VF: Ivanka Trump & Jared are despised inside the WH for their stupidity

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner step out in DC with their son Theodore

Ivanka Trump has been relatively quiet in the past week or so, as everything blew up even more than usual. I don’t have have the energy to do a detailed list of all of the sh-t that’s gone down in August, but trust that the eclipse made the Trump family extra terrible. Anyway, Vanity Fair published an epic takedown of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump called “Exiles on Pennsylvania Avenue: How Jared and Ivanka Were Repelled By Washington’s Elite.” The truth is that it’s the Trump “brand” to not care about “elitists,” but there’s nothing Ivanka, Jared and Donald crave more than acceptance and praise. So this hurts. It also hurts that this article is like 10,000 words and full of sources slamming Javanka over and over. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

The Princess Royal. Critics have slammed the nepotism of Ivanka’s role, saying: “This is not a royal family, and she’s not the princess royal.” (In fact, “princess royal” is a term that some West Wing advisers apply to her, though never to her face.)

Did Jared throw Don Jr. under the bus? VF writes: “In recent conversations, I’ve heard people close to President Trump wonder aloud whether it was Kushner’s team that leaked the Don junior e-mails to the Times in the first place. The implication would be that Kushner was willing to sacrifice his brother-in-law in order to distance himself from the uncomfortable reality of the meeting. There is no evidence for this. But it illustrates the tension among Donald Trump’s advisers. The pressure of the Russia investigation has created rifts among members of the Trump family and their lawyers.”

Jared & Ivanka are feared. Sources say that Javanka has a vindictive streak, just like Bigly, and they lack self-awareness. One source said: “What is off-putting about them is they do not grasp their essential irrelevance. They think they are special.” Ivanka is more practiced in the spotlight than Kushner, though she can be cold to staffers, particularly those who are not in favor with the president, according to a former West Wing aide. “She tries to charm you at first, and then there’ll be the cutting remark in front of her father,” the former adviser added. Kushner, though he tries to be casual and jokes with other staffers, can have even more of an edge.

The future of Javanka. One well-connected strategist in New York told me that the two were eyeing a move at the end of the school year in 2018. A person close to the couple said they weren’t planning that far ahead. “When they decide it’s more important to protect their own and their children’s reputations than it is to defend their indefensible father’s, that’s a sign the end is near,” one influential Republican donor told me.

Javanka is despised inside the White House. As a former West Wing staffer from a previous administration told me, speaking about Jared and Ivanka, “There’s nothing more obstructive and distracting and unhelpful than to have a bunch of stupid apolitical family members calling all the shots.”

Jared is formless and friendless. A former associate said of the couple, “She was always the one with the personality, the one with a much stronger presence. He was a pretty quiet, soft-spoken, nice guy, and there was a certain formless quality to him.” As noted, Ivanka organized the social schedule. Kushner himself had few friends. Since his father-in-law’s election, he has talked in an interview about “exfoliating” those who are not supportive of his work with the president, perhaps not the most congenial way to talk about people you no longer need or want. He reportedly told one former associate, who had brought up the ugly rhetoric of the campaign Kushner had helped run, that he did not “give a sh-t” if the associate didn’t want to do business with Kushner anymore. “I haven’t had anything to do with them since they moved,” said one New York friend, “and it is because the day that man gave an inaugural speech, what am I going to say? ‘What the f–k is wrong with you?’ ”

Why Javanka exists: “Trump is emotionally dependent on his son-in-law and his daughter . . . but they can’t do anything for him,” said the Washington veteran. “All they can do is make him feel better about what his life has come to.”


In the middle of reading this, I began wondering if some of these negative sources and stories weren’t coming directly from the most recently fired White House staffers: Steve Bannon, Sebastian Gorka, Reince Priebus and The Mooch. I think Priebus definitely has an axe to grind with Javanka, and he seems like the kind of sniveling personality who would run to Vanity Fair to whine. Bannon and Gorka will attack Javanka through Breitbart and other right-wing media, I believe. In any case… this is just an FYI. Everyone hates Javanka, aka the Princess Royal and Formless.

Ivanka Trump steps out wearing all black in Washington D.C.

57 Responses to “VF: Ivanka Trump & Jared are despised inside the WH for their stupidity”

  1. Beth says:
    August 28, 2017 at 10:43 am

    They’re despised everywhere but Trump rallies

  2. WeAreAllMadeOfStars says:
    August 28, 2017 at 10:46 am

    By whom? Who in The White House is so intellectually elated that they can look down their noses at these two? FAKE NEWS!!!

    • B n A fn says:
      August 28, 2017 at 10:58 am

      “By whom?”. The real billionaires in the White House.

    • MamaHoneyBadger says:
      August 28, 2017 at 11:04 am

      “Intellectually elated”? What does that even mean?

    • CynicalAnn says:
      August 28, 2017 at 11:07 am

      Anyone who has worked in politics before, or had positions not handed to them by their fathers, are going to look down on these two. Nothing “fake” there-just common sense.

    • Bev says:
      August 28, 2017 at 11:34 am

      By whom? Generals who have served their country, political aides who serve their country, people who don’t want our democracy turned into an oligarchy. Trump and his family only serve themselves. It’s called “public service” for a reason.

