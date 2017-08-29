E!: Katy Perry ‘didn’t care’ about Taylor Swift or her video at the VMAs

Personally, I think Taylor Swift made a smart call by not showing up to the VMAs on Sunday. She understood that it was going to be a bad show, she understood that it would be awkward with Katy Perry hosting the damn thing, and she understood that Game of Thrones’ dragons trump VMA snakes. Katy was omnipresent during the VMAs, changing into a variety of costumes and trying to keep everything pretty light. She sucked though – her jokes were terrible, she has no comedic timing and MTV is just gearing their shows to tweens now anyway. Still, Katy made sure to avoid being on stage before, during and immediately after Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video dropped in the first hour. Did Katy do that on purpose? Of course she did. From E! News:

Consider Katy Perry completely unbothered by the pandemonium surrounding Taylor Swift ‘s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. In case you missed it, the visual for Taylor’s latest single premiered at last night’s 2017 MTV VMAs, which Katy just so happened to be hosting. The rumor mill was most definitely churning with speculation that the pop stars would end their feud once and for all during the award show, but as a source explains to E! News, Perry never expected to share the stage with Swift. “Katy knew well beforehand that Taylor wasn’t going to show, and it didn’t faze her,” our source shares. The “Swish Swish” songstress was in “great spirits all day yesterday while getting ready and hosting the VMAs,” the insider adds. “She was in a good mood and really didn’t care if Taylor was going to show up or not,” our source continues. “This was her time to shine and really make an appearance for herself. She didn’t want to let anyone down, so she kept a positive attitude.” So did Katy happen to catch Taylor’s big premiere from the wings? All signs point to no. We’re told the host was backstage changing into one of her 10 (!) VMAs ensembles as the music video played and didn’t have a chance to see it. The insider tells us, “Everyone backstage was going insane over it, and a few people gave her the highlights.” “Knowing Katy,” our source remarks, “I’m sure she has seen it by now.”

I find it interesting that Katy knew ahead of time that Taylor wasn’t going to be there. Just a few hours before the start of the VMAs, People Magazine was hyping the idea that Taylor would make a surprise appearance, and the sources for their story sounded very Taylor-centric. A source said Taylor is “ready to come out of hiding.” But not at the VMAs. Because it was Dragon Night, not Snake Night. But no worries – Snake Night will come. And there will be a Snake Reckoning, at least in Taylor Snake’s mind. As for Katy not really giving a sh-t… I buy that more than I buy Kim and Kanye not giving a sh-t. Like, Katy has made it clear that she’s ready to move on and stop with this narrative. Of course, that was before Taylor styled herself to look just like Katy in the music video. While I’m massively – MASSIVELY – disappointed in how Katy is conducting herself this year, I don’t fault her for wanting an end to all of this BS.