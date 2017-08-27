Donald Trump decided to have a PR meltdown in the middle of a hurricane

Embed from Getty Images

I remember when Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, and President Bush spent days in Crawford, Texas, just hanging out and not doing much about the thousands of people trapped in low-lying areas like New Orleans. It was said, at the time, that nothing destroys a presidency like a natural disaster, and that ineffectual or non-existent leadership during a time of crisis makes a leader’s faults come into even sharper relief. Donald Trump traveled to Camp David on Friday, as Texas hunkered down to ride out Hurricane Harvey, the most devastating hurricane to hit North America since Katrina. Reportedly, Harvey will dump three feet or more on the eastern side of Texas, and hundreds of thousands of people are now homeless. State, local and federal agencies are on the ground, but it’s going to take a long time for Texans to get back on their feet.

So what presidential faults were set into sharp relief during this crisis? The same thing we’ve always known about Donald Trump: he hates to be upstaged, even when he’s being upstaged by literally the worst natural disaster in more than a decade. The newscycle went crazy on Friday, with multiple stories breaking out of Camp David and around the presidency. I like to refer to this as All The #NotMyPresident’s Douchebags. Here are just SOME of the stories breaking since Friday afternoon:

The Pardon. Trump had been “teasing” the pardon for “Sheriff” Joe Arpaio for weeks now, and then he formally announced the pardon on Friday evening. If you’d like to know just how awful Joe Arpaio is, go here and here and here.

Expelled Nazi. Sebastian Gorka, a fake “national security expert” and actual Nazi, has been sh-tcanned, apparently pushed out as John Kelly cleans house. That’s the story from the White House – Gorka’s side says he resigned, although it’s worth noting that Kelly apparently had Gorka’s security clearance revoked last week while he (Gorka) was on vacation. Ha.



The military transgender ban is happening. Trump signed a directive on Friday and the Pentagon is now issuing new protocols and altering existing protocols dealing with transgender service members.

Dismantling DACA. This is so depressing – DACA is also known as the Dream Act, and these are immigrants who have spent years, if not decades, living in America, going to school, working, etc. DACA gave them a path to citizenship. Trump is dismantling it. Also: ICE has set up checkpoints in Texas for all of the people fleeing the hurricane, so that’s this administration’s priorities.

Robert Mueller’s on the line. To be fair, there was no way (??) Trump could have known that some strategic leaks from Mueller’s Russia investigation were going to come out in the midst of everything else. Apparently, Mueller is really, really going after Paul Manafort (who’s already squealing like a snitchy pig) and Michael Flynn – go here to read more. Bring it on, Mueller.

Embed from Getty Images