    • Radley says:
      August 28, 2017 at 11:37 am

      How is this difficult to believe? You don’t have to be a political wonk to know they aren’t qualified to serve in this capacity. At the risk of sounding like a liberal elite…on second thought I AM a liberal elite and I’m not ashamed…education and experience still counts for something in this world.

      They have no background in government, policy, diplomacy, public administration, political science, etc. Anybody can bloviate and give their two cents. But is it accurate? Actionable? If so, what’s the game plan? I’m certain they have no idea how to get things done. Not to mention, they’re dealing with an evil old brat on the mental decline and that complicates matters even more. They should know their limits.

      • AnneC says:
        August 28, 2017 at 2:25 pm

        Exactly. These two have experience inheriting money, turning shady real estate deals and marketing knock off clothing after your name gets “famous” from a ridiculous reality show. The two of them occupying space in the White House is laughable and very “3rd world dictator and his family running things” bull sh*t. Looking forward to the day when these people are driven out of office and no one respectable wants anything to do with them. Trump brand is and will be forever tainted by this racist disgusting family administration.

      • hogtowngooner says:
        August 28, 2017 at 3:55 pm

        You touch on something really important, Radley. I remember being annoyed when a now oft-cited poll was released saying GWB was the type of POTUS most Americans “would like to have a beer with.*” As if that mattered more than an intelligent, reasonable person who had a grip on the complex issues and had actionable ideas on how to resolve them. But image and ratings and the desire for elected officials to be “just like us” took over. Call me crazy, but I want the people in charge to be WAY smarter than me!

        *if memory serves, the poll was a Karl Rove plant to emphasize the difference in charisma between GWB and his then opponent, John Kerry.

    • FLORC says:
      August 28, 2017 at 12:36 pm

      I’m betting it’s all the interns that leak info like crazy.

  3. Green Is Good says:
    August 28, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Javanka are straight up useless. Worse still, they are profiting off their positions in the WH. I hope Mueller’s investigation sweeps these two into handcuffs.

  4. minx says:
    August 28, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Despised inside and out of the WH.

  5. trollontheloose says:
    August 28, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Jared dropped all his Democratic friends and still support his 45 in law even after Charlotteville. Money has more power than his inner conscience and pride.

  6. Megan says:
    August 28, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Ivanka is the most deplorable of them all. I think she is looking out for herself exclusively and I think she will throw anyone under the bus, including her father and her husband, if it serves her greedy ends.

    • LittlestRoman says:
      August 28, 2017 at 11:19 am

      Well, she is her father’s daughter, so that would be fairly par for this particular course.

    • SoulSPA says:
      August 28, 2017 at 2:17 pm

      @Megan – I think that she is selfish and committed to herself but I think she does cares about her father. And if I am correct with my assessment, she cannot throw Jared under the bus for fear of losing her kids. To be honest I don’t know the details of her marriage but if she was married in the Jewish Orthodox rite (I hope I am not making a mistake with my wording), from what I know the husband/father keeps the children. I’ve seen some documentaries on divorce matters in the Jewish Orthodox community and overwhelmingly the women have problems with getting the divorce and receiving custody of their children. But not that that awful pair are real Jews. Any insight would be appreciated. Toda.

      • Crystal says:
        August 28, 2017 at 8:53 pm

        I have not heard that before. My understanding is that in strict orthodox communities, divorce is an absolute no and if a divorce is pursued, it likely is connected as well to one of the parties leaving the community, which is abandoning the faith in their eyes. Jewish law is clear that divorce is protected and may be initiated for any number of reasons, including if the husband fails to sexually please the wife. This can be found in the Talmud.

        This however is all an aside because Ivanka and Jared are not secluded in an orthodox community. Their divorce would not play out in front of rabbis, but rather in an actual court and I would bet Ivanka is prepared for it.

  7. island_girl says:
    August 28, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Ivanka and Jared are hated outside the White House as well. Why are so many of her dresses so extra? For a woman with a fashion line, her gear is quite ugly.

  8. Mermaid says:
    August 28, 2017 at 10:57 am

    “The Princess Royal” I love it!!! Can’t stand any of them!!! Please let it be getting close to the end of this horrid family’s reign of terror!!!

  9. why? says:
    August 28, 2017 at 11:09 am

    The most likely source for this article is Ivanka herself. Notice how this article depicts her in a positive light, while throwing Jared under the bus? It goes out of the way to make her look smarter and stronger, while making Jared look weak and stupid.

    I also think that John Kelly is leaking positive articles about himself.

  10. STRIPE says:
    August 28, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Too bad it only matters what Republicans in Congress think, and more importantly still, what they are willing to do about it. These pieces are nice to read in a way- but they’re becoming more frustrating every time. People are doing a lot of talking but taking no action.

  11. adastraperaspera says:
    August 28, 2017 at 11:15 am

    During the campaign, I was very worried about Ivanka getting her hands on the levers of power. She’s even worse than I imagined. Having the gall to set up an office in the WH, attend international meetings with world leaders and sit there like she belongs… Ugh. It’s just too awful. I am going to have a separate “Ivanka Falls” party for sure. May it be soon!

