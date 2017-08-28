VF: Ivanka Trump & Jared are despised inside the WH for their stupidity

Ivanka Trump has been relatively quiet in the past week or so, as everything blew up even more than usual. I don’t have have the energy to do a detailed list of all of the sh-t that’s gone down in August, but trust that the eclipse made the Trump family extra terrible. Anyway, Vanity Fair published an epic takedown of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump called “Exiles on Pennsylvania Avenue: How Jared and Ivanka Were Repelled By Washington’s Elite.” The truth is that it’s the Trump “brand” to not care about “elitists,” but there’s nothing Ivanka, Jared and Donald crave more than acceptance and praise. So this hurts. It also hurts that this article is like 10,000 words and full of sources slamming Javanka over and over. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

The Princess Royal. Critics have slammed the nepotism of Ivanka’s role, saying: “This is not a royal family, and she’s not the princess royal.” (In fact, “princess royal” is a term that some West Wing advisers apply to her, though never to her face.)

Did Jared throw Don Jr. under the bus? VF writes: “In recent conversations, I’ve heard people close to President Trump wonder aloud whether it was Kushner’s team that leaked the Don junior e-mails to the Times in the first place. The implication would be that Kushner was willing to sacrifice his brother-in-law in order to distance himself from the uncomfortable reality of the meeting. There is no evidence for this. But it illustrates the tension among Donald Trump’s advisers. The pressure of the Russia investigation has created rifts among members of the Trump family and their lawyers.”

Jared & Ivanka are feared. Sources say that Javanka has a vindictive streak, just like Bigly, and they lack self-awareness. One source said: “What is off-putting about them is they do not grasp their essential irrelevance. They think they are special.” Ivanka is more practiced in the spotlight than Kushner, though she can be cold to staffers, particularly those who are not in favor with the president, according to a former West Wing aide. “She tries to charm you at first, and then there’ll be the cutting remark in front of her father,” the former adviser added. Kushner, though he tries to be casual and jokes with other staffers, can have even more of an edge.

The future of Javanka. One well-connected strategist in New York told me that the two were eyeing a move at the end of the school year in 2018. A person close to the couple said they weren’t planning that far ahead. “When they decide it’s more important to protect their own and their children’s reputations than it is to defend their indefensible father’s, that’s a sign the end is near,” one influential Republican donor told me.

Javanka is despised inside the White House. As a former West Wing staffer from a previous administration told me, speaking about Jared and Ivanka, “There’s nothing more obstructive and distracting and unhelpful than to have a bunch of stupid apolitical family members calling all the shots.”

Jared is formless and friendless. A former associate said of the couple, “She was always the one with the personality, the one with a much stronger presence. He was a pretty quiet, soft-spoken, nice guy, and there was a certain formless quality to him.” As noted, Ivanka organized the social schedule. Kushner himself had few friends. Since his father-in-law’s election, he has talked in an interview about “exfoliating” those who are not supportive of his work with the president, perhaps not the most congenial way to talk about people you no longer need or want. He reportedly told one former associate, who had brought up the ugly rhetoric of the campaign Kushner had helped run, that he did not “give a sh-t” if the associate didn’t want to do business with Kushner anymore. “I haven’t had anything to do with them since they moved,” said one New York friend, “and it is because the day that man gave an inaugural speech, what am I going to say? ‘What the f–k is wrong with you?’ ”

Why Javanka exists: “Trump is emotionally dependent on his son-in-law and his daughter . . . but they can’t do anything for him,” said the Washington veteran. “All they can do is make him feel better about what his life has come to.”