clean air, etc just like you!! My point is there is plenty of lovely beautiful things happening all around us every day. Why have such a tiny focus? Is your world that small?
I dont need to chill out. I already am chill. If your entertainment is living vicariously through another that’s sad to me. All I’m saying is create your happiness. If these two decide not to marry and split up are you going to be depressed?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because I love royal weddings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Joannie absolutely suicidal at the loss of my One and Only True Entertainment and Happiness in Life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Joannie
I think you took the OP’s comment more seriously then he/she meant it. A royal wedding would be brief escapism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you find this so uninteresting, and think people find it interesting have something wrong with them? I wonder why you keep showing up all over the Harry and Meghan threads, j.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, given that Meghan is divorced it raises interesting difficulties into the issue of getting married at Westminster Abbey or St Paul!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A Westminster Abbey spokesperson weighed in afew months ago to say that MM’s divorced status wasn’t a problem for them.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4516848/Prince-Harry-wed-Meghan-Markle-Westminster-Abbey.html
https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2017/05/prince-harry-meghan-markle-westminster-abbey-wedding
Further the church of England changed the rules back in the 2002 to say being divorced wasn’t a bar to remarrying in the church if the vicar was willing to do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, but C and C were married in 2005 and not in church! Make of it what you will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The scandal surrounding their relationship made it impossible for their vicar to acquiesce to marrying them legally though he agreed to the religious blessing part.
They might as well have been catholics in doing it that way which was rather sly of them, no? A marriage being conducted by the registrer AND the church!!!
Going back to your point, the General synod put a caveat in their ruling that the vicar has to agree to marry the divorced couple, and if couple found an accomodating vicar, the church wouldn’t object.
Since then, practically all divorcees marry in church if they want. It’s rare to hear of a vicar refusing to marry them.
The fact that Westminster Abbey has weighed in to say they have no objection to marrying Harry and MM means exactly that. The vicar at westminster Abbey is prepared to marry them if they choose his church.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was a former archbishop of Canterbury who was publicly urging Charles and Camilla to marry; it wasn’t like the Church was against it in general. I think WA issued that statement to make it clear, to whomever kept contacting them about it, that there was no impediment to their marriage in that CoE church. They even added a part about her father’s religion not being an issue to shut up another section of the anti crowd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They aren’t going to get married in St. Pauls. It’s a freaking cavern, and this isn’t a state occasion.
Although I personally find it far more beautiful than Westminster Abbey. St. George’s Chapel, too. Even Crathie Kirk would be prettier. But the Abbey is the traditional wedding spot for those royal types.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone up page mentioned charisma. I hate that word, not all people with charisma are good people. In fact many of them aren’t – Tony Blair, Hitler, Rasputin to name but a few. I’m suspicious of many people with charisma.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Quite right to, sociopaths are highly manipulative and can come across as charming all of which passes for charisma. I’ll take decency and good old fashioned niceness any day of the week over the ‘charismatic’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@frisbee – I think the BRF agrees with you. They got charisma in Diana and look what happened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d say both Michelle and Barack Obama are charismatic, and gee, they don’t appear to have used their power for evil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“He asked Harry for the ring (Harry had taken it after Diana’s passing) and then William gave it, as-is, to Kate.”
@Kaiser, that’s one version of the story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Giving an engagement ring from a bad marriage was tacky. Giving a ring with the history of the woman who wore it before was beyond thoughtless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with December. She can wait three months that’s not near Waity Katey level and respectful of the Queen. I would do the same would I have been so lucky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he proposed and she said ‘yes’ then she’s taking on a gilded slacker. He has not had a job since he left the military and he takes a lot a holidays. Last holiday before this lengthy one was at the end of June . He has barely done royal ‘work’ this year. His numbers are just above Kate’s. That she is happy with this situation tells us all we need to know about her and her choices.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@hmmm – well, I don’t like any of them as I’ve said often, I’m here for the fun and the ride (and I like history) but he’s offering her a life as a gilded slacker, too. I hate to say it, but my opinion has always been she’d never have looked at him if here weren’t HRH Harry Windsor and offering her a chance at a life enjoyed by very few on this planet.
But as long as he IS offering it and she’s clearly salivating to take it, count me in for the ride!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The source is likely attention-whore BFF Jessica Mulroney. Angling to have her homely children in the wedding party. Sit DOWN. We get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok I’ve had a couple of drinks so this will probably be an unpopular post.
1. I can’t decide if he’s handsome or not. Just physically he’s ok but then his charm and smile happen and he gets suddenly infinitely more attractive.
2. Megan is super pretty and stylish. She also seems smart. Princess material or not, I’m not put off by this relationship except the fact I get the sinking suspicion she would really like to be “royal” over famous…like the distinction of fame as in the Kardashians and fame like Grace Kelly.
3. I’m a bit over the younger royal family. Too work shy. They’ve been given this gift of freedom from the sucky part of being royal and the British “stiff upper lip” and so on…but now they’re just whiny babies. You have a gift and opportunity to make some real good in the world and you spend the time trying to be “normal” while taking every advantage of the royal privileges.
Rant done. Americans don’t really know anyway we have a potato running our show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse