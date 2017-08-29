E!: Katy Perry ‘didn’t care’ about Taylor Swift or her video at the VMAs

Personally, I think Taylor Swift made a smart call by not showing up to the VMAs on Sunday. She understood that it was going to be a bad show, she understood that it would be awkward with Katy Perry hosting the damn thing, and she understood that Game of Thrones’ dragons trump VMA snakes. Katy was omnipresent during the VMAs, changing into a variety of costumes and trying to keep everything pretty light. She sucked though – her jokes were terrible, she has no comedic timing and MTV is just gearing their shows to tweens now anyway. Still, Katy made sure to avoid being on stage before, during and immediately after Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video dropped in the first hour. Did Katy do that on purpose? Of course she did. From E! News:
Consider Katy Perry completely unbothered by the pandemonium surrounding Taylor Swift ‘s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. In case you missed it, the visual for Taylor’s latest single premiered at last night’s 2017 MTV VMAs, which Katy just so happened to be hosting. The rumor mill was most definitely churning with speculation that the pop stars would end their feud once and for all during the award show, but as a source explains to E! News, Perry never expected to share the stage with Swift.
“Katy knew well beforehand that Taylor wasn’t going to show, and it didn’t faze her,” our source shares. The “Swish Swish” songstress was in “great spirits all day yesterday while getting ready and hosting the VMAs,” the insider adds. “She was in a good mood and really didn’t care if Taylor was going to show up or not,” our source continues. “This was her time to shine and really make an appearance for herself. She didn’t want to let anyone down, so she kept a positive attitude.”
So did Katy happen to catch Taylor’s big premiere from the wings? All signs point to no. We’re told the host was backstage changing into one of her 10 (!) VMAs ensembles as the music video played and didn’t have a chance to see it. The insider tells us, “Everyone backstage was going insane over it, and a few people gave her the highlights.”
“Knowing Katy,” our source remarks, “I’m sure she has seen it by now.”
I find it interesting that Katy knew ahead of time that Taylor wasn’t going to be there. Just a few hours before the start of the VMAs, People Magazine was hyping the idea that Taylor would make a surprise appearance, and the sources for their story sounded very Taylor-centric. A source said Taylor is “ready to come out of hiding.” But not at the VMAs. Because it was Dragon Night, not Snake Night. But no worries – Snake Night will come. And there will be a Snake Reckoning, at least in Taylor Snake’s mind. As for Katy not really giving a sh-t… I buy that more than I buy Kim and Kanye not giving a sh-t. Like, Katy has made it clear that she’s ready to move on and stop with this narrative. Of course, that was before Taylor styled herself to look just like Katy in the music video. While I’m massively – MASSIVELY – disappointed in how Katy is conducting herself this year, I don’t fault her for wanting an end to all of this BS.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Eh I’m not surprised she knew. My guess is MTV hyped a possible appearance for ratings but knew she wasn’t coming
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Argh! Everyone – the more you say you don’t care, the more it appears you do. Silence is power. I wish all the players in this little game would realise this, stfu and move on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really wish I could upvote this comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can there be space for people who enjoy pop music and music videos without having to dissect everything the artiste is supposedly reacting against?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, absolutely but where’s the fun in that?!? 😀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fun is in me bopping my head, tapping my feet and lipsyncing haha…but fair point. I do get a kick out of reading the theses on TS once in a while. Alright ya got me sarge, ya got me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But then people would be forced to evaluate them based on their…talent. Most of them would fade into oblivion if they didn’t have all these stunts and feuds to keep it going.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?! And if she didn’t care, she wouldn’t have talked about TS non-stop when her album dropped.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Suuuuuure Katy….I am no fan of TS, and I am also not much of a fan of KP either, but wow, Taylor really won this round and Katy looks like kind of a chump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perry is bad singer. I never understood her popularity. Bey, Miley and few others can sing. Swifty is okay, just like Riri. But Perry seems like an outcast. I know she has fans, she may be great person but she is not a singer or songwriter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imagine putting out that horrible Swish Swish Bish video and then having Taylor blow you out of the water with her LWYMMD. Of course Katy cares, and she’ll never have the talent to come out ahead of Taylor – the mean girl on steroids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But without song writing /composing talent, she could still get writers. It’s interesting that her new album is so meh. New management needed perhaps
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’m not sure what went wrong there. She’s a much better singer than Taylor, and she’s a big star who should be able to get the best songs. Hopefully she returns to form with her next album.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have wondered if breaking from Dr. Luke (for good reason) is why she struggled on this album. I think he produced pretty much all of her big hits off Teenage Dream and Prism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The more you say you don’t care, the more it’s obvious you do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
::::sure, jan:::::
I only read a little about her hosting the VMAs and didn’t watch them and even I could smell the desperation coming off Katy Perry. She may not be as much of an a**hole as Taylor Swift, but she wishes she could be, so I don’t feel sorry for her being an also ran in the Jerkalympics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I have to say is Taylor is a marketing genius. Everyone is trying to analyze her song everyone is trying to figure out how Katy feels about it. She wasn’t even at the MTV awards and she upstaged Katy. Whether you like it or you hate it, it’s all anyone is talking about. Good job Taylor, you were absolutely brilliant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. Love her or hate her, Swift knows how to get people talking. Her PR team is truly genius-level.
