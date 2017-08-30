Kendall Jenner will be named the ‘Fashion Icon of the Decade’ at NYFW

Fashion for Relief - Arrivals

Kendall Jenner is 21 years old. She’s been “famous” for a decade, because Keeping Up with the Kardashians debuted on E! ten years ago. Back then, she was just an 11-year-old kid and – let’s face it – she was nothing special. But that gawky kid grew up over the years and became a pretty, surgically enhanced swan. I’ll go so far as to say that Kendall has a nice figure and a pretty face, but I rarely give a sh-t about what she’s wearing on or off the runway. She’s not ICONIC. Iconic is Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Kate Moss. Iconic is Naomi. But I guess all of those ladies have already been given their Icon Crowns, because at this year’s Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards, Kendall will be receiving the Fashion Icon of the Decade Award.

On Friday, September 8, The Daily Front Row will present its fifth annual Fashion Media Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel Downtown. The event, which will be hosted by Ashley Graham, will honor:
Mario Testino (Creative of the Year)
Kendall Jenner (Fashion Icon of the Decade)
Joanna Coles (Media Maverick)
Jordan Barrett (Male Model of the Year)


[From Fashion Week Daily]

There are more honorees but none of those people are getting the FASHION ICON OF THE DECADE Award. Granted, this is just a silly fashion award given out in the middle of New York Fashion Week. But still… how stupid is this? They can’t just give her the Good Job You’re Not the Worst Model This Year Award. They can’t just give her the Try Not To Look So Dead-Eyed In Editorials Award. They have to call her the fashion icon of the decade? Kendall wasn’t even really a “thing” in fashion until about three years ago (if that).

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - '120 Beats per Minute' - Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

86 Responses to “Kendall Jenner will be named the ‘Fashion Icon of the Decade’ at NYFW”

  1. minx says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Is this a joke?

    Reply
  2. Megan says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Kendall has never been a fashion “thing.”

    Reply
  3. Squiggisbig says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:23 am

    No.

    Reply
  4. kNY says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:26 am

    For all the people who think this is well deserved: watch George Michael’s “Freedom 90″ music video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=diYAc7gB-0A

    Those are models!

    Reply
    • Ira says:
      August 30, 2017 at 9:32 am

      Model agencies should watch that video everytime they want to make insta models happen.

      Reply
    • milla says:
      August 30, 2017 at 10:02 am

      The most iconic fashion music video💖

      Bey is an icon. So is Riri or Mossy or Sienna Miller. But Kardashians are not. Kim is the most interesting fashion wise cos at least she tries sth new. Kendull and Gigi and Hailey are.just rich girls.paris Hilton is more influental

      Reply
      • blogdis says:
        August 30, 2017 at 10:28 am

        Kendall is no fashion icon and whilst I give Beyonce full props for singing , dancing , entertainment skills plus great business and career smarts, fashion icon she is not and that’s ok , she has a lot going for her and one does not need to insist at she is all things to all people

      • magnoliarose says:
        August 30, 2017 at 11:59 am

        She is an icon and has the award that counts. CFDA. I get mad at her outfits sometimes but when she is styled like in Lemonade she is extraordinary. It can mean misses but good tries as long as you aren’t boring, have something going on and it isn’t just clothing. Does she create style moments? Yes. Her videos are full of style and I can still recall her cut offs and tank in Crazy in Love. Photo shoots. The whole thing. Name someone with better weaves and works them like she does?
        No one looks like her.

  5. HK9 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Lucifer’s homegirl must have had to part with a lot of cash to arrange this one.

    Reply
    • Mei says:
      August 30, 2017 at 9:37 am

      My first thought exactly. This is obviously going to cause a whole lot of tension with other models, no one with any sense in the industry right now would say she’s the FIOTD. Just no. At least Gigi Hadid is partnering with designers to be involved in the process of the making the fashion and wears far more interesting things/can actually model well.

      Reply
  6. Lulu says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Kendall doesn’t strike me as a fashion icon of any sort other than being a model. She and Kylie steal all the style ideas from up and coming and often black designers so it’s kind of gross that she’s being rewarded

    Reply
  7. Dttimes2 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Wonder how much PMK paid for this?? And wonder how other legit models feel about this.??

