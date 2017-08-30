Kim Kardashian & her sisters are donating $500,000 to Hurricane Relief

The 2017 Version of Taylor Swift has a new motto: “There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation.” That means that she probably won’t be announcing or arranging any warm-fuzzy public relations moments any time soon. Her brand is now about revenge, pettiness and payback. Which leaves an opening for Taylor’s enemies to bring some warm-fuzzies to the table. Kim Kardashian and the other Kardashians have announced that they’re participating in Kevin Hart’s Hurricane Relief Challenge – Hart has challenged his celebrity friends to donate $25,000 or more to Hurricane Harvey Relief, to match his own donation. Kim Kardashian and her family announced their pledge on Tuesday: as a family, they’ll donate $500,000.
My sisters, mom and I accept your challenge Kev! We will be donating $500 thousand to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong https://t.co/f8iurk8dNX
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2017
Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017
I’m doing the math… if the $500,000 figure covers Kim, her sisters and Kris Jenner… that’s six people, so they’re giving approximately $83,000 each. I’m not complaining! People should do what they can and give what they can, and I feel like Kevin Hart’s “challenge” reflects the idea that celebrities should donate whatever makes them comfortable. Of course, it’s also good PR for Kim and her family. And trust me when I say… they’re going to need all of the good PR they can get in the coming months. It’s also smart for Kim to publicly announce before Taylor got the chance to announce anything. Now Taylor will look like she’s jumping on the bandwagon. Not that she cares – Taylor’s always pretty smart about how she donates to charity, and I suspect she’s already made donations or plans to soon. And she’ll probably give more money than the Kardashians.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Thank you Kevin Hart. Even Kardashians are human abd this is the great
Can’t hate. It is their money, and donating anything – no matter why – is so incredibly generous.
I have said it on the other hurricane threads but I will repeat it here: if you want to donate to local organizations to ensure your money stays in southeast Texas, please consider the following:
The Alliance for Multicultural Community Services – http://www.allianceontheweb.org
Lone Star Legal Aid – http://www.lonestarlegal.org
Houston Food Bank (their service area covers 17 counties, not just Houston IIRC) – http://www.houstonfoodbank.org
Texas Diaper Bank – http://www.texasdiaperbank.org
This is almost exactly the same list I was going to post, thank you for doing it!
Also check out the local ASPCA’s, not just in Houston but surrounding counties that are taking in animals left behind. You can also check if any local shelters in your area are bringing in animals from Houston/surrounding areas and if they need anything.
Thanks you, Bearcat. Just donated to each of those organizations as well as the Houston SPCA and Portlight.
Bearcat and Paranormal
Thank you. Made local donations.
Can’t say anything bitchy about this. Gah!
I can. While I think their donation is great, I really respect people like Sandra Bullock (who gave $1 million) and others who give amounts more reflective of their monetary worth. $86k is chump change to this family.
How much did you give?
For God’s sake, they’re still donating and it seems like a genuine desire to help. Does being against nitpicking only apply when you like the celebrity?
We typically donate at least 10% of our income to various charities every year (including Red Cross, etc., not religious based decision). And we are not wealthy, not even close. I’ve also put my name on a registry for extra medical help, if needed. What I don’t have in money, I give in skills and time, when I can.
And I didn’t say that I didn’t like them. Just that I’m more impressed with celebs who give relative to their monetary worth. I am sure that any amount is appreciated by the people of Houston. But I’m not going to applaud the Kardashians, either (I do think they gave to put their name out there. But money is money for Houston right now)
The challenge called for 25 thousand, and they gave more. It is a great gesture. Geesh that is too cynical.
Wow Jaded1, do you know the details of the K’s other charitable giving? Let’s not let tabloid entertainment get in the way of real need and real help.
Jaded, I get it. I gave to the Red Cross. I am NOT being cynical, 500K is NOTHING to them. Sandy, 1 person, gives 1,000,000? They should each give somewhere near that. There are how many of them? It is not cynical, just factual. Otherwise, don’t make announcements about it everywhere if you don’t want a reaction.
Oh, and Bullock donates every time. 1 million, many times over the years.
I respect anyone who gives ANYTHING to charity. No one is required to give.
I can. Considering their wealth – that is nothing. That is the equivalent of a private jet ride, a couple of handbags or a necklace.
I know what you’re saying but I don’t think she should be obligated to donate a certain amount, just because of her wealth. $500K is still very substantial.
Where I come from the most successful fundraisers seem to be those where people can just leave am unanswered call or send sms and they get charged 2 or perhaps 5 euros for it. Because it’s so cheap and easy to do, so many people do it that it’s at the end better than a much smaller amount of people giving more each.
What I’m trying to say is that an avarage person (not you, or me, or anyone speciffically) probably gives less to charity than is their relative ” a couple of handbags or a necklace”.
Anyone who follows me knows I really dislike Kim and her ways, but this is a nice move. She didn’t have to give anything. The Kardashians aren’t the first to anybody’s mind when people say “celebrities who do charity”.
