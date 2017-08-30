Kendall Jenner will be named the ‘Fashion Icon of the Decade’ at NYFW

Kendall Jenner is 21 years old. She’s been “famous” for a decade, because Keeping Up with the Kardashians debuted on E! ten years ago. Back then, she was just an 11-year-old kid and – let’s face it – she was nothing special. But that gawky kid grew up over the years and became a pretty, surgically enhanced swan. I’ll go so far as to say that Kendall has a nice figure and a pretty face, but I rarely give a sh-t about what she’s wearing on or off the runway. She’s not ICONIC. Iconic is Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Kate Moss. Iconic is Naomi. But I guess all of those ladies have already been given their Icon Crowns, because at this year’s Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards, Kendall will be receiving the Fashion Icon of the Decade Award.
On Friday, September 8, The Daily Front Row will present its fifth annual Fashion Media Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel Downtown. The event, which will be hosted by Ashley Graham, will honor:
Mario Testino (Creative of the Year)
Kendall Jenner (Fashion Icon of the Decade)
Joanna Coles (Media Maverick)
Jordan Barrett (Male Model of the Year)
There are more honorees but none of those people are getting the FASHION ICON OF THE DECADE Award. Granted, this is just a silly fashion award given out in the middle of New York Fashion Week. But still… how stupid is this? They can’t just give her the Good Job You’re Not the Worst Model This Year Award. They can’t just give her the Try Not To Look So Dead-Eyed In Editorials Award. They have to call her the fashion icon of the decade? Kendall wasn’t even really a “thing” in fashion until about three years ago (if that).
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Is this a joke?
+10000
I have no words….
WTF!!!
@Lisa-
My exact same reaction.
How much did PMK pay for this? Who’s boobs will be coming out after the backlash??
Yes, my thoughts as well. Like, how much does it take to buy these titles??
Can’t spell. Can’t edit. **Whose**….
LOL this is why people aren’t interested in fashion anymore. You have a model who can barely walk getting this award. Tragic.
First thought: You’re kidding, right???
Second thought: Fashion is dead.
For some reason, the Price is Right loser sound is playing in my head at this
And this would be why no one takes the fashion industry serious. Worst taste ever.
That was my first thought. Fashion icon of the decade? Seriously? Makes me wonder how much that cost Kris Jenner …
Just like her father Caitlyn got the Arthur Ashe award.
Oh, that was a disgrace.
How much did mommy pay for that? She has not even been “working” for a decade!
Kendall has never been a fashion “thing.”
To me, a fashion icon is someone who sets trends, someone whose outfits and style are copied by regular folks, someone who is regularly a muse for designers. I can’t really think of anyone that fits the bill frankly, but if anything Kylie is more of an “icon” in that her look has been endlessly copied (not that Kylie’s look is uniquely or originally hers, only that folks follow her style).
Yeah, I can’t think of any trends Kendull’s started. I know she’s been a “muse” for certain designers, but how much of that is due to her family name and the consumers that follow?
Oh come on. Kendull started the ball gown top with cut off trend!
No.
+1
Is camel toe iconic now ?
For all the people who think this is well deserved: watch George Michael’s “Freedom 90″ music video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=diYAc7gB-0A
Those are models!
Model agencies should watch that video everytime they want to make insta models happen.
The most iconic fashion music video💖
Bey is an icon. So is Riri or Mossy or Sienna Miller. But Kardashians are not. Kim is the most interesting fashion wise cos at least she tries sth new. Kendull and Gigi and Hailey are.just rich girls.paris Hilton is more influental
Kendall is no fashion icon and whilst I give Beyonce full props for singing , dancing , entertainment skills plus great business and career smarts, fashion icon she is not and that’s ok , she has a lot going for her and one does not need to insist at she is all things to all people
She is an icon and has the award that counts. CFDA. I get mad at her outfits sometimes but when she is styled like in Lemonade she is extraordinary. It can mean misses but good tries as long as you aren’t boring, have something going on and it isn’t just clothing. Does she create style moments? Yes. Her videos are full of style and I can still recall her cut offs and tank in Crazy in Love. Photo shoots. The whole thing. Name someone with better weaves and works them like she does?
No one looks like her.