    Reply
  8. Shelly says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Can’t remember one memorable outfit or see one I would want to wear in my dreams or real life.

    Reply
  9. Skylark says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Fashion Con of the Decade, more like.

    Reply
  10. Ira says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:30 am

    How bout Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls or Anna Ewers? There are many better models than Kendall Jenner. Though I’m not we can call the iconic. The last iconic model that I recall was Kate Moss, because she invented that cocaine look.

    Reply
  11. Tulsi 202I0 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:30 am

    But the decade has another two and a bit years to go.

    Reply
  12. Natalie S says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:32 am

    The Pepsi ad proved that this girl has no sense -where are her people to protect her from her own hubris?

    Reply
  13. Bee says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Someone’s trolling her. They are going to call her up to the stage, and then go “LOL, just kidding!” Right? Because that’s what SHOULD happen. She’s an icon of nothing.

    Reply
  14. Alleycat says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Kendull is known for buying her way through things. She bought her way in to Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, she bought this. She doesn’t even have any major campaigns right now. She is the least successful nepotism model, I can’t stop laughing.

    Reply
  15. Nancy says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:33 am

    I didn’t have to read the story. I knew the headline would make my phone smoke, and it did! lol

    Reply
  16. vanna says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Eff right off with this shit. AS IF. First person that comes to mind when I think about fashion icons of the Decade are Rihanna, Tilda Swinton, even Kim before Kendall (I remember some of the stuff she wears, like the couch from the MET Gala). This makes me irrationally angry but it is so undeserved it baffels me.

    Reply
  17. Miss M says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:34 am

    LOL

    Reply
  18. MellyMel says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:35 am

    She hasn’t been modeling for a decade tho. And nothing she wears is memorable….I don’t understand. WTF did I just read???

    Reply
  19. M. says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:36 am

    She defiantly paid for this “honour”

    Reply
  20. swak says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Seems weird that a person only modeling for a couple years would get this. If she were truly outshining the competition, then maybe. She is no different than many other models.

    Reply
  21. Lightpurple says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Somewhere Princess Nagini is throwing her shoe at a White House staffer. All her morning pap walks for the Daily Fail have come to naught! Did they not see her Bride Of Beetlegeuse Visits the Pope ensemble? Her bow-sleeved pink G20 summit dress? Her floral Holocaust memorial dress? What is this world coming to?

    Reply
  22. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:40 am

    I can feel the gravity of mass eye rolling across the globe. Stay alert for changes in the weather.

    Reply
  23. Neelyo says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:40 am

    I can’t wait for the acceptance speech…

    Reply
  24. Frigga says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:41 am

    The beginning of the end.

    This low point in history will be known as the year that the fashion world died a little on the inside and lost all its standards, credibility, and self respect. Where models with actual talent and fervent determination and hard work go unrecognized and pushed aside for a nepotist who paid her way through her “career”. A truly depressing time for actual, long-time lovers of fashion and (real) supermodels. I hope it can make a comeback and gain its standards back one day.

    What a sad day for all actual models out there. To those of us with actual taste and knowledge of what it takes to be a truly respected specimen…we haven’t forgotten the true supermodels! And we will continue to respect those who truly work hard for their place in the fashion world.

    Reply
  25. Sequinedheart says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Seems like a made up award that your management actually pays for.
    Like Hollywood stars on the walk of fame; those are paid for by the celebs receiving them. It’s not like the city of LA is like “hey guys, here’s a free square!” It’s over 50k to have one.

    Reply
  26. Winterberry says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:58 am

    For what? She is nothing.

    Reply
  27. Just my 2 cents says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:01 am

    What. The. Hell.

    Reply
  28. paranormalgirl says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Icon. Icon? ICON?!?!?!?!?! Of the DECADE???? Good golly Miss Molly.

    Reply
  29. KLO says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:07 am

    I just chuckled when i saw the title. She is a pretty girl and a passable model but anything more than that is reaching hard.

    I am not saying she will never become a fashion icon. Who knows, maybe she has it in her. But now, just NO.

    Reply
  30. Shijel says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Pretty face? Where? Girl’s as bland as oatmeal and is about as expressive as one on photo spreads. There are women who deserve it more, a thousand-fold so I wonder how much did the family have to pay to make it happen for Kendall.