And I say this every time there’s a celebrity donating money or doing trips to unfortunate people or areas: I don’t care if it’s for publicity. The people who need help get what they need and that’s all that matters.
So thumps up.
Other celebrities like the Rock and JLo gave 25,000. Not sure why they are cheered but the Kardashian are vilified. Also the claims of publicity stunt yet other celebrities are considered kind.
It doesn’t even matter if a donation is done for “publicity” or any other reason. The money still helps real people and the money is still needed.
One thing i can say for sure is Taylor’s donation, will definitely ‘aaaww’ us than that of the Kardashians
As long as there is help for the real people everything else is not important. This is not about who is who this is human thing to do.
Whatever Taylor donates will be welcomed by they victims of the flood.
So is this shots fired? Pretty much the best new chapter in Petty Celebrity Feuds, where there’s no public whinging and everyone instead tries to one up each other by being the most generous.
I don’t think Taylor will donate a half a mil, but good on the Ks for helping, even if this is PR over empathy. Gift horses and all that.
Does this include Kanye, or is he doing his own thing?
She donated a million to the Baton Rouge flood victims so yes, she will
But seriously, how about NOT turning everything into being about Taylor Swift, people?! FFS.
@WendyNerd THANK YOU! Kim Kardashian has been more politically active than many celebrities for the past years, she apoke against Trump, homophobia, she speaks about the Armenian Genocide, can we please stop making everything she and everybody else does about Taylor Swift?
Yes and yes please. Hate Kim if you want, but there are some things she does right and talking about the genocide and many other things is definitely a good thing. You can have a nefarious plan to stay famous and still also care about other things. I think she’s that kind of person.
Have I just united kim and Taylor fans in anger? The things that bring us together in these strange days.
Maybe you should @ the authors if you want to complain about the juxtaposition, since I’m responding to the article.
Sandra Bullock donated $1 million to the Red Cross for Harvey relief. Pretty standard for her.
It seemed like a large amount to me, but I’m basing it off of what Kevin Hart was asking only. Is 1 million a common one time donation?
She gave $1 million to 9/11. $1 million to Katrina. $1 million to Haiti earthquake. And to several other disasters. It is her standard amount and she does it almost immediately.
Wow that’s really commendable. I didn’t know that about Sandy, which makes it even more impressive since often times these donations are about optics and PR (not that it matters IMO-money is money).
This is ringing a bell actually, thanks LP. I feel like last time there was a disaster Sandra donated without fuss or fanfare and it was discussed only briefly because shes so low key about it. Sandra is pretty awesome. Also it makes me think that I’d love to see a graphic or numbers on celebrity donations.
Sandra’s pretty awesome with that – big donation right away, little fanfare.
I remember after Katrina everyone found out much later she’d been financially helping a really damaged school for a while too.
I actually feel the Kardashians are fairly generous when it comes to charity – they are well known for making donations all year round (albeit to sometimes to sketchy causes like their weird (IMO) church). That’s more than be said for many MANY celebrities…so no, no shade here.
Well good on them for this. But do Kim and Taylor always need to be mentioned together now? If Taylor does donate, who cares what it looks like? More money goes to people who desperately need it.
…paid PR works this way
How do these people have better PR people than the President of the United States?
Because they are smarter than the President of the United States.
They probably don’t but they listen to their PR people. 45 is incapable.
Well I think you three ladies have won the internet for today.
And you have won our hearts.
Kim Kardashian just shut me up. I cannot say anything negative about her today because of the generous gesture even if she is just doing it for PR purposes.
‘even if she is just doing it for PR purposes’
I think that counts as your ‘something negative’.
I totally OK with the K’s doing this for PR purposes. Let others follow the example. It’s needed.
that’s the thing about charity right? a lot of philanthropic acts also help the benefactor (tax write off, good PR) but i will never hate on a donation to charity – ever. the motivation doesn’t matter – its the cold hard cash that gets into the hands that need it.
This completely. Every time I’m involved in fund-raising for the shelters that I work with, my very-wealthy boss donates at least $100. I know he does it mainly to help with his tax write-off but I also know the cats that will greatly benefit from the donation don’t give a shit about his motivation.
Good for Kim.
This. I loathe all things Kartrashian and Jenner but 500K to charity after a disaster? I can’t hate them…for that.
I don’t believe for a second that they did this out of the kindness of their hearts, but does motives really matter with this? Hopefully the money will help, if you want to donate but you’re not sure if the charity can be trusted – will the money go to the intended cause? Look up Charity Navigator, it’s an independent charity watchdog organization that evaluates charitable organizations.
I donate every month like clockwork and I volunteer, do I get a cookie? I rarely talk about it and mostly only my mom knows because she used to help me with my taxes (shut up, I can do it on my own now! ). So many people I know volunteer and/or donate and for most of them it’s not as easy as it is for celebs. I feel like we need to talk more about the single mom who works at a charity shop in her spare time and less about the uber rich who write cheques.