Lucifer’s homegirl must have had to part with a lot of cash to arrange this one.
My first thought exactly. This is obviously going to cause a whole lot of tension with other models, no one with any sense in the industry right now would say she’s the FIOTD. Just no. At least Gigi Hadid is partnering with designers to be involved in the process of the making the fashion and wears far more interesting things/can actually model well.
Kendall doesn’t strike me as a fashion icon of any sort other than being a model. She and Kylie steal all the style ideas from up and coming and often black designers so it’s kind of gross that she’s being rewarded
Indeed, not to mention, they’re currently pimping out chola wear on their current line…
As a Mexican, just no.
This family stays trying to profit from other cultures, it’s disgusting.
Wonder how much PMK paid for this?? And wonder how other legit models feel about this.??
^^This. This ish has got to stop.
Exactly. Kris is behind this. Also, who the eff really cares about what is probably a completely arbitrary title that is clearly bought and paid for, anyway?
Damn, I didn’t see your comment before I posted mine, but this is so true!
Thats the sad thing: Probably nothing. These people WANT to do this. They want the attention, the social media followers.
They are cackling with laughter and bitchy shade. I think I was told Ashley Graham was giving the awards. Ashley is a beauty but she isn’t a prestigious person in fashion or known for style. A little perspective for you.
Can’t remember one memorable outfit or see one I would want to wear in my dreams or real life.
Fashion Con of the Decade, more like.
accurate
How bout Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls or Anna Ewers? There are many better models than Kendall Jenner. Though I’m not we can call the iconic. The last iconic model that I recall was Kate Moss, because she invented that cocaine look.
But the decade has another two and a bit years to go.
And I guarantee she won’t look the same as she does by the time 2020 rolls around if she doesn’t leave the surgery alone.
The Pepsi ad proved that this girl has no sense -where are her people to protect her from her own hubris?
Someone’s trolling her. They are going to call her up to the stage, and then go “LOL, just kidding!” Right? Because that’s what SHOULD happen. She’s an icon of nothing.
LOL! Like Prince when he got Kim on stage and told her to f* off after a couple of seconds.
Kendull is known for buying her way through things. She bought her way in to Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, she bought this. She doesn’t even have any major campaigns right now. She is the least successful nepotism model, I can’t stop laughing.
And VS dropped her this year too.
I didn’t have to read the story. I knew the headline would make my phone smoke, and it did! lol
Eff right off with this shit. AS IF. First person that comes to mind when I think about fashion icons of the Decade are Rihanna, Tilda Swinton, even Kim before Kendall (I remember some of the stuff she wears, like the couch from the MET Gala). This makes me irrationally angry but it is so undeserved it baffels me.
LOL
She hasn’t been modeling for a decade tho. And nothing she wears is memorable….I don’t understand. WTF did I just read???
She defiantly paid for this “honour”
Seems weird that a person only modeling for a couple years would get this. If she were truly outshining the competition, then maybe. She is no different than many other models.
Somewhere Princess Nagini is throwing her shoe at a White House staffer. All her morning pap walks for the Daily Fail have come to naught! Did they not see her Bride Of Beetlegeuse Visits the Pope ensemble? Her bow-sleeved pink G20 summit dress? Her floral Holocaust memorial dress? What is this world coming to?
OMG, lightpurple…I am slayed!
I can feel the gravity of mass eye rolling across the globe. Stay alert for changes in the weather.
Lol.
I can’t wait for the acceptance speech…
The beginning of the end.
This low point in history will be known as the year that the fashion world died a little on the inside and lost all its standards, credibility, and self respect. Where models with actual talent and fervent determination and hard work go unrecognized and pushed aside for a nepotist who paid her way through her “career”. A truly depressing time for actual, long-time lovers of fashion and (real) supermodels. I hope it can make a comeback and gain its standards back one day.
What a sad day for all actual models out there. To those of us with actual taste and knowledge of what it takes to be a truly respected specimen…we haven’t forgotten the true supermodels! And we will continue to respect those who truly work hard for their place in the fashion world.
This is the “new” marketing. She has millions of Insta followers and companies kill for this. She bought those followers? Eh, but the numbers, look at the numbers. Its lack of talent everywhere.
