TMZ: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West DGAF about Taylor Swift these days

It’s pretty clear that of all the “cuts” Taylor Swift had to endure last year, the ones from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were the worst. I’m sure when Reputation drops, there will be further references to Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston, but for now, those ex-boyfriends must be breathing a sigh of relief that they’re not in Tay’s crosshairs at the moment. This moment is mostly about Kim and Kanye. I won’t say that Kim hasn’t breathed a word about Taylor in a year (that would be untrue), but Kim did show a great deal of restraint in the long-term – she dropped the receipts and walked away. Kim completely changed Taylor’s narrative in a few Snapchats. So, obviously, Taylor wants to “punish” Kim and Kanye now, more than a year later. It’s safe to say that Kim and Kanye are pretty much over it at this point.
Taylor Swift is in a one-way feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Taylor has put Kim and Kanye in her crosshairs in her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” comparing them in the music video to Brutus who backstabbed Julius Caesar. Our Kim and Kanye sources say their well-publicized feud — triggered by Kanye’s song “Famous” in which he referenced Taylor with the lyric, “I made that bitch famous” — is old and buried.
As for Kanye, our sources say there are certain feuds he deeply cares about … like the one in which he’s embroiled with Jay-Z and Tidal. As one well-connected source put it, “They’re like brothers who fight but feel bad about it and always end up coming together.” Taylor, on the other hand, isn’t even on his radar. As for Kim, we’re told the way she sees it, the whole feud ended over a year ago. However, if Swift wants her album to resonate, what better way to do it than pick a fight with one of the most famous duos in the world. Advantage West.
Here’s what I hope Taylor realizes: Kim Kardashian is not Katy Perry. Kim Kardashian is not Harry Styles or Joe Jonas or Jake Gyllenhaal. Kim is not going to sit back and not say anything as Taylor’s 2017 Narrative takes hold. Kim is in the business of beefs, drama, reality stardom and stoking petty feuds. In some way, Taylor and Kim deserve each other – they are perfect enemies, in a way that Taylor and Katy never were. So, no, I don’t think Kim and Kanye will STAY quiet. They’ll be quiet for a bit and then Kim will do something. I’m absolutely positive about that. As for Kanye… I honestly believe he doesn’t care much. Remember, Kanye didn’t want Kim to drop the receipts. He’d been burned by Taylor’s Victim Narrative before and he was prepared to just let her play the victim and be done with it.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN, Taylor Swift.
I think I disagree with “Kim is in the business of beefs” – who has she ever publicly beefed with? People insult her constantly and they have been for the past decade and when has she ever really responded? She dropped the tapes on Taylor to defend her husband but other than that I really can’t recall any time she’s called someone out publicly. If anyone can give me an example I would be more than happy to change my opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She generally gets that Jonathan cheban creature and her sister Khloe to do the instagram fighting for her.
Also, bird!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very true! She doesn’t like to get her hands dirty. I wonder if we’ll see them respond. I think Taylor is just trying too damn hard with this video. I understand wanting to own the snake persona but the way she’s doing it just seems extra.
And yeah.. I checked and there’s no “Dr Tobaggan” in Philadelphia
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s weird to think that KIM KARDASHIAN is actually an example of class, at least when you compare her to Taylor or Katy Perry, who are petty 15 year olds in their souls.
PS: I’M LAUGHING SO HARD AT THE ALWAYS SUNNY REFERENCES
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Kim who steals and emulates black women and culture with her sisters. Every time we hear Kim’s name it’s because of something racists she’s doing. Every time we hear about her sisters it’s about something racist they’re doing. Kim is hardly classy, I’m a black woman and I’ll take Taylor over Kim any day.
The Kardashion/Jenners are known for the culture vulture stuff they do.They profit solely off of our culture and vapidness with no talent AT ALL.