  12. WendyNerd says:
    August 28, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Good, I hope their entitled asses crash and burn.

    Reply
  13. emma33 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 11:15 am

    I’ve heard another journalist (the host of Trumpcast) compare Ivanka and Jared’ s personalities before and say the same thing…she is quite interesting and lively, and he is all kinds of blah. Not shy, not arrogant, just really really blah. (He was talking about them at a dinner party he went to).

    I don’t have any trouble imagining them both as vindictive and b!tchy. Psychologically, she must have developed a pretty hard shell in order to deal with her father.

    Reply
  14. Lightpurple says:
    August 28, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Oh, Princess Nagini the Corrupt of the Most Sacred Horcruxed Vagina, Mueller is coming for you. You won’t be able to hide. Your hair flipping, baby talk voice, false eyelashes, and too tight sheer bodices that show off your nipples (seriously, invest in a good bra that is not sheer) aren’t going to help you against these people. And who will you throw under the bus first? Your brothers? Jared? Daddy?

  15. Rapunzel says:
    August 28, 2017 at 11:45 am

    I suspect Jarvanka is too stupid to realize how despised they are. Can’t wait till they go down with Daddy DT.

  16. SoulSPA says:
    August 28, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    @Kaiser at all, in case you are interested in Orange Fists’ summer and you haven’t seen so far, here is a recent BBC analysis:
    http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-41037024

    Reply
    August 28, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    …the 2nd quote in as many weeks from anonymous sources…maybe its even the same ‘half wit’ anonymous source…I expect WH staff dislike all unelected Potus family who get involved in govt business…esp HRW who gave it her best shot when Bill was Pres…just close ur I’s n pretend its Meech they’re dissin & all ur hate 4 Javanka will magically fade away….

    • llc says:
      August 28, 2017 at 4:10 pm

      Hope Hicks? Ivanka? Is that you?

      Educate yourself. The White House is full of “anonymous sources” who are supportive to 45 in addition to those who aren’t. Are the pro-trump sources – on of whom has been outed as Donald Trump himself — also “half wits”?

      Javanka, without their family money and connections, would never, in a million years, have any kind of high level or influential jobs either in the government or in corporate America. They are pathetically underqualified and undereducated. This is also true in the case of 45.

      Hillary, on the other hand, has vast pertinent experience in government, legal, and diplomatic matters.

    • jwoolman says:
      August 28, 2017 at 5:52 pm

      Hillary Clinton was not an Ivanka Trump during Bill Clinton’s Presidency. He had made it clear that he was going to draw on her skills for health care reform. She was equally qualified for the Presidency and was an experienced lawyer with relevant experience.

      For her efforts (which were partially successful, she did get some legislation passed to help children), she was subjected to several decades of a smear campaign. Medical insurance is a huge and highly profitable business, and they didn’t like the idea of reduced profits. I’m amazed that the Affordable Care Act ever got passed in Obama’s term.

      If Ivanka had even a tenth of Hillary’s experience and skills, the White House staff would love her.

  18. Lightpurple says:
    August 28, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    I usually hate to make comparisons but check out Nagini’s tweets about Harvey then check out Chelsea Clinton’s. One woman seems to be at the “look at me post something nice about first responders!” While the other is retweeting calls for rescue and links to help.

  19. CharlieBouquet says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Oh they know, somewhere a person prints their Google alerts into volumes. Javanka is blanched almonds in oatmeal. Hard to swallow, sits like cement and comes out with the sh!t. She knows now she will never, ever, ever, be anything but a Trump now. In any circle. No clawing up now Ivanka, just put the lotion in the basket.

  20. Whatever Gurl says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Fascinating to me that Karlie Kloss is happily dating Jared’s younger brother for 5 years! What is that Kushner family all about?

  21. jferber says:
    August 28, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    That’s why Ivanka is carrying her baby, as a bullet-proof vest against criticism. I can’t wait for their take-down– it will be epic.

  22. jana says:
    August 28, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Wow, it’s really hard to believe that their past experience in fashion design and real estate development hasn’t transitioned into politics. Perhaps they should hurry back to New York before they’re booted out of D.C.

  23. Jayna says:
    August 28, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    They are greedy with power, and it’s backfired. It couldn’t happen to a more deserving couple.

    Reply
  24. B n A fn says:
    August 28, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Msnbc: 45′s lawyer Cohen turned over letters to Mueller that Ivanka Trump was sitting in Puton’s private office 2006, and sitting at Putin’s desk in the kremlin.

    Then Cohen, the lawyer passed on letters with 45′s signature on “letter of intent” for Russian tower to be built during the campaign. Cohen saying “we could get DT elected president with the help of the Russians.

    Anyone remember 45 saying I have no connections to Russia, never have. Another lie, when will congress or the senate going to impeach this man.

  25. Marie l says:
    August 28, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    It looks like the grand baby inherited the weak chin also.

    Reply
  26. Julia says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Stupid, arrogant and useless — what a perfect couple

  27. April says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Ivanka cares about her looks above everything else.

