Kim Kardashian & her sisters are donating $500,000 to Hurricane Relief

2017 NBC Upfront Kim and Khloe Kardashian

The 2017 Version of Taylor Swift has a new motto: “There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation.” That means that she probably won’t be announcing or arranging any warm-fuzzy public relations moments any time soon. Her brand is now about revenge, pettiness and payback. Which leaves an opening for Taylor’s enemies to bring some warm-fuzzies to the table. Kim Kardashian and the other Kardashians have announced that they’re participating in Kevin Hart’s Hurricane Relief Challenge – Hart has challenged his celebrity friends to donate $25,000 or more to Hurricane Harvey Relief, to match his own donation. Kim Kardashian and her family announced their pledge on Tuesday: as a family, they’ll donate $500,000.

I’m doing the math… if the $500,000 figure covers Kim, her sisters and Kris Jenner… that’s six people, so they’re giving approximately $83,000 each. I’m not complaining! People should do what they can and give what they can, and I feel like Kevin Hart’s “challenge” reflects the idea that celebrities should donate whatever makes them comfortable. Of course, it’s also good PR for Kim and her family. And trust me when I say… they’re going to need all of the good PR they can get in the coming months. It’s also smart for Kim to publicly announce before Taylor got the chance to announce anything. Now Taylor will look like she’s jumping on the bandwagon. Not that she cares – Taylor’s always pretty smart about how she donates to charity, and I suspect she’s already made donations or plans to soon. And she’ll probably give more money than the Kardashians.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

81 Responses to “Kim Kardashian & her sisters are donating $500,000 to Hurricane Relief”

  1. milla says:
    August 30, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Thank you Kevin Hart. Even Kardashians are human abd this is the great

    Reply
  2. HadToChangeMyName says:
    August 30, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Can’t say anything bitchy about this. Gah!

    Reply
    • Jaded1 says:
      August 30, 2017 at 8:04 am

      I can. While I think their donation is great, I really respect people like Sandra Bullock (who gave $1 million) and others who give amounts more reflective of their monetary worth. $86k is chump change to this family.

      Reply
    • thaliasghost says:
      August 30, 2017 at 8:53 am

      I can. Considering their wealth – that is nothing. That is the equivalent of a private jet ride, a couple of handbags or a necklace.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        August 30, 2017 at 9:26 am

        I know what you’re saying but I don’t think she should be obligated to donate a certain amount, just because of her wealth. $500K is still very substantial.

      • Nanny to the Rescue says:
        August 30, 2017 at 10:17 am

        Where I come from the most successful fundraisers seem to be those where people can just leave am unanswered call or send sms and they get charged 2 or perhaps 5 euros for it. Because it’s so cheap and easy to do, so many people do it that it’s at the end better than a much smaller amount of people giving more each.

        What I’m trying to say is that an avarage person (not you, or me, or anyone speciffically) probably gives less to charity than is their relative ” a couple of handbags or a necklace”.

        Anyone who follows me knows I really dislike Kim and her ways, but this is a nice move. She didn’t have to give anything. The Kardashians aren’t the first to anybody’s mind when people say “celebrities who do charity”.

        And I say this every time there’s a celebrity donating money or doing trips to unfortunate people or areas: I don’t care if it’s for publicity. The people who need help get what they need and that’s all that matters.

        So thumps up.

      • Louise177 says:
        August 30, 2017 at 10:39 am

        Other celebrities like the Rock and JLo gave 25,000. Not sure why they are cheered but the Kardashian are vilified. Also the claims of publicity stunt yet other celebrities are considered kind.

      • paranormalgirl says:
        August 30, 2017 at 12:36 pm

        It doesn’t even matter if a donation is done for “publicity” or any other reason. The money still helps real people and the money is still needed.

  3. lautie says:
    August 30, 2017 at 7:43 am

    One thing i can say for sure is Taylor’s donation, will definitely ‘aaaww’ us than that of the Kardashians

    Reply
  4. detritus says:
    August 30, 2017 at 7:44 am

    So is this shots fired? Pretty much the best new chapter in Petty Celebrity Feuds, where there’s no public whinging and everyone instead tries to one up each other by being the most generous.

    I don’t think Taylor will donate a half a mil, but good on the Ks for helping, even if this is PR over empathy. Gift horses and all that.

    Does this include Kanye, or is he doing his own thing?

    Reply
  5. Clare says:
    August 30, 2017 at 7:44 am

    I actually feel the Kardashians are fairly generous when it comes to charity – they are well known for making donations all year round (albeit to sometimes to sketchy causes like their weird (IMO) church). That’s more than be said for many MANY celebrities…so no, no shade here.

    Reply
  6. Mermaid says:
    August 30, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Well good on them for this. But do Kim and Taylor always need to be mentioned together now? If Taylor does donate, who cares what it looks like? More money goes to people who desperately need it.

    Reply
  7. Neo says:
    August 30, 2017 at 7:45 am

    How do these people have better PR people than the President of the United States?

    Reply
  8. Lolo86lf says:
    August 30, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Kim Kardashian just shut me up. I cannot say anything negative about her today because of the generous gesture even if she is just doing it for PR purposes.