None of these people are classy (i hate that word) they just create drama for attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How long are we going to milk this? I guess as long as her non fans and lovers (l’m a non fan) stop caring. Which seems to be never, because whenever this bland artist (who made a funny video and a okay song, I’ll admit) does anything everyone flocks to it like flies on shit, to either complain or woo over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, the video just came out last night so I think this beef will be around for awhile. People eat this stuff up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt Kanye will stay silent. He was the one who took credit for Taylor’s fame, made a gross song and video with her likeness in it years after he interrupted Taylor at the VMAs. So he won’t stay quiet because he along with Taylor and Kim can’t let anything go. They will go around on this drama carousel until it stops making them money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And putting her (was it naked?) likeness in bed with his …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a bit like the infamous Brad Pitt love triangle in that the man (in this case Kanye) get off scot free while the women struggle to shed the negative narrative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Kim and Kanye really didnt give a f#ck why bother releasing a statement to Tmz???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know. When someone picks a fight with me in real life I tend to also broadcast once and clearly: I wash my hands of this. Just so everybody would be on the same page.
That said, I honestly doubt this is the case here. They have so much publicity to earn from continuing this beef.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you think Jay Z and TS will do a song together yo really piss of Kanye??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I tend to stay quiet because it makes the other person a bigger fool. They all need to grow up
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean I bet it was Kris because she always goes to TMZ. And no jay Z won’t do a song because rap is about loyalty and while he’s made at Ye he’s not about to side with swift. Ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m willing to bet a few fingers this ends up in one of the KUWK episodes. No way – NO WAY – they don’t bring this up. The whole Klan lives for this kind of thing. They are writing the episode and getting the DGAF makeup ready.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Just like KK claimed filming KUWTK was shut down after her robbery and then in the first episode they show footage filmed literally two days after. MMM HUM OK KIM. And Taylor is the liar?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Neither one are what I would call liars, because this isn’t real. This is all a show and people keep buying it hook line and sinker. Now Kanye, and his mental issues may not be as involved in the whole make lemonade out of lemons branding but KK is for sure. She’s the queen of it with her momager. Someone who takes their sex tape and makes a career out of it, that isn’t entirely porn is going to milk anything that the public is interested in to their advantage. I wouldn’t be surprised if this whole thing wasn’t concocted by all of them together including Taylor. Taylor, Kim and Kanye do share something in common. They all know how to market an image for maximum effect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim has called Katie Couric out as a “fake friend”, Chloe Grace Moretz for questioning her photos mocked Taylor Swift on Snapchat, so yes she is in the business of “beefs”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you mean to reply to me? If so, thanks! I had forgotten about those and that’s why I posted my comment so y’all could educate me lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes sorry for sounding short. Not my intention. The Kardashians, like Swift are notorious for playing the victim. It’s old and frankly ridiculous. All parties need to be knocked off their pedestals
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree picking another fight with them is not smart. Usually Taylor only attacks people who she knows wont fight back. How many of her ex boyfriends have talked bad about her? She is the one bringing the stuff up.
Kim will not only welcome the opportunity she has no reputation to ruin. Thats a fight that Taylor can only lose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with everything u said!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Swift is the type that can’t let go. Kim called her out, had her moment and moved on….whilst Taylor made what I’m sure in her mind is the best vid of all time. Kim watches and sees everything, but has proven with that tape, she has patience. It would be a smart move on their part to let Taylor dance around in the past while they are living in the now. Never thought I’d be on Kim’s side, but Taylor Swift is the worse!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry to disagree Kim did not move on. She snap chatted herself singing to famous and participated in the video.. I’m ashamed I know this lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be honest, regardless of how I feel about Taylor Swift, these 2 are a little too old to be beefing with her… especially since Taylor is so damn immature. I’m glad to see that they have better things to do with their time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeesh, I had forgotten about that sh** colored laceup dress Kim wore..terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Team NO ONE! Seriously–I understand they all want to make some money off of this and stay relevant, but this is so childish!! If I had to choose–and that’s a big IF, then I would choose Taylor. Only because I think she’s a brilliant mastermind, and she’s banking it off all this. Other than that–leave this shit in high school.