On another note, I finally watched the video last night and I thought it was meh until the end, which made me laugh out loud. Also, that song is effin GOD AWFUL, however I do look forward to the inevitable remixes from my EDM faves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. This was Katy’s moment to shine and Taylor managed to steal her thunder. Of course she cares, they all care. Swift is good for business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait, is there really a dig at Katy in the video? I know people said the car scene but I didn’t see it there…just her wearing a long blonde ponytail with the sides shaved. I’m surprised because TMZ for some reason was floating a story that Taylor’s new album had nothing to do with Katy…TMZ is a misogynistic, horrible site but they often get sources straight from the celebs.
I thought the video was more her making fun of the backlash to I Love TS shirt and Kimye.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her Grammy was in full view to jab at Katy’s lack of Grammy wins. I mean, looking like Katy was the biggest giveaway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can assure you, the world is full of people who don’t give a sh_t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor Katy. Better to say nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m too old & out of it to care about watching the VMA’s anymore but man, Katy looks so good in that white dress. I think it’s the best she has looked this year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
End it? She wrote a song dissing Taylor Swift! This girl isn’t over anything. She, like Kim and Kanye, are quietly seething. When someone doesn’t really give a sh*t they don’t say a word. Nothing. No comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The more you say that you don’t care, the more I believe you care. Staying silent means that you don’t care.
But I feel for Katy. Imagine releasing that Swish Swish video and then like 3 days later Taylor Swift releases her video during an award show that you’re hosting and its the only thing people are talking about.
She cares. Her, Kim and Kanye. They all care. Otherwise they wouldn’t have felt the need to let us know that they don’t care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was this dress one of the maybes on Project Runway?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not really a Katy fan but I gained alot of respect for her when she came out early and hard for Hillary. I don’t think any other celebrity tried harder to get HRC elected. But as a musical act? She’s hit or miss. Lately she has been soooo miss. She was *terrible* at the VMAs. Not funny at all! And that video was cringey at best. It’s like she lost whatever mojo she had going for her when HRC lost. I feel ya Katy! Everything has been off since that Orange Menace became POTUS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OF COURSE KATY CARES. She also wrote a song about Taylor and just dropped her (terrible) music video for it. And with all the celebrity cameos it was definitely a response to Bad Blood.
LWYMMD is 110x better than that mess was though. Katy’s clinging to relevancy at this point, it’s hard to watch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone who has seen Katy’s attempts at acting could have told you that this wasn’t going to go well.
Katy’s problem isn’t Taylor Swift, its that strength is pure California pop, but what is fantastic at 25 starts getting worn at 32. She’s trying to grow, but her new stuff just isn’t great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Katy is over it? She just released the poor Swish Swish video that digs at Taylor several times. Honestly, you can’t say you aren’t playing the game just because you were beat at it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, Katy. That’s why you performed “Swish, Swish” at the VMAs, which is even more thinly veiled than “Bad Blood” where grudge songs are concerned – and that’s saying a lot.
After how hard she went in for Hillary, I want to like her, but I feel like a woman her age should be able to bring some better game. The last album was just the definition of mediocre, and I one of those jackasses that likes crappy pop music.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just watched both videos after avoiding both. I am 41, I don’t care about these two, I have no dog in this fight.
However, Taylor – nicely done. She wins. Hands down. The end of that video = outstanding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreeing with Layla. Age 46!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Taylor’s new song was not good, pretty boring. THEN I watched the music video for Swish Swish by Katy…and it’s just terrible. I couldn’t even get through it. Katy seems to have lost her personality. Feuding with Taylor, copying Miley Cyrus haircut, nothing innovative in her videos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am disappointed by Katy as well. Her skit about the baby was in very poor taste shading Justin Bieber and was just mean. In the past she has shaded Britney Spears as well. These two struggle at times mentally and they don’t need people like Katy putting them down so she can get a laugh at their expense. I am no longer a fan, and I used to be. Katy has lost her way, her brand is supposed to support people that are bullied and don’t fit in. Maybe she should remember that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am team no one on this. Both are a pair of petty and immature adult women who sing plastic pop song.
Report this comment as spam or abuse