Sorry if that’s too bitchy for a positive post but really, this isn’t some great achievement. But I guess the people who desperately need the money really don’t give a damn where it comes from or if anyone does it for PR.
I agree that it’s no burden to rich people and usually actually used for goodwill and a tax write off, but at least their high profile (and big bank accounts) get money where it needs to be (hopefully) and encourages other people to extend themselves a little and do something too. It’s a win-win for everybody.
Well, yeah. Again, whoever is in need will not care whether Kimmy poses on IG naked, rolling in the cash before she donates it. But let’s be real. If you go by income/assets and look at how much they’re donating vs. what percentage of their income “regular” people often donate? I mean anything is great. But Kim can make that kind of cash posing with a waist trainer and some diet tea. I just don’t like this self-congratulatory posturing.
Fair enough, and I agree.
Good for them, but I bet there are many celebs that are donating that we will never hear about because they have no need to brag about it on social media…
It’s disaster relief. Kevin Hart launched the challenge to have more people step up quickly. It’s not an actual f***ing competition. IT’S DISASTER RELIEF.
Yeah, but if the competitive spirit makes people donate more, isn’t that a good thing? I could not care less about their motivation. Money is money and right now, Texas needs it.
I agree. I don’t understand the snark when, In my opinion, she is trying to encourage her peers to donate as well. She does nothing quietly, but as you say, Texas so desperately needs help. I don’t think they’re looking at the tags to see how much who sent. I can’t even imagine being in the position these souls are in. You never think it will be you until it is.
I agree. Those people couldn’t care less. They need help. If anyone is able to give they should. Even 5 dollars can buy a pack of diapers or some pet food.
Every bit will help. What I want to know is, will Trump now let the country shut down if he doesn’t get his wall built?
I’m sure that every donation is needed and appreciated by the people. I hope they see all the funds.
I also hope trump charity whatever is not soliciting for donations, because the money won’t get to texas.
I can’t hate on this but isn’t the Red Cross problematic when it comes to how how much of the donated money they actually use toward relief? I know it’s the go to for disasters but I keep seeing people saying not to donate to them because of this reason and to find other places to donate through. I did some research if anyone does want to donate but not through them by the way. Idk if I’m allowed to share that or not.
Yeah. They’re a bit shady. I stopped donating to them long ago and prefer to donate to smaller, less overhead charities.
Stop donating to Red Cross, people!
Why?
Yeah….I’m not gonna shame people who do it but I would never donate to Red Cross.
To help with the displaced pets, who are often forgotten during times of extreme environmental devastation:
https://www.austinpetsalive.org/hurricane-harvey-evacuations/
Time to whip out the charity debit card again! (MY husband and I have a joint account that we use strictly for charitable contributions. Makes taxes easier.)
That’s SUCH a good idea, Paranormalgirl! I never keep track of my donations..sigh.
I just lived through this hurricane and luckily we are fine, but I have friends and family who lost everything.
Pettiness aside from everyone, they are helping and that is a wonderful thing. ❤️
Glad to hear you are safe.
Thank you Kitten. It has been heart-breaking down here. So happy so many people are helping!
I can only imagine. Hugs and positive vibes that you guys will be up and running as soon as possible ♥
I will never believe one word from this family who plagiarize every product they sell an LIE ABOUT EVERYTHING. I would only believe it if I see receipts. Yes I’m cynical about these horrible people. Everything surrounding them is horsesh-t
I agree!
At least they didn’t just donate a bunch of lip kits.
😂😂😂😂
LOL!
Other than that laugh, I’m just going to say glad they’re donating and leave it at that.
I lived through a flood in my area last year. It was my parents’ house for 36 years, where my brother and I were raised, where he passed away from cancer, and had been in the paternal side of my family since 1883. It is a profound loss and over a year later money donated has still not helped the victims of the flood. And that was 30 houses. FEMA has done nothing but stall and donations to the city still have not been distributed. My parents lost EVERYTHING. The loss is unexplainable. Thankfully, I do have my faith belief that gives me hope. 😇
I am thinking and praying for all affected by this devastation. This is going to be years of trouble. We will get through it. We have a great country with great citizens.
Huh, her spray tan is a lot lighter here. She doesn’t look olive skin toned to me. Interesting….
Even though it could be argued, they more than definitely could have donated $500,000 each, every little bit helps so even $500,000 for all of them together is great.
Check out money management and transparency history of charity before donating.
And yes, Red Cross I’m referring to you.
I really dislike this family but good for them.
Two points tho – #1 no mention of Rob being apart of this eh? & #2 I’m actually surprised they didn’t donate to BeyGOOD Beyonce’s charity that is using all donations at this time specifically for Houston. Puts the money towards this specific disaster (which The Red Cross does not) and also has the added bonus of making her look good in Beyonce’s eyes.
Any donations must be hugely welcome. This generosity is amazing. Kevin Hart is clever. He publicly asked people to meet or better his donation. Now I’m not a celeb but I can only imagine that that means it will turn into a one upmanship competition with celebs trying to outdo each other for publicity. …Non?. Why not donate anonymously.