Seems like a made up award that your management actually pays for.
Like Hollywood stars on the walk of fame; those are paid for by the celebs receiving them. It’s not like the city of LA is like “hey guys, here’s a free square!” It’s over 50k to have one.
For what? She is nothing.
What. The. Hell.
Icon. Icon? ICON?!?!?!?!?! Of the DECADE???? Good golly Miss Molly.
I just chuckled when i saw the title. She is a pretty girl and a passable model but anything more than that is reaching hard.
I am not saying she will never become a fashion icon. Who knows, maybe she has it in her. But now, just NO.
Pretty face? Where? Girl’s as bland as oatmeal and is about as expressive as one on photo spreads. There are women who deserve it more, a thousand-fold so I wonder how much did the family have to pay to make it happen for Kendall.
This is b/c she sells magazines/gets clicks. The Kardashian cult of personality. Certainly not b/c she is a fashion icon.
I found some old fashion mags a few weeks ago and the best part about them was no boring Kardashian or Hadid Insta-models. I get that these women are supposed to appeal to Millennials but they are so lacking in personality and the clothes always wear them instead of the other way around. This award is a joke.
I think she is “iconic” in the sense that she represents the new era of “models”:
- achieved fame by being related to someone famous, which in and of itself isn’t new, but she is so unqualified and devoid of talent in her own right that her success in a different industry from that of her family is wholly undeserved
- is actually terrible at any job she does manage to land: was the host of the Billboard Music Awards but could barely read the teleprompter (“guys, I’m the worst reader! Tee hee!”); walks a catwalk like Bambi on the ice; cancels modeling gigs at the last minute to party, like a professional
- a world where social media presence and influence is the new cultural currency, nevermind that a ton of it is a mixture of paid-for followers and bot accounts.
So yeah, iconic is actually kind of correct, but not the way this idiot and her family of succubi will interpret it. She represents a class of obscenely wealthy people who have no talent, no idea and no reflection.
Oh for god’s sake.
I hate everything,
Oh for f*cks sake!
Why not go all the way and give her the Nobel Peace Price of the Decade for her work with Pepsi?
my big toe has more style than her.
This just as OJ Simpson readies for his prison release. I’m not a student of culture or sociology—but I do think that the Nicole Simpson murder trial had a huge and lasting effect on our culture— and many of the characters associated with that trial have become part of the cultural establishment—particularly the Kardashians. I don’t quite get it. But the Kardashian tv show, and even the Bravo Housewives of Bev Hills, with Kyle as a key housewife player and her best friend is Faye Resnick—–all of this, right up to this award, flows from that trial. Mystifies me.
Not entirely. The Kardashians exploded because they’ve been celeb adjacent for a while and then Kim had her sex tape. Then there was successive events that were designed to keep them in the public eye. At this point, it’s just a beast that is feeding itself. I wish the lot of them would go away. At this point, I think we can all safely say that we’ve officially jumped the shark as a country.
*inserts gif. files of Zendaya and Rih looking unimpressed*
😁😁😁😁😂😂😂😂🤣 that’s all I got
Haaaa HAAAAAA Ha Ha (BLADDER JUST EXPLODED) on the floor in fetal position HA HA HA HA
the world is about to end.
Relax everyone. All is right with the world. It is crappy award from a 3rd rate fashion blog that has only been around for 4 or 5 years. This has caused bitchy hilarity all over the fashion world. One of my friends called me and all I heard was wheezing and laughing and knee slapping. He is king of the insults. I love him but he keeps texting with memes about it. He isn’t even in the country but he had to call.
He said Taylor Swift’s anguished screams could be heard around the world. lol
This isn’t the CFDA awards and they don’t honor models. Past Icons are Rhianna, Beyonce, fashion insiders…
If that was it I would think someone had lost their minds.
Yes. This sounds just about right.
At least she looks like the classic beauty and actress Ali McGraw…. 😏
How much did Mommy Jenner PAY for this? These people cheapen everything and make it trashy.
Oh for f&$ks sake! I just can’t with this industry at times…and this is one of those times. Smh.
This makes me want to sew my own clothes from decades old patterns and fabric so as not to reward the butt-hattery that is the fashion industry.