    Reply
  9. D says:
    August 30, 2017 at 7:58 am

    I don’t believe for a second that they did this out of the kindness of their hearts, but does motives really matter with this? Hopefully the money will help, if you want to donate but you’re not sure if the charity can be trusted – will the money go to the intended cause? Look up Charity Navigator, it’s an independent charity watchdog organization that evaluates charitable organizations.

    Reply
  10. littlemissnaughty says:
    August 30, 2017 at 7:58 am

    I donate every month like clockwork and I volunteer, do I get a cookie? I rarely talk about it and mostly only my mom knows because she used to help me with my taxes (shut up, I can do it on my own now! ;-) ). So many people I know volunteer and/or donate and for most of them it’s not as easy as it is for celebs. I feel like we need to talk more about the single mom who works at a charity shop in her spare time and less about the uber rich who write cheques.

    Sorry if that’s too bitchy for a positive post but really, this isn’t some great achievement. But I guess the people who desperately need the money really don’t give a damn where it comes from or if anyone does it for PR.

    Reply
    • WeAreAllMadeofStars says:
      August 30, 2017 at 8:15 am

      I agree that it’s no burden to rich people and usually actually used for goodwill and a tax write off, but at least their high profile (and big bank accounts) get money where it needs to be (hopefully) and encourages other people to extend themselves a little and do something too. It’s a win-win for everybody.

      Reply
      • littlemissnaughty says:
        August 30, 2017 at 8:45 am

        Well, yeah. Again, whoever is in need will not care whether Kimmy poses on IG naked, rolling in the cash before she donates it. But let’s be real. If you go by income/assets and look at how much they’re donating vs. what percentage of their income “regular” people often donate? I mean anything is great. But Kim can make that kind of cash posing with a waist trainer and some diet tea. I just don’t like this self-congratulatory posturing.

      • WeAreAllMadeofStars says:
        August 30, 2017 at 10:35 am

        Fair enough, and I agree.

  11. mellie says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Good for them, but I bet there are many celebs that are donating that we will never hear about because they have no need to brag about it on social media…

    Reply
  12. Izzy says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:24 am

    It’s disaster relief. Kevin Hart launched the challenge to have more people step up quickly. It’s not an actual f***ing competition. IT’S DISASTER RELIEF.

    Reply
  13. swak says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Every bit will help. What I want to know is, will Trump now let the country shut down if he doesn’t get his wall built?

    Reply
  14. ArchieGoodwin says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:35 am

    I’m sure that every donation is needed and appreciated by the people. I hope they see all the funds.

    I also hope trump charity whatever is not soliciting for donations, because the money won’t get to texas.

    Reply
  15. HelloSunshine says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:35 am

    I can’t hate on this but isn’t the Red Cross problematic when it comes to how how much of the donated money they actually use toward relief? I know it’s the go to for disasters but I keep seeing people saying not to donate to them because of this reason and to find other places to donate through. I did some research if anyone does want to donate but not through them by the way. Idk if I’m allowed to share that or not.

    Reply
  16. yanni says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Stop donating to Red Cross, people!

    Reply
  17. Barbcat says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:38 am

    I just lived through this hurricane and luckily we are fine, but I have friends and family who lost everything.

    Pettiness aside from everyone, they are helping and that is a wonderful thing. ❤️

    Reply
  18. Savasana Lotus says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:11 am

    I will never believe one word from this family who plagiarize every product they sell an LIE ABOUT EVERYTHING. I would only believe it if I see receipts. Yes I’m cynical about these horrible people. Everything surrounding them is horsesh-t

    Reply
  19. Dolkite says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:25 am

    At least they didn’t just donate a bunch of lip kits.

    Reply
  20. D says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:43 am

    I lived through a flood in my area last year. It was my parents’ house for 36 years, where my brother and I were raised, where he passed away from cancer, and had been in the paternal side of my family since 1883. It is a profound loss and over a year later money donated has still not helped the victims of the flood. And that was 30 houses. FEMA has done nothing but stall and donations to the city still have not been distributed. My parents lost EVERYTHING. The loss is unexplainable. Thankfully, I do have my faith belief that gives me hope. 😇

    I am thinking and praying for all affected by this devastation. This is going to be years of trouble. We will get through it. We have a great country with great citizens.

    Reply
  21. Snowflake says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Huh, her spray tan is a lot lighter here. She doesn’t look olive skin toned to me. Interesting….

    Reply
  22. Happy21 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Even though it could be argued, they more than definitely could have donated $500,000 each, every little bit helps so even $500,000 for all of them together is great.

    Reply
  23. blackcat says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Check out money management and transparency history of charity before donating.
    And yes, Red Cross I’m referring to you.

    Reply
  24. Erica_V says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    I really dislike this family but good for them.

    Two points tho – #1 no mention of Rob being apart of this eh? & #2 I’m actually surprised they didn’t donate to BeyGOOD Beyonce’s charity that is using all donations at this time specifically for Houston. Puts the money towards this specific disaster (which The Red Cross does not) and also has the added bonus of making her look good in Beyonce’s eyes.

    Reply
  25. Applepie says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Any donations must be hugely welcome. This generosity is amazing. Kevin Hart is clever. He publicly asked people to meet or better his donation. Now I’m not a celeb but I can only imagine that that means it will turn into a one upmanship competition with celebs trying to outdo each other for publicity. …Non?. Why not donate anonymously.

    Reply

