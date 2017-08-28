Katy Perry was the worst part of the VMAs, which Kendrick Lamar owned

Embed from Getty Images

The performances at the live MTV Movie Awards last night were, for the most part, incredible, which is much more than I can say for the Grammys this year. They were energetic and fun, and the settings, props and dancing were amazing, both in the auditorium and out. MTV is smart about their staging and audience engagement and the show is long but fun to watch. Kendrick Lamar was the big opener and winner. He took home six moonpeople overall (the VMAs started being gender neutral with no male/female distinctions in categories last year), with three being shown during the ceremony, for Video of The Year for “Humble,” Best Hip Hop also for “Humble,” and the video also took home separate awards for best Cinematography, Direction, Art Direction and Visual Effects. Unfortunately Ed Sheeran got Artist of the Year, which I get but I was hoping it would go to Kendrick. Here’s a complete list of winners. My girls Fifth Harmony took home Best Pop Video, for “Down” with Gucci Mane. Khalid (“Location,” “Young Dumb and Broke“) won Best New Artist and Zayn and Taylor Swift got Best Collaboration for Fifty Shades Darker’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” Pink won the Video Vanguard award and absolutely owned that stage with a medley of her hits followed by a speech honoring personal beauty, androgyny and being true to yourself.

Katy Perry was awful, but that’s on the writers

Before we get into the individual performances I have to mention how Katy Perry did as a host, which was awful but somewhat understandable given the terrible material. We heard that this was going to be the Katy Perry vs. the ghost of absent Taylor Swift show and it was not. Taylor debuted her new video (Kaiser will cover that in a separate post) and it was like she was trying to steal the show without even being there, but that didn’t happen. It was all about Kendrick Lamar and the other artists who slayed their performances. Plus it’s like the VMAs tried too hard not to mention 45′s name or how it’s all his fault that white supremacists have a platform. They did take on the issues of suicide prevention/mental health awareness as well as diversity and condemning the rise of racism. Otherwise the theme was how much things have changed in the past year or so (Katy’s opening had her away in space?) but they tried to do this with apolitical jokes that fell completely flat. When Katy came on during the show her little pre-recorded segments were just out of touch and not at all entertaining. Katy’s live appearances broke up the flow of the performances with how inane she seemed, but that was on the writers, not her necessarily. Here’s Katy’s opening (below) and here’s a link to another stupid bit she did. They were all bad.

Kendrick Lamar set the bar high for the other performances

Kendrick opened the show with a performance of DNA and Humble complete with lasers, smoke, and a ninja literally on fire. The entire wall behind him set on fire, guys in karate suits climbed up it and he just nailed that performance. It was powerful and Kendrick owned that stage and the night.

Ed Sheeran’s performance was cute but Lil Uzi Vert stole it

Ed Sheeran did Shape of You among a bunch of stalagmites and it was cute and understated then Lil Uzi Vert came in and did XO TOUR Llif3, which added much-needed entertainment value to Ed’s song. I get that they’re different genres and that no one can really follow Kendrick and look good. At least Shape of You is catchy, but in no way should Sheeran have won Artist of the Year.

Lorde didn’t bother to lip sync and it was everything

Lorde did an interpretive dance to Homemade Dynamite in a little flouncy metallic dress with sweatpants and sneakers. She didn’t even bother to sing along to the track and it was glorious.



Fifth Harmony worked it

Fifth Harmony did a remixed version of Down complete with glass booths they faux kicked open, perfectly coordinated moves, and an entrance by Gucci Mane. I love them so much. Normani Kordei did a split that looked effortless and it ended in a rainstorm. This was one of my favorite performances. They do not need Camila at all.



Miley Cyrus still doesn’t know who she’s trying to be

Miley did Younger Now with styling and backup people dressed like a community theater troupe trying to do the Cry Baby musical. She had old people and toddlers as props. Coupled with how sh-tty the song is it’s clear that she’s riding on her laurels at this point. At least they didn’t let her sister Noah perform.



Demi Lovato’s poolside performance was excellent

Demi Lovato killed Sorry, Not Sorry, one of my favorite new hits, with a performance in front of a pool full of fans. Her outfit was pretty bad, she should have ditched the mesh chaps, but that didn’t distract from how she dominated that song. She really gave this her all, the setting is consistent with the video, and I loved this. Demi is > Taylor and Katy’s bullshit and she’s putting out better music.



Pink showed everyone why she won the Video Vanguard Award

Pink did a medley of her hits including Coming Out, Raise your Glass and So What on an urban-themed set that included a flying convertible and then a lawn mower. Some of her dancers had black privacy bars covering their bits, which was clever, and they were the perfect complement to her performance. She walked through the crowd and just gave it her all. She then did Less Than Perfect, Give Me a Reason and What About Us on a stripped down stage and it was amazing. Now I want to see her live.

Here’s a link to Pink’s speech, which was one of the best of the night and emphasized embracing your uniqueness.

Alessia Cara had a lot of tough acts to follow

Alessia Cara’s Scars to Your Beautiful felt kind of underwhelming after Pink and all the other acts did their thing. She can belt it out and this is a great message though.

Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid’s moving 1-800-273-8255

Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid did 1-800-273-8255, a song about reaching out for help when you’re going through depression and suicidal thoughts. The performance was introduced by Kesha, who emphasized mental health awareness. The brought people on stage who were suicide survivors and it got to me.



30 Seconds to Mars and Travis $cott did Walk on Water with live heat revealing cameras and it was ok for about half a minute and then it looked like a photoshop filter that was popular for a few months in 2002. You can see that here, I’m not even going to embed it.

Susan Bro, Heather Heyer’s mom, announced a foundation in her daughter’s name

A descendant of Robert E Lee, a pastor named Robert Lee, condemned the use of his ancestor as a symbol for hate. He introduced Heather Heyer’s mom, Susan Bro, who announced the launch of the Heather Heyer Foundation, a nonprofit organization that will provide scholarships. Bro said she wants “people to know that Heather never marched alone. She was always joined by people from every race and every background in this country.” Then she announced that MTV is not going to give a moonperson to just one of the nominees in the Fight Against the System Category, and that they all would be honored.

DNCE did If You Want My Body by Rod Stewart in a 70s themed club on a rooftop and then Rod Stewart came in like a boss. The remote performances were especially good this year!

Katy Perry came on at the end to remind us how she dragged this show

Finally, after Kendrick Lamar rightfully won Video of The Year, Katy Perry tried to close out the show with her lame basketball-themed “Swish Swish.” I just cringed for her. Usually Nicki Minaj’s guest verses add to an otherwise solid pop hit (see: Ariana Grande, Jesse J) but in case of this performance and song she’s pulling all the weight and it still falls flat. It’s a weak song with bad lyrics and a mess of a video. Katy has lost her mojo and it shows.