Also, I’m a fan of Tom Hiddleston all way…so Taylor, please don’t make a song dissing him in all of this. Although, I think she’ll burn him, too….which is a shame, because he always had nice things to say about her post-break up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
same
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Kim thinks the bathtub part of the video is about her Paris robbery, I’ll bet she’ll respond. Especially since said scene seems to be subtly accusing Kimye of faking the robbery (“perfect crime”).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I rather Kanye stay quiet. Don’t give that leech anymore attention. Taylor thrives off of press and media coverage. I rather Kanye not give her anything and stay to himself. I saw pics of him and Kid Cudi leaving the studio. I rather him drop some bomb ass old Kanye music. As for Kim, she can totally drag Taylor for filth. People tolerate Kim way more than Taylor so she wouldn’t even her dragged either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I really, from the bottom of my heart, was that Kanye had never interrupted her in that fatidical day 8 years ago. Maybe she would’ve never become so big and we wouldn’t have to collectively endure in this petty attempts to prove she’s a badass. It’s tiring and ugly; I know some of you like that she is like that and I did have fun last summer, but it’s ridiculous and for me, she’s peaking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ughhh i hate the implication that TS owes her fame to Kanye, she was a popular artist long before that in her area.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry my comment comment came out ambiguous, I too, don’t believe he’s responsible for her fame, but I think it received a huge boost from it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cool, i just hate people implying that Kanye made her famous not bc im a TS fan but bc i have had many men take credit for my hardwork in the past.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, I absolutely hate that we live in a patriarchal society and although I personally am not a fan of Taylor, she is talented and smart, plays the game and is successful. Not a lot of people can say they have a career like hers and is good to see a woman succeeding in this sexist world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same ! I also have that people say Kim proved Taylor consented to the lyric with that tape despite all the cries she did. You never hear the lyrics Kanye actually said in his song. If the video showed him reading the line “I feel like Taylor and I might have sex. Why? Because I made that bitch famous” and her saying OK THEN ok Kim proved it. But a spliced together video that never actually plays the exact lyrics or has Taylor giving any sort of approval of that lyric is not proof and I wish everyone would stop acting like it is.
The one thing I will give people is that at first Taylor said they never talked which they obviously did. However, Taylor put out a second statement before the video was released and said they had one conversation on the phone but again, she never approved him saying “that bitch”. Those are the facts and the timeline. But who cares about facts right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
did she drop the receipts and walk away? what about the whole the whole snake emoji thing? was that during or after? i really don’t remember, so someone please help me out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The snakes were the day of the receipts/day after, I used to like Taylor but after all of this, I will never defend her…she crossed the line with this video and album release date, nothing she does is a coincidence. She’s just THAT vindictive
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kanye looks so much better in that shirtless jacket than one of his baggy beefy tshirts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kanye should drop a song the Tuesday before Reputation drops mercilessly roasting Tay Tay like Remy Ma did to Nicki Minaj. Manage to get Jay-Z and Beyonce to help and her album release will be in ruins. You’re welcome.
P.S. Make sure to call out all her fauxmances. Scorch the earth. Salt it. End her. Thanks. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t they have a baby coming? And Kin usually sends Khloe or her mother on the attack. I think that between the baby and all the mess with Jay-Z, they kind of have their hands full.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It must sell like crazy to be associated with such a petty high-school drama.
Taylor is not 18 any more, nor is she a struggling artist etc.