    Reply
  31. okeedokee says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:17 am

    This is b/c she sells magazines/gets clicks. The Kardashian cult of personality. Certainly not b/c she is a fashion icon.

    Reply
  32. cicada says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:18 am

    I found some old fashion mags a few weeks ago and the best part about them was no boring Kardashian or Hadid Insta-models. I get that these women are supposed to appeal to Millennials but they are so lacking in personality and the clothes always wear them instead of the other way around. This award is a joke.

    Reply
  33. hogtowngooner says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:22 am

    I think she is “iconic” in the sense that she represents the new era of “models”:

    - achieved fame by being related to someone famous, which in and of itself isn’t new, but she is so unqualified and devoid of talent in her own right that her success in a different industry from that of her family is wholly undeserved
    - is actually terrible at any job she does manage to land: was the host of the Billboard Music Awards but could barely read the teleprompter (“guys, I’m the worst reader! Tee hee!”); walks a catwalk like Bambi on the ice; cancels modeling gigs at the last minute to party, like a professional
    - a world where social media presence and influence is the new cultural currency, nevermind that a ton of it is a mixture of paid-for followers and bot accounts.

    So yeah, iconic is actually kind of correct, but not the way this idiot and her family of succubi will interpret it. She represents a class of obscenely wealthy people who have no talent, no idea and no reflection.

    Reply
  34. grabbyhands says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Oh for god’s sake.

    I hate everything,

    Reply
  35. Starryfish says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Oh for f*cks sake!

    Reply
  36. QueenB says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Why not go all the way and give her the Nobel Peace Price of the Decade for her work with Pepsi?

    Reply
  37. aceshigh says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:34 am

    my big toe has more style than her.

    Reply
  38. JC says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:46 am

    This just as OJ Simpson readies for his prison release. I’m not a student of culture or sociology—but I do think that the Nicole Simpson murder trial had a huge and lasting effect on our culture— and many of the characters associated with that trial have become part of the cultural establishment—particularly the Kardashians. I don’t quite get it. But the Kardashian tv show, and even the Bravo Housewives of Bev Hills, with Kyle as a key housewife player and her best friend is Faye Resnick—–all of this, right up to this award, flows from that trial. Mystifies me.

    Reply
    • Patty says:
      August 30, 2017 at 11:48 am

      Not entirely. The Kardashians exploded because they’ve been celeb adjacent for a while and then Kim had her sex tape. Then there was successive events that were designed to keep them in the public eye. At this point, it’s just a beast that is feeding itself. I wish the lot of them would go away. At this point, I think we can all safely say that we’ve officially jumped the shark as a country.

      Reply
  39. Lucy says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:50 am

    *inserts gif. files of Zendaya and Rih looking unimpressed*

    Reply
  40. tanesha86 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:58 am

    😁😁😁😁😂😂😂😂🤣 that’s all I got

    Reply
  41. marc kile says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Haaaa HAAAAAA Ha Ha (BLADDER JUST EXPLODED) on the floor in fetal position HA HA HA HA
    the world is about to end.

    Reply
  42. magnoliarose says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Relax everyone. All is right with the world. It is crappy award from a 3rd rate fashion blog that has only been around for 4 or 5 years. This has caused bitchy hilarity all over the fashion world. One of my friends called me and all I heard was wheezing and laughing and knee slapping. He is king of the insults. I love him but he keeps texting with memes about it. He isn’t even in the country but he had to call.
    He said Taylor Swift’s anguished screams could be heard around the world. lol
    This isn’t the CFDA awards and they don’t honor models. Past Icons are Rhianna, Beyonce, fashion insiders…
    If that was it I would think someone had lost their minds.

    Reply
  43. Angel says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    At least she looks like the classic beauty and actress Ali McGraw…. 😏

    Reply
  44. Green Is Good says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    How much did Mommy Jenner PAY for this? These people cheapen everything and make it trashy.

    Reply
  45. Wow says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Oh for f&$ks sake! I just can’t with this industry at times…and this is one of those times. Smh.

    Reply
  46. Betsy says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    This makes me want to sew my own clothes from decades old patterns and fabric so as not to reward the butt-hattery that is the fashion industry.

    Reply