If this stuff is her artistic limit – well … I feel sorry for the woman/girl
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So petty….and Taylor’s red lipstick is so tiring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would they? They have their failing marriage to worry about *eye roll*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, the new song is terrible. The 4 minutes I wasted listening to it I can never get back but I will never let it bore my eardrums again. No good beat or hook or anything, just a song for the sake of making an album. Never thought I would say this but….., Team Kim!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh b. please. People say it’s has been too long since Kanye interrupted Taylor’s speech he’s not like that no more let’s move on… only that he did the same thing with Beck two years ago. Kanye learned nothing and never will. The guy is off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…I feel like saying “get a life” to all these $$ obsessed ppl…everyone helping with Harvey is 1000 times better than them…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim was on Kelly and Ryan this morning and didn’t say a peep. Yawn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was probably pre-recorded
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok, I can’t anymore. Does no one remember the fact that Kanye’s video “famous” features a nude Taylor Swift (among many others)? Next to a naked Cosby? That there was even a lifelike “art” exhibit, the whole purpose of which was apparently to further humiliate unwilling participants? And less than a year ago, Kanye led one of his crowds in a “f*#k Taylor Swift” chant?
And this tying TS to Trump, no one remembers that Kanye actually met with then Pres-elect Trump at Trump tower, where he bigly stroked his ego and dissed Clinton.
No? Just me then? I’ll see myself out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Come sit with me Keys and we’ll discuss the facts that everyone wants to ignore so they can justify their bias better together.
As I said above and on other threads. IMO nothing Taylor has done is anywhere close to as mean or petty or awful as what Kanye did to her with that naked likeness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The lack of empathy is what gets me. I would feel extremely violated if someone were to engineer my naked likeness against my consent, place it in a bed with other realistic infamous naked celebrities, then broadcast it to the world. She did not consent to that and Kim knows it.
Then to lead a whole concert hall in a chant against her… famous females are already harassed at a higher instance than males.. I remember reading about it when reading about Trump attacking female journalists and the amount of harassment it added to them.
Even if you don’t like Taylor, you must feel at least some empathy for her in this, or at least some disgust towards Kim + Kanye.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes!!!
and he almost interrupted Beck two years ago in his grammy acceptance speech – and than Kanye went on saying that if Beck respected art he should to give his award to Beyonce
I just can’t with Kanye and the Kardashians, they are horrible people
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not a competition where people are obligated to support whoever is arbitrarily deemed less odious. I don’t like Taylor not even a little bit. That’s it for me. Idc who she’s beefing with. Just go away little girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s fine if you don’t like them, they deal in media attention, not necessarily likability. I’m just tired of seeing all of these hypocritical comments, giving Kanye a pass when he did some seriously effed up things to Taylor and others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup, with Keys Girl on this. It’s all silly and I doubt any of them take it seriously. And I love Kanye’s music, especially the older stuff, and I wish the best for him – he started this idiocy and kept it going. So it’s fine for Taylor to bite back. As for her being a Trump girl, we have zero reason to think that. Kanye, on the other hand … but look at a man getting a pass while a woman is tarred and feathered. It’s sad to see the same mentality that lost Hillary the election here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For those who want to hear from Kanye, try to remember that this man came out and said he would have voted for Trump and even met with him in person. It may be the medication, but actions speak louder than words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They SO DON’T CARE that their publicists keep planting stories about how they don’t care. This sort of thing is all they have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah they are so much better than Taylor that one day after she drops her video Kim is releasing those horrendous Jackie pictures of herself to get attention
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only person I find more annoying than Taylor Swift is Goop. And it’s a close call.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well aren’t they having another baby right now? No disrespect to TS but who cares? They have bigger worries. Kim seems to reel Kanye in when it comes to this nonsense. I’m not a hater or a fan but she rarely “has beef” with someone like Kanye does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d say that Tom and Calvin are giving as much of a fuck as Kim, Kanye, and I…which is as you said, none, Seriously, TayTay is going to whine about how someone “done her wrong”, whinge about it, and then suck around until this boyfriend dumps her and she gets enough material to whinge on another CD.
Seriously, yonder is the field in which I plant my fucks; feast your eyes upon it and thou shalt see that it is barren.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh wow. Look at Kim’s old version of her face in the gold outfit! It’s wild seeing which version she’s wearing these days, and how much she changed over the years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse